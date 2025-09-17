65 Bougie, Comfy Outfits Under $35 That Make You Look Super Put-Together
Chic, cozy, and cost effective.
If you’re not willing to sacrifice comfort or cost for style, that doesn’t mean you can’t still look your best. Luckily, Amazon has tons of bougie-yet-comfy outfits that help you look super put-together, even on a budget. These polished basics, designer alternatives, and one-and-done ensembles elevate your wardrobe tenfold thanks to their tailored-looking cuts, breathable fabrics, and versatility. Better yet, they do it all while costing less than $35 each.
01A Draped Sleeveless Jumpsuit That Feels Like Pajamas
Throw on this sleeveless jumpsuit with a pair of sandals or wedges and head out the door. According to one reviewer, it “feels like you're wearing pajamas” out in public thanks to its soft, stretchy material, but its plunging V-neck top and wide-leg bottoms look effortlessly chic. And yes, it has functional pockets.
- Available sizes: Small — XX-Large
- Available styles: 11
02A Cotton Eyelet Blouse That Shoppers Compare to Anthropologie
Reviewers are shocked by the quality of this ruffled blouse, which gives off designer vibes due to its eyelet cutouts, cap sleeves, split V-neck collar, and lined cotton construction. “I am very impressed by this blouse,” one wrote, adding, “It looks like something from Anthropologie at a fraction of the cost.”
- Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large
- Available styles: 12
03Chic Ruffled Shorts Made From Real Linen
Made from a blend of rayon and real linen, these high-waist shorts look super polished, due in part to the relaxed fit and ruffled waist accent. And they don’t just look good, the linen construction ensures they feel cooling, lightweight, and airy, too. These shorts have functional pockets for storage and a drawstring for an adjustable fit, making them a hot-weather must-have that one reviewer called, “My new favorite summer short!”
- Available sizes: Small — X-Large
- Available styles: 13
04A Button-Down Swing Dress That’s Lightweight & Breathable
Made from 75% cotton, this tunic-style dress has a button-down collared top with three-quarter-length cuffed sleeves and a tiered swing skirt that’s loose and flowy. As a result, you can wear it to the office on a scorching-hot day, pair it with sneakers for travel, or throw it on for cooling, lightweight coverage at the beach.
- Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large
- Available styles: 7
05A Versatile T-Shirt Dress With An Adjustable Tie Waist
Every wardrobe should have at least one T-shirt dress, and thanks to its split midi hem and adjustable waist tie, this one is way more versatile than most. Sure, it’s easy to throw on with slides or sneakers for all-day comfort, but you can also style it up with heels or wedges for dressier occasions. And since it’s machine washable, it’s a cinch to launder, too.
- Available sizes: Small — XX-Large
- Available styles: 25
06Bold Floral Statement Earrings At A Budget Price
Make a serious statement without spending a ton thanks these flower leaf earrings. Despite their bold, chunky design, each one weighs under half an ounce with a stud post for comfortable wear. They’re also made from hypoallergenic brass that “doesn’t feel cheap at all,” one reviewer wrote, adding, “They haven’t tarnished or irritated my ears.”
- Available styles: 16
07An Elevated Curve-Hugging Midi That Stretches & Breathes
“The perfect multipurpose dress,” wrote one reviewer who has worn this ribbed-knit midi for lots of occasions, adding, “I’ve dressed it up with a pair of heel sandals and dressed it down with flats.” While its bodycon silhouette and split hem look sophisticated, it’s made from ribbed-knit material that breathes and stretches for plenty of comfort, too.
- Available sizes: Small — X-Large
- Available styles: 7
08A Gauzy Cotton Button-Down That Looks Great Loose Or Tucked
Like most button-down blouses, this one has cuffed sleeves and a collar, making it a polished-yet-casual staple in your wardrobe. Unlike many button-down blouses, its 100% cotton construction is breezy, flexible, and gauzy (rather than stiff and starchy), so you can tuck it, tie it, or wear it open for lightweight coverage.
- Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large
- Available styles: 24
09A Chic Sleeveless Sweater Set With A Bouclé Texture
Few loungewear sets are chic enough to wear to a restaurant, a backyard party, or happy hour, but this sweater set fits the bill. Made from recycled materials woven into a plush, bouclé-like texture, it includes a sleeveless top with a split hem and ribbed-knit shorts with an elastic waistband. The relaxed fit gives it an effortless vibe that looks right at home wherever you take it.
- Available sizes: Small — X-Large
- Available styles: 19
10Breezy Straight-Leg Pants Made From Linen & Cotton
These linen-blend pants come in solid color options for effortless matching or striped patterns for a nautical vibe, all with a stretchy drawstring waist and pockets. Better yet, their blend of natural fabrics means they breathe, wick sweat, and diffuse body heat. “I live in the desert and they keep me nice and cool without having to wear shorts,” one reviewer wrote.
- Available sizes: X-Small — 6X
- Available styles: 11
11A Floral Maxi Skirt With A Smocked Waist & Lots Of Movement
Instead of a drawstring or an elastic strip that twists inside the lining, this floral maxi skirt has a thick smocked waistband that cinches, stretches, and moves with you. In addition to the functional pockets, this skirt boasts a range of colors and a voluminous, tiered construction. “I’ve had so many compliments, I want to order more colors!” one reviewer raved.
- Available sizes: Small — X-Large
- Available styles: 19
12Roomy Wide-Leg Pants For Polished Comfort
Made from lightweight, flowy material, these wide-leg pants are polished enough for the office, yet comfortable enough for travel, lounging, and coffee dates. The elastic waistband has an adjustable tie to customize the fit and give them a stylish paper-bag silhouette, plus they have convenient side pockets to hold your essentials.
- Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large
- Available styles: 40+
13A Soft Eyelet Blouse With Expensive-Looking Embroidery
While its rolled sleeves and tunic silhouette give it a comfy, laidback feel, the eyelet cutouts on this embroidered blouse make it look way more expensive than it is. It’s slightly sheer, so you can customize the level of coverage depending on your base layer, and it both drapes and tucks well for easy styling with all types of outfits.
- Available sizes: Small — XX-Large
- Available styles: 16
14A Flowy Caftan That “Feels Like Silk,” According To Reviewers
Channel your inner lady of leisure with this flowy caftan that works as a cover-up at the beach or as a throw-on-and-go dress. It looks effortlessly chic thanks to its relaxed fit, butterfly sleeves, and split-collar neckline. “This caftan is so soft and well made,” wrote one reviewer who also added that it “feels like silk.”
- Available styles: 8
15A Classic Column Set Perfect For Mixing & Matching
Wear the split maxi skirt low on your waist, and this two-piece outfit looks like what it is: A separate skirt and top. Wear it slightly higher, and it’ll look like a sleeveless column gown with a mock neck. Either way, the material is soft, stretchy, and thick, while the bodycon ruching makes it look both alluring and elegant, according to reviewers.
- Available sizes: Small — XX-Large
- Available styles: 12
16A Luxe-Looking Bucket Bag That Comes With 2 Bonus Straps
With its structured shape, vegan leather exterior, and silk scarf accent, this bucket bag looks like a pricey designer purse. In actuality, it’s a stylish and functional addition to your wardrobe that won’t blow your budget. It’s decked out with practical features, like its magnetic snap closure that secures your stuff and two removable shoulder straps that you can use in addition to the rounded handle.
- Available styles: 4
17A Chunky-Knit Cardigan Available In Solids & Stripes
Equal parts cozy and classic, this chunky-knit cardigan has lantern-style sleeves, thick cuffs, and functional oversized buttons. As a result, you can wear it open for coverage over tanks, dresses, and T-shirts, or buttoned without a base layer as a plunging V-neck sweater. Choose from a range of striped, solid, and color-blocked options.
- Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large
- Available styles: 20
18A Delicate Gold-Plated Necklace Set For Easy Layering
This necklace set includes three different patterns: a herringbone, a rope, and a Cuban chain. Wear them alone as dainty everyday essentials, or mix and match them for effortless layering. Since they’re made from nickel-free, hypoallergenic brass and plated in 14-karat gold, they’re shiny, tarnish-resistant, and incredibly elegant.
- Available styles: 25
19A Slouchy Cotton Top With Elevated Cap Sleeves
Since it has cap sleeves with ribbed trim, this tank top looks more elevated than a racerback or T-shirt, making it a simple swap to elevate a look. It’s also made from 95% cotton with 5% elastic, so it’s cooling, breathable, stretchy, and skin friendly — whether you pair it with athletic shorts for the gym or high-waisted jeans for a night out.
- Available sizes: Small — XX-Large
- Available styles: 13
20Sleek Bermuda Shorts That Double As Workout Wear
Because they’re made from yoga-like material that wicks sweat and stretches four ways, these Bermuda shorts feel like comfy activewear. That said, their faux fly, knee-length hem, and slanted pockets give them the look of tailored shorts, so you can wear them from the course to the clubhouse without compromising on style.
- Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large
- Available styles: 12
21A Set Of Coordinating Bracelets For A Stacked Look
Dress up your wrist in one fell swoop with this bracelet set. Each order includes six different types of chains: Rope, satellite, paperclip, Figaro, herringbone, and box. All the different patterns provide plenty of variety yet complement each other for an effortless, stacked look. They’re also plated in 14-karat gold for a high-end feel with 2.5-inch extenders for a great fit.
- Available styles: 9
22The Perfect Travel Pants, According To Reviewers
These palazzo trousers have earned the title of the “perfect travel pants,” according to one reviewer who wore them on a trip to Paris and loved their effortless look. They’re made from a cotton-linen blend, which is ideal for staying comfortable and cool, especially in warmer weather. And thanks to the drawstring waist, you can even adjust the fit as well.
- Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large
- Available styles: 15
23A 2-Piece Skirt Set That Goes From Work To Cocktails
Its ribbed-knit texture makes this two-piece outfit feel like comfy, cozy loungewear — but the finished result is so refined, reviewers have gotten away with wearing this outfit to work, cocktail parties, and even weddings. Each matching set includes a short-sleeve top with ruched side seams and an A-line maxi skirt with a wide, stretchy waistband.
- Available sizes: Small — X-Large
- Available styles: 19
24A Ruffle-Hem Cardigan That Adds A Finishing Touch To Any Look
Due to its effortless drape, three-quarter-length sleeves, and irregular ruffled hem, this open-front cardigan adds a bit of warmth and coverage without sacrificing polish. As a result, you can incorporate it into your office wardrobe or wear it as a lightweight layer over a wedding guest dress. Just toss it on to finish out nearly any look.
- Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large
- Available styles: 21
25A Ribbed-Knit Top That’s An Elevated Basic
Swap the slouchy tee for this slim-fit top, which you can tuck into skirts and jeans or layer underneath cardigans and blazers. You’ll feel just as comfortable thanks to its stretchy, breathable material, but its ribbed-knit texture and classic crew neck silhouette look infinitely more elevated.
- Available sizes: Small — XX-Large
- Available styles: 9
26Cute Knotted Headbands That Actually Stay In Place
These knotted headbands offer the best of both worlds: While they look like stretchy fabric, the flexible C-shaped design feels comfortable and stays in place without slipping. “Soft and fit snugly without being too tight, so I can wear them all day without any discomfort,” wrote one reviewer who added, “The quality is impressive, especially considering the price point.”
- Available styles: 12
27A Boxy Knit Cardigan That’s Giving Blazer Vibes
Due to its structured fit and fold-over collar, this cropped cardigan looks almost like a blazer — but the knit fabric is soft, stretchy, and cozy. “Such a cute cardigan sweater to wear to work for the colder weather seasons!” one reviewer wrote. “I got complimented that the sweater looks and feels high quality.”
- Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large
- Available styles: 13
28Foam Slides That Feel Like Walking On Clouds
Since they’re made entirely from EVA foam with adjustable straps, these slide platform sandals combine a bouncy, supportive feel with a secure fit. “Like walking on a cloud,” one reviewer raved. They’re also waterproof and easy to rinse clean with the hose, so you can wear them just about anywhere. No wonder they’ve earned over 3,000 five-star ratings.
- Available sizes: 6 — 11
- Available styles: 7
29A Satin Midi Skirt That Rivals Expensive Silk Options
This midi skirt mimics expensive silk versions — but since it’s made from satin, it’s easy to care for and costs a fraction of the price. Reviewers also love its lettuce-trim hem, which gives it a sleek Y2K vibe. It doesn’t skimp on comfort, either, as its elastic waistband flexes and fits without the need for a zipper.
- Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large
- Available styles: 30
30An Eye-Catching Mermaid Maxi That’s Sleek & Stretchy
Reviewers have worn this striking maxi dress to restaurants, cruises, resorts, weddings, baby showers, and holidays. It features a square neck with contrast trim and a mermaid silhouette to give it a refined, formal feel. And since it’s woven into a ribbed-knit finish, it breathes and stretches in all directions for comfort.
- Available sizes: Small — XX-Large
- Available styles: 8
31Snag-Resistant Cuffed Hair Ties For Accessorizing Your Updos
Get all the style of a decorative clip without any of the inconvenience thanks to these gold hair ties. They’re thick, stretchy, and snag resistant to hold all types of hair without damage, and their metal geometric cuffs give your updos a polished finish. Each set includes three different styles that look great in braids, buns, and ponytails.
- Available styles: 15
32Yoga Pants That Come With Built-In Sun Protection
“Best leggings I own,” one reviewer raved about these wide-leg yoga pants, which are designed to be as versatile as possible. They’re stretchy and breathable for the gym, infused with UPF 50+ sun protection for outdoor activities, and have a tailored style with four functional pockets for running errands. They also come in two inseam lengths to accommodate a range of heights.
- Available sizes: Small — XX-Large
- Available styles: 9
33A Travel-Friendly Blouse With A Wavy, Textured Finish
The textured wavy pattern on this collared blouse provides visual interest for a high-end feel, while its rolled short sleeves make it easy to style with all kinds of outfits. Since it’s a button-down, you can wear it open over a tank, tie its shirttails into a crop top, or tuck it into slacks, jeans, or skirts. And since it’s wrinkle resistant and adaptive, one reviewer dubbed it “perfect for traveling.”
- Available sizes: Small — XX-Large
- Available styles: 11
34A Color-Blocked Cardigan That Feels Trendy Yet Vintage
Color-blocked with mid-century-inspired hues, this button-down cardigan is a unique addition to your cozy wardrobe. It’s cropped yet slouchy for a trendy-meets-vintage vibe, and you can wear it open for layering or buttoned as a V-neck sweater. For something a little more neutral, it also comes in solid colors and striped patterns.
- Available sizes: Small — X-Large
- Available styles: 10
35Trendy Wide-Leg Jeans That Come In 14 Different Washes
These wide-leg jeans have an overall 4.4-star rating from nearly 2,000 reviewers, one of whom called them “exceptionally comfortable” and “very well crafted.” Made from stretch denim with ample washes to choose from, they have a raw hem and double side seams for vintage flair. Plus, you can get them in long and short inseams, too.
- Available sizes: 4 — 18 Short
- Available styles: 14
36A Drawstring-Waist Dress That Feels Like A Cozy Sweatshirt
The drawstrings on this mini dress cinch the waist to customize the fit. Combined with the capped sleeves, curved seams, and functional pockets, it has a tailored look to create a chic everyday outfit — but according to shoppers, the texture feels almost like sweatshirt material, so it’s “incredibly comfortable” and “so soft,” one reviewer wrote.
- Available sizes: Small — XX-Large
- Available styles: 6
37Cushioned Thong Sandals With Flexible Elastic Straps
These thong sandals have earned over 8,500 five-star ratings — a pretty impressive feat given their price tag. The gladiator-style straps are made from elastic bands for a secure fit that flexes and moves with you, while the insole is infused with latex to cushion and support your feet. This sandal comes in solids, prints, and even rhinestone-encrusted options for plenty of choice.
- Available sizes: 5 — 11
- Available styles: 11
38A Short-Sleeve Sweater That’s Easy To Style In Every Season
Fisherman-style sweaters aren’t just for winter wear, and this crew neck pullover proves it. It has a timeless cable-knit pattern that gives it a cozy feel, but its medium-thickness yarn and short sleeves keep it breathable and light for early fall through late spring.
- Available sizes: Small — XX-Large
- Available styles: 4
39A Sophisticated Mini Dress That Ties In Back With A Bow
Somehow, this mini dress manages to look sultry, sophisticated, and adorable, all at the same time. The back is open with halter straps that tie in a bow around the neck, while the front has a square neckline with faux pockets and a fit-and-flare silhouette. “This has to be one of the best quality dresses I've ordered from Amazon,” one reviewer wrote.
- Available sizes: Small — X-Large
- Available styles: 4
40A Timeless High-Neck Tank With Cool Geometric Ribbing
Thanks to some clever design choices, this sleeveless top is neutral enough to go with just about everything in your closet. Its geometric ribbed-knit pattern gives it some visual interest while its high-neck cut looks timeless and sophisticated. One reviewer called it “such a high-quality basic top” that’s “simple yet elegant.”
- Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large
- Available styles: 12
41A Pleated Midi Skirt That Comes In Fresh Florals & Classic Hues
Snag this midi skirt in your choice of easy-to-style solid colors or fun floral patterns. While it looks tailored and polished thanks to its pleated A-line silhouette and decorative buttons, the waistband has plenty of elastic for a comfortable fit. Throw in some functional pockets, and it’s no wonder one reviewer wrote, “Love it love it love it. I cannot say it enough.”
- Available sizes: Small — X-Large
- Available styles: 23
42A Tie-Knot Crop Top With Endless Styling Possibilities
When it comes to this tie-knot crop top with cute rolled sleeves, the styling possibilities are virtually endless. Some reviewers style it up for a sexy night out, while others throw it on with leggings to hit the grocery store. Just tuck the tie underneath or wear it loose depending on how casual of a silhouette you’re after. You can even layer it over camis and sundresses for added coverage.
- Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large
- Available styles: 9
43A Clean & Classic Rib-Knit Top I Reach For Constantly
I have this scoop-neck top in two colors, and I get tons of wear out of both. They’re a versatile yet polished wardrobe basic that I can dress down with jeans or dress up with skirts, and the ribbed-knit material is soft and extremely comfortable. And thanks to the hint of spandex, it has plenty of stretch as well.
- Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large
- Available styles: 27
44A Flowy-Sleeve Blouse With A Chic, Oversized Fit
By contrasting flowy, three-quarter-length sleeves and a boxy silhouette with a cropped tie-knot accent, this button-down blouse offers plenty of breathing room that plays nice with a range of outfits. It looks just as chic with denim as it does with slacks or pencil skirts, and you can adjust the knot and the neckline for the ideal fit.
- Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large
- Available styles: 25
45Printed Palazzo Pants Made From Lightweight, Wrinkle-Resistant Material
Grab these palazzo pants in fun animal prints, bright floral patterns, or a tiered ruffle design to make a statement without compromising on comfort. The chiffon material feels barely there, the waistband stretches in all directions, and the tie is adjustable for a great fit. Plus, the wide-leg cut gives these wrinkle-resistant pants a timeless, elevated look.
- Available sizes: Small — X-Large
- Available styles: 12
46A Dainty Bracelet With A Personalized Touch
If you’re looking for a dainty everyday piece of jewelry with a personalized touch, this initial bracelet is an excellent choice. Choose between white gold or yellow gold hues and customize it with almost any letter of the alphabet. Both the chain and monogrammed disc are made from hypoallergenic stainless steel that resists fading and tarnishing. Plus, the faux pearl accent on the adjustable chain is such a cute detail.
- Available styles: 22
47Silky Soft Pants That Are A Dressier Alternative To Traditional Sweats
The fabric on these wide-leg pants is silky soft and stretchy and features a chic, lightweight drape. Since these pants have a wide, drawstring-free waistband with pleats, they’re also easy to dress up for wearing out of the house. While they may look a tad fancier than your average sweats, they’re just as functional thanks to the inclusion of two side pockets.
- Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large
- Available styles: 11
48A Puff-Sleeve Dress That’s Equal Parts Sweet & Spicy
I have this A-line dress in green and I’ve worn it for holidays and winter weddings alike, but it’s certainly breathable enough for summer wear, too. In my opinion, it’s the perfect balance of cute and sultry, since it contrasts elbow-length lantern sleeves and a sweet ruffled skirt with a low square neckline and an open back.
- Available sizes: Small — XX-Large
- Available styles: 21
49A Sleeveless Button-Down That’s Playful Yet Polished
Layer this sleeveless button-down blouse under a blazer or cardigan for the office, pair it with jeans for a cute everyday outfit, or tuck it into a skirt for a garden party. It’s playful and polished at the same time, owing to its classic cut that manages to show a little skin. Plus, it comes in a wide selection of solid colors, striped patterns, and bright floral prints.
- Available sizes: Small — XX-Large
- Available styles: 25
50A Sheer Ruched Set That’s A Total Showstopper
This daring sheer outfit includes three pieces: a spaghetti-strap crop top, a fitted mini skirt, and a ruched midi dress that comes in your choice of 14 mesh designs. The end result is a bold, layered look that’s effortlessly coordinated. “This dress is a showstopper!” wrote one reviewer who called it “vibrant,” “stretchy,” and “a great value for the money.”
- Available sizes: Small — XX-Large
- Available styles: 14
51A Lightweight Sweater With Elegant Embroidered Trim
Like a cozy T-shirt, this knit top has short sleeves and a crew neckline, but unlike a standard tee, the contrasting embroidered design around the sleeves, neck, and hem makes it look like a trendy boutique find. “Looks expensive,” wrote one reviewer who looks “forward to wearing it at the office this summer.” It boasts an elegant oversized fit and is even safe to launder in the washing machine.
- Available sizes: Small — XX-Large
- Available styles: 10
52A Hollow-Out Tank Top For Styling Layered Looks
The hollow-out pattern on this crochet tank top makes it partially sheer, so you can take advantage of the breeze and customize the look depending on your base layer. For more coverage, layer it over a cami. For a relaxed vibe, try a bandeau, and to make a bold statement, style it over your favorite lacy bra.
- Available sizes: Small — XX-Large
- Available styles: 12
53Colorful Stone Earrings Reviewers Compare To Kendra Scott
Grab these dangle earrings in your choice of 10 colors, each with a different natural stone like quartz. The frame is made from gold-plated alloy with French wire hooks — and according to reviewers, they look a lot like a designer pair from Kendra Scott, but for a fraction of the price. They’re the perfect finishing touch to pull a look together.
- Available styles: 10
54A Cute Cotton Button-Down With Puff Sleeves & A Linen-Like Look
Short puff sleeves and a cotton-blend texture give this button-down blouse a cute, playful vibe — but thanks to its collared neckline and tuck-friendly hem, it’s still easy to dress up when the occasion calls for it. According to one reviewer, it’s also “very comfortable” and “thick but not heavy.”
- Available sizes: Small — XX-Large
- Available styles: 10
55A Lantern-Sleeve Blouse With A Flowy, Romantic Feel
The puffy lantern sleeves on this button-down blouse give it a whimsical, romantic feel. To turn this timeless look into a bolder statement, you can also opt for one of the brand’s bright patterns. “I have about [six] of these shirts in different colors,” one reviewer wrote. “I always get compliments on how beautiful and colorful it is.”
- Available sizes: Small — XX-Large
- Available styles: 33
56Sleek, Professional-Looking Shoes You Can Actually Walk In
You don’t often come across shoes that are both office-appropriate and comfortable enough for a 15-block commute, but these round-toe loafers fit the bill with their supportive footbed, breathable lining, and high-traction outsole: “Extremely comfortable,” one reviewer wrote. “They are so soft with good cushioning, and I was able to walk for miles.”
- Available sizes: 5 — 12
- Available styles: 10
57Cozy Wide-Leg Sweatpants That Come In 3 Inseams
Short and tall people rejoice: These wide-leg sweatpants come in petite, regular, and long inseams to suit wearers of all heights. They’re also buttery soft and stretchy for comfort, but they have functional pockets, raised seams, and a sleek finish, so you can easily get away with wearing them out of the house.
- Available sizes: X-Small Petite — XX-Large Tall
- Available styles: 12
58A Soft, Stretchy Sweater Vest You Can Layer Or Wear Solo
Some shoppers style this sweater vest over a long-sleeve button-down or a bodysuit for a smart, layered look, while others wear it on its own as a sleeveless sweater. Either way, it’s designed for classic comfort with its V-neck cut, slouchy silhouette, and soft, knit. And since it’s constructed with a hint of nylon, it also has plenty of stretch, too.
- Available sizes: Small — XX-Large
- Available styles: 17
59A Classic Straw Tote Bag With A Trendy Scarf Accent
Woven from eco-friendly straw with a built-in liner and a zipper closure, this beach tote has earned an overall 4.5-star rating. According to reviewers, it’s strong and stylish with its dual faux-leather handles, and it has a roomy interior with convenient pockets for organization. And thanks to the on-trend silky scarf that comes included, it doesn’t skimp on style, either.
- Available styles: 5
60A Ribbed Halter Tank With High-Contrast Trim
Ribbed-knit fabric is all the rage right now, and this halter-style tank top combines a sleeveless silhouette with a cozy texture for warm weather or effortless layering. It also features contrast stripes and a thick fold-over hem, both of which give it a high-end feel despite its reasonable price tag.
- Available sizes: Small — XX-Large
- Available styles: 9
61A Slouchy, French-Inspired Sweater Perfect For Transitional Weather
Inspired by casual French fashion, this knit pullover features horizontal stripes with ribbed contrast trim around the sleeves, crew neck, and chest pocket. According to reviewers, it’s soft and slouchy, making it a an effortless choice for transitional weather. And since it’s made from 100% cotton, it’s lightweight and breathable, too.
- Available sizes: Small — X-Large
- Available styles: 10
62A Crisp-Looking Button-Down Made From Easy-Care Material
While it looks like crisp cotton, this button-down blouse is made from easy-care fabric that “washes really well” and “barely wrinkles,” according to one reviewer. Needless to say, it’s a versatile wardrobe staple that you can style in countless ways, whether your outfit is casual, dressy, or professional.
- Available sizes: Small — XX-Large
- Available styles: 14
63Supportive Ballet Flats With Cushy Soles & A Chic Pointed Toe
These ballet flats have earned over 8,500 five-star ratings. They look timelessly elegant thanks to their pointed toe and adjustable ankle strap, and the insole is padded with latex for cushioned support. You can get them in your choice of faux suede, synthetic leather, animal prints, floral patterns, and sparkly finishes to fit any look.
- Available sizes: 5 — 12
- Available styles: 21
64An Edgy-Yet-Functional Bomber Jacket With Lots Of Smart Details
Looking for outerwear that adds to your style but won’t feel bulky? This bomber jacket is cropped with a slouchy varsity silhouette, a baseball neckline, and cargo-style flap pockets, making it both edgy and functional. It also has snap-closure buttons that are easy to clasp and elastic around the cuffs for a flexible fit.
- Available sizes: Small — XX-Large
- Available styles: 7
65A Pinstripe Button-Down That’s A Wardrobe Must
This button-down shirt has a pinstriped pattern that’s laidback enough to incorporate into your everyday wardrobe, especially when tied up with denim or worn open over a bathing suit. That said, it’s also professional enough to tuck into slacks and pencil skirts for work, making it a wardrobe “must have” that’s “versatile and comfortable,” one reviewer wrote.
- Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large
- Available styles: 26
66A Comfy Sweatsuit Reviewers Want In Every Color
The biggest issue with this two-piece sweatsuit is deciding which shade you’ll purchase: “I literally want to buy EVERY color!” one reviewer wrote. Each set includes drawstring shorts and a cropped pullover with dropped shoulders, both made from breathable four-way-stretch fabric — and since each piece has two pockets, you get four spots to stash your essentials.
- Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large
- Available styles: 17