65 Cheap Gifts On Amazon That Are Actually Bougie As Hell

All they’ll have to do is peel and stick these heart-shaped mirrors onto their rearview mirrors to decrease their blind spots. They can widen their view so they can see the cars that are behind them. According to the brand, they can increase visual range by 50%. One reviewer wrote, “They are on a pivoting little ball so I can move them around once they are stuck on. And the size is small enough to [do] the job but not take up too much mirror [space] that it becomes a distraction.”