70 Great Gifts Under $25 On Amazon That Won't Make You Look Cheap

Look like a big spender on a dime.
Getting gifts for everyone on your list can quickly add up. But no longer do you need to choose between going over budget or opting for cheap gifts. That’s because all of the great gifts under $25 found here look and feel so much more expensive than they really are. Ahead, find spa-like self-care finds, premium home upgrades, the latest tech gadgets, and even a few fashion accessories — all conveniently on Amazon, and all guaranteed to make you look like big spender.
01Super-Cute Ceramic Toothbrush Holders
These cute toothbrush holders are the perfect practical gift for everyone from kids to college students and beyond. They’re crafted from vivid glazed ceramic and feature a nonslip base, making them sturdy and easy to clean. Each affordable pack includes two holders available in a variety of neutral and bolder hues.
- Available colors: 8
02A Mushroom Touch Lamp That Looks So Expensive
This lamp looks so expensive with its fluted acrylic design and soft glow. But since it’s actually super affordable, it’s an upscale find that you can feel extra good about gifting. Convenient features include a touch top, portable design, USB cable, and a remote control with practically endless options, including 16 colors.
03A Reusable Lint Ball Roller That Tucks In Your Purse
This chic-looking orb has a surprise inside that is sure to please. Slide open the gold-accented cover to reveal a gel ball lint roller designed to grab onto crumbs, pet hair, and more. When it gets dirty, a quick rinse under a stream of water will restore it to like-new condition for repeated use for years to come.
- Available colors: 4
04Huggie Earrings Made With Real Gold
Real 14-karat gold plating and modern clean lines give these huggie earrings an expensive look and feel, so it’s no surprise that they boast a near-perfect rating after near 6,000 reviews. What will shock you, though, is the wallet-friendly price tag. You can probably afford to grab a pair for yourself, too.
- Available colors: 4
05Chic Packing Cubes For Frequent Travelers
These affordable packing cubes are ideal for gifting to frequent travelers since they’re designed to make packing effortless and ultra-organized. The set includes six durable, stretchy fabric cubes in a range of sizes perfect for neatly packing everything from toiletries to clothing and everything in between.
- Available colors: 8
06This Jewelry Tower With Wood Accents
This jewelry tower is the perfect place to store and show off accessories. It’s beautifully crafted from metal and wood, offering multiple tiers for storing everything from rings to necklaces, and it even includes spaces for threading earring posts. The velvety padded base protects surfaces from damage, too. With a near-perfect rating after more than 3,000 reviews, it’s an easy ‘yes’ for the fashionista in your life.
- Available colors: 8
07This Cute Squishy Night Light
Everyone from babies to adults is sure to fall in love with this adorable Kawaii night light. It’s soft and squishy and looks just like a little sleeping bunny. And since it’s battery-operated, there are no cords to worry about. Just tap or use the included remote to adjust the brightness level or change the colors scheme.
08Adorable Stick-On Cable Clips
These cable clips are a cute and practical gift for the tech obsessed people in your life. They look like little pea pods and are designed to securely hold device cables and cords, keeping them neatly organized. The peel and stick to most flat surfaces for added convenience. A pack of three costs less than your daily Frappuccino, making it a budget-friendly find.
09A Popular Makeup Tool For Flawless Lashes
Makeup lovers will appreciate this small but super useful gift, and you’ll love how affordable it is. This highly rated eyelash comb features stainless steel teeth designed to separate lashes and remove clumps of mascara for a picture perfect finish. Choose from six colorways to match the giftee's vibe.
- Available colors: 6
10A Carbonated Face Mask That Makes Skin *So* Soft
Give the gift of radiant skin with this bubbling clay mask. It’s formulated with activated charcoal and is infused with C02, helping exfoliate skin, deep clean pores, and stimulate circulation. Plus, reviewers mention how soft and smooth their skin feels after each use. One shopper raved, “My new best friend!! [...] Face was left feeling cleaned, refreshed and soft. LOVE LOVE this product. Highly highly recommend.”
11Motion Activated Strip Lights For A High-End Hotel Feel
These LED strip lights are the perfect gift for when you don’t know what to give. They stick on to just about any surface (think under cabinets or beds), offering a warm light that activates when motion is detected and automatically shuts off in as little as just 30 seconds. As one shopper noted, “Exactly what we wanted[.] saw this in a high-end hotel and [fell] in love[.] had no idea it would be this easy to install and it works amazing.”
12Porcelain Snack Bowls In A Chic Matte Glaze
If you’re not sure what to gift your foodie friends, these modern dipping bowls are sure to be a win. They’re crafted from porcelain and feature a matte glaze in muted colors for a high-end look and feel. They can be used for sauces, snacks, and even as mini crème brûlée ramekins. With four bowls in a set, their uses are endless. One shopper even reported using them for ring/jewelry storage.
13A 3-Pack Of Adorable Straw Covers For Tumblers
This is the gift to get for friends and family that never leave home without their tumblers — the three-pack of straw covers is affordable, practical, and irresistibly cute. The smiley faced covers are made from food-safe silicone that’s dishwasher safe for easy maintenance.
14An Electric Bottle Opener With A Sleek, Futuristic Look
Wine drinkers will appreciate this electric corkscrew that makes opening wine bottles effortless. All they will have to do is slide it over the neck of a wine bottle and press the button to activate the corkscrew. It uncorks bottles in just six seconds and can open up to 30 bottles on a single charge. Plus, it looks sleek on counter tops.
15This Chic Mug & Saucer Set
Gift this mug and saucer set to a friend to bring a little chic to their tea and coffee rituals. The glass mug features a wide mouth design and comfortable handle, while the saucer is made from sustainable bamboo with a smooth finish. One shopper raved, “Drinking coffee out of this on the wooden saucer makes me feel as if I’m in some expensive coffee shop. Expensive item but really worth it.”
- Available colors: 5
16Absorbent Diatomite Coasters That Look So Elegant
These slim coasters have a minimalist design, making them look so elegant and expensive — without sacrificing on practicality. The affordable set includes two slabs made from naturally absorbent diatom mud and plant fibers. They’re so versatile and effective that they can be used for everything from a beverage coaster to a sponge holder and even as a toothbrush rest.
- Available colors: 15
17Spa-Like Shower Steamers For A Shockingly Great Price
These shower steamers are like a luxury spa in a box, only so much more affordable. Each set includes six long-lasting shower steamers infused with essential oils and plant-based ingredients for a soothing and invigorating experience. Pop a bow on the pretty box and it’s ready for gifting.
18A No-Tip Nail Polish Holder For DIY Manicures
This little self-care tool is sure to come in handy. It slips on just like a ring and features a secure rest for nail polish bottles, making DIY manicures and pedicures so much easier — and less messy. It’s a fun and affordable gift that comes in a variety of colors — including a few irresistible glittery hues.
- Available colors: 20
19This Universal Phone Mount That Sticks To Everything
There’s nothing not to love about this universal phone mount — it’s low-profile and the suction cup design sticks to just about any surface. Reviewers say the peel and stick installation is effortless, and the rows of suction cups are effective at keeping phones securely attached to surfaces for convenient hands-free use.
- Available colors: 15
20A Budget-Friendly Book Light With So Many Features
If you have a bookworm in your life, this budget-friendly book light is sure to be a gift they’ll use every day. And with convenient features including a clip-on design, adjustable angle and lighting modes, and a long-lasting rechargeable battery, it’s also sure to upgrade their reading experience. (Just check out the impressive 4.7-star rating after nearly 19,000 reviews).
- Available colors: 5
21A Loofah Bath Mat That Feels So Good On Your Feet
Upgrade your family and friend’s showers with this highly rated and affordable bath mat. They’ll love the loofah-like surface that is designed to exfoliate and provide a comfortable surface to stand on. Plus, the flat, non-slip backing with full drainage helps keep it securely in place and is easier to clean than versions with suction cups.
- Available sizes: 5
- Available colors: 6
22A Cool-Mist Humidifier That Doubles As Decor
Not all home appliances are clunky and boring, and this mini humidifier is the proof. In fact, it’s about the size of a small flower pot and features an adorable mister that looks just like a cactus. It’s the ideal gift for dry seasons, adding moisture to the air with ease and style. And it’s so affordable, too.
23 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcases
Nothing says luxury quite like silk. And these pillowcases are made from 100% real mulberry silk with an ultra-smooth finish. They are naturally heat-regulating and may help lessen damage to the skin and hair, including dryness, breakage, and wrinkles. Choose from a selection of gorgeous colors.
- Available sizes: Standard — King
- Available colors: 21
24A Charming Heirloom-Quality Ornament Offered In So Many Designs
Your friends and family will be proud to hang this heirloom-quality ornament every holiday. It’s artisanally crafted using mouth-blown glass and features a stunning hand-painted gold finish complete with glittering stars. And with so many designs to choose from, it’s a gift that will feel personalized and extra special.
25A Plush Blanket Available In So Many Sizes & Colors
You can never go wrong when choosing a blanket as a gift — especially if the giftee loves a cozy vibe. Not only is this popular blanket ultra-soft, it’s also fluffy and airy . It’s expertly crafted from flannel fleece that feels amazing against the skin and provides just the right amount of warmth. Choose from a wide selection of sizes and beautiful colors, including throw sizes.
- Available sizes: Kids — Oversized King
- Available colors: 34
26Stylish Bubble Cube Soy Candles
This stylish candle set looks like an upscale boutique find, but it’s actually super affordable. Each candle features rows of bubbles, stacked into a artistic cube silhouette for an on-trend decor statement. And since they’re made with 100% natural soy wax and cotton wicks, they let off a cleaner burn — along with a subtle scent. Choose from multipacks in a range of fun colors.
- Available colors: 10
27A Must-Have Tool For Carnivores
This meat tenderizer is a must-have tool for anybody who loves to cook meat. It helps tenderize meat, maximize marinade absorption, and reduce cooking time. Plus, the super-sharp blades and ergonomic handle make it easy and comfortable to use — and you’ll appreciate that it feels and looks high end but is actually budget-friendly.
- Available sizes: Regular — Large
28An Elegant Ceramic Jewelry Dish For Treasures & Trinkets
This jewelry dish has an elegant look and feel, making it a gift you can feel proud of without breaking the bank. It’s crafted entirely from ceramic and features a smooth finish and nonslip base. And since it’s delivered in a ready-to-gift box complete with padding, you can add a bow and ship it directly to loved ones for any special occasion.
- Available colors: 5
29This Personalized Gold Astrology Pendant Necklace
For simple accessory that lets you show you care, this customizable pendant necklace can’t be beat – especially for its very reasonable price. You can choose fro more than 30 design options featuring astrological signs, ranging from Sagittarius in gold to Libra in silver. Plated in 18-karat gold and featuring a 19 inch change that can be adjusted to 21 inches, it’s a gift that will be loved for years to come.
- Available styles: 33
30A Soothing Facial Mask For Cold Or Hot Relief
This face mask is filled with moldable gel beads that can be cooled or heated for help relieving redness, swelling, and even headaches. It comes with adjustable straps so that you can find the perfect fit for healing relief. Consider it a self-care must.
31A Glass Cold Brew Coffee Maker That Locks In Freshness
If you know someone who is obsessed with their cold brew, this coffee maker is a gift they’ll appreciate for years to come. Not only does it feature a durable glass carafe and fine stainless steel filter for the best tasting results, but it also helps users save tons of money compared to store-bought. Plus, the cap features dual silicone rings, sealing the flavor and freshness in — and preventing leaks, too.
32A Mini Bluetooth Speaker With Big Sound
The sound that comes out of this mini Bluetooth speaker is incredible. And so is the price. Users will especially enjoy the portability and features including effortless touch control, a long-lasting battery, and the included micro SD card and waterproof case. Choose from a selection of colors to match any personality.
- Available colors: 7
33A Classy Carafe & Cup Set
This carafe set makes for a classy gift that is sure to get tons of use. Both the carafe and cup are crafted from borosilicate glass, which means they can withstand both cold and hot liquids. And because it’s so versatile, it can be used for everything from storing water by the bedside or mouthwash in the bathroom.
34This Ultra-Glossy Lip Treatment That’s Not Sticky
This affordable lip gloss makes for the ultimate stocking stuffer, or “just because” gift, for everyone from tweens to moms to BFFs. It features an ultra-glossy yet lightweight and non-sticky finish. And it doesn’t just make lips look good — it also nourishes with its cloudberry seed extract-infused formula.
35A Minimalist Flower Vase For Book Lovers
Anyone who loves both books and blooms is sure to appreciate this chic yet practical gift. This budget-friendly vase is constructed from durable acrylic so clear that it could pass for glass. And it even features an elegant and inspiring message along the “cover” and “spine” — just like the real thing.
- Available colors: 5
36Burt’s Bees Self-Care Gift Set With 84,000 Ratings
This highly rated self-care gift set by Burt’s Bees is a best-selling Amazon find. It includes everything from hand and foot creams to a beeswax lip balm — all crafted from eco-friendly ingredients. And since it comes in a stainless steel tin complete with paper filler, it’s ready for gifting right out of the box.
37A Lamp That Brings The Sunset Inside
Bring the sunset indoors with this popular projector lamp. It features a stable base and adjustable lamp head, as well as a practically endless variety of colors designed to mimic the calming colors of a sunset — and it can be controlled using the free app for added convenience. Plus, it charges up with the included USB cord.
- Available colors: 3
38Heatless Curlers That Are TikTok-Famous
These best-selling curlers are covered in ultra-smooth satin available in some seriously cute patterns. And since they’re completely heatless, they won’t damage hair and are safe for people of all ages to use. The set even includes two matching scrunchies to help them stay put over night so wearers can wake up to flawless curls. As one shopper gushed, “I had been seeing this around tiktok and instagram for a whiiiiile [...] so I thought I’d give this a shot. I am SO happy I did, omg. [...] If you’re on the fence about trying it, DO IT. It’s such a time saver, and the curls are genuinely pretty.”
- Available colors: 14
39A Vanity Mirror With A Cult Following
This is the ultimate vanity mirror. It’s compact yet offers all the magnification options (from 1x to 10x) within its convenient bi-folding panels. Adjustable LED lights, a removable rotating base with built-in storage, and a budget-friendly price point make it an Amazon find that’s simply too good to pass up. With more than 12,000 perfect five-star ratings, you might just want to scoop one up for yourself, too.
- Available colors: 6
40A Candle-Warming Lamp Available In Several Chic Designs
The details on this lamp are so elegant that you would think it costs so much more than it really does. It features a fluted glass shade, real wood base, and gold accents. While it works as a dimmable lamp, it’s also designed to warm candles with its powerful halogen bulb, quickly releasing fragrances without the need for burning the wick.
- Available colors: 13
41An Elegant Glass Tea Pot From A Beloved Japanese Brand
Tea enthusiasts will adore this personal-size tea pot from Hario, a Japanese brand known for more than a century of craftsmanship. The heat-resistant tea pot is made from crystal-clear borosilicate glass, giving it a high-end look and feel, and features a mesh filter for perfectly brewing loose or bagged tea. The convenient handle and sculpted spout make pouring easy and mess-free, and it’s dishwasher-safe, too.
42Luxe Flameless Candles With A Realistic Flicker
You can feel extra good about gifting this budget-friendly candle set that looks so luxe. Not only does the three-piece set look expensive, but since they’re battery-operated, they are completely flameless, making them a safe alternative to traditional candles. Reviewers rave about the mirrored glass effect and how realistic the flickering “flame” looks.
- Available colors: 10
43A Stick-On Wall Organizer For Storing The Essentials
Whether this handy adhesive shelf is mounted next to the bed to stash your phone, lip balm, and fan remote, or kept within arm’s reach of the couch for easy access to the remote and your glasses — it’s going to be used and appreciated daily. Gift it to everyone from the college student in your life to the person who is always losing their Fire TV stick.
44Silicone Ice Molds For Making 3D Roses
These budget-friendly ice molds create rose-shaped cubes that are sure to impress. And since the tray is crafted from silicone, releasing the cubes is always effortless. Plus, the mold is super versatile — it can be used for baking pastries, making chocolate and jelly desserts, and even for molding soaps.
- Available colors: 3
45This Wine Glass Holder With A Marble Look
This secure cup holder is the perfect gift for anyone who enjoys relaxing with a glass of wine, whether in the bath or on a boat. It’s crafted from silicone with an upscale marble-look and features a sturdy holder designed to hug the base of wine glasses. Peel and stick installation means this is a gift that can be used right away, and just about anywhere.
- Available colors: 6
46A Cheeky Door Hook For Cat Lovers
Cat lovers will be delighted by this unique over-the-door organizer — it looks just like a curious black cat reaching over the door. Crafted from powder-coated metal and featuring two paws (aka hooks), it’s a durable and fun place to hang towels, robes, and more. And the price is something to smile at, too.
47Cute Measuring Spoons With A Pot For Storage
This cute measuring spoon set looks like a pot full of spring flowers, and is the perfect gift for home bakers. It’s made from glazed ceramic, which means the finish is designed to last bake after bake. Small slots in the pot lid create a convenient rest for the spoons. And the pot even doubles as a measuring cup.
- Available colors: 3
48Trendy Sweatpants That Are So Affordable
Sweatpants are a trend that’s here to stay, making these popular fleece sweats a gift that will please even the most fashionable person in your life. They’re made from a thick, cozy cotton blend and feature a slouchy fit and adjustable drawstring waistband — just like the designer versions but at a much more affordable price.
- Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large
- Available colors: 13
49A Foot Rocker For Effective Stretching & Improved Circulation
Stretching those hamstrings just got so much easier thanks to this foot rocker. The ergonomic design helps stretch muscles in the feet and legs, helping to relieve pain, improve circulation, and reduce fatigue. It’s affordable, and the ideal gift for people young and old and of all fitness levels.
50A Mug Warmer For Perfect All-Day Sipping
This budget-friendly mug warmer keeps beverages at an ideal sipping temperature for up to four hours, preventing scalding with a built-in auto shut-off feature. And it’s also great for safely warming candles for homes with pets and kids. Place it on a countertop, desktop, or near a bedside for convenient use.
- Available colors: 6
51Professional Vanity Lights For A Glam Station
Turn any mirror into a professional makeup studio setup with these affordable stick-on vanity lights. The 14 bulbs are conveniently powered by the included USB cable and powered by a button switch featuring color brightness and temperature options. Gift them to friends and family who love shining in the spotlight.
52This ‘Hello Kitty’ Cat Grass Kit
Gift this adorable plant growing kit to your cat (or to someone who has a cat). The planter mug features Hello Kitty herself and is the purrfect place to grow the included mix of wheat grass, oat, barley, and rye to help cats maintain healthy digestion, good nutrition, and to provide hairball control.
53An Infuser Bottle For Cold Brew With The Finest Mesh Filter
This infuser bottle looks like a high-price find but it is actually quite affordable. The glass carafe and ultra-fine mesh filter are designed to give beverages, like cold-brewed coffee and tea, a clean taste free from grinds and sediments. Plus, the cap features an integrated spout and lid for easy storage and serving. As one shopper raved, “The thing I LOVE about this is the filter! It is incredibly fine, more like a membrane that a filter, so I had absolutely no residual coffee grind escape.”
- Available colors: 6
54Luxurious Satin Pajamas Offered In So Many Colors & Prints
Whoever you gift these luxurious satin pajamas to is sure to get the best night’s sleep every time they slip them on. They’re made from a lightweight and ultra-smooth fabric that reviewers mention wears and washes nicely. The classic design, complete with contrasting piping, adds to their expensive look. Choose from more than three dozen colors and prints.
- Available sizes: Small — XX-Large
- Available colors: 37
55Exfoliating Body Gloves For Baby-Soft Skin
Drugstore loofah mitts are no match for these deep exfoliating gloves. In fact, nearly 10,000 reviewers have dropped a five-star review for this affordable self-care find. Crafted from plant-based materials, they help remove dry skin, even skin texture, and reduce ingrown hairs for baby-smooth skin.
56An Adjustable Bookend Organizer
This bookend organizer is so convenient that you can count on it to be a hit with teens to adults. It’s crafted from durable metal and features an accordion design, allowing it to be adjusted to the perfect size. A wide base accommodates even larger books, and it even includes a removable pencil cup holder.
- Available colors: 7
57A Self-Draining Cutlery Container That Looks Like An Elephant
This avant-garde elephant is actually a utensil drainer — complete with a trunk that helps drain water right into the sink. It also works great as a toothbrush holder, plant pot, or just as a place to store art supplies like markers and pens. And since it’s made from durable plastic, it’s easy to clean and break-resistant.
- Available colors: 2
58A Microwave Cleaner That Steams Away Grime
Every parent needs to let off steam from time to time, and this little Angry Mama uses her steam to clean microwaves in minutes. Fill it with water or vinegar, microwave on high for a few minutes, and be wowed by how easy it is to wipe away grease and grime. It’s a great gift for making chores easier.
59Genius Dish Tongs You’ll Use Constantly
These dish tongs are designed to grip hot plates, preventing burns and spills. They’re crafted from stainless steel and feature rubberized ergonomic handles and tips designed to get a secure grip on dishes. They’re ideal for everyone from kids to adults and are super budget-friendly.
60An Exfoliating Bath Mat At A Great Price
This fuzzy-looking bathtub mat is sure to bring some good feels to friends and family. It’s made from hundreds of silicone bristles that help exfoliate and massage feet. Just stick it to the surface of a tub or shower with the secure suction cup base and scrub away. Available in a variety of colors to match any bathroom color scheme.
- Available colors: 7
61These Luxe Slippers That Cushion Your Feet With Memory Foam
These soft and feathery slippers are a budget-friendly way to treat anyone who loves cozy loungewear. They feature a slip-on design with a fun feather detail on the top. The fleece lining wicks away sweat while the memory foam sole supports each step. And the slippers also have a nonskid bottom for more stable footing.
- Available sizes: 5/6 — 11/12
- Available colors: 12
62A Hidden Wallet That You Can Tuck In Your Bra
This wallet that hides in your bra is a thoughtful gift for the frequent traveler. Simply add valuables like credit cards, cash, or a passport, and then tuck it away in a br. It features a durable (but simple) snap closure and a secure clasp, so it stays in place while the soft nylon-spandex material feels comfy against skin.
63A Scented Heated Pad That Can Take Care Of Cramps
Gift this fuzzy crustacean to a loved one, and in about a minute, they’ll have a lavender-scented heating pad that can soothe aches and pains. The microwavable lobster doesn’t contain batteries or wires, so you won’t have to be next to an outlet. And the heating pad also comes in adorable octopus, crab, and shrimp-shaped designs to choose from.
64These LED Curtain Lights That Add Sparkle To Your Space
These LED curtain lights are a go-to gift for anyone who loves a cozy space. They’re specifically designed to tuck behind curtains or sheers for a glowy effect. Simply use the remote control or a button on the USB connector to adjust the settings and light effects of these ambiance-adding lights.
65A Luxurious-Feeling Egg Protein Conditioner To Revitalize Hair
This nourishing moisturizer can strengthen strands, making it a useful yet inexpensive gift for almost anyone with a head of hair. It’s packed with rich ingredients such as olive oil and egg protein that are formulated to restore damaged hair. To use, add the moisturizer to hair, let it soak in for 15 minutes, and then rinse thoroughly.
66A Reusable & Adorable Deodorizer In The Shape Of A Fridge
If you’re stumped on gift ideas, this budget-friendly fridge deodorizer will be a game-changer for almost anyone. The BPA-free gadget features a pull-out drawer that you fill up with baking soda. Once you pop it in your fridge, it’ll start absorbing odors immediately. If you replace the baking soda at regular intervals, this adorable deodorizer can be used over and over again.
67These Heel-Soothing Gel Sleeves For An Instant Spa Moment
These moisturizing heel sleeves are a thoughtful gift for anyone who loves a little spa moment. The vented sleeves feature a gel interior that features moisturizing ingredients like aloe vera and shea butter. They’re also one-size-fits-most, and because they’re made with breathable fabric, they can be comfortably worn overnight.
68An Adorable Cleaning Mat To Scrub Residue From Makeup Brushes
For the friend who’s always watching makeup tutorials, you can’t beat this cat-shaped brush holder and cleaner. The silicone mat is dual-sided and features one side for cleaning brushes and another side for storing and drying them. The mat features a variety of nubs and textures that help to remove oil, dirt, and residue from bristles.
69A Clever Mini Vacuum For Anyone Who Likes A Tidy Space
This desktop vacuum keeps surfaces neat and tidy thanks to its cordless operation and rotating design. It simply needs two AA batteries and can vacuum around a desk or countertops for up to 90 minutes. And despite it’s compact size, the vacuum has a strong suction that cleans everything from pet hair to debris.
70An Easy-To-Assemble Glass Terrarium To Display Plants
This eye-catching terrarium makes the perfect gift for the plant lover in your life. The wooden stand holds three borosilicate glass vases that can be filled with either real or artificial plants. It’s the ideal size for displaying on a desk or console, and it’s easy to assemble so your giftee can start enjoying it ASAP.