60 Clever Things Under $30 That'll Make Your Home Look Impressive As Hell

When it comes to creating a luxe home vibe, looks are just as important as function. That’s why this list is full of upscale finds that also offer practical solutions to everyday needs, like bathroom glow-ups to make your daily routine easier, multitasking home decor pieces that look like they came from a classic Italian designer, and organizational gems that effortlessly transform clutter into calm. Prepare to impress the hell out of your guests with the help of these affordable, low-key genius products that all ring in under $30.

01 An Under-Cabinet Light For A Custom Look Joyzy Motion Sensor Closet Lighting See price on Amazon See on Amazon This under-cabinet light will give your home a custom look without putting a big dent in your bank account. It’s totally wireless (just charge via USB-C cable), so there’s no messy looking wires involved, and it’s so easy to use thanks to the motion-detecting tech and magnetic peel-and-stick mounting. And you’ll especially appreciate how it directs light away from your eyes, for gentle, effective lighting.

02 A Posh Organizer For Cosmetics & More shuang qing Countertop Organizer See price on Amazon See on Amazon Your bathroom countertop will look so impressive when you use this posh organizer to store your toiletries and makeup. It has two roomy open tiers for easy access and two drawers with fluted fronts perfect for smaller items. And the gold-tone rods don’t just look expensive, but they’re also strong enough to securely support a ton of products. Available colors: 6

03 A Super-Absorbent Countertop Mat Available In Chic Patterns AMOAMI-Coffee Mat See price on Amazon See on Amazon This multipurpose dish-drying mat has a dark marble pattern that looks high-end and also helps to hide stains. The ultra-absorbent, quick-drying material and water-resistant backing makes it especially great for coffee bars and pet feeding stations. Choose from a variety of sizes and chic patterns to match your home — all at a low price. Available sizes: 12 x 19 inches — 17 x 31.5 inches

04 A Stone Faucet Mat With An Upscale Look Dreamtim Faucet Mat See price on Amazon See on Amazon This attractive stone faucet mat looks like a pricey home find, but it’s actually ultra-budget-friendly. The clean lines add to the upscale vibe while increasing its ability to trap water within the naturally absorbent diatomite material. It comes in two pieces, making it effortless to remove and replace for cleaning touch-ups. Available sizes: 15 x 5.3 inches — 30 x 3.9 inches

05 A Stylish Incense Holder That Prevents Messes CERMONY Incense Holder See price on Amazon See on Amazon Enjoy your favorite fragrances with a little help from this stylish incense holder. It features a gold-tone clasp and a modern glass cover designed to guide ashes onto the real wood base, so they don’t make a mess all over your home. And it’s available in a variety of designs — all at a low price — so you can find the perfect one to match your aesthetic.

06 A Versatile Stovetop Cover You Can Clean In The Dishwasher YUHFERA Stove Top Cover See price on Amazon See on Amazon Keep your glass cooktop protected while not in use with this versatile stove mat. It’s crafted from thick, food-safe silicone and has ridges and a raised edge that make it ideal for using as a trivet or dish drying mat. And cleanup is always effortless since it’s also dishwasher-safe. Available sizes: 28 x 20 inches — 36 x 21 inches

07 An Exfoliating Shower Mat With A Stunning Tile Pattern HOMBYS Square Shower Mat See price on Amazon See on Amazon A shower mat that looks like a custom tile job and offers an exfoliating massage? Yes, please. The thick, loofah-like material maximizes comfort and drainage, but it’s the faux-tile design with a stunning motif that will dramatically upgrade the look of your bathroom (and at a surprisingly budget-friendly cost). Available sizes: 24 x 24 inches — 32 x 32 inches

08 A Modern Address Number That Won’t Rust Reavor Floating House Number See price on Amazon See on Amazon Give your home a modern touch by installing this modern address number that’s so inexpensive that you can even get six digits without breaking the bank. It’s constructed from heavy-duty zinc alloy with a weather-proof coating that resists corrosion and rust. You’ll love how good the floating design looks, and Amazon couriers will appreciate how easy it is to read. Available sizes: 5 inches — 6 inches

09 An Artsy Coaster That’s Dishwasher-Safe Leadiy Acrylic Cloud Shaped Coaster See price on Amazon See on Amazon This artsy coaster may look like a shimmering puddle, but it’s actually designed to help protect surfaces from water damage, as well as stains and scratches. It’s constructed from clear, thick acrylic and is effortless to maintain — simply wipe clean with a soft cloth or pop into the top rack of the dishwasher. Use it as a catchall tray when not in use for serving cool or hot drinks. Available colors: 10

10 Elegant Flameless Candles Made With Real Wax Eywamage Grey Glass Flameless Candles (3-Piece Set) See price on Amazon See on Amazon This trio of pillar candles seems way more expensive than it really is. That’s because they feature smoky gray glass pillars with an elegant mirrored finish, plus real wax and flickering wicks, despite being completely flameless. The included remote allows for effortless operation, so you can relax and enjoy up to 50,000+ hours of LED bulb life before needing to change batteries. (Batteries not included). Available colors: 5

11 A Mouthwash Dispenser With Integrated Cup Storage BYAWAY Mouthwash Dispenser See price on Amazon See on Amazon Keep your bathroom countertops looking sleek by clearing out toiletry packaging and upgrading to this budget-friendly mouthwash dispenser. The clear plastic and glass construction gives it an upscale, minimalist vibe while making it durable and easy to clean. Plus, the flip cap offers no-drip pouring, and it even has a built-in cupholder that’s ideal for 3-ounce cups. Available colors: 3

12 Magnetic Spice Racks With Clean Lines SETBAOO Magnetic Spice Rack (2-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon Add a stylish touch to your appliances while creating extra storage room with these magnetic spice racks. The matte black stainless steel construction features clean lines that give them a modern look that won’t detract from your home’s interior. And the strong magnets — with an impressive 10-pound weight capacity — mean they’ll stay put. You get two shelves in an affordable pack.

13 A Peel-&-Stick Wall Sconce With Sleek Dimmable Lighting Koopala LED Wall Mounted Reading Light See price on Amazon See on Amazon Create a custom lighting effect with this expensive-looking wall sconce. It has a sleek design that includes a genius magnetic mount (just peel & stick) and smooth, 360-degree rotation. Bright LED lights offer three dimmable lighting modes with easy touch operation. And since it charges via USB cable, there’s no messy wires or battery swapping to deal with. Available colors: 3

14 An Aesthetic Storage Option For Extra TP Rolls LONBET Toilet Paper Storage See price on Amazon See on Amazon This toilet paper storage basket looks so good that you can keep extra rolls in your bathroom for convenient access without making your space look sloppy. It has an elegant bamboo lid and a sturdy body made from a thick, linen-like fabric that keeps its structure but can be collapsed for effortless storage. It can store up to 12 standard rolls. Available colors: 5

15 Outdoor Lights For Upscale Curb Appeal Eyrosa Solar Outdoor Lights (10-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon Upping your home’s curb appeal can be as easy (and affordable) as installing these luxe outdoor lights. The LED bulbs and crystal-like covers create a bright, star pattern that’s so stunning. Simply stake them into the ground and let the solar panels take it from there, conveniently switching the lights on between dusk and dawn. You get 10 waterproof lights in a set.

16 Sturdy Corner Shower Shelves That Stick On In Seconds Hoomtaook Adhesive Corner Shelf (Set of 2) See price on Amazon See on Amazon Maximize your bathroom’s storage space with these genius corner shower shelves. They’re constructed from heavy-duty aluminum that resists scratches and tarnishing, making them an aesthetic option that will go the distance. And installation couldn’t be any more effortless — simply stick them on using the included clear adhesive strips. Backed by a 4.6-star rating after more than 2,500 reviews, this two-pack is a fan favorite. Available colors: 3

17 Fabric Drawer Dividers For Pro-Level Organization FAMALAHEE Underwear Drawer Organizer (4-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon Organize your wardrobe like the pros with these fabric-lined drawer dividers. The affordable set includes four collapsible organizers with square and rectangular compartments perfect for storing everything from socks and belts to scarves and undies. Plus, the thoughtful 6-inch height maximizes storage room but won’t get stuck on drawers. Available colors: 2

18 Ultra-Absorbent Hand Towel Poufs Nulubuu Chenille Ball Towel Set (3-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon Soggy hand towels will be a thing of the past when you grab these clever towel balls, offered as a three-pack. They’re crafted from soft, ultra-absorbent chenille that resists dreaded musty smells. Convenient loops allow you to hang them easily, and they’re a cinch to maintain — just pop them into the washer.

19 A Hand-Blown Glass Lamp That Looks Designer Briignite Mushroom Lamp See price on Amazon See on Amazon Get the look of an authentic Italian Murano piece, just at a much lower price, when you snag this chic hand-blown glass lamp. It features an elegant white color scheme and a gorgeous dappled pattern. And even though it looks high-end, it only requires a simple standard light bulb to get up and running. It also features an easy-to-use rotating dimmer switch. Available colors: 2

20 Clear Shelf Dividers For Intentional Displays Aolla Shelf Dividers (6-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon Organize closets, bookcases, and more with these bougie-looking shelf dividers that come in an affordable pack of six. The clear plastic is durable and offers a seamless look, while the flexible, anti-slip clips make for effortless and secure installation. Plus, the rounded edges help prevent snagging damage to delicate items, like knit sweaters and scarves.

21 An Outlet Extender For A Sleek, Concealed Look Sleek Socket Flat Extension Cord See price on Amazon See on Amazon Hide unsightly cords and cables with this clever outlet extender. The flat panel not only creates a seamless look, but it also helps protect little, curious hands from harm. And the power strip has three A/C outlets and a 3-foot cord, so you can plug in multiple items, then tuck it out of sight. Available sizes: 3 feet — 16 feet

22 An Adhesive Screen Repair Solution That’s Weather Resistant by.RHO Window Screen Repair Tape See price on Amazon See on Amazon Before you get a whole new window or door screen, check out this genius screen repair tape. It’s a low-cost and effective solution for repairing small rips and tears. And it’s super long-lasting too, since it’s made from a three-layer adhesive that’s designed to withstand cold, hot, and rainy conditions. Available sizes: 2 inches x 15 feet — 2 inches x 33 feet

23 Linen Curtains For An Upscale Effect NICETOWN Linen Curtains (2 Panels) See price on Amazon See on Amazon The organic feel of these luxe-looking linen-blend curtains gives them a major bougie vibe. But don’t worry because the price tag on this two-panel set is actually incredibly low. The upscale material also creates a stunning filtered light effect for the perfect balance of privacy and natural light. And the metal grommets make for a smooth glide. Available sizes: 34 x 36 inches — 68 x 96 inches

24 A Tiered Corner Shelf For Picture-Perfect Countertops Ollieroo Kitchen Counter Shelf Organizer See price on Amazon See on Amazon This modern corner shelf gives your countertops a streamlined look. It’s crafted from durable metal with a sleek matte black finish and has three smooth bamboo shelves that rotate for a customized setup. Four side hooks add extra storage space for oven mitts, kitchen towels, measuring cups, and more. Available colors: 4

25 A Modern Trash Bag Holder For A Tidier Kitchen ALOCEO Extra Large Trash Bag Holder See price on Amazon See on Amazon Tame that unruly pile of plastic grocery bags with this modern trash bag holder. The wall mount design and large front opening make it ultra-convenient. And since it's constructed entirely from metal and bamboo, it not only looks great but it’s a durable choice, too. Select from three sizes to best meet your needs. Available sizes: Small — Extra Large

26 Tool-Free Picture Hooks With An Impressive Weight Limit 3M CLAW Drywall Picture Hanger (4-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon These drywall picture hangers are a durable and effortless way to hang heavy artwork and decor. They’re constructed from strong alloy steel, and each has a 45-pound weight limit. And the best part is that installation is tool-free — you don’t even need to locate studs. Simply push the prongs into the drywall, then use the hooks to attach mirrors and more.

27 Pot Lid Holders That Fit On Cabinet Doors Niceyos Universal Pot Lid Organizer (Set of 3) See price on Amazon See on Amazon If you’re low on space or just need a more organized way to store your cookware, grab these must-have pot lid holders. They mount to most flat surfaces — like the inside of cabinet doors — with a strong peel-and-stick adhesive and have a flat, grip design that saves space and ensures a secure hold.

28 A Doormat That Looks & Performs Like Pricier Versions OLANLY Front Door Mat See price on Amazon See on Amazon Stop tracking water and debris into your home and get this upscale, but super affordable, doormat instead. It features a sturdy woven topside with deep grooves that effectively capture dirt, mud, and moisture, and a durable anti-slip backing. And because it’s also fade- and weather-proof, you can count on being a long-lasting home find. Available sizes: 29.5 x 17 inches — 71 x 47 inches

29 An Aesthetic Knife Set That’s So Affordable CAROTE Kitchen Knife Set (12 Pieces) See price on Amazon See on Amazon Good kitchen knives don’t have to look boring or cost a ton, and this aesthetic set — that’s also an affordable best-seller — is proof. The set comes with six essential knives, including a multi-use chef’s knife and a serrated knife that’s perfect for slicing bread. And the blades are made from strong stainless steel with a food-safe ceramic coating that’s resistant to chips, rust, and stains. Comfortable grip handles and blade covers make this set a no-brainer. Available colors: 2

30 An Artistic Candle Made With Soy Wax DOMIVKA Anthropologie Pearled Candle See price on Amazon See on Amazon Show off your love for the arts with this unique candle that looks like a sculpture of a head. It’s crafted from ceramic and is so detailed that you’ll want to display it as decor long after the wax burns away. Speaking of the wax, it’s made from natural soy and features a calming lavender scent and a wood wick that produces less soot than cotton. The aesthetic candles promises up to 60 hours of burn time. Available colors: 2

31 A Collapsible Shoe Organizer That Keeps Dust Out LUVHOMEE Shoe Organizer See price on Amazon See on Amazon Whether you’re searching for a way to store footwear in your home's entryway or a closet, this inexpensive shoe organizer might be just what you need. It can accommodate up to 16 pairs of shoes and, since it has a flip-style lid, it keeps dust out while providing convenient access. Plus, it’s made from extra durable materials and collapses for easy storage. No wonder it has a near-perfect rating after thousands of reviews. Available sizes: 21 x 16 x 13 inches — 31 x 16 x 13 inches

32 Stainless Steel Drain Covers Available In Upscale Colors Seatery Shower Drain Hair Catcher (2-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon These premium drain covers help prevent hair from clogging drains, and they’re so much more affordable than calling out a plumber. The wide, stainless steel strainers offer superior drainage, while the silicone rims have powerful suction cups that keep them securely in place. And they’re available in upscale colors, including a shiny gold-tone. Available colors: 3

33 Stick-On Vanity Lights For A Glam Look Bairth LED Vanity Lights for Mirror (Set of 10) See price on Amazon See on Amazon Turn just about any mirror into a glam space with this clever string of 10 stick-on vanity lights. The large opaque bulbs offer three color temperature modes and are dimmable, so you can create the perfect lighting ambiance for your needs. And the cord fits in a USB port, which means you can tuck the cord out of sight after they’re charged for a polished look.

34 A Dry-Erase Board That Doubles As A Night-Light Liberal Brightdeer Acrylic Dry Erase Board See price on Amazon See on Amazon Make your daily affirmations and to-do lists stand out with this dual-function dry-erase board. The wood-look base features a color-changing LED light that illuminates the clear acrylic board in a rainbow of hues. And it also works great as a night-light. Just plug it into a USB port to start enjoying this fun home (or office) find. Available colors: 3

35 Acrylic Risers For Displaying Toiletries & More ANDGOO Display Risers (6 Pieces) See price on Amazon See on Amazon Use these chic tiered risers to organize and display everything from toiletries to spices to shoes. The wallet-friendly set includes three risers crafted from clear, premium acrylic in a practical tiered design that maximizes storage. Wipe them with a soft cloth to maintain their crystal-clear appearance. Available sizes: Small — Large

36 A Light Strip You Can Sync To Your Favorites Beats GIPOYENT TV LED Lights See price on Amazon See on Amazon Turn any room in your home into a modern space with this inexpensive LED light strip. Peel and stick it to just about any surface, then use the remote control to select from a variety of colors, modes, and brightness levels. And you can even sync it to your favorite songs for the ultimate vibe. Available sizes: 13.1 feet — 23 feet

37 A Bamboo Tray Table That Grips Armrests Smatdecis Couch Arm Tray Table See price on Amazon See on Amazon This armrest tray table makes lounging even better. The spring-loaded hinges grip armrests for easy and secure use, while the tray surface with a built-in cup and device slot is perfect for resting mugs, cell phones, snacks, and more. And since it’s crafted from bamboo with a waterproof coating, it’s both durable and stylish. Available colors: 3

38 A Stoneware Spoon Rest That’s Dishwasher-Safe Tikooere Stoneware Spoon Holder See price on Amazon See on Amazon Elevate your kitchen essentials by starting with this refined stoneware spoon rest. (There’s a matching dish set offered by the brand, too.). It’s crafted from high-quality, food-grade ceramic with a polished finish that’s heat-resistant and features a wide, flat shape for added practicality. And it’s also dishwasher-safe, so cleanup is always effortless. Available colors: 2

39 Wall-Mount Mug Racks For Your Coffee Bar BAIEUEJO Wall Mounted Mug Holder (2-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon These dual-purpose mug racks have a modern, minimalist design that looks so stylish. Mount them over your sink to use them as dish-drying racks (they’re rust-resistant) or above your coffee station to keep your favorite mugs within reach. And they even come with a strong adhesive for effortless and secure installation. Available colors: 2

40 Mini Motion-Sensor Lights For Closets & Cabinets Brilliant Evolution Wireless LED Motion Sensor Light (6-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon Offered as a pack of six, these mini LED lights have a low-profile design that makes them a seamless choice for adding a soft glow to stairways, closets, cabinets, and more. They run on AA batteries and have an impressive 100 hours run time. Stick them to surfaces to enjoy the motion-sensor activated operation.

41 An Upscale Kitchen Rug That’s Easy To Clean MontVoo Kitchen Mat See price on Amazon See on Amazon A kitchen rug that looks good and is easy to keep clean can be hard to find ... but you just did. This kitchen runner has a stunning woven surface that’s soft, absorbent, and easy to maintain (it’s vacuum-friendly and machine-washable). You’ll also appreciate the textured rubber backing that keeps it securely in place. Available sizes: 16 x 24 inches — 20 x 70 inches

42 A Luxe Blanket With More Than 26,000 5-Star Ratings Bedsure Faux Fur Throw Blanket See price on Amazon See on Amazon This double-sided throw blanket looks so luxe that you’ll want to drape it over your bed and couch all year — and you can since it’s machine-washable for easy upkeep. One side features an ultra-plush faux fur, and the other a cozy sherpa fabric that’s warm yet breathable, offering superior comfort. No wonder it’s amassed more than 26,000 perfect five-star ratings (and counting). Available sizes: Throw — King

Available colors: 23

43 A Reed Diffuser With A Real Flower Bouquet COCODOR Flower Reed Diffuser Set See price on Amazon See on Amazon Create a signature scent for your home with this chic reed diffuser. It looks like a high-end perfume bottle and even includes a mini dried baby’s breath bouquet for an extra elevated touch. And you’ll love the alluring aroma of the white jasmine and tuberose blend.

44 A Rain Shower Head For Spa Vibes At Home GURIN Shower Head High Pressure Rain See price on Amazon See on Amazon Simple upgrades like this expensive-looking rain shower head can instantly take your bathroom from basic to bougie. And the sleek matte black finish isn’t all there is to love. It also features over 90 anti-clog silicone nozzles that offer superior pressure for a spa-like experience. Simply screw it on your existing shower arm to begin enjoying this luxe home fine. Available colors: 6

45 A Lamp That Mimics Moonlight LOGROTATE Moon Lamp See price on Amazon See on Amazon This unique lamp looks just like the moon (craters and all) and offers the same warm glow as the one that hangs high in the sky. It has a modern wood base and is crafted from 3D printed plastic with a flexible feel, so you don’t have to worry about easy breakage. Plus, it’s USB compatible and includes a remote for added convenience. Available sizes: 4.8 inches — 9.6 inches

46 Laundry Product Bins With Elevated Hardware & Labels POLRAI Laundry Room Storage Containers (2-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon Move your laundry essentials out of unsightly packaging and into these laundry room organizers for an instant upgrade. The decorative hardware and bamboo lids give them an especially luxe look, and the clear acrylic containers are effortless to wipe clean and come with pre-printed, waterproof labels.

47 A Luxurious Duvet Cover Set With An Easy Zippered Closure Bedsure White Duvet Cover See price on Amazon See on Amazon The bed linens of your dreams don’t have to cost a bunch. Case in point: this best-selling duvet set. It’s made from a breathable microfiber material with a soft feel that won’t make any annoying crinkling sounds. And unlike less luxurious versions, this duvet cover has corner ties to keep comforter inserts from shifting and a zippered closure to keep them neatly tucked away. Available sizes: Twin — California King

48 A Shower Squeegee With A Matte Silicone Coating GÜTEWERK Shower Squeegee See price on Amazon See on Amazon Keep all the glass surfaces in your home spotless with this clever squeegee. The entire thing is coated in matte black silicone for a non-slip grip, a streak-free clean, and to prevent damage to surfaces. The included (also silicone-covered) hook for hanging over glass shower enclosures or cabinet doors makes for practical storage. Available sizes: 9 Inches — 11 Inches

49 A Trio Of Handmade Cotton Rope Baskets That Are So Versatile OIAHOMY Storage Basket (3-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon These storage baskets look so upscale that you won’t mind keeping them on display in any room of your home. They’re handmade from cotton rope for soft and durable results and feature convenient handles and a beautiful ombre pattern in natural hues. Use them to store toys, linens, or just as a catch-all for quick tidying jobs. The pack of three comes backed by a 4.7-star rating after nearly 2,000 reviews. Available sizes: 18 x 14 x 12 inches — 17.7 x 13.8 x11 inches

50 A Hands-Free Trash Can With An Upscale Design Ogikey Touchless Trash Can See price on Amazon See on Amazon Skip the hard-to-maintain stainless steel and get this luxe trash can that doesn’t show fingerprints. And the convenience doesn’t end there — it also has motion-sensor tech that lifts and shuts the lid automatically. The wave pattern and gold-tone trim make it look so much better than basic versions, but it’s still surprisingly affordable. Available colors: 5

51 A Clever Tool For Cleaning Window Screens MyLifeUNIT Mesh Screen Cleaner See price on Amazon See on Amazon Mesh is notoriously hard to clean, but this window screen cleaning tool actually makes it a breeze. The long fibers gently dig into the holes, effectively wiping away dust and debris. And the ergonomic handle offers maximum comfort and can be used detached or with the extension for an easier reach.

52 A Grout Pen For Like-New Tile Results In Minutes Rainbow Chalk Markers Ltd Grout Pen See price on Amazon See on Amazon Restore your tile grout to a like-new look with this genius grout pen. The water-based, low-odor formula covers up stains and discoloration for bright, clean results. Since it comes in an easy-to-use applicator and dries to the touch in just five minutes, it’s a DIY project you can tackle over the weekend.

53 Smart Plugs For Hands-Free Control Kasa Smart Plug (2-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon Enjoy hands-free control of lights, appliances, tech, and beyond with these affordable smart plugs. Simply plug them in to standard A/C outlets, connect them to your home’s Wi-Fi, then download the free Kasa app to set up schedules, away mode, smart actions, and so much more. Or sync it with your home assistant to use voice commands.

54 Sleek Boxes For Keeping Cords & Wires Out Of Sight YECAYE Cable Management Box (2-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon Give your home a tidy look by simply tucking cables and wires away in these sleek cable management boxes with lids. The roomy inner compartments can accommodate several cords and even full-size power strips. And the hidden slots at the back make it easy to insert cords while offering necessary airflow. Available colors: 2

55 A Plant-Powered Stainless Steel Cleaner For Pristine Appliances Therapy Stainless Steel Cleaner See price on Amazon See on Amazon Keeping stainless steel surfaces in your home fingerprint-free is about to get so much easier when you use this one-step cleaner. The plant-powered formula is infused with lavender essential oil and effortlessly eliminates streaks and smudges for polished results. Plus, shoppers say the 16-ounce bottle is long-lasting, making it a budget-friendly way to help you keep your home clean.

56 Vintage-Inspired Still Life Prints For A Gallery Wall Moody Modern House Vintage Wall Decor (9 Pieces) See price on Amazon See on Amazon Create a custom gallery wall without spending a ton of money or time when you snag this super affordable print set. It includes nine posters with unique vintage-inspired, still life art scenes — all crafted from quality materials, like vibrant inks and thick paper that resists UV rays and fading.

57 A High-Capacity Oil Diffuser With Silver Accents Jack & Rose Essential Oil Diffuser See price on Amazon See on Amazon This is probably one of the prettiest essential oil diffusers you’ll find on Amazon. It has a chic marble-look top, fluted sides, silver accents, and a color-changing light feature. Plus, it’s ultra-quiet and holds over 2 cups of water, so you can enjoy up to 20 hours of uninterrupted, calming cool mist. Available colors: 7

58 Absorbent Stone Coasters With A Modern Look NiuYichee Water Absorbent Stone Coasters (2-Pieces) See price on Amazon See on Amazon These modern coasters are great for holding everything from cups to toothbrushes to small planters. The diatomite material is naturally absorbent, quick-drying, and easy to clean with a damp sponge. And with a variety of neutral hues to choose from, you can find one to match your style at a price that will leave you pleasantly surprised. Available colors: 17

59 Affordable Peel-&-Stick Cord Organizers DZDOV Cord Organizer (6-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon Cables and cords can make any space look like a mess, making these cord organizers a must for achieving a tidy look. They stick to flat surfaces, like appliances, and are made from sturdy yet flexible silicone that makes them easy to use while keeping cords secure. With six in the incredibly affordable pack, there’s one for all (or most) of your small appliances.