Hands Down These 55 Weird, New Things On Amazon Are Legitimately Amazing
Weird, amazing things you never knew you needed.
Amazon is full of surprises. New products are always popping up that are weird, amazing, and something you probably never knew you needed. But once you see them, you won’t want to do life without them — like all these unique, fun, and legitimately amazing items you’ll find in the list below.
01 These Wine Bottle Lights That Come In A 30-Pack
Turn your wine bottles into something more with this 30-pack of
LED wine bottle lights. The mini string lights are attached to a cork and light up wine bottles or hard alcohol bottles during a party — or just a regular Tuesday. When the cork is placed in a bottle, the waterproof string lights drop into the bottle to get the party started. 02 This Facial Cleanser Whip Maker That Works With Any Brand
This f
acial whip maker purchase will be extra fun because it turns any soap into a marshmallow-type foam. It doesn’t take much — the whip maker reconstructs your gooey soap into a foamy consistency in just two pumps. The kit comes with Nooni’s snowflake whipping cleanser, which leaves skin silky smooth after it’s turned into foam. 03 This Slim & Unbreakable 64-Ounce Pitcher That’s Dishwasher-Safe
With a narrow design, this
slim pitcher fits nicely on a fridge shelf or in the side door without taking over. Made with strong BPA-free plastic, the pitcher won’t break if it’s dropped. It comes with an easy-to-use push lid and is safe for both hot and cold drinks, holding a total of 64 ounces. Also, you can wash this one in the dishwasher. 04 This 6-Pack Of Reversible Bathroom Wall Art Posters With Cute Sayings
Freshen up the decor in your bathroom with this six-pack of
reversible bathroom wall art. The sweet art will remind everyone to brush their teeth and wash their hands, and it’ll look good while doing it. The thick cardstock is reversible, so you can switch them over when you’re ready for a change. 05 These Highly Detailed Zombie Popsicle Molds With Reusable Sticks
After your kids try these
zombie popsicle molds, they’ll never want to eat a regular popsicle ever again. Can you blame them? This set of four highly detailed silicone popsicle molds comes with reusable sticks, so all you need is the yummy liquid to freeze, and people who love fun things to eat the popsicles once they do. These also come in dino, monster, and penguin varieties, all of which deserve the space in your freezer. 06 This Wand That Remove Potentially Hangover-Causing Sulfites From Wine
After stirring this
wine wand in a wine glass for three minutes, it removes the sulfites that can cause hangovers. It also prevents you from having to throw away an open bottle of wine too prematurely, as it restores and oxidizes wine to its natural taste. 07 These Flat Hair Claw Clips That Come In Neutral Colors
If you’re into claw clips but want to try ones that lay flat on your head, give this three-pack of
flat-hair claw clips a go. The barrettes have a strong grip and stay in place, holding your hair back without causing any tangles. They’re available in several neutral color combinations. 08 This Inexpensive & Useful Cleaning Kit For Your Earbuds
If you have AirPods, you’re probably well aware that they can get funky, which is where this
AirPods cleaning kit comes in handy. The inexpensive and useful kit comes with all the parts needed to clean out the dust and debris from AirPods, and as much as you probably don’t want to admit it — the ear wax. While they’re crafted with the AirPods Pro in mind, reviewers have used it to clean all types of earbuds. 09 These Reusable Microfiber Cleaning Rags That Are Machine Washable
With this box of
reusable microfiber rags, you get 50 of them to assist you in all your cleaning endeavors. (Calling them endeavors makes cleaning more exciting I think?) The microfiber fabric has thousands of tiny fissures which makes these rags great at scrubbing with little to no cleaning solution. Even better, these cloths are machine washable and can last through several washes. 10 This Cartoon-Style Canvas Bag That Can Hold A Good Amount Of Stuff
You might have to give this
cartoon bag a double-take to realize that it’s not actually a cartoon. Instead, it’s a super cute blended canvas bag that just looks like someone drew it for Cartoon Network. It’s big enough to hold your essentials and features a shoulder strap like a messenger bag. Crafted from nylon and cotton, it’s also surprisingly sturdy. 11 This Adorable Touch Night Light Shaped Like A Duck Playing A Guitar
Do you
need a duck playing a guitar night light in your house? Probably not, but will it bring you and your kids immense joy? Absolutely. Using touch control, you can change the brightness of the lamp. The stylish duck is battery-operated and holds power for up to 12 hours. If you’re a nursing mom, it’s also great for late-night sessions. 12 This Infuser Water Bottle Featuring A Flip-Top Lid
Drink your fruit — or at least the
flavor of your fruit — when you fill this infuser water bottle with strawberries, blueberries, kiwi, lime, lemon, or whatever type of fruit you love. The bottle has a flip-top lid that allows you to throw it in your purse or bag and take it on the go. It also features a full-length infusion rod, so it can be jam-packed with fruit. Available colors: 45 Available sizes: 3 13 These Handy Sneaker Cleaners That Work With Just A Little Water
Apply this
sneaker cleaner sponge to your shoes and watch the scuffs dissolve before your eyes. These pre-moistened erasers will give your kicks new life, and they couldn’t be easier to use. If a sponge starts to dry mid-cleaning, just add a little water to get it working again. They’re also easy to travel with, making them a great addition to your toiletry bag. 14 This Genius Set Of Trash Can Bands That Have A Universal Fit
The purpose of these
trash can bands is to hold trash bags so they don’t fall inside trash cans. The elastic bands come in a set of three, and they are equipped to hold 13- to 33-gallon trash bags, which means they work with everything from large kitchen trash cans to small bathroom trash cans. They’ve also earned an impressive overall score of 4.5 out of five stars on Amazon. 15 A Water Bottle That’s Designed For Sparkling Water
It’s not every day you come across a water bottle that’s meant for sparkling water like this insulated
travel water bottle. The bottle is designed to keep the liquid fizzy for longer periods, and it features a leakproof lid (that’s actually leakproof) so the fizzing won’t fizz right out of the bottle. You can buy it in 18 ounces or 24 ounces. 16 This Blacklight Glow Tape For Multipurpose Fun
While there are lots of ways to use
blacklight gaffer tape, it’s good to have on hand because it signifies a good time. The tape can be used for important things like stage markings and workplace safety, but it’s also great to use as bike decorations, birthday decor, or a blacklight dance party. “Kids had a blast in decorating their clothes to make glow-in-the-dark TikTok videos,” said one reviewer. 17 These Genius Headrest Hooks That Have Over 41,000 5-Star Reviews
Use this four-pack of
car seat headrest hooks to hang things like grocery bags, backpacks, purses, and lunch bags on the back or front of a seat so they don’t slide around on the floor and spill. Installation is quite simple — they easily hook onto the headrest and can be flipped around to work on either side of the seat. 18 This Oddly Efficient Double Dish Snack Bowl Made From Wheat Straw Fiber
Whether you’re serving shelled nuts, edamame, pitted cherries, or olives, this
double-dish snack bowl is a clever and efficient way of holding the shells and pits. A bowl sits inside a larger dish that can either be used together or separately to hold more snacks. Made of wheat straw fiber, the dish is eco-friendly and dishwasher safe. 19 This Coffee Chiller That Cools Down Your Beverage In Minutes
In just a few minutes, this
coffee cooler will chill your beverage, so you can enjoy an iced coffee without watering it down with actual ice. It works with any type of coffee maker, because all you have to do is pour in the coffee from the carafe and the chiller will cool it down. Between one and five minutes, your beverage will transform into a drink that’s perfect for warm weather. 20 This Makeup Sponge That’ll Give You An Airbrushed Finish
Instead of blending your foundation with your hands (it’s me, hi), try this
makeup sponge blender that helps you apply your makeup better than you have been. Compared to other makeup sponges, this one is inexpensive and gets the job done just as well as the pricier brands. If you’re looking for more of an airbrushed finish, this is the blender for you. 21 A Wallet That Attaches To Your iPhone & Doesn’t Block Your Camera
If you always have your phone with you, you’ll always have your wallet with you when using this
leather wallet case. The case fits an iPhone X or XS and allows for full access to your screen and camera. The wallet has three card slots for credit cards and cash, one of the slots being a transparent spot to hold your ID. 22 This Unique Yet Important Tool Set That’s Available In 5 Fun Colors
This
tool set is a great set to buy for yourself or as a gift for someone who doesn’t have basic tools around the house. It’s packed with all the general household tools you could need, including a hammer, tape measure, hex keys, screwdrivers, pliers, and more. It’s available in five fun colors that are outside the typical colors you’d see for tools, giving them more of a personalized feel. 23 This Cute Mini Cactus Humidifier That Doesn’t Make Noise Cool mist humidifier, but make it cute. Perfect for an office or small space, this cactus humidifier moisturizes a room to prevent dry and stuffy air. With this one, you won’t have to worry about it making any annoying sounds, because it has an ultra-quiet design that will let you breathe in peace. It also shuts off automatically after four hours of use. 24 This Insulated Cozy Cup Pillow With 5 Convenient Slots
Set this
cozy cup holder pillow on the couch, on your bed, or in the car to give yourself five spots to hold beverages, your phone, or a remote control. The pillow is soft and cozy with cup holes that expand to fit most cups and mugs. Even better, it features insulation to help keep your beverages hot or cold. 25 A Windshield Cleaner & Defogger That Can Be Used Wet Or Dry
Instantly remove condensation or fog from your car’s windows with this
windshield cleaner and defogger sponge. It can be used wet or dry, and it saves you from busting out the cleaning solution, towels, or paper towels. It’s easy to keep it in your car and pull it out when needed for much clearer windows. 26 This Ice Roller That’s Like A Cold Plunge For Your Face
You’ve heard of cold plunges, well this
ice roller is basically a cold plunge for your face. Fill the silicone holder with water and stick it in the freezer. You can place fruit, essential oils, flowers, or herbs inside for a spa vibe, or just stick with water. It’s great for reducing redness and puffiness, but it’s also great for a full-body ice massage. 27 This Genius Pancake Batter Bottle That’s Dishwasher-Safe
Make perfectly round (or whatever shape you choose) pancakes when you load up your batter in this
pancake batter bottle. It’s so easy to use — just add pancake, waffle, or crepe batter and any other ingredients needed, toss in the blender ball, and shake. The base of the bottle works as a stand, and the entire bottle is top-rack dishwasher safe. 28 This Ring Adjuster That Can Be Cut To Size
If your ring is too loose, this
ring size adjuster can make it fit better and keep it from falling off. The set comes in four sizes and two styles to fit ring widths from one millimeter to six millimeters. The adjusters are made of silicone, so they’re soft and comfortable to wear daily. “I can finally wear my wedding bands again without the fear of losing them!” exclaimed one reviewer. 29 These Best-Selling Foot Peel Masks That Are Phenomenal With Tackling Dry & Cracked Feet
I kid you not, these
foot peel masks will legitimately rid your feet of the dry, cracked, callused parts on your feet. I’ve used them several times and am always impressed with the soft and smooth results (and the amount of peeling that happens six to 11 days after using them). They’re available in nine varieties and great to wear just a little before sandal season since the shedding, while phenomenal, is quite visible. 30 This Makeup-Erasing Towel That Works Without Makeup Remover
You don’t need to use makeup remover or soap on this
makeup eraser towel — water will do the trick. This magical little towel truly only requires water to fully remove everything from mascara to foundation to lipstick. It’s machine washable and way more cost-effective than purchasing makeup remover. 31 This In-Grown Hair Pad That Doubles As A Body Exfoliator
Gently massage this
in-grown hair pad on your bikini and armpit areas to help with irritations. The firm, yet flexible bristles also work as a full-body exfoliator. The pad features an ergonomic handle that makes it comfortable to hold while reaching all your parts, and it’s an easy way to add some extra self-care into your routine. 32 This Water-Repellent Picnic Bag With An Attached Travel Bag
This compact
picnic blanket has an attached travel bag that holds the blanket along with a pocket for your phone and keys, making it easy to bring to the beach or park. The 7-foot by 7-foot blanket is big enough to hold the whole family or to spread out for a nap. Stakes are included for the corners of the blanket so you can ensure it doesn’t blow away. 33 A Set Of Stacking Hangers That’ll Save So Much Space
Clear up some space in your closet by hanging some of your clothes on this
hanger holder set. The set of four holders has hooks for five hangers each, or you can forgo using hangers for clothing items and use the hooks for belts, hats, scarves, or tank tops. Either way, there’s no doubt that the holders will save tons of space in your closet. 34 This Washable Handheld Mini Blinds Cleaner That Can Be Used Over & Over
This
handheld mini blinds cleaner offers a quick and impressively efficient way to clean several blind slats at a time. One slat fits between each roller so you can clean several at a time. The microfiber sleeves can be twisted around when they get dirty. When they’re too dirty, they can be washed using soap and water. 35 This Adorable Monthly Baby Milestone Fleece Blanket In Several Design Options
It can be challenging to get your baby to sit still for milestone photos to capture their growth, but with this
monthly milestone blanket, all they have to do is lay or sit on the blanket. Made of fleece, the blanket is super cozy. With 23 available design options, all just as adorable as the next, the hardest thing will be choosing the right one for you. 36 This Cord Organizer That Sticks To Any Appliance
Instead of letting cords hang out all willy-nilly, give this five-pack of
cord organizers for appliances a try to keep things organized. The organizer sticks to the back of a small appliance with strong 3M adhesive, allowing you to wrap the cord around it with a spot to keep the plug from falling. Installation literally couldn’t be simpler. 37 A Bike Cover That Can Protect Up To 3 Bikes From The Elements
Keep your bikes protected from the outdoor elements with this
weatherproof bike cover. The UV-protected fabric shields everything underneath from sun damage, and because the tarp is weatherproof, the bikes won’t rust from water leakage. The tarp is big enough to offer complete coverage for up to three bikes. 38 This Convenient Outlet Extender With USB & USB-C Ports
This
outlet extender replaces your current outlet cover with room for five plugs, three USB charging ports, and one USB-C port. In addition to the plugs, the extender also has a light sensor that automatically turns on when the light in the room becomes dim. It’s a much better option than a power strip if you want something that’s completely out of the way. 39 This Rechargeable Waterproof Headlamp With A Super-Bright Light
You won’t regret purchasing this
rechargeable headlamp for your next camping trip, as it’s super bright, waterproof, and easy to operate — even while wearing gloves. The headlamp has excellent battery life, is lightweight, and happens to be quite durable. It’s also great for getting into crawl spaces or other dark areas around your home. 40 These Wooden Arches That Will Elevate Your Interior Decor
These
wooden arches, crafted from acacia wood, make for interesting and elevated bookshelf or coffee table decor. They can be aligned in several different ways and paired with artwork, candles, or other decor for added layers. Sure, they may be a little weird, but they’re also eye-catching and would make for a great conversation starter. 41 This Clever Bean Bag That Can Store Over 100 Stuffed Animals
This
bean bag chair will finally give your kids a place to put all the stuffed animals that aren’t their absolute favorites of the moment. It’s large enough to hold up to 140 stuffies, but the bean bag is also good for holding towels, linens, and blankets. It’s a creative and cozy storage solution your kiddos will love. Available designs: 12 Available sizes: 2 42 These Durable Glass Mason Jars Mugs That Come With Straws
The only thing better than drinking out of a classic mason jar is drinking out of a
mason jar with a straw. Crafted from durable glass, this set of six old-fashioned mason jars features handles for ease of drinking and straws that fit perfectly inside the lids so you can enjoy a hot or cold beverage without risking spilling it all over yourself. (IYKYK) 43 This Silicone Freezer Tray That’s Also Oven Safe
Become a meal prep pro by using this
silicone freezer tray. Great for soups, stews, and broths, you don’t have to worry about food spilling out due to its reinforced steel rim and lid. As a fun twist, the tray can also be used in the oven for baking. It’s easy to portion your meals with this tray as each compartment has measured fill lines. 44 This Stackable Pizza Storage Container That’s Way Less Wasteful Than Aluminum Foil
Make it easy to throw your leftover pizza in the fridge with this
pizza storage container. The container includes five divider trays to separate slices and even has an air vent that can prevent your pizza from becoming too soggy. The container is reusable and airtight, as well as safe for the microwave, freezer, and dishwasher. Plus, it won’t create waste like aluminum foil, making your leftovers even more convenient. 45 These Hanging Metal Succulents For Indoor & Outdoor Decor
Give your space a stylish desert vibe when you hang these
metal succulents as wall decor. Five succulents come in the set, each handpainted. One shopper noted that the succulents are great for both indoor and outdoor use, writing “It has been hanging on my balcony for about a year and looks just like it did when I put it there. Rain, ice, wind, and very cold temperatures did not have any effect.” 46 These Stackable Colanders With Easy-Pour Corners
There’s a lot to love about this two-pack of
stackable colanders. They work great for draining whatever you need while cooking, and the easy-pour corners make them extra convenient and help you avoid spilling hot food. Also, their nesting design doesn’t take up much space when they’re stored. 47 This Popular Electric Lunch Box That’ll Ensure A Cozy Break
Take your lunch to work (or anywhere) and conveniently heat it using this
electric lunch box from Crock-Pot. Simply plug in the lunch box for it to automatically heat your food and create a cozier lunch break. The lid has a tight seal to avoid any spills during transport and a handle that makes it easy to carry. The lunch box comes in four matte colors, each just as aesthetically pleasing as the next. “When using this, the food is hot from top to bottom,” raved one reviewer. 48 This Coffee Mug That Stirs Itself With The Press Of A Button
With the press of a button, this
magnetic stirring coffee mug will automatically blend your milk, sugar, and whatever else you add to your coffee. It also works well for protein drinks or any beverage with a powder, but it won’t work for lumpy beverages like smoothies. Side note: It isn’t dishwasher or microwave-safe, but it’s quite easy to hand wash. 49 These Adorable Ceramic Frogs That Cover The Bolts At The Bottom Of Toilets
If you don’t like the look of the bolts at the bottom of your toilet, or if you just really enjoy frogs, cover the bolts with this two-pack of
decorative toilet bolt caps. The frogs, crafted from ceramic, perfectly fit over a toilet’s bolts, making your toilet way cuter, and likely causing all of your guests to chuckle when they see them. 50 A Wine Bottle Cooler Stick With An Aerator & Pourer
This
wine bottle cooler stick is such a fun and unique item that I had to include it here. It works as a wine chiller, aerator, and pourer. The stick quickly cools down your wine without watering it down with ice or throwing it in the freezer and then forgetting about it. The pourer prevents spills and drips, and the aerator adds oxygen to enhance the wine’s flavor. 51 A Decorative LED Letter Light That You Can Control With A Remote
Use a remote to operate these colorful
LED marquee letter lights and save yourself the trouble of manually turning them on and off. While each letter is purchased separately, they all feature 16 color options so you can change the lighting or mode whenever you want. They’re great for birthday parties and room decor and can stand up or be hung on a wall. 52 This Handmade Polymer Clay Bookmark That Makes Your Reading Sessions Extra Whimsical
Dive into any book and mark your place with this
handmade , crafted with polymer and polymer clay. Whether you’re buying it for yourself or someone who always has their nose in a book, the bookmark will surely bring great joy. “The material is high quality and the designs are very cute. They're the perfect size to put into the book and it's great to use it,” said one Alice in Wonderland-inspired bookmark reviewer. 53 These Microfiber Hand Towels That Are Both Functional & Cute
Add some fun to your bathroom or kitchen with this two-pack of
microfiber hand towels shaped like hedgehogs. They aren’t just cute though, these hand towels are highly absorbent, quickly drying hands. They come with a loop so they can be hung on a hook next to a sink. Just get ready to answer the question, "Where did you get those?” 54 This Novelty Garlic Crusher That’s Shaped Like Dracula, Because, Of Course
It just makes sense that Dracula would be the one to act as a
garlic crusher in your kitchen, because... vampires hate garlic. While hilarious and adorable, this garlic grinder also gets the job done by mincing garlic in seconds. Crafted from plastic and with well over 4,500 five-star reviews to back it up, it deserves a place in your kitchen. It also makes a fantastic gift, especially for a new homeowner. 55 This Punny Dish Towel That Makes The Perfect Housewarming Gift
Give the gift of punny as a housewarming gift with this “Sweet dreams are made of cheese, who am I to dis a brie”
hand towel. The absorbent towel is made of cotton flour sack material, and it gets softer each time it’s washed. The company has a total of 11 funny sayings to choose from, many of which involve cheese. Available colors: 2 Available designs: 11