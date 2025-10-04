65 Bougie Upgrades That Are Actually Cheap As Hell
Level up your look, from blinged-out accessories to adorable housewares.
You don’t have to ball out on expensive stuff for a bougie lifestyle. Small changes — like adding a sleek waist chain to your outfit — make a world of difference while only setting you back a few dollars. So if your home or style could use a little tweaking, you’re in the right place, as this list is chock-full of ultra-bougie upgrades that are actually cheap as hell. From blinged-out accessories to chic housewares, don’t be surprised if you add more than a few to your cart.
01Beaded Eyeglass Chains That Are Bougie AF
Whether you’re sporting sunglasses or readers, these chains are sure to have any pair of glasses looking oh-so-stylish. Each set comes with eight different styles so that you can match them to a variety of different outfits — all for less than the cost of lunch.
02Gorgeous Shower Shelves That Look Like They’re Made From Glass
Decluttering your shower is as easy as hanging up these shelves. They’re made from sleek acrylic that looks just like glass — even when up close. Installation is also a total breeze using the included adhesive, and drainage holes in the bottom of each shelf allows them to dry quickly when wet.
03A Velvet Jewelry Case Perfect For Traveling
Letting your necklaces roam free inside your suitcase is an easy way to wind up with tangled jewelry. Instead, keep everything inside this case. The velvet exterior gives it a luxurious vibe, while multiple compartments help keep your rings, necklaces, bracelets, and more tidy. Choose from dozens of colors: emerald, red, cyan, and more.
04A Sleek Wall-Mounted Towel Rack In 5 Finishes
Still using the builder-grade towel rack that came with your home? Then consider this mounted one a definite upgrade. Not only does it feature space for towels, but two shelves on top also give you extra room for toilet paper rolls, hand towels, decorations, and more. Choose from five finishes: gold, black, white, and more.
05An Anti-Fatigue Mat That Adds Color To Dull Floors
There’s no denying this mat would add a lovely burst of color to any kitchen floor. Its ultra-cushioned surface also helps absorb shock, making it less likely that your legs will start to ache when standing at your counters for long periods of time. Plus, the nonslip underside helps keep it from shifting around on smooth floors.
06A Trendy Duffle Bag That Looks Way More Expensive Than It Is
With its padded exterior and gold-colored zippers, this duffle bag looks way more expensive than its price. It’s large enough to hold clothes for an extended weekend trip — and a separate compartment in the bottom gives you somewhere to separate shoes from the rest of your clothes. Each order also includes a toiletry bag as a bonus.
07The Trinket Tray Customized With Your Initial
Leaving small items sitting out on your dresser or vanity is an easy way for pieces to go missing. Instead, place them inside of this adorable tray. It’s made from sleek ceramic — not plastic — and the monogrammed letter gives it a bougie, personalized touch.
08A Tidy Charging Station With Wireless Capabilities
Every home has at least one corner that’s a mess of charging cables, so why not declutter by grabbing this charging station? It features two USB ports as well as three wireless charging platforms, allowing you to power up to five devices simultaneously — and each order even includes two charging cables (one type-C and one lightning) to get you started.
09The Clever Tool That Helps You Fasten Bracelets By Yourself
Putting a bracelet on yourself can be a challenge — unless you have this tool to help you out. A clip on the end holds onto your bracelet chain, making it easy to fasten the clasp without needing help from a second pair of hands. One reviewer affirmed, “This little baby does all the work! You need to buy one….. now!”
10A Nourishing Lip Mask Infused With Vitamin-Rich Shea Butter
Say goodbye to chapped lips and hello to this nourishing mask. Shea butter and jojoba oil are only a few of the hydrating ingredients you’ll find inside of it — and a touch of mineral oil helps lock in moisture so that your lips are left feeling soft for hours on end. And unlike some lip masks, this one doesn’t have a sticky gloss texture.
11Pretty Hair Ties That Look Like Bracelets On Your Wrist
I’m a huge fan when it comes to these hair ties — and not just because they’re strong enough to hold up thick heads of hair. Each one features a variety of knots and braids so that they look like woven bracelets when worn on your wrist. “[They’re] cute enough to wear on the wrist as a bracelet, and always ready when you need to pull your hair back,” raved one reviewer. “Stylish and practical!”
12A Glamorous Waist Chain With More Than 4,000 Perfect Ratings
Add a touch of glamour to any outfit by accessorizing with this waist chain. The layered style is perfectly on trend, and the length can be adjusted so that it sits as high or low on your body as you like. But if that isn’t enough, thousands of reviewers awarded it five stars, with one writing that it “ adds the perfect touch to any outfit, whether casual or dressy.”
13Under Eye Gel Masks That Help Brighten Skin
No skin-care routine is complete without these under eye masks. The formula includes glycerin, hyaluronic acid, and niacinamide to help plump up skin, while rosemary leaf helps brighten the under-eye area. Plus, the individualized packaging makes them easy to take with you when traveling.
14This Ergonomic Pillow That Cradles Your Neck
If you’ve noticed your neck or back feeling sore in the mornings, consider swapping out your pillows with this ergonomic one. It’s designed to help support the natural curve of your neck and spine, which can lead to less soreness come morning — and the breathable cover is unlikely to leave hot sleepers sweating.
15Minimalist Wall Sconces That Won’t Break The Bank
Relying solely on overhead lighting in your home can give it a harsh vibe. Luckily, these wall sconces are an easy upgrade. Installation is a cakewalk using the included adhesive, and their batteries deliver up to 20 hours of light before they need recharged. You can also adjust them between three different light temperatures to set the mood: warm white, natural white, or pure white.
16A Clever Silverware Organizer That Fits In Narrow Drawers
Tidy up that messy silverware drawer by moving everything into this organizer. Each compartment is layered so that it’ll take up minimal space, making it suitable for narrow drawers. The best part? The stylish bamboo frame makes it look way nicer than comparable plastic options.
17Bougie-AF Night-Lights That Catch The Eye
Get rid of the old-school night-light you may be using and upgrade to these sleek acrylic ones. The acrylic looks just like glass, giving them an upscale vibe that people are sure to think cost way more than they do. Dusk-to-dawn sensors prevent them from wasting energy during the day, and a slider switch on the base lets you adjust their brightness up to three levels.
18Ultra-Plush Throw Pillow Covers In A Soft Corduroy Pattern
No bed or couch is complete without at least a few comfy throw pillows — so grab these covers while they’re available for such a steal. The soft, textured corduroy pattern gives them a plush feel against skin. And with dozens of colors to choose from, don’t be surprised if you’re tempted to grab more than one set.
19Stylish Door Handle Covers For Your Appliances
Fingerprint smudges all over your refrigerator or oven handles can make them look grimy. Luckily, these covers are a clever fix. They soak up water stains, sauces, and oils — and they add a stylish element whether on your fridge or nearly other type of handle. One reviewer even wrote that they add “a touch of indulgence to the kitchen.”
20A Fabric Shaver To Breathe New Life Into Tired Clothes
Whether your leggings have started to pill or your sweaters are getting fuzzy, this fabric shaver can help get them looking fresh again. The sharp blades spin at 9,000 rotations per minute, quickly trimming away excess material without any snags or clogs. Plus, a built-in container collects stray bits of lint for easy disposal.
21Dish Towel Holders Made From Handwoven Cotton
Hanging your towels on a rack looks OK — though threading them through these holders is sure to look even better. The crochet pattern gives them a farmhouse vibe that’s perfectly on trend. Plus, they’re sized to fit on nearly any type of handle, regardless of whether it’s on your fridge, oven, or anywhere in between.
22Heat-Reflecting Window Film To Add Insulation & Privacy
Adding extra privacy to your windows is as easy as applying this film. It stays in place using static cling — so there’s no need for any messy adhesives during installation. And not only does it prevent people from being able to peer inside, but it also blocks up to 77% of the sun’s harsh UV rays, which can even lead to a slight dip in energy bills.
23A Plush Chenille Bath Mat That Feels Like Stepping On A Cloud
Give your bathroom a spa-level upgrade with this extra-soft chenille bath rug. The thick, shaggy pile instantly soaks up water as you step out of the shower, helping keep floors dry and slip-free while giving your feet a cozy landing pad. Its quick-drying microfiber surface and sturdy textured rubber backing mean it won’t bunch or fall apart, even after repeated machine washes.
24This Rustic Welcome Sign That You Can Swap Out At Every Season
Why buy new decor for each holiday when you can use this interchangeable welcome sign to swap accents all year round? The round wooden plaque comes with removable details like greenery, bows, and festive touches, allowing you to easily switch from spring florals to summer vibes, autumn harvest, or Christmas cheer. At 12 inches wide, it fits most door frames perfectly with a farmhouse-inspired style.
25A Cleverly Designed Outlet Cover That Hides Messy Plugs & Cords
If you’re tired of tangled wires ruining your sleek aesthetic, you’ll love this handy outlet concealer that covers your plugs so they blend in with the wall. Instead of cords sticking straight out, it reroutes power through two flat, 3-foot extensions that don't attract attention. On top of that, it has adhesive clips that keep everything snug against the wall, providing a clean, streamlined look.
26A Soft Duvet Cover That Makes Your Bed Look Instantly Luxe
This heavenly duvet cover feels smooth and breathable, giving your bed a cozy, hotel-worthy upgrade without the high price tag. It comes with eight interior corner ties, too, to keep the comforter in place for less bunching. Made with lightweight microfiber, it feels like luxe cotton, and it’s offered in the best hues, from the featured khaki to terracotta. The three piece set comes with a cover and two pillowcases.
27Dainty Gold Bracelets That Effortlessly Stack
With five different chain styles ( including Figaro, Cuban link, herringbone, paperclip, and rope), these 14-karat gold–plated bracelets are versatile enough to mix, match, or layer, adding a polished look to any outfit. Each bracelet is hypoallergenic, making them gentle on sensitive skin. “SO CUTE!!!!! They have nice weight to them and feel like great quality,” one reviewer wrote.
28A Playful Charm Set That Turns Everyday Sneakers Into Statement Shoes
Treat your favorite kicks to a major glow-up using this clever charm kit that morphs your tennis shoes into blinged out showstoppers. With 43 pieces in a range of designs, you can dress up your shoelaces, tongues, uppers, or even socks. The kit also includes two wide ribbon-style laces and oversized pearl bow clips to swap out your standard shoelaces for something more eye-catching.
29Seamless Thong Underwear That Won’t Show Any Panty Lines
Nothing kills a stylish outfit faster than realizing your underwear lines are showing through. These comfy no-show thongs, which are designed with smooth, laser-cut edges, stay invisible to the eye, even under thin clothing like leggings and fitted pants. The lightweight polyamide blend feels soft and breathable against your skin while the four-way stretch helps them stay put without digging or rolling. You get five pairs in a pack.
30Magnetic Tiebacks For Your Curtains That Are Made With Wooden Beads
These magnetic curtain holders are made with smooth wooden beads that add a decorative touch to your living room while keeping the drapes neatly pulled to the side. Strung on an elastic cord and finished with strong nickel-plated magnets, you can clip them on without drilling holes or installing hooks. Available in four color choices, you can wrap the curtains fully or half-tie them for different looks.
31A Microneedling-Inspired Serum That Leaves Skin Looking So Radiant
Your complexion will positively glow thanks to this exfoliating facial serum. Equipped with spicule microneedling technology, it gently refines the texture of your skin while the centella asiatica soothes it, helping it feel smooth and renewed. The lightweight formula, which is designed for all skin types, also enhances absorption for any serums or creams you apply afterward.
32An Organic Castor Oil Serum To Boost Lash Growth
Get ready for your most striking eyes yet with this certified organic castor oil lash serum. The cold-pressed formula is packed with nutrients to feed hair follicles so your lashes can look longer while your brows appear fuller and healthier. Not only that, the clever dual-ended tube makes application clean and precise with no messy droppers or sticky residue.
33A Chic Flameless Candle Set That Imbues Your Space With Ambiance
This elegant trio of flameless candles will create an inviting vibe anywhere – from living room mantel to dinner party tablescape. Each real-wax pillar sits inside a glass sleeve, giving the look of a designer candle display without any smoke, dripping wax, or risk of fire. One Amazon fan wrote: “Super cute and they elevate the look of my living room in a much safer way [...] 100% love and recommend.”
34A Set Of Gold Wall Hooks That Don’t Require Any Mounting Hardware
Instead of plain utility hooks, these sleek gold versions add style to your walls without sacrificing strength. Each one, which is capable of holding up to 12 pounds, can be mounted with heavy-duty adhesive, skipping the need for nails or screws. They’re made from rust-resistant aluminum alloy and come in four color options.
35Satin Scarves That Can Be Styled Multiple Ways
Tie it, wrap it, or drape it — these satin scarves can pull off whatever style move you throw at them. Each 35-inch, square-shaped piece is soft, lightweight, and smooth against your skin. Select one of many multi-patterned sets on offer to dress up an outfit, add flair to bags and hats, or to wear as a chic hair wrap. With four vibrant prints in each pack, you can rotate looks throughout the week.
36A Customizable Shoe Organizer That Keeps Your Collection Neat & Easy To Find
With space for up to 16 pairs of shoes, this convenient storage bin will help you bring order to even the most chaotic of closets. Its movable dividers let you create customizable compartments for sneakers, sandals, flats, or other types of shoes. The clear zippered lid keeps dust out while also making it easy to spot what you need — and it comes in seven colors to match your space.
37This Clever Door-Hanging Night-Light That Doubles As A Message Board
This motion-sensing LED lamp is more than just a night-light — it’s also an erasable memo board you can hang on a doorknob. The built-in sensor turns the warm light on automatically when someone approaches in the dark, then shuts off roughly 15 seconds after they leave. Designed with a rechargeable battery, it has a smooth acrylic face that lets you jot quick reminders or notes as soon as the light clicks on.
38A Set Of Sophisticated Faux Leather Stands That Store Your Glasses
Wrapped in smooth faux leather with a plush lining inside, these elegant eyeglass holders shield the lenses on your glasses from getting scratched while adding a chic look to your office or nightstand. They’re made with a sturdy upright base that holds the glasses securely so they're easy to grab when you need them. “I’m constantly losing my glasses around the office and house and this is a great glass keeper,” wrote one Amazon fan. “It’s durable, soft and holds glasses well!”
39This Cloud-Like Bath Pillow That Turns Your Tub Into A True Spa Experience
Long soaks feel even more indulgent with this luxurious quilted 3-D pillow that cushions your head, neck, and shoulders. The quick-dry fabric is designed to let water flow through so it won’t trap moisture or get clammy. Plus, it’s made with six suction cups that hold it securely in place without slipping.
40An Ergonomic Sheet-Tucking Tool That Takes The Elbow Grease Out Of Making The Bed
Changing sheets doesn’t have to mean wrestling with a heavy mattress. This genius bed sheet tucker slides smoothly under corners so you can tuck your linens tightly without bending or straining your back. Made from durable, lightweight wood, it’s sleek enough to leave on your nightstand and sturdy enough to last for years.
41Elegant Solar Deck Lights That Turn Outdoor Steps Into A Softly Lit Path
These weather-resistant solar step lights add a warm, refined glow to stairs, fences, patios, and walkways while making it easier to navigate outdoor spaces at nighttime. Each of the included 16 fixtures charge in just a few sunny hours and turns on automatically at dusk, so everywhere stays beautifully lit without any wiring or switches.
42A Modern Air Purifier That Quietly Freshens & Scents Your Space
Combining high-efficiency filtration with a built-in fragrance sponge, this compact HEPA air purifier will keep your room both clean and pleasantly scented. Its 360-degree intake captures smoke, dust, pollen, and odors while the ultra-quiet 22-decibel sleep mode lets you breathe easier without disrupting rest. “I loved this product so much I purchased a second one for my bedroom. [...] My living room smells amazing! I would highly recommend this purchase,” one shopper wrote.
43A Handy Label Printer Pre-Loaded With More Than 90 Fonts
Organizing your home (and keeping it organized) is no trouble at all when you have this label printer. It comes pre-loaded with more than 90 fonts and 10 languages, as well as over 450 different icons. And unlike some printers, this one doesn’t require any costly ink refills, instead relying on affordable thermal label paper.
44This Bougie Toilet Stool That Makes It Easier To “Go”
Whereas some toilet stools are made from plastic, this one features a stylish bamboo step that’s further complemented by the sleek metal legs underneath. The sturdy frame can support up to 500 pounds. And with four finishes to choose from (black, white, gray, or natural), you shouldn’t have any trouble finding one that suits your bathroom.
45Plumping Lip Balm That Comes In 5 Shades
Ditch the drugstore fare in favor of this luxurious balm. Its blend of açaí and African mongongo butter deliver a nourishing dose of hydration to parched lips, while a touch of pyruvic acid works to gently exfoliate away flaking skin. You even have the choice of five shades that come in a rich, glossy finish: fig, guava, boba, bissap, and clear.
46Genius Oven Liners That Are So Easy To Clean
Don’t waste elbow grease trying to scrub your oven clean. Instead, help keep it from getting dirty in the first place by putting these liners on the bottom. They catch stray drips or crumbs that fall their way, and easily wipe clean using a damp rag due to their nonstick surface. Since they’re heat-resistant up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, they’ll hold up no matter what you’re cooking.
47A Stylish Makeup Brush Holder That Rotates
Give all those loose makeup brushes a stylish home inside of this holder. The base rotates 360 degrees, making it easy to reach any brushes sitting in the back with a gentle spin. Plus, the included cover helps keep your bristles clean from dust.
48A Stain-Resistant Mat That Levels Up The Coffee Corner
Tired of wiping up coffee drips from your counters? Then this mat is worth a look. The dark color hides unsightly drips, while the absorbent material dries to the touch within just a few seconds. And, it adds a stylish touch. “It wipes clean in seconds, looks neat, and makes my setup feel like a mini café,” wrote one reviewer.
49A Gorgeous Catchall Tray For Holding Small Sundries
I’m a huge fan when it comes to this catchall tray — and not just because it’s a clever way to hold all the small bits of clutter that tend to accumulate on nightstands or dressers. Six compartments give you ample room to store watches, jewelry, remotes, and everything in between. Plus, the faux leather exterior makes it look expensive.
50Brilliant Straps That Help Keep Fitted Bedsheets Snug
A messy bed can make even the most beautifully decorated bedrooms feel crummy. Enter: these straps. They clip into the corners of your fitted sheet, helping keep it snugly in place even if you toss and turn throughout the night. You can also adjust their length so that they’re suitable for use with beds both large and small.
51Space-Saving Hangers For A Variety Of Clothing
Maximize space in your closet with these versatile hangers. Not only does each one hold at least five items, but they are flexible enough to allow you to use them horizontally or vertically. The unique design allows them to work for pants, shirts, long skirts, or even scarves, and the swivel hook makes it easy to find what you’re looking for.
52Socks So Pretty You’ll Want To Show Them Off
These colorful sheer socks aren’t just practical — they’re nice enough to double as a stylish accessory for your outfit. They come in a super thin, sheer mesh, can be worn comfortably with almost any kind of shoe, and the bold, fun prints are definitely something you’re going to want to show off. Plus, five pairs for the cost of lunch? You can’t go wrong.
53A Fridge Deodorizer That Lasts For Years & Years
This refrigerator deodorizer promises to last for an impressive 10 years, helping get rid of stinky odors in the fridge while remaining out of your way. It helps to both absorb odors and also speed up the decomposition of harmful gasses coming from food to prevent smells in the first place. You don’t need to add anything or do anything to maintain it, and the stainless steel construction makes it durable.
54Elegant Stair Lights That Look More Expensive Than They Are
These LED stair lights are simple, but using them to illuminate your steps gives an instantly elevated look. They provide a warm glow that doesn’t feel too bright, and they’re motion activated to save energy. Adhesive backing or the included hardware option make them easy to install, and they run on batteries so there’s no charging required.
55Wall Plates With Built-In Night-Lights That Look So Cool
Need some extra light at night? Use this innovative wall plate. It has small but bright lights at the bottom that turn on automatically in the dark, and off when it detects light. This frees up outlet space and looks very elevated and downright impressive.
56A Vintage-Inspired Speaker For A Steal
Between the cool retro-inspired design, compact size, and crystal clear sound, it’s hard to deny the appeal of this affordable Bluetooth speaker. The small size and top handle make it super portable, and it boasts six hours of playtime on a full charge. It’s easy to use (and is fun to use that dial) and can also double as an FM radio.
57A Discreet Drain Protector That Catches All The Hair
Make bathroom clean-up days a little easier with this drain protector. Instead of sitting over the drain, like some other options do, this one goes into the drain and collects the hair onto a hidden core, wrapping it around so you can easily pull it out later. “Great quality product and easy to install. Catches every little hair that goes by,” one shopper wrote.
58A Plastic Bag Holder To Keep Things Tidier
We’ve all amassed a plastic bag collection that easily becomes chaotic. Instead of leaving it as a pile of clutter, get this plastic bag holder, mount it to your cabinet or wall, and stash everything in there. It’s just as easy to place the bags inside as it is to pull them out when you do need to use one, and it has a neat and sleek look to it.
59A Memory Foam Cushion For A Comfier Seat
This padded seat cushion can be a game changer for anyone who finds themselves sitting for long periods of time at their office, in the car, or elsewhere. It’s made of firm but comfortable memory foam that offers support to help prevent soreness. By lifting you a bit, it helps enhance proper posture and evenly distribute your body weight to relieve pressure on your spine.
60A Wedge Pillow To Fill The Weird Headboard & Mattress Gap
You know that obnoxious gap between your headboard and your mattress that seems unavoidable? This wedge pillow is meant to fill that, in the most comfortable way possible. The triangular shape fits right there, so it not only looks better, but also helps to keep your pillows propped up so they don’t sink into the gap. A little pocket on the side for your phone or remote is a nice bonus.
61Adjustable Dividers To Keep Drawers So Neat
Keep dresser or closet drawers much neater and more manageable with these bamboo drawer dividers. They are adjustable and expandable, so they’ll fit most drawers easily, and they’re also water-resistant and durable to last a long time. Once in place these stay secure, so you can rest easy knowing your folded clothes are in good shape.
62Silky Pillowcases With Over 228,000 5-Star Ratings
These satin pillowcases, in a set of two, are wildly popular for a reason: They look and feel more luxurious than other options, but are wildly inexpensive. The silky feel isn’t just cooling, but can also help prevent excessively frizzy hair. “They're silky and cool and wash like a dream,” one shopper raved. “I would totally recommend them for anyone who wants to wake up in the morning with smooth skin and hair [...].”
63A Collapsible Clothing Rack For Your Laundry Area
This foldable clothing rack is a great option for a laundry area that’s low on space. Once mounted to the wall, you can pull out the hanging rod as needed and fold it away when you want. It can hold up to 60 pounds, so it’s a perfect spot to hang wet clothing that needs to air dry. It’s also good as temporary storage in small closets.
64Luxe-Looking Underwear With Sexy Strap Details
Cute underwear can be surprisingly pricey, but this pair of lace bikini style underwear is definitely affordable. They’re soft enough to comfortably wear all day long, with strap and scallop details that make them feel special. A lacy print and criss-cross design on the back also let them double as lingerie.
65Headband Storage That Makes A Neat Display
The odd shape of headbands can be bulky and difficult to store neatly. Enter: this headband holder, which is basically a velvet rod on a stand — but it works perfectly. This is a great spot to hold multiple headbands at once so you can easily find what you’re looking for and grab one as needed.