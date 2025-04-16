60 Cheap Basics For Women With Fuller Figures That Actually Look Expensive

If you’re a curvier person on the hunt for stylish essentials, there are lots of options designed with fuller figures in mind — and all for shockingly low prices. In up-to-date silhouettes and gorgeous textures, the fashion essentials here look deceptively high-end, but they’ll also look so good on. You’ll find pieces for both day and night, athleisure, and even undies. (Talk about essential!) Scroll on for bougie yet budget-friendly basics that will have you ready to click “add to cart.”

01 A Babydoll Blouse With Retro ‘70s Energy SCOMCHIC Square Neck Swiss Dot Blouse See price on Amazon See on Amazon ‘70s-inspired details have become increasingly popular and, designed with a floaty babydoll hem and bloused three-quarter sleeves, this top is a pitch-perfect example — right down to the bow-tied square neckline. In a pretty print, it’s dressier than a T-shirt without being evening-level dramatic; perfect for elevated daytime looks. Available sizes: X-Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus

Available colors: 3

02 A Romper That’s Giving Mini Dress SOLY HUX Plus Size Wrap Cami Ruffle Romper See price on Amazon See on Amazon The illusion of a spaghetti strap mini dress, with the comfort of shorts — this romper gets its magic from a fluttery tiered hem. Elasticized at the waist, the fit gets it right every time, with a plunging surplice neckline delivering heat worthy of an evening ensemble. Available sizes: Large Plus — 5X-Large Plus

Available colors: 8

03 Chic Palazzo Pants With 30,000+ 5-Star Ratings Arolina Palazzo Pants See price on Amazon See on Amazon An unbelievable number of five-star ratings — over 30,000 — back these palazzo pants, so they’re almost sure to become a wardrobe mainstay. The stretchy, high-waisted design provides support, creating a silhouette that can lean towards lounge-level casual or dressy depending on how you style the pants. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 55

04 A Matching Set With Contrasting Trim That Looks So Put-Together Imily Bela Short Sleeve Wide Leg Pants Set (2-Pieces) See price on Amazon See on Amazon Coordinated sets are a great way to look put-together in a flash, and this short-sleeved top and matching wide-leg pants get an extra flair from a split hem and contrasting trim. Both pieces are crafted from a lush, stretchy knit that delivers a designer-level aesthetic at a fraction of the cost. Available sizes: Large — 4X-Large

Available colors: 13

05 A Cropped T-Shirt In A Bold Stripe The Drop Sydney Short-Sleeve Cropped Crew Neck T-Shirt See price on Amazon See on Amazon In a bold striped print, this T-shirt instantly stands out — and the cropped fit is nothing if not on-trend. The boxy fit is elevated by short sleeves that hit slightly lower on the biceps, a polished finishing touch to what is already an eye-catching design. Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X-Large

Available colors: 11

06 A Strappy Surplice Jumpsuit That’s Instantly Evening-Ready CIDER V-Neck Sleeveless Spaghetti Strap Wide-Leg Jumpsuit See price on Amazon See on Amazon With its plunging surplice neckline, delicate spaghetti straps, and pleated wide-leg design, this jumpsuit can have you ready for an evening out in an instant. The fabric stretches and drapes in all the right places, with a defined waistband to structure the look; all you need is a statement shoe. Available sizes: X-Large — 4X-Large

Available colors: 6

07 A Sheer Cover-Up That Transforms Your Swimsuit Into A Cocktail-Ready Look IN'VOLAND Plus Size Long Split Coverup Dress See price on Amazon See on Amazon Transform your swimsuit into a look with this cover-up. Crafted from sheer fabric, the pullover design features a smocked waist, with a plunging V-neckline, and floaty short sleeves, while the maxi-length hem is split twice at the front. With a pair of heels, it could easily take you from the pool to cocktails. Available sizes: 16 Plus — 22 Plus

Available colors: 11

08 A Half-Sleeve V-Neck Top To Complete Your T-Shirt Collection Fisoew Plus Size V-Neck Half Sleeve T-Shirt See price on Amazon See on Amazon Any basics collection ought to include several T-shirt variations; this version features a V-neckline and dropped half sleeves. With an oversize fit, the aesthetic is laid-back but polished — and the material is blended with a bit of stretch for a graceful drape. Available sizes: X-Large Plus — 5X-Large Plus

Available colors: 22

09 A Denim Babydoll Dress With A Cool Tiered Back TheyLook Denim Babydoll Dress See price on Amazon See on Amazon With unique features like a tiered back and a breezy babydoll silhouette, there’s no way anyone would guess this dress is so accessible; the denim button-down design looks like something you’d see in a high-end boutique. An above-the-knee length balances proportions — and makes it easy to dress up or down. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 1

10 A Mermaid-Style Midi Dress To Wear Out For Cocktails LALAGEN Plus Size Short Sleeve Mermaid Midi Dress See price on Amazon See on Amazon From its mermaid hem that flares at the knees to fluttery short sleeves and that ruched bodice, every detail of this midi dress is designed to pop. Gorgeously textured fabric blended with a bit of stretch works with the other design elements to create a business-friendly cocktail dress you’ll keep on standby. Available sizes: 1X-Large — 6X-Large

Available colors: 13

11 Wide-Leg Yoga Pants That Look & Feel Expensive G4Free Wide Leg Yoga Pants See price on Amazon See on Amazon Trends in athleisure have extended beyond leggings; designed with an of-the-moment wide leg, these yoga pants both look and feel expensive. They feature two side pockets and a high, wide, crossover waistband to hug your midsection for an A+ fit. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 22

12 A Wireless T-Shirt Bra With A Devoted Following Warner's No Side Effects Underwire T-Shirt Bra See price on Amazon See on Amazon With over 17,000 five-star ratings from shoppers, this T-shirt bra has clearly earned a devoted following. The underwire design features flexible foam cups and smoothing side panels, with a U-shaped back. Offering gentle lift and support while lying smoothly under clothes, it’s a game-changer for those with large cup sizes. Available sizes: 34B — 38DD

Available colors: 15

13 A Matching Lounge Set With A Luxe Texture Eytino Plus Size Short Sleeve Wide Leg Sweatsuit (2-Pieces) See price on Amazon See on Amazon More polished than your average sweatsuit, this matching set features wide-leg pants cut in a slight crop, with a drawstring waist, and a short-sleeved top with a high crew neckline in an easy fit. Crafted from stretchy fabric in a subtle yet eye-catching texture, it’s the elevated-yet-comfy addition your wardrobe craves. Available sizes: 1X-Large — 5X-Large

Available colors: 10

14 A Lightweight Cardigan With A Waterfall Front Lock And Love Draped Open Cardigan See price on Amazon See on Amazon Crafted from a buttery knit with an open front, this cardigan is perfect for days when all you need is a light layer — and the waterfall front is a pretty detail that makes the piece look far pricier than it is. It’s thin enough to wear underneath a heavier coat, and you can even style it as a standalone top by adding a belt. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 42

15 A Preppy Polo Shirt In A Trending Hue Amazon Essentials Short-Sleeve Polo See price on Amazon See on Amazon Acidic green hues have seen a rise in fashion circles, and this polo shirt is an accessible way to add some color (or your choice of nine others) to your wardrobe. The collared design features short sleeves and a hip-length fit, in fabric that’s just a bit stretchy to keep some structure. There are tons of ways to style it; try a pair of edgy barrel-leg jeans to contrast the preppy design. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X-Large

Available colors: 10

16 A Long-Sleeved Blouse With Pretty Ruffled Cuffs Eytino Drawstring Blouse See price on Amazon See on Amazon Long sleeves with ruffled cuffs and a drawstring neckline add femme detail to this blouse, rendered in a floaty material and breezy fit. An eye-catching pattern further elevates the look, which features a rounded hem that’ll look just as good worn loose as it does tucked. Available sizes: 1X-Large — 5X-Large

Available colors: 21

17 Stretchy Straight-Leg Trousers From A Classic Brand Lee Plus Size Ultra Lux Comfort With Flex Motion Trousers See price on Amazon See on Amazon Lee is a classic brand, and designed these stretchy trousers with features destined to make them a favorite — like a flexible waistband, a timeless straight leg, and front slash pockets with back welt pockets for a look that’s dressier than denim, but no less versatile. Available sizes: 16 Plus — 30 Plus (including select petite and long inseams)

Available colors: 4

18 A Jumpsuit With Bow-Accented Straps LAMISSCHE Bow Strap Baggy Jumpsuit See price on Amazon See on Amazon With tapered legs and straps accented by the cutest bows, this jumpsuit looks like a boutique find — and the flexible fabric and loose fit will feel oh-so-comfy. It features a scoop neckline and a high scoop back, so you can style it on its own, or try layering it over a T-shirt or tank if you prefer extra coverage. Available sizes: Medium — 5X-Large

Available colors: 36

19 Lace Boyshorts To Restock Your Undies In Style Barbra Lingerie Lace Boyshorts (6-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon In a pack of six, these lace boyshorts are a playfully pretty way to restock your everyday undies — and the sheer stretch lace and scalloped trim are worthy of a lingerie boutique. The cheeky mid-rise design is crafted with plenty of stretch, for a discreet fit underneath clothing. Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large Plus

Available colors: 3

20 An Oversize Hoodie You’ll Never Want To Take Off Trendy Queen Oversized Hoodie See price on Amazon See on Amazon No wardrobe should be without an oversize hoodie — and this version is crafted from a cotton blend so soft, you may never want to take it off. Its intentionally slouchy fit hits at the hip, with a cozy kanga pocket — a timeless basic you’ll wear season after season, year after year. Available sizes: XX-Small — 4X-Large

Available colors: 32

21 A Maxi Dress That Can Go From Lounging To Dinner Wolddress Sleeveless Maxi Dress See price on Amazon See on Amazon A piece you can lounge in and then wear out to dinner, this dress is crafted from soft fabric in a dramatic maxi length that as comfortable as it is eye-catching. The scoop neckline and delicate adjustable spaghetti straps look good on just about everyone, and it has side pockets. No wonder it’s got over 9,000 five-star ratings from shoppers. Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

Available colors: 36

22 A Lush Robe In A Vibrant Print Applesauce Long Robe See price on Amazon See on Amazon Proof that even comfy clothes can look expensive without costing too much, this robe is crafted from lush-feeling satin in an arresting, vibrant print. The open-front design features three-quarter sleeves and a tie belt for a customized fit. Toss it on after the bath, wear it over lingerie, or layer on top of pajamas; it’ll elevate everything. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 21

23 An Eyelet Tank With A Pleated Square Neckline ROSRISS Plus Size Pleated Square Neck Eyelet Tank Top See price on Amazon See on Amazon A pleated square neckline and eyelet fabric add sweet detail to this tank — and it’s shockingly accessible. An easy fit accommodates all shapes, while the curved hem is designed to look polished whether you prefer a silhouette that’s French tucked or worn loose. Available sizes: X-Large — 5X-Large

Available colors: 14

24 A Stretchy Jumpsuit With A Bustier Bodice CIDER Plus Size Crew Neck Sleeveless Wide Leg Jumpsuit See price on Amazon See on Amazon A tailored, W-shaped waistband delivers a corset-like effect that immediately elevates this jumpsuit; combined with the wide legs and wide tank straps, it’s perfectly styled for evening. The high crew neckline isn’t revealing, so it could work in a casual office, as well — an excellent day-to-night option. Available sizes: X-Large — 4X-Large

Available colors: 5

25 A Shortie Satin PJ Set With A Matching Headband WJing Yi Jia Satin Short Sleeve Pajama Set (4-Pieces) See price on Amazon See on Amazon In luminous satin, your bedtime routine gets a lot more luxe with the addition of this shortie pajama set — but it won’t take too much out of your bank account. The lapel-collared top and elastic-waisted shorts feature contrasting piping; a matching headband completes the chic sleep-ready look. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large

Available colors: 36

26 A Cult-Favorite Sports Bra You’ll Want To Show Off Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Unlined Wireless Bralette See price on Amazon See on Amazon With over 22,000 five-star ratings, this bra has earned its icon status — and it comes from cult-favorite brand Calvin Klein. The classic scoop-neck bra features a logo-embossed band for gentle support, and the design is so chic you’ll want to show it off. Try pairing it with high-waisted leggings for your next yoga class. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 38

27 A Short-Sleeved Cardigan That’s The Perfect Light Layer LARACE Short Sleeve Cardigan See price on Amazon See on Amazon Perfect for days when your outfit needs a little extra layer but you don’t want to overheat, this cardigan is designed with an open front and short sleeves in a lightweight fabric and easy fit. Toss it on over a tank with your favorite denim shorts; you’ll find the hip-length silhouette looks good with just about everything. Available sizes: Large — 4X-Large

Available colors: 17

28 A Henley Top To Upgrade Your Daily Tee CARCOS Plus Size Henley Short Sleeve T-Shirt See price on Amazon See on Amazon Another upgrade to your T-shirt collection, this top is designed with short sleeves and a scoop neckline — and the cutest Henley-style buttons. Combined with a rounded hem, the stretchy and soft silhouette is sure to become a casual day staple; it comes in 57 shades, but you can’t beat this classic white version. Available sizes: X-Large — 6X-Large

Available colors: 57

29 A Waffle-Weave Sweater With Exaggerated Batwing Sleeves SOLY HUX Plus Size Crewneck Long Sleeve Oversized Sweater See price on Amazon See on Amazon Exaggerated details can make an affordable piece look instantly luxe — this sweater, for example, features long batwing sleeves and an attention-grabbing waffle-weave knit. Try tugging the boat neckline off one shoulder to amplify the laid-back elegance of the oversize fit. Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus

Available colors: 13

30 Ultra-Stretchy Straight-Leg Pants As A Chic Alternative To Jeans Briggs New York Super Stretch Pants See price on Amazon See on Amazon A chic alternative to jeans, these pants are crafted from supportive and stretchy fabric that’s leggings-level comfy — but that straight-legged silhouette is pure polish. In even comfier news, they feature an elasticized pull-on waistband that stretches for a tailored-looking fit. Available sizes: 16 Plus — 24 Plus (including select short sizes)

Available colors: 7

31 A Matching Shorts Set Crafted From Pure Cotton IN'VOLAND Plus Size Cotton Linen Short Sleeve Set (2-Pieces) See price on Amazon See on Amazon Crafted from pure cotton, this matching set is the definition of accessible luxury. The button-down top features elbow-length sleeves and a lapel collar, while the shorts offer up an adorable ruffled elastic waistband. In an airy fit, the duo looks chic whether worn together or mixed with the rest of your wardrobe. Available sizes: 16 Plus — 24 Plus

Available colors: 11

32 Vintage-Inspired Full-Coverage Undies OPIBOO Cotton Underwear (5-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon Proof that full-coverage undies can be both sexy and comfortable, this pack of five briefs are designed with a high waist and lace trim — and the result looks expensive and vintage-inspired. Plenty of stretch is blended into the cotton for a discreet and supportive fit; they’re so popular, over 7,000 shoppers have given them a five-star rating. Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

Available colors: 4

33 A Cropped Shrug That’s Waiting For Your High-Waisted Pants Auslook 3/4 Sleeve Shrug See price on Amazon See on Amazon The cropped length of this shrug would be so cute paired with high-waisted pants, or a maxi dress; in an open-front design, it makes accessorizing ridiculously simple. Thanks to three-quarter sleeves and the lightweight fabric, it’s also an excellent choice for hot days. Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

Available colors: 4

34 A Short-Sleeved Midi Dress With A Defined Waist POSESHE Short-Sleeve Dress See price on Amazon See on Amazon A defined waist is all it takes to add sophistication to this comfy midi dress, crafted from buttery fabric. The softly tailored silhouette drapes as it stretches for a fit that’ll look made just for you. With its scoop neckline, short sleeves, and knee-length hem, it’s a natural choice for the office or everyday wear — an ideal blend of coverage and style. Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus

Available colors: 42

35 A Statement T-Shirt With ‘Rizzy Shoulder Cutouts NILOUFO Cold Shoulder Top See price on Amazon See on Amazon Make room in your wardrobe for this statement T-shirt; crafted from springy, soft-as-butter fabric, it gets some ‘rizz from chic shoulder cutouts. Coupled with the V-neckline it’s a bit dressier than a basic T-shirt, allowing you to show a hint of skin without being overly revealing — perfect for anyone who likes their spice with a little extra coverage. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 19

36 A Tunic Tank That Looks So Good With Skinny Jeans WNEEDU V-Neck Tunic Tank See price on Amazon See on Amazon If you’re a skinny jean stan, this V-neck tunic tank is a must. Not only does the swingy, slightly flared silhouette look good on everyone, it’s also the perfect shape to balance the proportions of a more fitted bottom — and, with the extra coverage of a dropped hem, it can totally work for the office under a cardigan or blazer. Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large Plus

Available colors: 35

37 Tie-Waist Trousers That Are Effortlessly Chic OLRIK Tie Waist Trousers See price on Amazon See on Amazon Designed with an elastic waistband, these pants might feel like loungewear — but the airy, textured fabric and wide-leg silhouette have the zhuzh required for events, or the office. The tie belt further dresses up the look, as do two side pockets. Paired with a silky button-down and slides, they’re effortlessly glam. Available sizes: 1X-Large — 5X-Large

Available colors: 40

38 A Tennis Dress With A Built-In Bra & Shorts HDE Plus Size Athletic Dress See price on Amazon See on Amazon With a square neckline, empire waist, and flared knee-length skirt, this tennis dress looks far more structured than workout wear — and it disguises performance-minded details like a built-in bra and shorts for coverage and support. The shorts even have handy pockets for you to stash a ball, phone, or keys. Available sizes: 16 Plus — 28 Plus

Available colors: 13

39 A Matching Lounge Set That’s Perfect For Travel Days XIEERDUO Wide Leg Lounge Set (2-Pieces) See price on Amazon See on Amazon If you’ve got a long day of travel, this lounge set would make a chic wardrobe choice. In buttery fabric and an easy fit, it can withstand long periods of sitting, and the matching short-sleeved top and cropped wide-leg pants look instantly pulled-together — and you can mix and match them with the rest of your suitcase once you reach your destination. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 20

40 A Game-Changing Minimizer Bra In Gorgeous Sheer Mesh & Lace HSIA Lace Minimizer Bra See price on Amazon See on Amazon For those with larger cup sizes, this minimizer bra is a game-changer. Wide adjustable straps and a two-ply inner sling combine with soft underwire cups to provide a comfortable and mildly compressive fit — in sheer mesh and lace that looks like it came straight from an expensive lingerie boutique. Available sizes: 34C — 38DDD

Available colors: 15

41 A Comfy Knit Blazer With A Flared Hem KOJOOIN Plus Size Open Front Blazer See price on Amazon See on Amazon A comfy take on the classic blazer, this three-quarter sleeve blazer is designed with a shawl collar and crafted from a soft knit, with a slightly flared hem to define the waist. The open-front design can dress up a simple tank and denim in a flash. Available sizes: X-Large — 4X-Large

Available colors: 21

42 A Wardrobe-MVP Surplice Dress Amazon Essentials Surplice Dress See price on Amazon See on Amazon A major wardrobe-expander, this surplice neck dress is designed with an empire waist and a slightly flared midi length, in a soft and jersey blend that stretches to fit just so. You can’t miss when styling the short-sleeved silhouette; whether worn with sneakers or heels, the look is chic as hell. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X-Large

Available colors: 16

43 A Short-Sleeved Bodysuit You Can Pair With Practically Any Bottom IN'VOLAND Bodysuit See price on Amazon See on Amazon You couldn’t ask for a more versatile staple than this bodysuit; the V-neck short-sleeved silhouette has the coverage required for office looks, and its curve-clinging fabric can be dressed up for evening, too. Snaps at the bottom keep the design from bunching and rolling, so it’ll work with practically any pair of bottoms. Available sizes: 16 Plus — 24 Plus

Available colors: 13

44 Straight-Leg Jeans From A Classic Denim Brand Lee Plus Size Relaxed Fit Straight Leg Jean See price on Amazon See on Amazon No wonder over 7,000 shoppers have given these jeans a five-star rating; from iconic denim brand Lee, the straight-leg silhouette is classic denim design at its best. Relaxed through the seat and thigh, the flexible mid-rise waistband molds to your body without restricting movement — a sure wardrobe winner. Available sizes: 14 — 30 Plus (including select petite and long sizes)

Available colors: 5

45 A Romper That Looks Like A Put-Together Matching Set Nemidor Plus Size Loose Romper See price on Amazon See on Amazon Thanks to the cinched drawstring waist, this romper looks like a put-together matching set, but it’s actually one easy piece that you can customize to your waistline. The short-sleeved silhouette is crafted from smooth fabric with a scoop neckline and an easy fit, for an aesthetic that’s both stylish and laid-back. Available sizes: 14 — 26 Plus

Available colors: 14

46 A Bike Short Set With The Coolest Split Tunic Tank AXOSY Tunic Bike Short Set (2-Pieces) See price on Amazon See on Amazon Biker shorts have become a modern wardrobe requirement — and this matching set includes a pair, along with the coolest split-hem tunic. Designed with a square neckline and tank straps, the tunic almost functions like a mini dress, covering the bum while creating movement and visual interest. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 13

47 A 3-Pack Of Popular Hipster Undies Warner's Blissful Benefits Hipster Panties (3-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon So popular that they’ve earned over 42,000 five-star ratings, these hipster undies are crafted with a wide, stretch lace waistband to create a smooth silhouette underneath clothing. The full-coverage bottom is the ultimate in supportive comfort — and that price is pretty comfy, too. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 17

48 A Flannel Shacket That’s So Cozy IN'VOLAND Flannel Shacket See price on Amazon See on Amazon Part shirt, part jacket, this shacket is crafted from cozy plaid flannel, in a duster length that feels like a cocoon. The collared design features button cuffs and flap-front pockets, in an oversize fit that makes layering a dream; you could even style it as a dress by adding a belt at the waist. Available sizes: 14 — 28 Plus

Available colors: 25

49 A Tiered Midi-Dress With Fluttery Short Sleeves Celkuser Ruffle Tiered Midi Dress See price on Amazon See on Amazon If a classic T-shirt dress isn’t quite enough, try out this dress; in stretchy soft fabric, the V-neck design serves a hefty dose of comfort enhanced by fluttery short sleeves and a tiered knee-length hem. It’s even got two side pockets — and it’ll look as cute with sneakers as it does with heels. Available sizes: 14 Plus — 24 Plus

Available colors: 21

50 Straight-Leg Jeans That Couldn’t Be More Timeless Lee Legendary Mid Rise Straight Leg Jean See price on Amazon See on Amazon Another entry from legendary denim, these Lee jeans are designed with a straight leg and a mid-rise fit, with a hint of stretch to allow for comfortable movement. Each of the four colors offered are a classic, but this mid-rise blue is lived-in in the best possible way. Available sizes: 14 Plus — 30 Plus (including select petite and long sizes)

Available colors: 4

51 A Peplum Top With Graceful Angles SCOMCHIC Plus Size Short Sleeve Wrap Belted Peplum Top See price on Amazon See on Amazon Graceful angles abound in this top, designed with floaty short sleeves and a fluttery peplum hem. The soft fabric drapes to create a made-just-for-you silhouette, aided by a bow tie at the waist, with a surplice neckline for a bit of a cleavage moment that won’t feel overly revealing. Available sizes: X-Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus

Available colors: 8

52 A 3-Pack Of Classic Biker Shorts HLTPRO Biker Shorts (3-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon Crafted with supportive four-way stretch, these classic biker shorts deliver mild compression for a smooth silhouette that can handle a gym sesh — or look chic styled as part of a casual look. The high-waisted design hits close to the knee, and comes in a pack of three so you can always have a pair on deck. Available sizes: Small-Medium — 4X-Large

Available colors: 15

53 A Matching Biker Shorts Set That Resists Wrinkles YeGine Oversized T-Shirt And Shorts Set (2-Pieces) See price on Amazon See on Amazon Don’t sleep on this matching set; not only is it very budget-friendly, the combination of fitted biker shorts and oversize T-shirt has that comfy yet polished vibe that’ll make it a favorite. Both top and bottom are crafted from fabric that stretches and resists wrinkles — so it’ll look good on, and stay neat all day long. Available sizes: X-Large Plus — 5X-Large Plus

Available colors: 13

54 A Satin-Trimmed Wireless Bra That Has Shoppers Obsessed Playtex 18 Hour Wireless Full-Coverage T-Shirt Bra See price on Amazon See on Amazon Even though it’s designed without wires, this bra still offers plenty of support and coverage; the U-shaped back, wide adjustable straps, and extra side support make sure of it. Pretty satin trim follows the V-neckline down to a cleavage-enhancing inverted V. Shoppers are so obsessed, it’s got over 29,000 five-star ratings. Available sizes: 36B — 48DDD

Available colors: 7

55 A Duster Cardigan With A Handkerchief Hem IN'VOLAND Plus Size Open Front Duster Cardigan See price on Amazon See on Amazon Add a little nostalgic style to your look with this duster cardigan; the knee-length open-front design is a pitch-perfect rendition of pre-Y2K trends. The long-sleeved cut features a handkerchief hem — a subtle yet statement-making detail that keeps the look current. Available sizes: 1X-Large — 5X-Large

Available colors: 17

56 A Babydoll Dress That Blends Femme and Menswear-Inspired Details WOKANSE Puff Sleeve Babydoll Dress See price on Amazon See on Amazon From puffed short sleeves to the flared silhouette and tiered skirt, every detail of this babydoll dress is so adorable, you’d never dream it was also incredibly accessible. A crisp collar and button-down front add a dash of menswear-inspired structure to the femme silhouette. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 7

57 A Surplice Neck Top That Can Dip Down Low — Or Not IN'VOLAND Plus Size Wrap Short Sleeve Dolman Top See price on Amazon See on Amazon With a surplice neckline that dips to a daring V, this short-sleeved top is more than capable of serving a cleavage moment, and the ruched hem can be tugged up or down to create your favorite fit. You’d expect it to be much pricier than it is, too, given the gorgeous drape of the buttery fabric. Available sizes: 16 Plus — 24 Plus

Available colors: 5

58 A 2-Pack Of Classic Black Leggings MOREFEEL High Waist Leggings (2-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon You can’t go wrong with classic black leggings, and this two-pack ensures you’ll always have a pair ready to go. They’re designed with a high waist, in sturdy, ultra-stretchy fabric. Use one pair for yoga, and style the other with a button-down shirt and loafers for a polished casual day look. Available sizes: X-Large — 4X-Large

Available colors: 10

59 A Stretchy & Sophisticated Tank Jumpsuit Eytino Plus Size Sleeveless Wide Leg Jumpsuit See price on Amazon See on Amazon The answer to what you’re wearing out for cocktails later: This jumpsuit. Designed with a smocked bodice and a dramatic wide leg, the square-neck silhouette has more than enough sophistication for an evening look, in stretchy fabric that’ll look and feel A+. Available sizes: 1X-Large — 5X-Large

Available colors: 7