Shopping
50 High-Impact Home Upgrades You Can Easily Make For Under $35 On Amazon
Transform your space on the cheap.
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
You don’t need to have a huge budget to upgrade your home. In fact, the high-impact home upgrade products on this list are under $35 each, and they’re all designed to make your life easier by making your home a more organized and comfortable place to live. Think plush bathmats that dry in seconds, easy-to-install modern wall sconces, and even a few outdoor upgrades that will add style and
value to your home. Shop them all on Amazon today. 01 This Money-Saving Dryer Vent Cleaning Kit
Skip the expensive home service calls and get this DIY
dryer vent cleaning kit instead. It’s easy to use and attaches to your vacuum cleaner so you can effectively clear out lint and dust build-up. Not only will you be saving time and money, but you’ll also prolong the life of your dryer and reduce fire hazards. 02 This Neck-Friendly Bath Pillow
If you’re looking to take your bath experience to luxury-spa-level, this premium
bath pillow is a must. The generous size and high-quality foam construction are designed to provide support and comfort for your head, neck, and back. Just stick it firmly to your bath surface with the nonslip suction cups. It dries quickly and is machine washable. 03 A Surprisingly Versatile Silicone Mat
This versatile
mat is made from food-grade silicone, making it a practical kitchen upgrade for a surprising amount of things. It works great as a dish drying mat or plant mat with its raised ridges and edge. And since it’s heat-resistant up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit, you can also use it as a trivet for hot pots and pans, or as a place to set down hair styling or home tools. It measures 24 by 18 inches and is offered in two colors. Available sizes: 5 Available colors: 2 04 These Stylish Adhesive Hooks For The Entryway, Shower, & More
Renters (or frequent redecorators) will love these
wall hooks. Not only does the sleek black design look great, but since they stick on with powerful adhesive, they’re easy to install and can hold up to 6 pounds (when used vertically). They’re convenient for hanging keys and coats in the entryway, razors and scrubbers in the shower, utensils and towels in the kitchen, and more. 05 This Sleek, Stick-On Wall Sconce That Fully Rotates
This 360-degree rotating
wall sconce is ideal for mounting over any workspace since it blocks blue light from devices like tablets and laptops, protecting eyes while providing light in three different temperatures and brightness. It’s easy to get it set up using the strong 3M adhesive strip, and the rechargeable (USB) battery lasts up to 15 hours and features automatic shutoff. 06 This Hat Storage Organizer That Fits On Any Door
Keep your hat collection tidy and within easy reach with this over-the-door
cap storage organizer. The two adjustable double-stitched straps easily connect to any standard-size door with strong metal hooks. Each strap has nine durable hooks, which means this practical organizer can fit up to 18 hats. 07 This Easy-To-Clean Shower Drain Protector
This
drain protector catches hair and other debris before they reach the pipes, preventing buildup that can lead to clogs. It’s designed to fit over a standard shower drain and catch hair in the easy-to-clean cylinder. Unlike similar plastic products, the ShowerShroom is constructed with durable stainless steel. 08 This Space-Saving Mop & Broom Holder
Stop haphazardly storing your brooms, mops, and other cleaning tools. Instead, hang them up neatly on this
mop and broom holder. It mounts to the wall, freeing up floor space while keeping your tools neatly organized on the five rubberized grips and six hooks that, together, can hold nearly 40 pounds. 09 This Minimalist Cord Organizer For Less Cable Clutter
Power strips maximize power outlets but they can quickly become an unsightly mess of tangled cords. But not with this
power strip holder. Offered in three colors, the cable box is designed to hold a standard-sized power strip and features three openings to keep cords neatly in place while also providing necessary ventilation. Available sizes: 2 Available colors: 3 10 These Genius Remote Control Holders
If you’re tired of searching for your remote control every time you want to watch your favorite show, you’re going to want to add these
remote control holders to your cart immediately. The genius but simple design adheres to your remote and another surface of your choice (think the back of your TV or the side of an end table), keeping it in place with a strong magnet. You get five in a pack, so you’ll have plenty for all your remotes — even ones for your fan or humidifier. 11 These Fabric Storage Containers With A Clear View
Keeping your seasonal clothing and linens organized has never been easier thanks to these fabric
storage cubes. They’re made from a breathable material that protects your things from dust and moisture. The zippered tops provide convenient access, while the clear-view sides let you easily see what’s stored inside. Choose from pack sizes ranging from two to 10 bags for all your off-season storage needs. 12 This Silicone Drip Tray For All Your Sponges, Soaps, & Brushes
This thick, high-quality
silicone mat protects counters and other surfaces from water scum and damage. The ample surface area and raised grooves and sides are excellent for storing sponges, soap, scrub brushes, and more. If you’re using it in the kitchen, know that it’s able to withstand heat up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. And it’s dishwasher-safe, too. Available sizes: 4 Available colors: 4 13 These Wearable Pot Holders With Thousands Of Positive Reviews
Looking for a kitchen tool that can stand up to the heat? Then check out these highly rated
pot holders with nearly 8,000 five-star reviews. The silicone striping provides nonslip grip for superior handling, and the flexible cotton sleeves let you slip your hands directly into them (sort of like a hybrid between a holder and a mitt). The generous size is ideal for protecting from burns, and they’re machine-washable for easy maintenance. 14 This Sturdy Stainless Steel Lazy Susan
Forget plastic spice racks that wobble and crack. This spacious, two-tiered
Lazy Susan is made from durable (and fingerprint-resistant) stainless steel, which means it can hold all the spices — or really anything you want to use it for. The nonslip base provides smooth and sturdy 360-degree rotation, and the rimmed edge keeps items contained. 15 This Wireless Doorbell System With 17,000 Perfect Ratings
You don’t have to hire an electrician to get a smart-tech doorbell system installed in your home. This
wireless doorbell system is battery-powered and requires no WiFi or Bluetooth connection. Backed by more than 17,000 perfect five-star ratings, this weatherproof doorbell comes with 52 chimes and LED light colors that are customizable to fit your preferences. Plus, it has an impressive range of 1,000 feet. 16 These 100% Biodegradable Swedish Dishcloths
These reusable
dishcloths are a great alternative to costly paper towels. Reviewers report that they’re super durable and absorbent, so you can bet they’re up for a wide variety of cleaning tasks. And since they’re made from plant-based materials, they’re 100% biodegradable, making them an earth-friendly choice you can feel good about. 17 This Quick-Drying Bathroom Mat In Chic Faux Suede
Offered in a slim build that can slip under doors, this super-absorbent
bath mat is designed to dry in seconds — and the faux suede finish gives it a soft feel under foot. You’ll be amazed at how quickly it absorbs and evaporates water, and at how well the top layer repels both dirt and hair. Available sizes: 7 Available colors: 11 18 This Multi-Purpose Outlet Extender With A Shelf For Your Tech
You can think of this
outlet extender as an upgraded version of a power strip. Not only does it have five standard plug outlets, but it also has four USB ports (three USB-A, and one USB-C), a built-in night-light, and even a little shelf that’s ultra-convenient for storing your phone or other tech while it charges. Available sizes: 7 Available colors: 2 19 This Money-Saving Cold Brew Coffee Maker
Cold brew coffee is delicious … but your coffee shop budget isn’t. That’s why making it at home with this highly rated cold brew
coffee maker is a smart choice. And it’s easy to do, too. Simply use the included scoop to measure out your favorite coffee, then place it in the fine-mesh filter, add water to the durable glass carafe, and chill to perfection. 20 These Low-Profile Puck Lights For Instant Ambient Lighting
Add a touch of light to any room of the house with these battery-operated, low-profile
LED puck lights that can be installed with either the included adhesive or mounting hardware. They’re just over an inch thick, making them perfect for mounting under kitchen cabinets or in stairwells. Use the included remote to turn them on and off, control the brightness, and even set a timer. 21 These Practical Cord Organizers For Small Appliances
Stick these
cord organizers to the side of a stand mixer, coffee maker, vacuum cleaner, or just about anywhere you need to keep cords in control. Even thick cords will stay neatly and securely in place thanks to the flexible and durable silicone organizer that’s backed with sturdy 3M adhesive for easy installation. Choose from packs of four, six, or eight for controlling all your cord chaos. 22 This Non-Stick Pan With 4 Sections For Eggs & More
Get perfectly round pancakes, eggs, burgers, and more, every time with this convenient little
pan. The four round sections are great for cooking a variety of foods and since the whole thing is coated in a safe, nonstick material, your food will glide right out, making for easy cleanup, too. It’s compatible with almost all cooktops. 23 This Fingerprint-Resistant Stainless Steel Bag Organizer
If you’re like most people and have accumulated a lot of plastic shopping bags, you’re probably looking for a way to keep them organized. Look no further than this fingerprint-resistant stainless steel
bag organizer that keeps bags within easy reach. It attaches to any flat surface, like the inside of a closet or cabinet door, with either the included adhesive or mounting hardware. 1 Available sizes: Available colors: 6 24 This Reusable Pet Hair Remover Tool With More Than 100,000 5-Star Ratings
Easily keep your home surfaces free from lint and pet hair with this wildly popular
lint roller tool. Unlike sticky tape versions that need to be replaced often, this reusable roller simply traps hair and debris inside the chamber. When you’re done with the job, press the button to open the chamber, and discard the debris. 25 This Stylish Shower Caddy Set That Can Hold Up To 40 Pounds
These stylish
shower caddy organizers hold a ton, and they won’t come crashing down mid-shower like other cheap versions either. Just stick them to almost any smooth surface — including metal, glass, and tile — with the strong, transparent adhesive that can hold up to 40 pounds. Each caddy is about a foot long and made from durable and rust-proof stainless steel. 26 This Easy-To-Install Door Sweep With A Cult Following
If you’ve ever tried to install a traditional door sweep, you know it’s not an easy job. Because this
door draft stopper simply installs using a super-strong adhesive, you’ll have this one up in just a few minutes, keeping dust and drafty cold air out of your home where it belongs. It’s no wonder it’s an Amazon bestseller with well over 27,000 five-star reviews. Available sizes: 3 Available colors: 5 27 A Versatile, Non-Stick Spatula Set
Not only are these
silicone spatulas brilliant for scraping down bowls and getting every last bit of food out of containers but, since they’re heat-resistant, they can be used for a wide range of other cooking needs. This set of four flexible spatulas comes in a variety of sizes and shapes and features textured handles for better grip. Plus, they won’t warp and are dishwasher safe. 28 These Corner Grippers For Keeping Rugs Flat
Rug corners tripping you up? Then it’s time to lay down the law (er, corners) with these
corner rug grippers. They’re designed to keep corners in place with a strong adhesive that won’t damage most surfaces. The V-shape design makes for a perfect fit and easy installation. And since they’re weatherproof, you can use them on outdoor rugs, too. You get eight corners in a pack, enough for two rugs. 29 These Stackable Food Storage Containers With Airtight Lids
If you’re ready to recycle all those random containers and start new, you’ll want to grab this plastic
food storage set that’s earned a near-perfect rating. The set of three features airtight silicone lids and a stackable design for easy storage. They’re perfect for meal prep, lunches on the go, or just storing leftovers. Each container can hold up to 40.5 ounces. 30 This Set Of Heat-Resistant Kitchen Tongs In Various Sizes
This set of three dishwasher-safe
kitchen tongs is an unbelievable value at just under $12. You get three different sized tongs that are made with durable stainless steel handles with silicone tips that can withstand up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit. They feature an ergonomic design and the automatic locking technology makes for easy storing. 31 These Magnetic Garage Door Accents For An Instant Upgrade
Instantly upgrade your home’s exterior with these decorative
garage door accents with a chic farmhouse look. Simply place the magnetic accents on your garage doors and you’re all set — no tools or drilling needed. They’re made from durable UV- and weather-resistant plastic that won't rust or discolor over time. 32 These Reusable Baking Mats For Super Easy Cleanup
These
silicone baking mats are a must for every kitchen. They prevent foods from sticking, which means better results and easier cleanup (and no more parchment paper). They can withstand heat up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit, so they’re ideal for home bakers and even crafters (think hot glue guns). Clean them with warm soapy water, let dry, and then roll up for convenient storage. Available sizes: 5 Available colors: 3 33 These Snack-Size Glass Food Storage Containers
Store your snacks, dips, and more in this set of six 5-ounce glass
food storage containers. They’re made from ultra-durable borosilicate glass, so they’re safe for storing hot foods and can be placed in both the microwave, freezer, and dishwasher. And the BPA-free locking lids feature airtight rubber gaskets for advanced leak protection. 34 This Best-Selling Splatter Screen That Doubles As A Cooling Rack
Protect your appliances while keeping cooking messes to a minimum with this best-selling, dishwasher-safe
splatter screen. The extra-fine mesh screen stops 99% of splatter and features Y-shaped supports that double as a rest to protect your counters. When not using for splatter protection, use it as a cooling rack for all your baked goods. 35 This Non-Slip Doorway Mat That Pet Owners Love
Keep dirt and other debris out of your home with this durable
doorway mat. The rubber backing keeps it from slipping around, while the durable, woven upper absorbs water and traps dirt, mud, and more without pilling or tearing. And because it has an ultra-thin design, it can be used even near low doorways. As one shopper raved, “I purchased two of these mats, one for the outside and the other for the inside of the door that the dogs use. They are amazing for keeping dirt out and they vacuum well and show no wear.” Available sizes: 3 Available colors: 4 36 These Drawer Dividers For Underwear & More
These
drawer dividers are great for organizing everything from underwear to small linens. The set includes four dividers in various sizes that are made with a breathable fabric and feature reinforced borders for enhanced durability. Use them to organize drawers, shelves, and even your suitcases during travel. 37 These Plug Outlet Extenders For Tight Spaces
Finally, you can put the outlets behind your furniture and other tight spaces to good use. This slim
outlet extender (only 1 inch deep when connected) features both front and side outlets, which means that you can insert plugs sideways also, while taking up minimal space. The set of two includes a total of 12 outlets. 38 These Elegant Motion-Detecting Night Lights
Offered in a budget-friendly pack of two, these
night lights are a modern yet practical touch to add to your home. They emit a warm white glow that can be adjusted between two different brightness levels, and they detect motion within an approximately 15-foot range, automatically turning on, and then off again after 60 seconds of no activity for maximum efficiency. 39 These Clear Bottle Organizers For Better Cabinet Or Pantry Storage
Keep bottles of all types (think water, soda, and wine bottles) tidy with these
bottle organizer racks. Each organizer features two sturdy stackable tiers with slots to hold up to three bottles across (six total) Use them in cabinets, in the refrigerator, in your pantry, and more. 40 This Precision Kitchen Scale
This
kitchen scale may be designed to precisely measure coffee but it can actually measure any food — in ounces, grams, pounds, and volume (milliliters and gram milliliters). The spacious scale platform measures 5 inches by 5 inches and has a rubberized and textured surface that helps keep food, glassware, and more securely in place. And the large LCD screen makes it super easy to read. 41 A Mess-Free Dish Soap Dispenser That Also Holds Your Sponge
Say goodbye to dripping dish soap bottles. This
dish soap dispenser keeps soap neatly within the high-capacity, 30-ounce clear container. Simply place your sponge or rag on the textured top tray and push down to release just the right amount of soap every time. Then store your sponge on top for a tidy sink area. 42 These Clear Door Handle Bumpers For Saving Your Walls
Protect your walls from dings and dents caused by door handles with these transparent
door handle bumpers. They install quickly, sticking to walls with a strong adhesive. And since they’re made from thick, clear rubber, they’re barely noticeable and don’t make noise when bumped. Place them behind furniture, on toilets seat lids, and more. 43 This Must-Have Volcano Microwave Cleaner That Gets The Job Done
Kids will love helping to clean the kitchen with this super cool volcano
microwave cleaner. Just add water to the reservoir, place the lid on top, and watch it steam clean your microwave — loosening food and grime so that it’s easy to wipe clean with a rag. After it does the dirty work for you, pop it in the dishwasher so it’s all clean and ready for next time. 44 This Sleek Paper Towel Holder That Installs In Seconds
No time for drilling or screwing? No problem. This stainless steel
paper towel holder comes with a strong adhesive, making it a breeze to install. You’ll love the sleek look and the fact that it’s both rust- and waterproof. If you do choose to install it with screws, it also has pre-drilled holes for added convenience. 45 These Non-Slip Furniture Pads
These nonslip
furniture pads feature a rubberized outer layer and heavy-duty felt core for maximum grip and protection. They come in a pack of 8 and are pre-scored so they can easily be cut to size. They’re safe and effective on most floor types, including hardwood, tile, and even marble. 46 An Expandable Kitchen Organizer Rack For Pots, Pans, & More
Adjust this heavy-duty iron
kitchen organizer rack to fit your kitchenware, like pots, pans, and lids. It has 10 compartments, each with rubberized dividers to protect from scratches and rusting, and the telescoping design makes it especially great for accommodating lid handles of all shapes and sizes. 47 These Genius Laundry Detergent Drip Trays
These
laundry drip trays clip right to almost any detergent bottle, providing a place to rest cups and catch drips. The cup holder surface has a rubberized edge and ridges that help keep cups in place and prevent soap from dripping off. Since they come in a 2-pack, you can use one for detergent and the other for fabric softener. 48 These Aesthetically Pleasing Silicone Spoon Rests
For a very affordable price, this set of three stylish
spoon rests is a real deal. They’re made from BPA-free silicone that’s both dishwasher-safe and heat-resistant. The wide surface with generous sides helps keep utensils in place while keeping surfaces clean. And since they come in three distinct muted colors, they can be tracked to prevent cross-contamination. 49 This Versatile LED Light Strip For A Home Theater Experience
This LED
light strip gives off a bright, true white glow that’s designed to reduce eye strain and improve color contrast when placed behind a TV screen for a home theater experience. It conveniently plugs right into the USB port and the adhesive stays put. It’s an instant upgrade that also looks great in closets and under kitchen cabinets. 50 This Ultra-Long Ceiling Fan Duster
Keep those ceiling fans looking brand new and dust-free with this
ceiling fan duster kit. It extends to just over 8 feet so you can tackle even the most hard-to-reach fans and tall ceilings. And it includes two duster heads to help you reach corners and all the cobwebs. When they’re dirty, just toss them in the wash and then let them air dry.