50 High-Impact Home Upgrades You Can Easily Make For Under $35 On Amazon

Keep dirt and other debris out of your home with this durable doorway mat. The rubber backing keeps it from slipping around, while the durable, woven upper absorbs water and traps dirt, mud, and more without pilling or tearing. And because it has an ultra-thin design, it can be used even near low doorways. As one shopper raved, “I purchased two of these mats, one for the outside and the other for the inside of the door that the dogs use. They are amazing for keeping dirt out and they vacuum well and show no wear.”

Available sizes: 3

Available colors: 4