50 Cool Home Upgrades That Are Really, Really Easy & Cheap On Amazon

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
You don’t have to spend a ton of money to give your home an upgrade. Check out this list of small but mighty (and also very cool) products that’ll breathe some new life into your space. They’re easy additions that’ll make things more efficient around the house for an affordable price — what more could you ask for?
01 This LED Light Strip That Can Reduce Eye Strain
By improving the contrast in a dark room, this
LED backlight strip can decrease the strain on your eyes when the TV is on by simply existing. The ambient lighting from the strip can also set the mood for movie night, allowing you to choose from 15 colors and 10 brightness levels. You can buy it in multiple sizes to best fit your television setup. 02 This Easy-To-Install Crown Molding That Can Be Cut To Size
With this
crown molding trim, you can give your walls an easy upgrade without spending a ton of money. The self-adhesive trim will stick to any smooth surface, whether it’s a wall, picture frame, mirror, or other decorative areas. You get 16.4 feet of trim that can be cut to the exact size you need. colors: 4 Available Available sizes: 2 03 These Protectors For Furniture Feet That Won’t Fall Off
Consider these
chair-leg floor protectors if you want to save your floors and feel stable while sitting. The pack comes with 16 pads that combine felt and silicone and wrap around the feet of chairs or tables. Their design makes it nearly impossible for them to fall off, and they come in a ton of colors to not be too noticeable. colors: 16 Available Available sizes: 5 04 Some Elegant Curtain Tieback Clips That Have A Strong Magnetized Closure
These nylon
window curtain tieback clips keep your curtains open, and look fancy while doing it. The European-style clips come in eight color options to match your existing curtains. A magnetized closure keeps them in place, and they can quickly be removed when it’s time to close the curtains. You can also buy them in a pack of four. 05 These Cable Labels To Keep Things Color Coded
Since cords often look alike, use this 36-pack of
cable labels to identify one cord from the next. The labels come in an assortment of colors, so you can organize your cords by their type in one color to make things easier, or you can write the name of each cord on the label with a pen. You can buy them in multiple shapes to best fit your aesthetic. 06 These Stackable Bins That Look More Expensive Than They Are
These
stacking pantry bins are designed to save space by holding food items like dried goods. They’re made of plastic, but they look like they’re crafted from something pricier. You can place them side-by-side or stack them, depending on the amount of space you have.
“I really like how it has wheels and the dividable shelf makes it easy for me to quickly rearrange things based on the size of my snacks. Overall, the whole thing feels very high-quality and I’m very happy that I get to use it every day,” said one
reviewer. 07 This Sleek Magnetized Toilet Seat That Has A Hidden Potty Training Seat Inside
I used this
potty-training toilet seat when my second child was ready to use the toilet, and it saved the hassle of constantly emptying one of the small plastic toilets. The seat attaches to a toilet like a regular toilet seat — only, this one has a magnetized built-in potty training seat that can be easily pulled down for your kiddo. It’s quiet and easy to install, and adult guests might not even realize it’s there. 08 These Rug Grippers That Keep The Corners From Curling
The corners of rugs can be tricky to keep from curling, but not when you attach these
rug corner grippers. The sticker adhesive on the pack of four grippers sticks to each corner of a rug, flattening it to prevent people from tripping. It hugs the ground without leaving any sticky residue, so the rug can be lifted to be repositioned or cleaned under, and the grip will still work. 09 These Bamboo Drawer Dividers That Adjust To Fit Almost Any Drawer Size
Organize any of your drawers with this four-pack of
bamboo drawer dividers. The dividers are adjustable and have a universal fit to best work with any size drawer. They’re especially ideal for kitchen drawers to sort utensils and accessories and dresser drawers, where they can keep your clothes, bras, and underwear separate and manageable. You can also get them in a pack of eight. 10 This Amazon Smart Plug That Works With Alexa & Is Easy To Set Up
Simplify your life by bringing this
Amazon smart plug into your home. It works with Alexa to bring voice control to any outlet, which means you can turn your coffee maker, lamp, holiday lighting, humidifier, or other small appliances on with your voice or via the Alexa app. It’s also easy to set up, so even those who aren’t technologically inclined can make their homes smarter. There’s nothing like making a fresh pot of coffee when you aren’t even home. 11 Some Genius Space-Saving Hangers That Make More Room In Your Closet
Save tons of space in your closet with this
hanger holder set, which comes in a pack of four. Each holder has five hooks for hanging items like shirts, scarves, bras, jeans, and coats. Shoppers note that you shouldn’t overload the hooks or they’ll bend, but they can adequately hold a hanger or a garment. 12 This Best-Selling Grout Pen That Can Cover Up To 150 Feet
Restore your bathroom or kitchen tiles when you use this
grout pen, which has earned over 18,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. The nontoxic, water-based pen recolors and covers up to 150 feet of thin grout stains to make the area look cleaner. The tip is made of cotton, which means you’ll want to use it delicately; a light touch is all you need for the pen to go a long way. 13 This Bed Skirt That’s An Elegant Way To Hide Any Mess Underneath
It doesn’t matter the size of your bed, this
bed skirt comes in all sizes. The skirt has a tailored look, giving your bed a put-together look even when your bed isn’t perfectly made. The bed skirt also perfectly covers whatever you have going on under the bed. It comes in several bold and beautiful colors and is machine washable. Available colors: 12 Available sizes: 5 14 These Bed Risers That Are The Perfect Way To Add Extra Under-Bed Storage Space
Whether you have a kid in college or could use a higher bed at home, these
furniture risers will lift a bed or couch two inches off the ground, giving you access to more bedroom storage space. The risers are incredibly sturdy and come in a set of four, each capable of holding 10,000 pounds. They have rubber bottoms, ensuring they won’t slip and slide around the floor. 15 Some Refrigerator Organizational Bins Made From Durable & Shatterproof Plastic
This six-pack of
refrigerator organizers will clear up space in your fridge so you can finally see what’s going on back there. Made of durable, shatterproof plastic, the organizers are designed for longevity, even when they’re handled multiple times a day. The set comes with two wide and two narrow bins, an egg holder with a lid, and a beverage organizer. 16 This Best-Selling Outlet Concealer That’ll Hide Unsightly Cords
Ideal for protecting your furniture from being damaged by plugs, this
ultra-thin outlet concealer also keeps an entire outlet hidden. In addition to helping to tidy up your home’s decor, the concealer also works as childproofing and keeps little fingers away from plugs and outlets. It keeps things so neat and organized that you might get those relaxing hotel room vibes in your home, which is always a plus. 17 These Chic Rope Basket Planter Covers That Come In 2 Sizes
Make your plants look even more stylish when you place them inside these hand-woven
rope basket planter covers. You get two chic woven baskets with your purchase — a 10-inch and 12-inch version. They’re ideal for all types of plants, from fiddle leaf figs to ficus. 18 These Cooling Sheets With Genius Side Pockets
The genius side pockets attached to these
deep pocket bed sheets give you a place to put your phone, remote control, ear plugs, tissues, or anything else you might need while you’re in bed. Plus, their cooling fabric makes the sheets comfortable for hot sleepers. The four-piece sheet set is available in several color and size options. colors: 12 Available Available sizes: 9 19 This Portable Table Lamp With 3 Brightness Levels
To turn on this
portable LED table lamp, you just need to tap it. The battery-powered lamp will add to the beauty of your bedroom decor and will also provide ambient lighting with three brightness levels. Plenty of Amazon customers say it’s great for late-night work. Because it’s portable and rechargeable, it’s also a great lamp to bring camping. 20 This Chair Cover That Stores Up To 140 Stuffed Animals
Clear out space in your child’s room by stuffing all the stuffed animals they don’t play with daily inside this
bean bag storage chair cover. (If your kids are like mine, that’s approximately 99% of them.) The cover doubles as storage for stuffies while being a cozy place for kids to sit. They’re also great for hiding spare sheets, towels, or even last season’s clothes. 21 An Under-Cabinet Lighting Strip That Easily Adheres To Most Surfaces
Brighten up any cabinet or shelf space by adding this
under-cabinet lighting strip. The LED light strip is three feet long and easily sticks to most surfaces — not just under cabinets. You can place this light strip vertically on a wall inside a linen closet, under a bathroom countertop, and wherever else you could use some illumination. They also come in a pack of three. 22 This Projector That Turns Any Room Into The Night Sky
Project the night sky onto the ceiling and walls in any room with this
night light star projector. The device is portable, so you can even take it on the road to use in the car or on a trip. Plenty of kids love falling asleep to the red stars projected on their walls, but it’s also a fun way to set the mood for a date night at home. 23 These Pretty Throw Pillow Covers You Can Mix & Match
While you do have to buy separate pillow inserts for these
decorative throw pillow covers, being able to mix and match the colors you want makes them totally worth it. You have nine color schemes to choose from and eight sizes. The velvet pillow covers are soft and cozy to lay on, and they’re a great way to add a pop of color to your living room. colors: 9 Available Available sizes: 8 24 This Silicone Sink Organizer Tray That’s Available In 4 Sizes
This
silicone sink organizer tray is perfect for holding a sponge, soap dispenser, and a cup for your toothbrush. It works great behind the sink in a bathroom or kitchen to prevent soap scum buildup on the countertop. The tray, available in four sizes, can easily be washed with soap and water. You can also pop it into the dishwasher. 25 This Stylish Stick-On Geometric Wall Paper That’s Surprisingly Easy To Install
The versatility of this
geometric wallpaper is unique. It will add depth and style to any wall and can also be placed on a shelf for an added design layer. The thick vinyl wallpaper is easy to peel and stick, just be sure it goes on a completely smooth surface so it sticks as it should. “It was so easy to apply and looks practically seamless!” commented one reviewer. colors: 2 Available Available sizes: 3 26 This Stick-On Kitchen Backsplash With A 3D Effect
Get ready to transform your kitchen space with this
stick-on mosaic backsplash for the kitchen. Even though it consists of 10 sheets of adhesive paper, a thickened top gel gives it a 3D effect, making it look like real tiling without spending all the money and doing the hard work. Over 5,000 Amazon customers gave it a five-star review. 27 These Fancy Syrup Dispensers To Level Up Your Coffee Bar
Fancify your coffee bar with this set of two
coffee syrup dispensers. Filling the glass dispensers with your syrup of choice will be up to you. The dispensers include custom-designed labels along with two blank ones, so you can properly label your favorite syrup flavors. If syrup isn’t your thing, these can also be used to dispense everything from hand soap to ketchup. 28 This Dimmable LED Light Bulb That Can Dance To Music
Several super cool features of this
dimmable LED light bulb are worth noting. You can take a picture with your phone’s camera and use a color from the photo to change the light bulb's color. You can also connect the bulb via Bluetooth and app control to set an on/off and color schedule as well as sync your music and change colors according to the rhythm. 29 This Unique LED Clock With A Stunning Copper Finish & A Word Search Vibe
If you’re looking for a new clock that’s just as much decor as it is functional, check out this
LED word clock. It has a stunning copper finish with light-up words that indicate the time while looking like they’re inside a word search puzzle. This modern clock is sleek and elegant, and it’s bound to become a conversation starter. 30 These 3D Butterfly Stickers That Can Make Any Room Stand Out
Perfect for a kid’s room or any other living space that needs to stand out more, this
72-pack of 3D butterfly wall stickers comes with three designs and three styles of stickers. They can be placed on a wall in a specific design, or you can stick them to picture frames, bed frames, and other areas to add a personalized touch. They’re especially great for baby showers. 31 This Best-Selling Door Draft Stopper That Has Over 28,000 5-Star Reviews
In the dead of winter, this
door draft stopper will keep the cold air from seeping in through the bottom of your door. The same goes for summer but with hot air. The stopper doesn’t just help keep your home at a comfortable temperature — it can also save you money by preventing heat or air conditioning from escaping. Over 28,000 people gave it an impressive five-star rating. 32 This Handy Bedside Shelf That Can Support Up To 35 Pounds
Perfect for any bunk bed or a single bed without room for a nightstand, this
bedside shelf attaches to a bed to offer a flat surface for nighttime essentials. Made from durable, recyclable plastic, the shelf can hold up to 35 pounds and is large enough to fit a 13-inch Macbook along with a phone, water, and other small items. 33 This Screen Door & Window Repair Kit That Covers Tears
You don’t have to replace an entire screen door or window screen when there’s a hole or tear — instead, give this
screen repair kit a try. In just a few seconds, this screen repair sticks to a screen with its strong adhesive, fixing issues of any size. It comes in two colors to match your screen as best as possible and is beloved by over 23,000 Amazon customers. 34 These Colorful & Versatile Mats That Make Your Fridge Easier To Clean
This nine-pack of
refrigerator shelf liners is a big help in keeping your fridge shelves clean. Since they’re made from high-quality EVA, they can easily be wiped down or removed from the fridge and washed if they get a little messy. They’re also great as drawer liners and can be perfectly cut to fit the space where you need them. 35 These Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls That Nest Together
It’s always nice to find stackable cooking items that don’t take up too much space, like this set of five
stainless steel mixing bowls. The nesting bowls feature a wide rim, making them easy to grip while you’re mixing, beating, or whipping up something delicious. You can get them in a pack of five or six, depending on your cooking and baking needs, and they come in plenty of stunning colors from red to teal. 36 These Sweet Double-Sided Art Prints That Are Perfect For A Nursery
This set of six adorable
nursery art prints will add some sweetness to your baby’s room. There are six designs to choose from, each just as cute as the next. The 8 by 10 prints come on thick cardstock and can be hung as is or can be placed in frames. The best part is they are double-sided, giving you even more design options. 37 This Best-Selling Couch Cover With Over 54,000 5-Star Ratings
This popular
sofa slipcover protects your couch from pets, kids, and general wear and tear. It’s available in several colors and a variety of sizes for couches, chairs, recliners, and loveseats. The quilted pattern makes it incredibly durable — so much so it can hold up to even the largest dogs. It makes sense as to why it has over 54,000 five-star reviews.
One
shopper raved, “This cover is not just well made, but it also comes in a variety of colors that allowed me to pick the perfect shade to complement my interior. The color I chose matches my couch so seamlessly that you can hardly tell there's a cover on it!” colors: 36 Available Available sizes: 12 38 This Versatile Rubber-Backed Coffee Mat That Hides Stains
Place this
coffee bar drying mat underneath your coffee maker to help protect your countertops from stains and scratches. The rubber-backed mat stays put and is a great landing spot for mugs and other coffee essentials. The dark color of the mat hides all the coffee stains it’s sure to endure. It’s also versatile enough to use as a drying mat or bathroom accessories mat. Available colors: 8 Available sizes: 3 39 This Cozy Bathtub Pillow With 6 Suction Cups To Hold It In Place
When you place this
bath pillow in your tub, you can be sure it won’t slip and slide around thanks to the six suction cups that keep it steady. Crafted from foam, polyester, and mesh, the pillow provides coverage for your back, neck, and head, so you can feel fully relaxed in the tub — as long as your kids aren’t asking you for 600 snacks during your time in there. 40 A Cool Desk Lamp With Storage & A Charging Port
This
LED desk lamp has so much to offer, it’s pretty perfect. The light itself has three color modes — all of which are dimmable. It has two storage cups for writing utensils and other office supplies as well as a USB charging port for a phone. The lamp runs on batteries, making it portable, or you can connect it to wires to keep it plugged in all the time. 41 This Easy-To-Install Vinyl Wall Decal That Promotes Mindfulness
This “Quiet the Mind and the Soul Will Speak”
vinyl wall decal will remind you to spend some time each day on mindfulness — even if it’s only for a moment or two. The black matte decal sticks to any smooth surface and won’t peel until you’re ready to remove it. “This is not only beautiful but super easy to install! Love it,” said one reviewer. 42 This Easy-To-Install Privacy Film With UV Protection
This
privacy film tint has two main jobs: to offer privacy during the day and to keep the sun’s harsh rays out of your home. The one-way film tint prevents people from being able to see in your home during the day, but at night, you’ll need to close the curtains. The UV protection helps keep your home insulated from the sun's heat. Since it clings to your window with static, installation takes seconds. 43 A Set Of 4 Colorful Picture Frames In 3 Size Options
All four of these
picture frames have artsy colors that look fantastic either together or on their own. Made of tempered glass, they’re sturdy and won’t easily break. They can be mounted to a wall or displayed on a table, and they’re available in three sizes for family photos or artwork. Together, they can completely upgrade a living room or bedroom. 44 This Tricky Wall Outlet Cover That’s Actually A Hidden Safe
Hide your valuables in this
small hidden outlet safe, and no one will know they’re there. The safe fits inside a wall in the shape of an outlet, and the outlet cover fits right over it to hide its existence. It comes with a key and works well as a hiding spot for cash or small pieces of jewelry. 45 This Cute Candle Wax Warmer That Heats In 30 Minutes
It only takes 30 to 45 minutes for this
candle wax warmer to melt wax, releasing your favorite essential oil scents in your home. You can also place a small candle in a jar on top of the warmer to release the scent without burning it. It doesn’t hurt that the warmer is adorable and doesn’t take up much space. It can even be used to warm up coffee in a pinch. 46 This “Very Elegant” Light Fixture That’s Less Than $30
This vintage-style
bathroom light fixture will look great in so many spots. It can hang over a vanity mirror in a bathroom, but it’ll also work well in other places throughout the house. It has excellent versatility in that it can hang upward or downward. “Fully assembled, installation was a piece of cake. Looks very elegant,” said one happy reviewer. You can get your own in one of three finishes. 47 Some Rustic Peel & Stick Contact Paper For Walls Or Countertops
Whether you use this
wood peel-and-stick contact paper on a wall or a countertop, it’ll add a fun rustic vibe to your home for an affordable price. The faux wallpaper can also be stuck on furniture or cabinets to give it an updated look. If you have any paper left over, you can even use it to wrap gift boxes. 48 This Chic, Multipurpose Decor Paint In Loads Of Color Options
This
all-in-one chalk-style paint is the perfect paint for DIY projects. It offers great coverage for both indoor and outdoor jobs with a chalky matte finish. It’s available in tons of colors, and it comes in several size options, including a sample if you want to try it out first or have a small project to work on. It also has a low odor, which is a great added benefit. Available colors: 56 Available sizes: 6 49 This Waterproof & Stain-Resistant Tablecloth That Comes In So Many Different Sizes
There are so many available sizes for this
stain-resistant tablecloth, you’re sure to find the right one for your table. Since the tablecloth is waterproof, it protects your table from spills and damage, and also is resistant to any stains — even red wine, coffee, and other liquids that typically don’t come out of tablecloths. Available colors: 17 Available sizes: 9 50 This Pasta Maker That’s As Easy To Clean As It Is To Use
If you or your kiddos are pasta lovers, do your whole family a favor and buy this
pasta maker machine so you can have homemade noodles and feel like you’re at a fancy Italian restaurant. Impress your family (and yourself) by making fresh spaghetti, fettuccine, linguini, dumping skins, lasagna, and more. Since this machine has an adjustable thickness setting, it’s easy to create pasta just the way you like.