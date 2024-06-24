65 Bougie Outfits Under $35 On Amazon That Actually Look Expensive

Whether you’re headed out on vacation or just looking to add a few bougie additions to your everyday wardrobe, this list is for you. It’s overflowing with all the chic, glam, and expensive-looking finds you can dream of — like ruffled blouses and crocheted dresses that will have everyone looking your way. As if that wasn’t enough to have you feeling extra good about all the goodies that lie ahead, you’ll be thrilled to know that they’re all under $35.

01 This Chic Top That Looks & Feels Expensive Amazon Sarin Mathews Off The Shoulder Top $23 See On Amazon Thousands of reviewers have dropped a five-star review for this deep V-top, with many shoppers pointing out its high-quality feel and construction. The off-the-shoulder design gives it a chic touch that looks good dressed up or down. “This is such an amazing top, that I just HAD to write a review. The price is great, it is very soft, good quality and fits just perfectly,” raved one reviewer. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 18

02 This Ruffle Sundress With A High-End Look Amazon Dokotoo Ruffle Sleeve Drawstring Dress $33 See On Amazon You’re sure to stand out in a crowd when you wear this pretty little number. Oversized cap sleeves with ruffles galore and a wide pleated tier give this sundress an elegant feel. Pair it with heels for a night out with friends or with flip flops for a stroll along the beach. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 19

03 This Elegant Camisole With A Racerback Amazon Evera B V Neck Spaghetti Strap Tank $26 See On Amazon While this spaghetti strapped cami is so comfortable that you could wear it to bed, the stylish design and built-in opacity liner make it a top you’ll feel confident showing off. And since it’s made from a lightweight chiffon-like fabric, it’s perfect for wearing solo during the summer or layering in the winter. The delicate racerback is adjustable, too. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 21

04 This Airy Chiffon Maxi Skirt With Textured Tiers Amazon NASHALYLY Chiffon Flare Maxi Skirt $35 See On Amazon A classic maxi is always a good idea, and if you’re ready to add one to your daily lineup, make it this floral skirt. You’ll love the alternating tiers that add so much texture, and the lightweight chiffon fabric gives it a flowy and upscale feel. And don’t worry about it being see-through — it has a built-in liner. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 43

05 This Cool-Girl Maxi With A Wrap Waist Amazon ANRABESS Tie Waist T Shirt Maxi Dress $35 See On Amazon With a few simple details, this maxi dress goes from basic to upscale. I’m talking a slim-fit silhouette with a faux wrap at the waist that draws the eye, double side slits, and a modern crewneck. All that’s left for you to do is slip on a pair of sleek sandals and be on your way. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 25

06 This Drawstring Romper For Effortless Style Amazon ReoRia Scoop Neck Jumpsuit $25 See On Amazon Step up your lounge look with this must-have romper. Between the soft and flowy fabric, stylish scoop neck, and oversized pockets, you’ll be looking chic with no effort. Reviewers especially appreciate the stretchy waistband with an adjustable drawstring for the perfect, comfy fit every time. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 16

07 A Sleeveless Tank With Chic Ribbing Amazon ZESICA Ribbed Tank Top $24 See On Amazon Everyone loves a good ribbed knit top, but this tank goes the extra mile with a front pattern that one reviewer perfectly described as giving “1920s, Art Deco.” That same reviewer also gushed about the “luxurious and hearty” feel of the material. A couple other details to love include the slim fit silhouette and sophisticated high neckline. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 16

08 This Glam One-Shoulder Blouse At An Amazing Price Amazon Verdusa One Shoulder Blouse $8 See On Amazon I’m not sure if it’s the spicy off-shoulder design, striking animal print, or the silky fabric that makes this blouse feel so glam, but I have a feeling it’s all of the above. And it appears I’m not alone. One reviewer raved “I felt elegant and sophisticated in it [...].” The best part is that it costs less than a drink order at Starbucks. Go ahead and pick it up in a few shades. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 10

09 This Flowy Top With A Stunning Bodice Amazon TIANZHU Wrap Top $20 See On Amazon Because pleats as good as the ones on this top take some serious skill to achieve, you can bet this is one luxurious-looking piece. In fact, you’ll love the way the pleats and faux wrap detail on the bodice give it a romantic look. One reviewer gushed “This shirt looks gorgeous and makes me feel so pretty when I wear it that I just bought it again in another color.” Available sizes: X-Large — 5X-Large

Available colors: 33

10 This Luxe V-Neck For The Office & Beyond Amazon Floerns V Neck Ruffle Cap Sleeve Blouse $25 See On Amazon There’s something about this sleeveless top that has such a clean look. Maybe it’s the sleek pinstripes, the notched V-neck, the straight silhouette, or how all the design elements come together to create a luxurious appeal. One shopper reported, “[My] favorite part is the shoulder ruffles. I always receive compliments when I wear this top. The material is buttery soft. It's fitted, but not tight.” Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large

Available colors: 26

11 This Swanky Lace Trimmed Tank Amazon BLENCOT Lace Trim Tank Top $23 See On Amazon Lace has a way of making almost any outfit look bougie, and the eyelash lace trim on this relaxed-fit tank is seriously swanky. As if that weren’t enough to have you hitting the Add to Cart button, you just might after taking a look at the more than 10,000 five-star ratings — not to mention the wallet-friendly price tag. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large

Available colors: 20

12 These Dressy-Casual Paper-Bag Trousers You’ll Wear Everywhere Amazon IWOLLENCE Wide Leg Pants with Pockets $20 See On Amazon Don’t let the budget-friendly price fool you, because these trousers are even better in person. They’re constructed from a crepe-like material that looks ultra-expensive but feels so lightweight and breezy. The paper-bag waist, with wide belt loops and a tie knot belt, makes them that much better. Choose from dozens of colors and prints, including some stunning bold floral prints. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 44

13 This Upscale Basic With A Finished Look Amazon AUTOMET Long Sleeve Round Neck Shirt $27 See On Amazon Yes, even comfy basics can look expensive, and this long-sleeve shirt is the proof. It features a heathered material that shoppers say is soft and washes well, plus delicate hems with expert stitching for an upscale finished look. You might just be surprised at how affordable it really is. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 27

14 These 100% Cotton Shorts Amazon Mosucoirl Casual Lightweight Shorts $26 See On Amazon These drawstring shorts don’t just look good, but also feel amazing thanks to the 100% cotton construction. Classic color options, a chic drape, and tailored details including cuffed hems give them an upscale appearance that will have you feeling confident whether you’re out with friends or just strolling along the beach. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 26

15 This Denim Mini With A Cool Tulip Hem Amazon Vetinee Denim Wrap Mini Skirt $35 See On Amazon I bet you haven’t seen a denim skirt this good before, and that’s because this one features a unique shirred design complete with a crisscross tulip hem. Slip it on, zip it up, and get ready to wow. You’ll be happy to know it’s available in all the best colors, including chic AF white. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 14

16 This Square-Neck Bodysuit That Looks So Sleek Amazon REORIA Square Neck Sleeveless Tank Top $20 See On Amazon Love a good bodysuit? Then here’s one you won’t be able to resist. The modern look of the wide straps, square neckline, and low cut-back coupled with the comfort and convenience of the soft material and snap-up bottom make it an everyday essential that you’ll reach for again and again. Dress it up or down — it’s as versatile as it is comfy. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 21

17 This Vacation-Essential Cover-Up Amazon Eomenie Beach Dress $31 See On Amazon If you’re headed on a beach vacay or a summer festival, make sure to pack this chic cover-up. A mix of embellished mesh and a lightweight opaque fabric offer just the right amount of coverage. And the floral crochet pattern throughout is simply too gorgeous to pass up. Of the many five-star reviews, one customer noted, “Used this everyday on vacation, I loved the look and feel of it. Lightweight and flowy, perfect for a hot day.” Available sizes: One Size

Available colors: 19

18 This Smocked Tunic With The Perfect Silhouette Amazon LOMON Square Neck Puff Short Sleeve Tunic $25 See On Amazon Smocking along the bodice of this pretty floral tunic creates a body-hugging silhouette where it really counts, while a flowy bottom provides all-day ease. Consider it a perfect example of a tailored look that’s still offering maximum comfort. A modern square neckline and a puff sleeves are just a couple more things to love about this versatile top. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 18

19 This Classic Sundress With Functional Features Amazon Berydress A-Line Midi Dress $33 See On Amazon An A-line silhouette and over 50% cotton construction make this dress a high-quality classic that you can enjoy for years to come. Plus, you’ll love the flexibility that the adjustable spaghetti straps and functional buttons offer. Choose from a variety of solid hues and a few playful patterns. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 21

20 This Tank Dress With A Stylish Wrap Design Amazon LILLUSORY Casual Sleeveless Bodycon Dress $35 See On Amazon Maybe it’s the high neck cut or the ruched wrapped waist — whatever it is, there’s no denying that this dress looks more expensive than it actually is. And since it’s made to be a casual staple, you can bet that it’s also super comfortable. Trust me, you’ll love the way the soft, stretchy, and breathable rayon-blend fabric feels from the moment you slip it on. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 26

21 A Timeless Ruffle-Sleeved Blouse Amazon PRETTODAY Crochet Button Down Blouse $25 See On Amazon This top is so timeless, which means you can count on it looking chic no matter the occasion. It looks just as good with jeans as it does with trousers. Available in the best range of colors, it features crochet embellishments along the collar and yoke, as well as ruffled double cap sleeves. For this great price, you might want to scoop it up in a few colors. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 17

22 This Tiered Maxi Dress With Pockets Amazon ANRABESS Tiered Maxi Dress $34 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a maxi that leans bougie but on budget, this is the dress — with two handy side pockets — is for you. Pleating along the waist and bottom tier gives it an elevated feel. And, according to several reviews, the stretchy rayon blend is on point. “I love the material and the drape of the dress,” noted one shopper. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 25

23 A Glam Halter Sundress In Tons Of Great Prints Amazon OUGES Halter Neck Sundress $24 See On Amazon Whether you’re packing your bags for vacation or stocking your closet with a few new goodies, this sundress is a must. The halter neckline and flowy flare give it a glam look that will have heads turning. With so many colors to choose from and with a price this good, you might just want to pick up a few. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 32

24 This Bougie Satin Blouse That Does Not Disappoint Amazon GRACE KARIN Satin Wrap Top $24 See On Amazon Everything about this blouse feels bougie — from the silky-soft material to the belted waist and most definitely the chic off-the-shoulder design. “I bought this for vacation and it did not disappoint,” gushed one shopper who also added of its versatility, “Just perfect for dressy work day or any evening out.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 6

25 This Versatile Midi Skirt With Pockets Amazon Naggoo Elastic Waist Midi Skirt $33 See On Amazon This gorgeous skirt will give you an instant style lift thanks to its tailored design — think delicate pleats and an eye-catching ruffled waist that can be worn high or low, transforming from a midi to a maxi in seconds. Plus, you’ll love the practical side pockets. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 22

26 This Classic Cardigan In A Summer Weight Amazon Amazon Essentials Cardigan $26 See On Amazon Like so many of the essentials on this list, you can never go wrong with a classic sweater like this cardigan. It offers a minimalist silhouette that looks good dressed up or down. And since it’s constructed from a cotton blend with a dose of modal, you can count on it being durable, soft, and fade-resistant. One shopper raved, “This is a thin, lightweight cardigan. Perfect for tying around neck as a summer accessory.” Available sizes: X-Small — 6X-Large

Available colors: 26

27 This Sophisticated Blouse With An Adjustable Waist Amazon GRACE KARIN Tie Waist Top $33 See On Amazon The chiffon fabric and sheer sleeves give this blouse a sophisticated feel, making it the perfect top for any dressy occasion. But it’s the adjustable wrap design that really seals the deal. Not only does the tie closure add a playful touch, but it allows you to decide just how fitted (or not) you want to wear it. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 16

28 This Modern Jumpsuit For The Comfiest Uniform Amazon ANRABESS Spaghetti Strap Romper $30 See On Amazon This flowy jumpsuit will have you ready for all the warm-weather outings — festivals, picnics in the park, you name it. It’s a modern-day uniform. The oversized silhouette, complete with chic wide legs and handy pockets, is made from a material so soft you’ll want to live in it. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 25

29 This Faux Wrap Dress Available In So Many Colors & Sizes Amazon OUGES Floral Short Sleeve Dress $25 See On Amazon With this dress in your wardrobe, you’ll always have the perfect outfit to turn to for everything from weddings to brunch. It’s made from a soft and stretchy material and features a faux wrap design complete with a stunning V-neckline. It’s available in so many colors and sizes and in both short- and long-sleeve options. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 60

30 This Midi Skirt With A Dreamy Drape Amazon Lock and Love Lightweight Flare Midi Skirt $27 See On Amazon Between the fit and flare silhouette and dreamy drapes, this midi skirt has definitely earned its place on the bougie list. But it’s not just all looks either. The material is lightweight, breathable, and has just the right amount of stretch needed for all-day comfort. Plus, the wide waistband can be folded over for a different look. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 38

31 This Trendy Top That Feels Like Butter Amazon Trendy Queen Tank Top $15 See On Amazon This trendy tank top looks incredibly chic. The boat neck sits high along the collarbone for an ultra-modern and upscale look. And the material is equally high-end feeling. One shopper shared “It’ll definitely hug your body and feels like butter. Great quality material that elevates any outfit.” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 15

32 A Puff-Sleeved T-Shirt With Elevated Style Amazon Aokosor Swiss Dot Puff Sleeve Top $24 See On Amazon This top might feel as comfy as your favorite T-shirt, but the pretty design details take it to a whole new level. The Swiss dot design on the sheer puff sleeves takes this from basic to elevated while maintaining a casual feel. Plus, its longer hem is a dream for tucking in. As one shopper noted, “Material is extremely light and comfortable.Highly recommend for a cute summer top.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 39

33 This Stunning Midi With Abstract Appeal Amazon Verdusa High Waist Graphic Skirt $29 See On Amazon If the stunning abstract pattern on this plissé skirt hasn’t already sent you searching for it in your size, you might want to take a closer look. Yes, those are delicate pleats and a wavy lettuce hem finish — and the effect is simply stunning. The black and white is a timeless option, but it’s also available in some bolder colors that really pop. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 10

34 This Chic Blouse With An Abstract Print Amazon Dokotoo Chiffon Blouse $30 See On Amazon In a world full of fashion choices, this blouse really stands out. Not only does the flowy fabric make it a comfortable choice, but the abstract print and smocked yoke (front and back) add so much style. Pair it with everything from jeans to a silky skirt for an effortlessly chic look. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 22

35 This Long-Sleeve With Cali Vibes Amazon Astylish Striped Roll Up Sleeve Button Down Blouse $30 See On Amazon This long sleeve top is giving California beach babe vibes. You’ll love the striped pattern with a washed effect and how lightweight and breathable the fabric feels. One shopper noted, “It has an appearance of expensive linen.” It’s a good thing it’s so affordable because you’re going to want to pick one up in every color. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 28

36 This Trendy T-Shirt That’s So Soft Amazon ANRABESS Oversized T Shirt $26 See On Amazon When it comes to today’s fashion trends, oversize tees top the list. This trendy T-shirt is super loose and flowy, yet structured enough to give it a tailored look (think a crewneck and cuffed sleeves). And, yes, it really is as soft and comfy as it looks. At a price this good, you really can’t say no. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 39

37 This Romper With A Stunning Keyhole Back Amazon MEROKEETY Halter Neck Jumpsuit $33 See On Amazon Everyone loves a good romper, but the halter top design with a keyhole back gives this staple an extra classy look. Plus, the fabric is so soft with a hint of ruching that makes it look even more expensive. “This is that very comfy, soft, stretchy jersey fabric that drapes well that I LOVE,” explained one reviewer. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 17

38 This Best-Selling Sheer Cardigan Amazon CHICGAL Kimono Cardigan $19 See On Amazon This best-selling cardigan is so good that you’ll want to wear it all of the time. And since it’s so versatile, you can. Drape the sheer material over tanks for a little bit of coverage minus the bulk, use it as a swimsuit cover-up, or tie the front to style it as a bolero. Available in over 40 colors, it’s a warm-weather essential. Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

Available colors: 43

39 This Little Black Dress With Pockets Amazon POSESHE Short-Sleeve Dress $30 See On Amazon A little black dress is a must. And since this one looks so good but is secretly affordable, you can stock up on the staple without going over your budget. It’s crafted from a pleated jersey material that’s ultra-soft and stretchy, creating a beautiful draped effect. Two pockets complete the look. Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus

Available colors: 38

40 This 3/4-Sleeve Top With A Dramatic Print Amazon JomeDesign Floral 3/4 Sleeve Shirt $20 See On Amazon If you love a good floral print, this casual top is for you. The slightly oversized fit and 3/4 sleeves make it extra comfortable, while the unexpected botanical prints add a dramatic touch that’s perfect for all seasons. One shopper raved “Very comfy, quality fabric, fits as expected and the colors are true to the photo. I like it so much I bought a second one in another pattern!” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 13

41 This Knit Pullover In A Modern Stripe Amazon Dokotoo Striped Short Sleeve Pullover $27 See On Amazon This knit pullover sweater gives some serious luxury vibes that will have you wanting to charter a yacht. Not only is it ultra soft, but the neat yet bold colored stripes and contrasting cuffs add a modern touch to the classic silhouette. Choose from a variety of colors to match your mood. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 12

42 This Bougie Bateau Top That’s Endlessly Versatile Amazon LilyCoco Boat Neck Half Sleeve Top $23 See On Amazon This is a bougie basic that belongs in everyone’s closet. That’s because this casual 3/4 sleeve top boasts a classic slim-fit silhouette, a sophisticated boatneck, and a striped print that’s endlessly versatile. And since it’s constructed from 95% cotton with a hint of stretch, you can bet on it being durable and comfortable, too. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 18

43 This Femme Blouse With Gorgeous Details Amazon Dokotoo V Neck Lace Crochet Tunic $29 See On Amazon With so many gorgeous details, it’s no wonder this blouse looks so expensive. The Swiss dot material feels light and breezy and is embellished with lace trim for another upscale touch. Available in an assortment of colors perfect for all your warm-weather events, this is an immediate must-buy. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 15

44 This Swingy Tank With Sparkly Beaded Straps Amazon MANER Pleated Chiffon Tank $25 See On Amazon This isn’t just any ordinary tank top. Get a closer look and you’ll see just how gorgeously detailed it is. I’m talking straps embellished with statement beading and pleating that create a stunning drape from the neckline all the way down to the hem. Available sizes: Medium — 4X-Large

Available colors: 24

45 This Ruffle-Sleeved Tee Available In Vibrant Hues Amazon PRETTYGARDEN Round Neck Ruffle Short Sleeve Top $30 See On Amazon It’s hard to decide what’s better: the pretty ruffle sleeves or the vibrant colors. Good thing you get both when you choose this luxurious yet affordable, top. Reviewers confirm that the colors are just as good in person, with one shopper sharing, “This shirt is so cute! Basic t-shirt with an extra cute sleeve. i will be getting more in other colors for sure.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 24

46 This Luxurious Maxi Made For Lounging Amazon Dokotoo Loose Maxi Dress $26 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a maxi that looks luxurious but feels like it was made for lounging, this loose-fit dress is what you should be adding to your cart. It’s made from an ultra-soft material and features an oversize silhouette with rounded slits on either side. And because any good loungewear requires pockets, it has those, too. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 10

47 This Spicy Yet Practical Tennis Skirt Amazon ODODOS Wrap Skort $20 See On Amazon Athletic wear gets the luxury treatment with this tennis skirt that’s so sleek that you’ll feel like a winner every time you step onto the court (or down the street). Plus, supportive and breathable hidden shorts make this sportswear as practical as it is pretty. Choose from a variety of neutral hues, including a crisp tennis white. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 10

48 This A-Line Dress With A Tailored Look Amazon AUSELILY Long Sleeve Pleated Swing Dress $20 See On Amazon With so many pleats down the front of this A-line skirt, you get breezy movement and an elevated feel all in one. The long-sleeved design and crewneck create a tailored look that’s inherently upscale, and the soft and smooth fabric helps make it a wardrobe staple. The two side pockets are icing on the cake. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large Plus

Available colors: 27

49 This Romantic Sundress With A Gathered Bodice Amazon YATHON Spaghetti Strap Sundress $34 See On Amazon Sometimes it’s the practical details that make an outfit more luxurious. This sundress features a double-layered gathered bodice, making it totally opaque for added confidence, but totally spicy at the same time. Plus, the adjustable spaghetti straps and A-line skirt make it oh-so-comfy. “I was impressed by the quality of this dress. It fit me perfectly and felt like a high end boutique item,” pointed out one happy shopper. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 38

50 This Cult-Fave Wrap Dress For Dressing Up Or Down Amazon Relipop Short Sleeve Print Dress $28 See On Amazon Over 20,000 five-star reviewers have raved about this mini wrap dress, pointing out how stunning it looks in person and its amazing quality. And because it features a versatile design that strikes the perfect balance between dressy and casual, you can reach for it for any almost any occasion. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 25

51 This Chic Shift Dress With A Playful Touch Amazon Dokotoo Crew Neck Flowy Swing Dress $28 See On Amazon A shift dress always looks chic, and this one goes above and beyond in the style department. The crepe-like fabric gives this dress an upscale texture, while the wide, smocked cuffs add a playful touch. And since there are no buttons or zippers to fuss with, you can simply slip it on and go. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 14

52 This Off-The-Shoulder Blouse With Stylish Swiss Dots Amazon Bluetime Off Shoulder Chiffon Blouse $24 See On Amazon Show off your shoulders (and back) with this fun and flowy blouse. The lightweight chiffon features Swiss dots that add so much texture and style. And don’t worry about any wardrobe malfunctions. Stretchy elastic keeps the bodice and sleeves comfortably in place so you can wear this top in confidence. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 22

53 This Curve-Hugging Bodysuit That Fits Like A Glove Amazon MANGOPOP Long Sleeve Off Shoulder Bodysuit $25 See On Amazon This off-the-shoulder, curve-hugging bodysuit fits like a glove. Reviewers especially love the luxurious feel of the soft and stretchy fabric, and how easy this bodysuit is to match with everything from jeans to skirts — not to mention the wallet-friendly price tag. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 31

54 A Classic Button-Down That Looks So Chic Amazon Beautife Short Sleeve Collared Button Down $31 See On Amazon This classic button-down shirt is a wardrobe essential that promises a casual-chic look every time you put it on. Oversized cuffed sleeves give it a modern feel that looks good with everything from jeans to chinos, and it can be worn loose or tucked. Choose from a variety of neutral colors and even a few Swiss dot options. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 32

55 This Crochet Cover-Up For The Beach & Beyond Amazon Dokotoo Crochet Pullover $30 See On Amazon A cover-up this good deserves to be shown off, which means that it’s not just for lounging at the beach or poolside. Nope. You’ll want to flaunt the chic look of this pullover’s open crochet design and wide neckline over spaghetti strap dresses, bandeau bras, and lacy bralettes. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 14

56 This Sleek Tennis Skirt With Added Support Amazon Ekouaer Lightweight Tennis Skirt $34 See On Amazon A smooth and wrinkle-resistant fabric gives this tennis skirt a sleek look. And you’ll love the built-in shorts, adding extra support and wicking away moisture while you get your steps in. Reviewers say the colors are vibrant and one shopper raved, “I love this skirt. It is a great length. Sits just above the knee. Its flowy but not puffy. It doesn't fade. I just love it!!” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 46

57 This Smocked Blouse With Ethereal Vibes Amazon Evaless Puff Long Sleeve Blouse $23 See On Amazon The contrast between the smocked bodice and smooth puff sleeves makes this one eye-catching top. And that’s not even mentioning the beautiful floral print. Pair this affordable find with trousers, silky skirts, or even a cute pair of cut-offs for a trendy warm-weather look that’s giving goddess vibes. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 24

58 This Pair Of Classic Chino Shorts Amazon Lee Chino Short $35 See On Amazon You really can’t go wrong with a classic Chino. And these shorts offer a warm-weather version with everything you love about the timeless staple; including a breathable cotton construction with a hint of stretch, a slim fit, and a tailored finish complete with vents on the hem. Because they’re incredibly affordable, you might want to grab a few pairs while you’re here. Available sizes: 0 — 20

Available colors: 14

59 This Halter With Double Keyhole Cutouts Amazon Dokotoo Halter Cutout Blouse $20 See On Amazon The keyhole cutouts on the front and back of this elegant halter make this top a solid 10. But it’s pretty hard to ignore the gorgeous gathered design and the twist collar that ties at the back. And, for that matter, the super soft material that makes it feel as luxurious as it looks. There are other styles within the listing that are equally chic. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 18

60 This Knit Pullover With Intricate Crocheted Sleeves Amazon MURMUREY Crochet Sleeve Sweater $35 See On Amazon The puff sleeves on this pullover sweater are everything. They’re airy and feature an intricate diamond pattern that hundreds of reviewers find irresistible. Although constructed from a knit fabric, it’s lightweight enough to make it your new go-to top for every season. Go ahead and grab it in all your favorite colors. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 41

61 This Ruffle Tank With A Modern Square Neckline Amazon CNJFJ Square Neck Ruffle Strap Top $20 See On Amazon This tank top has all the bougie details, like a ribbed knit fabric, a modern square neckline, and so many ruffles. And because it has a good amount of stretch, it makes it easy to get a dressed-up look while maintaining a comfy feel. Pair it with up wide-leg trousers for an extra elegant look. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 18

62 This Creme de la Creme Pencil Skirt Amazon Verdusa Rib Knit Midi Bodycon Skirt $29 See On Amazon This pencil skirt is la crème de la crème. And it’s got everything to make heads turn: a thigh-high side slit; a modern ribbed knit fabric; and a slim fit that hugs every single curve. And because comfort is important, you’ll appreciate the stretchy elastic waist. As one shopper raved, “This skirt is super cute and flattering. You can wear dressed up or casual. I love it.” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 11

63 This Tank Dress With A Crisscross Hemline Amazon BTFBM Sleeveless Tank Dress $34 See On Amazon This tank dress is a must Add to Cart. It’s got all the things you love about the basic, just with a chic crisscross hem that makes it look so much more upscale. “This dress is amazing. The quality is great, the sizing is spot on. And it’s double lined so it feels really good on,” mentioned one happy shopper. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 36

64 This Tiered Peplum Top Available In So Many Colors Amazon Defal Babydoll Peplum Top $20 See On Amazon If you want the comfort of a tee but the style of a blouse, check out this timeless peplum top. It features flowy tiers and a high-low hem, and is made from a lightweight material with just the right amount of stretch. Plus, it’s super affordable and available in a wide range of colors. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 45