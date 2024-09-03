In fashion, a truly effortless outfit is the one that works for you specifically — that fits your life and your style. Amazon brims with chic options, and this list has compiled 55 comfy, cheap outfits for women with fuller figures that look good on everyone. All of these outfits come in a range of sizes to accommodate a variety of figures, in silhouettes and fabrics intended to make everyone look incredible. From everyday staples to underwear and athleisure — plus some going-out options — scroll on to find your new wardrobe staples.

01 A Flowy Duster Cardigan That Shoppers Love Amazon IN'VOLAND Open Front Drape Cardigan $26 See On Amazon With a 4.5-star rating after 8,000 reviews, this open front duster cardigan is a fan favorite for a reason. It’s giving ‘90s in the best way possible — and the soft knit is so comfy you’ll never want to take it off. The long sleeves are fitted, to ensure the final look is polished, while the asymmetrical hem adds carefree movement. A bit of stretch is blended into the buttery material to keep the fit wearable. Available sizes: 1X-Large — 5X-Large

02 This Bodycon Bodysuit You’ll Rock Constantly Amazon IN'VOLAND Scoop Neck Bodysuit $24 See On Amazon Designed with a V-neckline and short sleeves that hit just above the elbow, this bodysuit is an elevated take on the classic T-shirt — and a bit of stretch is blended into the fabric for a fit that’s perfectly clingy and soft. The brief-style bottom features a snap closure, promoting a bunch-free silhouette. Available sizes: 12 Plus — 24 Plus

03 A Button-Down Flannel Shirt You Can Style As A Dress Amazon IN'VOLAND Flannel Shacket $45 See On Amazon In a roomy, knee-length fit, this button-down flannel shirt can totally be styled as a dress — try it with knee-length boots and add a belt to define the waist. It features a classic collar and button cuffs; the flap-front chest pockets have enough structure to serve as a light jacket, and as a bonus can hold your phone or keys. Available sizes: 14 — 28 Plus

04 This Fan-Favorite Maxi Dress Offered In So Many Colors & Prints Amazon Nemidor Short Sleeve Maxi Dress $34 See On Amazon A clear fan-favorite, this maxi dress has earned over 12,000 five-star ratings from shoppers. Crafted from a stretchy, mid-weight fabric, it adapts to all shapes and sizes — and the fitted bodice features an elasticized waist to keep the look structured. Short sleeves and a higher crew neckline complete the effortless pullover design. For this reasonable price, you might want to nab it in a few of the pretty hues on offer. Available sizes: 14 Plus — 26 Plus

05 A Classic Crewneck Sweater Amazon Amazon Essentials Long Sleeve Crewneck Sweater $24 See On Amazon You can’t go wrong with this Amazon Essentials crewneck sweater — the classic long-sleeved design features a close, stretchy fit that’s neither too tight nor too loose. So popular that over 14,000 shoppers have awarded it a five-star rating, it comes in tons of chic colors and patterns, like the timeless navy shown here. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X-Large

06 A Wide-Leg Jumpsuit You Can Dress Up Or Down Amazon CIDER Wide Leg Jumpsuit $33 See On Amazon Dress this jumpsuit up, or dress it down; the stretchy fabric and wide-leg silhouette can lean either way, thanks to the bodice-like defined waistband. The high scoop neckline and wide tank sleeves are daytime-appropriate, but become nighttime-ready with the addition of a heel. Available sizes: 0X-Large — 4X-Large

07 A 2-Pack Of Classic Black Leggings With Gentle Compression Amazon MOREFEEL High Waist Leggings (2-Pack) $20 See On Amazon Crafted from fabric with four-way stretch, these leggings have a gently compressive fit that’ll support you and won’t sag. The high, wide waistband resists bunching and rolling — and in a pack of two, you can always have a pair on deck. Dressed up or down, they’re an athleisure classic. Available sizes: X-Large — 4X-Large

08 This ‘90s-Inspired Bolero Jacket Amazon Auslook Lightweight Cardigan Sweater $20 See On Amazon With ‘90s trends continuing to dominate the fashion scene, now is the ideal time to snap up this bolero; the open-front design makes a chic topper for a tank and jeans or a slip dress. It’s crafted from a lightweight knit with three-quarter sleeves — perfect for adding a thin layer in transitional weather. Available sizes: 1X-Large — 5X-Large

09 This Effortless Drawstring Dress With Pockets Amazon AMZ Plus Casual Wrap Dress $20 See On Amazon One of the secrets to this dress’s comfy fit is its lush-feeling fabric, blended with a bit of stretch; the other is an empire waist with an adjustable drawstring so you can customize the fit. The surplice neckline, short sleeves, and knee-length hem make it a natural choice for days when you’re dressing for the office. The side pockets are icing on the cake. Available sizes: X-Large — 5X-Large

10 These Tailored-Looking Pants In A Stretchy Fit Amazon Zac & Rachel Ankle Length Pants $30 See On Amazon With split hems and faux back and side pockets, these ankle-length pants have enough polish for your work wardrobe — and the stretchy fabric is comfy enough when it’s a WFH day. The pull-on design features a wide mid-rise waistband; for a little extra zhuzh, top these with a button-down white shirt and add a loafer. Available sizes: 4 Petite — 20 Plus

11 A Midi Skirt You’ll Wear All Year Long Amazon Floerns Flared Midi Skirt $28 See On Amazon Not only does this skirt feature a pull-on elasticized waistband that’s so comfy you might think it was loungewear, the versatile midi length can be worn all year long. The fluttery fit and pretty print will look just as stylish with heels and a tank as with a cropped sweater and tall boots. Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large Plus

12 A Ruffled Chiffon Dress In The Prettiest Prints Amazon Nemidor Chiffon Skater Dress $38 See On Amazon Fluttery short sleeves and a tiered ruffled hem lend this airy chiffon dress enough structure for dressy occasions, especially if paired with the right accessories. The pullover style features a scoop neckline and an elasticized empire waist for added definition that won’t restrict movement. Choose from nearly two dozen stunning colors and prints. Available sizes: 14 Plus — 26 Plus

13 This Cult-Fave Seamless Bralette Amazon JUST MY SIZE Seamless Bralette $13 See On Amazon Shoppers can’t get enough of this seamless bralette; over 11,000 have given it a five-star rating. The pullover design pops on in a flash, with wide straps and a U-shaped back to help lift and support — and it’s even crafted from moisture-wicking fabric to keep you cool: An easy yes. Available sizes: X-Large — 6X-Large

14 This Waffle Knit Top With Lacy Short Sleeves Amazon OLRIK Waffle Knit Lace Sleeve Blouse $15 See On Amazon In a soft waffle weave knit, this relaxed top is a dressed-up alternative to your favorite comfy T-shirt; the lacy short sleeves zhuzh the look just enough. Designed with a V-neckline, the loose silhouette would look incredible paired with a simple jean or trouser — it’s bound to become an office wardrobe staple. And since it has a longer hem, it’s a dream to pair with leggings for bum coverage, too. Available sizes: Large Plus — 5X-Large Plus

15 This Adorable Henley-Style Hoodie Amazon Eytino Pullover Sweatshirt $33 See On Amazon A hoodie is already a sporty athleisure staple — and this version gets even cuter with Henley-style snaps at the neckline. Otherwise, the design details are classic: Drawstring hood, front kanga pocket, along with ribbed cuffs and hem. The easy fit hits at the hip — try going up a size for even more coziness. Available sizes: 1X-Large — 5X-Large

16 These Popular Wide-Leg Lounge Pants Amazon UEU Wide Leg Lounge Pants $24 See On Amazon You can change up the look of these versatile lounge pants by folding down the wide, high waistband — and that’s just one of their fan-favorite features. Crafted from soft and stretchy fabric that molds to every shape, the wide-leg silhouette is just as ideal for lounging as for yoga; consider them your next athleisure staple. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

17 A Fan-Favorite Sundress With A Swingy A-Line Silhouette Amazon elescat Sleeveless Dress $25 See On Amazon It comes in so many fun prints, there’s bound to be one that suits your aesthetic; no wonder this dress is such a fan-favorite, with over 19,000 five-star ratings. Designed with a high scoop neckline and wide tank straps, the easy fit flares out to a fluttery A-line skirt. By swapping sneakers for heels, it can take you day to night. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

18 This Short-Sleeved Cardigan For Light Layering Amazon ADANIKI Short Sleeve Cardigan $20 See On Amazon You’’ll want to keep this cardigan on hand for those days that require a light layer; the short-sleeved, open-front design is cozy yet light. Two roomy patch front pockets at the hip have room for you to stash your phone, and the fit is roomy enough that you can layer underneath without adding bulk. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

19 A Multipack Of Lacy Boyshorts With The Smoothest Finish Amazon Barbra Lingerie Boyshorts (6-Pack) $25 See On Amazon In sheer gorgeous lace, this six-pack of boyshorts is giving lingerie — but plenty of stretch is blended into the fabric for wear-everyday comfiness and a curve-clinging fit that will disappear underneath clothing. Scalloped edges make the cheeky design feel even more special. Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large Plus

20 The Cutest Tiered Midi Dress Amazon Celkuser Ruffle Tiered Midi Dress $35 See On Amazon Designed with fluttery ruffled short sleeves and a tiered, skirt, this midi dress is the cutest — and there’s no body type the stretchy fabric and playful fit won’t look good on. A V-neckline and elastic waistband complete the comfy yet detailed look, which you’ll wear with everything from sneakers to heels. Available sizes: 14 Plus — 26 Plus

21 A Floral-Printed Camisole In A Fluttery Fit Amazon Joellyus Loose Cami Tank Top $15 See On Amazon The soft cotton blend of this camisole top is elevated by its chic design; gathered at the scoop neckline, it drapes into a gorgeous fluttery fit. Featuring delicate adjustable spaghetti straps and a hip-length hem, this top is at its best when worn untucked — which also happens to be the comfiest way to style it. Available sizes: X-Large — 6X-Large

22 These Flared Leggings With A Trendy V Waist Amazon Eytino Crossover High Waisted Leggings $32 See On Amazon Trade your skinny leggings for these flared leggings to instantly update your athleisure collection. Not only is the silhouette trendy, the wider hem works with the high V-waistband to hug curves — helped along by the buttery, stretchy fabric. Available sizes: 1X-Large — 5X-Large

23 A Shockingly Comfy Surplice Neckline Dress Amazon Pinup Fashion Wrap Dress $35 See On Amazon Even though this midi dress has a surplice neckline and bow-tied waist that make it look ultra-polished, it’s also shockingly comfortable. The fabric is blended with a bit of stretch to keep the fit wearable. Fluttery sleeves contribute to the unrestrictive fit, as does the flared knee-length hem. Available sizes: 14 Plus — 28 Plus

24 A Silky Full-Length Robe For Pampered Lounging Amazon Applesauce Long Robe $35 See On Amazon For pampered lounging, this robe is it: The dramatic maxi length, silky-soft fabric, and roomy fit combine to create a piece both gorgeous and wearable. Adjust the tie waist to your preference, or leave it open; layer it over pajamas or lingerie — or nothing at all. Available sizes: One size

25 This Utterly Essential Henley Tunic Top Amazon VISLILY Henley Shirt $21 See On Amazon Discomfort is impossible in this tunic top; the flowing, longer fit and springy fabric all but assure you’ll reach for this constantly. The short-sleeved design is perfect for warm days or as a layer under cardigans or jackets. It features Henley-style snaps at the scoop neckline and gathered details at the yoke drape beautifully when styled untucked. Available sizes: 14 Plus — 28 Plus

26 This Wardobe Hero Satin Bomber Jacket Amazon IN'VOLAND Bomber Jacket $30 See On Amazon This satin bomber jacket can be used to dress up a simple tee and denim, or top off a slinky slip dress; it’s the hero of any wardrobe. Designed with ribbed trim, the roomy zip-front silhouette gets even cooler and comfier if you go up a size — and it’s got a zippered sleeve pocket and two side pockets for stashing small essentials. Available sizes: 16 Plus — 24 Plus

27 This Ultra-Chic Menswear-Inspired Sleep Set Amazon SWOMOG Button Down Pajama Set (2 Pieces) $30 See On Amazon With a button-front short-sleeved shirt trimmed in contrasting piping, this polished sleep set has the structured energy of menswear pajamas — and the stretchy fabric has enough movement to accommodate shifting during the night. Adjust the drawstring-waist shorts to fit as loose or as tight as you like. Available sizes: 18 Plus — 28 Plus

28 A Wireless Bra That Wicks Away Moisture Amazon Just My Size Active Wirefree Bra $13 See On Amazon Thanks to moisture-wicking fabric blended with plenty of stretch, this bra keeps you comfy even in hot weather — and not a wire in sight. The wide, adjustable straps and hook-and-eye closure allow you to customize the fit; the straps even feature cushions to help offset shoulder pressure. Available sizes: 44C — 32DDD

29 This Multipack Of High-Waisted Biker Shorts Amazon HLTPRO Biker Shorts (3-Pack) $23 See On Amazon Biker shorts have become an essential for any athleisure collection, and this three-pack has earned an overall 4.4-star average after more than 17,000 ratings. The high-waisted, opaque design provides squat-approved support, while the above-the-knee length keeps things sporty. Crafted from luxe, stretchy fabric to hug your shape, you’ll live in these. Available sizes: Large-X-Large

30 A T-Shirt Dress With A Chic Pleated Front Amazon Tralilbee Short Sleeve Dress $31 See On Amazon With a chic pleated front, this T-shirt dress could totally work as part of an office outfit — even though the swingy, stretchy fabric has enough give to it for lounging. The short-sleeved, scoop-neck silhouette hits at the knee; not only will it look good on everyone, it’ll go with practically every shoe in your closet. Available sizes: Large — 4X-Large

31 A Breezy Floral Cardigan You Can Style So Many Ways Amazon Chicgal Chiffon Cardigan $14 See On Amazon You’ll be amazed at how many ways you can style this breezy floral cardigan. Crafted from expensive-looking chiffon, the oversized fit is designed with an open front and short sleeves — wear it loose, over a tank and denim, tie it at the front, or try flipping it around and tying for an open-back look. Shoppers are obsessed — it’s got over 45,000 five-star ratings. Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

32 This Lace-Trimmed Tunic Top With Elegant Details Amazon Ahlaray Short Sleeve Pleated Blouse $15 See On Amazon Lace trim at the neckline and gathered pleating along the bust and the back of this tunic top transforms it into a piece dressy enough for a dinner out, especially if paired with a chic heel. You’ll want to wear this piece untucked to appreciate the flowing legnth and fit; the roomy silhouette is blended with a bit of stretch to drape in all the right places. Available sizes: Medium — 4X-Large

33 A Zipper Hoodie In The Softest Fleece Amazon Amazon Essentials Full Zip Hoodie $24 See On Amazon In the softest fleece, this hoodie will feel like a treat every time you put it on — and the classic design can work for anyone. It’s designed with a zipper front, drawstring hood, and a front kanga pockets. Wear it over T-shirts, or layer underneath a trench to add chic coziness. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X-Large

34 This Chiffon Blouse With Sheer Dotted Swiss Sleeves Amazon Bebonnie V Neck Chiffon Blouse $27 See On Amazon Thanks to the expensive-looking chiffon fabric, this V-neck blouse is already easy to envision as part of a going-out look; the sheer Swiss dot sleeves lock in the chic design. The fit allows for easy movement, and accommodates virtually every body type — it’ll stay at the front of your closet. Available sizes: Medium — 3X-Large

35 A Tunic Top With Roll-Tab Sleeves Amazon AMCLOS Flowy Tunic Top $23 See On Amazon Designed with a flowy fit, this hip-length tunic top looks good on every body shape, and roll-tab sleeves combined with buttery fabric contribute to the laid-back yet put-together aesthetic. If you’re looking for pieces you can wear to the office, this one is a must — the high V-neckline is both chic and workplace-appropriate. Available sizes: X-Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus

36 These Comfy Yet Structured Trousers For Days At The Office Amazon Briggs New York Super Stretch Pants $30 See On Amazon Meet your new favorite pants for work days. The flat-front, straight-legged silhouette features functional pockets for a look that’s perfectly polished — and they pull right on, with a bit of stretch blended into the fabric to keep the design comfy. With a wide, gently compressive waistband to keep them in place, they’re a guaranteed favorite. Available sizes: 16 Plus — 24 Plus (also available in select short sizes)

37 A Tiered Maxi Dress That’s Flowy & Versatile Amazon Nemidor Flared Maxi Dress $40 See On Amazon Thanks to an elasticated waistline, this dress has shape and structure — and looks incredible whether you wear it to brunch or to a friend’s wedding. The tiered maxi skirt and fluttery short sleeves are designed with wide bands of floral trim to accentuate the pretty print. Available sizes: 14 Plus — 26 Plus

38 This Ringer T-Shirt To Update Your Casual Wear Amazon Geifa V-Neck Pocket T-Shirt $15 See On Amazon Expand your casual wear with this ringer T-shirt; the contrasting trim at the V-neckline and short sleeves is a sporty update to the classic silhouette. Designed with an easy fit and blended with a bit of stretch, it can work for any body type — and it’ll feel oh-so-soft. The patch front pocket is an adorable detail. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

39 This Femme Textured Swiss Dot Blouse Amazon Happy Sailed Loose Crochet Blouse $28 See On Amazon In a femme, textured Swiss dot fabric, this short-sleeved pullover top elevates even your most basic pair of jeans. The easy fit looks good on every body type, and you can size up if you prefer a blousier fit. Crocheted trim at the cuffs and V-neckline continue down the front — and the bodice features a silky-soft lining, so no need to layer for coverage. Available sizes: 1X-Large — 5X-Large

40 A Pair Of Cargo Pants In An Updated Capri Length Amazon MoFiz Cargo Capri Pants $38 See On Amazon A staple for any Gen Z-er, these cargo pants feature an updated capri length — and the stretchy, soft fabric will mold to every shape. The pull-on silhouette features an adjustable drawstring waist, with roomy snap cargo pockets at the sides and adjustable drawstring cuffs. Pair with kitten heels and a fitted tank for a modern take on early aughts style. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large

41 This Shoulder-Baring Cutout T-Shirt Amazon Amoretu Cold Shoulder Tee $20 See On Amazon With an easy fit and soft, stretchy fabric, this short-sleeved top has all the features of your favorite comfy T-shirt — plus statement-making shoulder cutouts. Combined with the V-neckline, these features make it a great going-out piece that’s both wearable and chic. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

42 A Tunic Blouse With A Crocheted Hem Amazon QIXING Lace Trim Tunic $27 See On Amazon What’s not to love about this pretty tunic with a high scoop neck line? It’s designed with a crocheted hem that you’ll want to show off, and it drops slightly in the back — ideal for pairing with leggings. Long, fitted sleeves contrast with the swingy fit; shoppers love it so much, it’s earned over 13,000 five-star ratings. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

43 A Pair Of Timeless Joggers You’ll Rock Constantly Amazon Hanes Brushed Fleece Joggers $16 See On Amazon A must for any wardrobe, these joggers are crafted from soft brushed fleece with an elasticized pull-on waistband and cuffs: A design that’s both timeless and cozy. Designed with two functional side pockets, the easy fit can always be sized up for a Gen Z-approved ultra-baggy look. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large

44 An Essential Zip-Front Fleece Amazon Amazon Essentials Fleece Jacket $11 See On Amazon With a zippered front and a fit that’s close without being skintight, this mid-weight fleece jacket is a layering essential; you can fit tees underneath, or top it with a heavier jacket. Boasting a near-perfect 4.5-star rating, the high mock neckline and and side pockets keep your hands and neck toasty. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X-Large

45 This Oversized T-Shirt With An Adorable Butterfly Cutout Amazon SOLY HUX Butterfly T-Shirt $24 See On Amazon From the front, this is an on-trend oversized T-shirt — a must for any modern wardrobe — but from the back it’s a statement piece, with a cutout butterfly design. Hitting at the hip, the practical crew neckline and dropped short sleeves keep the focus on that attention-grabbing back. Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus

46 A Pair Of Palazzo Pants With An Unbelievable Number of 5-Star Ratings Amazon Arolina Stretchy Wide Leg Palazzo Pants $17 See On Amazon These palazzo pants feature an almost unbelievable number of five-star ratings — over 29,000. Designed with a wide, high waistband and fitted through the hip, they extend to a statement-making palazzo leg that, thanks to the smooth stretchy fabric, can go dressy or casual. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

47 An Effortless One-Shoulder Jumpsuit Amazon KAY SINN Off Shoulder Jumpsuit $20 See On Amazon With a drawstring waistband that can be adjusted to suit every figure and an easy-breezy pull-on design, this jumpsuit is the definition of effortless. The broad scooped neckline is wide enough to be worn off-the-shoulder — a button closure keeps its design secure — while tapered cuffs lend sporty appeal. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

48 An Easy-Fitting Henley Tank Top Amazon Haloumoning Henley Tank Top $15 See On Amazon No need to sacrifice comfort for style with this tank; the easy fit is oh-so-wearable, with Henley-style buttons for cute, casual detail. It features a scoop neckline and wide tank straps, with a hip-length hem that you can style tucked or loose. In other words, it’s poised to become a staple. Available sizes: Large — 5X-Large

49 This Dolman-Sleeve T-Shirt With A Fitted Waist Amazon Lock And Love Dolman T-Shirt $19 See On Amazon Structured yet wearable, this V-neck top features wide dolman sleeves that taper to a fitted waist. The stretchy material allows you to adjust the placement on the hip, tailoring perfectly to your shape; no wonder over 16,000 shoppers have awarded it a five-star rating. Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large

50 These Buttery Joggers With A Wide Adjustable Waistband Amazon UEU Yoga Joggers $29 See On Amazon Crafted from luxe, buttery fabric, these joggers have universal appeal — and the wide, stretchy waistband can be folded down to change the look or fit to accommodate your specific preference. The silhouette drapes to a tapered cuff, with two functional side pockets. You’ll reach for these constantly. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

51 A Cardigan With So Much Styling Potential Amazon GRACE KARIN Classic Sweater Cardigan $25 See On Amazon With its buttoned front and close, cozy fit, this cardigan easily justifies its place in any wardrobe. The long-sleeved, scoop-neck design can be layered over T-shirts or styled as a standalone top, while the lightweight knit makes it ideal in transitional weather — it’s thin enough to wear under a heavier jacket without looking bulky. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

52 This Sweeping Maxi Skirt With Drape For Days Amazon Simlu Maxi Skirt $23 See On Amazon An affordable way to work a little Gen Z style into your wardrobe: This drop-waist maxi skirt. Crafted from stretchy, luxe-feeling fabric, it pulls right on, molding to any body shape and flowing out to a dramatic drape-y hemline that’s always eye-catching. Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

53 This Simple Yet Attention-Grabbing Blouse Amazon luvamia Tiered Bell Sleeve Top $25 See On Amazon The simple scooped neckline of this top is elevated by attention-grabbing three-quarter sleeves: Tiered and bell-shaped, they’ll add a little something extra without overwhelming your look. The relaxed fit and hip-length hem ensures the top looks chic whether tucked and bloused or worn loose. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

54 A Flared Mini Skirt With Built-In Shorts Amazon DJT Flared Mini Skirt $20 See On Amazon Who cares about strong winds — built-in shorts allow anyone to wear this mini skirt with confidence. The stretchy, pull-on design rises high at the waist and flares out to hit the top of the thigh. For a timeless Parisian aesthetic, try it with thigh-high boots and a fitted turtleneck. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large

