Of all the traditions that have come out over the last decade or so, Christmas Eve boxes have been one of the most controversial. (Don’t worry, Elf on the Shelf, you’re still at the top.) While there’s no real origin for the tradition, Christmas Eve boxes started showing up on Pinterest in the early 2010s with ideas like pajamas, snacks, and holiday movies inside, the entire premise being that it gives you and your kiddo something to do — a little holiday plan — before the big day. Now Christmas Eve boxes can range from family gifts to full-on packed, heirloom-quality boxes that rival the gifts being given the next morning. No matter where you fall on the spectrum, having a few Christmas Eve box gift ideas is sure to help make this tradition exactly what you want it to be for your family.

I think the most important thing to figure out is what you want the Christmas Eve box to mean to your kids. Do you want it to be a fun little treat to keep them occupied as they wait for Santa to arrive? Do you want it to be full of necessities and practical items so the next day can be all about fun? Do you want it to be items they can do with the family that night, like a game or a Lego set? From there, you can be inspired by some of the products on this list to create the ultimate Christmas Eve box of your kids’ dreams.

A Tiny Surprise Baby Target MGA's Miniverse Make It Mini Real Baby Make It Mini Baby Food $10.99 $9.99 See On Target If your kid loves little things, the Miniverse Make It Mini Real Baby surprise ball is so fun. This specific one even comes with tiny baby food for the tiny baby, and the ball itself turns into a little high chair for playing and displaying.

A Classic Nightgown Petite Plume Petite Plume Delphine Nightgown $60 See On Petite Plume Listen, there are few things more classic than jammies in the Christmas Eve box, and I am obsessed with the Petite Plume designs. This Delphine nightgown is light and airy, doesn’t constrict in any way, and comes in tons of holiday colors and patterns that your kid can rewear after Christmas.

A Meaningful Christmas Ornament Old World Christmas Old World Christmas Every Time A Bell Rings $29.99 See On Old World Christmas Christmas ornaments are always a lovely gift idea, and Old World Christmas has a million options. You can pick something meaningful to one of your kids’ hobbies they’ve discovered this year, pick one that just represents something they love about Christmas, or pick one that connects to a holiday movie you all love, like this Every Time A Bell Rings ornament.

A Tiny Little STEM Kit Mudpuppy Dino Dig Excavation Kit $6.99 See On Mudpuppy Another small gift that makes for a fun Christmas Eve activity, this Dino Dig Excavation Kit is perfect for little STEM and dino lovers. Inside is one egg and a chisel, and as kids chip away at the egg, they reveal one of 12 dinosaurs.

The Perfect Sensory Toy Sloomoo Institute Virtual Reality Slime $16 See On Sloomoo Institute For another little gift that will keep them occupied on Christmas Eve, try this virtual reality slime from the Sloomoo Institute. Really any slime from Sloomoo is a win, and I swear, we’ve tried so many in our house. But this slime doesn’t dry out immediately, it has tons of cool mix-ins and themes, and the container is a perfect size.

A Little Skincare Love Walmart Bright Girl Day + Bright Facial Moisturizer $26 See On Walmart Got a tween for Christmas this year? Pop this dermatologist-created Bright Girl Day + Bright facial moisturizer in their box. Safe and effective, it’s the perfect small gift for the tween that wants to start caring for their skin and feel a little grown-up. It’s non-greasy, pH-balanced, and suitable for all skin types.

A Sweet Christmas Friend Infantino Plushy Pal The Grinch See price on Amazon See on Amazon I love a Christmas-themed gift, and this Infantino The Grinch is so perfect. Infantino is known for being a baby and toddler brand, but even big kids will love snuggling this perfect-sized Christmas friend. Tucking them in on Christmas Eve with a baby Grinch in their arms? Bliss.

A Special Notebook For Journaling Target Leatherette Journal $12 See On Target I loved nothing more than a fresh diary or notebook as a kid (honestly, I still love them), and this leatherette journal from Target is perfect for all ages and all kids. Think of all the little secrets they can write, all their hopes and dreams. Christmas Eve is such a special moment, too, so they’re bound to want to write something in it that very night.

The Perfect Bag Of Sour Candies Target Sockerbit Sour Candies $4.99 See On Target You just can’t go wrong with sour candies, and this Swedish candy, Sockerbit, is beyond good. With bold, punchy flavors and an actual sour edge that will make your lips pucker, this is such a fun Christmas Eve candy option. (The cherry cola bottles are unreal.)

A Sweet Baking Apron Target Hearth & Hand Kids Apron $12.99 See On Target Winter is full of baking moments, especially during the holidays, and I love the idea of popping this Hearth & Hand kids' apron into your kid’s Christmas Eve box. Break it in on Christmas Day by whipping up some cinnamon rolls for breakfast or a sweet treat for after all the presents are opened.

An Adorable Stationery Set Papier Scalloped Notecard Set $38 See On Papier I miss good stationery and writing letters to friends, and this scalloped notecard set from Papier really gives all of the classic vibes. This is a great way to encourage your kids to write notes and letters to their friends — everybody needs a sweet set of notecards in their desk drawer!

A Classic Matching Pajama Set Little Sleepies Dreamiere Nutcracker Ballet Two-Piece Pajama Set $38 See On Little Sleepies If you’ve got multiple kiddos on Christmas Eve, consider some matching pajamas. These Nutcracker ballet jammies from Little Sleepies are so soft and comfy, and the bright colors and Nutcracker pattern are super fun and festive.