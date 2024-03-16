55 Flattering Basics On Amazon That Are Insanely Cheap

If you’ve ever wished that it was easier to find stylish clothes that not only made you feel great but also didn’t set you over your credit card limit — here’s some good news: This list just made that a reality. Not only does every piece below look luxurious but each and every item is surprisingly affordable, too. And with basics like maxi dresses, knit pullover sweaters, and coordinated sets, you can bet they were also designed to look great on every body type. Prepare to want them all.

01 This Reversible Knit Sweater For Two Looks In One Amazon LILBETTER Long Sleeve Loose Criss Cross Back Sweater $32 See On Amazon This reversible sweater feels like getting two for the price of one. One side features a classic crew neck silhouette while the other a chic crisscross pattern with a deep V-neck. (It’s ideal for pairing with a lacy bralette you want to show off.) You’ll also love how soft the knit fabric feels against your skin, and that it’s easy to care for, too (aka it’s machine washable). Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

02 This Flowy Top For All Seasons Amazon Dokotoo V-Neck Top $25 See On Amazon You won’t be tucking this top away in seasonal storage. Nope. The lightweight fabric is perfect for wearing solo on those warm weather days or layered under a cozy cardigan when it’s chilly out. With details including a flowy fit, cute ruffle sleeves, and a stylish V-neck, you might find it hard to resist hitting the Add to Cart button. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

03 This Lounge Set That Looks & Feels So Good Amazon WIHOLL Ribbed Lounge Set (2-Piece) $35 See On Amazon Look good while lounging with this coordinated two-piece outfit. It’s made of the softest material with a ribbed knit texture that looks so chic. The tee top features a roomy fit with drop shoulder sleeves for extra movement and comfort, while the bottoms are comfortably snug with a biker short fit. Plus, it’s available in a long-sleeve and pant set, too. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

04 This Swing Dress With A Vintage Vibe Amazon Milumia Mock Neck Swing Dress $32 See On Amazon The ‘60s are alive and well when you wear this adorable swing dress with mod flair. The A-line silhouette looks great on literally everyone and it has a vintage vibe that is just plain irresistible. And don’t let the budget-friendly price tag fool you, several reviewers say it feels and looks incredibly high-quality. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

05 These Best-Selling Leggings With Nearly 100,000 Ratings Amazon SATINA High Waisted Capri Leggings $14.99 See On Amazon There’s a reason these capri-length leggings have earned best-seller status. Not only are they a steal of a deal at under $15 but thousands of reviewers have raved about the supreme quality, buttery-soft feel, and supportive, no-sag fit. Pick them up in all your favorite colors because you’re going to be wearing them on repeat. Available sizes: One Size — One-Size Plus

06 This Stylish Midi Skirt For Every Occasion Amazon Soowalaoo Satin Midi Skirt $26 See On Amazon This satin midi skirt is a must-have. Not only is it both smooth and stunning, but it’s one of those pieces that’s so versatile that you can dress it up or down, and literally wear it anywhere. And because it has an elastic waistband, it’s easy to slip on and is as comfortable as can be. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

07 This Sleeveless Sweater That’s A Wardrobe Staple Amazon ANRABESS Mock-Neck Top $22 See On Amazon This sleeveless pullover sweater is a wardrobe staple, pairing perfectly with everything from jeans to slacks to slouchy sweatpants. The ribbed knit texture and elegant neckline give it a chic look that will make you do a double-take when you get a look at the affordable price tag. Choose from rich neutral tones and some on-trend pastels. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

08 This Knit Sweater With A High-End Look Amazon Amazon Essentials Pullover Sweater $27 See On Amazon Pull off that high-end look without breaking the bank with this cute pullover sweater. It’s made of the softest knit fabric with a touch of stretch for added comfort and flexibility. Ribbed details at the hem, cuffs, and along the hood add to its luxurious look. Shhh...nobody has to know the bargain you snagged it at. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

09 This Chic Faux Wrap Dress With Endless Styling Possibilities Amazon BTFBM Wrap Dress $45 See On Amazon If you love a good wrap dress but hate fussing to get the waist just right, this faux wrap dress is what you’re looking for. The waistband features stretchy elastic for ease of wear and comes with a tie belt that you can style any way you like. Ruffle sleeves and a tiered hem make this dress an overall stunner. Pair it with heels and clutch for a dinner out, or wear it with sandals and a tote for an effortless look for the farmer’s market. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

10 These Crop Camisoles For The Gym & More Amazon ODODOS Rib Knit Crop Tops (3-Pack) $27 See On Amazon Whether working out or sleeping, these crop camisole tanks are a staple you won’t regret stocking up on (and you can absolutely stock up thanks to the affordable price tag). They’re made from a ribbed fabric that’s stretchy, soft, and moisture-wicking. Plus, they feature spaghetti straps and a racerback cut for a low-profile silhouette that’s great for layering or wearing solo. Available sizes: X-Small-Small — X-Large-XX-Large

11 A Minimalist Midi Dress That Dresses Up Or Down Amazon Amazon Essentials V-Neck Midi Dress $29 See On Amazon This trendy T-shirt dress can be dressed up or down, making it an affordable wardrobe staple that you’ll reach for time and time again. It features a minimalist silhouette with a V-neckline, the perfect midi length to showcase your favorite kicks, and two side slits for easy movement. The jersey knit feels lightweight with soft drape. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

12 These Biker Shorts For Everyday Wear Amazon SATINA Biker Shorts $16 See On Amazon You simply can’t go wrong with these biker shorts. They’re budget-friendly, oh-so-soft, and supportive. Plus, the moisture-wicking fabric makes them ideal for staying dry while working out or just chasing after the kids — which means you’re going to be wearing these every chance you get. You might want to go ahead and grab the four-pack for even more savings. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Plus (offered in 8-inch and 5-inch inseams)

13 A Maxi Dress Made For The Beach Amazon Il ININ Deep V-Neck Casual Dress $25.99 See On Amazon This maxi dress is what beachside daydreams are made of. It features a flowy cotton-blend fabric and a stunning front slit. “I ordered this dress for my engagement shoot on the beach. It was a great price, and it fit me perfectly in every way. It’s extremely comfortable and the [slit] is perfect placement,” raved one happy reviewer. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

14 These Easy-Breezy Lounge Pants With Pockets Amazon ODODOS Wide Leg Palazzo Lounge Pants $27 See On Amazon You won’t ever want to take these billowy lounge pants off. They’re that soft and cozy. They’re made from a stretchy rayon blend and feature a versatile fold-over waist for added comfort and versatility. The two side pockets are deep enough to stash your phone and other essentials. With a variety of colors and inseam lengths to choose from, they’re truly made for everyone. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

15 This Stunning Satin Pajama Set Amazon Ekouaer Silk Pajamas Set (2-Piece) $35.99 See On Amazon Satin PJ’s are an essential for year-round lounging and the most comfy sleep ever. This pajama set is made from a premium satin fabric and features piping detail that pops against the vivid gem-stone hue. Choose from so many colors and prints to find your perfect pair. Bonus: the shirt looks great styled as a going-out top, too. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

16 This Jumpsuit With A 2-Piece Look Amazon Amazon Essentials Sleeveless Scoopneck Wide-Leg Jumpsuit $28 See On Amazon Looks can be deceiving. Case in point: this one-piece jumpsuit with a two-piece look. The scoop-neck tank has a loose fit, giving it the appearance of a separate top. The bottoms pull it all together with that same loungy fit with just the right amount of flow to keep it chic. Choose from three essential colors, including a gorgeous jade green. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

17 This Polished Ribbed Tee You’ll Want In Every Color Amazon ZESICA Ribbed Knit Top $20 See On Amazon If you’re looking to level up your T-shirt game, this trending tee is a must. Just like your fave basics, this knit top offers a soft and comfy feel — just with a chic ribbed texture and fitted silhouette that gives it an irresistible upscale look. Wear it to the office, girls’s night out, to run errands…literally everywhere. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

18 The 6-Pack Of Cotton Underwear Shoppers Are Obsessed With Amazon Amazon Essentials Cotton Bikini Brief Underwear (6-Pack) - $13 See On Amazon Thongs have their moments, but these bikini brief underwear are for everyday wear. They’re made from a comfy blend of 95% cotton with a hint of spandex, which means they're soft, breathable, and stretchy where it really counts (hooray for no circulation cut-off). Offered in a pack of six for an unbeatable price, it’s no wonder that they’ve amassed more than 100,000 perfect five-star ratings (and counting!) Available sizes: XX-Small — 6X

19 This Versatile Sweater With The Cutest Details Amazon Foshow Puff Sleeve Short Sleeve Sweater $32 See On Amazon For such a budget-friendly price, this knit sweater lacks no details — including playful lantern sleeves and a classic eyelet pattern. Pair this versatile pullover with jeans or a midi skirt for an effortless look that’s sure to turn heads. With so many colors to choose from, the fashion possibilities are practically endless. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

20 These Grippy Crew Socks For Happy Feet Amazon Gripjoy Grip Socks (3-Pack) $23 See On Amazon These crew socks are essential for hanging around the house. Not only will the grippy chevron bottom save you from slipping, but the super-soft cotton blend material will keep your toes comfy and warm, too. Choose from 3-packs featuring pastel tones, neutrals, and even a few heathered pairs. Available sizes: Small-Medium — Large

21 These Playful Flare Pants With Rave Reviews Amazon SATINA High-Waisted Flare Palazzo Pants $20 See On Amazon With more than 20,000 perfect five-star ratings, shoppers say there’s a lot to love about these palazzo pants with an irresistible flowy, flared leg. And the fabric checks all of the boxes: stretchy, soft, and not see-through at all. The high waistband adds extra support and looks especially great paired with crop tops. The price is pretty unbeatable, too. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

22 This Baggy Jumpsuit For All-Day Ease Amazon AUTOMET Jumpsuit $29 See On Amazon This effortless jumpsuit has a roomy fit, making it a staple that looks great on all body shapes and sizes. Deep sides add to its ease of wear and flexible feel. Pair it with a crop top and your favorite pair of sneakers for the perfect everyday out. Choose from a variety of colors to match any mood — or nab a couple because this is sure to become your new daily uniform. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

23 This Luxe-Looking Satin Camisole Amazon Ekouaer Satin Cami $23 See On Amazon This budget-friendly satin camisole looks way more expensive than it really is. Wear it to the office then out to happy hour or dinner without missing a beat. And you can do so with confidence thanks to the double-lined front panel. Not only does this mean it's totally opaque but it adds a beautiful drape effect. It’s available in so many beautiful colors in addition to a few fun animal prints. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

24 A Classic Crewneck Sweater In On-Trend Pastels Amazon Amazon Essentials Classic-Fit Crewneck Sweater $34 See On Amazon It doesn’t get more classic than this pullover sweater — from the crewneck to the loosely fitted silhouette, down to the rib detail at the neck, cuffs, and, hem. One shopper described the cotton blend as “so soft, cozy, and warm but not too heavy for southern winter temps.” The everyday knit is offered in several on-trend pastels that feel refreshing any time of year. You can also spring for striped and color-block options for a bit more retro flavor. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

25 This Heathered Babydoll Top With Cute Pleating Amazon Zwurew Pleated Flowy Tunic Top $27 See On Amazon This is the kind of tunic top that looks great on everyone. Featuring a babydoll silhouette that hits right around the mid-hip, the fitted yet stretchy top comes with stylish pleating that elevates it way above other casual tees. The fabric is extra soft, and you’ll love the woven heathered look that’s available in so many colors. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

26 This Peplum Wrap Sweater That’s Having A Moment ZESICA Wrap Sweater - $46 See On Amazon This sweater is too cute for words, and its ruffly peplum silhouette is back in a big way. It also features a faux wrap design with a deep V neck (that’s echoed in the back) and a tie belt for adjustable wear. The blended knit fabric is as soft as can be and has a chic contrasting ribbed pattern along the bodice, sleeves, and hem. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

27 This Chic Shift Dress With 30,000+ Glowing Reviews Amazon BELONGSCI V-Neck Dress $26 See On Amazon If there’s a dress style that suits everybody, it’s gotta be the shift dress that comes backed by more than 30,000 glowing reviews. With a straight fit from the shoulders down, this effortless frock complements a wide range of body types and is just so darn comfy while remaining chic and versatile. As one shopper noted, “The fabric is soft and flowy and drapes nicely.” Plus, the ruffle sleeves give this otherwise minimalist dress a playful touch. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large

28 This Classic Cardigan With An Upscale Look Amazon LILLUSORY Crew Neck Gold Buttoned Cardigan $33 See On Amazon Maybe it’s the gold buttons or maybe it’s the classic stripes but what’s for sure is this cardigan looks ultra-chic. And since it’s made from a soft, high-end knit material, it feels as good as it looks. It comes in a variety of colors — including a few solids — and pairs perfectly with everything from jeans to trousers. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

29 These Essential T-Shirts For Active Days Amazon Real Essentials Activewear T-Shirt (5-Pack) $34 See On Amazon If you have an active lifestyle, you need the wardrobe to match — including this five-pack of moisture-wicking T-shirts with a V-neck design and flexible performance fabric. They’re soft and stretchy, come in a variety of neutral colors for easy matching, and best of all — they’re so affordable that you can stock up and never run out. Available sizes: Small — 3X

30 These Chic Satin Pants With An Elastic Waist Amazon heipeiwa Satin Pull-On Pants $30 See On Amazon These satin pants look so chic that nobody would guess that they’re not only super affordable but also have a secret elastic waistband (aka they’re wildly comfy). A few reviewers pointed out how expensive they look in person, with one noting, “These pants are so so [...]elegant. The material is not see through at all and it looks more expensive than it is. I'll be buying more colors.” Snag them in every gorgeous color while you can. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

31 This Ribbed Knit Midi Skirt With A Perfect Fit Amazon HERBATOMIA Midi Pencil Basic Skirt $28 See On Amazon An ultra-wearable bodycon pencil skirt — there’s no denying this midi skirt hugs all the curves, in all the right places. One shopper raved, “This fit very nicely, hugged all of my curves without being skin tight or super clingy. The material was nice and thick [...]” Plus, the front slit gives it an extra stylish look that will have everyone asking you where you got it. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

32 This Lightweight Bathrobe For Relaxing In Style Amazon Amazon Essentials Knit Robe $25 See On Amazon This affordable bathrobe has just the right weight to make it cozy no matter what the season. It’s made from a modal blend with a soft and stretchy feel and features three-quarter sleeves that won’t get in the way while washing your face (or the dishes). It’s so comfy, you might find yourself wearing it as an open-front cardigan. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

33 This Henley Bodysuit That’s A Wardrobe Must Amazon MANGOPOP Henley Bodysuit $18 See On Amazon This highly rated Henley bodysuit is a wardrobe staple. It has the hallmark button-down neckline that looks great fastened or left partially unbuttoned, and the bottom snap closure makes bathroom breaks a cinch. The waffle knit fabric is warm yet lightweight enough to make it perfect for layering — and it’s great for transitional weather. Pair it with jeans and a pair of comfy sneakers for a classic outfit. (It’s also available as a tank bodysuit if you feel like nabbing a warm-day option while you’re at it) Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

34 These “Barely There” Leggings Amazon SATINA High Waisted Leggings $14.99 See On Amazon These budget-friendly leggings have a “barely there” feel thanks to the lightweight fabric and smooth seams. Plus, they provide full coverage — from the high waist all the way down to the ankles. Reviewers report that they aren’t see-through at all. One shopper noted, “These are so soft and comfortable. Feels like [you’re] wearing nothing. Not tight but fits against your legs without bagging.” Available sizes: Small — One Size Plus

35 This Ultra-Soft Scoop-Neck Shirt Amazon PUMIEY Scoop Neck Short Sleeve $24 See On Amazon If someone told you this shirt was made of butter, you might just believe them. It’s that soft. The body-hugging fit, with an *almost* cropped length and a scoop neck, gives it an upscale look, further setting it apart from all the basic tees out there. At this price point, do yourself a favor and grab a few for pairing with all your high-waisted denim and cargos. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

36 This Tie-Waisted Dress That’s As Comfy As Your Fave Tee Amazon R.Vivimos Tie-Waist Dress $32 See On Amazon Featuring adorable bell sleeves and a thigh-grazing hem, this mini dress feels as comfy as your go-to T-shirt (or T-shirt dress), but the tie waist gives it a chic, tailored effect. With nearly 10,000 five-star ratings and a budget-friendly price tag, you can bet this dress is going to be your new favorite staple for wearing anywhere and everywhere. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

37 This Silky PJ Set Available In So Many Colors Amazon Ekouaer Satin Pajama Set $32 See On Amazon Slip this satiny pajama set on and prepare to lounge (and sleep) like a queen. Reviewers say the material is super soft to the touch. And with a T-shirt top (no buttons) and drawstring bottoms, it doesn’t get comfier or easier to wear. Choose from so many gorgeous colors, including stripes and prints. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

38 This Sleek Maxi Dress For Lounging Or Going Out Amazon PUMIEY Slip Maxi Dress $35 See On Amazon This maxi dress is the crème de la crème — meaning it’s fabulous in every way. The material is ribbed and oh-so-soft; the body-hugging fit is chic and comfy; and the spaghetti straps give it a tank vibe that feels so freeing. Wear it to lounge in or for your next girls’ night out; it’s that versatile and affordable. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

39 These Versatile Trousers With An Adorable Paperbag Waist Amazon SySea High Waist Palazzo Trousers $36 See On Amazon These lightweight trousers are essential for work and play (even lounging). Pair them with heels for a night out or flip-flops for a stroll by the beach. And even though they feature tailored details that include an adorable ruffled paper-bag waist and practical pockets, they feel like you’re actually wearing pajamas. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

40 This Breezy Babydoll Top Amazon WIHOLL Babydoll Top $23 See On Amazon This babydoll top has a breezy feel thanks to the flowy silhouette and crepe-like fabric. Other features to love include the ruffled sleeves, V-neckline, and cute pleat detailing along the empire waist. Pair it with jeans, dress pants, cut-off shorts, and more. And because it’s under $30, you can grab a couple of colors without breaking the bank. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

41 This Everyday Cardigan With Nearly 20,000 Ratings Amazon Amazon Essentials Cardigan Sweater $23 See On Amazon This Amazon Essentials cardigan sweater has earned glowing reviews after almost 20,000 shoppers have weighed in. And with a classic silhouette, lightweight feel, and a price that can’t be beaten, it’s not hard to see why. It’s available in a variety of neutral and vibrant colors for completing any outfit. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

42 These Extra-Thick Leggings Without The Bulk Amazon BALEAF Fleece Lined Leggings - $36 See On Amazon These might look like your everyday leggings but underneath the surface, they have a soft and warm surprise. The fleece lining makes these leggings especially great for chilly weather, and they’re even available in a waterproof material. The three-pocket style featured has two deep side pockets plus a hidden waistband pocket, but there’s also a one-pocket option within the listing. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large

43 These Stretchy Palazzo Pants Amazon Arolina Palazzo Pants $16 See On Amazon These are the stretchiest pair of palazzo pants you’ll ever wear, which means they’re also probably the comfiest pants you’ll ever wear. The high waistband and flared leg gives them a dressy vibe, so they’re as perfect for a night out as a day at the office. And it’s a good thing there are so many color choices because these are sure to become your new favorite bottoms. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

44 This Buttery-Soft Long-Sleeve Top Amazon PUMIEY Smoke Cloud Pro Collection Tee $25 See On Amazon If you just fell in love with the buttery short-sleeve top featured above, then just know that this long-sleeve shirt (from the same cult-fave brand) is also a wardrobe must-have. The long sleeves, high crew neck, and shorter length make it ultra-versatile for styling. It feels designer but the price tag is a total steal. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

45 This Dressy-Casual Tunic Top With Lace Details Amazon WIHOLL Lace Sleeve Top $10 See On Amazon This might look like your basic long-sleeve top, but it’s really so much better. Reviewers say the heathered fabric is super soft and feels great against the skin. And the gorgeous crochet lace detail on the sleeves gives it a little bit of dressed-up feel. As one shopper raved, “Comfortable but dressy, stylish but simple, very versatile, soft and elegant! Can't say enough good things about this shirt! Going to order in another color.” Available sizes: Small — Medium

46 These Affordable Knit Jeggings Amazon Amazon Essentials Jeggings $25 See On Amazon A comfortable pair of jeans isn’t always easy to find, making these knit jeggings a no-brainer. They’re soft, super stretchy, and look like the real deal — complete with real pockets and belt loops. As if that weren’t enough to fall in love with, they come at a price that will have you stocking up in every color. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large (also offered in short and long sizes)

47 These Biker Shorts With A Seamless Feel Amazon SATINA Biker Shorts $17.99 See On Amazon If biker shorts are your go-to for warm days, you’re sure to love this pair from SATINA. They’re every bit as soft, supportive, and moisture-wicking as your favorite pair of leggings, and come sans pockets for a seamless look. You’ll love how they’re offered in two different lengths, so you can find the perfect fit for your busy lifestyle. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Plus (offered in 5-inch and 8-inch inseams)

48 These Crossover-Waist Yoga Pants Amazon Sunzel Flare Leggings $20 See On Amazon There’s a lot to love about these yoga pants, but the supportive crossover waistband and stylish flared leg top the list. Still, the extra-soft fabric and appealing price point come in close seconds. A variety of inseam lengths means there’s a pair for everyone. And there are some seriously fun colors to choose from, too. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large (offered in three inseam lengths)

49 This Luxuriously Soft Tunic With A Twist-Knot Bodice Amazon Tankaneo Front Knotted Blouse $30 See On Amazon This cotton-blend tunic features a flowy fit, a deep V-neck, and a chic knot detail that adds an elevated touch, which means it’s an effortless basic you can throw on anytime you need an instant style lift. The material has a comfy, stretchy feel and feels so luxuriously soft that the price is pretty hard to believe. But it’s no mistake, so grab a few while they last. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

50 A Bolero Sweater For An Effortless Topper Amazon LILLUSORY Bolero Sweater $33 See On Amazon This bolero sweater is so versatile, making it great for draping over a tank and even over a little black dress. The ribbed knit fabric gives it a warm, stylish touch, so you just might find yourself reaching for this cute little number on repeat. The price makes it impossible to pass up. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

51 This Quick-Dry Rain Poncho Amazon Revival Gear Rain Poncho $20 See On Amazon For staying dry in style, look no further than this affordable rain poncho. It’s designed to keep you dry from head to (almost) toe with adjustable features including zippers and drawstrings. Plus, the material is rip-resistant, dries quickly, and folds up compactly so you can tuck it away in the included carrying bag when not in use. Available colors: 2

52 These Chic Loafers That Look Like Leather Amazon Amazon Essentials Loafer Flat $23 See On Amazon These seamed loafer flats look like they’re made of real leather, giving them a high-end feel. Instead, they’re crafted from faux leather and feature a faux suede lining for added comfort. The memory foam insoles provide essential foot support, while the soles are anti-slip for superior grip. There are wide sizes on offer for those who appreciate extra room. Available sizes: 5 — 15

Available colors: 16

53 This Maxi Dress With A Luxe, Smooth Feel Amazon Amazon Essentials Women's Short-Sleeve Maxi Dress $27 See On Amazon This T-shirt maxi dress is made from a jersey knit fabric that is as soft and smooth as can be. Plus, it has a gorgeous drape, making it an everyday dress that looks great on every body shape and size. Choose from a selection of neutral hues and a few eye-catching patterns. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 16

54 This Affordable Chiffon Tank Top With Mesh Accents Amazon GOORY White Chiffon Tank Top $21.99 See On Amazon With a flowy chiffon fabric and stylish neckline, you would think this tank top would set you back a whole lot more. But reviewers say it really is every inch as great as it looks. “This top is great! Ordered the 2 layer white, it's perfect under jackets or on its own. Quality fabric, 2 layer is not see through! Detail mesh neckline adds interest and looks great [with] blazer,” gushed one happy reviewer. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 19