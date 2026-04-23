23 Mother’s Day Gifts For Her Home That She’ll Actually Use Every Day

If you ask most moms what they want for Mother’s Day, you’re probably going to get some variation on “a nap” or maybe “five minutes of peace.” And while it’s a little difficult to wrap those things up in a nice bow, there are some gifts out there that’ll get you pretty close.

Scary Mommy’s editors put together a roundup of home-focused gift picks that are all about making Mom’s everyday life a little cozier, a little softer, a little more joyful — a little more of whatever she needs her sanctuary to be, you know? From practical luxuries to the kinds of indulgences she’d likely never spring on for herself, these are the kinds of gifts she’ll use constantly (and appreciate just as much).

Macy's Flower Show Scenic Mug Macy's Macy's Flower Show Scenic Mug $20 See On Macy's Yes, you need another coffee or tea mug cause this one is so pretty. This mug commemorates the annual Macy's Flower Show, adding a little pep to your morning caffeine intake. It's nice and big and shows off various NYC landmarks, so maybe you can feel cultured while you wake up. — Kate Auletta, Editor in Chief

More Than Matcha More Than Matcha More Than Matcha $36 See On More Than Matcha If I’m picking my own gift, I want something I’ll use every day — and More Than Matcha turns my morning into a calm, feel-good ritual. It's ceremonial-grade, delicious, and so convenient. — Katie Garrity, News & Social Editor

1-800-Flowers Delivery 1-800-Flowers 1-800-Flowers Delivery $79.99 See On 1-800 Flowers I've ordered from 1-800-Flowers before, and the arrangements are always stunning — fresh, full, and beautifully put together in a way that feels genuinely special rather than like a generic delivery. For Mother's Day, there is truly nothing that says "I was thinking of you" quite like flowers showing up at her door, and the convenience of being able to schedule delivery directly to her makes it completely stress-free on your end. Sometimes the classic gift is classic for a reason, and fresh flowers never miss! — Katie Garrity

Chatbooks Photo Book Subscription Chatbooks Chatbooks Photo Book Subscription — Monthly Minis $10 See On Chatbooks I am a girlie who likes my photos in physical form. Of course, I have it all digitized, but there's something so special and nostalgic about physical photos. However, the process of picking photos and printing pictures can be overwhelming. I gave myself a 12-month photo book subscription. And now, I'll just choose 30–60 photos from my camera roll to create a book full of memories! — Katie Garrity

Camp Snap Camera (Screen-Free Digital Camera) Camp Snap Camp Snap Camera (Screen-Free Digital Camera) $69.95 See On Camp Snap I have been wanting to go analog for a while...and this Camp Snap camera is a step in the right direction! We all use our phones to take pictures, which adds to our screen time, so why not reduce that with a screen-free camera that can still develop my photos digitally? This really takes me back to the times when I used to pack my digital camera in my Coach clutch and head to frat parties! Also, my daughter loves using this! — Katie Garrity

ChappyWrap Texas Bluebonnets Blanket ChappyWrap ChappyWrap Captain's Classic Fog Blanket $160 See On ChappyWrap Because I review products, I get a lot of blankets from PR companies. Many of these I like, but I ultimately give them away or donate them — a person can only have so many blankets. But this blanket is SO GOOD. I love both the pattern and the feel/weight of it. This one gets a permanent place on my bed. It just feels special! And I know it would make a great gift. — Sarah Aswell, Deputy Editor, News & Social

Mushroom Landscape Lights Costco Infinity X1 Glass Solar Mushroom Landscape Lights $64.99 See On Costco We all need a little more whimsy in our lives, and these light-up glass mushrooms, which you can find at Costco this spring, fit the bill so perfectly. They are easy to set up, and they immediately make your yard feel more magical and cozy. — Sarah Aswell

Hatch Restore 3 Hatch Hatch Restore 3 $169.99 See On Hatch I’ll forever swear by the Hatch Restore! I’ve had every version — it’s just one of those things that, once you get used to it, it’s hard to live without. I really appreciate how many sound options there are (I’m a thunderstorm gal myself), and the gentle sunrise feature is my favorite way to wake up. — Julie Sprankles, Deputy Editor, Lifestyle

Sunday Club Sunday Club Sunday Club $7.99 See On Sunday Club When was the last time you sat down with a physical, print newspaper? It's been a while, I'm sure! How about a newspaper with NO NEWS?! Sounds even better, right? This gift is just so perfect for moms who love a hobby. Sunday Club offers 12 pages of crosswords, mazes, Sudoku, word games, brain teasers, and comics, always with fresh, engaging themes designed by an award-winning team of puzzle designers and illustrators, aka Puzzle Architects. I treated myself to a single issue, but you can also get a full subscription. — Katie Garrity

McCormick x Lenox Spice Village McCormick McCormick x Lenox Spice Village $149.99 See On McCormick I love whimsy and tiny things, and I love when your whimsical tiny things also have a practical purpose like the Lenox Spice Village. A new collab with McCormick spices is out now, and this is the ultimate pretty and useful kitchen item. It just feels so homey and lovely, and I *need* it. (I hope my husband's reading this.) — Samantha Darby, Senior Editor, Lifestyle & Entertainment

High Camp Parkside Wine Flask High Camp Flasks High Camp Parkside Wine Flask $129 See On High Camp Flasks My partner and I are white wine drinkers, which has always made bringing wine places a little more complicated, because white wine needs to be cold. Enter this absolutely delightful wine flask that keeps everything chill and also comes with two wine glasses that incorporate into the flask itself. I love how compact it is, unlike other wine flasks that also have you lug around glasses separately. This is so fun for camping, picnics, drive-in movies, etc.! — Sarah Aswell

Bogg Brr Half Cooler Bogg Bogg Brr Half Cooler $60 See On Bogg Bogg bags are super popular for a reason, but I'm obsessed with this Bogg cooler. Not only is it super cute and easy to carry, but it actually keeps everything cold *and* leak-proof. My mom's dream every spring and summer is to go on a picnic, and this Bogg bag makes it feel way less overwhelming. — Samantha Darby

Andency Cream Gingham Duvet Cover Andency Cream Gingham Duvet Cover See price on Amazon See on Amazon New bedding always feels like such a gift, and this Andency duvet cover (get the matching sheets!) is so soft and classic. It comes in a few different colors and washes beautifully, and I just love how luxe it feels. I size up — so for our queen bed, we use a king duvet and pillows — and it makes our bed feel extra cozy and comfy. Plus, gingham is so great for fresh spring bedroom vibes! — Samantha Darby

Papier Hardcover 2026 Weekly Planner Papier Papier Hardcover 2026 Weekly Planner $36 $25.20 See On Papier I went back to a paper planner, and I am so glad I did! I still keep a digital calendar so my husband and I can keep track of our busy lives, but being able to write everything down in a paper journal helps me really remember and know what's going on in the month. This planner is so adorable, has monthly, weekly, and daily spaces, so I can be as detailed as I want with my planning! — Katie Garrity

Purple GridCloud Pillow Purple Purple GridCloud Pillow $149 See On Purple For the mom who never quite gets enough sleep, this is the gift. The Purple GridCloud combines their signature GelFlex Grid technology with a plush down-alternative fill to create something that genuinely feels like sleeping on a cloud. — Katie Garrity

Nekteck Shiatsu Neck Massager Nekteck Shiatsu Neck Massager $49.99 $44.99 See on Amazon Sale I carry so much tension in my neck and shoulders... I’m assuming because I spend a large portion of my day hunched over my computer! This neck massager works magic on my tight muscles. It’s kind of wild how much it feels like actual hands rubbing out my aches. Of course, the fact that it’s heated is a huge bonus. — Julie Sprankles, Deputy Editor, Lifestyle & Entertainment

Apple Rose Cue Candle Cue Apple Rose Cue Candle $23 See On Cue I looooove a good candle, and this is my very favorite brand lately. The special wick design burns the entire candle without leaving wax behind on the sides, so you get use every last drop. The 12-ounce lasts FOREVER, and every fragrance of theirs I've smelled has been so dang good. Cue's candles also come in really beautiful, understated packaging, which I love. I recently stocked up during a sale to give them as gifts throughout the year (including some for myself), so clearly I think they're extremely gift-worthy. — Katie McPherson, Associate Editor, Lifestyle & Entertainment

The Pretty Pickleball Company The Fairest Paddle of Them All The Pretty Pickleball Company The Fairest Paddle Of Them All $189 See On The Pretty Pickleball Company Know a pickleball mom who also happens to be a Disney adult? You’ll find no better gift than this ridiculously cool Disney princess-themed paddle. I chose Snow White because I love the blue! The quality is incredible, it’s super fun to unbox, and you’ll get so many compliments on the court. — Julie Sprankles

A Brighter Year Color Your Own Wildflower Greeting Cards See On A Brighter Year A Brighter Year Color Your Own Wildflower Greeting Cards $14.50 See On A Brighter Year I'm an old school girlie who still loves getting stationery as gifts. And this has the extra-fun step of incorporating a coloring project. This feels so special to color, write, and send to friends — and I know they like getting something more personal than a plain old thank you note. — Sarah Aswell

Doze Sateen Sheet Set Doze Doze Sateen Sheet Set $270 $183.60 See On Doze I love getting sheet sets on days like Mother's Day. They are practical and useful, but they're also luxurious and a little sexy, too. This set from Doze has fitted sheet elastics that make my heart happy, and the sheets themselves are as smooth as butter. They also have a nice cooling effect for summer. I got the "fog" colorway, but all of the choices are gorgeous. — Sarah Aswell

The Pressed Bouquet Shop Custom Bouquet Preservation The Pressed Bouquet Shop Custom Bouquet Preservation $270 See On The Pressed Bouquet Shop I got a resin ring dish made from preserved flowers, and it is one of the most beautiful things I own — The Pressed Bouquet Shop takes your real wedding bouquet or sentimental flowers and transforms them into stunning pressed frames, resin coasters, serving trays, ring dishes, and more that you will actually use and display every single day. The process is simple: Ship your flowers to their studio in Easton, PA, and their artisans carefully press and preserve every petal into a one-of-a-kind heirloom piece. For the bride, the new mom, or anyone with flowers worth keeping forever, this is the most meaningful gift you can give! — Katie Garrity

Rabbit Freezable Wine Glasses Rabbit Freezable Wine Glasses $39.99 $34.99 See on Amazon Sale Summer is just around the corner, which means that so is the season of white wine that gets way too warm before you finish it. Enter these freezable wine glasses that keep the wine cold, your hands warm, and everyone happy. These are also great if, like me, you often forget to put the wine in the fridge before guests come over. — Sarah Aswell