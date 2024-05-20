Hands Down, The 60 Most Stylish & Practical Things For Your Home Under $35 On Amazon

49 This 5-Piece Kitchen Utensil Set Made From Acacia Wood & Silicone

Since kitchen utensils are often on display as you use them, you might as well buy some in a color you love, as you can do with this five-piece utensil set. Made of acacia wood and silicone, the utensils are available in seven color options. In the set, you’ll find a soup ladle, a slotted spoon, a serving spoon, a spatula, and a slotted turner. “These kitchen utensils are wonderful to use in hot or cold dishes. They are comfortable in the hand and clean-up is easy whether sticky or gooey. I would recommend them,” said one reviewer.