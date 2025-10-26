75 Cheap Gifts For People Who Are Hard To Shop For That Are Legitimately Amazing
Complete your shopping list in seconds.
If you’re stuck trying to find a gift, this list is chock-full of practical, unusual, fun gifts that are also pretty darn cheap. From clever gadgets to at-home spa treatments, it’ll help you find something legitimately amazing for the person who thinks they have everything.
01A Bendable & Dimmable Flower Light With A 12-Hour Battery Life
This bendable flower light is a great gift for anyone who’s an avid reader. It’s dimmable and offers three light colors — soft white, warm white, and natural light — to choose from. The flexible silicone light can be charged with a USB-C cord and delivers up to 12 hours of light on a full charge.
02A Calming Worry Stone Necklace Plated With 14-Karat Gold
This dainty worry stone necklace is made of 14-karat gold-plated stainless steel. What’s unique about it is the smooth, oval-shaped pendant. It’s designed to be rubbed between the thumb and index finger in a circular back-and-forth motion for a calming effect.
03Lava Gel Pens Scented With Essential Oils
For the stationery lover in your life, you can’t go wrong with these lava gel pens from Lifelines that create a full sensory experience. They are scented with essential oils such as lavender, pine, and cinnamon, and are free from parabens, phthalates, and dyes. The lava bubbles rise and fall to promote a calm and focused mind. The five-piece set includes blue, purple, red, orange, and green gel pens that smoothly glide along the page.
04A Coffee-Scented Espresso Martini Candle Made With Soy Wax
This realistic-looking espresso martini candle is made with soy wax, which has a cleaner and longer-lasting burn. Its coffee scent comes from its coffee bean, cream, coconut milk, and vanilla notes. The candle has a cotton wick and is hand-poured into a heat-resistant glass that can be reused once the candle burns out.
05Touch-Activated Rechargeable LED Purse Lights
These LED purse lights are a cute and functional accessory that can be clipped onto bags and backpacks. The heart-shaped lights come in a pair and include two USB-C charging cords. Serving as a convenient way to get more visibility while rustling around your purse, each bright LED light is touch-activated for easy use.
06A Hooded Memory Travel Pillow That Includes An Eye Mask & Earplugs
This hooded memory foam travel pillow has a removable, washable outer cover, and comes with a handy storage bag. The pillow provides support for the head, neck, and chin, and targets specific pressure points for maximum comfort. The set also includes a 3D contoured eye mask and a pair of lightweight foam earplugs, perfect for any jetsetter.
07A Stainless Steel AirPod Strap With Magnetic Locks To Prevent Loss
This stainless steel AirPod strap makes for a practical gift for anyone who’s always losing their earbuds. It secures earbuds with built-in magnet locks on each end, while allowing you to adjust volume and answer calls as usual. The strap is 27.6 inches long and is compatible with multiple AirPod models. You can buy it in one of three colors.
08A 4-Step Pedi In A Box That Includes A Soak, Scrub, Masque & Butter
Treat someone to an at-home pamper session with this pedi in a box. The four-step kit includes a detoxifying salt soak, an exfoliating sugar scrub, a cleansing mud masque, and a hydrating massage butter. The purchase gets you an assortment of three pedi kits — mango delight, vitamin recharge, and tangerine glow — for one nice gift or to divide among multiple people.
09Temporary Tattoo Markers That Are Water-Resistant
For custom tattoos without the commitment, get this trio of temporary tattoo markers. The set includes brown, pink, and purple markers and two mandala-inspired stencils. The markers have fine tips for precision, and the ink is quick-drying and water-resistant for tattoo designs that last for several days.
10A Foldable Wood Picnic Table With Built-In Bottle & Glass Holders
This wood picnic table’s foldable design makes it ideal for picnics at the park, beach, or campground. The round 11.5-inch surface has built-in holders for a bottle and four stemmed glasses, as well as four sections to hold snacks. Its sturdy four-leg design ensures stability, and it’s suitable for both indoor and outdoor use.
11A Battery-Operated Wine Opener That Works In 8 Seconds
Any budding sommelier will appreciate this sleek battery-operated wine opener. It uses a one-click mechanism to open bottles in as little as six to eight seconds. The gadget has an ergonomic grip for comfortable use and a built-in foil cutter for convenience.
12An Essential Oil Car Air Freshener With A Stylish Jacquard Fabric Design
This essential oil car air freshener puts an elevated twist on car scents. Made of high-quality jacquard fabric that doesn’t pill, it features a stylish bunny design. The set includes the handmade rabbit figure, a magnetic vent clip, and a dropper perfume bottle infused with notes of ocean, watermelon, jasmine, patchouli, and more.
13Cute Hand Creams In Twist-Off Fruit Packaging
This six-pack of moisturizing hand creams makes a fun gift that’s bound to be used. The pear-scented hand cream is infused with hydrating ingredients such as coconut oil, vitamin E, and shea butter, and comes in adorable fruit packaging with twist-off lids. The formula is rich, but absorbs quickly and isn’t greasy.
14A Cute Travel Mug Boot Made Of Flexible Silicone
Get this cute travel mug boot for the person that never leaves the house without their Stanley. It’s made of soft, BPA-free, and flexible silicone that protects your cup and surfaces from scratches. The boot is available in multiple colorful animal designs, and fits a variety of Stanley and Yeti cup models ranging from 16-ounces to 40-ounces in size.
15Fuzzy Cloud Socks In A Cotton Gift Bag With 4.7 Stars
Cozy socks are always a win, and these “cloud” socks are an Amazon favorite with an overall 4.7-star rating from more than 3,900 customers. The ultra-luxe socks are soft, fuzzy, and breathable, and come in a one-size-fits most fit. Best of all, the chic pair of socks includes a cotton drawstring bag, so they’re ready for gifting.
- Available sizes: OS
- Available colors: 8
16A 15-Inch Wooden Chess Board With Magnetic Pieces
This 15-inch chessboard has magnetic pieces that hold securely without shifting, making it ideal for travel. The wood grain showcases the beauty of the natural material, and the chess pieces have felt bottoms to prevent scratching the board. It’s also cleverly designed; the wooden board folds down into a box for storage and features sponge slots to store every chess piece safely.
17An Adorable Purse Hook That Can Support Up To 12 Pounds At Once
Keep your bags off the ground with this adorable purse hook. It's small but mighty, with a weight capacity of up to 12 pounds. Just set it on any bar or table to suspend your purse in midair. Its rubber backing makes it nonslip, and when you're ready to go, it folds down to save space. It comes in 16 incredible designs, from a rhinestone-eyed bunny to a tree of life.
18A Titanium Stainless Steel Anxiety Fidget Ring With A Spinning Outer Band
This anxiety fidget ring has a spinning outer band that rotates with ease to help with stress relief. It’s made from titanium steel, has rounded edges, and features a beautiful moon and star design. The outer band spins smoothly and quietly, and can be washed with mild dish soap and water when needed. You can buy it in one of 14 versions.
19A Glitter Peel-Off Mask Made With 24-Karat Gold
A touch of sparkle makes this glitter peel-off mask extra special. The luxurious mask is formulated with 24-karat gold, rosehip oil, aloe vera, witch hazel, collagen, and hyaluronic acid for maximum hydration. It can be applied two to three times a week and left on for 20 minutes for a firming, smoothing, and rejuvenating effect.
20A Stamper Hair Gem Pen With 240 Multicolored Stick-On Gems
Great for all hair types, this hair gem pen adds instant sparkle to any hairstyle. The reusable stamper applicator tool dispenses adhesive gems with just one click for easy application. There are 240 multicolored gems included, all of which are hair-safe and can be combed out when ready.
21An 11-Inch LEGO Bamboo Plant With 4.9 Stars
This LEGO bamboo plant offers a fun alternative gifting real plants or fresh flowers. The LEGO set is designed for builders who are 18 and older, and consists of 325 pieces. Once built, the bamboo plant stands 11 inches tall, with three realistic-looking stems planted in a pebble-filled pot on a wood-inspired stand. Reviewers have given it a whopping overall score of 4.9 out of five stars.
22A Sticker Maker That Prints Custom Black & White Stickers
Designed for creating labels and black and white stickers, this portable sticker maker is bound to impress people of all ages. You can customize the stickers’ text, theme, design, and more using an app that’s compatible with Apple and Android devices. The gadget includes a roll of sticker paper and uses thermal printing technology to create high-quality black and white stickers and labels that can be colored with markers.
23Lip Balm Keychains That Prevent Lip Gloss From Oozing Out
This four-pack of lip balm keychains includes a fun assortment of multicolored designs. They are compatible with Summer Fridays 0.5-ounce lip balms and Laneige 0.35-ounce lip balms, featuring the same cap design to prevent lip gloss from oozing out and making a mess. The clasp creates a secure hold and can be attached to everything from purses and backpacks to wristlets and water bottles.
24A Zippered Multi-Compartment Tablet Sleeve For 11-Inch Devices
This patterned tablet sleeve is a pretty and practical gift for anyone with an 11-inch device. The zippered sleeve features a large exterior pocket and three inner pockets for compact and organized storage. The colorful cover is splash and scratch-resistant, and its soft padding ensures maximum protection for devices.
25A Hydrating Lip Treatment That’s Infused With PDRN & Peptides
This hydrating lip treatment has a soothing effect thanks to its triple-metal ball applicator. The deeply hydrating formula contains PDRN, peptides, and hyaluronic acid to eliminate dryness and flakiness. The treatment has a nongreasy texture and a subtle glazed sheen.
26An Anti-Static Hair Brush With A Built-In Storage Compartment
What makes this anti-static paddle hair brush unique is its cleverly built-in storage compartment. The brush has boar and nylon bristles, and comes with 30 hair accessories, including hairpins, ties, and clips. Its ergonomic plastic handle provides a comfortable grip, while its compact design makes it travel-friendly.
27A Rubber Shower Steamer Tray With A Large Suction Cup
Give the gift of an at-home spa experience with this purple shower steamer tray. The rubber tray features a floral design on the front and a large suction cup on the back for a secure hold. The open top and perforated front allow controlled water flow and for scented steam to escape and fill the shower with a delightful scent.
28A Stretchy Apple Watch Band With Gorgeous Resin Beads Design
This stretchy Apple Watch band offers a stylish way to switch up your look. It consists of oval-shaped resin pieces that are strung on a flexible elastic cord. The band is lightweight for comfort, and its smooth, easy-to-clean surface is waterproof and sweatproof. You can buy it in one of eight colors.
29A Sensory Journal With 2 Scented Lava Pens & 3 Scented Highlighters
If you’re on the hunt for a mindful present, this Lifelines sensory journal set is an excellent option. The journal cover’s raised finger maze provides a tactile experience designed for calming and grounding. The set also includes two scented lava pens and three stackable scented highlighters, whose beautiful aromas come from essential oil blends.
30Floral Nail Art Stickers With An Embossed Texture
This sheet of floral nail art stickers is a great way to add a 3D effect to a basic manicure. The stickers come in 15 different yet lovely flower designs, featuring vibrant colors and a cool embossed texture. These stickers come with self-adhesive backs for easy application and can be applied on top of nail polish, UV gel, artificial, and acrylic nails.
31A USB-Powered Humidifier That Automatically Shuts Itself Off
This Miffy-themed cool mist humidifier isn’t just cute — since it shuts off on its own, it’s also a product you can set and forget until it’s time to refill the tank. With two misting modes, the humidifier works on ultrasonic technology, making it quieter than many of its competitors. It’s easy to use, powered by a USB-C, and available in two colors.
32An Ace Of Spades Card Bottle Opener Made Of Ultra-Thin Stainless Steel
Unlike a bulky bottle opener, this Ace of Spades card bottle opener is ultra-thin and easy to stash in a pocket or drawer. It’s made of strong stainless steel that’s resistant to corrosion, rust, and oxidation. Reviewers have given them an impressive overall score of 4.8 stars, with one complimenting their “Nice heavy feel.” A total of 10 playing card openers arrive per purchase, five of which have a black design and five that have a silver design.
33A USB-Powered Pottery Wheel Kit Designed For Kids
Encourage creativity in kids between the ages of eight and 12 with this pottery wheel kit that’s basically like a mini pottery studio. It’s powered with an included USB cord and controlled using a foot pedal. The kit consists of a detachable turntable, sculpting tools, three packs air dried clay, 12 paint colors, two brushes, a sponge, paint palette, and an apron. You can buy the kit in one of three colors.
34A Dishwasher-Safe Ceramic Coffee Mug That Holds 12.8 Ounces
This adorable ceramic coffee mug adds a playful touch to coffee breaks. It’s constructed from heat-resistant, dishwasher-safe ceramic and features a whimsical character design. The mug has a built-in handle for a secure grip, and it holds 12.8 ounces.
35Fabric Scrunchies With A Hidden Zippered Pocket
These four fabric scrunchies play double-duty and serve as hidden storage for small items such as keys and cash. Each has a discreet zippered pocket whose color matches the color of the fabric for a hidden effect. The scrunchies’ fabric exterior prevents them from slipping off, and their interior elastic band secures them in place without pulling on hair.
36A Cascading Waterfall Incense Burner That Comes With 10 Incense Cones
This waterfall incense burner doubles as a beautiful decorative accent. The set includes a boat-shaped incense holder, 10 incense cones, a pair of tweezers, and one turtle and one snail incense stick holder. It’s constructed from metal zinc alloy, which is heat-resistant, and it creates a cascading mist effect for a calming ambiance.
37A 3.3-Foot Beaded Charger Cable For USB-A Input Devices
This cute beaded charger cable puts a stylish twist on an everyday essential. It’s 3.3 feet long, features multicolored beads, and has a USB-A input on one side and a lightning connector on the other. The cable delivers a quick charge and takes devices from 10% to 50% in just 30 minutes.
38Flat Hair Clips With Inner Teeth That Keep Them In Place
Unlike regular hair clips, these flat hair clips allow you to fully lean back on high-back chairs. Crafted from durable plastic, they have a claw design and inner teeth that keep them in place and prevent them from slipping out of your hair. The hair clips are lightweight and come in a selection of eight packs.
39A 139-Piece, 3D Wooden Book Nook Sculpture
This charming wooden book nook DIY kit consists of 139 wooden and paper pieces and takes up to two hours to assemble, forming a charming scene. Shoppers, who’ve given the kit a solid overall score of 4.7 stars, say it’s easy to put together using the included step-by-step directions while sharing that it’s well-made and sturdy. It’s recommended for ages 14 and up.
40A 3-Pocket Luggage Caddy With A Strong Velcro Closure
This fabric luggage caddy, crafted with beverages in mind, has a strong velcro closure that secures it to any suitcase handle. It’s made of machine-washable fabric and has three pockets that provide a sturdy hold for a cup, phone, and passport. The caddy has a mesh bottom and rolls up for space-saving storage, and is machine-washable in case anything drips.
41Magnetic Fidget Balls With Different Textures To Play With
This set of four magnetic fidget balls is crafted from high-quality silicone. Each fidget has an ombre design and a textured exterior for a relaxing, tactile experience. These quiet fidgets can be pushed, pulled, and flipped, then placed back in the included zippered storage case, which also makes them a breeze to travel with.
42A Flexible Shell AirTag Mount Case That’s Self-Adhesive
This AirTag mount case consists of two interlocking pieces that securely hold the gadget. The flexible shell case has a self-adhesive backing that stays put when stuck on hard surfaces. The streamlined design doesn’t add any bulk to the AirTag and makes it easy to locate. You can also grab them in a convenient pack of four.
43A Clear Acrylic Vase Featuring A Chic Book Design
This chic book vase looks like a high-end design store find but has a surprisingly budget-friendly price tag. It’s constructed from clear acrylic and is less than two inches wide, making it a great accessory for a tight space. The vase has a flat base for stability, and writing on the front “cover” and “spine” to complete the look. It also comes in four other transparent colors.
44E-Reader Charms Compatible With USB-C Ports
This nine-piece set of charms for reading tablets makes for an awesome little gift for anyone who prefers a digital read over a paper one. Each colorful charm is made of durable acrylic and has a unique design featuring a playful phrase. They are compatible with USB-C ports and slide in and out smoothly.
45A 15-Pound Weighted Blanket Made Of Soft Quilted Microfiber
You can’t go wrong with a cozy blanket, especially this weighted blanket with a soft microfiber design that feels ultra comforting. The blanket is filled with 15 pounds of glass beads and features an elegant quilted grid pattern. For best results, the weighted blanket should be hand-washed and air-dried. You can buy it in over 40 colors and designs, as well as multiple sizes.
46A Machine-Washable Bar Soap Saver Bag Made Of Recycled Mesh Fabric
Not only does this bar soap saver bag help cut down on waste, but it also allows for fast drying and prevents your soap from feeling slimy and mushy. Made of recycled mesh fabric that’s breathable and machine-washable, the bag has a built-in hanging loop to allow soap to dry quickly. It also comes with an attached label for quick identification, which can be quite handy.
47A Hanging Sun Catcher That Creates A Prismatic Rainbow Effect
This hanging suncatcher is crafted from optical-quality glass that creates a beautiful prismatic rainbow effect as streams of light pour in through the window. It’s just under 10 inches in diameter and has a chrome-finished plastic frame. The suncatcher includes a suction cup for immediate hanging without the need for any tools.
48Plant Propagation Buddies With A Whimsical Elephant Design
To keep stems upright, this trio of plant propagation buddies hangs over a container rim and hooks plant stems to hold them in place. The elephant figurines are made of flexible, waterproof, rubber-like plastic and measure 3 inches tall. They are lightweight so as not to tip over the container and won’t bend or break stems.
49Star Key Caps For Mechanical Keyboards
This set of four star keycaps provides a fun customization feature for anyone with a mechanical keyboard. The set is handmade and includes clear keycaps with a pink, yellow, purple, and green star. Made to be stuck on with special glue once the standard keycaps have been removed, they’re easy to install. Reviewers have given the set an overall score of 4.8 stars.
50A Gift-Packaged Fountain Pen With A Matte Black Body & Nib
For a classic writing experience, purchase this fountain pen that conveniently comes gift-wrapped in a flip-top case. It has a matte black body, lid, and nib for a modern twist on a traditional fountain pen design. The pen uses cartridges but comes with a converter for bottled ink as an alternative.
51A Photo Holder That Attaches To Your Sun Visor With Strong Magnets
Long road trips feel shorter and more fun with this photo holder. It attaches to your sun visor with strong magnets, keeping your favorite memories nearby while you drive. Made of museum-grade acrylic, it blocks 99% of UV rays, preventing your photos from yellowing. Arriving in a pack of four, you can display them vertically or horizontally to accommodate any picture.
52A Mini Clog Speaker That Stays Connected Up To 30 Feet Away
This mini clog speaker gives new meaning to the phrase “dancing feet.” Connect it to your phone or device via Bluetooth, and it'll play your favorite tunes from up to 30 feet away (no pun intended). With a diameter of 1.4 inches, it fits into your clogs like any other shoe charm. Since it supports one-click photography, you can even use it to take photos from a distance.
53Crystal Shower Steamers In 4 Luxurious Scents
This gorgeous set of eight crystal shower steamers comes already gift-wrapped in a luxurious-looking box. The shower steamers are scented with four beautiful fragrances: relaxing lavender, focus-encouraging jasmine, energizing rose, and refreshing lemon. They give off a powerful scent and are made with natural ingredients, including sea salt, peppermint, and citric acid.
54A Gooseneck Tablet Holder That Works With Kindles, iPads & More
Take your reading experience to a whole new level with this gooseneck tablet holder. With its sturdy base, it supports a variety of tablets, including Kindles, iPads, and Nook e-readers. Its flexible rubber grip holds your device in place while you flip through pages. You can even adjust its gooseneck for the best possible angle.
55An Ice Bucket Mold That Keeps Wine & Champagne Bottles Cold
Entertain in style with this ice bucket mold, which turns ice into a work of art. Just fill it with water, your trinkets, fruits, or flowers of choice, and stash it in your freezer; in about 12 to 15 hours, you'll have a gorgeous ice bucket that keeps wine and champagne cold. It's dishwasher-safe, making it easy to clean after your dinner party is over.
56A Wireless Mouse That Won’t Disturb Your Coworkers
This wireless mouse may resemble a bunny, but it’s a mouse, alright. Click on web pages and copy/paste with its adorable ears, then use its wheel to scroll. It connects wirelessly to your computer from up to 32 feet away; just plug its receiver into a USB port. Since it works in silence, it leaves coworkers undisturbed during meetings and presentations.
57Matching Pet Accessories Made With Comfortable & Durable Hemp
Twin with your four-legged friends in these matching pet accessories. Each piece is made of hemp and cotton for comfort, softness, and durability. They're gentle on sensitive skin, so any dogs and cats can wear them without irritation. Each set comes with an adjustable bandana for your pet and a matching bracelet for you.
58A Smart Vase Made Of Impact-Resistant Plastic To Protect Your Plants
This smart vase can help your plants last longer over time. Made of impact-resistant plastic, it protects against daily wear and tear. Remove its base to trim stems to the perfect length, helping your flowers absorb water and live longer. Its built-in drainage system ensures that plants won’t be overly hydrated, keeping them healthy.
59An LED Pocket Mirror With 3X Magnification For Makeup Application
Touch up your makeup on the go with this LED pocket mirror. It has two mirrors — one with no magnification, and one zoomed in with three times the magnification. Its bright lights let you see your complexion in dark rooms and spaces, from poorly lit bathrooms to public transit. Fold it in half for space-saving storage in purses, suitcases, and more.
60A Sensory Squeeze Toy With An Extremely Satisfying Texture
Release nervous energy with this sensory squeeze toy. At 2.25 inches long, it fits in your pocket or the palm of your hand. Its durable material won't break apart while you knead it in your hands. It's available in three eye-catching colors, and it makes no sound, so it’s a great choice for work meetings and quiet offices.
61Cute Cable Protectors That Are Compatible With Most Cords & Chargers
Whether you use an iPhone, a Samsung, or something else entirely, you’ll love these cute cable protectors. They work with a wide array of cords and chargers, helping you identify each one at a glance. They come in a pack of four, with different designs to dress up your home office. Just pop them over your chargers for an easy installation.
62A Waterproof Lighter That's Flameless & Works In Any Weather Conditions
Outdoor adventurers should keep this waterproof lighter in their arsenals. Because it's flameless, it works in any weather conditions, and its durable cover seals it shut. Charge it via USB, and its battery will be full in just two hours. It also comes with a thick lanyard for easy transportation.
63An Overnight Collagen Mask Without Common Allergens Or Irritants
Users with sensitive skin can enjoy the benefits of this overnight collagen mask. It's made with the ingredients you want, including hyaluronic acid and niacinamide, and none of the ones you don't. With no common allergens or irritants, it's safe for regular use. When you buy, you'll receive four masks, so they're perfect for girls' nights.
64A Cube Projector Lamp With A Holographic Ripple Effect
If you secretly wish you were Ariel, you’ll be obsessed with this cube projector lamp. Its holographic ripple effect looks similar to sunlight on the bottom of a pool. Turn it off and on or change its color at a distance with the included remote control. You can also use it as a desk lamp for a light that's gentle on your eyes.
65Video Game-Themed Cotton Slippers With Adorable Storage
Video game enthusiasts will love these plant slippers. Their supportive foam soles are perfect for walking around your house, going out to collect the mail, and more. Their outer material is made of soft flannel and filled with 100% cotton. The included green tube stores your slippers when they're not on your feet. You’ll be rescuing Princess Peach in no time.
66A Mini Pool Table That Comes With The Accessories
You don’t need to hit the dive bar to use this mini pool table. With two cue sticks, 16 balls, chalk, a triangle rack, and a brush, it comes with all the accessories you need to sharpen your skills. Made of durable wood, it's a screen-free entertainment option that's built to last. It's only 20 inches long, so it's easy to transport and store when not in use.
67A Memory Foam Lap Desk With An Ergonomic Wrist Rest
With this memory foam lap desk, WFH days can easily become WFC (work from couch) days. Its ergonomic wrist rest supports your limbs while you type, click, and send emails, and its memory foam cushion keeps whirring, overheating devices from scalding your legs. With a built-in device slot of 10.5 inches in length, it works with laptops, tablets, and more.
68An Ergonomic Scalp Exfoliator That Helps Remove Dandruff & Buildup
Salon hair washes can be life-changing — DIY them with this ergonomic scalp exfoliator. Its soft, narrow bristles reach between strands of hair to wash away dandruff, buildup, and more. It also stimulates follicles to encourage healthy growth. This brand donates a portion of its proceeds to a nonprofit called Strong Girls United, which is all the more reason to hit "add to cart."
69LED Car Lights That Let You Toggle Between 16 Million Color Choices
Drive in style with these LED car lights. With their corresponding app, you can choose between 16 million colors for a custom glow. (Just don't do this while you’re on the road.) You can also sync the lights to your favorite songs. Over 52,000 Amazon customers have given them a five-star review. When you buy, you'll receive four LED strips, which you can install anywhere in your vehicle.
70A Friendship Bracelet Kit With 6,000+ Beads
Relive the joy of the Eras Tour with this friendship bracelet kit. It comes with over 6,000 clay beads, as well as 750 letter beads, so you can craft the designs of your dreams. It’s appropriate for all ages, so you can use it for screen-free family fun. Your kit also comes with plastic string, tweezers, and scissors to start and finish every bracelet with ease.
71An LED Plant-Growing Light With An Automatic On/Off Timer
Give your green thumb a break with this plant-growing light. It emits a variety of wavelengths, mimicking natural sunlight to help your plants become tall and strong. Choose between four brightness settings to best fit every stage of your plant's life. Available in both white and black, it’s easy to adjust its height to accommodate a variety of species.
72A Reverse Coloring Book Full Of Cityscapes & Buildings You Reveal By Drawing
You’ve heard of coloring books, of course, but what about a reverse coloring book? This artistic activity gives you white lines that you trace in darker ink, revealing cityscapes, buildings, and enchanting worlds on every page. All skill levels can enjoy this task, whether you're a practiced artist or a total newbie. “The color scheme is wonderful,” wrote one reviewer, who added, “Well worth trying and enjoyable.”
73Luminary Lanterns With Water-Activated Floating LED Candles
These luminary lanterns are a flameless alternative to traditional lighting. Their floating LED candles are water-activated, filling your space with a gorgeous glow. With a stained-glass design, they're intricate and artful, but they won't shatter. Reuse them over and over in any room of the house.
74A Cute Ceramic Plant Pot With A Removable Drainage Plug
Beginners and practiced gardeners alike will adore this cute plant pot. It's made of durable ceramic, with a heartwarming smile etched into the front. This planter makes it easy to eliminate excess water flow away with its removable drainage plug. Each pot measures just 3.5 inches in height, and it even comes in a gift box for easy gifting.
75Wireless Earbuds With Up To 9 Hours Of Playtime
On a full battery, these wireless earbuds deliver up to nine hours of playtime. With their high-definition stereo sound, you'll hear your favorite songs and podcasts like never before. Their Bluetooth 5.0 technology provides a stable connection that won't waver during phone calls or climactic moments in audiobooks.