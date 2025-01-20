65 Cool Things For Your Home With Over 4.5 Stars On Amazon That Are Shockingly Cheap

Keep your glass top clean and protected with this best-selling stovetop mat. It’s made from thick, heat-resistant silicone, making it also perfect for use as an oversized trivet. And it’s easy to keep clean — rinse it clean or toss it into the dishwasher. “I have a very small kitchen, so it makes the [glass] stovetop an extension of the counter. We use the stovetop itself daily, and the mat is just rolled/folded to one side or the other, and placed back when the stovetop has cooled off. If there was any small mess left behind, it's covered by the mat until I decide to get to it,” explained one happy shopper.

