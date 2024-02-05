50 Comfortable Clothes On Amazon That Look Insanely Good On

06 A 100% Cotton Cardigan With 4,000+ 5-Star Reviews

The soft cotton fabric of this waffle cardigan is begging to be worn. Toss it over your favorite leggings, jeans, or whatever else you have on at the moment. It has a relaxed, oversize fit, but you can button it up to add a bit more structure. “It is nice and weighted feeling, breathable but warm, and very comfortable. [...] The bottom edge of the sweater covers my bottom which is perfect. It also has a very comfy slouchy appearance and feel to it,” wrote one shopper. No wonder more than 4,000 reviewers have given it a five-star rating.