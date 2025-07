65 Cool Things For Your Home You Never Knew Existed — & Omg They're So Cheap On Amazon

The next time your power goes out, you’re going to want to have this emergency light at the ready. The multifunctional design can be used as a night-light, flash light, or work light. The rechargeable unit can provide up to 15 hours of light, and the induction station means it powers up without batteries. As one shopper noted, “I just plug them in the wall and then every time the power goes out, they turn on. The light is bright and can last a whole day [...].”