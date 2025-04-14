Hands Down, The 60 Bougiest Home Upgrades Under $35

Once you scroll through this list full of luxe Amazon finds, you’ll agree that they’re, hands down, some of the best bougie products you’ve seen. And since every product is just $35 or less, you can get your favorite home upgrades without dipping into your savings. Whether you’re looking for pretty yet practical solutions to everyday annoyances or you just want to add some aesthetic touches to your space, you’ve just hit the jackpot. Scroll on to start your home glow up.

01 An Elevated Organizer That’s Ultra Versatile shuang qing Rotating Makeup Organizer $24 See on Amazon This rotating organizer adds an elevated touch to any space, thanks to the fluted acrylic trays and gold accents. Place it on your bathroom countertop to store toiletries within reach or in your pantry for keeping smaller items tidy. With two roomy tiers, this organization essential is super versatile, and it's surprisingly budget-friendly too. Available sizes: 1 Tier — 3 Tiers

02 A Surface-Protecting Mat Available In Posh Patterns AMOAMI Coffee Bar Drying Mat $11 See on Amazon Keep surfaces spotless with this dish-drying mat that’s available in a selection of posh patterns. It’s crafted from an ultra-absorbent material that dries quickly and hides stains. And it even has a rubber backing that stops liquids from seeping through to help protect surfaces. Use it for coffee bars, pet water stations, makeup vanities, and more. Available sizes: 12 x 19 inches — 17 x 31.5 inches

03 Shower Shelves That Look So Expensive Kitsure Large Shower Caddy (2-Pack) $10 See on Amazon It’s time to toss that old, rusted shower caddy and upgrade to this premium shower organizer set. It’s constructed from stainless steel with a matte coating that’s both scratch and waterproof, and each of the included two shelves can hold up to 12 pounds. They’re available in a variety of stylish colors, including silver to match shower hardware. Available sizes: Large — X-Large

04 Peel-&-Stick Under-Cabinet Lights For A Custom Look ASOKO Under Cabinet Light (3-Pack) $26 See on Amazon These slim peel-and-stick under cabinet lights offer a custom look but cost way less than a pro installation job. The affordable pack includes three USB rechargeable light strips with dimmable LED bulbs and practical motion-sensor operation. And built-in magnets allow you to remove them and stick them to any compatible surface or just use them as a flashlight. Available sizes: 7.8 inches — 13.8 inches

05 A Privacy Window Film That Looks Like Stained Glass ADD.HERES 3D Stained Glass Window Film $19 See on Amazon Get the stained glass windows of your dreams without breaking the bank when you snag this ultra-inexpensive privacy window film. It’s available in a variety of stained glass patterns — all made from a UV-blocking material that clings to glass with zero adhesives (AKA it’s residue-free). And you can cut it to size to fit windows of all shapes and sizes. Available colors: 11

06 An Absorbent Faucet Mat Set Crafted From Stone Dreatim Diatomite Faucet Mat $19 See on Amazon Protect your countertops with this stylish faucet mat set. It’s crafted from natural stone that’s highly absorbent and dries quickly, with a modern pattern that adds to its bougie look. And maintenance is easy — simply use the included finishing sandpaper to remove surface stains as needed. Available sizes: 15 x 5.3 inches — 30 x 3.9 inches

07 A Silicone Mat For Pristine Cooktops YUHFERA Stove Top Cover $20 See on Amazon This stove cover is the perfect solution for keeping glass cooktops in pristine condition. The thick, food-safe silicone material has a raised texture that’s also great for drying dishes or for using as a trivet for hot cookware. And since this inexpensive kitchen find is dishwasher-safe, cleanup is always a breeze. Available sizes: 28 x 20 inches — 36 x 21 inches

08 Stunning Cracked Glass Orbs For Your Yard JKIMK Solar Globe Light (2-Pack) $10 See on Amazon Impress your neighbors and guests when you install these classy outdoor globe lights. They feature a stunning cracked design and are made from real glass that’s water- and weather-resistant. They stake right into the soil and have a long-lasting battery. They’re also available in red and mutli-color options so you can personalize your lightscape. Available colors: 3

09 An Upscale Toilet Paper Basket For Sleek Storage Lonbet Toilet Paper Basket $26 See on Amazon Running out of toilet paper mid-go is never fun, but with this toilet paper holder, you can avoid that problem while adding a stylish touch to your bathroom. It holds up to 12 standard rolls so you always have one within arm’s reach. The fabric basket features a collapsible design with a bamboo frame and lid for added support and privacy. And it’s available in a selection of neutral colors — all at a budget-friendly price. Available colors: 5

10 Premium Storage Bins With Smooth Drawers Neprock Stackable Plastic Storage Drawer (4-Pack) $30 See on Amazon These budget-friendly organizing bins are ideal for all types of storage needs — from creating a tiered closet system to temporary storage and transportation. The durable plastic set includes four bins with smooth slide-out drawers and a breathable design for maximum ventilation. When not in use, simply fold them down for easy storage. Available colors: 3

11 A Unique Outlet Extender Available In Fun Colors TROND 3-Way Outlet Extender $9 See on Amazon Whether at home or on the go, you’ll love how this outlet extender triples the number of things you can plug in while offering essential surge protection. The trapezoidal shape even allows you to plug in large chargers without any overlap. And it’s available in a range of fun colors, giving this affordable tech find a pricey look. Available colors: 6

12 A Sleek 3-In-1 Lamp With The Best UX LAOPAO LED Desk Lamp with Wireless Charger $24 See on Amazon Take your tech game to the next level with this sleek three-in-one foldable lamp. It features LED lighting with adjustable color and brightness options, an integrated clock with date and temperature display, and a sturdy base with easy touch operation that doubles as a wireless charging port. Choose from a few neutral colors to match any space. Available colors: 6

13 Garden Lights With A Stunning Pattern AUVERI Ultra Bright Solar Outdoor Light (10-Pack) $29 See on Amazon Offered as a 10-pack, these garden lights create a stunning pattern that elevates any outdoor space. They’re solar powered, saving energy on top of their already low price. Just stake the water- and weather-proof spikes into the ground and let the sun and dusk-to-dawn operation do the rest. Available colors: 2

14 Light Strips For A High-End Effect LUXJET Motion Sensor LED Strip Lights (2-Pack) $21 See on Amazon Get a high-end custom look for a wildly good price when you install these LED strip lights. The two-pack is perfect for use in closets, under cabinets and bed frames, and for adding a glam touch to vanities. They stick on in seconds and are motion-sensing and rechargeable for ultimate convenience. Available colors: 2

15 A Plush Blanket With A Waterproof Coating For Pets Furhaven Waterproof Throw Blanket $26 See on Amazon This plush throw blanket looks and feels amazing. And since it’s both waterproof and machine-washable, it’s also great for protecting furniture and mattresses from kid and pet accidents. Grab it in your favorite neutral hues, like a soft gray and taupe, all at an equally amazing price. Available sizes: 30 x 20 inches — 60 x 50 inches

16 A Highly Rated Desktop Organizer With A Modern Design Poeland Desktop Storage Organizer $10 See on Amazon Add style and convenience to your workspace (or vanity and beyond) with this desktop storage organizer that’s made from sturdy plastic. It features a modern color-block design and four compartments for storing things like pens and chargers. Plus, you can remove the two front bins to reveal additional storage space. With a 4.6-star rating after more than 4,000 reviews, it’s an easy add-to-cart. Available colors: 4

17 A Durable Clothes-Hanging Rack That Folds Flat Ithywat Retractable Clothes Drying Rack $19 See on Amazon This slim, folding clothes-hanging rack feels like something you’d find in a custom home, but it’s actually really affordable. It’s constructed from durable aluminum alloy and rust-resistant stainless steel and can hold up to 65 pounds. It’s easy to install and is great for both indoor and outdoor use. Available colors: 2

18 An Elegant Wood Sconce That Doubles As A Night-Light LANDGOO Motion Sensor Night Lights $25 See on Amazon This modern three-in-one lamp can be used as a wall sconce, an upright lamp, and even a flashlight. It features a minimalist design crafted with real ash wood and has a hidden inner magnet, with adhesive for effortless installation. The USB rechargeable battery and automatic and constant lighting modes make it an ultra convenient find. Available colors: 8

19 An Under-Sink Organizer Crafted From Carbon Steel UINOFLE Under Sink Organizer $24 See on Amazon Upgrade your kitchen, bathroom, and beyond with this sturdy under-sink organizer. It’s constructed from heavy-duty carbon steel with a smooth rust-proof finish. Two tiers — including a pullout tray with an integrated handle — offer room for storing everything from cleaning supplies to toiletries. Choose from classic black and white colorways. Available colors: 2

20 A Deluxe Desk Pad That Feels Like Real Leather YSAGi Nonslip Desk Pad $10 See on Amazon Take your workspace from basic to bougie with this faux leather desk mat that doubles as a mouse pad. The budget-friendly office essential has a waterproof finish that’s easy to wipe clean and a suede backing that helps keep it securely in place. Plus, it rolls up with an included strap so you can take it on the go. Available sizes: 23.6 x 13.7 inches — 47.2 x 23.6 inches

21 Luxe Storage Bins That Look Like Linen StorageWorks Narrow Storage Bin (2-Pack) $17 See on Amazon Organizing never looked so pretty than with this pair of luxe storage baskets. They’re crafted from a thick, linen-like fabric and have faux leather handles with stylish metal hardware. The narrow design is great for storing everything from diapers to toilet paper — and they maintain their shape thanks to the heavy-duty bottom board. Available sizes: 15 x 6 x 5 inches — 15 x 7.75 x 7.25 inches

22 Minimalist Wall-Mount Remote Control Holders Lunmore Wall Mounted Remote Control Holder (2-Pack) $10 See on Amazon Offered as a two-pack, these affordable remote control holders have a minimalist design that blends in with almost any interior decor. They offer a convenient place to store a variety of small items and feature a small slot on the base for threading through cords. Mount them on flat surfaces with the included peel-and-stick adhesive for effortless installation.

23 An Elegant Jewelry Tray Set With Gold Detailing AISBUGUR Jewelry Dish (2-Pack) $9 See on Amazon These elegant jewelry trays are an absurdly good deal. The set includes two trays in two different sizes, both crafted from ceramic and featuring a unique dappled texture and upscale gold trim. They’re perfect for storing accessories and other small items and make for an impressive gift.

24 Chic Curtain Tiebacks Made From Real Wood KLOGTSIND Magnetic Curtain Tiebacks (2-Pack) $9 See on Amazon Elevate your window treatments with these chic curtain tiebacks. They’re made from real wood and feature a graduated bead design and practical magnetic closures. And because the beads are strung along a stretchy elastic cord, you can bind them in a variety of ways. Plus, they’re available in classic colors to match your space. Available colors: 4

25 Clear Bumpers For Less Noise Vellax Cabinet Door Bumpers (128 Count) $9 See on Amazon Create a low-noise experience on a variety of surfaces when you use these low-cost bumper pads. The clear rubber construction makes them nearly imperceptible, and they stick on for easy installation. They’re great for use on cabinet doors and drawers to prevent slamming, and they make excellent anti-slip pads for small appliances, cutting boards, and more. Available colors: 5

26 Best-Selling Hat Racks For Pro-Level Organization Durmmur Hat Rack (2-Pack) $8 See on Amazon Organize your hat collection like the pros with this best-selling two-pack of cap racks. This heavy-duty storage solution is crafted from durable stainless steel with a matte black finish, and they can each hold between 10 to 15 hats. Install them with the included strong adhesive to have them up in practically no time at all. Available colors: 4

27 A Space-Saving Corner Sink Rack Available In A Variety Of Colors Tomorotec Corner Roll-Up Dish Drying Rack $9 See on Amazon This corner sink rack with anti-slip silicone edging is a space-saving must-have. The triangular shape takes up minimal space, and it rolls up for convenient storage. It’s ideal for storing soap dispensers and sponges, and since it’s crafted from heat-resistant stainless steel, it can double as a trivet for hot cookware. Available colors: 10

28 A Posh Kitchen Sink Stainer Set Mudder Stainless Steel Drain Stopper (3-Pack) $14 See on Amazon Upgrading your kitchen can be as easy as swapping out your sink strainer set for this luxe version. The inexpensive set includes a stainer, stopper, and plug made from durable stainless steel with a shiny gold-tone finish. They’re available in a range of colors so you can find one to match your kitchen hardware. Available colors: 10

29 A Self-Draining Sink Caddy With Removable Baskets Cisily Kitchen Sink Caddy $25 See on Amazon This premium sink caddy is made from heavy-duty stainless steel with a smooth finish that won’t rust. Three adjustable baskets offer room for storing soap dispensers, sponges, scrubbers, and more. And the angled drip tray allows water to flow right into the sink, preventing mucky buildup. Available colors: 6

30 A Door Sweep For A Less Drafty Home Suptikes Door Draft Stopper (2-Pack) $9 See on Amazon Stop drafts, dust, noise, and light from entering rooms with this deluxe door sweep. Just trim the thick and flexible rubber to size, then install it using the convenient peel-and-stick backing for a long-lasting, secure hold. It’s available in neutral colors so you can find one that blends in best with your home. Available colors: 4

31 A Bidget Attachment With A Sleek Design PIKETS Toilet Bidet Attachment $26 See on Amazon Clean up the European way with this premium bidet attachment that’s so affordable. It has a sleek design, complete with a chrome knob and buttons that control the water angle and pressure. It fits most standard toilets and is easy to install, requiring no special tools. Available colors: 4

32 Magnetic Vent Covers For A Seamless Look DIYMAG Strong Magnetic Vent Cover (8-Pack) $17 See on Amazon Hide unsightly A/C vents with these smooth vent covers, offered as a pack of eight. Simply stick the strong magnetic covers over vents on walls, floors, and even ceilings to enjoy the seamless look along with benefits like more efficient air distribution that can lead to big savings on your energy bill. Available sizes: 5.5 x 12 inches — 8 x 15.5 inches

33 A Conversation-Starting Clock Sharper Image Light Up Electronic Word Clock $25 See on Amazon This surprisingly inexpensive clock displays the time in words rather than numbers, making it a unique timepiece that doubles as conversation-starting decor. It features bright LED text against a minimalist black background and charges via USB cable so it can be easily moved from space to space. Available sizes: Standard — X-Large

34 A 4-Pack Of Flush Wall-Mount Remote Control Holders YYILIS Magnetic Remote Control Wall Holders (4-Pack) $10 See on Amazon These magnetic remote control holders are a must for staying organized. The compact, dual-lock slot design creates a flush look when installed on walls using the strong peel-and-stick adhesive. With four in the affordable pack, there’s enough for every TV remote in your home. Available colors: 2

35 Dual-Sided Appliance Mats With A Near-Perfect Rating Cooks Innovations Heat Resistant Mat (3-Pack) $24 See on Amazon These highly rated mats are the kitchen upgrade that will take your small appliances to the next level. The smooth side of these mats allows for effortless sliding of appliances along countertops (no more heavy lifting), while the non-slip side keeps them securely in place while in use. And since they’re heat-proof, they help protect countertops from damage. When dirty, just pop them into the washing machine for zero-hassle maintenance. No wonder they’ve amassed a 4.7-star rating after 2,000+ reviews. Available colors: 4

36 A Wedge Pillow For Maximum Comfort & Convenience Vekkia Bed Gap Pillow $30 See on Amazon Enjoy maximum comfort and convenience with this premium wedge pillow that’s the width of the entire bed. It’s crafted from supportive high-density foam and features a soft removable cover with side pockets that allow you to keep small items like cell phones and TV remotes within reach. And you’ll love how it helps prevent items from falling in the gap between mattress and headboard. Available sizes: Twin — California King

37 A Bougie Candle-Warming Lamp With A Stunning Glass Shade GODONLIF Candle Warmer Lamp $22 See on Amazon This little lamp gives off big bougie vibes. The halogen lamp features dimmable modes and is powerful enough to warm candles when placed on the wide, elegant base. And it’s pretty hard to resist the stunning glass shade with scalloped edging. Grab it in black, white, or gold to best match your space. Available colors: 3

38 A Popular Cookware Storage Rack With Rubber-Coated Tiers MUDEELA Pan Organizer Rack $22 See on Amazon Organize your cookware like the pros with this inexpensive pots and pans storage rack. It’s made from heavy-duty metal and features rubber-coated tiers to help prevent scratches. It holds up to eight pots and pans, with enough space for lids, and can be used horizontally or vertically to maximize storage. With more than 13,000 five-star ratings, it’s a kitchen organizing must-have. Available colors: 3

39 A Long-Lasting Fridge Deodorizer That’s Better Than Baking Soda Purriko Refrigerator Deodorizer $25 See on Amazon Toss messy, unsightly baking soda boxes and upgrade to this sleek fridge deodorizer. It features a stainless steel body that won’t rust or corrode and has a multi-step filter that helps eliminate gasses and odors for an overall healthier, cleaner fridge. And since it’s effective for up to 10 years, it’s also a more affordable and eco-friendly option.

40 A Premium Stove Shelf For Added Storage AWOKE Stove Top Magnetic Shelf $16 See on Amazon Customize your kitchen while creating extra space for spices and more with this premium stove shelf that’s designed to fit perfectly along the top of standard stoves for a seamless appearance. It features a magnetic base and bordered sides that help prevent messy accidents. It’s made from thick silicone that’s dishwasher-safe for effortless maintenance. Available colors: 3

41 A Modern Address Plaque With A Light Bar Percompile Address Plaques $30 See on Amazon Add an upscale (and convenient) element to the exterior of your home with this modern address plaque. It comes with a template for precise placement of the peel-and-stick numbers, plus a bright solar-powered LED light bar that makes it easy for guests and couriers to find your home.

42 Shatterproof Edison-Style String Lights For Your Backyard Brightech Solar Powered Outdoor String Lights $21 See on Amazon Create a retro-chic look in your backyard with these commercial-grade string lights. They feature oversized Edison-style bulbs that are completely shatter- and waterproof for added safety and durability. And since they’re solar-powered, you can enjoy this outdoor upgrade without worrying about the energy bill. Available colors: 3

43 A Double-Sided Cutting Board That’s So Versatile & Hygienic KLAPOLA Stainless Steel Cutting Board $24 See on Amazon This cutting board looks like a pro chef find, but it’s actually not expensive at all. The double-sided design features a textured wheat straw side for cutting fruit and vegetables and a non-porous stainless steel side that helps prevent cross-contamination when working with meat. It’s also pretty enough to use as a serving tray for charcuterie boards and more.

44 Space-Saving Hangers Made From Real Wood MORALVE Space Saving Hanger (4-Pack) $29 See on Amazon Increase your closet space with these tiered hangers that are crafted from European beechwood. Each hanger in the budget-friendly four-pack has six heavy-duty metal hooks and can be used in two ways — horizontally or vertically for maximum space-saving results. And dual 360-degree swivel hooks make it even easier to access clothing. Available colors: 4

45 A Stunning Jewely Stand For Nature Lovers MORE&LESS Antlers Jewelry Display Stand $16 See on Amazon Display your accessory collection with this unique jewelry holder. The flat faux leather tray is perfect for storing rings and features a deer with antlers for hanging necklaces and even earrings, thanks to the small holes in the tines. A drawer with a gold-tone pull offers additional storage space. Available colors: 10

46 A Slim Glass Pitcher That Doubles As A Kettle Baffect Water Pitcher $25 See on Amazon This pitcher has a glass body with a textured surface and amber-hued handle that looks so expensive. But what you’ll probably love the most is the brilliant design with flat sides that allow it to fit in tight spaces, like on fridge doors. And since it’s made from thermal-resistant borosilicate glass, it can be used with hot and cold beverages and even as a kettle.

47 A Chic Vase For Book Lovers Puransen Flower Book Vase $10 See on Amazon Show off your love for books and blooms with this chic vase that’s shaped like a book. The clear acrylic material gives it the look of glass but it’s actually shatter-resistant for added peace of mind. And it even has text on the “cover” and “spine” that mimics the design of a real book. Available colors: 5

48 A Rotating Organizer That Looks Ultra-Upscale Diesisa Makeup Brush Holder $10 See on Amazon This multi-purpose vanity organizer has an upscale design that makes it look so much more expensive than it really is (think fluted sides and gold-tone legs). Plus, the seamless, smooth rotating base makes it easy to reach the five roomy compartments. Use it to store makeup, office and craft supplies, or bedside essentials. Available colors: 8

49 A Hand-Crafted Wood Soap Tray Renawe Sink Soap Tray $10 See on Amazon Elevate your kitchen or bathroom countertops with rustic soap tray. It’s hand-crafted from high-quality wood and finished with a waterproof oil rub for added luster and durability. And it’s available in a variety of colors and sizes to best match your needs and space — all at a wallet-friendly price. Available sizes: 8.7 x 4 inches — 12 x 6.7 inches

50 Inexpensive (But High-End) Towel Bars Mosuch Stainless Steel Over Door Towel Rack (2-Pack) $8 See on Amazon Turn almost any cabinet door into storage for your linen with these high-end towel bars. Made from heavy-duty, rust-resistant stainless steel and featuring a clean-line design, this set of two towel bars looks so much more expensive than it is. Plus, installation is easy — just secure them with the included hooks and adhesive strips, and they’re ready to use. Available colors: 2

51 A Modern Tabletop Lamp With A Minimalist Vibe Glass Tabletop Touch Lamp $28 See on Amazon This chic tabletop lamp looks like a pricey boutique find, but you’re in luck, because it’s surprisingly ultra affordable. It has a minimalist design and features a semi-opaque glass shade that offers a soft glowing effect. And it’s easy to use — simply charge it with the included USB cable, then tap to dim or adjust the color temperature.

52 A Natural Pampas Grass Bundle WILD AUTUMN Natural Dried Pampas Grass (96-Pieces) $13 See on Amazon Create a bouquet (or multiple) with this huge bundle of natural pampas grass. Each wallet-friendly pack includes 96 stems in a mix of textures and organic hues ranging from white to light brown. You’ll love the upscale touch they add to any room, and they’re perfect for gifting too.

53 Verstile Drawer Organizer Made From Bamboo Dynamic Gear Bamboo Drawer Organizer $20 See on Amazon This deluxe drawer organizer is so versatile that you can use it for storing utensils, makeup, office supplies, accessories, and much more. It’s crafted from sustainable bamboo with a smooth, water-resistant finish that makes it super easy to wipe clean. With eight drawers and an adjustable width, it’s an especially brilliant option for organizing that messy junk drawer you’ve been avoiding.

54 A Mouthwash Dispenser With A Built-In Cup Holder Luvan Mouthwash Dispenser $17 See on Amazon If you’ve got a warehouse-sized bottle of mouthwash on your bathroom counter, it’s time to upgrade to this much more upscale option. This budget-friendly bathroom find includes a clear mouthwash dispenser and paper cup holder, complete with a clear splash guard. The integrated tray with a nonslip base makes it even more practical. Available colors: 2

55 A Self-Draining Soap Dish That Feels Fancy Dobbyby Self Draining Ceramic Soap Dish $15 See on Amazon This elegant soap dish looks like something you’d see in a fancy hotel but with an affordable price tag, it’s a bougie find for every home. The ceramic dish has a gorgeous marble pattern and it sits on a gold-tone tray at an angled design that promotes drainage. Snag it in your favorite colorway to match your space and style. Available colors: 6

56 A Hands-Free Bamboo Breakfast Tray SINWANT Bamboo Sofa Clip On Side Table $30 See on Amazon Relax like royalty when you use this bamboo armrest tray. Spring-loaded legs securely grasp armrests so you can enjoy hands-free convenience. Plus, it has a removable tech holder that’s ideal for propping up phones, tablets, and Kindles. Choose from multiple colorways, including a stunning sky blue. Available colors: 11

57 Laundry Storage Set With Decorative Handles POLRAI Laundry Room Storage Containers (2-Pack) $20 See on Amazon Don’t ruin your laundry room’s aesthetic with unsightly plastic product packaging. Instead, get this affordable detergent storage set. The containers are made from shatter-resistant acrylic and feature bamboo lids with upscale decorative handles. And you’ll appreciate that they come with preprinted waterproof labels.

58 Automatic Salt & Pepper Grinders That Light Up Gravity Electric Pepper & Salt Grinder Set $30 See on Amazon Even everyday tasks like seasoning your food can feel posh with the right products — like this battery-operated salt and pepper grinder set. The modern design features a premium acrylic reservoir and a light-up top for enhanced food prep visibility. Just set them to your preferred coarseness level, then tip over to season. Available colors: 17

59 A Glass Foam Soap Dispenser With A Stunning Pattern CICUFY Foaming Hand Soap Dispenser $10 See on Amazon This bougie soap dispenser is so pretty that you’ll want to get one for every sink in your home — and since it’s so inexpensive, you just might be tempted to do that. The glass body features a beautiful textured diamond pattern, while the shiny, wide pump dispenses luxurious foam. Choose from a selection of neutral colors. Available colors: 5