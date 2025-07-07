65 Cool Things For Your Home You Never Knew Existed — & Omg They're So Cheap On Amazon
Seriously, where has this stuff been hiding?
Some of the best home upgrades are the ones you never went looking for — like a butter dish that sparks joy or an LED strip that turns your closet into a full-on Pinterest moment. We found the most delightfully unexpected finds that’ll make your space feel smarter, cooler, or just more you. Bonus: they’re all surprisingly cheap and hiding in plain sight on Amazon. Welcome to the rabbit hole.
01Oversize Clips For Hanging Clothes, Towels, & More
These extra-large clothes pins are a lifesaver for drying clothes in small spaces. You get a pack of eight, and each clip has a weight capacity of 8 pounds. The carbon steel metal springs promise to hold up for the long haul, and the sawtooth edging provides a secure, nonmarking hold (so your delicates don’t fall on the floor). With a 4.7-star rating, you can count on these clips for laundry and more.
02Privacy Window Tinting Film That Reflects Sunlight & Comes In 11 Designs
This one-way window tinting film reflects sunlight to help keep your home at a cool temperature when the weather is warm. It also provides some privacy during the day, although it’s not a solution for privacy at night. The film comes in four sizes and 11 cool designs. Installation is simple, as it adheres to windows in minutes.
03Adhesive Bins For Expanding Cabinet Storage (& More)
Add extra storage space to your kitchen cabinets (and beyond) with these adhesive bins. The sturdy but elegant design comes with drainage holes to keep things fresh, and each holder can hold over 4 pounds. Offered as an affordable four-pack, you can use them anywhere you need a little extra storage — from the bathroom to hold your toothbrush and cosmetics to the living room to hold your TV remote, glasses, and more.
04Ceramic Toilet Bolt Covers For An Unexpected Decorative Touch
Add some unexpected personality to your bathroom by replacing your boring toilet bolt covers with fun ceramic mushroom ones. Installation doesn’t require any tools and there are lots of other styles available in the listing, including turtles, fish, and more.
05A Spacious Toilet Paper Storage Basket With A Bamboo Lid
Get rid of the extra toilet paper rolls hanging out on the tank of your toilet with the help of this sleek TP storage basket. It keeps rolls within easy reach but blissfully out of sight. With a capacity of up to 12 standard-size rolls, it can hold your entire supply — and you can view when you’re running low through the clear side panel. The bamboo lid and raised feet are more practical design touches to love.
06A Handy Under-Cabinet Shelf Basket That Can Hold Up To 30 Pounds
This handy under-cabinet shelf basket is an innovative way to help you organize your things — whether it’s kitchen tools, pantry items, bathroom accessories, books, or something completely different. The durable, rustproof metal basket can hold up to 30 pounds. No tools are necessary for hanging.
07Clear Caulk Tape For Easy Sealing
This self-adhesive clear caulk tape is such an easy way to add a waterproof seal anywhere you need it — from your bathroom counters to the side of your stove to around the toilet. Shoppers rave about the effective seal and how simple it is to install. One shopper gushed, “Very clean look. [...] The tape is somewhat forgiving...you can reposition it if you didn't hit your mark.”
08A Chic Faucet Mat That Prevents Water Marks
Crafted from natural diatomaceous earth, this elegant faucet mat promises to soak up water splashes nearly instantaneously to prevent unsightly watermarks and pooling water. The textured surface also serves as a stable spot for storing dish soap, sponges, and more. As one shopper noted, “The stone material looks modern, absorbs water well, and helps keep the faucet area dry. Simple, stylish, and effective!”
09A Space-Saving Hanging Laundry Hamper With A Bottom Zipper For Quick Unloading
The large capacity of this hanging laundry hamper allows you to throw in more dirty clothes than the average hamper can hold. Made of Oxford fabric, the hamper is sturdy and washable. A unique zipper design at the bottom of the hamper gives you quick access to your clothes on laundry day.
10Magnetic Spice Racks That Come In Fun Colors
Sleek, budget friendly, and surprisingly strong, these four racks magnetize to the side of your fridge to add instant storage space. They come in neutrals like black and white, but also some fun colors like pink, green, and orange in the listing. Each shelf can hold up to eight pounds of condiments, spices, oils, and more.
11Bra Hangers That Will Save You So Much Drawer Space
Offered as an affordable two-pack, each of these curved hangers boasts 20 hooks and can hold up to 15 pounds. The rotating hook design makes it easy to load them up with all your go-to bras, tanks, and accessories. With a durable wood and stainless steel construction, these hangers are built to last — and will save you so much drawer and closet space.
12Light Blocking Stickers That Considerably Dim LED Lights
If LED light from a clock, light switch, or something else in your bedroom gets in the way of your sleep, give these LED light-blocking stickers a try. The stickers can dim light from 50% to 80% and even more if you double up on the sticker. Two sheets come in the set — one full sheet that can be cut to size and one sheet with various shapes.
13Velvet Chair Seat Covers That Are Washable & Are Easy To Add
Give your chairs a big-time upgrade with the purchase of this set of four velvet seat covers. The seat covers are stretchy and feature ties, which makes them easy to fit and nonslip. They’re available in 13 pretty colors and can be removed and thrown in the washing machine to look new again. You can also grab them in sets of two or six, depending on how many dining chairs you have.
14Wall-Mounted Mug Holders That Don’t Require Drilling
Stick this two-pack of wall-mounted mug holders above your coffee bar or kitchen countertop to always have your mugs or cups right there. The metal racks can each hold four cups or mugs in an upside-down position. The racks can also double as a spot to air dry mugs after washing them. Since they come with adhesive, there’s no need for drilling.
15A Cozy Bed Wedge That Prevents Pillows From Sinking Into The Gap
Prevent your pillow from sinking into the gap between your mattress and your bed’s headboard by using this genius bed wedge gap filler. Made of high-density foam, the wedge is comfortable to lay on while serving a great purpose — it can even stop stuffed animals from falling into the abyss. It comes with a side pocket that holds a phone or any small items.
16Best-Selling Mesh Laundry Bags With Auto-Lock Zippers To Keep Delicates Secure
The breathable mesh construction of this three-pack of mesh laundry bags allows your clothes, shoes, and accessories to be thoroughly cleaned in the washing machine. The bags are also a safe way to dry certain delicates. The zipper auto-locks to ensure the clothes, especially delicates, stay inside the bags.
17Silicone Chair Leg Floor Protectors That Come In A Variety Of Colors
There’s a lot to love about this 16-piece chair leg floor protector set. The silicone protectors fit over the bottom of chairs and tables to prevent scratches on the floor, and their design ensures they won’t fall off. They come in a variety of colors and sizes to best match most furniture, and you can also buy them in packs of eight and 32.
18A Toilet Paper Holder That Fits 4 Rolls At Arm’s Reach
With this convenient toilet paper holder, you’ll always have a fresh roll at arm’s reach so you don’t have to holler to an unwilling family member to grab you one. The holder can fit up to four rolls, including mega rolls up to 6.5 inches in diameter. You can use adhesive or hooks to hang it over the toilet tank, on a smooth wall, or on a cabinet door.
19A Space-Saving Pants Hanger That Can Hold 6 Pairs At Once
Pants can be tricky to hang, but this space-saving pants hanger gets the job done in a compact and effective way. The hanger consists of six sturdy metal rods that allow you to hang six pairs of pants. It can be hung horizontally in a closet or vertically to take up even less space. It’s also a good option for other garments like scarves, tank tops, and more.
20Wireless LED Stair Lights That Are Motion Activated
When motion is detected within 10 feet of these wireless LED stair lights, a motion sensor automatically turns the lights on, and after 30 seconds of no movement, the lights turn off. The installation process consists of screws or heavy-duty adhesive tape — both included. They’re designed for indoor use and will add extra visibility and safety wherever they’re placed.
21Heavy-Duty Shelf Liners For Wire Shelving That Come In A Variety Of Sizes
If you own a wire shelving system, this set of four wire shelf liners will help prevent items from falling through the slots. The sturdy mats sit flat on shelves and are equipped for heavy-duty use and are cut to work with standard shelves. They come in six sizes in either a pack of three, four, or five.
22Brilliant Loose Outlet Fixers That Create A Snug Fit For Plugs
The brilliance of these loose outlet fixers is astounding. To use, simply plug one of the transparent plastic plugs into an outlet to instantly improve the electrical connection between the outlet and whatever is plugged in. They prevent plugs from falling out. Twenty-five of them come in a pack, so you’ll be set to equip the whole house.
23Grabber Tongs That Can Be Used For Flipping Practically Any Food
While these grabber tongs are especially helpful in delicately removing waffles from a waffle maker, they work just as well for hot dogs, pancakes, and all types of food that need to be flipped or grabbed from a hot area. The hooked ends of the stainless steel tongs fit perfectly into the waffle divots to prevent tearing.
24A High-Quality Cast Iron Grill Pan That Offers Even Heat Distribution
This high-quality cast iron grill pan is the perfect size to cook plenty of meat. At just under five pounds, the grill pan isn’t too heavy but maintains durability. Raised ridges provide a grilled effect. The pan can withstand heat up to 500 degrees and is safe for electric, gas, induction, or any stovetop. It offers even heat distribution and is overall an easy pan to use.
25Creepy Crawly Roach Bag Clips That Are So Hilarious
No one needs this set of four roach bag clips, but everyone should absolutely get them. The creepy crawlies are hilarious and totally worthwhile, whether you want to use them to play a revolving joke on your family or just to bring a smile to your face. They aren’t just amusing though, they’re also practical and will clip your chips like the best of them.
26Motion-Sensor Lights For Under Your Bed, Shelves, or Stairs
These LED strip lights will instantly elevate your living space. Place them under your bed, under your shelves, or even under your stairs. With their motion-dector sensors, they only light up when you’re moving around and shut off once you leave the room. Reviewers attest that they are a breeze to install.
27A Cushy Floor Mat For Comfier Standing
To optimize your standing setup — whether washing dishes, cooking, or WFH — this anti-fatigue mat is a must. Constructed from thick, cushy foam with a waterproof finish and chic beveled edges, it’s such an easy way to make long spells on your feet more comfortable. Choose from five styles and four sizes to suit your space.
28A Foam Lap Desk & Arm Rest With A Washable Cover
If you enjoy working or watching shows from bed, this foam lap desk will elevate your experience — literally and figuratively. The lap desk is spacious enough to give you plenty of room to rest your arms, and two cut-outs on the bottom allow it to be positioned over each of your legs. It features a soft and washable cover that can easily be removed.
29Solar Path Lights With A Unique Starburst Pattern
Make it easier to find your front or a path at night — but do it stylishly with this 10-pack of solar lights. Each one creates a unique starburst pattern on the surrounding area, adding some curb appeal during the night.
30Handy Toilet Seat Lifters That Encourage Lifting & Lowering
Encourage certain members of your family to lift and lower the toilet seat with the use of a toilet seat handle. The plastic handle features a strong adhesive that sticks to the underside of a toilet seat. The handle prevents people from having to touch the toilet seat with the intent of helping to limit the mess — since you have enough to deal with already.
31An Adjustable Candle Warmer With A Charming Glass Shade
This flame-free candle warmer has so many features to love. The flower-shaped glass lamp shade has a vintage feel that promises to add elegant charm to any space, and the metal shaft can be adjusted to accommodate different candle heights. There’s a timer function, too, so you can set it and forget it. As one shopper gushed, “The adjustable light is awesome, you can smell a candle without having to light/riskfire, and it’s beautiful!”
32Snack-Hiding Bags So You Can Discreetly Hide Your Favorite Treats In Plain Sight
Calling all moms — thanks to these genius snack-hiding bags, you no longer have to struggle to hide your favorite treats from your kids. They’ll never look in boxes that look like they’re meant for coffee, breadcrumbs, or super greens, which is what these faux-hiding boxes advertise. They’re reusable and serve as a great way to hide anything in plain sight. Each one comes with a zipper top and a gusseted bottom much like standard groceries.
33A Super-Absorbent Bath Mat Made Of Natural Stone
As soon as you see how fast water dries off this chic diatomaceous earth shower mat, you’ll be racing to ditch your soggy old fabric ones. The natural stone design comes with a nonslip mat to place underneath for secure footing, and you can choose from six shades to match your bathroom decor. Shoppers also report that the versatile mat can double as a dish-drying mat in the kitchen.
34City-Themed Soy Wax Candles With Different Scents
The perfect gift for someone who is missing home, these soy wax-scented candles feature different scents for different cities. Each scent captures the unique charm of the various cities, like coffee and chocolate, for example, for San Francisco. The typical burn time of the 13.7-ounce candle is 60 to 80 hours.
35A Clever Double Closet Rod That Hangs From Any Standard Rod
To double your closet space without paying loads of money to a custom closet company, check out this double closet rod. The rod hangs from any standard closet rod and provides an additional rod below your hanging clothes. Of course, you’ll need to make sure there’s enough space for clothes to hang so they don’t drag on the floor.
36Touch-Up Paint Pens That Make It Easy To Keep Walls Looking Nice
Still touching up scuffs and scrapes on your walls with a brush and can of paint? It can be much, much easier. This two-pack of touch-up paint pens can keep house paint fresh for up to seven years, allowing you to brush it on with ease anytime you want. They come with a syringe for easy filling, too.
37An Emergency Light You’ll Be So Glad You Have When The Power Goes Out
The next time your power goes out, you’re going to want to have this emergency light at the ready. The multifunctional design can be used as a night-light, flash light, or work light. The rechargeable unit can provide up to 15 hours of light, and the induction station means it powers up without batteries. As one shopper noted, “I just plug them in the wall and then every time the power goes out, they turn on. The light is bright and can last a whole day [...].”
38A Trio Of Frog Figurines For Your Garden
No garden is complete without this trio of slightly smug frogs. They measure 6 to 7 inches long and would look great lounging in a pot, among your plants, or even on your patio. They’ve earned an impressive 4.7-star overall rating on Amazon from fans.
39A Stylish Corner Shelf That’s Available In 5 Color Options
This stylish four-tier corner shelf will look great in any room while holding home decor and accessories like books, candles, picture frames, and trinkets. According to shoppers, the corner shelf is easy to put together and takes no time at all. It’s available in five color options — each just as pretty as the next.
40A Waterproof Under-Sink Mat Available In 15 Sizes To Protect Cabinets From Leaks & Spills
Install this under-sink mat to protect the floor of a cabinet from liquid damage due to plumbing leaks or spills. The shelf liner can be removed and cleaned or wiped down when needed. It’s flexible and textured, and it can hold up to 3.6 gallons of liquid in the event of a leak. There are 15 sizes to choose from so be sure to measure the space.
41A Stone Dish-Drying Mat That Absorbs Water In Seconds
This chic stone dish-drying mat looks elegant on your countertop, but it has so many more features to love. For starters, the diatomaceous earth construction is ultra-absorbent, promising to dry in less than a minute. The ribbed design is rollable for the easiest storage, and it even comes with a cleaning brush to keep it pristine.
42A Trio Of Glowing Sunflowers That Stand More Than 2 Feet Tall
Standing nearly 29 inches tall, this solar garden light adds a cheery trio of sunflowers to enjoy during the day and an eye-catching glow at night. You can adjust the heads of the three blooms for a realistic look and you can leave them out all year — they’re water-, heat-, and frost-resistant.
43Ultra-Effective Splatter Guards In Every Size You Need
Every well-equipped kitchen needs a splatter guard to prevent messy grease and sauce splashes. And if you cook a lot, you could probably use a set of them, so that you have the right size for all your go-to pots and pans. Enter: this stainless steel set of splatter screens that comes in three must-have sizes. The durable fine mesh is dense, dishwasher safe, and rustproof. Plus, the integrated metal handles make them supremely easy to lift.
44A Crocheted Kitchen Towel Holder That Keeps It At-The-Ready
If you’re always searching for your kitchen towel (and often find it on the floor), you need this aesthetic towel holder. The hand-made crocheted design comes with beechwood loops that allow you to easily slide in your towel, while providing a secure hold. Choose from seven colors to match your kitchen decor.
45A Broom & Dustpan That Snap Together For Easy Storage
This well-made broom and dustpan set has a lot of smart design features that you’ll appreciate on the regular. The broom’s adjustable handle extends up to 51 inches, and it locks in place with the dustpan handle for compact storage. The bristles are dense and flare-tipped to pick up extra-fine particles. As one shopper gushed, “So handy! Love the scrap blades for removing the stuff out of the bristles of the broom into the dust pan. No bending over at all.”
46A Transparent Flower Vase That Blends In On A Book Shelf In Just The Right Way
Take a look at this super unique and stunning acrylic flower vase that blends into books on a bookshelf in the best way possible. The transparent, narrow vase is shaped like a book, so when it’s set next to books, it really brings the shelf to life. It makes a great gift for book lovers who also appreciate flowers.
47A Wireless Lamp That Fits In All Kinds Of Bottles
Add a unique touch to any room (whether or not there’s an outlet nearby) with this dimmable wireless light that fits in a variety of bottle types. It comes with lots of different colors of shades in the listing. Stick it in empty, partially-filled, and full bottles. Recharge it via USB as needed.
48Wall-Mounted Necklace Organizers That Can Be Installed With Just Adhesive
Once you have these chic necklace organizers mounted to a wall with either the included adhesive or nails, you’ll be impressed with how much easier it is to find the necklace you want to wear. Two holders come in the pack for a total of 20 hooks. The hooks are generously spaced and can be used for hanging bracelets, dangly earrings, and keys. You can buy them in white, rose gold, and clear.
49Plant Watering Globes That Keep Greenery Hydrated For 2 Weeks
Keep your plants well hydrated without remembering to actually water then using this trio of bird-shaped watering globes. They’re made out of handblown borosilicate glass for durability and you can adjust the angle to change the rate of flow — they provide hydration for up to two weeks.
50A Quiet Cool-Mist Humidifier With A Large 2.5-Liter Tank
The 2.5-liter tank on this cool mist humidifier is a great size for a large room. A top-fill tank makes it easy to add water, and a detachable design lets you reach all the nooks and crannies when cleaning. This humidifier is extra quiet at 26 decibels, which is around the equivalent of a whisper, and all the lights can turn off for a peaceful sleep.
51Herb Scissors With A Rubber Handle That’s Safe To Throw In The Dishwasher
Cutting herbs can be time-consuming, but not when you use this highly efficient herb scissor set. The shears feature five sharp, anti-rust, stainless steel blades that come with a cover for safety while it’s stored. They are safe for the dishwasher, which makes cleaning a breeze. The handle is made of comfortable nonslip soft rubber.
52 A Glowing Cherry Blossom Tree That Will Net You So Many Compliments
This cherry blossom tree light is such a simple, elegant way to add ambiance to your space. As one shopper wrote, “I have this on my desk at work and almost every week someone asks where I got it from! Cute design, functional, and the talk of the cubicle farm.” The branches can be bent to make it look exactly how you’d like.
53A Goofy Coffee Mug That Comes With A Spillproof Lid
Coffee is intended to bring joy, so you might as well use a coffee mug that’ll add to that joy like this goofy coffee-pot-shaped mug. The 20-ounce mug is a mini version of the retro coffee pot your parents probably still have. It comes with a spillproof travel lid, and it can safely be used on an electric warmer.
54Vent Deflectors To Redirect Hot Or Cool Air Where You Need It
To optimize your heating or cooling experience, use these air vent deflectors to get the flow where you want it. Offered as a pack of two, the deflectors can expand up to 14 inches to fit most vents, and the sturdy plastic construction is heat-resistant up to 300 degrees Fahrenheit. The magnetic design allows the covers to effortlessly attach to ceiling and side vents, too.
55Freezable Wine Cups With Insulated Walls Filled With A Cooling Gel
Chill your wine to the perfect temperature with this two-pack of freezer wine cups. The insulated walls of the wine tumblers are filled with cooling gel that works as a whine chiller when frozen. An insulated silicone band creates a comfortable spot for you to hold the cups so your hand doesn’t freeze.
56A Handy Folding Board That Perfectly Folds All Types Of Clothes
Make your closet and drawers look neater and more organized by using this folding board to give them the perfect fold. All types of clothes will work with this board, including short and long-sleeved shirts, pants, towels, sheets, and more. The board folds into a small size so it’s easy to store. “I wish I would have bought it sooner! Not only is it fast and easy to use but it also gives the shirts an even and crisp fold (if that makes sense). You would be surprised at how many people are amazed by this board,” said one of its many five-star reviewers.
57A Versatile Coffee Mug Warmer With 3 Temperature Settings & An Auto Shut-Off
You can use this coffee mug warmer to keep your coffee or tea at the temperature you choose, but you can also use it to heat a candle without lighting it. Choose from three temperature settings — 170 degrees, 150 degrees, or 130 degrees — as well as three colors. You can also set the automatic shut-off timer for anywhere from two to 10 hours.
58Stretchy Bands To Label Spare Bedsheets & Keep Them Tidy
Sheets always end up jumbled up in linen closets — and there’s no good way to remember what size they are, either. These budget-friendly organizer bands aim to solve this dilemma. This set includes eight stretchy bands, two each in twin, queen, full, and king size, but other options can be found in the listing.
59Over 150 Pre-Printed Vinyl Food Container Labels In A Fun White Script
Take your pantry organization up a notch by using these pantry labels for food containers. The labels come in a fun white script, and there are 157 of them to choose from, including pantry items from all-purpose flour to dried fruit to cereal. Made of vinyl, the preprinted labels are water-resistant.
60The Glowing Faux Succulents That Shoppers Can’t Stop Buying
With a 4.5-star rating after more than 4,000 reviews, these glowing faux succulents are a shopper favorite — and for good reason. The set of three features wood planters and realistic plastic foliage with twinkling lights. Each box requires three AAA batteries to operate (not included.) As one shopper summarized, “These [...] are beautifully crafted. They are small but look perfect on my windowsill. The attention to detail in each succulent is pretty impressive!”
61Stackable Shelf Organizers That Expand To Fit Your Space
These adjustable shelves guarantee a nearly-custom storage solution, expanding from 12.6 up to 20.5 inches in width — you can even adjust their height, as well. Use them together to create two tiers of storage or split up the set as needed. They’re rustproof and durable, too, with the ability to hold up to 22 pounds.
62A Custom Drying Rack For Water Bottles & Straws
Anyone dedicated to their reusable water bottles or tumblers (or even baby bottles) will appreciate this custom drying rack, which holds up to four travel cups over a drain board — with dedicated space for caps and straws — so everything can dry efficiently. “Perfect rack for drying any sort of bottle, I use it every single day,” one fan raved. “It's easy to clean and store. I also appreciate its compact size, it only takes up exactly as much room as it needs.”
63A Plastic Bag Dispenser With A Slim Design
With its ultra-slim design, this dispenser is perfect for storing your accumulated plastic bags and makes it easy to grab one when you need it. It features a spring-loaded platform and an indicator light that turns blue once it’s full. Store up to 40 bags.
64Funny-Faced Succulents That Will Instantly Brighten Your Day
Have you ever seen succulents so cute? Each faux plant comes in a funny-faced ceramic pot, giving each plant a unique personality. “These are so freaking cute! Everyone at the office loved these. My fav purchase,” one reviewer shared.
65Floral Microfiber Bedsheets With Pockets For Your Phone & Glasses
Plain solid bedsheets are fine — but these floral microfiber bedsheets are a major upgrade. One shopper wrote, “Wow, I love this sheet set. They are silky smooth and give hotel quality style. The sheets feel durable and are comfortable to lay on. The sheets are not too thick and are breathable for hotter weather/climates. I love that on both sides of the bed there are pockets to put remotes.” The four-piece set includes a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, and two pillowcases.