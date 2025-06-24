60 Bougie Home Upgrades We're Loving Right Now — & OMG They're So Cheap On Amazon

There's nothing we love more than a bougie home find, and this list is bursting with the best that Amazon has to offer right now. We’re talking upscale items for upgrading every inch of your home — inside and out. We curated these finds with luxury (and your budget) in mind, so you can get all the posh products you want without having to dip into your savings. Scroll on and prepare to be as obsessed as we are.

01 A Bougie Bed Canopy Set Comtelek Bed Canopy See price on Amazon See on Amazon You’re going to feel like royalty when you install this bougie canopy set over your bed. The mesh material creates a beautiful drape effect and is light and airy. The budget-friendly set includes four oversized panels, rope for easy and secure installation, plus white and gold tassled tie backs. And since it’s designed to keep insects out, you can also use it outdoors. Available colors: 7

02 Privacy Window Film With A Stunning Stained Glass Pattern ADD.HERES 3D Stained Glass Window Film See price on Amazon See on Amazon If you’ve always wanted stained glass in your home, this window privacy film will give you the same look, just without the sticker shock. It has a classic ironwork pattern that looks absolutely stunning, and the ease of installation is equally impressive. Simply adhere the thick static cling material to windows for an instant transformation —then enjoy long-lasting wear and UV protection. Available sizes: 17.5 x 47.24 inches — 35.4 x 78.7 inches

Available colors: 10

03 An Elevated Lantern Light That Looks So Good Artin-X Retro Cordless Lantern See price on Amazon See on Amazon This inexpensive lantern light is an elevated take on the classic. It’s got a sleek design with a glass lampshade and integrated handle, and it charges via USB cable for enhanced portability. Just tap the flat power button to turn it on or off, or to adjust the brightness level with stepless dimming. Available colors: 4

04 A Chic Pencil Holder With A Rotating Base GOTOBA Pencil Holder See price on Amazon See on Amazon This chic little pencil holder offers big convenience, making it a must-have upgrade for your desk. You’ll love the six roomy compartments and smooth rotating base that makes it easier to reach items. It’s crafted from plastic that looks just like glass and has a geometric pattern, gold trim and feet, and a classic green hue for a truly upscale look. Choose from options with or without lids in the listing. Available colors: 3

05 An Aesthetic Whiteboard For Your Desktop YEOUX Glass Desktop Whiteboard See price on Amazon See on Amazon You’ll love the aesthetic look of this desktop whiteboard. It features a solid wood base with three compartments for storing office supplies and tech accessories. The whiteboard is angled for added comfort when writing, and is made from glass that’s easy to clean. It’s also available in a moody colorway that’s just as bougie looking. Available colors: 2

06 A Reed Diffuser With A Luxurious Fragrance COCODOR Flower Reed Diffuser Set See price on Amazon See on Amazon This reed diffuser resembles a high-end perfume and offers a luxurious fragrance created from a blend of jasmine and tuberose. It also features a real preserved baby’s breath bouquet for an extra elegant touch. And you can customize the intensity of the aroma by inserting the desired number of reeds (the set includes five), then turning them over when the scent fades.

07 Posh Drawer Pulls That Are Surprisingly Affordable Franklin Brass Cabinet Handles (10-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon Add a bougie touch to your kitchen and bathroom cabinets (and even furniture) by installing these high-end drawer pulls that are surprisingly affordable — especially for a 10-pack. Made from durable metal, they are designed to withstand years of everyday use and feature a brushed finish in a posh champagne bronze hue. Available colors: 9

08 A Stone Bath Mat That Dries In Seconds Jiloma Stone Diatomaceous Earth Shower Mat See price on Amazon See on Amazon This bath mat looks like something you would find in a luxurious spa, but its affordable price means you can get one for your home without overspending. It’s crafted from smooth diatomaceous earth, which is naturally absorbent and dries within minutes, making it a serious upgrade from fabric versions. And the nonslip backing gives you peace of mind for staying in place. Available sizes: 24 x 16 Inches — 32 x 20 Inches

Available colors: 6

09 Bougie Gold Birds For Covering Toilet Bolts MENNTY Toilet Bolt Cap (2-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon Give your bathroom a quick update when you snag these bougie little birds that are actually toilet bolt cap covers. They are crafted from easy-to-clean ceramic and feature a glossy gold-tone finish that’s resistant to rust and corrosion. They sit right over existing toilet bolts, so installation takes only a few seconds. Available colors: 4

10 Transparent Shelf Dividers For A Custom-Looking Closet Moryimi Adjustable Clear Shelf Dividers See price on Amazon See on Amazon These premium shelf dividers will take your closet from basic to bougie in seconds (no tools are required for setup). They’re crafted from thick acrylic and are transparent, offering a sleek look. They feature adjustable panels, allowing you to neatly accommodate your accessories, like handbags, wallets, and seasonal staples. Each affordable set includes eight dividers plus two bases.

11 A Chic Tissue Box Cover Made From Solid Acacia Wood S310 Wood Tissue Box Cover See price on Amazon See on Amazon This high-end tissue box cover is designed to seamlessly blend into your space without being an eyesore — and it’s surprisingly budget-friendly. It’s crafted from solid acacia wood with a beautiful natural grain and polished edges, plus a sliding lid on the base to keep tissue boxes from falling out. It matches perfectly with a range of decor styles, from coastal-chic to midcentury modern.

12 A Deluxe Wedge Pillow With A Pocket For Your Phone Vekkia Wedge Pillow See price on Amazon See on Amazon You’ll never want to get out of bed once you give this deluxe wedge pillow a try. The microfiber core is designed to offer superior support whether you're sleeping or sitting up in bed, and it also serves a clever purpose of covering the gap between your mattress and headboard. Plus, the soft, washable cover features side pockets that are perfect for storing your phone, TV remote, and other small items. Available sizes: Twin — King

Available colors: 4

13 An Upscale Toilet Paper Storage Basket LONBET Toilet Paper Storage See price on Amazon See on amazon This toilet paper roll storage basket allows you to keep an extra stash out of sight, but within convenient reach. The thick fabric basket can fit up to 12 rolls and includes a bamboo lid for an extra upscale touch. When not in use, just remove the inner rods to collapse the basket for easy storage. Available colors: 5

14 Flameless Candles With Elegant Glass Holders Eywamage Flameless Candles (3-Piece Set) See price on Amazon See on Amazon There’s so much to love about these bougie candles, including the low price. They’re made with paraffin wax and feature glass holders with a mirrored finish that look so elegant. The flickering wicks look so realistic that you’ll be surprised to find out that these candles are completely flameless. The set of three includes a remote control for added convenience. Available colors: 5

15 An Outlet Concealer For A Clean Look Sleek Socket Ultra-Thin Outlet Concealer See price on Amazon See on Amazon This outlet concealer will make your home look so much tidier. The ultra-thin panel fits flat over outlets and includes a 3-foot extension cord with a power strip that can accommodate up to three plugs, allowing you to tuck cables out of sight. It also features surge protection for added peace of mind. Available sizes: 3 feet — 16 feet

16 Remote Control Holders That Stick To Almost Any Surface YYILIS Magnetic Remote Control Wall Holders (4-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon Stick these remote control holders to the back of your TVs, sides of metal furniture, on the wall, and more to create a clean look — and to stop the annoying search for your remote for good. The inexpensive set comes with four holders, and each includes a curved panel designed to fit the back of most remotes, plus a mountable panel with a slot that makes it easy to slide remotes on and off. Available colors: 2

17 An Aesthetic Kitchen Knife Set With Ultra-Sharp Blades Home Hero Kitchen Knife Set (12-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon If your kitchen tools have seen better days, it’s probably time for an upgrade. And this aesthetic knife set, that’s available at an ultra-low price, is the perfect choice. You’ll love the creamy wood-look of the ergo handles, as well as the ultra-sharp premium stainless steel blades for precise food prep. The set includes six essential knives, plus protective sheaths. Available colors: 6

18 An Expensive-Looking Tablet Holder For Your Workspace LISEN iPad & Tablet Stand Holder See price on Amazon See on Amazon Upgrade your workspace with this expensive-looking tablet stand. You’ll appreciate the convenient design that features an adjustable base that you can raise, lower, rotate a full 360 degrees, and tilt for getting just the right angle — all while keeping your tech secured within the nonslip cradles. Plus, it locks in place and can hold over 40 pounds. Available colors: 2

19 An Aesthetic Shower Shelf Set For All Your Products JNDETOP Shower Shelves (5-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon This shower shelf set is a minimalist's dream. Unlike other racks that are bulky and prone to rusting over time, this set is made entirely from transparent acrylic, offering an ultra-sleek and tidy look. The affordable pack includes two different-sized caddies, a soap dish, two suction hooks, and six non-marking adhesive strips for easy and secure installation.

20 Satin Pillowcases For Better Beauty Rest Bedsure Satin Pillowcase (2-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon These satin pillowcases don’t just look bougie, they also feel super luxe and offer skin and hair benefits. The soft and breathable material promises to make your rest routine so much better, while also protecting hair from damage and keeping skin creases at bay. Offered as an affordable pack of two, they’re available in a variety of sizes and luxe colors. Available sizes: Standard — Body

Available colors: 36

21 Odor-Resistant Hand Towel Poufs Sophie & Panda Fuzzy Ball Towels (2-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon You can say goodbye to wet, musty hand towels when you grab these posh little towel poufs. They feature ultra-absorbent centers and soft chenille covers that resist odors and dry in minutes. The inexpensive pack includes two neutral colors and even comes with adhesive hooks for extra convenience. Available colors: 3

22 Pure Cotton Kitchen Towels In Elegant Colorways LANE LINEN Cotton Kitchen Towel (6-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon If it’s time to toss your old, stained linens, these classic kitchen towels are the perfect upgrade, and they’re affordable too. The set includes six towels, all crafted from pure cotton for enhanced absorbency and durability. Plus, you’ll love the oversized design and elegant patterns that are available in so many colorways. Available colors: 18

23 Peel-&-Stick Wallpaper That Looks Like Real Wood Abyssaly Peel and Stick Wallpaper See price on Amazon See on Amazon Transform everything from cabinets to furniture to entire rooms with this upscale wallpaper. It offers a real wood grain-look but is made from a thick PVC material that you can wipe clean for effortless maintenance. And no wallpaper hanging skills are required since it has a genius peel-and-stick backing. Available sizes: 11.4 x 78.7 inches — 35.6 x 197 inches

Available colors: 9

24 An Elegant Amber Glass Soap Dispenser Set GMISUN Amber Glass Soap Dispenser (2-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon These elegant soap dispensers will enhance the look of your bathroom or kitchen countertops. The set includes two dispensers made from thick glass with a beautiful amber hue and high-quality pumps for smooth dispensing. They come with waterproof labels pre-printed with essential items such as dish soap, shampoo, and lotion, allowing you to customize them to suit your needs. Available colors: 21

25 A Shoe Organizer For Keeping Footwear Dust-Free StorageWorks Shoe Organizer See price on Amazon See on Amazon If shoe racks aren’t containing your overflowing shoe collection, this sleek storage solution will be a total game-changer. It has room to house up to 24 pairs of shoes, and the transparent zip-top lid keeps them dust-free and protected. Available sizes: 2

Available colors: 7

26 A Chic Lamp That Looks Like A Designer Piece Briignite Mushroom Lamp See price on Amazon See on Amazon This chic little lamp resembles a high-end Murano glass piece, right down to the handblown craftsmanship and vintage pattern. The mushroom shape adds a playful touch, while the dimmable switch offers modern convenience. It strikes a perfect balance between practicality and design, making it ideal for various spaces in your home, such as nightstands, bathroom vanities, and kitchen countertops. Available colors: 2

27 Under-Cabinet Lights With A Low-Profile Design ASOKO Under Cabinet Light (3-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon These under-cabinet lights allow you to enjoy the convenience of custom lighting without the need to call in expensive professionals for installation. This budget-friendly pack includes three rechargeable lights equipped with motion-sensing technology and a low-profile design, making them ideal for use in closets and under cabinets. And installation is easy since they feature peel-and-stick backings and strong magnets. Available sizes: 7.8 inches — 13.8 inches

Available colors: 2

28 Plush Pillow Covers Available In So Many Colors Fancy Homi Throw Pillow Covers (4-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon These budget-friendly throw pillow covers will add an upscale touch to any space. They’re crafted from a plush fabric with a corduroy look and have hidden zippers for a tidy appearance. They’re available in a ton of sizes and colors, from bold hues to neutrals to soft pastels. With four covers in a set, you’ll be shocked at the value for the price. Available sizes: 12 x 12 inches — 28 x 28 inches

Available colors: 36

29 A Handwoven Basket That’s Such A Convenient Catchall Goodpick Woven Blanket Basket See price on Amazon See on Amazon Considering the superior quality of this versatile basket, you might expect the price to be much higher, but it’s actually ultra-affordable. It’s handwoven from cotton rope for a pristine appearance and enhanced durability, and it features a two-tone pattern and built-in handles that make it easy to tote around. Use it for laundry, to store blankets, or just as a catchall for quick tidying. Available sizes: Large — X-Large

Available colors: 16

30 Bougie Holders For Your Hair Accessories QUPIVA Scrunchie Organizer (4-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon These bougie hair accessory organizers are simply irresistible. The set includes four mountable holders that look just like sparkling gems and are designed for storing scrunchies, headbands, jewelry, and more. And they are incredibly easy to install — just peel and stick them to surfaces using the included adhesive strips. Available colors: 3

31 Modern Curtain Tiebacks With A Geometric Design NazTur Magnetic Curtain Tiebacks (4-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon Elevate your window treatments with these modern curtain tiebacks. Featuring shiny twisted ropes and stylish geometric-shaped magnetic ends, these tiebacks are both functional and chic. The budget-friendly set includes four tiebacks and is available in six elegant colors, allowing you to find the perfect shade for your decor. Available colors: 6

32 Versatile Coasters With Aesthetic Appeal NiuYichee Diatomite Coasters (2-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon These minimalist coasters have an aesthetic appeal that you’ll love showing off in your home, and they work so well. The wallet-friendly set includes two rectangular coasters made from naturally absorbent diatomaceous earth that dries in seconds. They’re ideal for using as beverage coasters, and are also great for storing toiletries on your vanity or bathroom countertop.

33 A Transparent Cutting Board With A Genius Design Gracenal Acrylic Cutting Board with Counter Lip See price on Amazon See on Amazon This upscale cutting board stands out from the basic version with its unique lipped design that helps keep it securely in place while you cut. You'll also appreciate the durability of the crystal-clear acrylic that maintains a sleek appearance without obscuring your countertops. Plus, its non-porous surface makes maintenance simple — just wash it with warm, soapy water to remove any food residues. Available sizes: 16 x 12 inches — 24 x 18 inches

Available colors: 2

34 A Heat-Safe Hair Tool Organizer That Looks Pro NIUBEE Hair Tool Organizer See price on Amazon See on Amazon Get a luxe salon setup at home when you snag this wallet-friendly hair tool organizer set. It includes a clear acrylic caddy with three stainless steel cups for holding hot tools and brushes, plus an additional matching organizer that’s perfect for storing hair hairspray, serums, and more. And the set is effortless to keep clean since every piece can be washed with soap and water. Available colors: 3

35 A Slim Trash Can With A Hands-Free Lid JOYBOS Automatic Trash Can See price on Amazon See on Amazon This trash can is slim and sleek, but the best part is that you don’t even have to touch the lid to open it. That’s because it has a rapid motion sensor that automatically (and quietly) opens the lid within three seconds, and closes it five seconds after you walk out of range. It also has a genius absorption feature designed to give plastic bags an instantly taut fit.

36 A Personalized Jewely Tray That Looks So Bougie COLLECTIVE HOME Ceramic Jewelry Tray See price on Amazon See on Amazon Get a monogrammed look for less when you grab this personalized jewelry dish that’s such a bougie find. It’s crafted from sleek ceramic with a glossy finish, plus it has a gorgeous gold trim and stamped letter (available in A to Z). It’s ideal for storing your everyday accessories, and it also makes for an impressive gift that’s secretly affordable.

37 A Mini Vacuum For Keeping Your Desktop Tidy IGOKOTI Mini Desk Vacuum See price on Amazon See on Amazon This mini vacuum cleaner makes it easy to keep your workspace tidy. And it’s battery-operated, which means there are no annoying cords to manage — simply turn it on to watch how efficiently the powerful motor picks up everything from dust to pet hair. It comes at an affordable price and is available in a variety of colors, so you can choose your favorite. Available colors: 6

38 Faux Eucalyptus Plants That Look So Real Mini Potted Artificial Eucalyptus Plants (3-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon If you love houseplants but don't have a green thumb, this trio of mini faux potted plants might be exactly what you need. The sage green leaves are flocked to mimic the look of real eucalyptus varieties, and they come in paper pulp pots that are so lightweight. And maintenance is a breeze since there’s no watering or sunlight schedules to follow. Available colors: 2

39 A Modern Lamp With 3 Brightness Modes EDISHINE Modern LED Table Lamp See price on Amazon See on Amazon Enhance your home lighting with this stylish lamp. You'll appreciate the clean lines of the modern geometric frame and how light softly shines through the pleated shade. With three brightness levels, you can create the ideal ambiance for reading, relaxing, and more. Plus, you can conveniently use your phone charger to keep it powered. Available colors: 3

40 A Farmhouse-Chic Vanity Light Fixture Espird Bathroom Vanity Light See price on Amazon See on Amazon Upgrading your bathroom doesn't have to be as costly as you might imagine, especially when you discover great finds like this vanity light fixture. It's made from metal with a matte black finish that resists rust and boasts a farmhouse chic design. The fixture includes clear sconces that beautifully showcase Edison-style bulbs. Available sizes: 3 lights — 6 lights

Available colors: 7

41 A Timeless Mirror That’s So Versatile BEAUTYPEAK Arch Bathroom Mirror See price on Amazon See on Amazon Decorating your home with timeless pieces doesn't have to break the bank. Take this inexpensive mirror for example: It features a classic arched design and is made from durable materials, including premium aluminum alloy and a shatter-resistant mirror that provides a crystal-clear reflection. This versatile piece can be hung in entryways, above dressers, bathroom vanities, and more. Available sizes: 24 x 16 inches — 64 x 21 inches

Available colors: 3

42 A Weather-Resistant Mount For Video Doorbells Kidjoyo Anti-Theft Video Doorbell Mount See price on Amazon See on Amazon Monitor activity near your home's entrance with a little help from this video doorbell mount. The weather-resistant metal clip easily slides onto the side of most standard-sized doors, providing a secure fit that won't interfere with opening and closing your door. Then, insert your device, such as a Ring Doorbell, and you're all set.

43 A Peel-&-Stick Backsplash That Looks Like Real Tile LongKing Peel And Stick Backsplash Subway Tile See price on Amazon See on Amazon If you’re ready for a kitchen update but your budget isn’t, this subway tile backsplash has got your back. It mimics the look of real ceramic tile and grout, but is so much easier to keep clean and install. The ultra-affordable pack includes 10 peel-and-stick sheets with an interlocking design for pro results.

44 A Multi-Surface Polish For A Gleaming Home Flitz Multi-Purpose Polish See price on Amazon See on Amazon Get your house gleaming with this super popular, multipurpose polish that’s safe to use on so many materials, including metal, plastic, chrome, and even painted surfaces. Gently rub in a small amount of the non-abrasive polish to eliminate rust, fingerprints, scuffs, and more to restore items to a like-new appearance.

45 An Elegant Bed Skirt For A Polished Look RIMELA Bed Skirt See price on Amazon See on Amazon This inexpensive bed skirt features a gorgeous ruffled design and a deep drop that effectively hides unsightly metal bed frames and under-bed storage. Made from a durable fabric blend, it’s both soft and wrinkle-resistant for easy maintenance. Plus, it includes a convenient elastic band to keep that keeps it securely in place. Available sizes: Twin — California King

Available colors: 26

46 A Stylish Kitchen Canister With An Airtight Lid Sweejar Kitchen Canister See price on Amazon See on Amazon Organize your kitchen countertops by transferring coffee, sugar, and other essential ingredients into this stylish food storage container. It is crafted from durable ceramic with a glossy gray finish and features an airtight lid made of smooth bamboo. Its minimalist design will complement a variety of kitchen styles. Available colors: 18

47 A Bidet Toilet Attachment For An Extra Clean Feel PIKETS Toilet Bidet Attachment See price on Amazon See on Amazon Bring a touch of European luxury to your bathroom with this sleek bidet toilet attachment. It features two self-cleaning nozzles and convenient controls for easily adjusting the water angle and pressure. You'll love the budget-friendly price and the straightforward installation process. Choose from four colorways to best match your bathroom. Available colors: 4

48 A Bougie Kitchen Drain Stopper Set Mudder Stainless Steel Drain Stopper (3-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon When it comes to kitchen sink accessories, it doesn’t get bougier than this drain stopper set. The inexpensive pack includes a plug stopper, drain strainer, and mesh sieve — all crafted from stainless steel and featuring a luxe gold-tone finish. Choose from a selection of posh colors, including an ultra-expensive-looking antique copper. Available colors: 10

49 A Luxe Dual Rain Shower Head Veken Rain Shower Head See price on Amazon See on Amazon This modern shower head set will transform your daily routine from basic to bougie — and without tanking your savings. It has dual shower heads, including a handheld head with a hose and six spray modes, plus an oversized rainfall shower head for full body coverage. And you’re sure to love the sleek look of the matte black finish. Available colors: 2

50 An Upscale Address Plaque Percompile Address Plaques See price on Amazon See on Amazon This address plaque will add an upscale touch to your home's exterior while providing convenience for guests and couriers. It features a large waterproof panel and includes peel-and-stick numbers and letters for easy customization. Plus, it has an integrated solar light that can withstand year-round weather. Available colors: 2

51 A Lazy Susan For A Tidier Fridge (& More) YouCopia Fridge Turntable See price on Amazon See on Amazon Organize your refrigerator like a pro with this affordable lazy Susan. The clear lip prevents messy spills while providing an unobstructed view of your items. The base features nonslip feet for stability and allows for smooth rotation. And it's not just for your fridge; it's also perfect for use in cabinets and on countertops.

52 An Adhesive Wall Sconce That Looks Custom AKSDA LED Battery-Operated Wall Light Sconce See price on Amazon See on Amazon This wall sconce light looks custom, but it’s actually so affordable and effortless to install, too. Just peel and stick the base to nearly any flat surface to enjoy the adjustable light modes and convenient 360-degree rotation. A single charge provides up to 20 hours of continued use. Available colors: 4

53 Electric Salt & Pepper Shakers For Precise Seasoning Sweet Alice Gravity Electric Pepper and Salt Grinder Set See price on Amazon See on Amazon Season your foods with enhanced precision when you use these battery-operated salt and pepper shakers. They’re made from high-quality materials, including stainless steel and premium acrylic, and feature durable grinders that allow you to adjust the coarseness levels from extra fine to extra coarse. Simply tip them over to activate the grinders and the bright LED lights. Available colors: 18

54 A Cool Mist Diffuser With Calming Benefits Chunyouhai 7-Color Flame Fireplace Diffuser See price on Amazon See on Amazon This stylish find resembles a mini fire pit, but it’s actually a cool mist diffuser offered at an affordable price. Simply fill the tank with water, add your favorite essential oils, and choose from multiple light colors to enjoy the soothing benefits. It remains cool to the touch and is whisper quiet, making it the perfect bedside humidifier.

55 Decorative Garage Door Hardware That’s So Easy To Install Household Essentials Magnetic Garage Door Accents See price on Amazon See on Amazon This extremely popular garage door hardware set lets you enhance your home’s exterior quickly and affordably. The set includes two faux hinges and four faux handles, each crafted from durable, UV- and weather-resistant plastic that mimics a wrought iron appearance. Each piece features strong magnets, making installation easy — just stick them in place.

56 An Affordable Comforter That Feels Like Down LINENSPA All Season Down Alternative Comforter See price on Amazon See on Amazon Experience the luxurious look and feel of down linens without the allergies and high cost when you choose this popular comforter. It’s generously filled with hypoallergenic microfiber and features a soft cover, providing all-season comfort and effortless maintenance. Plus, it comes with matching pillow shams, making it a budget-friendly upgrade for your bedroom that’s hard to resist. Available sizes: Twin — Oversized King

Available colors: 15

57 A Bamboo Bag Organizer For Tidy Kitchen Drawers SpaceAid Bag Storage Organizer See price on Amazon See on Amazon Keep your drawers from getting stuck on product packaging with this clever food storage bag organizer. Made from durable bamboo with a smooth finish, it features compartments for sandwich-, snack-, quart-, and gallon-sized bags. The lid includes wide slots and labels for easy access and identification. Available colors: 7

58 A Broom Holder With An Impressive Weight Capacity Berry Ave Broom Holder See price on Amazon See on Amazon Transform your utility closet into an organized space with this incredibly affordable broom holder. It features rubberized, spring-loaded slots that securely hold everything from brooms to mops, along with hooks for hanging rags, gardening gloves, and more. And its impressive weight capacity means you can use it to store all of your cleaning essentials. Available colors: 4

59 A Deluxe Charcuterie Board Set That Will Impress Guests WOODENHOUSE LIFELONG QUALITY Bamboo Charcuterie Board Set See price on Amazon See on Amazon Impress your guests every time you break out this stunning charcuterie board. You’ll love serving your favorite appetizers on the smooth bamboo surface, plus the upscale design comes with all the accessories. Slide open the drawer to reveal extra compartments and high-quality utensils that will take your gatherings from basic to bougie.