75 Bougie Gifts for Men That Are So Impressive & So Cheap on Amazon

If you’ve reached your creative limits when it comes to choosing a good gift for the special men in your life, this list is here for the rescue. On it, you’ll find some of the most bougie gifts that are sure to impress — from upgraded home picks to quirky novelty products to cool tech finds, and more. They’re so cheap and so easy to get a hold of, thanks to Amazon.

A Special Easy-To-Use Knife You Rock Back & Forth TIVOLI Rocker Knife With its curved wooden handle and curved stainless steel blade, this unique knife is used with a rocking motion to slice through meat, veggies, and more with ease. This ergonomic design makes it comfortable to use for longer periods. Bonus points: It has a built-in bottle opener.

A Holder For Enjoying Beer & Other Drinks In The Shower HSP-HSWITI Shower Drink Holder Sip on a beer in the shower? Sure, why not? And with this waterproof holder, that'll become a reality. It grips onto smooth surfaces (like glass or tile) without any adhesive or suction cups, and it can hold pretty much any canned or bottled drink of your choosing.

A Clever Water Bottle Set With Extra Storage Chokoter Water Bottle & Sleeve Bag This water bottle set is the only thing you need to carry as you leave the house. The bottle holds up to 70 ounces of your favorite drink, and it fits inside the carrying sleeve that has compartments for your phone, cash, cards, and whatever else you need. There's also a spot to hang your keys — it couldn't be more convenient.

A Handy Multi-Tool That Comes In Lots Of Fun Designs UST Multi-Tool Carabiner Yes, this bigfoot tool is funny to look at. But it also performs at a legendary level — it functions as a ruler, bottle opener, cord clutter, screwdriver, wrench, and can opener. Hang it from a backpack, tote, or other bag using the sturdy carabiner clip. Other designs up for grabs in the listing include a bear, wolf, deer, sail boat, and more.

A Narrow Insulated Cooler To Bring On Your Next Outing Falcona Wild Golf Cooler Bag Don't pay golf course prices for drinks. Instead, bring along this ultra-narrow cooler to your next round. It is insulated with space for two ice packs to keep up to six 12-ounce cans chilled (or it holds two wine bottles if you prefer), and it can fit in the side pocket of most golf bags. They're also great for picnics, hikes, and more.

A Cool Camo Lighter That Won't Blow Out LcFun Waterproof Lighter This top-tier flameless camouflage lighter is powered by a rechargeable battery (so you can reuse it endlessly), and this design makes it windproof and waterproof for use in any weather situation. Wear it around your neck with the thick paracord lanyard.

The Coolest Cube Lamp With Customizable Colors LOFTEK LED Cube Mood Lamp This cube lamp is the coolest thing. "I like this cube a LOT! I was surprised by how many colors are possible thanks to the remote control. Charging is easy and lasts for many hours before having to charge again," noted one fan. It's lightweight, waterproof, and 4 inches in size (though there are larger options via the listing) for enjoyment almost anywhere.

A Protective Vegan Leather Watch Case For Travel ROSELLE Watch Travel Case Keep your watches protected during your travel adventures with this vegan leather case. "It is well constructed, with sturdiness on the outside and softness on the inside. The snap buttons are very good quality, and the leather is top notch," shared one commenter. Other colors can be found in the listing.

Nice-Smelling Solid Colognes That Are Travel-Friendly Viking Revolution Solid Perfume (4-Pack) These solid colognes are easier to apply (just swirl your finger in one, then dab it onto your skin), and the solid form makes them travel friendly. Included are four different scents — including sandalwood, vetiver, cedar and pine, and clary sage — for you to experiment with.

A Luxurious Weighted Blanket That's A Steal L'AGRATY Weighted Blanket If you've never experienced the luxury that is sleeping with a weighted blanket, this is your sign to give it a try. And this particular weighted blanket option is a steal — yet it doesn't skimp on quality. It's filled with hypoallergenic glass beads and the exterior material is a soft, breathable microfiber.

A Multi-Head Back Scratcher That Extends For Reach TUKUOS Telescoping Back Scratcher (4 Pieces) With its extendable handle (that reaches an impressive 30 inches in length), you can scratch your own back with this scratching tool. There are four scratcher heads to swap between, including a dual-sided spike, a pair of claws, and a wide rake, based on what feels best in that moment.

Special Packets That Turn A Regular Fire Into A Colorful Spectacle Magical Flames Colorful Flames (10-Pack) Toss a couple of these color-changing packets into your next campfire, bonfire, or fireplace fire, and in seconds, a vibrant, rainbow show will occur. "The colors were bright and very pretty to look at. We used two packages at a time and they lasted quite a while," added one shopper. Ten come in a pack.

A Wireless Charger With 132,000+ 5-Star Reviews Yootech Wireless Charger Don't fumble around with a jumbled charging cord: Simply place your phone (or another compatible device) on this wireless charger to get it powered. The green light will flash to indicate it's working, and built-in temperature and surge protection keep your device safe.

A Magnetic Pick-Up Tool With A Handy Light VIBELITE Magnetic Flashlight Pick up dropped magnetic items — like screws, nuts, bolts, etc. — with this magnetic tool. It boasts an extendable length, a flexible gooseneck head, and a light on the end for extra visibility. Made from military-grade aluminum, this pick is durable to the max.

A No-Fog Shower Mirror For Less Than $20 ToiletTree Products Fogless Shower Mirror Regardless of how hot you blast the water, this budget-friendly shower mirror will not fog up, so you can do your whole grooming routine without issue. The mirror mounts on any smooth surface using suction cups, and its lightweight design means you can carry it on your travels.

A Mini Screwdriver Set For Glasses & More MulWark Mini Screwdriver Set (6 Pieces) Repair small-scale items like your eyeglasses, watches, and more with this screwdriver kit that includes six various Philips and flathead screwdrivers. Each one is made from sturdy steel with a magnetic tip to grab onto the tiny screw as you twist it in or out.

A Reusable Painting Board That Uses Solely Water Buddha Board Water Painting Board You only need water to create artistic images on this painting board. Then as it dries, it'll fade away — this allows you to reuse it all over again. The whole thing is incredibly relaxing and allows you to tap into your inner creative side.

A Large Mouse Pad Covered In Handy Excel Shortcuts Pixiecube Excel Mouse Pad Not only is this mouse pad extra-large to create a more functional working space, but it's also covered in some of the most commonly used shortcut keys for Excel, so you can reference them. The shortcuts are organized smartly to find what you need quickly.

Fun-To-Use Gel That Gets Your Vehicle & Keyboards Clean PULIDIKI Car Cleaning Gel A best-seller on the site, this vehicle slime is the most fun way to get your ride clean. Squish the gooey gel into areas like your air vents, console panel, door handles, and other dirty spots to pick up all of the dirt and debris that lives there. This pick is reusable — store it in the included container.

A Waterproof Storage Bag That Securely Attaches To A Bike ROCKBROS Bike Bag This bike bag is the solution for where to put your phone, keys, wallet, and other small essentials as you ride. It's made from ultra-durable carbon fiber with a waterproof design to secure and shield your stuff. The front is transparent, so you can use your phone while it's in the holder.

A Portable, Yet Powerful Vehicle Vacuum That Works Well KMM Handheld Car Vacuum Cleaner Despite its portable size, this vehicle vacuum cleaner goes to work, sucking up crumbs, dirt, and hair from your floors and everywhere else. It can also blow away debris. The vacuum comes with various nozzles and attachments as needed.

A Faux Leather Tissue Holder That's Easy To Refill Fredysu Car Visor Tissue Holder Keep tissues easily accessible as you drive with this faux leather holder that fits on your sun visor. It has dual clips on the back to slide securely in place, and it's simple to refill when needed using the hook and loop closure.

A Handy Drink Caddy That Fits On A Suitcase Handle riemot Luggage Caddy You'll appreciate this drink caddy on your next trip. It slides onto the handle of your suitcase, and it has space for two beverages — whether that's a cup of coffee, your water bottle, an energy drink, or something else — so you don't have to carry them through the airport. Machine-washable, it's easy to keep this pick clean.

Low-Cost Magnetic Picture Frames For A Personalized Gift YixangDD Magnetic Picture Frames (15-Pack) These magnetic picture frames end up costing less than a dollar each (15 come in the pack), but they're a cute way to get the pictures off your phone and on display. "They look great and the magnet is strong enough to hold on the refrigerator and doesn't scratch the stainless steel," expressed one commenter who filled them and gave them as gifts.

A Citrus Soap Bar Designed To Hydrate & Clean Beards TAME THE WILD Beard Soap Bar Designed specifically for beards, this soap bar washes and conditions the hair thanks to ingredients like shea butter and coconut oil. It's incredibly moisturizing (eliminating dry patches and dandruff) with a fresh orange citrus scent.

A Versatile Pry Bar Tool With Impressive Strength Kathleno Pry Bar Tool This pry bar is thin and lightweight, but don't let that deceive you. It's made from high-quality stainless steel for strength — use it for various tasks in and around your home (or even in your car), like pulling off trim, opening up electronics, and more.

A Key Rack Any Music Lover Will Appreciate Pluginz Fender Guitar Keychain Rack Music lovers will appreciate this Fender key rack that features four real guitar plugs that you use as hooks to hang keys and more. This pick has a brushed metal face plate, real amp fabric, and an authentic Fender logo that combine for a realistic look.

A Colorful Fidget Spinner With Bonus Poppable Bubbles Nutty Toys Sensory Fidget Spinner This fidget spinner can be enjoyed in many different ways to help with stress, anxiety, or just plain boredom. You can spin it, yes, but there are squishy bubbles to pop as well. This tie-dye pick is made from durable materials to last.

Adhesive AirTag Mounts That Won't Budge Case-Mate AirTags Sticker Mount (2-Pack) Attach these sticker mounts to almost any hard surface for a secure spot for your AirTags. Each one (two come with, making each one $6) boasts long-lasting adhesive, a durable outer shell, and a smart two-piece design.

An Actually-Comfortably Inflatable Pillow For Travel Sunany Neck Travel Pillow The best way to get some sleep on an airplane? This travel pillow that you can enjoy in various positions... whatever feels the most comfortable. It has an inflatable design (so it'll take up little room in your bag when deflated), and an eye mask, earplugs set, and drawstring bag are also included.

A Roll-Up Puzzle Mat To Keep The Pieces In Place Until Next Time Becko Puzzle Mat Start your next puzzle on this low-cost felt mat. This way, when you need to pause, you can roll it up for storage — there's an inflatable tube and dual elastic bands to ensure all of the pieces stay exactly where you left them.

Aromatherapy Shower Steamers To Unwind Cleverfy Shower Steamers (6-Pack) Stick one of these aromatherapy shower steamers in your shower to unwind after a long day or to start your day on an invigorating note. The set includes six steamers in various soothing scents — like lavender, lemongrass coconut, and eucalyptus/menthols — all made from essential oils that'll last a long time.

A Jar With 4.9 Stars That's Absolutely Hilarious KUMLENMO Jar Of F's I guarantee there is *someone* on your gift list that'll appreciate receiving this jar of fucks (100 are in the bottle) that they can give out as needed through their day-to-day life. The hilarious pick is backed by a 4.9-star rating overall, so clearly it's well-loved.

A Portable Humidifier That Lasts A Surprisingly Long Time Saunana Portable Mini Humidifier You'll appreciate having this portable humidifier on hand as you drive, work, or even lounge in bed. It can run for up to six hours, moisturizing your skin and providing overall relief from dryness. This pick automatically shuts off when the water runs out.

Freezable Beer Glasses With A Comfy Grip Host Freeze Beer Glasses (2-Pack) Warm beer is gross. But these freezable glasses ensure you don't encounter that. Each one (two come with) features insulated walls with built-in gel that freezes to keep your drink of choice chilled for longer. The silicone band is comfy to grip onto.

An Easy-To-Follow LEGO Kit To Make A Bamboo Plant LEGO Botanicals Lucky Bamboo Set Bring the outdoors in with this bamboo set... well, kind of. It's actually made entirely from LEGO bricks, and you can create it yourself. There are 325 pieces included, as well as easy-to-follow instructions, so it's actually an enjoyable experience.

A Super-Slim Wallet That Stretches To Hold 8 Cards Thread Wallets Slim Wallet This ultra-thin wallet is made from a stretchy material to fit snuggly around a couple of credit cards and your ID (up to eight in total)... there is no bulkiness whatsoever. This pick has a built-in keyring for attaching it to your keys or a backpack.

Shot Glasses That Look Like Golf Balls GoSports Golf Ball Shot Glasses (12-Pack) Every golfer deserves another shot... and I'm not talking about a mulligan. These golf ball shot glasses each hold 1.5 ounces of your favorite liquor for you to enjoy on the course. They look exactly like real golf balls, so they'll blend in well in your bag.

A Foam Lap Desk You Can Use

40 A Scalp Exfoliator That Doubles As A Massager Jupiter Scalp Exfoliator See price on Amazon See on amazon Whether you use it on dry or wet strands, this scalp tool has tons of soft bristles to exfoliate, clean, and massage the scalp. It boasts a finger ring for a secure, comfortable hold, and it’s safe to use on all hair types and lengths.

41 Bougie Leather Straps To Wrap Up Electronic Cords Pengxiaomei Leather Cable Cord Organizers (10 Pieces) See price on Amazon See on amazon The bougiest way to wrap up rogue electronic cords and power cables, these leather organizers boast a vintage metal snap to stay securely closed. They’re flexible, durable, and far cheaper than their quality suggests.

42 Soothing Heated Eye Masks With A Lavender Scent BeHoomi Steam Eye Masks (20-Pack) See price on Amazon See on amazon As soon as you open up one of these eye masks, it warms up to about 113 degrees Fahrenheit. This feels incredibly soothing and helps to depuff and refresh this area overall. This pick has a lavender scent to add to the spa-like factor.

43 Silky Smooth Pillowcases With 39,000 5-Star Reviews BEDELITE Satin Pillowcases (2-Pack) See price on Amazon See on amazon With 39,000 five-star reviews, these satin pillowcases are a favorite for their silky smooth feel that’s amazing to sleep on, but can also benefit your hair and skin. “My curly hair used to look like I'd been electrocuted every morning, but now I wake up with way less frizz and tangling. They feel super soft against my face too,” shared one fan.

44 Cute Cable Protectors To Prevent Fraying Flutesan Charger Cable Protectors (32 Pieces) See price on Amazon See on amazon Electronic cables fraying far too soon? These cable protectors wrap around them, creating a layer of protection to prevent this. Each one (32 come in the set, so each one costs practically nothing) is colorful with a fun character design.

45 Funny Beer Mug Socks That Are Actually Wearable Honganda Funny 3D Knit Socks See price on Amazon See on amazon These knit socks look exactly like two beer mugs... they’re hilarious. They’re made from a soft, stretchy material (fitting sizes five to 11), which makes them surprisingly comfortable to wear. There are other fun designs to consider in the listing.

46 A Beard Straightener For Smoother, Frizz-Free Hair Arkam Beard Straightener See price on Amazon See on amazon Tame your beard with this beard straightener. It heats up in 30 seconds (providing three levels of heat based on your hair’s texture and thickness), and with a single swipe, it’ll make your beard smoother, frizz-free, and more moisturized. And don’t worry: You won’t accidentally burn your skin with it.

47 An Automatic Bottle Opener That Couldn’t Be Simpler To Use HQY Automatic Bottle Opener See price on Amazon See on amazon Don’t mess around with a finicky bottle opener. This automatic stainless steel model opens your drink swiftly — push it down and it’ll pop off the cap without bending it. Use it on beer, soda, or any other favorite drink with a cap.

48 Magnetic Fidget Balls With A Handy Carrying Case Luckdoor Fidget Silicone Magnetic Balls (4 Pieces) See price on Amazon See on amazon You’ll love playing with these silicone fidget balls that boast a magnetic design. Each one has a different texture — like miniature bumps or grooved ridges — for a different sensory experience, and they come in a zippered case for carrying.

49 A Sunrise Alarm Clock For A More Gentle Wake Up Thybro Sunrise Alarm Clock See price on Amazon See on amazon If you struggle to get out of bed come morning, this alarm clock could be the difference maker. As you approach your desired wake time, the light gradually brightens from 1% to 100% to gently wake you from your slumbers. It boasts other built-in features like Bluetooth connectivity, snooze options, and more.

50 Bright Grill Lights That Magnetize In Place Coquimbo LED Grill Lights (2-Pack) See price on Amazon See on amazon Grill even in the dead of night thanks to these LED lights that shine bright. They have a magnetic design to attach directly to the grill, then they rotate 360 degrees for illumination where you need it. This pick is powered by a built-in battery that’s rechargeable via USB-C.

51 A Useful Candle Snuffer With Vintage Charm AimtoHome Stag Candle Snuffer See price on Amazon See on amazon Did you know that you’re not supposed to blow out a candle? Instead, use this candle snuffer to put out the flame. It has an intricate animal design (there are many to pick from in the listing) and a gold-tone finish that reads positively vintage.

52 A Novelty Golf Pen Set For Less Than A Sandwich NALAKUVARA Golf Pen Set (3 Pieces) See price on Amazon See on amazon Golf fans will appreciate this pen set, which includes a trio of “clubs” and a miniature putting green to perfect their short game. The three club pens feature gel ink in black, blue, and red shades; they write smoothly and dry quickly to avoid smudging.

53 A Silicone Cup Holder That Rests On A Sofa Arm Watruer Sofa Cup Holder See price on Amazon See on amazon Whether you don’t have the space or desire for a side table next to your couch, it doesn’t matter: This silicone holder fits around the arm, providing a handy and secure spot for a drink as you binge your current favorite or all-time favorite show. There’s a built-in handle slot, so mugs can fit in it, too.

54 Trendy Dishwasher-Safe Drinking Glasses For A Fantastic Price Ework4U Drinking Glasses (2-Pack) See price on Amazon See on amazon One reviewer called this budget-friendly drinking glass set “a 5-star daily essential—sleek, durable, and versatile for every drink,” whether that’s “iced coffee (with cream swirled in), a colorful cocktail, or just plain water.” Each glass holds up to 14 ounces worth, and they’re dishwasher-safe for quick cleaning.

55 A Matte Black Fountain Pen For Fancier Writing Asvine Forest Fountain Pen See price on Amazon See on amazon Even to-do list making will seem fancy when you use this matte black fountain pen. It’s weighted with a stainless steel, extra-fine nib that’ll deliver smooth strokes and a storage case to keep it protected between writing sessions. A bottled ink converter is included.

56 Metallic Markers To Keep Everyone’s Wine Glass Straight GAINWELL Metallic Wine Glass Markers (8-Pack) See price on Amazon See on amazon When you and your guests are all drinking red, it’s almost impossible to decipher whose wine glass is whose. However, these metallic markers fix this — use one of the eight colors to jot down your name or initials directly onto the glass. It’ll come off in the dishwasher afterward.

57 A Complete Shoe Cleaning Kit For Just $20 Crep Protect Shoe Cleaner Kit See price on Amazon See on amazon This complete kit has everything you could need to restore kicks to like-new... and for only $20. This includes a cleaning solution, a brush with 17,000-plus bristles, an ultra-soft microfiber cloth, and a carrying case to keep everything together. Use it on various materials, including leather, suede, canvas, and more.

58 A Bright Lantern With Dual Charging Options LuminAID Solar Camping Lantern See price on Amazon See on amazon You’ll reach for this solar lantern over and over again — it’s ideal for camping trips, outdoor picnics, emergency situations, and more. This pick charges in the sun, glowing bright (there are multiple settings) for up to 24 hours straight. It can also be recharged via USB.

59 Chilling Stones For Not-Watered-Down Drinks Quiseen Chilling Stones (8-Pack) See price on Amazon See on amazon Chill your adult beverage without watering it down thanks to these eight stones. Made from natural soapstone, the stones get icy cool in the freezer, then pull them out when it’s sipping time. Stash them in the included cherry wood box.

60 A 100% Leather Keychain You Can Personalize Northwind Personalized Leather Keychain See price on Amazon See on amazon Handmade by artisans, it’s shocking that this full-grain leather keychain costs just $20... especially because you can personalize it with up to 10 characters, including letters, numbers, and symbols. You can also pick from various colors and finishes.

61 Customizable LED Lights For A Cooler Car Interior Govee LED Interior Car Lights See price on Amazon See on amazon Make the interior of your ride far cooler with these LED lights. Using a free app, you can set the lights to an incredible 16 million color options, as well as a range of brightness levels — there’s major creative freedom here. They install with adhesive and support clips.

62 A Vehicle Coin Holder With Organized Slots SINGARO Car Coin Holder See price on Amazon See on amazon Don’t let spare change roll around in your center console or cupholders. This vehicle coin holder has four separate slots to keep spare change (including pennies, nickels, dimes, and quarters) organized and accessible. It’s compact to take up practically no space.

63 A Durable Incense Holder That’ll Contain The Ash ZenBless Incense Holder See price on Amazon See on amazon Handcrafted from ceramic that’s fired at a super high temperature, this incense holder is peak durability. And it has a well-thought-out design with space for various incense sticks, cones, and even a candle. Ash will get trapped in the base.

64 Unique Rolling Grill Baskets For Even Cooking Ivtivfu Rolling Grill Baskets (2-Pack) See price on Amazon See on amazon With their rolling design, these grill baskets allow you to easily rotate your ingredients at the same time for an even, all-over cook. The baskets are made from thick, stainless steel mesh with removable wooden handles that stay cool to the touch.

65 An Aromatherapy Diffuser That Looks Like A Pretty Planter Earnest Living Essential Oil Plant Diffuser See price on Amazon See on amazon Not only does this faux planter deliver a natural-feeling element indoors, but it doubles as an aromatherapy diffuser. Fill it with your favorite essential oil and water to spread the scent through the space and eliminate dryness, too. The light on the base can be set to seven colors for a custom ambiance.

66 A Catch-All Storage Tray Made From Smooth Leather OARIE Leather Valet Tray See price on Amazon See on amazon Made from ultra-smooth faux leather, this valet tray won’t scratch or damage the items you place in it. Use it as a catch-all spot for watches, spare keys, extra earbuds, and more. Each corner features a snap, so you can open it up flat, too.

67 Sunglasses Holders That Attach To Your Car’s Sun Visor Tildosac Visor Sunglasses Holder (2-Pack) See price on Amazon See on amazon Avoid the crunch from accidentally sitting on your sunglasses: These faux leather holders slide onto your vehicle’s sun visors, so you always have a secure storage spot (the magnetic design won’t prematurely open up) for your favorite pairs. Two are included, making each one five bucks.

68 A Durable Bamboo Bath Mat That Won’t Slide ZPirates Bamboo Bath Mat See price on Amazon See on amazon Crafted from sustainably sourced bamboo with a clear coating, this bath mat won’t mold, warp, or shrink when wet. And the rubberized backing means it won’t slide around either. “I was so tired of my bath rug constantly getting dirty, but this is easy to wipe down and it looks good with the rest of my decor,” explained one fan.

69 A Powerful Bluetooth Speaker That’s Waterproof EBODA Waterproof Speaker See price on Amazon See on amazon This powerful speaker is 100% waterproof, so you can bring it to pool parties, beach trips, and other potentially-wet adventures. It connects to your phone via Bluetooth, has a protective silicone case, and can be set to five light-up patterns for an extra fun touch.

70 A Camping Lantern & Phone Charger You Can Crank For Power JOYEKY Charging Camping Lantern See price on Amazon See on amazon Yes, you can charge this camping lantern via USB. However, in a pinch, there’s also a hand crank to give you an hour’s worth of light with just three minutes of cranking. It can be set to four color temperatures and a range of brightness levels as needed.

71 An Adjustable Reading Light That Clips On Vekkia LED Book Light See price on Amazon See on amazon Clip this LED light onto your current read, so you can actually see the pages once it’s dark. It can be set to three color modes — including warm, bright, and soft — and the two-part head illuminates both sides of the book at once. This pick is powered by a built-in, rechargeable battery.

72 Highly Hydrating Lip Balm For A Low Price Jack Black Intense Therapy Lip Balm (3-Pack) See price on Amazon See on amazon These lip balms provide hydration to the max (since they’re formulated with ingredients like petrolatum, shea butter, and avocado oil), protection against the sun with SPF 25, and a natural minty finish for a soothing effect. Three come in the set, making each one just $8.

73 A Best-Selling Mug Warmer For Always Hot Drinks KitchekShop Mug Warmer See price on Amazon See on amazon A best-seller on the site, this mug warmer is well-liked since it ensures you never have to sip on a cold cup of joe. It can be set to four temperatures — whether you like a gently warm, steaming hot, or in-between those drink — and there’s a timer function for auto-off in case you forget to do so yourself.

74 A Low-Profile Key Organizer That’ll Fit In Your Pocket KeySmart Compact Key Organizer See price on Amazon See on amazon Bulky key rings no more: This key organizer is incredibly low-profile (so it takes up next to no room in your pocket or bag), yet it still has space for up to five keys and your vehicle’s fob. It’s made from high-quality materials like stainless steel for durability’s sake.

75 A Pocket-Sized Toilet Spray For Less Than $5 Poo-Pourri Pocket Toilet Spray See price on Amazon See on amazon This toilet spray is pocket-sized, so you can cover up stinky bathroom smells wherever you are. Simply spritz it three to five times before you go to trap the odor below the water’s surface. It’s made with plant-based ingredients and essential oils, plus it’s cruelty-free.