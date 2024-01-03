40 Cheap Home Upgrades People Are Obsessed With On Amazon

It’s the small details that make a big difference in a home. And when they come with a small price tag, it’s no wonder they become cult sensations on Amazon. Ahead you’ll find 40 bargain home upgrades that are flying off the shelves, with buyers dropping glowing reviews left and right.

Want to get in on the goods? Check out this list chock-full of inspired finds for your home, and you’ll see why shoppers are nothing short of obsessed.

01 This Sleek Black Bath Tray That Expands To Fit Your Tub Amazon ROYAL CRAFT WOOD Luxury Bathtub Tray Caddy $21 See On Amazon You’ll never want to leave the bathtub once you get your hands on this sleek bath tray. It’s crafted from natural bamboo, and it’s waterproof so it will last bubble bath after bubble bath. It expands from 29 to 43 inches to fit even the widest of tubs and can hold everything from a 13-inch laptop to your favorite candle. Available colors: 7

02 This Heavyweight Marble Rolling Pin Amazon Greenco Hand Crafted Rolling Pin Marble $30 See On Amazon This marble rolling pin is every baker’s dream. Not only does it look beautiful displayed on its resting base that matches the handcrafted wood handles, but its naturally non-stick surface and heft make rolling out everything from pizza to cookie dough a breeze. Plus, it’s easy to clean with a little soap and water.

03 These Space-Saving Tiered Hangers Amazon Zober 4-Tier Skirt Hangers with Clips $10 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a cheap way to maximize your closet space, these tiered hangers are the way to go. Each hanger features four tiers with rubberized adjustable sliding clips to fit all sizes of clothing and accessories. Made with heavy-duty and anti-rust chrome metal, they’re sure to last for years. Choose from packs of one, three, or six.

04 This Plush Throw Blanket For Every Season Amazon Bedsure Fleece Blanket $25 See On Amazon This throw blanket might have a lightweight feel but the plush fleece fabric makes it warm enough to use all year round. It comes in a ton of colors to match any room, and with a 4.6-star rating after a whopping 157,000 reviews, you can bet on it becoming your new favorite blanket for getting cozy. Available sizes: 8

Available colors: 30

05 This Modern Floating Shelf For Spicing Up Your Walls Amazon Greenco Criss Cross Intersecting Floating Shelf $20 See On Amazon Turn your boring walls into a focal point with this modern floating shelf. The geometric design makes it perfect for hanging horizontally or vertically, and even next to a matching shelf to create an entire floating bookshelf. Pre-installed hangers mean it’s quick to install. Choose from four versatile colors. Available colors: 4

06 A Machine-Washable Rug In Charming Vintage Prints Amazon jinchan Fall Area Rug $33 See On Amazon Rugs as pretty as this one would normally set you back a pretty penny. But this vintage-inspired printed chenille runner is a steal at just over $30. The ultra-thin design makes it easy to vacuum or fold so you can pop it into the washer when it gets dirty. It even has a non-slip backing to keep it from slipping and sliding. Available sizes: 20

Available colors: 11

07 This Wrinkle-Resistant Bed Skirt With Luxury Hotel Vibes Amazon Italian Luxury Bed Skirt $20 See On Amazon A bed skirt can instantly upgrade the look of any bed. And because this luxury bed skirt is designed with tailored pleats at the sides and corners, and crafted in a wrinkle-free material, it adds elegance without any of the fuss. You’ll love that it’s machine-washable and fade-resistant, too. Available sizes: 5

Available colors: 5

08 These Transparent Purse Organizers That Hang Over Your Door Amazon Zober Over The Door Purse Organizer & Storage (2-Pack) $18 See On Amazon Got a lot of handbags? This two-pack of purse organizers has a total of 12 slots to hold all the handbags — or accessories, blankets, and more. Each slot has a clear front for easy viewing and reinforced fabric bottoms. They install in a flash by hanging them over any standard-size door. Available colors: 3

09 This Luxury Sheet Set With A Near-Perfect Rating Amazon HC Collection Sheets Set (3 Pieces) $20 See On Amazon Reviewers have some seriously good stuff to say about this luxury sheet set by HC Collection. One reviewer raved, “Listen, apparently I didn't know what soft actually felt like! Because THESE sheets are SO, SOOO soft, it's like sleeping on a fluffy cloud! So light, & airy, so soft & lovely!” The three-piece set is made with smooth, breathable microfiber for a comfortable sleep experience. Plus, the deep 16-inch pockets are designed to fit even thick mattresses. Available sizes: 5

Available colors: 13

10 This Durable Pair Of Oven Mitts With Silicone Grips Amazon POPCO Professional Silicone Oven Mitt $19 See On Amazon If you’ve ever had a casserole dish slip right out of your hands as you were taking it out of the oven, you know that non-slip oven mitts like these are a must. The hand portion of the mitt is made from thick, yet flexible, and heat-resistant silicone. The upper portion protects your forearms with a padded fabric design for maneuverability. Plus, the inside is plushly lined for comfort. Available colors: 3

11 These Velvety Baby Clothing Hangers Amazon Zober Velvet Baby Hangers (30-Pack) $28 See On Amazon Keep your LOs clothes neatly organized with these baby clothing hangers that feature a 360-degree swivel hook. The velvety surface and strap notches work to keep clothes from slipping. And since they’re made with a slim design, they take up less space than traditional plastic hangers. With a near-perfect 4.8-star rating, they’re a smart buy. Available colors: 8

12 These Heavy-Duty Furniture Risers Amazon iPrimio Bed and Furniture Risers (8-Pack) $44 See On Amazon Get the luxurious look of a high bed (minus the high cost) with these heavy-duty furniture risers. Simply place the feet of your bed — or almost any piece of furniture — on the secure platform for an instant 2-inch lift. With features including a leather-lined platform and foam grip pads, they won’t slip or scratch. And since they’re stackable, the sky’s the limit. Available colors: 3

13 This 3-In-1 Cool Mist Humidifier Amazon PureSpa Cool Mist Humidifier $40 See On Amazon Bring the spa experience home with this humidifier that also works as an essential oils diffuser and mood light. The 360-degree nozzle provides an even, cool mist designed to moisturize skin and ease cold and allergy symptoms. The integrated diffuser for aromatherapy and color-changing mood light up the chill factor. Available colors: 2

14 These Versatile Stacking Bins For Minimalist Storage Amazon Uncluttered Designs Stacking Basket Bins $29 See On Amazon These sturdy, durable stacking baskets are great for everything from storing produce to keeping bathroom toiletries organized. They’re incredibly versatile and can even be used individually to place in cabinets or on shelves. They’re so easy to assemble that the kids can do it. Available sizes: 2

Available colors: 2

15 These Cult-Fave Vacuum Storage Bags Amazon Spacesaver Premium Vacuum Storage Bags (10-Pack) $27 See On Amazon Even if you can’t see it, air does take up space. So sucking it out of things like blanket and pillow storage can make a huge difference in the amount of space they take up. And that’s exactly what these heavy-duty vacuum storage bags are designed to do — no wonder they have amassed 35,000+ positive ratings to date. Simply stuff and seal each bag, then use your vacuum hose to suck the air out, transforming them into perfectly compressed parcels that are ready for storage. The bags are airtight and waterproof, so you can store them anywhere. Available sizes: 6

16 This Ayurvedic Water Bottle Amazon Kitchen Science Copper Water Bottle $36 See On Amazon This 100% pure copper water bottle naturally alkalizes water, helping balance the body’s pH levels — an Ayurvedic method with some proven health benefits. The hammered copper construction also works to keep drinks cool and features a convenient wide mouth with a leak-proof lid. It also comes with a cute canvas bag for carrying your bottle hands-free.

17 These Collapsible Storage Bags Amazon Woffit Foldable Storage Bag Organizers (3-Pack) $21 See On Amazon When not in use, these zippered fabric storage bags can be collapsed to save you space. And when filled, they provide a practical place to store your items, keeping them free from dust and debris. The clear view sides allow you to easily see what’s inside, while the handles make moving them about a breeze. You get three bags in a pack for storing away all your off-season clothes and linens. Available colors: 2

18 A Plush Bath Mat With Nearly 60,000 Ratings Amazon Genteele Bath Mat $17 See On Amazon It’s easy to see how this bath mat has amassed nearly 60,000 ratings to date. Not only does the plush memory foam feel great underfoot, but it’s also super absorbent and grippy so there’s no slip-sliding around. Reviewers mention that it’s long-lasting and also great for use as a kitchen sink or bedside rug. Available sizes: 5

Available colors: 19

19 These Smokeless Pillar Candles Amazon Melt Candle Company Pillar Candles (Set of 3) $24 See On Amazon Warm lighting is a simple home upgrade that can be achieved with as little as a candle — or three like this set of pillar candles offers. What’s especially great about these hand-poured candles is that they’re completely dripless, smokeless, and scent-free — and they even feature lead-free cotton wicks. Plus, each candle has a 40-hour burn time for plenty of soothing ambient glow. Available sizes: 2

Available colors: 5

20 This Hands-Free Bathroom Trash Can Amazon Estilo Bathroom Trash Can $20 See On Amazon This stainless steel bathroom trash can is resistant to rust and fingerprints. But the latter won’t be much of an issue seeing as how it has a convenient foot pedal, making it completely hands-free. It comes with a removable inner bucket for easy emptying, and fans rave about the lid and overall sleek, stylish appearance.

21 This Chic Wallpaper For Walls, Drawers, & More Amazon MelunMer Geometric Wallpaper $6 See On Amazon This removable wallpaper is just the thing for renters and devoted redecorators alike. It peels off just as easily as it sticks on, leaving no residue behind on walls or furniture. And since it’s made of thick and waterproof vinyl, it’s both resistant to tears and easy to clean. The chic geometric pattern is available in gold or silver. Available sizes: 3

Available colors: 2

22 This Furniture Paint With A Matte Finish Amazon Country Chic Chalk Style Paint $29 See On Amazon Repainting furniture usually means hours of sanding and prepping, but that won’t be the case with this all-in-one paint designed especially for furniture and for indoor/outdoor use. It has a beautiful matte finish and adheres to almost any surface, including wood, glass, and metal. Plus, no special sealants or waxes are needed. Available sizes: 4

Available colors: 56

23 These Elegant Auto-Sensing Night Lights Amazon Sujeet Night Light (4-Pack) $8 See On Amazon These night lights have built-in dusk-to-dawn sensors, giving you the convenience of lights that automatically turn on and off as needed. The soft white light provides a warm glow that’s perfect for sleeping babies while being bright enough to light the path of your hallways. They plug right into standard outlets and don’t block more than one outlet so there’s plenty of room to power your other electronics. Available colors: 5

24 This Rejuvenating Showerhead Filter Amazon Aquabliss High Output Shower Filter $36 See On Amazon Depending on where you live, the water pumped into your shower can be harsh on your skin, hair, and nails. This premium showerhead filter helps to remove chemicals and other impurities while adding beneficial minerals and vitamins for a rejuvenating shower experience. The best-selling attachment is compatible with a variety of showerheads, including handheld, fixed, and rain. Available colors: 3

25 This Set Of Self-Watering Planter Pots Amazon YNNICO Indoor Self Watering Planters (6 Pieces) $25 See On Amazon These self-watering planter pots make plant care easy for even those with zero gardening abilities. Simply place the absorbent cotton rope in the water reserve base and put your plant into the upper planter portion. The soil will automatically absorb just the right amount of water from the rope while draining any surplus through the holes and right back into the reserve. A side lip makes refilling water easy, too. You get six pots in an order, ranging from the largest (8 inches) to the smallest (5 inches). Available sizes: 3

Available colors: 6

26 These Automatic Salt & Pepper Grinders Amazon Sweet Alice Gravity Electric Pepper and Salt Grinder Set $24 See On Amazon Season your food to perfection with this battery-powered salt and pepper grinder set with built-in LED lights. Five settings allow you to adjust your seasonings from extra fine to extra course, or anywhere in between. The automatic tilt operation feature means they’re easy to use with just one hand. Available colors: 6

27 These Adhesive Geometric Mirrored Tiles Amazon Kemmandi Hexagonal Mirror (10 Pieces) $30 See On Amazon Add a little pizzazz to your walls with these versatile hexagonal mirrored tiles. They are installed by simply peeling and sticking them onto your walls, closet doors, or furniture in any pattern that suits your taste. And since they’re lightweight, you can rest assured that they’ll stay put. Available sizes: 2

Available colors: 3

28 These Super Affordable Smart Plugs Amazon Kasa Smart Plug (2-Pack) $14 See On Amazon You don’t have to spend a lot of money to install smart features in your home. And these smart outlet plugs are proof. The set of two goes for under $20 but gives you a lot of convenience — like the ability to control your lights and other electronics using just your voice when synced with Alexa, Google Assistant, or with your smartphone using the free Kasa app.

29 This Crystal Wine Decanter That Looks Stunning AMazon Godinger Wine Decanter $22 See On Amazon This wine decanter oxygenates wines, enhancing their flavors and aromas in the process. It’s handblown using lead-free crystal and features a slanted spout that not only looks stylish but also helps to avoid drips and spills. You’ll want to keep this beauty displayed at all times.

30 This Tiered Utility Cart With Wheels Amazon OKZEST 3 Tier Bar Cart $55 See On Amazon If you enjoy entertaining, this rolling utility cart would make the perfect bar for displaying and serving drinks and snacks. Each tier features a sturdy side railing to keep everything in place, while the caster wheels ensure a smooth ride — plus, they're lockable and rotate a full 360 degrees. You can also use the cart for added kitchen storage, or even for the kids’ art supplies. Available colors: 2

31 These Floating Shelves With A Near-Perfect Rating Amazon WOPITUES Floating Shelves $20 See On Amazon This floating shelf set has a country rustic look that would look good in any room of the home — in the bathroom for storing towels and toiletries, as a spice rack in the kitchen, basically anywhere. One reviewer raved, “This is a perfect shelving for the bathroom. It wasn't too heavy and it [holds] everything i need. The smaller shelf I moved into a bedroom and it [holds] all the small candles just great. Putting it together was super easy and the install was done in a snap!” Available colors: 5

32 These Airtight Containers For The Neatest Pantry Amazon Chef's Path Airtight Food Storage Containers (14 Pieces) $27 See On Amazon Keep food organized with this set of clear food storage containers made with sturdy, BPA-free plastic. Foods will stay fresher for longer too thanks to the airtight lids. With a variety of sizes in the 14-piece set, you can store everything from spaghetti to cereal to grains — and, of course, all your favorite snacks. Available sizes: 9

33 This Best-Selling Vegetable Chopper For Easy Meal Prep Amazon Fullstar Vegetable Chopper $23 See On Amazon This best-selling vegetable chopper will save you time in the kitchen — and tears from chopping all those onions. It also doubles as a spiralizer, turning your vegetables into thin or thick ribbons. A safety guard and easy swap blades ensure that your hands never get nicked, plus there’s a built-in storage container. And the whole thing is dishwasher safe.

34 These Non-Adhesive Rug Grippers Amazon Home Techpro Rug Grippers (4-Pack) $11 See On Amazon Rug corners tripping you up? Keep them in place with these rug grippers. The genius suction design creates an adhesive effect without any actual glue that can damage your flooring. Since they’re less than 1/10 of an inch thick, you won’t even notice that they’re there. You get four in a pack, but there are also other pack sizes available if you want to secure all the rugs in your home! Available sizes: 4

35 These Straps For Keeping Bed Sheets Actually In Place Amazon RayTour Bed Sheet Holder Straps (4-Pack) $10 See On Amazon There’s nothing more annoying than your sheets coming off the edges of your mattress when you’re trying to relax. That’s where these must-have bed sheet straps come in. They cling to the sheets with rust-proof clamps while the adjustable elastic straps allow for just the right fit.

36 This Marble Cutting Board For A Luxe (& Versatile) Kitchen Accessory Amazon Homeries Marble and Cutting Pastry Board $44 See On Amazon This cutting board is made from 100% pure polished marble stone. It's perfect for kneading or rolling out pasty dough as its natural heft and rubberized feet keep it firmly in place. It’s also safe to use with a variety of knives and looks especially great when used as a serving board for charcuterie. Available sizes: 2

37 These Durable Woven Nesting Baskets Amazon Honey-Can-Do Nesting Banana Leaf Baskets (3 Pieces) $22 See On Amazon These nesting baskets are woven using natural water hyacinth — a sustainable and durable material. The weave has a beautiful braided appearance and is reinforced with metal wiring along the edges for added durability and structure. Oversized handle cutouts on both ends make them easy to carry. Use them to organize bathroom, living room, or work area clutter. Available sizes: 5

38 A Set Of Macrame Plant Hangers Amazon Mkono Macrame Plant Hangers (2-Pack) $10 See On Amazon Show off your house plant collection with these gorgeous macrame plant hangers. They’re made with strong natural jute and feature stunning artisanal-weaved patterns designed to perfectly hold planter pots with a rope length of 40 inches. They can be hung from the ceiling or walls, and can even be used outdoors.

39 This Hair Catcher For Keeping Drains Clear Amazon TubShroom Revolutionary Tub Drain Protector $13 See On Amazon Over time, hair collects in shower drains, leading to annoying slow or clogged drains. But now you can stop the hair in its tracks with this revolutionary drain protector. It fits in most standard-sized drains, trapping hair neatly around the silicone cylinder. When it’s full, just slide it out, remove the hair, and put it back in the drain for the easiest shower upkeep. Available colors: 6