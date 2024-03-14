Hands Down These 55 Weird, New Things On Amazon Are Legitimately Amazing

47 This Popular Electric Lunch Box That’ll Ensure A Cozy Break

Take your lunch to work (or anywhere) and conveniently heat it using this electric lunch box from Crock-Pot. Simply plug in the lunch box for it to automatically heat your food and create a cozier lunch break. The lid has a tight seal to avoid any spills during transport and a handle that makes it easy to carry. The lunch box comes in four matte colors, each just as aesthetically pleasing as the next. “When using this, the food is hot from top to bottom,” raved one reviewer.