65 Clever Gifts Under $30 On Amazon That Are Genuinely Impressive

If you’re having a hard time coming up with the perfect present for everyone on your list, you can stop worrying and simply scroll ahead. This list is full of clever gifts that are sure to impress everyone — from little kids and teens to friends and coworkers and even your hard-to-please in-laws. I’m talking spa-like self-care treatments, tech gadgets and accessories, fashion finds, clever car and home upgrades, and so much more. And you’ll be glad to know everything is just $30 or less.

01 Reusable Dishcloths For Cat Lovers Lucomb Swedish Dish Cloth (8-Pack) $14 See on Amazon The cat lovers in your life will think of you every time they pick up one of these reusable dishcloths. They come in a pack of eight, each featuring a unique and adorable cat print. Made from durable wood pulp and cotton, they’re long-lasting, eco-friendly, and machine-washable — perfect for cleaning up messes big and small. Available colors: 15

02 A Calming Essential Oil Mist That Rivals Expensive Brands Muse Bath Apothecary Pillow Ritual $10 See on Amazon Give the gift of good rest with this calming pillow mist. It’s formulated with an aromatherapeutic blend of natural fragrances and essential oils — including lavender and clary sage — designed to create a soothing, relaxing environment. As on shopper reported, “I had been using another more expensive brand and was pleased to find this spray with similar ingredients and the same results…inducing sleep!” Available sizes: 4 Ounces — 8 Ounces

03 An Elegant Smokeless Tabletop Fire Pit KIZZBY Table Top Fire Pit $25 See on Amazon Your friends and family will be seriously impressed when they unwrap this table top fire pit. Not only does the stone-like concrete construction and modern geometric design make it look so expensive (it’s not, shhh), but the smokeless (and odorless) fire feature takes any ambience from basic to bougie. It’s great for dinner parties, roasting marshmallows indoors, placing on your desk for cozy vibes, and more. Available colors: 12

04 Faux Fur Slippers For Wearing Everywhere FITORY Fur Slipper Sandals $19 See on Amazon These faux rabbit fur slides are so soft and cozy that taking them off will be hard to do. Good thing they feature a supportive cork layer and nonslip sole that makes them equally good for wearing out and about. Even better: They’re so budget-friendly, that you can get a pair for yourself and one of the fashionistas on your list. Available sizes: 6 — 11

Available colors: 9

05 Indestructible Wine Glasses With Lids FineDine Insulated Stainless Steel Drinking Cups (2-Pack) $27 See on Amazon These virtually unbreakable stainless steel wine tumblers are great for sipping in the great outdoors. The set of two features double-walled construction for maximum temperature control, leak-proof lids, and nonslip rubber bases. Between the high quality and wallet-friendly price tag, they’re an affordable gift that is sure to impress. Available colors: 3

06 Stress-Relieving Fidget Rings MUCAL Fidget Rings (6-Pack) $14 See on Amazon Tweens and teens will love these trendy rings. Not only do they feature cool designs, like moons and stars and flowers, but they also spin and flex for low-key stress and anxiety relief. And because they’re made from hypoallergenic and tarnish-resistant stainless steel, they’re an affordable accessory made to last. Available sizes: 6 — 10

Available colors: 4

07 A Clever 3-In-1 Nonstick Sheet Pan GoodCook Non-Stick Divided Sheet Pan $17 See on Amazon This divided sheet pan is like having three cooking surfaces in one. Each textured section is divided by a high wall to prevent spillover. It’s durably crafted from carbon steel and features a nonstick, scratch-resistant surface that makes serving and cleaning up a breeze. It’s such a useful cookware piece, you’ll want to grab one for yourself, too.

08 A Mess-Free Incense Holder Goolan Incense Holder $13 See on Amazon Considering how elegant, practical, and well-made this incense holder is, the low price point may come as a surprise. It features a heat-resistant walnut wood base, solid core copper clip with a gold-tone finish, and a glass cover for keeping ashes from making a mess. As one shopper raved, “This completely contains ALL the ashes without them being able to be blown all over heck and tarnation with the slightest breeze from the a/c.”

09 Cooling Pillowcases For Hot Sleepers Elegear Cooling Pillow Cases (2-Pack) $19 See on Amazon These cooling pillowcases are a must for hot sleepers. The top side is crafted from ultra-breathable Japanese arc-chill cooling fibers. The bottom side is made from 100% knit cotton jersey, offering an alternative for colder seasons. Each set includes two pillowcases at an unbeatable price. Available sizes: Standard — King

Available colors: 11

10 A Playful Pizza Cutter Wheel OTOTO Kitty Cut Pizza Cutter Wheel $19.95 See on Amazon This pizza cutter wheel is so irresistibly fun. The easy-to-grip, BPA-free handle looks just like a mischievous kitty chasing the mouse that’s cleverly printed on the sharp, stainless steel wheel. Reviewers say it works super well to effortlessly cut pizza into perfect slices. And since it’s dishwasher-safe, cleanup is a breeze.

11 Colorful Outdoor Globe Lights Topspeeder Solar Power Wind Mobile $18 See on Amazon These spinning solar-powered globe lights add a fun pop of color to outdoor spaces. They light up automatically at night and glow for up to eight hours when fully charged. The fade-resistant design promises to last season after season, making them a gift that will get tons of use. And they’re affordable to boot.

12 A Fashionable & Functional Stapler Swingline Compact Clear Acrylic Gold Stapler $23 See on Amazon This compact Swingline stapler is sure to impress with its chic appearance and high-quality construction. It features a clear acrylic and gold-tone design that looks ultra-expensive. And when it comes to stapling, it can easily punch through up to 20 sheets at a time. A gift this fashionable and functional is sure to be a hit with everyone from tweens to adults.

13 Magnetic Organizers For Tea Bags & More Mona Magnetic Tea Bag Organizer (6-Pack) $20 See on Amazon Anybody who is low on space will love these magnetic organizers. They’re perfect for storing tea bags but are so versatile that they can even be used to hold cotton balls in the bathroom and beyond. Each set includes six heavy-duty plastic containers at an affordable price, making them a gift that will please the recipient and your budget. Available colors: 3

14 A Clever Organizer For Hair Clips SNOWSTAR Acrylic Claw Clip Organizer $15 See on Amazon This clever hair clip organizer is perfect for people who love hair accessories but are always misplacing them. It’s made from clear acrylic and features a rotating holder with more than enough space for all the clips. And there’s even an option that includes a scrunchie holder, too.

15 Modern Salt & Pepper Shakers mingcheng Rainbow Salt Pepper Shakers $13 See on Amazon These modern salt and pepper shakers are made from durable stainless steel and feature a fun rainbow finish. They’re affordable and perfect for young dorm or apartment dwellers — or anyone who wants to add a touch of whimsy to their kitchen. One satisfied shopper noted, “ I love the size. Not too heavy. The flow is just right. I just think they are adorable.” Available colors: 2

16 A Foot Care Kit For Baby-Soft Feet LOVE LORI Foot Care Kit $5 See on Amazon Your sandal-wearing friends are going to love how soft their feet feel after using this foot care kit. It includes three deep exfoliating masks, a pumice stone for tackling extra dry spots, and a pair of plush socks to protect and keep feet feeling baby soft. It’s like bringing the spa home, only so much more affordable.

17 Glittery Gel Crayons In Holiday Scents Scentco Holiday Smelly Gellies $8 See on Amazon Kids (and kids at heart) will love these scented gel crayons. They feature vibrant colors and holiday scents, including candy cane, sugar plum, and hot cinnamon. Twistable ends make them easy for even the littlest of kids to use for arts and crafts and more. At such a great price, pick up a few for stocking stuffers.

18 Indoor/Outdoor Fairy String Lights YEOLEH Curtain String Lights $10 See on Amazon These curtain string lights cover a wide area and are waterproof, making them perfect for adding a whimsical touch to windows — indoors and outdoors. Plus, the included remote makes it easy to control the practically endless lighting modes, including twinkling, fading, and more. Available colors: 3

19 A 3-Pack Of Pop-Up Cases For Earbuds MAIRUI Wired Earbud Case (3-Pack) $16 See on Amazon Say goodbye to tangled cords with these highly rated earbud cases. Each pack includes three cases crafted from flexible silicone with a pop-up design that makes winding and storing easy (and space-saving). They make for an affordable and practical stocking stuffer that the whole family can use. Available colors: 8

20 A Brilliant Coin Holder For Cars JOYTUTUS Car Coin Holder $12 See on Amazon No more looking through every inch of the car in search of loose change. This brilliant car coin holder fits neatly in most cup holders, offering a convenient place to stash coins (up to $15 worth). And since it features individual spring-loaded dispensers for quarters, dimes, nickels, and pennies, finding exact change is always easy. It’s a shopper favorite, with a 4.7-star rating after nearly 4,000 reviews. Available colors: 6

21 A Personalized 18-Karat Gold Necklace TRANGEL Birth Flower Name Necklace $19 See on Amazon A customized gift is always sure to impress. And since this necklace is so budget-friendly, you can get one for all your special friends and loved ones. It’s crafted from 18-karat gold-plated stainless steel that’s completely lead-free and nickel-free and is designed to look like a flower, with their name creating the stem. Available colors: 3

22 A Gift Set Full Of Self-Care Goodies Burt's Bees Classic Gift Set $22 See on Amazon Give the gift of self-care with this luxe gift set by Burt’s Bees. It comes ready to gift in a reusable tin complete with eco-friendly crinkle paper, and is bursting with everything for the ultimate pampering session — from coconut-infused foot cream to a restorative lip balm and so much more.

23 A Highly Rated Head Massager PURAVA Original Head Massager $12 See on Amazon If you’ve never tried a head massager, you know how good the tingling sensation feels. And that’s what makes this highly rated head massager such an incredible gift. Plus, it may even help to stimulate blood circulation for a healthier scalp and hair. The flexible arms feature coated nubs for an extra gentle massage.

24 Kid’s Neck Pillow For Comfy Car Rides Cabeau Evolution Kid's Travel Pillow $25 See on Amazon Kids will love cuddling up with this travel neck pillow during sleepy morning car rides to school or family road trips. It features an adorable panda bear duo and a cute bamboo-shaped chin strap that helps keep it in place so kids can get uninterrupted rest. Plus, it’s ultra-comfy thanks to the breathable soft cover and plush fill. It’s also available in colorways that will delight little puppy and kitten lovers, too. Available colors: 3

25 Reusable Dryer Balls That Are So Popular Kikkerland Reusable Laundry Dryer Balls (2-Pack) $10 See on Amazon Thousands of shoppers are raving over these cute cactus-shaped dryer “balls.” Their durable craftsmanship means they’ll work to soften, fluff, and even reduce static cling for many dryer cycles to come. They’re a gift that won’t go unappreciated. As one shopper noted, “I love these little guys. They are adorable and really do help things dry faster in the dryer. I have had these for almost two years, and they have very little wear and tear.” Available colors: 4

26 Wine Filters For Headache-Free Sipping PureWine Wine Wands Purifier (8-Pack) $25 See on Amazon If you have a friend who enjoys sipping wine but not the headaches that come along with it, these wine wands are sure to be a hit. Each wand features a filter designed to remove up to 90% of histamines and sulfites known to cause allergies, headaches, and other common side-effects associated with drinking wine. Plus, the eight-pack is surprisingly affordable.

27 A Luxe Keepsake Box For Cherished Mementos Savor Keepsake Overflow Box $25 See on Amazon Whether storing family heirlooms and photos or baby mementos, this keepsake box is sure to keep them safe. It features a custom-dyed bookbindery linen cover and an acid-free paper lining designed to protect treasured keepsakes. Plus, it includes a removable grid for storing even the most delicate items. It’s a high-quality yet affordable gift that will last for generations. Available colors: 2

28 A Cute Pet Fountain With A Filter Catit Flower Fountain $28 See on Amazon When planning your gift list, don’t forget your furry friends. Cats and little dogs will love sipping from this pet fountain. It looks like a flower pot, complete with a blooming daisy, and features a triple action filter for cleaner, better-tasting water. Plus it’s affordable, compact, and quiet. Available colors: 3

29 This Jade Weighted Eye Mask For Hot & Cold Use Alana Mitchell Jade Eye Mask $20 See on Amazon This weighted eye mask is crafted from natural jade beads, making it an effective self-care accessory with a high-end look and feel. It can be used both cold or hot and is designed to reduce puffiness, irritation, and swelling while improving circulation for healthier, glowing skin.

30 Gift-Ready Cactus Tealight Candles SCENTORINI Cactus Tealight Candles (12-Pack) $12 See on Amazon These tealight candles are designed to look just like cacti…just without the pokey spines. They’re crafted from clean-burning paraffin wax and each has a long-lasting burn time (up to 4 hours each). They make a thoughtful gift for plant aficionados, and since the 12-pack come gift wrapped in sets of six, the boxes can be gifted separately, saving you money and time.

31 A High-Tech Bookmark With A Built-In Timer Mark-My-Time Digital Bookmark $9 See on Amazon Help kids track their reading time with this digital bookmark. It’s easy to use, slim, and available in a variety of fun colors. As one satisfied shopper explained, “Bought this for my 9 yr old son for Christmas! He loves it. Multi purpose bookmark; has a flashlight, clock, timer and it’s adjustable! Works great, easy to use!” Available sizes: Small — One Size

Available colors: 5

32 A Rechargeable Hand Warmer That Heats For Up To 8 Hours OCOOPA Rechargeable Hand Warmer $28 See on Amazon Anybody who spends a lot of time outdoors in the winter will appreciate this compact, rechargeable hand warmer. It features three heating levels, fits in the palm or in a pocket, and lasts up to eight hours on a single charge. One reviewer raved, “Although it would make a fantastic gift, especially since it comes in nice packaging and includes great accessories, you’ll probably want to keep it for yourself! It has a nice quality feel to it and it heats up almost instantly!!” Available colors: 2

33 A Stick-On Wall Organizer That Shoppers Love EHKIT Bedside Shelf $10 See on Amazon This wall organizer makes such a practical gift, especially since it literally sticks to walls (no tools or drilling needed). It’s crafted from durable plastic and features two shelves for storing everything from cell phones to TV remotes and even makeup and reading glasses. With more than 8,000 perfect five-star ratings, this storage essential is clear fan favorite.

34 An Ultra-Popular Wine Stopper Set Vacu Vin Wine Saver Pump $17 See on Amazon Wasting wine is a no-no, making this wine stopper set a must for keeping wine fresh for up to 10 days. It comes backed by a near-perfect 4.7-star rating after nearly 20,000 reviews. It includes two air-tight stoppers that make a clicking noise when sealed, and a vacuum pump designed to preserve wine by removing the air that can cause oxidation (aka bad-tasting wine). Available colors: 5

35 A Versatile Memory Foam Seat Cushion kingphenix Car Seat Cushion $20 See on Amazon This budget-friendly seat cushion is designed to fit most car seats and desk chairs, making it a versatile gift. It’s crafted from a supportive high-density memory foam covered in a soft, breathable fabric, and features a nonslip base to keep it securely in place. And it’s available in a few neutral colors to match any space. Available sizes: Small — One Size

Available colors: 4

36 A Highly Rated Clip-On Armrest Tray SINWANT Sofa Arm Tray $30 See on Amazon This bamboo armrest tray features a clever clip-on design for a secure grip. It clips to most size chair and sofa armrests, providing a large flat surface and nonslip device holder. As one reviewer explained, “I purchased this as a gift for my husband. He loves it! He likes to have the TV on in the background but read the news on his tablet while drinking his coffee. His tablet is pretty large but thin and still fits perfectly on here. It's large enough to fit a dinner plate.” Available sizes: 2 sizes available (15.3 inches x 9.8 inches x 1.7 inches — 15.75 inches x 11.8 inches x 1.7 inches)

Available colors: 10

37 Reusable Makeup Remover Cloths You Can Toss In The Wash S&T INC. Always Off Reusable Makeup Remover Cloths (3-Pack) $9 See on Amazon Wiping away makeup is a breeze with these makeup remover cloths. They’re made from a plush microfiber material designed to gently lift away dirt, oil, and makeup for clean and clear skin. Each budget-friendly pack includes three machine-washable cloths, making them an affordable and eco-friendly gift.

38 A Convenient Purse Insert For Staying Organized LEXSION Purse Insert Bag $23 See on Amazon If you have a friend that can never find what they’re looking for in their enormous handbag (isn’t that everyone?), this purse organizer insert is the perfect gift. It’s crafted from durable felt and features so many compartments, including a zippered pocket and removable center. Choose from a variety of elegant colors to match their favorite handbag. Available colors: 10

39 A Color-Changing Sunset Lamp Projector For All The Vibes Madoury Sunset Lamp Projector $16 See on Amazon People of all ages will love this sunset projector lamp. It can be used to create the perfect mood and even as backdrop lighting for filming content. The free app makes it easy to control the colors schemes, lighting effects, timers, and more. Although it seems like an expensive find, it’s actually super affordable.

40 A Ring Light For Pro Selfies On-The-Go Auxiwa Selfie Ring Light $17 See on Amazon This affordable ring light attaches to smartphones and tablets, providing the perfect glow on the go. The adjustable lights create a soft illumination for professional studio results. As one shopper gushed, “This little light is so awesome! [...] It has 3 brightness levels, and makes your selfies turn out pretty awesome. It clips on to the top of your phone without making any marks or damaging the screen.”

41 An Innovative Flower Vase That Looks So Chic The Amaranth Smart Vase $30 See on Amazon The diamond pattern on this vase looks so chic, but it’s the hidden innovative design that makes it extra impressive. It features a removable base that makes maintaining flower arrangements easy — drain old water and even clip the stems without ever having to remove or rearrange the stems. It’s available in two different sizes and a variety of neutral hues. Available sizes: Small — Large

Available colors: 5

42 A Microwave-Safe Pasta Cooker & Drainer The Original Fasta Pasta Microwave Cooker $17 See on Amazon Cooking pasta in the microwave is totally doable — especially with this all-in-one pasta cooker and strainer. Add pasta and water, close the lid, microwave, drain, and presto… pasta in minutes. It’s a practical gift for people who don’t cook or don’t have access to a stove (aka college students living in dorms).

43 An Eyelash Comb For Clump-Free Lashes MSQ Eyelash Comb $5 See on Amazon Give the gift of flawless lashes with this eyelash comb. The teeth are made from stainless steel and are designed to separate each lash (aka no mascara clumps or flakes). It’s a budget-friendly but practical gift that makeup lovers will appreciate. And it’s available in a variety of colors so you can pick one up in their favorite hue. Available colors: 6

44 A Wearable Throw Blanket That’s So Plush CANDY CANE Fleece Throw Blanket $20 See on Amazon The whole family is going to be fighting over this wearable throw blanket, so you might want to pick up a few. And since it’s so affordable, you can. It’s made from a plush fleece fabric that feels so soft against the skin and features a neck hole and armholes for easy wear that stays put — even after a long movie or nap. Available colors: 3

45 A Portable Aroma Diffuser With A Calming Mist Unee Car Aroma Diffuser $17 See on Amazon This aroma diffuser features a wood-like finish that looks great on bookshelves, or even in a car since it’s so lightweight and compact. It’s whisper quiet, offers a calming cool mist, and has a color-changing top for an upgraded ambience. As one shopper gushed, “I gave this as a gift to my sister for her car and we ended up using it on a road trip at a hotel. It works beautifully as well as powerfully. Looks to be of very great quality [...].” Available colors: 4

46 A Gel Nail Polish Set With A UV Lamp JODSONE Gel Nail Kit $19 See on Amazon Have a friend or family member who spends a ton at the nail salon? This professional gel nail kit would make the perfect gift to save them money — while being easy on your wallet, too. It comes complete with 23 polish colors and more. One satisfied shopper explained, “[The] set comes with everything you need for a gel manicure at home. UV lamp, base coat, matte and shine topcoat and lots of beautiful colors. Easy instructions, polish goes on smooth. Great quality, especially with the price of this set being less than the cost of a basic salon manicure.”

47 Bottle Opener For Beer Lovers TaZa Bottle Opener $10 See on Amazon This Pop-The-Top bottle opener makes removing lids so easy. Simply place it over a bottle, tilt it sideways, and pop. It’s a small but practical gift perfect for craft beer enthusiasts. One shopper explained, “Bought this as a white elephant gift and no one seemed to quite appreciate it until it was needed and the as soon as the first use it was the highlight of conversation [...].” Available colors: 2

48 An Affordable Crock-Pot For Family Dinners Crock-Pot Stainless Steel Slow Cooker $30 See on Amazon If you know someone who loves to cook but is short on time, this popular crockpot makes the perfect gift. It’s expertly crafted from stainless steel and stoneware for maximum durability and heat retention — plus the lid and insert are dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup. And since it holds up to 7 quarts, it’s large enough to hold dinner for the whole family.

49 A Karaoke Machine With Special Effects BEILIHART Mini Karaoke Machine $20 See on Amazon Kids and adults will love this mini karaoke machine. It’s super compact, comes with a wireless microphone, and features special color and sound effects that make karaoke night even more fun — with a charge that lasts up to 10 hours. Choose from a variety of colors and even a two-mic option, because the more the merrier. Available colors: 6

50 A Spa-Like Bathtub Pillow That Dries Quickly Bath Haven Spa Cushion $30 See on Amazon Baths are even more relaxing with this quilted bathtub pillow. Reviewers say the breathable mesh fabric dries quickly and feels soft against the skin, while the padding provides a comfortable place to lay back and relax. And with six strong suction cups on the back, it promises to stay securely in place.

51 An Eco-Friendly Herb Garden Kit Planters' Choice Indoor Window Garden Kit $25 See on Amazon This herb garden kit is a great gift option for kids and adults alike. It includes everything needed to start growing, including eco-friendly burlap pots, wood plant markers, soil discs, and an impressive assortment of herb seeds. And since the pots don’t take up too much space, it’s a great option for apartment dwellers.

52 A Cactus Measuring Spoon & Cup Set Sirensky Cactus Measuring Spoons Set $22 See on Amazon Bakers will be delighted to receive this adorable measuring spoon set. The spoons look just like little cactus plants growing in a pot that conveniently doubles as a measuring cup. Crafted from high-quality ceramic with a durable coating, it’s a baking accessory set meant to last. And it’s as affordable as it is cute. Available colors: 2

53 This All-In-One Camp Cook Set Stanley Adventure Camp Cook Set $25 See on Amazon No outdoor adventure would be complete without this best-selling camp cook set by Stanley. The stainless steel pot is ideal for boiling water or heating foods and features a convenient handle and lid. Two BPA-free nesting cups designed to hold both hot and cold drinks complete the set.

54 A Reversible Pet Carrier For Small Animals iPrimio Pet Sling Carrier $20 See on Amazon Small animals will love being toted around in this reversible pet sling. The features a soft, breathable, and machine-washable fabric, wide strap for maximum carrying comfort, and a security strap for keeping pets safe. At such an affordable price, you can get one for your furry friend and one for your pet-loving friends. Available colors: 2

55 A Heatless Curling Rod For Perfect Waves CORATED Heatless Curling Rod Headband $9 See on Amazon This hair curler set is completely heatless and so easy to use that even kids can give it a go. The flexible rod features a satin cover and two matching scrunchies to prevent hair damage and to help keep it secured while sleeping. And reviewers say it creates natural-looking curls and is comfortable enough to sleep in. Available colors: 5

56 A Filtered Straw For On-The-Go Coffee & Tea JoGo Brewing Straw $30 See on Amazon Coffee and tea drinkers will be wowed by this reusable brewing straw. It’s made from stainless steel and features a fine mesh filter that provides a smooth sip free from coffee grounds and loose tea. The BPA-free silicone tip helps diffuse heat while making sipping more comfortable. Available colors: 7

57 A Rolling Alarm Clock For Heavy Sleepers CLOCKY Alarm Clock on Wheels $30 See on Amazon This cordless alarm clock on wheels makes mornings more fun. It rolls, jumps, and beeps, making sure that even the heaviest of sleepers wake up on time. Plus, the backlit display makes reading the time easy. Choose from a variety of colors to delight your favorite sleepyhead. Available colors: 7

58 A Wildly Popular No-Tug Detangling Brush Crave Naturals Detangling Brush $12 See on Amazon Tears are a thing of the past with this wildly popular (and budget-friendly) detangling brush. The flexible bristles are designed to effortlessly glide through hair of all types, whether wet or dry. And the ergonomic handle is super comfortable to hold. As one shopper explained, “I have long hair and boy has this helped with the comb out. [...] This tiny brush gets the job done and no hair is pulled out. This would be a great gift for any child that has tender head.” Available colors: 18

59 A Heated Blanket For Cozy Car Rides Stalwart Heated Car Blanket $24 See on Amazon This best-selling heated blanket makes car trips extra cozy. The 12-volt adapter plugs right into the cigarette lighter in most cars, warming up the soft fleece blanket in just minutes. One reviewer raved, “The heat quit working in my mother's car. I got her this blanket as an "extra" Christmas gift. She said it's one of the best gifts she's ever gotten. She's so happy with it. I highly recommend this product. If it makes my mother happy, everyone will love it!!! Available colors: 8

60 A Stunning Watch That Looks So Expensive Anne Klein Bracelet Watch $30 See on Amazon You’ll feel extra good about gifting this watch to your family and friends. Not only do reviewers say it looks and feels expensive, but it’s also surprisingly affordable. The link bracelet and roman numerals feature a rose-gold tone finish that looks so good against the matte green dial. But because it’s available in a ton of colorways, you’re sure to find the perfect one to please. Available colors: 28

61 This Honey-Infused Cuticle Oil Cuccio Cuticle Oil $9 See on Amazon Self-care gifts are always a good idea, making this cuticle oil with over 125,000 ratings an especially great choice. It’s formulated with a blend of plant-based oils and honey and milk extracts designed to repair and hydrate cuticles and nails. It’s ultra-affordable and long-lasting to boot. Available sizes: 0.5 Ounces — 8 Ounces

62 A Real Silk Pillowcase For Luxury Vibes J JIMOO 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase $24 See on Amazon If you thought real silk was only for the elite, these affordable silk pillowcases are about to prove you wrong. They’re crafted from 100% real silk sourced from domesticated silkworms, making them so luxurious and perfect for protecting skin and hair from damage. They’re a gift that will make you look like a big spender, but they’re secretly so affordable. Available sizes: Standard — King

Available colors: 21

63 A Powerful Electric Makeup Brush Cleaner Alyfini Electric Makeup Brush Cleaner $18 See on Amazon This clever makeup brush cleaner is the ultimate gift for makeup lovers. The bowl features a silicone coating that helps protect brushes while the gentle yet powerful swirling motion removes oils, residue, and dirt. Plus, with so many rave reviews and a price that can’t be beat, it’s simply too hard to pass up. Available colors: 3

64 Lip Gloss Perfect For Stuffing Stockings UNDONE BEAUTY Poppa Gloss $10 See on Amazon Pop this Poppa Gloss lip balm into stockings to score major points with your tweens and teens. The sparkly, non-sticky formula is infused with cloudberry seed extract that works to condition and nourish lips. With a solid rating and an affordable price point, it’s a gift that you can count on being a hit.