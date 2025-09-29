55 Bougie, Cheap Upgrades That Fix The Tacky Eyesores Around Your Home
When life is busy, messes around the house are inevitable — things spill, toys pile up, and furniture gets dinged. But don’t stress over it. There are plenty of smart, time-saving solutions out there that don’t require a big budget. From stylish storage bins that tame clutter to DIY repair kits that save you a call to your local handyman, the Scary Mommy shopping editors have culled a list of affordable home goods that will help your rooms look their best. Check out these little fixes that make a big difference.
01A Sleek Storage Bin That Conceals Spare Toilet Paper
This toilet paper storage bin is a discreet way to make sure your bathroom is always fully stocked with bath tissue. It’s made with breathable waterproof fabric and has sturdy bamboo handles for a stylish and practical piece that fits with any interior style. It holds up to 12 rolls at once, but you can also use it to store other bathroom accessories that are taking up counter and floor space. Available in five colors.
02A Chic Sofa Cover That Protects Upholstery From Fur
Pet owners shouldn’t have to rely on old towels and blankets to protect their furniture when they can use this stylish sofa cover. A textured backing prevent slipping while a cozy surface shields your upholstery from scratches, pet hair, dirt, and everyday wear-and-tear. It also works as a floor cushion, mini rug, or a car seat protector when you take your fur babies for a ride. Available in three sizes and eight colors.
03Adhesive-Free Window Privacy Film That Looks Like Stained Glass
Add instant elegance to your home with this golden filigree window film. A shimmering 3D design mimics real stained glass, letting natural light shine through your windows while providing privacy from outside eyes. It also blocks UV light and prevents harsh glares from hurting your eyes. The film relies on static cling to stick to glass, so no adhesives are required for installation, and it can easily be cut to size to fit any window or door.
04A Cordless Scrubber That Requires Little Effort To Make Your Home Sparkle
This cordless handheld spin scrubber keeps bathroom surfaces gleaming — no elbow grease required. It runs on two speeds, 350 RPM for everyday cleaning and 400 RPM for deep scrubbing, and comes with six brush heads for different needs. Use it on bathtubs, glass, floors, or even in the kitchen for washing dishes. AN IPX7 waterproof rating keeps it safely running in wet conditions, and a full charge provides three hours of run time.
05A Power Strip That Comes With A Clean Outlet Concealer
Make any space tidier and more efficient in seconds with this electrical outlet concealer. An ultra-thin cover hugs the wall, so it’s great for spaces where you don’t want bulky plugs sticking out or getting in the way of furniture. A 3-foot flat extension cord keeps cables organized and out of sight, and it includes three outlets to power multiple devices at once.
06Tiered Organizers With Convenient Pull-Out Compartments
Maximize storage with these versatile under-sink organizers. Each set features four pull-out drawers and eight movable dividers, making it easy to access items and customize storage. Use it in the bathroom for toiletries and cosmetics or in the kitchen for pantry staples. A stackable design lets you build up to three tiers, and nonslip silicone stoppers keep them steady on surfaces.
07A Glass Mouthwash Dispenser That Looks Gorgeous On Your Counter
This mouthwash dispenser is an easy way to keep your bathroom looking clean and stylish. A stainless steel and bamboo nozzle gives you smooth, mess-free pours, while a glass container comes with a matching cup that doubles as a lid. A bamboo tray protects the glass from banging against your counter, and it also adds a warm, natural element to your space.
08Wire Storage Bins That Keep Produce Fresher, Longer
Extend the life of your fruits and vegetables while keeping food organized with these wire baskets. They’re made with carbon steel and have a food-grade finish for a safe, durable, and rust-resistant storage solution. The open design promotes air circulation so produce lasts longer, and they come with slatted wood lids that allow you to stack the bins vertically. Of course, you can also use them to store a ton of other items unrelated to the kitchen from toys to toiletries.
09A Stainless Steel Sink Caddy That Tilts To Prevent Standing Water
Keep your sink area dry and well-organized with this clever sink caddy. Made of high-quality stainless steel, it’s rust-resistant, easy to clean, and ready to go in seconds — no installation or hardware required. Three adjustable compartments provide space for essentials like soap, sponges, and cleaning brushes, and a sloped bottom drains excess water straight back into your sink. You can also use it in bathrooms, and it’s available in 14 colors.
10Tidy Wall Mounted Storage For Your Plastic Grocery Bags
This grocery bag storage bin is a neat and eco-friendly solution for all of the plastic bags you amass after trips to the supermarket. The compact holder mounts to walls and cabinets with adhesives strips or screws (both are included) and stores up to 18 grocery bags at once. Stainless steel construction makes it sturdy, shiny, and fingerprint-free for a sleek addition to your kitchen. Available in six different finishes.
11An Easy-To-Use Grout Pen That Instantly Brightens Your Tile
Use this grout pen to brighten and recolor grout that has seen better days. A non-toxic, water-based formula quickly covers stubborn stains and makes grout lines look clean again. Use it in kitchens, bathrooms, and on tiled floors or walls throughout your home. The pen is available in wide and narrow tips and has earned bestseller status on Amazon.
122 Types Of Cabinet Door Organizers That Keep Lids In Order
I once dedicated an entire kitchen shelf just to stray container tops and tumbler covers, but these lid organizers have changed everything. They mount to walls and doors to instantly clear the clutter in your cabinet. Just stick them on with an adhesive backing or secure them permanently with screws (both are included). Each set includes four pieces — two baskets and two lid holders — crafted from durable, waterproof carbon steel that makes a lasting, space-saving addition to your kitchen.
13Touch-Up Paint Pens For Hassle-Free Color Matching
These paint pens prove that touch-ups don’t have to be a messy task. Just load a barrel with your existing paint for a perfect color match. An airtight, vacuum-sealed design keeps paint fresh for up to seven years, and a fine-tip brush provides precise, even coverage. They’re an instant solution for scuffs, dings, and scratches, and you don’t have to deal with cleaning brushes or rollers when you’re done.
14Light Dimming Stickers That Help Protect Your Eyes
If you’re tired of those little glowing lights that shine from your appliances, these dimming stickers are an ingenious quick fix. Use them to block or dim the LED lights on TVs, alarm clocks, microwaves, routers, and more. Each pack comes with two sheets — one with pre-cut shapes and one you can trim to size — so you can cover any light. One layer reduces brightness by about 50%, but you can also double them up for a blackout effect.
15Acrylic Dividers That Make Shelves Look Like A High-End Retail Display
Make your closet look boutique-worthy with these clear shelf dividers. They’re made of sturdy acrylic for a clean look, and they slide effortlessly onto the edge of shelves to create instant, custom-size cubbies. Smooth edges keep them from snagging on clothes or scratching surfaces, and they work just as well on bookshelves and pantries to keep everything in its place.
16Backsplash Tiles With Effortless Peel-&-Stick Installation
These backsplash tiles will give your space a brand new look for a wallet-friendly price. They’re made with waterproof vinyl, making them ideal for high-moisture areas like kitchens and bathrooms, and have a raised texture that mimics ceramic. Peel-and-stick installation means no messy grout is involved, and they’re compatible with a wide range of smooth surfaces like painted walls, ceramic tiles, glass, and metal.
17Wood Filler That Works For Indoor & Outdoor Repairs
You may not think of wood filler as a bougie item, but you’d be amazed at how it can make your home feel more polished. Use it to refresh old furniture, fix cracks, or smooth out worn wood — it’s easy to apply and can be used on indoor and outdoor repairs without shrinking or cracking. You can paint, sand, or stain it, and it also doubles as an anchor for nails and screws.
18An Ergonomic Pillow That Fills The Gap Between The Mattress & Headboard
If you’re tired of minding the gap between your mattress and headboard, this wedge pillow is a smart solution. Its made of high density foam and has a snug fit so that toys, pillows, and other random items don’t fall down the void behind your head. It also comes with a pocket on each end to store your remote, phone, or any other small items that you want to keep within easy reach. Available in three colors and 10 sizes.
19An Upholstery Patch That Repairs Damaged Leather
Fix scratches, cracks, and burn holes on the fly with this leather repair patch. Made from durable, high-quality leather with professional-grade adhesive, it can be cut to size to cover imperfections on furniture, car seats, bags, and more. Just peel and stick for easy application. One Amazon shopper wrote they “can't even tell there was any damage” after using it, and another added that it “[h]as lasted over a year without issue.” Available in four sizes and 16 colors.
20A Chemical-Free Toilet Bowl Cleaner That Clears The Most Stubborn Stains
This pumice stone toilet bowl cleaner treats tough stains when an ordinary brush and bleach can’t. Just wet it and scrub the bowl for instant results. The pumice creates a fine abrasive paste that cuts through grime without scratching porcelain or ceramic. The cleaner has more than 21,000 five-star Amazon ratings, and one shopper raved that it “made my 20-year-old toilets shine like new.” You can also use it on sinks, tubs, and tiles for a spotless finish.
21A Plush, Shaggy & Soft Faux Fur Rug That Reviewers Love
This shaggy faux fur rug is the perfect way to add a bougie touch to any room and to cover any scuffed floors or unsightly tiles. It’s a super popular option on Amazon with over 17,000 five-star ratings because of its thick, soft pile. It comes in over two dozen colors and 18 sizes.
22A Mattress Lifter That Makes Changing Sheets Less Of A Chore
This sheet-tucking tool may look like an instrument for corporal punishment, but it’s actually designed to make life less painful. Made from durable teak wood, it slides smoothly under mattresses to tuck sheets tightly. It’s especially helpful for anyone with back or joint pain, since it spares you from having to lift heavy corners. “Can't believe what a difference this little device has made,” wrote one happy fan. “Sheets go on like a warm knife through butter. No more pressure on sore hands. Highly recommended!”
23Stackable Bins That Keep Your Freezer Ultra-Organized
With these metal freezer baskets, finding things in the icebox won’t feel like an archeological dig. Designed to maximize vertical space, they let you stack and access food without worrying about items getting buried. An open-wire design provides quick visibility, while sturdy handles and top access make it easy to grab what you need. One Amazon shopper called them a “game-changer” and wrote, “If your freezer is more like an icy black hole, these bins will bring some serious order to the madness.”
24A Microfiber Duster That’s Designed To Reach Tough Spots
When it comes to tackling dirt in hard-to-reach cracks and crevices, this duster makes the job effortless. Its long, slim profile slips into the narrow gaps between furniture and floors, while the flexible design bends easily into tight corners. Two microfiber covers create a static charge to instantly attract dust, but they can also be used for wet wiping. Finally, for ceilings and other tall spots, an extendable handle stretches up to 61 inches.
25A Shoe Organizer With Adjustable Compartments For A Secure Fit
Pick up all of those shoes strewn around doorways and closet floors and pack them in this shoe organizer for an enviably organized collection. It’s made of cardboard and polypropylene for storage that is structured but lightweight, and a clear lid lets you see what’s inside while the shoes stay protected from dirt and dust. One box can fit up to 16 pairs of shoes, but you can customize the number of compartments to accommodate bigger shoes like high tops and ankle boots.
26A Best-Selling Drywall Repair Kit For Patching Minor Cracks & Holes
This easy-to-use drywall repair kit will have you feeling like a professional contractor. The set includes two wall mending agents, two nozzle extenders, a scraper, and two sheets of sandpaper — just squeeze, spread, and sand for a smooth finish. It’s perfect for filling in nail holes, as well as restoring peeling and cracked walls. One Amazon shopper quipped, “If I can use this and make it look like it’s professional (kind of), this made me feel like I could fix anything.”
27Mesh Pouches That Keep Toys From Cluttering The Floor
Keep stray LEGO bricks and other tiny toys from littering the floor with these zippered pouches. Each has two transparent mesh layers — one for instruction booklets, the other for toy pieces — so that every set stays organized. They’re made with durable, tear-resistant nylon and come in a set of 10, in a variety of colors for easy sorting. You can also use them for storing anything from puzzle pieces to documents.
28A Stainless Steel Cleaner That Makes Appliances Look Brand New
Keep your kitchen looking flawless with this stainless steel cleaning kit. The spray cleaner is made with renewable, plant-based ingredients and can be used on sinks, refrigerators, microwaves, stoves, and more. A microfiber cloth is also included to help remove fingerprints, dust, dirt, and smudges from surfaces. The set has more than 15,000 five-star Amazon ratings, and many happy fans noted that the formula’s lavender scent is a welcome bonus.
29A Set Of Storage Shelves That Mount With Magnets
Make your appliances do double duty with this metal shelf set. Designed with powerful magnets that hold up to 11 pounds, the racks stick securely to your washing machine, fridge, microwave, or any other metal surface. Each set includes three shelves in multiple sizes, a hook rack, and a bar for items like paper towels and dishcloths. Removable hooks are also included. Use them for storing dry ingredients, cleaning supplies, and more.
30Classic Peel-&-Stick Tiles For A Quick Bathroom Makeover
Refresh your bathroom in minutes with these adhesive floor tiles. Just peel and stick them to clean surfaces without the extra work of mixing and spreading grout. They’re made of vinyl, so they are water-resistant and easy to clean, and their black and white pattern will give your space a chic, timeless look. “It completely transformed our outdated bathroom,” wrote one satisfied Amazon shopper. “We stuck it onto the plywood subfloor without using any additional adhesive [...] and it has held up beautifully.”
31A Hand Weeding Tool That Makes Your Hands & Lawn Happy
This simple weeding tool helps keep a pristine lawn or garden without the back-breaking labor. Made of durable stainless steel, it has a two-pronged fork that grabs weeds by the root, while a sturdy shaft helps pop them out with ease. An ergonomic soft-grip handle is easy on the hands, and a rust-resistant finish will help it stand up to wet conditions.
32Curtain Tiebacks That Dress Up Your Window Treatments
These elegant curtain tiebacks are an easy way to keep curtains neat without having to wield a drill for installation. They’re made with strong nickel-plated magnets that hold tight — just snap them together and you’re done. A soft braided rope adds a pop of style, and they’re available in over two dozen colors, so you’re bound to find one that coordinates with your existing window coverings.
33Rug Grippers That Keep Floor Coverings From Shifting & Curling
Keep your floor coverings from sliding around with these easy-to-use rug grippers. They’re designed to stick rug corners to floors without the need for a bulky pad. Gel adhesives provide a firm grip, but your rug can still be lifted and repositioned without a struggle. Multiple Amazon shoppers have added that it’s great for those with rambunctious children and pets. “[It] is EXACTLY what I needed!” raved one fan. “It has not only kept my rug from curling on the corners but also keeps it from moving every time the kids run down the hall.”
34A Cleaning Brush That Gets The Gunk Out Of Mesh Screens
Enjoy a clear view from your window or door with this lightweight screen brush. It’s designed to thoroughly clean screens without removing them from their frames. A microfiber cleaning head has a short pile for all-purpose cleaning, while longer fibers get into the crevices of your screens to remove grime, pollen, and dust. A detachable handle gives you extra reach, and you can use it dry or wet.
35Throw Pillow Covers With A Plush Corduroy Texture
Instantly spruce up your seating or sleeping area with these plush throw pillow covers. Made to fit standard inserts, each cover features a hidden zipper for a sleek, seamless finish. The striped design adds a touch of texture, while the soft, cozy fabric invites you to lean back or sneak in a quick nap. Sold in a set of four, they’re available in 36 colors to suit any style.
36Brass Cabinet Pulls With A Modern Flair
Give your cabinets a quick refresh with these beautiful brass handles. They have a modern, curved silhouette and come in a brushed gold finish for an elegant accent in any room. Use them on drawers, dressers, sideboards, and more. They’re easy to install and hardware is included. Many Amazon shoppers praised their functionality and call them sturdy, while another wrote that they “love the little pop of personality.”
37A Wi-Fi Router Storage Box That Conceals Tech Equipment With Style
If your blinking Wi-Fi router feels like an eyesore, this storage box is a simple way to keep it concealed. It’s made of dark-stained wood for a natural look and has convenient access holes to keep your wires and cables neatly organized. It’s easy to assemble and offers enough space to fit most routers, modems, and power strips. “Looks like a decorative piece instead of a messy corner,” raved one fan.
38Under-The-Bed Storage Containers That Glide On Wheels
Make the most of unused space with these under-the-bed storage bins. Made with durable Oxford cloth and sturdy metal frames, each bin can hold over 60 liters and up to 72 pounds of clothes, toys, shoes, or books. Clear lids and label slots make it easy to find what you need, while double zippers keep out dirt and debris. And when it's time to clean unwanted dust bunnies under the bed, the containers roll out on wheels for easy maneuvering.
39Caulking Tape That Protects Against Leaks
Seal unsightly gaps and corners in your kitchen or bathroom using this waterproof caulk tape. Made from durable PVC, it covers cracks, crevices, and damaged corners with ease. A built-in crease for folding and shaping helps it fit against seams tightly, and a strong adhesive ensures a finished look that lasts. Use it on tubs, sinks, countertops, toilets, stoves, and more.
40Tiered Hangers For Neat Bra Organization
Keep your undergarments organized and in shape with these tiered metal hangers. Each holds eight pieces at once, saving tons of space while keeping everything easy to see and grab. Swivel hooks make it simple to hang or remove items, while rust-resistant metal keeps bras secure without snags. You can also use them for tank tops and accessories like scarves and belts. It’s a great choice for small closets or rooms that are short on storage space.
41A Touch-Up Epoxy That Makes Appliances Look Like New
Keep your appliances looking brand new with this fast-drying repair paint. Formulated for metal, porcelain, and enamel surfaces, this acrylic lacquer creates a durable, glossy finish that helps cover scratches, chips, and imperfections. Use it on indoor items like sinks, fridges, and dishwashers. It dries to the touch in just 10 minutes, and it’s available in four common appliance colors.
42A Shabby Chic Ruffled Bed Skirt That Hides All The Stuff Under Your Bed
Give your bed the polish of a cozy bed and breakfast with this ruffled bed skirt. It’s made with microfiber for a soft, smooth look that still manages to be budget-friendly. This piece is resistant to stains, fading, and wrinkles and comes in four neutral shades to match any bedroom’s aesthetic.
43Extra-Long Door Bumpers To Protect Cabinets From Damage
If slamming doors and wonky cabinets are working your last nerve, these door bumpers will save your sanity. Just peel and stick the adhesive cushions to reduce noise and minimize damage. They are clear for a low-profile look that blends in with your doors, and they’re easy to remove in case they need to be repositioned. They’re also versatile — multiple Amazon shoppers have used them on the bottom of cutting boards to create nonslip feet.
44Wire Baskets That Add Extra Storage Space In Closets
Maximize small spaces with this three-tier hanging storage organizer. Designed to fit securely on any standard closet rod, it keeps clothes and accessories neatly stored and wrinkle-free. Each sturdy steel basket supports up to 20 pounds, and five S-hooks are included to provide extra space for belts, hats, and other essentials. Use the baskets stacked or individually — not just in closets, but also in laundry rooms, garages, and anywhere clutter needs taming.
45Adhesive Tape That Keeps Couch Cushions In Place
Put an end to shifting couch cushions with this extra-wide upholstery tape. Peel-and-stick installation takes seconds, and a heavy-duty adhesive backing ensures a firm grip. It works on all kinds of fabrics, indoors or out, and even holds up to kids who treat the sofa like their personal trampoline. You can also use the tape on rugs, mattress toppers, or other DIY projects.
46Heat-Resistant Stove Gap Covers That Cut Down On Cleaning Time
These stove gap covers will help ensure that stray crumbs don’t get sucked into the void between your stove and counter again. Made from food-grade silicone, they’re heat-resistant, flexible, and sit snugly in place without slipping. A matte black finish resists smudges and dust, and they wipe down in seconds for easy maintenance. For a more thorough cleaning, they can be easily removed and thrown on the top rack of a dishwasher.
47A Window & Door Screen Repair Kit That Works Like Tape
You don’t have to burn money on new window or door screens when this screen repair tape can fix tears for a fraction of the price. Just cut, peel, and stick them on rips for a fast, hassle-free fix. It’s made with a non-toxic adhesive for a safe, strong grip that withstands harsh weather conditions. It has more than 24,000 five-star Amazon ratings, and is available in two colors — black and gray — to match your existing screen.
48Reusable Self-Gripping Cable Ties That Keep Cords In A Tidy Bundle
If your power cords are starting to look like a tangled bird’s nest, it’s time to consider using these hook-and-loop cable ties. Perfect for home offices and TV areas, they keep PC cords, phone chargers, appliance cables, and other wires neatly bundled. They’re made of tough nylon for a sturdier alternative to twist ties, and they seal with hook-and-loop closures for an adjustable but secure fit. There are 40 in a pack in two sizes, and they’re also available in a rainbow of colors.
49Nonstick Liners That Protect Your Oven From Baked-On Messes
Cut down on deep-cleaning sessions in the kitchen with these nonstick oven liners. Made of BPA-free silicone and heat-safe up to 500 degrees, they catch drips and spills before they reach your oven floor. The two-piece set is designed to fit most conventional ovens, but they can also be cut to size to fit in smaller models like countertop toaster ovens. Installation is as easy as placing them on the lowest rack, and they’re dishwasher-safe for effortless maintenance.
50An Under-The-Desk Tray That Keeps Cords & Outlets Out Of The Way
These slim cable management trays make it easy to keep cords safely off the floor and out of the way. Built from powder-coated metal, they resist rust and dust while holding up to 10 pounds of cables, power strips, and accessories per tray. The no-drill clamp system attaches securely to desks, tables, or consoles with anti-scratch mats to protect surfaces. Each set also includes cable clips and ties to keep your workspace neat and organized.
51Push Pin Hooks That Press Right Into Drywall
These push pin hooks make it easy to hang pictures and small items on your walls — no anchors, screws, or hammers required. Just push them directly into drywall, wood, or bulletin boards. An angled pin creates a secure hold and has a weight-bearing capacity of up to 4 pounds. They’re made of sturdy zinc alloy and come in three different finishes (silver, black, and gold) for an attractive alternative to plastic hooks.
52Plug Attachments That Fix Loose Outlets
If you’re tired of plugs slipping out of loose outlets, the Snug Plug offers a quick, effective fix. Acting like a shim for cords, these small plastic inserts slip into any standard 110-volt wall outlet to create a safe, secure fit. With over 8,000 five-star Amazon reviews, these are a proven solution — or as one satisfied shopper put it, “an easy fix to an annoying problem.”
53A Cement Filler That Hides Unsightly Concrete Cracks
No need to call a mason when this cement filler lets you repair concrete cracks yourself. Just shake and pour for a quick, no-fuss application. The filler is self-leveling so you don’t need a trowel for spreading, and it’s ready for foot traffic in 45 minutes. It can be used for indoor and outdoor applications, and it dries gray to match most surfaces.
54Nearly Invisible Door Handle Stoppers That Keep Walls Pristine
You don’t have to worry about handles banging into walls with these self-adhesive door bumpers. Made from high-quality rubber, they act as a cushion to protect walls from dents and holes. They also absorb impact so that no one is startled by the sound of a door slamming shut. There are six in a set, and their transparent design allows them to blend seamlessly into any room. Simply stick them to your wall, and you’re good to go.
55An Unclogging Tool That Fits In Narrow Pipes
Don’t despair if you drop something down the sink — this grabber tool is designed in an ultra-slim shape to fit in narrow spaces. A flexible, bendable metal shaft allows it to snake through curved pipes, and a spring-loaded handle opens and closes a grabbing claw with ease. Not only will it retrieve hard-to-reach items, but it doubles as a snake to fix tough clogs. One Amazon shopper called it “one of the best investments” they’d made in a while and added, “This is a must-have, especially if you have small kids who like to put things in the sink, toilet or shower drain.”