65 Cool Things For Your Home With Over 4.5 Stars On Amazon That Are Shockingly Cheap
Amazon reviewers say these dope home finds are so worth the hype.
If you’re looking for useful home products but don’t want to overspend, you’re going to want to check out this list of Amazon finds backed by tons of rave shopper reviews. Ahead find clever kitchen gadgets, best-selling organizing products, seriously cool cleaning essentials that are sure to make keeping house way easier, and much more. They’re all so affordable that you can grab all your must-haves — just hit Add to Cart, then wait for them to show up at your front door to see why these finds are absolutely worth the hype.
01A Best-Selling Protective Mat For Glass Stovetops
Keep your glass top clean and protected with this best-selling stovetop mat. It’s made from thick, heat-resistant silicone, making it also perfect for use as an oversized trivet. And it’s easy to keep clean — rinse it clean or toss it into the dishwasher. “I have a very small kitchen, so it makes the [glass] stovetop an extension of the counter. We use the stovetop itself daily, and the mat is just rolled/folded to one side or the other, and placed back when the stovetop has cooled off. If there was any small mess left behind, it's covered by the mat until I decide to get to it,” explained one happy shopper.
- Available sizes: 7
- Available colors: 3
02Faux Fireplace For Melting Waxes
This cool-looking faux fireplace is actually a wax warmer with an affordable price tag. Just fill the tray with your favorite fragranced waxes and set the timer. This reviewer detailed, “I purchased this warmer for my desk while working from home. It works great, melts wax melts with ease [...]. It has a few different hour settings or just leave on until you shut it off, the tray is easily clean able the wax just pops right out after completely hardening. Great purchase for yourself or a gift for someone who uses wax warmers.”
- Available colors: 3
03A Wildly Popular Power Strip That Conceals Outlets
This Sleek Socket power strip is perfect for disguising cord clutter. Tens of thousands of shoppers are obsessed with this affordable find. As one reviewer noted, “The included cord concealer is a game-changer for creating a clean and tidy look. It helped to hide unsightly cords and cables, reducing visual clutter and minimizing the risk of tripping over exposed wires. The concealer is easy to install and keeps cords organized and out of sight.”
- Available sizes: 4
04A Plush (Super Affordable) Faux Fur Rug
The low price of this highly rated rug is going to amaze you. And so is the ultra-plush feel of the faux fur and built-in anti-slip backing. Get it in so many sizes and colors. “It's incredibly thick and fluffy, making it perfect for kids' rooms or nurseries, offering comfort and warmth. The rug is easy to maintain and keeps its shape well after use,” gushed one shopper.
- Available sizes: 9
- Available colors: 10
05A Versatile Stone Drying Mat
Whether used in the bathroom or kitchen, you’re sure to love this versatile drying mat as much as shoppers do. Not only does the minimalist design look sleek but it works really well. The diatomaceous earth construction provides maximum absorption and quick-drying results. “This stone mat is amazing. The water gets absorbed almost on contact and my dishes seem to dry faster as the water is almost "pulled" off of them,” raved one reviewer.
- Available colors: 4
06Plush Throw Pillow Covers For A Cozy Upgrade
Upgrade your throw pillows with these affordable covers. They feature a plush texture and a modern striped pattern. Invisible zippers improve the appearance and make it easy to remove them so you can toss them into the washer. Plus, they’re available in a ton of sizes and colors. “I absolutely love these pillow covers! They fit perfectly onto the pillows, staying true to size, which made them so easy to work with. The material is incredibly soft and adds a cozy touch to my living room decor,” gushed one shopper.
- Available sizes: 13
- Available colors: 32
07A Pretty Self-Draining Soap Dish
This highly rated soap dish brings a touch of nature to your bathroom. It’s made of ceramic but looks just like a leaf and branch. And you’ll appreciate the angled, self-draining design that prevents soap mush. “This soap dish has helped break my family away from liquid soap (one step closer to zero waste!),” explained one pleased reviewer. “It is heavy enough so that you don't inadvertently push the dish around while trying to grab the bar.”
- Available colors: 3
08The *Best* Window Privacy Film
This popular window film offers privacy, UV protection, and a cool mosaic pattern — and for a great price, too. Simply cut to size and stick to windows — no messy adhesives necessary. One shopper who called it the “best privacy film” raved, “This was by far the largest window I’ve installed privacy film on and because of the quality of the film it was by far the easiest. [...] On top of everything else it is so pretty when the sun is shining on it. The clarity is great and yet it provides the privacy you want!”
- Available sizes: 3
- Available colors: 10
09A Broom Holder With 50,000+ Glowing Reviews
Your utility closet is about to become super organized when you install this popular broom holder (just scope the more than 50,000 positive ratings). It features five rubber-gripped slots and six hooks for neatly storing everything from mops to garden gloves. As this happy reviewer noted, “The grip is super strong so there’s no sliding or falling at all and the extra hooks are a plus for even more storage! Screws and anchors were included and installation was so easy.”
- Available colors: 4
10A Water Leak Detector With A Loud Alarm
Avoid costly water damage with this innovative leak detector. Front and back probes can sense water levels even less than a quarter inch deep, triggering a loud alarm. Place this affordable home tech under kitchen and bathroom sinks, basements, and more. Hundreds of reviewers give it five stars, including one shopper who noted, “Super loud and exactly what we needed! I tested it out in the sink first, and it worked perfectly. The alarm is very loud (100 dB), so you won’t miss it if a leak happens.”
- Available colors: 2
11A Clever Incense Holder That Looks So Expensive
This incense holder should really cost a lot more than it does. Not only does it have an upscale look but the clever design keeps ashes from floating all over the place. “Whoever [thought] of this must have known how annoying the ashes are from incense sticks! Not only does it keep them in the holder, the glass looks elegant and it even comes with a little broom to sweep the ashes out,” gushed one reviewer.
- Available colors: 3
12Modern Night-Lights With Dusk-To-Dawn Sensors
Shoppers love the look and convenience of these modern night lights. Just plug them in and let the dusk-to-dawn sensors take it from there. They even have a dimmable feature with an easy-slide switch. “I think these are great little lights. I bought them for the bathroom so I would not disturb anyone. So simple to use, and it is very stylish. May buy a few more because they are very handy and a great value,” shared one reviewer.
- Available colors: 7
13An Aesthetic Stone Faucet Mat That’s Ultra Absorbent
This highly rated faucet mat helps keep countertops spotless. It’s made from naturally absorbent diatomaceous earth that dries ultra-quickly. As one reviewer raved, “The neutral color matches everything in my kitchen, and I love how easy it is to clean—it keeps things looking neat. The absorbency is a big plus for me too; it keeps my counters and faucets dry, which is exactly what I needed.”
- Available colors: 3
14A Grippy Shower Mat That Exfoliates Your Feet
Tons of shoppers rave over this shower mat. It’s made from a loofah-like material, providing a soft, yet exfoliating surface. And the fibrous structure offers excellent water drainage. “No more worrying about accidental slides—it’s rock-solid on wet surfaces. Loofah Texture: [...] It gently exfoliates while standing, which is an unexpected bonus!” shared one shopper, adding, “Quick Drying: This mat dries so fast, it’s like it refuses to stay wet. No more musty odors or slimy buildup, which is a huge plus.”
- Available sizes: 5
- Available colors: 6
15A Fast-Drying Toilet Brush That Mounts On The Wall
Shoppers are obsessed with this modern toilet brush. That’s because it features an angled head that can fit into even the smallest crevices. Plus, it comes with a sleek wall-mounted holder. “This toilet brush is both sleek and functional! It’s easy to clean, space-saving, and blends perfectly with modern interiors. The quality of the materials is excellent,” explained one reviewer.
- Available colors: 2
16Cult-Fave Magnetic Garage Door Hardware
Give your home a classic farmhouse look with this affordable garage door hardware. The set includes four decorative hinges and two handles. They’re weatherproof and feature strong magnets that make them easy to install — just stick them on and you’re done. With 25,000 perfect five-star ratings, you can’t go wrong. One shopper loved them so much that they bought three sets, noting “They add so much curb appeal for such an affordable and easy to use item.”
17A Handy Organizer For Loose Batteries
Searching for the right size battery is easy when you keep them stored in this budget-friendly battery organizer. It’s made from durable plastic and features a durable foam insert that holds 24 AA batteries and 30 AAA. As one shopper noted, “This has been a game changer. The [batteries] are no longer strewn across several drawers [and now] stay optimally charged as they are no longer bouncing off each other.”
- Available colors: 3
18Modern House Numbers To Up Your Curb Appeal
These house numbers have a cool floating design and glossy finish. But the best part is, they’re affordable and made from rust- and corrosion-resistant metal. Measuring 5 inches high, they’re the perfect statement for upping your curb appeal. This reviewer gushed, “I [absolutely] love the look of these numbers. Gives an instant update to the outside of the house and we get so many compliments on them. HIGHLY recommend!”
- Available sizes: 2
- Available colors: 6
19An Absorbent Mat For Under Your Coffee Station
Protect your counters and maintain an-always clean look with this absorbent rubber mat. The surface is made with diatomaceous earth that sucks up drips nearly instantly and the bottom is naturally nonslip. Choose from various solids, patterns, and sizes in the listing. One fan wrote, “Super easy to clean. It dries quickly. Is durable/made of good material. It doesn't smell like some other products might after it gets wet. Would buy again.”
- Available colors: 17
20Peel-&-Stick Gel Bumpers For Cabinets, Drawers & Doors
If slamming doors and drawers are your pet peeve, you need to grab a pack of these highly rated gel bumpers. Peel and stick them to surfaces to create a supremely quiet close and to help prevent wear. As one reviewer explained, “I put these on several interior doors in our home [and] they make such a huge difference. The adhesion seems like it'll last a good long time.”
- Available colors: 4
21A Slim, Rolling Storage Cart With Rave Reviews
This popular utility cart is perfect for creating storage in narrow spaces. It features a slim, rolling design and four spacious tiers. And, with multiple configuration options, it’s a versatile find that works well as an under-cabinet storage solution. As one reviewer noted, “The product assembled very easily with excellent instructions. We use it in our laundry room where it fits nicely between the sink and wall. It's narrow but does hold a lot of smaller products that one would find in a laundry room.”
- Available colors: 3
22Stackable Storage Bins That Look So Expensive
These budget-friendly collapsible storage bins are a shopper favorite. They feature strong stainless steel frames and three-ply linen fabric. Zippered openings allow for easy access. As one reviewer shared, “So far these are my fav storage boxes for sweaters, purses, tops that one folds rather than hanging. I like that you can stack them and still see what’s in them. The super plus is you can open them from the front while stacked!”
- Available sizes: 4
- Available colors: 4
23A Duster That Fits Under The Fridge & Up To Your Ceiling Fan
If you thought moving the fridge or couch was the only way to clean underneath, then prepare to be wowed by this microfiber duster. Thousands of shoppers vouch for the cool tool that features a super-slim design. As one reviewer shared, “There are attachments such as brushes, dusters, and microfiber cloths to clean everything such as fans, light fixtures, ceiling AC vents, walls, doors and more. [...] I was dreading climbing on a ladder to clean everything. Now, I don’t have to do that!”
24No-Drill Magnetic Hooks With Serious Hold
Organize your garage without drilling a single hole with these popular hook straps that have an impressive 4.8-star rating. They feature jumbo magnets and heavy-duty hook-and-loop straps that can hold up to 25 pounds worth of tools, cables, garden hoses, and more. Mentioned one reviewer: “Strong Magnets. Watch your fingers! [...] they stay where you place them and the rubber covering on the magnets keep them from Scratching up the metal surface you place them on.”
- Available colors: 4
25Whimsical Curtain Lights With A Remote
Hang these popular curtain lights in any room to create a whimsical ambiance —- the included remote makes choosing your lighting scheme so easy. One shopper detailed, “The 300 LEDs provide a soft, warm glow that creates a cozy and festive atmosphere, whether for a wedding, party, or just enhancing your bedroom or garden. The 9.8ft x 9.8ft size is large enough to cover a window or wall, and the 16 hooks make installation easy.”
- Available colors: 6
26A Multipack Of Food Containers With Easy-Lock Lids
With well over 20,000 five-star reviews, you can bet these affordable food storage containers are going to be a winner. The seven-piece set includes BPA-free containers in a variety of sizes — all with easy-lock airtight lids and the option to add one of the 25 included labels. One shopper raved, “I store any and everything in these containers. They keep everything fresh. They’re easy to open and lightweight. They work so well and help keep me organized.”
- Available colors: 2
27Easy-Fill Paint Pens For Touch-Ups
Quickly touch up unsightly marks on furniture and walls with these clever paint pens with precision brush heads. They’re super affordable and easy to use. As one reviewer explained, “Finally an easy way to touch up! [...]One syringe full is enough paint. Now pop on the brush head and start turning until you see a tiny bead of paint on your brush head and get to work touching up.”
28A 2-Pack Of Multipurpose Storage Bins
These highly rated storage bins are so versatile and affordable that you might want to pick up a few pairs. They’re made from heavy-duty plastic and feature high sides and handles for easy carrying. One reviewer reported, “Easy to see what’s inside. Many uses are possible [...] Right now I am using to organize paperwork. Can be stacked to save space while not using. Later I may use to organize spices or pantry items.”
29A Smokeless Tabletop Fire Pit
Make a big impression with this mini fire pit that features a modern geometric concrete base. And since it runs on rubbing alcohol, it’s 100% smokeless and odorless. A thrilled shopper raved, “Wow, is this little tabletop fireplace a beauty!!! Not only is it functional, easy to use, portable and beautiful, but it’s also a great way to warm up on a cool night and toast some s’mores!”
- Available colors: 11
30The Perfect Night-Light For Reading
No outlet? No worries. This night-light sticks to just about any surface and it’s rechargeable too. Dimming and timer features are just a couple more reasons why it has earned a 4.5-star rating from shoppers like this reviewer who shared, “Bought it for my 7 year old who likes to stay up hours after bedtime reading. It’ s bright enough he can read easily without squinting, but not so bright that it keeps up his little brother, who falls asleep on the bunk below his.”
31A Mushroom Kitchen Timer That’s So Easy To Use
This cool little mushroom timer doesn’t require any batteries — just wind to keep track of everything from cookies baking in the oven to how much screen time your kids have left. One shopper gushed, “My 5-year-old grandson mastered it immediately to set the timer for different things himself. I thought I'd have to use it but he has a ball setting it up when limits on TV or bedtime needs to be set.”
- Available colors: 3
32Drying Rack For Delicates
This affordable laundry drying rack is perfect for air-drying delicates. The wide mesh surface can accommodate items large and small, and it folds down easily for convenient storage. “Excellent product for drying sweaters flat! It keeps them in great shape. It is sturdy and I love that you can add additional racks as needed,” noted one reviewer.
33A Dryer Sheet Holder With Strong Magnets
Keep laundry essentials handy with this dryer sheet holder that shoppers are raving over. Made from durable metal with a long-lasting waterproof finish, it clings to appliances with a powerful magnetic backing. “I have a small hallway next to a window for my laundry room. This magnetic dryer sheet container has worked wonders for me. Easy access to sheets, strong and sturdy magnet, decluttered my hallway and window,” explained this reviewer.
34A Multipurpose Grease Guard
This popular grease guard does more than prevent cooking messes, it also doubles as a food strainer and cooling rack thanks to the clever design and heat-resistant silicone material. As one reviewer shared, “I have always been frustrated with grease splash guards and cooling racks, well no longer. With the hole sizes slightly larger than the tip of a pencil it protects from the hot grease splashing [and] allow for my muffins to cool down equally.”
35An Oversized Spoon & Lid Rest
This is the ultimate spoon rest. It’s made from food-safe, heat-resistant silicone and features an oversized design that can accommodate several utensils and even a pot lid. No wonder it has such rave reviews from shoppers like this one who gushed, “Keeps counters clean! [...] this saves space, is attractive, easy to clean, easy to assemble, and holds all my cooking utensils and a lid!”
- Available colors: 6
36A Space-Saving Sink Corner Rack
This budget-friendly kitchen find is ideal for maximizing space. The popular dish-drying rack features a roll-up design, stainless steel construction, and rubber grips to keep it firmly in place. This reviewer raved, “What I love most is its versatility. Not only does it provide a perfect spot for drying dishes after a wash, but it also doubles as a multipurpose organizer. I’ve used it to hold fresh produce and even as a prep station for thawing groceries—definitely a space-saver in my small kitchen!”
- Available colors: 10
37Unbreakable Cereal Bowls
These affordable cereal bowls are made from wheat straw fiber, making them nontoxic and unbreakable. They come in fun colors and are dishwasher safe for easy clean up. One satisfied shopper noted, “We used these for the little ones and they were perfect. They are light and easy to hold on to, but also easy to clean. We also ran these through the dishwasher where they came out perfectly clean. These will become our go-to bowls for the kids.”
38Cute Versatile Ceramic Holders
These super highly rated ceramic toothbrush holders look great in the bathroom but they also double as cute pen or razor holders. One shopper — who named them travel-friendly shared — “It takes up no space and is easy to keep clean. The hole in this base is wide enough for some thicker toothbrush handles. Much better than the larger cup-style toothbrush holders that get so nasty [...].”
- Available colors: 8
39A Power Scrubber For Grout & More
This mini power scrubber tool works so well, and the thousands of rave reviews are the proof. It’s battery-operated and comes with several heads for tackling even the smallest spaces with minimal effort. As one reviewer explained, “I just love this handy cleaning tool. It helps clean the grout lines in my shower so I don't have to physically scrub.”
40Slim Under-Cabinet Lights With Motion Sensors
Stick these popular rechargeable lights just about anywhere. They have a low-profile design and feature motion sensors and dimming options. And they stay powered for up to 30 days on a single charge. “They are much thinner and sleeker than they look in the photos. I ordered them for under cabinet lighting and under bookshelf lighting and they are perfect. The lights are magnetically attached to metal plates with adhesives,” noted one satisfied shopper.
- Available sizes: 2
- Available colors: 2
41A Hanging Lingerie Organizer With A Dual-Sided Design
Once you try this lingerie organizer, you’ll never go back to drawers. The dual-sided design offers 20 breathable mesh pockets perfect for storing bras and underwear. As one reviewer shared, “Recently [downsized] and am only using my closet, no dresser. Works great for hanging bras and undies.”
- Available colors: 2
42An Adjustable Organizer For The Fridge & Freezer
Shoppers love this adjustable organizer rack that can be used for the fridge, freezer, or in cabinets. It’s 12 inches long and features four removable dividers for keeping everything orderly. One thrilled reviewer explained, “I can't believe how organized my freezer is now. Instead of looking [overstuffed] it looks neat, and even has extra space now that things are placed on end and not buried.”
- Available sizes: 2
43A Stylish Magnetic Spice Rack Set
With a nearly perfect rating, you can count on this four-piece set of spice racks being a solid choice. They’re crafted from durable, rustproof metal and feature strong magnets to keep them securely in place. One shopper explained, “Was hard to believe these were strong enough to stay put, but thought I'd take a chance on them. They really worked out great - NO slipping or sliding. Most of my spices (Trader Joe's brand) can fit two equal rows in each [...].”
- Available colors: 5
44A Cute Shroom Ceramic Spoon Rest
Shoppers are obsessed with this cute spoon rest that looks just like a toadstool. It’s made from ceramic and features a glazed waterproof finish that’s easy to rinse clean. One reviewer noted, “I was expecting it to be small bc of the price, but it’s the perfect size for a spoon rest!”
45A Clutter-Reducing Organizer For Pots & Pans
Use this popular rack to organize pots, pans, and lids. It can be installed horizontally or vertically and features powder-coated dividers that help protect cookware from scratches. As this shopper raved, “I like that it is two sided and the shelves are strong, no sagging under either of my dutch [ovens].”
- Available colors: 2
46An Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Mat That’s So Supportive
Whether standing at your desk or in front of the kitchen sink, you’re going to appreciate the comfort and support this anti-fatigue mat offers. It’s made from thick foam and features an easy-to-clean waterproof coating. Plus, it’s a budget-friendly option with tons of rave reviews, including one shopper who noted, “My back doesn't hurt anymore while I'm doing dishes and it also keeps my feet warmer in the winter. I have it under my area rug, so also acts as an anti slip mat.”
- Available sizes: 13
- Available colors: 7
47A Nonslip Armrest TV Tray With A Phone Stand
Turn practically any armrest into a table with this clip-on TV tray. It’s made from durable bamboo and securely grips armrests with strong, nonslip hinges. And it even features a phone stand for your device. This shopper gushed, “These are perfect for my family since we eat in the living room so much! My couch has very large wide arms so I was skeptical that these would fit or work, but they do!”
- Available colors: 3
48Adhesive Wall-Mounted Organizer Bins
These highly rated organizer bins can be mounted on walls for space-saving storage. And the fluted design gives them an upscale look but they’re actually really affordable. They even have drain hole for use in the shower. As one shopper noted, “I absolutely love these. I got a set for my bathroom to cut down on having so much on the counter. Likes them so much I ordered some for my kitchen.”
- Available colors: 4
49A Charming Paper Towel Holder That Looks Like A Dinosaur
This cool dinosaur has a really long neck, making it perfect for use as toilet paper or paper towel holder but it also makes for a fun decor piece. It’s crafted from cast iron and features a gold-tone finish. It looks expensive but has a surprisingly affordable price tag. “This paper towel holder is functional and cute. Looks like the picture, base is heavy so no issues with it falling over,” explained one shopper.
50A Mess-Free Soap Dispenser That Doubles As A Sponge Holder
Avoid soapy messes around your kitchen sink when you use this super-popular dish soap dispenser. Just fill the reservoir with soap, then place a sponge on the top and press down. This satisfied reviewer shared, “I love this dispenser. It holds the soap and sponge, easy to clean, and my soap has been lasting because my kids aren't just using the entire bottle for one sinkful.”
- Available sizes: 2
- Available colors: 2
51A Tiered Bamboo Plant Rack That’s So Affordable
Over 6,000 reviewers have dropped a five-star rating for this plant rack. They love the durable bamboo construction, minimalist design, and the fact that it can hold so many plants thanks to the six-tiered construction. Plus, it’s so affordable. As one shopper shared, “Easiest thing I've ever had to put together and you can put the shelves whichever way you want. It's sturdy too!”
52A Hanging Laundry Hamper Parents Love
If you’re low on space, try this ultra-popular hamper that hangs right over the door. The large opening makes it easy to place items inside, while the zippered bottom makes removing items a breeze. As one reviewer raved, “If you have children, get these! Seriously I’m obsessed! My kids actually put their laundry in here and the zipper at the bottom make it easy to throw in the washer. The quality is great as well!”
- Available colors: 6
53Stackable Shelves For The Kitchen & Beyond
These popular shelves are great for saving space on countertops or in cupboards. And they even stack for added convenience. Shoppers especially love the engineered wood and metal construction, like this reviewer who gushed, “They’re super handy for keeping my kitchen counters and cabinets organized, and they look really nice with the white and natural wood combo. The fact that they’re stackable and expandable is a huge plus—I can fit them just about anywhere, whether I’m organizing spices or stacking dishes.”
- Available sizes: 2
- Available colors: 6
54A Luxurious Showerhead That Installs In A Minute
This is a seriously luxurious showerhead, but the price is surprisingly so affordable. It features a sleek chrome finish and anti-clog silicone nozzles that offer the ultimate water pressure; and it promises to install in one minute. As this reviewer gushed, “It has undoubtedly earned its 5-star rating and my wholehearted recommendation. If you're looking to elevate your daily shower routine into a truly indulgent experience, don't hesitate to install this showerhead. It's a small investment with significant potential to bring a touch of luxury and relaxation to your daily life!”
- Available sizes: 3
- Available colors:6
55Anti-Clumping Brown Sugar Bears That Really Work
If you're tired of dry, clumpy brown sugar, trust the thousands of rave reviews and get this two-pack of brown sugar savers. They look like cute little teddy bears and are made from food-safe, fired terracotta. When dampened, they help maintain moisture in sugar, marshmallows, and baked goods. Or use them dry to absorb moisture in foods like crackers and spices. “I put my bears in my brown sugar and now it stays moist and easy to spoon out,” shared one shopper.
56An Effective Fridge Deodorizer That’s Super Cute
Shoppers can’t get enough of this mushroom-shaped fridge deodorizer. It’s crafted from food-safe silicone and features a tight-fitting cap and vents that allow the baking soda to absorb odors. This shopper explained, “Too cute to pass up. Red top comes off, baking soda goes in, place in fridge, walk away, bye bye odors.”
57Wet-Dry Measuring Spoons With A Magnetic Nesting Design
So many perfect reviews and a budget-friendly price tag make this magnetic measuring spoon set a must. The spoons are crafted from stainless steel and feature a double-sided design for measuring both wet and dry ingredients. “Great value for a very practical kitchen utensil. Instead of getting lost in a drawer, the magnet allows us to hang them on our stove hood for ultimate convenience [...],” noted one reviewer.
- Available colors:4
58A Shower Caddy With Thousands Of 5-Star Reviews
With a 4.5-star rating after nearly 35,000 reviews, this shower caddy set is sure to be an impressive bathroom upgrade. It features five pieces, each crafted from rust-resistant stainless steel, and secures firmly to surfaces with adhesive backing. One reviewer shared, “I waited a few months to review this item. I can honestly say it works fantastic and would purchase again. It holds heavy items and hasn't lost its grip to the shower wall.”
- Available sizes: 2
- Available colors: 13
59A Must-Have Detergent Dispenser
Say goodbye to bulky containers when you use this affordable laundry detergent dispenser. Just fill it with liquid or dry soap and easily measure and pour into the included cup. This reviewer raved, “Bought for my borax powder for washing whites! Love the ease of measuring and storage! The best!”
- Available sizes: 2
60Anti-Glare Window Film With Temperature Control
Help keep the heat and UV rays out of your home with this reflective, temperature controlling window film. It comes in so many colors and sizes — all at an affordable price. And installation is easy, as this reviewer explained, “So I figured I would try this product as its priced right. What a DIFFERENCE this has made in the heat. It had to drop the temperature in the bath room by at least 15-20 degrees! WOW, I was beyond impressed! It was fairly straight forward to install.”
- Available sizes: 8
- Available colors: 6
61Adjustable Divided Bins For Snacks & More
Organize snacks, toiletries, cleaning supplies, and more with these nearly perfectly rated organizer bins. They’re made from durable, clear plastic and feature handles and removable dividers for added convenience. This reviewer raved, “Used these to organize the snack drawers in our pantry. Love the removable and adjustable dividers to customize size. Has made our pantry drawers so much more organized and me less crazy with the mess!”
62Door Stoppers That Double As Alarms
These affordable door stoppers double as alarms and are fully battery-operated, making them great for use at home and during travel. Place them under doorways and choose from three alarm volumes to create an effective intruder deterrent. This reviewer explained, “These are great for basement doors or any door you think might be vulnerable to break in. They will actually help fortify the door somewhat and the alarm is loud and piercing.”
63A Peel-&-Stick Light That Turns On With Motion
Peel and stick this night-light strip to the base of beds, under cabinets and shelves, or anywhere a little extra light is needed. The motion-sensing feature activates the soft glowing LED lights, and there’s even a timer option that can be set between 30 seconds to six minutes. One satisfied shopper raved, “Easy navigation without overhead light drama in the middle of the night or a noisy switch. The warm glow turns on as soon as a motion is detected. Great in kids rooms for no under the bed MONSTERS cause you can see everything..... love it!”
64A Cool Projector Night-Light Cube
This cool night-light creates a colorful swirling scene that adults and kids alike will love. Plus, it’s so affordable and easy to use. Switch it on and set it to your preferred color and brightness, and even set a timer. This reviewer noted, “ I was very pleased with the output. It is very bright and you can change the lights with the little remote [...].”
- Available colors: 2
65A 4-Pack Of Break-Resistant Apothecary Jars
This four-pack of apothecary jars are super-affordable. And since they’re crafted from break-resistant plastic, they’re a great option for families. Use them to store cotton swabs, flossers, hair accessories, and more. Choose from clear, black, and bamboo lids to match your home. One shopper gushed, “I love the size of the canisters they’re not too big and not [too]small. I love that they came with labels because it makes it feel more clean/organized in the bathroom.”
- Available colors: 3
