55 Father’s Day Gift Ideas For Every Dad Personality

Dads are some of the hardest people on earth to shop for. We all know this. If you ask them what they want, you’re likely to get one of three answers: “Nothing,” “I don’t know,” or the ever-helpful shoulder shrug. And it’s not because they don’t like stuff, because dads are the kings of stuff. But they rarely actually ask for much, which makes shopping for them weirdly tricky. A tie feels like a cop-out, a “World’s Best Dad” mug has been done to death, and he doesn’t need another pair of socks.

That’s why this year, the editors of Scary Mommy decided to focus on genuinely cool finds for the kind of dad you’re actually shopping for, whether he’s happiest on the golf course, blissfully off-grid, or fiddling with his latest DIY project.

So, here are the gifts we would happily give (and, in some cases, already have given) the dads in our own lives. No matter what type of dad he is, you’re sure to find something here he’ll actually use and be excited to unwrap.

For the Sporty Dad

Deluxe Beach Cruiser, 26-Inch, Cream Huffy Deluxe Beach Cruiser, 26-Inch, Cream $249.99 See On Huffy For the dad who keeps saying he wants to get outside more, this is the Father's Day gift that actually makes it happen! The Huffy Deluxe is a classic beach cruiser with an upright ergonomic riding position that's easy on your back and shoulders, and a single-speed coaster-brake setup that makes it genuinely effortless to ride. It comes with a front basket, rear rack, and a built-in cup holder so he can take his coffee on the road, and the padded spring saddle means he can actually ride it for more than ten minutes without complaining. It's a feel-good, no-fuss bike for the dad who deserves a little more joy in his daily routine. — Katie Garrity, News & Social Editor

BucketGolf BucketGolf BucketGolf $114.99 See On BucketGolf If your favorite dad is a golfer, he’ll quickly become obsessed with this super-fun on-the-go game. It comes with six pop-up buckets, flagsticks, balls, and a carry bag, can be used with whatever clubs he has lying around (and if you know golfers, you know there are always clubs lying around), and it sets up in mere minutes. We’ll be playing this at the beach all summer long. — Julie Sprankles, Deputy Editor, Lifestyle & Entertainment

Aion Weighted Workout Vest Aion Aion Men's Weighted Workout Vest $329 $296.10 See On Aion This is such a high-quality piece and something that my partner would never buy for himself. I have the walking vest version from the same company, and it is really well-made and fits like a glove. I love that this one can be worn walking or working out, and that it benefits you whether you are trying to just be a little healthier or whether you are trying to level up your regular gym workout. — Sarah Aswell, Deputy Editor, News & Social

Nilight 20Inch 126W Spot Flood Combo LED Light Bar Nilight 20Inch 126W Spot Flood Combo LED Light Bar See price on Amazon See on Amazon Got a Jeep dad in your life? How about a boat dad? Even a golf cart dad will feel sporty as hell with this Nilight kit attached to his recreational vehicle of choice. It comes with a 20-inch combo light bar plus four little 4-inch pods, and that combo of spot and flood beams means he can light up the whole campsite, trailhead, or... wherever. — Julie Sprankles

Cann Social Tonic Cann Cann Social Tonic Starter Pack $108 See On Cann For the dad who loves a cold drink but is trying to be more mindful about alcohol, Cann is the move. These cannabis-infused social tonics are light, sparkling, and come in genuinely delicious flavors like Blood Orange Cardamom, Lemon Lavender, and Grapefruit Rosemary that taste like something a fancy bar would charge $16 for. Each can has just 2mg THC and 4mg CBD, so the effect is a relaxed, social buzz without any of the next-morning regret that comes with a few beers. — Katie Garrity

Enbrighten UltraBrite Hex Lights Enbrighten UltraBrite Hex Lights See price on Amazon See on Amazon My husband loves working out, but was tired of paying for a pricey gym membership. He really wanted to turn our garage into the kind of home gym that made him want to go in and work out every night, and these hex lights were a great step in that direction. You can get multiple sets and snap them together to create different geometric layouts, and a remote lets him dial in the precise brightness level he likes. It’s also a nice bonus that Enbrighten donates 50% of net profits to humanitarian causes! — Julie Sprankles

Origin RTX® brrr° Cooling Performance Crew Origin Origin RTX® brrr° Cooling Performance Crew $69 See On Origin My husband has fair skin and loves a good lightweight sun shirt for boat and beach days. These cooling crews come in long and short sleeves, and the material is so lightweight and quick drying. I love that the temperature-regulation is part of the fibers of the shirt, so it won't wash or fade away with time. I love using Father's Day to upgrade his basics or replace old items he uses often, so these are a great way of doing that. — Katie McPherson, Associate Editor, Lifestyle & Entertainment

Zulu Powerfill Pro 24oz Stainless Steel Water Bottle with Quick Fill Lid Zulu Powerfill Pro 24oz Stainless Steel Water Bottle with Quick Fill Lid $26.99 $20.99 See on Amazon Sale If he loathes fumbling with the top of his water bottle at the gym, golf course, or anywhere else he might need to stay hydrated, this Zulu Powerfill Pro water bottle is the answer. It’s the perfect size for portability (it slides right into the side of my husband’s favorite carry-on), and the lid flips open while staying attached for easy refills. — Julie Sprankles

RDX F6 5ft 2-in-1 KARA Training Punching Bag Set RDX RDX F6 5ft 2-in-1 KARA Training Punching Bag Set $113.99 See On RDX For the dad who needs somewhere to work out his energy and wants to feel like a badass boxer doing it, this RDX punching bag arrives pre-filled and ready to hang and hit. The tough Maya Hide cover and reinforced stitching mean it’s not going to split open and have you wrestling with stuffing (even if Dad’s form is... questionable). Plus, it’s a pretty cathartic way to get a workout in. — Julie Sprankles

OluKai x New Heights Leather Sandals OluKai OluKai x New Heights Leather Sandals $160 See On OluKai OluKai flip flops are just the best — there's something about the footbed that is so perfectly comfortable. And this special collab with the New Heights podcast and the Kelce brothers makes these even more fun. They are super casual and perfect for the beach, but they look nice enough that you can wear them places most other sandals would look out of place. The quality and fit are just top-notch. — Sarah Aswell

The Fit Boxx Fit Boxx The Fit Boxx $64 See On Fit Boxx I love the idea of a gift that keeps on giving, and that’s exactly what the Fit Boxx is. This monthly subscription box comes with five to eight handpicked items, from workout apparel and gear to full-size supplements and recovery tools. I was super impressed by the quality of the items in our first box! — Julie Sprankles

Aecooly Misting Portable Fan Aecooly Misting Portable Fan See price on Amazon See on Amazon I’m a firm believer that not every gift needs to be a grand gesture... sometimes, something as simple as a hand fan can be the biggest hit. At under $40, this one’s a steal, especially considering how frickin’ good it works. It has five speeds, a refillable mist function, a battery that runs for hours, is pocket-sized, and is just all-around great for any dad who spends a lot of time being active. — Julie Sprankles

Arccos Smart Sensors Arccos Arccos Smart Sensors $249.99 See On Arccos This would make such a cool gift for the golf dad! You just twist the little sensors into the end of each club, pair them with the app, and every shot automatically gets tracked. Then it turns that data into personal insights to help him improve his game. This system covers a full set of 15 sensors and a dedicated putter sensor, all of which are lightweight, weatherproof, and backed by a two-year warranty. — Julie Sprankles

Echelon Row Echelon Echelon Row $1,299.99 $899.99 See On Echelon This one’s more of an investment, but if you’re looking to splurge on/spoil your favorite dad, this row machine makes for an excellent home gym upgrade. It folds up and tucks away when nobody’s using it, which is convenient, but it still packs a big punch — rowing works something like 85% of your muscles. I like that this model lets you connect over Bluetooth to a tablet you already own, and that the resistance controller is built right into the handlebars. — Julie Sprankles

For the DIY Dad

Leatherman ARC Leatherman Leatherman ARC $249.95 See On Leatherman This is the Porsche of Leatherman tools and exactly what I got my dad for Father's Day this year. Each one comes with 20 different tools, and it is just lovely to behold. This operates so smoothly, opens so effortlessly, and feels so great in your hand. I added a leather carrying pouch and engraved it with a sweet message to make it extra special. — Sarah Aswell

Nilight 40" Z Creeper - 2-in-1 Folding Rolling Mechanic Seat Nilight 40" Z Creeper - 2-in-1 Folding Rolling Mechanic Seat $69.99 $62.98 See on Amazon Sale My husband is a constant garage tinkerer, and it never occurred to me that a rolling mechanic seat like you see in the movies would actually be affordable. But this one is! You can convert it two ways (lying flat or sitting upright), plus the padding is thick enough that it won’t hurt his back. Even if he doesn’t really have any idea what he’s doing under the car, at least he’ll feel like a pro. — Julie Sprankles

Turtle Wax’s Inside & Out Complete Essentials Car Care Kit TurtleWax TurtleWax Inside & Out Complete Essentials Car Care Kit $58.40 See On TurtleWax If there’s one lesson I’ve learned in my marriage, it’s that if you give a man a bucket, he’ll be happy. So, imagine my delight that this comprehensive car cleaning kit comes tucked inside of a handy 5-gallon pail that he’ll probably love just as much as what’s inside: Turtle Wax’s All Wheel & Tire Cleaner, Max Power Car Wash, Wax & Dry, Wet’n Black Tire Shine, Dash & Glass multi-surface cleaner, a microfiber wash mitt, and four microfiber towels. — Julie Sprankles

Gorilla Made™ Gorilla Carts 7 cu. Poly Yard Cart Gorilla Made Gorilla Carts 7 cu. Poly Yard Cart $299.99 $285.47 See on Amazon Sale I kid you not, this thing is like the Tonka Dump Truck for adults. It hauls a beefy 7 cubic feet of whatever Dad needs to haul — be it mulch or soil or firewood or the random toys your kids leave scattered all over the yard — and has a patented rollover dump design to tilt the load out easily. The 2-in-1 handle lets him pull it by the hand or tow it, and the no-flat foam-filled tires will keep this puppy rollin.’ — Julie Sprankles

Little Woodchucks: Offerman Woodshop's Guide to Tools and Tomfoolery by Nick Offerman 'Little Woodchucks: Offerman Woodshop's Guide to Tools and Tomfoolery' by Nick Offerman $35 $17.84 See on Amazon Sale My husband has been quoting Nick Offerman at me for years and he loves roping our kids into craft projects, so I figured this was just a no-brainer. A family woodworking guide, this super-cute book is packed with 12 kid-friendly projects that are genuinely designed to get everyone in on the fun. — Julie Sprankles

Bartesian Professional Cocktail Maker Bartesian Bartesian Professional Cocktail Maker $399.99 See On Bartesian DIY dads come in many different shapes and forms, and one of them is the dad who likes to DIY his own drinks. He’s probably even used you as his guinea pig in the past while he plays amateur mixologist. Save both of you future games of drunken roulette by splurging on this brilliant at-home cocktail maker. You pop in a capsule, it pulls from the spirit bottles, and — voila! — a perfectly made libation every time. This one’s for dads who take their role as resident mix-master seriously. — Julie Sprankles

For the Outdoorsy Dad

Big River Dry Bag Sea To Summit Big River Dry Bag $39.95 See On Sea To Summit My partner wanted to try kayak camping, so getting him a large, high-quality dry bag was on the present list this year. These bags by Sea To Summit are great because they come in a large variety of sizes, are easy to carry, and very durable. And once we got one, we realized how much different stuff it can be used for, like going to the kids' sports games on rainy days. — Sarah Aswell

Nomad Cooking Kit Opinel Nomad Cooking Kit $100 See On Opinel This was such a good little addition to our car camping gear: a set of really nice kitchen utensils, including two knives (serrated and not), a corkscrew, and a veggie peeler. We will never be caught out in the woods with a bottle of wine and no way to open it again! — Sarah Aswell

Infinity X1 2000L Camp Site Light Costco Infinity X1 2000L Camp Site Light $44.99 See On Costco Just when you thought you did not need one more camping gadget... this thing is so cool! A rechargable camp site light that easily lets you see what's going on all around you and sets up so quickly. I love the different brightness levels and the height you can get on it. I am so glad I will never put up a tent in the dark ever again. — Sarah Aswell

Praia Palm Beach Chair Praia Praia Palm Beach Chair $139 See On Praia My husband’s idea of a perfect day off involves planting himself somewhere, preferably with a view, and just relaxing for as long as he can get away with it. This Praia Chair is a win for him because it’s comfortable and features cool retro styling, as well as a win for me because we get to spend the day at the beach. I appreciate that it’s lightweight (only five pounds), folds flat, and has a strap to make it easy to tote. — Julie Sprankles

Forloh Solair Sun Hoodie Forloh Forloh Solair Sun Hoodie $109 See On Forloh My partner is terrible about putting on sunscreen, so he loves this sun hoodie by Forloh that has an SPF of 50 and gives him great coverage of his arms, neck, chest, and head. It's also super breathable, unlike a lot of rash guards, making it easy to wear even in super-hot conditions. He has used it hiking, fishing, camping, and running — although it's also great for yardwork and mowing the lawn, too. It's worth every penny. — Sarah Aswell

Terracea Sorrel 3L Shell Jacket Terracea Terracea Sorrel 3L Shell Jacket $419 $359 See On Terracea You just cannot go wrong with getting your partner items to make it easier for him to be outdoors, no matter what. This shell jacket checked every box for what he needs, and it comes in bright, cool colors, too. Specifically, I love that this jacket is ready for every type of cold-weather activity, with a helmet-compatible hood and wrist gaiters to keep the snow out while skiing or snowmobiling. This is a high-quality company that doesn't get enough credit. — Sarah Aswell

Tivvy Pre-Packed Activity Bag Tivvy Tivvy Pre-Packed Activity Bag $135 See On Tivvy This is such a perfect Father's Day gift. It's a big duffle bag that is ALREADY PACKED for any type of fun outdoor day with the kids (or with friends). We just keep this in our trunk in case we spontaneously want to stop for outdoor fun at a park or at a friend's house. It comes with a soccer ball, a football, a basketball, a frisbee, and a pickleball set... but it also has a first-aid kit, a blanket, an air pump, and ponchos. — Sarah Aswell

Solbari Sun Hat Solbari Solbari Sun Hat $69 $55.20 See On Solbari How to find a sun hat for a man that doesn't look silly or make him look like an explorer from the early 1900s? I thought it was impossible, but then I found these really handsome SPF 50+ hats from Solbari that were perfect. I love how the brim is wide enough for coverage but not so wide that he won't pack it. And I love that it really offers protection for both the head/scalp and his whole face. It's also super lightweight and packable. — Sarah Aswell

Titan Backpack Cooler Titan Titan Backpack Cooler $52.99 See On Titan We live in Montana, and many of our summer days are spent hiking short distances to lakes and river beaches. That's all well and good, but it's such a headache to get cold drinks and snacks to these locations. That's where this backpack cooler comes into play. Dad can be the hero of the day by carrying this cooler and all of the family's snacks to any location — plus a couple of cold beers for him? — Sarah Aswell

Limitless Innovations TikiTunes Portable Bluetooth Wireless Speaker Limitless Limitless Innovations TikiTunes Portable Bluetooth Wireless Speaker $39.99 See On Limitless For the dad who basically lives on the patio all summer, this is the most fun and functional Father's Day gift. The TikiTunes is a working tiki torch with a built-in Bluetooth speaker that streams music up to 30 feet. It adjusts to standard torch height, runs on regular tiki torch fuel, and the speaker delivers surprisingly solid sound quality for something that also literally has fire on top of it. It's the kind of gift that makes every backyard hangout feel like a party and will absolutely become the most talked-about thing at every summer cookout. — Katie Garrity

Carhartt Iconic Detroit Jacket Carhartt Carhartt Iconic Detroit Jacket $129.99 See On Carhartt We’re huge fans of the Carhartt brand in our house — everything they make is rugged and durable and just looks good. I knew my husband would love this Iconic Detroit Jacket for those very reasons. He especially likes the lining, not to mention that he knows this jacket will keep him comfy and warm on whatever outdoor adventure he chooses. — Julie Sprankles

Fi Smart Dog Tracker Collar Fi Smart Dog Tracker Collar See price on Amazon See on Amazon This is for the dog lover in your life. We found out that AirTags just don't work very well when it comes to tracking pets. This GPS tracker has so many awesome features, from escape alerts to behavior tracking. It tracks the real-time location of your dog at any time, anywhere in the country, plus a lot more. Your nerdy pet-loving dad or partner will love this. — Sarah Aswell

For the Travel Dad

Bosca Dolce Mini Shave Kit Bosca Dolce Mini Shave Kit See price on Amazon See on Amazon Yes, this is a little spendy... but I promise when you get a whiff of the hand-stained, full-grain Italian leather, you won’t regret a single penny. Seriously, inject this scent straight into my veins! I also love the idea of my husband having something beautiful and classic like this to take on his travels. — Julie Sprankles

Faro 29L Travel Backpack Set Bagsmart Faro 29L Travel Backpack Set $74.99 See On Bagsmart For the dad who is always on the move, this is one of the most thoughtful and practical Father's Day gifts you can give. The Faro 29L is a fully featured carry-on travel backpack that meets most airline size requirements, so he can skip checked baggage fees entirely and head straight to the gate. It has a dedicated laptop compartment, a luggage pass-through sleeve, multiple organized pockets, and comes as a set with a matching toiletry bag so everything has a place. Sleek, spacious, and genuinely well-designed — the kind of travel upgrade that makes every trip smoother from the moment he packs it! — Katie Garrity

Catan On The Road Card Game Catan Shop Catan On The Road Card Game $9.99 See on Catan Shop My partner loves playing board games, but we needed more games that we could take with us on the road this summer. This is a card version of Catan that is perfect for 3-4 players. I love that it really does capture the vibe of the tabletop game — this is just much faster and needs very little space. — Sarah Aswell

Heyday Active Noise Canceling Bluetooth Wireless Over-Ear Headphones Target Heyday Active Noise Canceling Bluetooth Wireless Over-Ear Headphones $49.99 See On Target My husband is not an earbud guy — he wants the OG over-ears headphones, and he wants ones that have active noise cancellation. These Heyday headphones are great for long travel days because the padded cushions make them comfortable, and the battery lasts all day. Bonus: They’re affordable! — Julie Sprankles

Airback Carry-On Airback Airback Carry-On $497 $319 See On Airback Some dads have to spend a lot of time on planes, and this Airback Carry-On is the perfect gift for them. You can fit a week’s worth of clothes in it, thanks to the built-in compression system — it’s genuinely so satisfying to use the air pump to suck all the extra air out and smoosh everything down. It also comes loaded with travel-smart touches, from a padded laptop pocket to integrated charging ports and even an optional built-in weight handle to see how hefty it is before lugging it around. — Julie Sprankles

Ohsnap! Snap Pack Dual-MagSafe® Qi2 Power Bank Ohsnap! Ohsnap! Snap Pack Dual-MagSafe® Qi2 Power Bank $69.99 $52.49 See On Ohsnap! There are few things worse than being on the go and having your phone battery die. If the dad in your life’s phone battery stays in the red, save him the stress by getting him this Snap Pack. It magnetically snaps right onto the back of his phone and charges super-fast, and unlike other power banks, you can stack other MagSafe accessories on top of it. — Julie Sprankles

“Matcha on the Go” Organic Ceremonial Stick Packs Matcha.com “Matcha on the Go” Organic Ceremonial Stick Packs $32 See On Matcha.com For the dad who is trying to cut back on coffee or just wants a cleaner, smoother source of energy, this is such a genuinely great Father's Day gift — each stick pack is single-serve ceremonial grade Japanese matcha that dissolves instantly in hot or cold water, so he gets all the calm, focused energy of matcha without any of the clumping or prep work. It's USDA organic, pure single-ingredient matcha with no fillers, sweeteners, or additives, which means he is getting the real thing in the most convenient format possible. Toss a few sticks in his gym bag, his work bag, or his carry-on, and he is set wherever the day takes him! — Katie Garrity

Illo Wearable Sleep Pillow Mask Illo Wearable Pillow Sleep Mask See price on Amazon See on Amazon I’ll be the first to admit that I thought this thing looked bonkers the first time I saw it. However, after having tried it myself, I’m a convert — part sleep mask, part wearable pillow, it muffles sound, blocks out light, and feels soft and cooling against your face. My husband loves taking his on long flights since you can use it over your eyes or around your neck for support when sitting up. — Julie Sprankles

MiWiPE Travel Wet Wipes MiWiPE Travel Wet Wipes $10 $8.99 See on Amazon Sale If you’re putting together a gift basket for an on-the-go dad, these make an excellent addition. MiWiPEs are personal cleaning wipes that come in convenient packages so he can grab them for flights, road trips, or wherever the day takes him. They’re hypoallergenic and safe for sensitive skin, plus I love that the company is AAPI- and veteran-owned. — Julie Sprankles

Thompson Tees Thompson Tee Thompson Tees $42.99 See On Thompson Tee This is such a great idea — T-shirts and undershirts that absolutely stop sweat stains from showing up. A great solution for work events, important outings, and basically any time you don't want to be embarrassed by pit stains. These are light enough to layer, but you can also wear them on their own. — Sarah Aswell

Nomatic 20L Travel Pack Nomatic Nomatic 20L Travel Pack $349.99 See On Nomatic Another great carry-on option, the Nomatic Travel Pack passes the dad test: It does at least two jobs at once. Inside, there are 22 pockets, including RFID-safe storage and a hidden compartment for cash or an AirTag. Other smart features include a dedicated padded laptop compartment, water bottle pockets with magnetic closure, a sunglass case, and an expansion zipper to increase storage from 20L to 30L. Oh, and the strap system converts it into a briefcase carry, so he can go straight from the plane to the office if he needs to. — Julie Sprankles

SimpliSafe Lighthouse System SimpliSafe SimpliSafe The Lighthouse Security System $482.93 $241.43 See On SimpliSafe This might seem like it’s out of left field, but when I asked my husband — who travels out of town several days of the week for work — what he wanted for Father’s Day, he said what he wanted most was for our kids and I to stay safe while he’s away. This SimpliSafe Lighthouse system pairs an outdoor camera with live monitoring agents who can actually see and speak to visitors or sound a siren if needed. Inside, it covers break-ins, fires, and floods with 24/7 monitoring and dispatch, plus a cellular backup that keeps it going even in a power outage. Bonus: No long-term contract to sign! — Julie Sprankles

For the Analog Dad

The Brick Brick The Brick $59 See On Brick I've been seeing ads for this, but they still didn't capture how cool and useful that this device is! I love that you can create tiers of different types of blocking for different types of focus — many focus devices didn't allow my phone to alert me to important texts or phone calls from my kids, for example. This is especially a great gift for Dad, who I know wants to be more present but is as addicted to his phone as anyone else. — Sarah Aswell

A Timeless Watchpiece From Palmstreet Palmstreet A Timeless Watchpiece From Palmstreet $45 See On Palmstreet I found a great vintage watch on Palmstreet, which is honestly one of the best places to shop for watches and collectibles if you haven't been on there yet. You can find incredible deals on authenticated pieces that you simply won't find anywhere else. A genuinely impressive watch at a price that makes it an easy yes! — Katie Garrity

Fender x Teufel Rockster Go 2 Teufel Fender x Teufel Rockster Go 2 $99.99 See On Teufel This little speaker is the bomb.com. It has everything we want in a Bluetooth speaker: It's portable, has excellent sound quality, and is durable. It gets bonus points for just looking really cool, and it holds a charge forever. We take this bad boy with us on the boat, to the beach, anywhere outdoors, and people always ask where we got it, which makes it feel extra giftable. — Katie McPherson

Star Wars Death Star Puzzle + Trivia Ridley's Games Star Wars Death Star Puzzle + Trivia $28 See On Ridley's Games For the dad who constantly quotes Star Wars (“Do or do not, there is no try!”), buy yourself a temporary reprieve this Father’s Day by distracting him with this 1000-piece double-sided jigsaw puzzle. It shows the second Death Star under construction on one side and a detailed schematic on the other, and it comes with 25 trivia cards to test his knowledge of the Empire’s Death Star saga and more. — Julie Sprankles

Canon Selphy QX20 Compact Photo Printer Canon Canon Selphy QX20 Compact Photo Printer $189.99 $169.99 See On Canon This is such a cute idea for a Father's Day gift: a mini printer that easily allows him to print photos off of his phone of friends, family, or whatever he loves. This is so easy to set up, and the picture quality is great. It's also easy to keep in a drawer or cabinet when it's not in use. — Sarah Aswell

Gradebook by Berteau & Co. Berteau & Co. Gradebook by Berteau & Co. $19.99 See On Berteau & Co Does anyone else have a teacher husband? My husband is a guitar teacher, and this beautifully designed gradebook makes tracking student progress genuinely enjoyable rather than a chore. It holds up to 40 students per page across 82 pages of clean, consistent grade-tracking layouts, with space for assignments, dates, subjects, and scores, all bound in a sturdy hardcover with a gold spiral binding that lies completely flat. At $19.99, it is an incredibly thoughtful and practical Father's Day gift for any teacher dad who deserves tools as dedicated as he is. — Katie Garrity

Dungeon Crawler Carl by Matt Dinniman 'Dungeon Crawler Carl' by Matt Dinniman $30 $14.65 See on Amazon Sale My husband swears he “doesn’t have time to read” ... but then he disappears into his phone for big ol’ blocks of time. So, I took a gamble on this, and it’s the first book in ages to actually pull him in. Dungeon Crawler Carl drops an ordinary Coast Guard vet and his ex’s prize-winning show cat, Princess Donut, into a post-apocalyptic, alien-run dungeon that doubles as a sadistic intergalactic TV show. With a premise as original and compelling as that, it’s no wonder this book gets such rave reviews! If your dad’s more of a listener, I heard the audiobook narration is supposed to be fantastic, too. — Julie Sprankles

Papier Monogram Pine Leather Notebook Papier Papier Monogram Pine Leather Notebook $40 $34 See On Papier For the dad who loves to write, journal, or just keep a good notebook on his desk, this is the most personalized and polished version of that gift. Papier's Monogram Notebook is fully customizable with his initials on the cover in a range of beautiful colorways and typography styles, so it feels genuinely made for him rather than just grabbed off a shelf. The paper quality is exceptional, the pages lie flat, and the whole thing is thoughtfully designed from cover to cover. It's one of those gifts that is simple on the surface but says a lot about how well you know him. — Katie Garrity

Lamy Safari Umbra Fountain Pen Lamy Safari Umbra Fountain Pen See price on Amazon See on Amazon For the dad who loves beautiful writing instruments or has always wanted to try calligraphy, this is such a thoughtful and genuinely cool Father's Day gift. The Lamy Safari is one of the most beloved entry-level fountain pens in the world, and this calligraphy set comes with three different nib widths so he can experiment with lettering styles right out of the box. It's the kind of gift that turns a casual interest into a full-blown hobby. — Katie Garrity

Walker's Scottie Dog Shortbread Cookies Walker's Walker's Scottie Dog Shortbread Cookies $20.99 See On Walker's For the dad who gets a little snacky when he’s putting together a puzzle or reading his book, you truly cannot go wrong with Walker’s shortbread cookies. But, specifically, get this Walker’s Shortbread Scottie Dogs tin. It’s filled with 18 little Scottie-shaped shortbreads that are melt-in-your-mouth good, and the tin itself is perfect for holding little odds and ends after it’s empty. Dog dads will really appreciate that every purchase supports the ASPCA. — Julie Sprankles

Umbra Tipsy Bottle Opener Umbra Umbra Tipsy Bottle Opener $30 See On Umbra For the analog dad who’d rather have something beautiful for his man cave than another gadget, the Tipsy bottle opener is refreshingly low-tech... and really cool, too. No batteries or screen, just polished cast metal that balances upright on its stand or any narrow edge. It’s a great conversation-starter for when he’s making drinks. — Julie Sprankles





