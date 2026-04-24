23 Fashion Finds To Gift Your Favorite Moms This Year

I’m a mom, you’re a mom... we both know that we’re not the best at prioritizing ourselves, especially when it comes to our wardrobe. It’s not because we don’t want to; we just tend to edit ourselves right out of the conversation while our kids are growing out of stuff faster than we can buy it. That’s why Mother’s Day makes the perfect excuse to get a mom in your life something she can wear but probably wouldn’t buy for herself. Something that blends comfort and practicality (because #momlife), that’s totally wearable and maybe even feels a little indulgent.

We’ve rounded up fabrics that feel as good as they look, so she can go from school drop-off straight to brunch. There are also pieces of jewelry that serve as a sweet, subtle nod to her family. Basically, from buttery-soft PJs to elevated basics to swimsuits that actually fit real bodies, these fashion finds are the ones she’ll keep reaching for in her closet.

Cahve Heirloom Impression Kit Cahve Cahve Heirloom Impression Kit $119 See On Cahve This is one of the most meaningful gifts I've ever given! I used the kit to capture both my fingerprint and my daughter's, and had them cast into a necklace pendant for my mom, so she literally wears multiple generations around her neck. The process is incredibly simple: You press into the soft wax, mail it back, and Cahve casts it into sterling silver or solid gold. It's the kind of gift that will make her cry in the best possible way, and honestly nothing you find on a shelf can compete with something this personal. — Katie Garrity, News & Social Editor

Duluth Heirloom Gardening Bibs Duluth Trading Co. Duluth Heirloom Gardening Bibs $109.50 See On Duluth Trading Co. These cult-favorite overalls are built specifically for serious gardeners with features that actually make sense. The lightweight DuluthFlex ripstop fabric moves and stretches with you, dirt brushes right off, and there are 12 pockets, including a pruner loop, cargo pockets, and a bib storage system with a phone sleeve. The Crouch Gusset means no binding when you're kneeling and digging, and the double-layer knees even accept knee pads. It's the most thoughtful, practical Mother's Day gift for any mom with a green thumb. — Katie Garrity

Left on Friday Sunday Suit D+ Left on Friday Left on Friday Sunday Suit D+ $200 See On Left On Friday You know a swimsuit is going to be good when they have a literal section on their website for "big boobs" — I feel so seen. These suits are specifically designed for the D+ girls: a thicker, more supportive band, wide, super-soft straps for all-day comfort, and just the right capacity. I love this suit! — Katie Garrity

KiraGrace High-Waisted Black Pants Kira Grace KiraGrace High-Waisted Black Pants $228 See On KiraGrace These pants are genuinely one of the best things in my closet. The KiraGrace PowerStrong fabric has 4-way stretch and quick-dry performance, but they look completely polished and put-together, which means I wear them everywhere from the office to running errands without a second thought. — Katie Garrity

Sunshine Society Silk Pajamas Sunshine Society Sunshine Society Silk Pajamas $108 See On Sunshine Society This pajama set makes me so happy! They feel light as a feather, and they're a little sexy, too. The only issue is that I want them in every fun print they come in. — Sarah Aswell, Deputy Editor, News & Social

Aloha Sporty Duffle in Sunrise Shells Aloha Collection Aloha Sporty Duffle in Sunrise Shells $74 See On Aloha Collection I am such a huge fan of Aloha bags — they’re made by moms, with moms in mind, so they have the kind of thoughtful details that just make so much sense. In the Sporty Duffle, that means a lightweight bag that balances durability with design. It’s got interior and exterior pockets, a comfy strap, and let’s be real... it’s just super cute, too. It’s a great gift for a mom who needs a gym bag upgrade or is just always on the go! — Julie Sprankles, Deputy Editor, Lifestyle & Entertainment

Judy Blue Fresh Start Wide Leg Jeans MoCo Boutique Judy Blue Fresh Start Wide Leg Jeans $78 See On MoCo Boutique Like every single other woman on the planet, I have a lot of trouble finding jeans I really love. This is a new company for me, but I love their flattering, affordable denim that has just the right amount of stretch and that comes in different inseam lengths (listen up, other jean companies!). These are one of my go-to pairs now. — Sarah Aswell

NYDJ Becky Short-Sleeved Blouse NYDJ NYDJ Becky Short-Sleeved Blouse $79 See On NYDJ The perfect white shirt doesn't exi--- Yes it does! And this is it. I love everything about this short-sleeved blouse, which also comes in a bunch of other colors and patterns besides white. This literally goes with anything you want to wear this summer. It's a little spendy for a shirt, which makes it a great gift for mom. — Sarah Aswell

Brooklinen Super Plush Robe Brooklinen Brooklinen Super Plush Robe $149 $111.75 See On Brooklinen Listen, I’ve heard people say “moms don’t want any more robes,” but don’t speak for me, babe! I have this super-plush robe from Brooklinen and just ask my family — I’d live in it if it were socially acceptable. I mean, I pretty much do live in it around the house. It’s so comfy and oversized and makes me feel like I’m at the spa when I slip it on after a long, hot bath. — Julie Sprankles

Caden Lane Engraved Tag Necklace With Birthstone Caden Lane Caden Lane Engraved Tag Necklace With Birthstone $68 See On Caden Lane This is what I got for my own mom for Mother's Day this year. Instead of a necklace that has something to do with her kids, I went the other direction and got her a piece with her first initial engraved, along with a tiny charm with her April birthstone. I love how just PRETTY this piece is, and I love how it centers my mom and not her mothering. — Sarah Aswell

Woxer Win Activewear Woxer Woxer Win Boss Sports Bra $46 See On Woxer I've loved Woxer and their pajama sets for a while now, so when they released this new Win Activewear collection, I knew it would be good. I love feeling cute when I'm going on my hot mom runs or playing outside with my kids, and the Woxer Win sports bras and biker shorts are so comfy while still being mega supportive and cute. Wear them under your favorite tees or on their own, but as a woman who breastfed three kids and gravity has not been kind to her already larger-than-average bust, these bras are the best at keeping everything in so I can keep moving without fear. — Samantha Darby, Senior Editor, Lifestyle & Entertainment

Quince Vintage Wash Tencel Button Front Dress Quince Quince Vintage Wash Tencel Button Front Dress $59.90 See On Quince In the past few years, I've asked myself, "Wait, where do I even like buying clothes anymore?" It's like I couldn't find a good store that made clothes just for me, a middle-aged mom who is tired and has very little money but also is still fun and likes looking pretty. Then I found Quince! Every single piece of clothing I've gotten from them has fit perfectly and made me feel amazing — and it is affordable without being fast fashion. My favorite piece from them so far is this dress, which makes me feel so beautiful but also is comfortable and versatile. Bonus: It has hidden buttons at the top so that you can show off as little or as much cleavage as you'd like! Every mom needs a summer dress she can wear everywhere. — Sarah Aswell

Abercrombie Curve Love Mid-Rise Denim Mini Skort Abercrombie & Fitch Abercrombie Curve Love Mid-Rise Denim Mini Skort $70 See on Abercrombie & Fitch I never would've guessed that, as a mom of three, I shop at Abercrombie more than I did as a teenager, but here I am. I looove a denim skirt, and this Curve Love denim skort from Abercrombie is too good. The shorts underneath are like spandex and super stretchy, while still giving you all the comfort you want. Plus I get to be the hot mom in a denim skirt this summer without flashing everything when my kid wipes out in the town fountain and I have to bend over to get her. — Samantha Darby

Earthly Threads Relaxed Short Sleeve and Short Pajama Set Earthly Threads Earthly Threads Relaxed Short Sleeve and Short Pajama Set $79.95 See On Earthly Threads For the mom who deserves to actually relax this Mother's Day, this bamboo pajama set is such a thoughtful pick. It's made from breathable bamboo fabric that keeps you cool and comfortable all night, with a relaxed crew neck tee and mid-thigh shorts with a drawstring waist. The fit is laid-back without being frumpy, which means it works just as well for slow Sunday mornings as it does for bedtime. Soft, stylish, and genuinely comfortable — the trifecta of a great pajama set! — Katie Garrity

Cozy Earth Bamboo Stretch-Knit Short-Sleeve & Pant Pajama Set Cozy Earth Cozy Earth Bamboo Stretch-Knit Short Sleeve & Pant Pajama Set $158 $134.30 See On Cozy Earth You’ve probably seen Cozy Earth all over your FYP page and wondered what the deal is, so let me reassure you: This is a brand beloved by influencers that actually deserves the hype. Their sheet sets? Heaven, I have three. And these PJs are just as great — pretty, super-soft, breathable, and can keep my perimenopausal ass from having night sweats. — Julie Sprankles

Soma PJs Soma Soma PJs $59 See On Soma If you love Soma underwear like I do, you should give their PJs a try. They come in all kinds of vibrant and fun prints and are super cozy. They are, it should be mentioned, fairly affordable and come in all kinds of lengths and styles. — Kate Auletta, Editor in Chief

Bandolier Tote Bag Bandolier Bandolier Tote Bag $198 See On Bandolier This limited-edition tote, designed with Ceci Johnson of Ceci New York, is totally not my usual fare, but it's so adorable. I love the bright floral print and the abundance of pockets. It will add such a fun pop of color to my basic AF outfits all spring long. — Kate Auletta

Hollister Feel Good Baggy Sweatpants Hollister Hollister Feel Good Baggy Sweatpants $44.95 See On Hollister I own these, and they are absolutely everything! The softest fleece, a perfectly relaxed baggy fit, and the kind of pants you put on once and immediately wonder why you ever wore anything else. They have pockets, a comfortable banded waist, and that cozy-but-cute vibe that works equally well for lounging at home or running errands. For the mom who deserves to be comfortable this Mother's Day, these are a total no-brainer. — Katie Garrity

Rellery Oval Flower Locket Rellery Rellery Oval Flower Locket $145 See On Rellery I got this locket last year for Mother’s Day, and it’s just one of my most favorite things. I adore the idea of heirloom jewelry and having something I can eventually pass on to my kids. This is so beautiful but also nice and lightweight, and obviously I’ve tucked pics of my sweet babies (now teens, ah!) inside. My next upgrade for it is going to be adding charms with either their birthstones or initials to the chain. — Julie Sprankles

Kuru Loma Jarvi Sandals Kuru Kuru Loma Jarvi Sandals $159 See on Kuru Call me middle-aged, but do you know what I've been living for these days? Cute summer shoes that don't hurt my feet. So many orthopedic shoes lack style — but I found this great company that saved me. This year, I got their Loma sandals, which give you so much heel support while looking adorable. Praise shoes that you can walk in forever but that also have a little heel and a little fashion sense. — Sarah Aswell

Minnetonka Buckle Clog Minnetonka Minnetonka Buckle Clog $89.95 See On Minnetonka How fortuitous that clogs are back in style again, right when I’ve hit the age where all I want is something super comfy but also cute! Minnetonka is always a brand I will support... not only because their stuff is incredible quality, but also because they are so committed to sustainability and to giving back to the Native American community. So, if you’ve got a mom like me in your life who wants something to wear on her feet that feels good and that she can feel good about, here you go. — Julie Sprankles

The Original Bogg Bag Bogg Original Bogg Bag $100 See On Bogg If you know a mom who would spend every spare day at the beach if she could, I can’t think of a better gift to get her heading into the summer than an OG Bogg Bag. They’re a cult favorite for a reason! They hold so much stuff, they’re super-easy to clean, you can literally shake the sand out, and there are fun options to customize them now, too. I tote mine everywhere in the summer, and I really love this new Checkered Coconut/Mushroom pattern. — Julie Sprankles