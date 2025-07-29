Halloween has always been one of my favorite holidays because it feels so unifying. You throw up some decorations, you put some candy in a bowl, and boom! You’re celebrating Halloween. And the decorations can be so simple — a classic Jack-O’-Lantern on the porch never misses — or a little more extravagant. Luckily, Home Depot’s 2025 Halloween collection has plenty for both decoration preferences.

If you’re going for extravagant, might I suggest the new Ultra Skelly?

Skelly, Home Depot’s iconic 12-foot-tall skeleton, has been a fan-favorite for a long time. Everybody knows the house in their neighborhood with a Skelly in the front yard, right? But part of Home Depot’s new Halloween collection includes a 6.5-foot-tall animated LED app-controlled Ultra Skelly. (Yes, it’s as cool as it sounds.)

This bad boy connects to Bluetooth, so you can interact with your trick-or-treaters (or those just walking past your house in October) in real-time. You can have Ultra Skelly comment on guest costumes or greet them as they approach, and it’s absolutely loaded with features. There are five preset recordings, up to 30 seconds of custom recording with voice modulation, along with app-controlled lighting, movement, and interactions. There are also 18 options for Ultra Skelly’s eyes, so you can really make it feel like your own.

At $279, that seems extremely worth it to spook — and delight! — all your neighbors.

Beyond Skelly, the Halloween line from Home Depot this year also includes tons of other LED, animated decorations, including a 5-foot Skelly’s Cat, and an entire new collection called Gruesome Grounds that features a 15-foot giant animated LED haunted scarecrow, an 8-foot-tall troll, and an 8-foot color-changing animated dragon.

Home Depot is also bringing some nostalgia and vintage vibes to your Halloween house look with tons of fun LED pups dressed as pumpkins, iconic Universal Monsters, and even the Bride of Chucky to stand next to her miniature, scarred counterpart.

You can find all of these Home Depot Halloween decorations and more online and in the Home Depot app starting Aug. 4, with products hitting shelves in stores this fall. There are also some fun new inflatables to come, including Bluey dressed as a bat, so be on the lookout at your local Home Depot for all of the perfect frightening and not-so-frightening Halloween decorations.