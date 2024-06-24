Shopping
65 Bougie Outfits Under $35 On Amazon That Actually Look Expensive
Chic, glam wardrobe
musts. Amazon
Whether you’re headed out on vacation or just looking to add a few bougie additions to your everyday wardrobe, this list is for you. It’s overflowing with
all the chic, glam, and expensive-looking finds you can dream of — like ruffled blouses and crocheted dresses that will have everyone looking your way. As if that wasn’t enough to have you feeling extra good about all the goodies that lie ahead, you’ll be thrilled to know that they’re all under $35. 01 This Chic Top That Looks & Feels Expensive
Thousands of reviewers have dropped a five-star review for this deep V-
top, with many shoppers pointing out its high-quality feel and construction. The off-the-shoulder design gives it a chic touch that looks good dressed up or down. “This is such an amazing top, that I just HAD to write a review. The price is great, it is very soft, good quality and fits just perfectly,” raved one reviewer. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Available colors: 18 02 This Ruffle Sundress With A High-End Look
You’re sure to stand out in a crowd when you wear this pretty little number. Oversized cap sleeves with ruffles galore and a wide pleated tier give this
sundress an elegant feel. Pair it with heels for a night out with friends or with flip flops for a stroll along the beach. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Available colors: 19 03 This Elegant Camisole With A Racerback
While this spaghetti strapped
cami is so comfortable that you could wear it to bed, the stylish design and built-in opacity liner make it a top you’ll feel confident showing off. And since it’s made from a lightweight chiffon-like fabric, it’s perfect for wearing solo during the summer or layering in the winter. The delicate racerback is adjustable, too. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Available colors: 21 04 This Airy Chiffon Maxi Skirt With Textured Tiers
A classic maxi is always a good idea, and if you’re ready to add one to your daily lineup, make it this floral
skirt. You’ll love the alternating tiers that add so much texture, and the lightweight chiffon fabric gives it a flowy and upscale feel. And don’t worry about it being see-through — it has a built-in liner. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large Available colors: 43 05 This Cool-Girl Maxi With A Wrap Waist
With a few simple details, this maxi
dress goes from basic to upscale. I’m talking a slim-fit silhouette with a faux wrap at the waist that draws the eye, double side slits, and a modern crewneck. All that’s left for you to do is slip on a pair of sleek sandals and be on your way. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available colors: 25 06 This Drawstring Romper For Effortless Style
Step up your lounge look with this must-have
romper. Between the soft and flowy fabric, stylish scoop neck, and oversized pockets, you’ll be looking chic with no effort. Reviewers especially appreciate the stretchy waistband with an adjustable drawstring for the perfect, comfy fit every time. Available sizes: Small — X-Large Available colors: 16 07 A Sleeveless Tank With Chic Ribbing
Everyone loves a good ribbed knit top, but this
tank goes the extra mile with a front pattern that one reviewer perfectly described as giving “1920s, Art Deco.” That same reviewer also gushed about the “luxurious and hearty” feel of the material. A couple other details to love include the slim fit silhouette and sophisticated high neckline. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Available colors: 16 08 This Glam One-Shoulder Blouse At An Amazing Price
I’m not sure if it’s the spicy off-shoulder design, striking animal print, or the silky fabric that makes this
blouse feel so glam, but I have a feeling it’s all of the above. And it appears I’m not alone. One reviewer raved “I felt elegant and sophisticated in it [...].” The best part is that it costs less than a drink order at Starbucks. Go ahead and pick it up in a few shades. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large Available colors: 10 09 This Flowy Top With A Stunning Bodice
Because pleats as good as the ones on this
top take some serious skill to achieve, you can bet this is one luxurious-looking piece. In fact, you’ll love the way the pleats and faux wrap detail on the bodice give it a romantic look. One reviewer gushed “This shirt looks gorgeous and makes me feel so pretty when I wear it that I just bought it again in another color.” Available sizes: X-Large — 5X-Large Available colors: 33 10 This Luxe V-Neck For The Office & Beyond
There’s something about this sleeveless
top that has such a clean look. Maybe it’s the sleek pinstripes, the notched V-neck, the straight silhouette, or how all the design elements come together to create a luxurious appeal. One shopper reported, “[My] favorite part is the shoulder ruffles. I always receive compliments when I wear this top. The material is buttery soft. It's fitted, but not tight.” Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large Available colors: 26 11 This Swanky Lace Trimmed Tank
Lace has a way of making almost any outfit look bougie, and the eyelash lace trim on this relaxed-fit
tank is seriously swanky. As if that weren’t enough to have you hitting the Add to Cart button, you just might after taking a look at the more than 10,000 five-star ratings — not to mention the wallet-friendly price tag. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large Available colors: 20 12 These Dressy-Casual Paper-Bag Trousers You’ll Wear Everywhere
Don’t let the budget-friendly price fool you, because these
trousers are even better in person. They’re constructed from a crepe-like material that looks ultra-expensive but feels so lightweight and breezy. The paper-bag waist, with wide belt loops and a tie knot belt, makes them that much better. Choose from dozens of colors and prints, including some stunning bold floral prints. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Available colors: 44 13 This Upscale Basic With A Finished Look
Yes, even comfy basics can look expensive, and this long-sleeve
shirt is the proof. It features a heathered material that shoppers say is soft and washes well, plus delicate hems with expert stitching for an upscale finished look. You might just be surprised at how affordable it really is. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available colors: 27 14 These 100% Cotton Shorts
These drawstring
shorts don’t just look good, but also feel amazing thanks to the 100% cotton construction. Classic color options, a chic drape, and tailored details including cuffed hems give them an upscale appearance that will have you feeling confident whether you’re out with friends or just strolling along the beach. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available colors: 26 15 This Denim Mini With A Cool Tulip Hem
I bet you haven’t seen a denim
skirt this good before, and that’s because this one features a unique shirred design complete with a crisscross tulip hem. Slip it on, zip it up, and get ready to wow. You’ll be happy to know it’s available in all the best colors, including chic AF white. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Available colors: 14 16 This Square-Neck Bodysuit That Looks So Sleek
Love a good
bodysuit? Then here’s one you won’t be able to resist. The modern look of the wide straps, square neckline, and low cut-back coupled with the comfort and convenience of the soft material and snap-up bottom make it an everyday essential that you’ll reach for again and again. Dress it up or down — it’s as versatile as it is comfy. - Available sizes: X Small — XX-Large Available colors: 21 17 This Vacation-Essential Cover-Up
If you’re headed on a beach vacay or a summer festival, make sure to pack this chic
cover-up. A mix of embellished mesh and a lightweight opaque fabric offer just the right amount of coverage. And the floral crochet pattern throughout is simply too gorgeous to pass up. Of the many five-star reviews, one customer noted, “Used this everyday on vacation, I loved the look and feel of it. Lightweight and flowy, perfect for a hot day.” Available sizes: One Size Available colors: 19 18 This Smocked Tunic With The Perfect Silhouette
Smocking along the bodice of this pretty floral
tunic creates a body-hugging silhouette where it really counts, while a flowy bottom provides all-day ease. Consider it a perfect example of a tailored look that’s still offering maximum comfort. A modern square neckline and a puff sleeves are just a couple more things to love about this versatile top. Available sizes: Small — X-Large Available colors: 18 19 This Classic Sundress With Functional Features
An A-line silhouette and over 50% cotton construction make this
dress a high-quality classic that you can enjoy for years to come. Plus, you’ll love the flexibility that the adjustable spaghetti straps and functional buttons offer. Choose from a variety of solid hues and a few playful patterns. Available sizes: Small — X-Large Available colors: 21 20 This Tank Dress With A Stylish Wrap Design
Maybe it’s the high neck cut or the ruched wrapped waist — whatever it is, there’s no denying that this
dress looks more expensive than it actually is. And since it’s made to be a casual staple, you can bet that it’s also super comfortable. Trust me, you’ll love the way the soft, stretchy, and breathable rayon-blend fabric feels from the moment you slip it on. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available colors: 26 21 A Timeless Ruffle-Sleeved Blouse
This
top is so timeless, which means you can count on it looking chic no matter the occasion. It looks just as good with jeans as it does with trousers. Available in the best range of colors, it features crochet embellishments along the collar and yoke, as well as ruffled double cap sleeves. For this great price, you might want to scoop it up in a few colors. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available colors: 17 22 This Tiered Maxi Dress With Pockets
If you’re looking for a maxi that leans bougie but on budget, this is the
dress — with two handy side pockets — is for you. Pleating along the waist and bottom tier gives it an elevated feel. And, according to several reviews, the stretchy rayon blend is on point. “I love the material and the drape of the dress,” noted one shopper. Available sizes: Small — X-Large Available colors: 25 23 A Glam Halter Sundress In Tons Of Great Prints
Whether you’re packing your bags for vacation or stocking your closet with a few new goodies, this
sundress is a must. The halter neckline and flowy flare give it a glam look that will have heads turning. With so many colors to choose from and with a price this good, you might just want to pick up a few. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Available colors: 32 24 This Bougie Satin Blouse That Does Not Disappoint
Everything about this
blouse feels bougie — from the silky-soft material to the belted waist and most definitely the chic off-the-shoulder design. “I bought this for vacation and it did not disappoint,” gushed one shopper who also added of its versatility, “Just perfect for dressy work day or any evening out.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available colors: 6 25 This Versatile Midi Skirt With Pockets
This gorgeous
skirt will give you an instant style lift thanks to its tailored design — think delicate pleats and an eye-catching ruffled waist that can be worn high or low, transforming from a midi to a maxi in seconds. Plus, you’ll love the practical side pockets. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available colors: 22 26 This Classic Cardigan In A Summer Weight
Like so many of the essentials on this list, you can never go wrong with a classic sweater like this
cardigan. It offers a minimalist silhouette that looks good dressed up or down. And since it’s constructed from a cotton blend with a dose of modal, you can count on it being durable, soft, and fade-resistant. One shopper raved, “This is a thin, lightweight cardigan. Perfect for tying around neck as a summer accessory.” Available sizes: X-Small — 6X-Large Available colors: 26 27 This Sophisticated Blouse With An Adjustable Waist
The chiffon fabric and sheer sleeves give this
blouse a sophisticated feel, making it the perfect top for any dressy occasion. But it’s the adjustable wrap design that really seals the deal. Not only does the tie closure add a playful touch, but it allows you to decide just how fitted (or not) you want to wear it. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available colors: 16 28 This Modern Jumpsuit For The Comfiest Uniform
This flowy
jumpsuit will have you ready for all the warm-weather outings — festivals, picnics in the park, you name it. It’s a modern-day uniform. The oversized silhouette, complete with chic wide legs and handy pockets, is made from a material so soft you’ll want to live in it. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available colors: 25 29 This Faux Wrap Dress Available In So Many Colors & Sizes
With this
dress in your wardrobe, you’ll always have the perfect outfit to turn to for everything from weddings to brunch. It’s made from a soft and stretchy material and features a faux wrap design complete with a stunning V-neckline. It’s available in so many colors and sizes and in both short- and long-sleeve options. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large Available colors: 60 30 This Midi Skirt With A Dreamy Drape
Between the fit and flare silhouette and dreamy drapes, this midi
skirt has definitely earned its place on the bougie list. But it’s not just all looks either. The material is lightweight, breathable, and has just the right amount of stretch needed for all-day comfort. Plus, the wide waistband can be folded over for a different look. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large Available colors: 38 31 This Trendy Top That Feels Like Butter
This trendy tank
top looks incredibly chic. The boat neck sits high along the collarbone for an ultra-modern and upscale look. And the material is equally high-end feeling. One shopper shared “It’ll definitely hug your body and feels like butter. Great quality material that elevates any outfit.” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large Available colors: 15 32 A Puff-Sleeved T-Shirt With Elevated Style
This
top might feel as comfy as your favorite T-shirt, but the pretty design details take it to a whole new level. The Swiss dot design on the sheer puff sleeves takes this from basic to elevated while maintaining a casual feel. Plus, its longer hem is a dream for tucking in. As one shopper noted, “Material is extremely light and comfortable.Highly recommend for a cute summer top.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available colors: 39 33 This Stunning Midi With Abstract Appeal
If the stunning abstract pattern on this plissé
skirt hasn’t already sent you searching for it in your size, you might want to take a closer look. Yes, those are delicate pleats and a wavy lettuce hem finish — and the effect is simply stunning. The black and white is a timeless option, but it’s also available in some bolder colors that really pop. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large Available colors: 10 34 This Chic Blouse With An Abstract Print
In a world full of fashion choices, this
blouse really stands out. Not only does the flowy fabric make it a comfortable choice, but the abstract print and smocked yoke (front and back) add so much style. Pair it with everything from jeans to a silky skirt for an effortlessly chic look. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available colors: 22 35 This Long-Sleeve With Cali Vibes
This long sleeve top is giving California beach babe vibes. You’ll love the striped pattern with a washed effect and how lightweight and breathable the fabric feels. One
shopper noted, “It has an appearance of expensive linen.” It’s a good thing it’s so affordable because you’re going to want to pick one up in every color. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available colors: 28 36 This Trendy T-Shirt That’s So Soft
When it comes to today’s fashion trends, oversize tees top the list. This trendy
T-shirt is super loose and flowy, yet structured enough to give it a tailored look (think a crewneck and cuffed sleeves). And, yes, it really is as soft and comfy as it looks. At a price this good, you really can’t say no. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large 39 Available colors: 37 This Romper With A Stunning Keyhole Back
Everyone loves a good
romper, but the halter top design with a keyhole back gives this staple an extra classy look. Plus, the fabric is so soft with a hint of ruching that makes it look even more expensive. “This is that very comfy, soft, stretchy jersey fabric that drapes well that I LOVE,” explained one reviewer. Available sizes: Small — X-Large Available colors: 17 38 This Best-Selling Sheer Cardigan
This best-selling
cardigan is so good that you’ll want to wear it all of the time. And since it’s so versatile, you can. Drape the sheer material over tanks for a little bit of coverage minus the bulk, use it as a swimsuit cover-up, or tie the front to style it as a bolero. Available in over 40 colors, it’s a warm-weather essential. Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large Available colors: 43 39 This Little Black Dress With Pockets
A little black
dress is a must. And since this one looks so good but is secretly affordable, you can stock up on the staple without going over your budget. It’s crafted from a pleated jersey material that’s ultra-soft and stretchy, creating a beautiful draped effect. Two pockets complete the look. Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus Available colors: 38 40 This 3/4-Sleeve Top With A Dramatic Print
If you love a good floral print, this casual
top is for you. The slightly oversized fit and 3/4 sleeves make it extra comfortable, while the unexpected botanical prints add a dramatic touch that’s perfect for all seasons. One shopper raved “Very comfy, quality fabric, fits as expected and the colors are true to the photo. I like it so much I bought a second one in another pattern!” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available colors: 13 41 This Knit Pullover In A Modern Stripe
This knit pullover
sweater gives some serious luxury vibes that will have you wanting to charter a yacht. Not only is it ultra soft, but the neat yet bold colored stripes and contrasting cuffs add a modern touch to the classic silhouette. Choose from a variety of colors to match your mood. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available colors: 12 42 This Bougie Bateau Top That’s Endlessly Versatile
This is a bougie basic that belongs in
everyone’s closet. That’s because this casual 3/4 sleeve top boasts a classic slim-fit silhouette, a sophisticated boatneck, and a striped print that’s endlessly versatile. And since it’s constructed from 95% cotton with a hint of stretch, you can bet on it being durable and comfortable, too. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large Available colors: 18 43 This Femme Blouse With Gorgeous Details
With so many gorgeous details, it’s no wonder this
blouse looks so expensive. The Swiss dot material feels light and breezy and is embellished with lace trim for another upscale touch. Available in an assortment of colors perfect for all your warm-weather events, this is an immediate must-buy. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available colors: 15 44 This Swingy Tank With Sparkly Beaded Straps
This isn’t just any ordinary tank
top. Get a closer look and you’ll see just how gorgeously detailed it is. I’m talking straps embellished with statement beading and pleating that create a stunning drape from the neckline all the way down to the hem. Available sizes: Medium — 4X-Large Available colors: 24 45 This Ruffle-Sleeved Tee Available In Vibrant Hues
It’s hard to decide what’s better: the pretty ruffle sleeves or the vibrant colors. Good thing you get both when you choose this luxurious yet affordable,
top. Reviewers confirm that the colors are just as good in person, with one shopper sharing, “This shirt is so cute! Basic t-shirt with an extra cute sleeve. i will be getting more in other colors for sure.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available colors: 24 46 This Luxurious Maxi Made For Lounging
If you’re looking for a maxi that looks luxurious but feels like it was made for lounging, this loose-fit
dress is what you should be adding to your cart. It’s made from an ultra-soft material and features an oversize silhouette with rounded slits on either side. And because any good loungewear requires pockets, it has those, too. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available colors: 10 47 This Spicy Yet Practical Tennis Skirt
Athletic wear gets the luxury treatment with this tennis
skirt that’s so sleek that you’ll feel like a winner every time you step onto the court (or down the street). Plus, supportive and breathable hidden shorts make this sportswear as practical as it is pretty. Choose from a variety of neutral hues, including a crisp tennis white. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large Available colors: 10 48 This A-Line Dress With A Tailored Look
With so many pleats down the front of this
A-line skirt, you get breezy movement and an elevated feel all in one. The long-sleeved design and crewneck create a tailored look that’s inherently upscale , and the soft and smooth fabric helps make it a wardrobe staple. The two side pockets are icing on the cake. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large Plus Available colors: 27 49 This Romantic Sundress With A Gathered Bodice
Sometimes it’s the practical details that make an outfit more luxurious. This
sundress features a double-layered gathered bodice, making it totally opaque for added confidence, but totally spicy at the same time. Plus, the adjustable spaghetti straps and A-line skirt make it oh-so-comfy. “I was impressed by the quality of this dress. It fit me perfectly and felt like a high end boutique item,” pointed out one happy shopper. Available sizes: Small — X-Large Available colors: 38 50 This Cult-Fave Wrap Dress For Dressing Up Or Down
Over 20,000 five-star reviewers have raved about this mini wrap
dress, pointing out how stunning it looks in person and its amazing quality. And because it features a versatile design that strikes the perfect balance between dressy and casual, you can reach for it for any almost any occasion. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available colors: 25 51 This Chic Shift Dress With A Playful Touch
A shift dress always looks chic, and this one goes above and beyond in the style department. The crepe-like fabric gives this
dress an upscale texture, while the wide, smocked cuffs add a playful touch. And since there are no buttons or zippers to fuss with, you can simply slip it on and go. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available colors: 14 52 This Off-The-Shoulder Blouse With Stylish Swiss Dots
Show off your shoulders (and back) with this fun and flowy
blouse. The lightweight chiffon features Swiss dots that add so much texture and style. And don’t worry about any wardrobe malfunctions. Stretchy elastic keeps the bodice and sleeves comfortably in place so you can wear this top in confidence. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available colors: 22 53 This Curve-Hugging Bodysuit That Fits Like A Glove
This off-the-shoulder, curve-hugging
bodysuit fits like a glove. Reviewers especially love the luxurious feel of the soft and stretchy fabric, and how easy this bodysuit is to match with everything from jeans to skirts — not to mention the wallet-friendly price tag. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Available colors: 31 54 A Classic Button-Down That Looks So Chic
This classic button-down
shirt is a wardrobe essential that promises a casual-chic look every time you put it on. Oversized cuffed sleeves give it a modern feel that looks good with everything from jeans to chinos, and it can be worn loose or tucked. Choose from a variety of neutral colors and even a few Swiss dot options. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large Available colors: 32 55 This Crochet Cover-Up For The Beach & Beyond
A
cover-up this good deserves to be shown off, which means that it’s not just for lounging at the beach or poolside. Nope. You’ll want to flaunt the chic look of this pullover’s open crochet design and wide neckline over spaghetti strap dresses, bandeau bras, and lacy bralettes. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large Available colors: 14 56 This Sleek Tennis Skirt With Added Support
A smooth and wrinkle-resistant fabric gives this tennis
skirt a sleek look. And you’ll love the built-in shorts, adding extra support and wicking away moisture while you get your steps in. Reviewers say the colors are vibrant and one shopper raved, “I love this skirt. It is a great length. Sits just above the knee. Its flowy but not puffy. It doesn't fade. I just love it!!” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Available colors: 46 57 This Smocked Blouse With Ethereal Vibes
The contrast between the smocked bodice and smooth puff sleeves makes this one eye-catching
top. And that’s not even mentioning the beautiful floral print. Pair this affordable find with trousers, silky skirts, or even a cute pair of cut-offs for a trendy warm-weather look that’s giving goddess vibes. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available colors: 24 58 This Pair Of Classic Chino Shorts
You really can’t go wrong with a classic Chino. And these
shorts offer a warm-weather version with everything you love about the timeless staple; including a breathable cotton construction with a hint of stretch, a slim fit, and a tailored finish complete with vents on the hem. Because they’re incredibly affordable, you might want to grab a few pairs while you’re here. Available sizes: 0 — 20 Available colors: 14 59 This Halter With Double Keyhole Cutouts
The keyhole cutouts on the front and back of this elegant halter make this
top a solid 10. But it’s pretty hard to ignore the gorgeous gathered design and the twist collar that ties at the back. And, for that matter, the super soft material that makes it feel as luxurious as it looks. There are other styles within the listing that are equally chic. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available colors: 18 60 This Knit Pullover With Intricate Crocheted Sleeves
The puff sleeves on this pullover
sweater are everything. They’re airy and feature an intricate diamond pattern that hundreds of reviewers find irresistible. Although constructed from a knit fabric, it’s lightweight enough to make it your new go-to top for every season. Go ahead and grab it in all your favorite colors. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available colors: 41 61 This Ruffle Tank With A Modern Square Neckline
This tank
top has all the bougie details, like a ribbed knit fabric, a modern square neckline, and so many ruffles. And because it has a good amount of stretch, it makes it easy to get a dressed-up look while maintaining a comfy feel. Pair it with up wide-leg trousers for an extra elegant look. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Available colors: 18 62 This Creme de la Creme Pencil Skirt
This pencil
skirt is la crème de la crème. And it’s got everything to make heads turn: a thigh-high side slit; a modern ribbed knit fabric; and a slim fit that hugs every single curve. And because comfort is important, you’ll appreciate the stretchy elastic waist. As one shopper raved, “This skirt is super cute and flattering. You can wear dressed up or casual. I love it.” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large Available colors: 11 63 This Tank Dress With A Crisscross Hemline
This tank
dress is a must Add to Cart. It’s got all the things you love about the basic, just with a chic crisscross hem that makes it look so much more upscale. “This dress is amazing. The quality is great, the sizing is spot on. And it’s double lined so it feels really good on,” mentioned one happy shopper. Available sizes: Small — X-Large Available colors: 36 64 This Tiered Peplum Top Available In So Many Colors
If you want the comfort of a tee but the style of a blouse, check out this timeless peplum
top. It features flowy tiers and a high-low hem, and is made from a lightweight material with just the right amount of stretch. Plus, it’s super affordable and available in a wide range of colors. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available colors: 45 65 This Jumpsuit That Looks & Feels So Luxurious
Love the feel of a lounge-worthy jumpsuit but looking for a little more shape? Then this upscale
romper might just be the one. It’s got wide flowy legs that look and feel extra luxurious, and a smocked tank bodice for showing off your gorgeous curves. And, yes, it has pockets, too. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Available colors: 18