60 Bougie New Things For Women On Amazon That Are Legitimately Amazing

If there’s one thing everyone needs to learn as an adult, it’s that it only takes a few changes to make your life feel bougie, even if you’re on a budget — because, let’s be real, who isn’t? So, I scoured Amazon to find luxe new things for women — everything from fancy ways to store all your essentials to clever skin care hacks you need to check out. This list has so many next-level things that can help turn your everyday, ordinary tasks into high-end experiences.

01 A Warm White Night-Light With A Flower Inside MARZIUS Flower Crystal Ball Night Light See price on Amazon See on Amazon This night-light is absolutely stunning. Not only does it illuminate the room in a warm white glow but it acts like a work of art at the same time. It’s made of clear resin with gorgeous flowers inside and a neat wooden base. It comes with three flower options which each carry different messages — from passion to unwavering love to hope and happiness.

02 A Vintage-Looking Misting Bottle To Keep Plants Hydrated OFFIDIX Plant Mister See price on Amazon See on Amazon From the ribbed glass bottom to the retro-looking spout and nozzle, this bottle will make keeping your plants hydrated feel way fancier. It lets out a nice mist that evenly coats plants from soil to leaf in water to make sure they’re not drinking too much or too little. Plus, it’s really easy to use and refill.

03 A Mini Wooden Diffuser That’s Rechargable Via USB Weljoy Wood Grain Portable Diffuser See price on Amazon See on Amazon At just over 2.1 inches wide and long, this diffuser is great for adding a calming or invigorating scent in small spaces like bathrooms, offices, or cars. You can actually bring it with you anywhere, because it’s rechargeable via mini USB. Because of its compact size, you don’t need any water to dilute the essential oils — just add a few drops, and you’re good to go.

04 A Candle Warmer With A Vintage-Looking Glass Lampshade GEEZO Fragrance Candle Warmer See price on Amazon See on Amazon If you want the smell of candles without the live flame, check out this candle warmer. It plugs in and acts as a lamp that not only lights your room but also heats up the wax to release your favorite scent all around your home. It has a glass lampshade and gorgeous metal pole that make the whole thing look like a flower on a stem. It also has a wooden base and a small controller that can dim and add a timer.

05 Ribbed & Ruffle Ankle Socks You’ll Want To Show Off Hstyle Ruffle Socks (6 Pairs) See price on Amazon See on Amazon Showing off your socks is all the rage, and this six-pack is a great way to get in on the trend. These socks feature a chic ribbed texture and adorable, cottagecore-inspired lettuce ruffle at the top, making them a great addition to low top sneakers, flats, sandals, or loafers — because trust me, you’ll want to show these cotton blend socks off. Available sizes: One size (5-9)

06 A Museum-Worthy Wall Vase That’s Held By A Golden Hand XYQXYQ Gold Hand Vase See price on Amazon See on Amazon Even vases can be a cool accessory. Just take a look at this vase that’s held by a golden hand. The hand mounts onto the wall easily, and the glass test tube-like vase is watertight so you can add faux, fresh, or dried flowers to it to spice up your space. It’s an eye-catching sculpture that doubles as a display for your favorite flowers.

07 Floral Scented Body Oil That Leaves Skin Dewy & Glowing Saltair Body Oil See price on Amazon See on Amazon Nothing says bougie like dewy, glowing, well-taken-care-of skin. This body oil is packed with squalene, kukui oil, and moringa oil that deeply hydrate and encourage absorption to leave your skin silky soothe without any kind of greasy, sticky residue. It’s lightweight and has a rose, jasmine, and sandalwood scent that reviewers noted is light and clean.

08 A Dense Foam Wedge Pillow To Fill The Gap Between Bed & Headboard Vekkia Wedge Pillow See price on Amazon See on Amazon This wedge pillow can be stuck between the mattress and the headboard to fill that gap. Not only does that give you a little more sleeping room, it also prevents things from falling and props up your pillow at a more ergonomic angle. It’s made with supportive, dense foam and has a breathable fabric cover; it even has a built-in side pocket to keep your phone or remotes closeby.

09 Aesthetic Fuzzy Ball Towels That Dry Your Hands Quickly Sophie & Panda Fuzzy Ball Towel (Set of 2) See price on Amazon See on Amazon These aren’t ordinary towels, they’re cool, fuzzy towels shaped like a ball with a spongy chenille material that absorbs water quickly and dries easily. The shaggy strands can get in between the crevices of your fingers to make sure they’re as dry as can be, and the brand claims these towels are 30% more absorbent than regular towels. The round shape is also so aesthetic when hanging in your bathroom or kitchen.

10 A Ribbed Rotating Pen Holder With 5 Compartments SKYDUE Rotating Pen Holder (2-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon Great for storing pens at your desk or beauty supplies at your vanity, this stylishly ribbed organizer rotates 360 degrees and features five pre-divided compartments to further organize all of your go-to things. The middle compartment has slightly raised sides, making it great for taller things like colored pencils or makeup brushes.

11 Semi-Cured Gel Nail Strips In A Variety Of Stunning Marbled Designs heyhae Semi Cured Gel Nail Strips (28 Strips) See price on Amazon See on Amazon Give yourself a salon-worthy manicure at home for a fraction of the price with these semi-cured gel nail strips. The set comes with 28 strips you can mix and match to fit each of your individual nails as well as other nail care prep essentials. Available in over a dozen multicolor designs, these fake nails have all the long-lasting benefits of gel but they cure in direct sunlight instead of under a UV lamp.

12 A Colorful, Retro-Looking Bluetooth Speaker With High Sound Quality Dosmix Retro Bluetooth Speaker See price on Amazon See on Amazon This retro-looking Bluetooth speaker is the perfect size to bring with you while cooking in your backyard, partying on a boat, lounging on the beach, but it also looks great on your shelf at home. It can connect via Bluetooth up to 32.8 feet away and it has up to six hours of playtime on a single charge with sound quality and volume that reviewers say is good. Plus, the old school design is undeniably cool.

13 Chic Satin Pillowcases That Are Great For Skin & Hair ShopBedding Satin Pillowcase (2-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon These satin pillowcases have over 40,000 five-star ratings because, as one reviewer put it, “they keep my pillow cooler while I sleep and my hair doesn’t look like Godzilla when I wake up.” Because satin is so gentle and soft, it prevents redness and marks on your skin and breakage and tangles in your hair overnight. Available in over 20 colors, these pillowcases also have zipper closures for a stylish, seamless look.

14 A Ring-Shaped Bamboo Fruit & Veggie Brush Full Circle The Ring Bamboo Vegetable & Fruit Cleaning Brush See price on Amazon See on Amazon What makes this ring-shaped brush brilliant isn’t just that it’s made of high-quality bamboo with soft and strong bristles, but it makes cleaning your fruits and veggies easier than ever. The recycled bristles work hard to scrub your carrots, potatoes, mushrooms, and more, to eliminate the elbow grease required, and the aesthetic handle is also so easy to maneuver.

15 A Waterproof Makeup Brush Cleaner That Scrubs For You Norate Makeup Brush Cleaner Machine See price on Amazon See on Amazon This makeup brush cleaner has textured nibs on top to make cleaning your makeup brushes virtually effortless. Just add soap to the top, and it spins to get all the makeup and grease out of your brushes until they’re good as new. Unlike other automatic cleaners, this one has strong suction cups on the bottom that mount to your sink, shower wall, or countertop to keep it steady.

16 Vintage-Inspired Embossed Glass Coffee Mugs With Spoons & Lids LANDNEOO Vintage Coffee Mug Set (Set of 4) See price on Amazon See on Amazon These 14-ounce mugs have an old-fashioned design with stunning patterns embossed in the crystal glass surface. They have delicate curved handles and come with mini mixing spoons and bamboo lids so you can travel with them or use them for overnight oats. They’re made of extra thick, BPA-free, and lead-free glass, so you know they’re high quality.

17 A Nourishing K-Beauty Lip Oil With A Glossy Finish NOONI Korean Lip Oil See price on Amazon See on Amazon This lip oil is packed with apple seed oil and peony flower extract to deeply nourish and moisturize your lips while adding a subtle tint you can wear all day long. Available in over a dozen shades, the lip oil has a glossy, supple finish that leaves your lips looking smooth and hydrated without feeling sticky.

18 Charming Mini Dashboard Statues You Can Fill With Essential Oils Generic Mini Bunny and Daisy Car Accessories (2-Piece) See price on Amazon See on Amazon These itty bitty car accessories use adhesive tape to stick onto your dashboard and make you smile while you’re sitting in traffic. The cute mini pieces of decor add a touch of whimsy to your dashboard without distracting you on the road. Plus, the vase can be filled with essential oils to make your car smell good, too.

19 A 5-Pack Of Cable Organizers Shaped Like Pretty Bows SenseAGE Bow Cable Organizer (5 Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon Talk about coquette, check out these adorable bow-shaped cable organizers. Made from high-quality faux leather, the ties have a snap-closure design that wraps around the inside and outside of your cables to keep their wound-up shape. They work on cables of all sizes, too, and they’re great for keeping in your bag or traveling with.

20 Tea-Infused Facial Mist That Hydrates & Leaves Skin Glowing Evian Glow Facial Mist See price on Amazon See on Amazon This facial mist can be applied over or under makeup for the kind of flawless finish that will make you feel like you’re about to grace the cover of a magazine. It’s packed with white peony root and white tea extract that deeply hydrates and tones the skin while reviving your makeup and overall refreshing your face.

21 A Wooden Jewelry Display Stand With 4 Tiers MOOCA 4-Tier Wooden Jewelry Display See price on Amazon See on Amazon Display your jewelry while keeping it safe from tangles and tears with this gorgeous wooden stand. It has four slightly off-kilter T-bars that are great for hanging bracelets, necklaces, and watches. And the nice wooden tray at the bottom is perfect for holding rings, earrings, and other small pieces.

22 Caffeine-Infused Eye Masks That Lift & Brighten Maskiss Caffeine Eye Masks (25 Pairs) See price on Amazon See on Amazon These eye masks are made of a satisfying gel that’s infused with caffeine, collagen, hyaluronic acid, and more to lift, brighten, and deeply hydrate the sensitive skin underneath your eyes. They’re individually packaged so you can easily travel with them, and if you store them in the refrigerator they have an added cooling effect.

23 A Tri-Fold Magnified Makeup Mirror With Built-In Lights deweisn Tri-Fold Vanity Mirror With LED Lights See price on Amazon See on Amazon Turn any surface into a total glam room-worthy vanity with this LED light-up mirror. It has a compact, tri-fold design that boasts three magnification levels — 1x, 2x, and 3x — so you can put on all kinds of makeup with precision. The angle is adjustable to make sure you can have an ergonomic look at yourself, and the bottom doubles as a storage tray for jewelry or makeup.

24 A Silk Bathrobe That Comes In A Ton Of Colors The Bund Silk Robe See price on Amazon See on Amazon Everyone should have a sexy silk bathrobe, and this one is a great option because of how comfortable and budget-friendly it is. Available in over two dozen colors including timeless black and trendy light green, it has oversized short sleeves, a V-neck, two side pockets, and a tie waist to keep things secure. It’s the kind of bath robe that instantly turns your morning into a relaxing spa moment. Available sizes: X-Small – 3X-Large

25 Brown Sugar Vanilla Bubble Bath Infused With Soothing, Skin Softening Ingredients Deep Steep Bubble Bath See price on Amazon See on Amazon Picture this: a glass of wine, your favorite book, and this brown sugar vanilla-scented bubble bath. Talk about the most perfect, relaxing night. It has a nourishing, pH-balanced formula infused with argan oil and shea butter to deeply moisturize your skin while the pleasant scent and suds help you feel refreshed and renewed.

26 Bedazzled Coaster For Your Car’s Cupholder NBTEPEM Car Cup Holder Coaster (2-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon These coasters are totally sparkly and bedazzled and fit nicely in the bottom of your car’s cupholder to not only spice up your space but also protect your car from messes and prevent dirt and grime from settling in that hard-to-reach spot. They’re durable, soft, flexible, and very easy to clean in case there’s a spill or mess.

27 A Wine Aerator & Decanter With A Wide Opening Zazzol Wine Aerator Decanter See price on Amazon See on Amazon Talk about two birds with one bougie stone — this wine bottle aerator doubles as a decanter to make sure you’re getting the best, most delicious pour possible. Just hold it while you pour; it has a multi-stage aeration design with a wide opening, deep chamber and no-drip spout that can help your wine taste fuller and more flavorful.

28 A Buckwheat-Filled Meditation Cushion With A Near-Perfect Rating Florensi Meditation Cushion See price on Amazon See on Amazon This meditation cushion is stuffed with buckwheat hulls topped with a foam pad for a great balance of support and cushioning. It places you in a natural seating position, which the brand claims can naturally align your spine to help improve posture, ease back pain, boost circulation, and reduce stress on your joints. And reviewers agree; it has a 4.8-star rating on Amazon after over 9,000 reviews.

29 A Budget-Friendly 24-Karat Gold Body Scrub That Deeply Exfoliates White Naturals 24K Gold Body Scrub See price on Amazon See on Amazon This 24-karat gold body scrub looks as bougie as it is but it’s so cheap. It’s packed with all kinds of vitamins and minerals that work together to exfoliate the body while promoting blood circulation and stimulating collagen production, which leaves your skin looking and feeling soft and flawless.

30 A 4-In-1 Electric Frother For Warm & Cold Milk BIZEWO Milk Frother See price on Amazon See on Amazon This electric frother is the easiest, most budget-friendly way to create cafe-worthy coffee drinks from the comfort of your own home. All you have to do is add warm or cold milk, and it can create hot dense foam, hot airy foam, or cold frothy milk in minutes. It even has a setting to heat up your milk — great for lattes or a soothing nighttime beverage.

31 An Olive Oil & Vitamin E Lip Mask That Primes For Makeup TOCOBO Vita Glazed Lip Mask See price on Amazon See on Amazon This lip mask is packed with olive oil, pomegranate oil, and raspberry seed oil to maintain your pH balance and deeply hydrate so your lips are primed and ready to go for your favorite shade of lipstick. It can be worn overnight for extra hydration or right before your makeup routine as a primer.

32 A Discreet Cable Organizer Box With 8 Compartments Tatuo Cable Organizer Box (2-Pieces) See price on Amazon See on Amazon This cable organizer box has eight compartments that are great for holding wires and power banks. The inner partitions are removable to customize the width of the compartments to your needs. And it has a lid that keeps everything out of sight and out of mind. It’s seriously great for preventing unsightly tangles of cords from taking over your desk.

33 A Roomy, Flat-Laying Jewelry Organizer That’s Great For Traveling BAGSMART Jewelry Organizer See price on Amazon See on Amazon This jewelry bag is a must-have for anyone who travels frequently because of how well it can organize and safeguard your favorite pieces. It has designated spots for basically everything — clips for necklaces, holes for earrings, loops for rings, and three clear pockets for anything else. Plus, the whole thing folds together and zips up compactly so you can keep it in your carry-on.

34 A Highly Rated Silicone Holder For Your Makeup Sponge BEZOX Makeup Sponge Holder See price on Amazon See on Amazon This silicone holder is a must-have if you travel with your makeup sponge. It can hold one or two sponges and has a ventilated protective cover that keeps your sponge clean and germ-free while it’s in your bag or suitcase. Plus, it’s really easy to clean which is great to make sure it stays fresh and good as new.

35 A 3-Tier Bamboo Shelf For Your Coffee Bar Mind Reader Coffee Condiment Station See price on Amazon See on Amazon This three-tier shelf is a great way to create and organize a little coffee bar so every time you make your morning brew, you feel like you’re at a fancy cafe. It’s made of high-end bamboo with acrylic walls that prevent things from falling out and ensure you can see everything inside. Plus, it has nonslip feet to protect your countertop.

36 Thick & Absorbent Microfiber Headbands For Washing Your Face WILLBOND Spa Facial Headband (6-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon With these 5-inch headbands, you can keep water from spraying all over your hair while you’re washing your face. Made of microfiber fleece, these headbands are highly absorbent but also stretchy for a great fit around your hairline that’s secure but not too tight. These are also great to wear while doing a face mask or other skin care for a spa-like feel.

37 An 8-Compartment Organizer For Your Sunglasses CO-Z Sunglasses Organizer See price on Amazon See on Amazon If you have enough sunglasses to match your every mood, nothing ups the ante and makes them feel bougier than an organizer specifically designed for them. This one has eight compartments and a clear lid so you can see what’s inside. It has a faux leather outside, velvet lining, and a lock feature, all of which exude expensiveness.

38 A Ceramic Planter With Modern Panthers Painted On STHIE Indoor Ceramic Plant Pot See price on Amazon See on Amazon This planter has a modern aesthetic thanks to its beige colorway and the painted-on panthers in two different styles. It really looks like a funky flea market or museum find, but it’s secretly so cheap on Amazon. This ceramic pot is functional, too, with drainage holes in the bottom and durable materials.

39 A Multi-Use Spray Bottle With A Continuous, Super Fine Mist Kitsch Spray Bottle for Hair See price on Amazon See on Amazon This spray bottle lets out a fine mist that’s great for spritzing everything from water for plants to hair products evenly and effectively. It has a twist-off lid and a wide opening that’s easy to refill when you need it. Using something like this while you’re at home will make you feel like you’re getting a treat at your favorite salon.

40 A Stainless Steel Yeti Tumbler That Maintains Its Temperature For Hours YETI Rambler 20-Ounce Stainless Steel Tumbler See price on Amazon See on Amazon This tumbler from fan-favorite brand Yeti comes in basically every color you can imagine so you can match your coffee cup to your outfit. It’s made of durable stainless steel with double-wall vacuum insulation that keeps hot beverages hot and cold beverages cold for longer. And, it has a lid with a sliding drinking hole that’s totally leakproof when closed.

41 Strawberry Hand Cream That’s Made With Hydrating Shea Butter TONYMOLY Strawberry Hand Cream See price on Amazon See on Amazon Give your hands ultimate comfort and hydration with this strawberry hand cream. It has a non-greasy formula that absorbs quickly and effectively to leave your skin looking and feeling amazing without any kind of sticky, messy residue. It deeply hydrates and comes in an adorable container to easily use on-the-go.

42 Expensive-Looking Wall Sconces That Hold Flameless Candles Shelving Solution Wall Sconce Candle Holder See price on Amazon See on Amazon These wall-mounted candle holders are both functional and a work of art. They have a rectangular silhouette, square cutouts, and large cylindrical votives that give Sunday service. Each order comes with two flameless candles to add instant, effort-free elegance to your space that everyone will be shocked was such a budget-friendly find.

43 A Handheld Steamer That’s Ready In 45 Seconds Hamilton Beach Handheld Garment Steamer See price on Amazon See on Amazon According to one reviewer, “this is the best steamer... it takes out all the wrinkles on anything.” It has a 400-milliliter water tank that allows you to work continually for up to 20 minutes without refilling. It’s ready to steam in about 45 seconds after turning it on, and its small, compact size makes it perfect for traveling.

44 Professional-Grade Makeup Brushes With Unique Handles Yoseng Makeup Brushes (10-Pieces) See price on Amazon See on Amazon “I am a pro makeup artist if your looking to buy an inexpensive oval brush set this is the one you need,” wrote one fan. The set comes with 10 brushes that are great for everything from liquid foundation to eyeshadow to brow contouring. They’re made of high-quality synthetic hair fibers that are soft and dense with an ergonomically angled handle that’s easy to maneuver.

45 Fur-Lined Bootie Slippers With High Density Memory Foam EverFoams Bootie Slippers See price on Amazon See on Amazon These slippers have a classic tweed upper lined with faux fur and a soft faux fleece lining that’s buttery soft and insulating to keep your feet warm from heel to toe. They have a memory foam base that’s cushioning and supportive as well as a rubber sole with a nonslip dread for extra stability. All this is to say: your feet will thank you. Available sizes: 6 – 11

46 A Caffeine- & Retinol-Infused Eye Stick That Lifts & Moisturizes VELAMO ADVANCED Retinol & Caffeine Eye Stick See price on Amazon See on Amazon Because this eye stick is packed with caffeine, retinol, vitamin E and squalene, it works to brighten, hydrate, and lift the skin under your eyes to reveal your naturally glowing complexion. You can wear it every day in the morning and at night, and the brand claims you can see results within three to four weeks.

47 Chunky Gold-Plated Teardrop Earrings That Make A Statement Apsvo Chunky Gold Earrings (2 Pairs) See price on Amazon See on Amazon These chunky earrings come in four big sizes that can instantly add a touch of intention and style to any outfit. Made of gold-plated copper, they have a cool and classic teardrop design truly makes an expensive-looking statement while you’re wearing them. Despite their size, they’re still super lightweight. Available colors: 10

48 A Mini Portable Flat Iron That Heats Up In Under 30 Seconds AmoVee Mini Portable Flat Iron See price on Amazon See on Amazon Nothing’s bougier than the ability to do your hair no matter where you are with this portable flat iron. It’s just 7.9 inches long and less than 1 inch wide, so it easily fits in a bag or suitcase for on-the-go touch ups. It can get up to 410 degrees in just 30 seconds, and it has ceramic technology that evenly distributes heat and prevents sticking or pulling.

49 A 2-Sided Throw Blanket Made Of Faux Fur & Sherpa The Connecticut Home Co Throw Blanket See price on Amazon See on Amazon If you’re looking to upgrade the blankets in your living room or bedroom, you have to check out this throw blanket. Made of silky faux fur and plush sherpa, the blanket has an absolutely luxurious feel that feels amazing when you’re snuggling underneath it. Plus, it comes in 10 colors from neutral cream to trendy lilac to match your aesthetic.

50 A Soothing Himalayan Salt Lamp Shaped Like A Rose d'aplomb Carved Himalayan Salt Lamp See price on Amazon See on Amazon This lamp is made of genuine pure crystal salt that’s hand-carved into the shape of a yet-to-bloom rose. The salt is said to release negative ions that help purify the air, while the warm and calming glow helps boost your mood and spirit in the evening. It plugs into the wall and includes one 15-watt bulb.

51 A Sleek Mug Warmer To Keep Beverages At The Perfect Temperature Misby Coffee Warmer See price on Amazon See on Amazon Unlike similar products, this mug warmer has a sleek, smooth, and slim design that gives it a bougie sense of modernity.

52 A Crystal Perfume Bottle With An Old-School Atomizer Pump BOGZON Perfume Bottle See price on Amazon See on Amazon If you want to feel like you’re Audrey Hepburn every time you spritz yourself with your signature scent, you need to put it inside this antique-looking perfume bottle. It has an embossed glass bottom, golden top, and very fancy atomizer pump with decorative tassels that seriously make you feel like you’re in an old Hollywood movie.

53 Best-Selling Round Ice Cube Trays With Lids & A Bin WIBIMEN Round Ice Cube Tray with Lid & Bin (2-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon Make anything from coffee to cocktails to water feel fancier by adding round ice cubes made with these trays because fancy ice is all the rage these days. The set comes with two trays complete with lids so you can stack them to save space in the freezer. It also has a large bin to dispense your ice cubes and a cute little spoon to make grabbing ice easy.

54 A Vegan Leather Shoulder Bag That Gives Designer Vibes cuiab Small Shoulder Bag See price on Amazon See on Amazon Talk about designer-looking accessories on a budget; this shoulder bag is a must-have to instantly elevate your look without breaking the bank. It has a long and slim design with a flap closure and delicate gold details hardware. Inside, it has one zipper pocket and one interior pocket to hold all your must haves. Available colors: 12

55 A Sturdy Acrylic Lip Gloss Stand With 28 Slots byAlegory Acrylic Lip Gloss Makeup Organizer $20 See on Amazon If you want your vanity to feel like the makeup counter at your favorite high-end store, check out this organizer. It has 28 slim and narrow compartments that are great for holding tubes of lipstick and lip gloss horizontally so you have access to everything in a neat and tidy way.

56 A Ceramic Jewelry Tray With Your Initial Engraved On It COLLECTIVE HOME Ceramic Jewelry Tray See price on Amazon See on Amazon What makes this jewelry tray extra bougie and expensive-looking is that you can customize it to your own initials so it feels like it’s made just for you. At just 4.75-by-4.75 inches, the tray has slightly raised edges and features gold accents that offer you a storage spot that’s as fancy as your jewelry is.

57 A 24-Ounce Water Bottle With A Built-In Infuser MAMI WATA Fruit Infuser Water Bottle See price on Amazon See on Amazon This 24-ounce water bottle has a built-in infuser so you can spice up your water by adding loose leaf tea, fruits, herbs, and more to give your H2O natural flavoring. It’s made of BPA-free, shaterproof plastic, and the infuser is at the bottom of the bottle so your water stays flavorful until the very last drop.

58 Faux Leather Eyeglass Holder Stands Lined With A Plush Lining Juvale Eyeglass Holder Stands (Set Of 2) See price on Amazon See on Amazon These eyeglass holder stands are lined with soft and gentle faux fur to not only give you a place to keep your glasses but also protect them from scratches and scrapes at the same time. They have a faux leather outside that comes in a few colors and a felt bottom that keeps it from sliding around.

59 A Hotel-Worthy Vanity Mirror That Mounts On The Wall Amazon Basics Wall Mount Round Vanity Mirror See price on Amazon See on Amazon Mounting this round mirror to the wall of your bathroom instantly adds a fancy hotel vibe to your space. It’s double sided — one side is 1x magnification and the other is 5x for more detailed grooming. It has an extendable arm you can move and adjust so you can see your reflection from many angles.