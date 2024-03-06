55 Comfy, Stylish Things That Are Only $30 On Amazon

Compromise might be an essential life skill, but when it comes to shopping, it’s really better if you can get everything you want. It just so happens that Amazon brims with pieces that hit all the sweet spots, while still being gentle on your wallet. To that end, I’ve rounded up a collection of 55 things that manage to be both comfy and stylish, and — even better — are only $30 (or less). Scroll on to shop the edit.

01 This Day-To-Night Jumpsuit Amazon KAY SINN Off Shoulder Jumpsuit $22 See on Amazon Made from a buttery, elastic fabric, this jumpsuit is the stuff lounging dreams are made of — and it’s structured enough to take you from day to night. This versatility comes by way of a convertible boat neckline that can be worn off the shoulder, fluttery short sleeves, a drawstring waistline, and two side pockets. Wear it with sneakers or slides in daylight, and swap in a pair of heels once the sun sets. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 16

02 This Relaxed Top In A Waffle Weave Texture Amazon Dokotoo Waffle Knit V Neck Top $26 See on Amazon A textured waffle weave adds interest to this relaxed top, which also features drop sleeves and a V-neckline, with a dropped hem. The effect is casual but cute, and perfect for pairing with denim or layering over a workout top with leggings. With a roomy fit, it’s an easy, everyday staple. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 16

03 This Matching Set In A Lightweight Linen Blend Amazon Trendy Queen Linen Matching Set (2 Piece) $20 See On Amazon Comprised of a square-neck pullover tank and high-waisted shorts with front pleats and a hidden side zipper, this matching set is the sort of minimal yet chic wardrobe addition you’ll reach for constantly — even more so given that it’s crafted from a wearable, lightweight, linen blend. The airy fit and monochrome hue creates a perfectly polished look. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 9

04 This Half-Zip Sweatshirt That Looks Expensive Amazon AUTOMET Half Zip Sweatshirt $26 See on Amazon An upgrade to your loungewear collection, this designer-lookalike sweatshirt is fashioned from a cotton blend that’s lined with fleece for the ultimate in coziness — and a cute half-zip at the neck adds a little preppy twist. The oversize fit can layer over tees tanks, and a kanga pocket at the front roots it in classic hoodie style. Thumbholes polish off the functional details. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 18

05 The Instant-Upgrade Matching Workout Set Amazon WodoWei Workout Set (2 Pieces) $29 See on Amazon Proof positive that workout attire can indeed be polished, this matching set features a pullover sports bra with racerback tank straps and high-waisted leggings, both crafted from the same stretchy and soft fabric, with cute contrasting trim. Coordinated and comfortable, this set instantly upgrades your workout (or lounge) wardrobe. Available sizes: Small — Large

Available colors: 17

06 This Comfy Coordinated Set You’ll Want To Wear Every Day Amazon PrinStory Lounge Set (2 Pieces) $30 See on Amazon No matter what is on your to-do list, this two-piece set is the perfect accompaniment. The waffle weave texture adds cute detail while maintaining the casual feel. Comprised of a long sleeve top with a scoop neck and a pair of drawstring waist shorts, the set is crafted from a soft fabric blended with a high percentage of spandex for lots of stretchy movement, in a relaxed fit that promises to be addictively comfortable. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 16

07 This Breezy Short-Sleeved Duster Amazon Dokotoo Loose Cover Up - $27.99 See on Amazon You’ll be amazed at the many ways you can style this airy short-sleeved duster. The open-front design features a loose fit, dropped sleeves, and cute pattern that will look chic paired with denim and a tee, or as a bathing suit cover-up. You can even add a belt and wear it as a sheer dress. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 20

08 This Perfectly Preppy Sweater Vest Amazon Dokotoo V-Neck Sweater Vest $29.99 See on Amazon Perfectly preppy, this sweater vest has a V-neckline and cable-knit details that would look adorable paired with a button-down; the unrestrictive, oversize fit is ideal for layering. Ribbed trim at the sleeves, neck, and hem provide contrast and enough structure for the vest to be worn singly as a top. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 11

09 These Popular Tapered Joggers For On-The-Go Days Amazon THE GYM PEOPLE Tapered Joggers $30 See on Amazon Even if they weren’t super affordable (which they are), these joggers would deserve a spot in your shopping cart — they’re so popular that over 14,000 shoppers have given them a five-star rating. Designed for comfort, they’re made from an extra-stretchy fabric with a high, wide, pull-on waistband; tapered cuffed legs and two functional side pockets polish the silhouette. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 18

10 This Oversize Romper You Can Style So Many Ways Amazon AUTOMET Jumpsuit $29 See on Amazon This jumpsuit — made from cotton blended with spandex for a loose, stretchy fit — pulls right on for everyday ease, and it comes with tons of styling potential. Pair the low V-neck design with tees and tanks, bandeau tops, lacy bralettes, and even bathing suits. Plus, you can roll the cuffs for even more versatility. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 19

11 A Midi Skirt With A Saucy Side Slit Amazon Floerns Split A-Line Midi Skirt - $25 See on Amazon The sweet print of this midi skirt gets a saucy twist courtesy of its daring thigh-high slit; you could totally transition a daytime outfit to night with the addition of stilettos and a crop top. The high waist defines the silhouette, and features a handy zipper closure, while the breezy fit promises comfort. Available sizes: XX-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 36

12 These Classic Straight-Leg Jeans From A Classic Brand Amazon Lee Ultra Lux Comfort With Flex Motion Straight Leg Jean - $25 See on Amazon A pair of straight leg jeans will always deserve a spot in your wardrobe, and this affordable pair comes from classic denim brand Lee. Crafted from 100% cotton, the rise hits just below the waist, with a zipper fly, button closure, and a hidden elastic band to help them comfortably conform to your shape. They’re even available in short, long, and petite sizes, so you can find the ideal fit. Available sizes: 4 — 30 (including select short and long sizes)

Available colors: 11

13 This Square-Neck Top With Polished Details Amazon Amazon Essentials Half-Sleeve T-Shirt - $14 See on Amazon Chic and polished details like a square neckline and half-sleeves make this Amazon Essentials T-shirt more than appropriate for the workplace, and it’s got spandex blended into the buttery cotton-modal fabric to ensure it maintains the comfort you expect from a tee. The hip length and fitted silhouette are tailor-made for tucking, too. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 15

14 This Billowy, Pure Cotton Maxi Skirt Amazon OCHENTA Long Cotton Maxi Skirt $27 See On Amazon In a billowy fit and ankle length, this maxi skirt is a natural choice for anyone seeking both comfort and style. It’ll look incredible paired with crop tops, fitted tees, and tanks, and the breezy, 100% cotton is a breathable choice in warm weather. The pull-on elasticized waistband makes it even more effortless. Available sizes: Small — Large

Available colors: 14

15 A Best-Selling Panama Hat With A Wide, Adjustable Brim Amazon FURTALK Wide Brim Straw Hat $27 See On Amazon Hats can be tricky to size, but this Panama hat solves that problem with the addition of an adjustable band inside, so it’s easy to find your preferred fit. A wide ribbon trims the crown for a little classic Panama hat style, and it offers 99% UV protection, so it’s a natural choice for a tropical vacation — it’s even packable. Available sizes: Medium-Large — Large-X-Large

Available colors: 9

16 These Shortie Overalls With An Adorable Pleated Front Amazon AUTOMET Sleeveless Jumper $23 See on Amazon Adorable pleats grace the front of these shortie overalls, rendered in a light and breathable rayon-linen blend — it’s a surprising design detail made even more attractive when you glimpse the low price. Adjustable button straps and two functional side pockets round out the design, which hits just above the knee. The oversize fit would also make for a chic beach cover-up. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 10

17 These Yoga Pants With A Shocking Number Of 5-Star Ratings Amazon THE GYM PEOPLE High-Waisted Yoga Pants $25 See on Amazon You might not believe the number of five-star ratings behind these yoga pants — over 48,000 and counting. Shoppers rave about the mildly compressive, high, wide waistband and the elasticity of the moisture-wicking fabric; a gusseted crotch contributes even more comfort. There’s an inner pocket for your keys, and the two side pockets have room to stash your phone or even a water bottle. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 41

18 This Wardrobe Must-Have Shorts Set Amazon IN'VOLAND Linen and Shorts Set (2-Pieces) $30 See On Amazon Worn together, this shorts set instantly creates a relaxed yet polished look that you can dress up with heels or down with sneakers, and the possibilities don’t stop there — it can expand your wardrobe even further. The button-down, notch collar shirt and drawstring waist shorts can be worn separately for even more outfit-creating possibilities. Available sizes: 16 Plus — 24 Plus

Available colors: 11

19 This Fan-Favorite Dress & Cover-Up Hybrid Amazon Ekouaer Beach Cover Up Shirt $28 See On Amazon While there’s no doubt that this breezy oversize button-down would make an ideal beach cover-up, it would also make an easy everyday dress — the notch collar and drop hem would look so chic paired with tall boots or heels and a belt. It features three-quarter sleeves, along with the approval of over 15,000 five-star ratings. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 31

20 A Floral Blouse With Romantic Poet Sleeves Amazon SHEWIN Long Sleeve Blouse - $21 See on Amazon Fluttery poet sleeves are the pitch-perfect accompaniment to this blouse’s darling floral print. It features a hip-length hem that would look so pretty tucked into denim or a floaty skirt. The V-neckline is still modest enough for the workplace, though it can be made date-night ready with the right layered chains. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 41

21 The Trendy Ballet Flats With Over 46,000 5-Star Reviews Amazon Amazon Essentials Belice Ballet Flat $28 See on Amazon In a trending silhouette that happens to be astonishingly low-priced, these ballet flats already deserve your consideration. They also come backed by over 46,000 five-star ratings. Crafted from soft faux leather with a quarter-inch heel, they feature a memory foam insole and a heel pillow for a comfortable, wear-all-day fit. Available sizes: 5 — 15 (also offered in select wide sizes)

Available colors: 21

22 This Go-Everywhere Duster Cardigan With Lacy Trim Amazon Tickled Teal Lace Trim Cardigan Sweater $26 See On Amazon Lacy trim embellishes the hem of this midi-length duster cardigan, which has earned legions of fans for its everyday styling potential. The supremely versatile open-front design is ideal as a transitional layer, easy to pop on and off, and crafted in a soft lightweight fabric will help prevent overheating. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 12

23 These Wide-Leg Pants With An Elastic Paper Bag Waist Amazon Dokotoo Elastic-Waist Pants $29 See on Amazon The wide-leg silhouette gets a cute and wearable update in these pants, which feature a pull-on elastic paper bag waist. A drawstring allows you to perfectly adjust the fit, while the cropped silhouette highlights your shoe of choice. Two side pockets add both structure and function. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 11

24 This Wardrobe-Maximizing Maxi Dress Amazon Amazon Essentials Waisted Maxi Dress $26 See on Amazon An instant wardrobe maximizer, you can wear this maxi dress for occasions ranging from lounging and running errands to days in the workplace and more. Featuring a V-neckline and short sleeves, it’s made from a supple fabric blended with elastane to guarantee a comfortable fit, while an empire waist adds polish. Available sizes: X-Small — 2X

Available colors: 18

25 This Stretchy Surplice-Neck Top With Stylish Details Amazon TIANZHU Dressy Wrap Shirt $24 See on Amazon Not only is this short-sleeved top crafted from a stretchy, skin-friendly fabric, it’s packed with design details to ensure a polished look from the surplice neckline to the empire waist and flowing, pleated bodice. The tunic length hits below the hip; long enough that you can wear it with leggings as well as other more structured pants. Available sizes: Large — 5X-Large

Available colors: 26

26 This Open-Front Chiffon Cardigan With A Cult Following Amazon CHICGAL Floral Kimono Cardigan $16 See On Amazon Over 41,000 five-star ratings endorse this fluttery, sheer cardigan — shoppers say it can serve as a cover-up for beach days or dress up a tank top. The open-front design is crafted from a floral-print chiffon in a loose, airy fit that won’t overwhelm on hot days. Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

Available colors: 21

27 A Long-Sleeved Bodysuit That Molds To Your Body Amazon PUMIEY Scoop Neck Long Sleeve Bodysuit $29 See on Amazon An essential layering piece for any closet, this luxe-looking — yet budget-conscious — long-sleeved bodysuit is crafted from a buttery fabric that’s blended with a high percentage of stretch to help it perfectly mold to your body. The scoop neck design features a button closure at the buttom for seamless bathroom breaks, too. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 11

28 This Low-Key Spicy Surplice Neck Top Amazon N'VOLAND V-Neck Wrap Blouse $25 See On Amazon Without question, the deep V of this surplice neckline top is low-key spicy. Crafted from a smooth fabric with a hint of stretch, the hip-length hem gently molds to the body, while loose batwing sleeves offer fluttery contrast. The comfort of your favorite T-shirt — but easily dressed up — this top is sure to become beloved. Available sizes: 24 Plus — 30 Plus

Available colors: 13

29 This Silky Camisole For All Seasons Amazon Ekouaer Silk Satin Tank Top $24 See On Amazon This silky tank will stay at the front of your closet year-round — the V-neck silhouette features wide tank sleeves and an easy, hip-length fit that’s both elegant and wearable. It can easily serve as a standalone top or layer underneath cardigans and blazers. A V-back echoes the front’s design for a little design detail bonus. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 26

30 This Sleek Track Jacket With Thumb Holes Amazon Lviefent Slim Fit Track Jacket With Thumb Holes $24 See on Amazon Thumb holes at the elasticized cuffs help keep the long sleeves of this track jacket in place if you happen to be heading out for a run, making it a practical choice for anyone with an active lifestyle — and the form-fitting silhouette is sleek and stylish as well if you’re wearing it for more of an athleisure look. It features a high mock neck and zip front, with a subtle dip at the front and back of the hem for added style. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 11

31 This Slouchy-Chic Oversize Cardigan Amazon AUTOMET Oversize V-Neck Cardigan $20 See on Amazon The simplicity of this cardigan is all part of its magic; crafted from a soft viscose knit, the oversize V-neck design is minimal enough that you can pair it with solids or patterns. It’s just as versatile when it comes to coordinating silhouettes — you’ll find it looks just as incredible worn over slip dresses and skirts as it does when worn with denim. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 11

32 This 2-Piece Set With The Cutest Crop Tank Amazon Trendy Queen Sleeveless Top and Short Set (2-Pieces) $26 See On Amazon Wearably relaxed with its breathable linen-blend fabric and breezy fit, this matching set also has some sneaky structured details. The pullover tank features an elasticized hem (a keyhole button secures the back of the tank) and the pull-on shorts have an elasticized paper bag waist, to add definition without sacrificing a bit of comfort. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 16

33 A Button-Down Corduroy In An Oversize Fit Amazon Dokotoo Corduroy Button-Down Shirt $25 See on Amazon With its loose, unrestrictive fit and sturdy corduroy fabric, this button-down can easily be worn as a light jacket, and the notch collar, button front, and patch front pocket ensure it reads as a top too — an ideal wardrobe workhorse. It’s so versatile, you can see why this top is so popular. To date, it’s garnered over 9,000 five-star ratings. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 37

34 These Essential Canvas Low-Tops Amazon Hash Bubbie Canvas Sneakers $20 See on Amazon Every wardrobe can benefit from these canvas sneakers; the minimal and versatile design goes with everything from casual wear to dresses. This pair features a classic rubber sole and toe cap, with a breathable canvas outsole — and a pleasantly wallet-friendly price to boot. Choose from neutrals, pastels, and even leopard print. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 13

35 A Popular T-Shirt Dress That’s Beyond Versatile Amazon Molerani T-Shirt Dress $20 See on Amazon At the center of the Venn diagram of comfiness, versatility, and affordability lies this T-shirt dress. The swingy, stretchy fabric promises the comfort of its tee namesake, the minimal design can be easily dressed up or down, and it’s been vetted by more than 19,000 five-star ratings. A scoop neckline and short sleeves are ready for accessories, and a knee-length hem goes with virtually every style of shoe. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 52

36 This Satin Pajama Set With Vintage ‘80s Energy Amazon Ekouaer Satin Silk Pajamas Camisole Shorts Set (2-Pieces) $25 See On Amazon Booty-baring split-hem shorts and a dainty, adjustable spaghetti-strap camisole top give this satin pajama set major ‘80s lingerie energy, in a smooth, liquidy satin fabric that’s as comfortable as it is alluring. This affordable set has gotten quite a bit of positive attention from shoppers — to date it’s earned over 11,000 five-star ratings. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 18

37 This Hanes Hoodie You’ll Reach For Constantly Amazon Hanes EcoSmart Full-Zip Hooded Sweatshirt $16 See on Amazon Come for the classic hoodie style, and stay for the sustainably crafted design — this cozy Hanes hoodie is made from thick, high-density cotton sourced from American farms. It features half-kanga pockets and a zipper front, in a classic fit that can be layered under heavier jackets. It also just happens to be criminally inexpensive. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 13

38 This Square-Neck Tank With A Stylishly Pleated Yoke Amazon Saloogoe Tank Top $22 See on Amazon A square neckline dresses up the flowy fit of this tank, as does the pleated yoke, and the longer tunic length will look chic whether tucked in or left loose. Wide tank straps contribute extra structure, so even though it promises to feel like loungewear, the look will remain polished. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 36

39 This Cushy Front-Or-Back Wrap Sweater Amazon softome Long Sleeve Wrap Front Loose Sweater $30 See on Amazon Wear this long-sleeved sweater with the deep-V neck at the front, or flipped to the back — it works perfectly well either way. The relaxed fit and stretchy knit are given shape by the ribbed cuffs and hem, and you can dial up the spice by wearing it with just a lacy bralette underneath. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 14

40 These Flare Yoga Pants With All The Pockets Amazon IUGA Bootcut Yoga Pants $30 See on Amazon Lest you think loungewear cannot be sophisticated, consider these yoga pants: Along with a comfy, high, wide waistband, they feature an on-trend bootcut hem and two functional front and back pockets for a little extra zhuzh. A high percentage of stretch blended into the fabric can handle an intense workout class, but they’re structured enough to work as office wear. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 16

41 An Elegant Reversible Shawl Wrap Amazon Epsion Color Block Shawl Wrap - $28 See on Amazon It’s already quite affordable, and with the reversible two-tone design, this shawl wrap becomes even more cost-effective — it’s like getting two wraps in one. Fringed at the edges, the design is crafted from a lush knit for maximum coziness. Pop it on over a sweater, or bring it along on plane flights to use as a chic light blanket. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 19

42 This Swingy Tiered Maxi Dress With Hidden Side Pockets Amazon IN'VOLAND Tiered Flowy Maxi Dress $25 See On Amazon Two hidden side pockets steer this already cute maxi dress into irresistible territory. Designed with the soft fabric, crew neck, and short sleeves of your comfiest tee, it’s got a floaty tiered skirt and subtly defined waist that can be worn in all seasons and easily dressed up or down. Available sizes: 16 Plus — 24 Plus

Available colors: 15

43 This Satin Nightshirt That Adds Glamour To Your Bedtime Routine Amazon Ekouaer Satin Button Down Nightgown $28 See On Amazon Your bedtime routine is bound to feel more glamorous with the addition of this nightshirt, crafted as it is from a shimmery liquid-look satin. The thigh-length silhouette features a button-down front and half sleeves with a notch collar, in a roomy fit that ensures you won’t have to sacrifice any comfort for all that style. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 40

44 This Everyday Classic Cardigan Amazon Newshows Solid Button Down Cardigan $27 See On Amazon A true everyday classic, this button-down cardigan can be worn buttoned over a top, unbuttoned over tees and tanks, and even slung around the shoulders for a preppy vibe. It’s just as appropriate for the office as for casual days. Featuring a high scoop neck and a slim fit, it won’t add extra bulk if you’re wearing it under a heavier jacket. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 32

45 These Joggers You’ll Never Want To Take Off Amazon Amazon Essentials Fleece Jogger Sweatpant $24 See On Amazon Amazon Essentials designed their classic jogger with a regular fit that’s not too tight, or too loose — it’s just right. The mid-rise waist has an adjustable drawstring while elasticized cuffs add structure, and they’ve even got two convenient functional side pockets. You’ll probably never want to take them off. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X-Large

Available colors: 29

46 This Cozy Split-Hem Tunic Sweatshirt Amazon levaca Side Split Pullover Tunic $29 See On Amazon In an extra-long length with a split hem, this cozy pullover tunic sweatshirt is blended with a bit of stretch for a springy, soft feel. More than 14,000 shoppers have awarded it a five-star rating. It features a high scoop neck and long sleeves, in an easy fit that’s not so oversize to rule out layering heaver jackets on top. Pair with your go-to pair of leggings and you’ll be set for whatever the day has in store. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 16

47 This Buttery Tank Bodysuit You’ll Want In Multiples Amazon REORIA Sleeveless Racer Back Bodysuit $20 See On Amazon In a sleek, buttery seamless fabric, this racerback bodysuit feels luxe enough to dress up for an evening out, and the minimal design can work with a variety of bottoms. A snap closure keeps the top in place and makes restroom trips simple. It’s no wonder this has achieved more than 26,000 five-star ratings. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 24

48 These Levi’s Bootcut Jeans With A Hidden Supportive Panel Amazon Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Totally Shaping Bootcut Jeans $29 See On Amazon If you love the feeling of compression fabric, consider these Levi’s jeans; the mid-rise waist is designed with a hidden, supportive panel for a deliciously secure sensation. Backed by the praise of more than 11,000 five-star ratings, the five-pocket silhouette features a trendy bootcut hem. Available sizes: 2 — 18 (also offered in select short and long sizes)

Available colors: 3

49 These Western-Chic Ankle Booties Amazon Soda Faux Suede Western Ankle Bootie $28 See On Amazon Thanks to Beyoncé going country, Western-inspired style is cropping up everywhere, and these faux suede ankle booties are a comfy interpretation of the trend, with their stacked 1.5-inch heel and pointed toe. An inner side zipper makes them easy to pop on and off, and the 4-inch shaft is perfect for pairing with a floaty maxi skirt. Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

Available colors: 40

50 This Modal Sleep Dress Chic Enough To Wear Out Amazon IN'VOLAND Slip Nightgown $13 See On Amazon On warm nights, reach for this cute sleep dress — the stretchy and breathable modal fabric combines with a light, loose fit to help keep you from overheating. Shirring at the V-neckline lends a special, tailored feel, while delicate tank straps are adjustable so you can find your ideal fit. And, its classic slip style makes it versatile enough to style as a dress. Available sizes: 16 Plus — 24 Plus

Available colors: 16

51 A Cozy Beanie With A Detachable Furry Pom Amazon FURTALK Knitted Beanie With Faux Fur Pom $14 See on Amazon Already an incredible deal, this beanie becomes even more valuable when you discover that the giant furry pom detaches, giving you two ways to wear it. With over 15,000 five-star ratings, it’s a clear fan favorite — shoppers rave about the softness and warmth of the cozy ribbed knit. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 22

52 The Oversize Flannel Shirt You Can Wear As A Dress Amazon IN'VOLAND Flannel Button Down Blouse $28 See On Amazon In an oversize fit and mid-thigh-grazing length, this flannel button-down qualifies for use as a dress — try pairing it with thigh-high boots and a belt for structure. The cozy plaid print is available in a several cute colorways to suit a variety of aesthetics. Available sizes: 16 Plus — 26 Plus

Available colors: 9

53 This Pair Of Fleece-Lined Long Underwear Amazon Thermajane Long Johns $27.99 See on Amazon Lined with soft and warm fleece, this pair of thermal long underwear promotes heat retention; the stretchy, body-clinging fabric is moisture-wicking too, to help prevent overheating. The set features a pullover long-sleeved top with a high crew neck, and elastic waist pull-on bottoms — an essential base layer sure to become a favorite of anyone guarding against a chilly climate. Available sizes: XX-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 15

54 These Capri Sweatpants To Update Your Loungewear Amazon Just My Size French Terry Capri Sweatpants $17 See On Amazon Update your loungewear collection with these sweatpants, which feature a capri length that will catch the eye even as they keep you cozy. The wide ribbed waistband features an adjustable drawstring, and two functional side pockets have room to stash your keys if you’re dashing out for a walk. Available sizes: 1X — 5X

Available colors: 4