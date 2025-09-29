55 Bougie, Cheap Upgrades That Fix The Tacky Eyesores Around Your Home

Don’t despair if you drop something down the sink — this grabber tool is designed in an ultra-slim shape to fit in narrow spaces. A flexible, bendable metal shaft allows it to snake through curved pipes, and a spring-loaded handle opens and closes a grabbing claw with ease. Not only will it retrieve hard-to-reach items, but it doubles as a snake to fix tough clogs. One Amazon shopper called it “one of the best investments” they’d made in a while and added, “This is a must-have, especially if you have small kids who like to put things in the sink, toilet or shower drain.”