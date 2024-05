Hands Down, The 60 Most Stylish & Practical Things For Your Home Under $35 On Amazon

37 This Compost Bin That Comes With Everything Needed To Get Started

This compost bin comes with everything you need to successfully start composting your food scraps. It comes with three charcoal filters, 100% recyclable bags, and an eight-inch garden shovel. The bin can hold up to one pound of compost, and it features a handle and a lid. “This composting is so cute and looks great on the countertop and it’s also super functional. I actually put food scraps in there for a whole week and the filters keep it from smelling which is amazing to me. Really good quality for the price,” said one reviewer.