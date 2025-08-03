If You're Ever Anxious AF, These Clever Things Are Life-Changing

The bad? Anxiety can be caused by a range of issues, including hard-to-control lifestyle factors like work stress or poor sleep quality. The good part? No matter the cause, there are tons of useful products out there that can help you be more present, relax your body, and calm your whirring mind. If you’re ever anxious AF, these clever things might be life-changing because they’re soothing, discreet, and easy to incorporate into your everyday routine.

01 Chic Rings That Double As Calming Fidget Toys FIBO STEEL Fidget Anxiety Rings (9-Pack) They look like stylish jewelry, but these anxiety rings are actually fidget toys you can wear on your fingers so you always have a soothing distraction with you. The nine various designs include spinning charms and sliding beads perfect for fiddling. They're all quiet, made from durable brass, and size adjustable to fit any finger.

02 A Trigger-Point Massage Tool That Helps Release Muscle Tension Lifechill Trigger Point Massage Tool "This tool could not feel more amazing!" one reviewer wrote about this trigger point massager, which eased "years of inflammation and pain" in "just a few days." It's made from sturdy metal with an ergonomic three-point design that maximizes leverage for acupressure and deep tissue massage — without straining your thumbs. It also doubles as a gua sha tool for stimulating lymphatic flow.

03 Tactile Grounding Stones That Diffuse Aromatherapy Lifelines Scent-Infused Grounding Stones (2-Pack) A fidget toy and a portable aromatherapy diffuser in one, these grounding stones fit in the palm of your hand and have irresistibly tactile designs that keep your fingers busy when you're stressed. They also slide open to reveal a diffuser stone, which slowly releases scent to ease your nerves. This set of two comes with a precision-pump spray bottle filled with a blend of calming essential oils.

04 An Amber Bulb That Minimizes Blue Light For Better Sleep Daluxshop Amber Sleep Light Bulbs (2-Pack) Studies show that amber wavelengths can help your brain and body prepare for sleep, so this amber light bulb is a great addition to your bedside lamp. It's 99.9% free of blue light and gives off a warm, soothing glow for nighttime reading, next-day prep, and more efficient winding down.

05 A Magnesium Spray From To Help Regulate Stress & Sleep Bare Botanics Topical Magnesium Spray Magnesium is necessary for hundreds of functions in the body, including regulating your stress response and sleep schedule, which is why this topical magnesium spray deserves a spot in your medicine cabinet. It absorbs through your skin to provide magnesium chloride sourced from the Dead Sea and bottled in the U.S. It aims to replenish your body's magnesium levels to boost relaxation, minimize muscle tension, and improve sleep quality.

06 A Notepad To Help Process Emotions In A Lighthearted Way Knock Knock Paper Tantrum Nifty Note The next time you feel on the verge of a meltdown, fill out this funny yet functional tantrum notepad instead. Check the boxes that best describe your emotions, their cause, and their solution. The pad even gives you a few lines to vent, which might feel awkward but can actually help you process uncomfortable emotions and start to calm down.

07 Steaming Eye Masks That Stay Warm For 30 Minutes Body Restore Steam Eye Mask (5-Pack) These steam eye masks are air activated, so they heat up as soon as you tear open the individual packets. Their packaging and portability make them great for travel, while the combination of heat and essential oils aims to soothe puffy eyes, boost circulation, and minimize stress. Plus, they're science backed, as one study showed that steam-generating masks can improve mental relaxation and sleep quality.

08 A Highly Rated Blanket Filled With Glass Beads For Gentle Pressure L'AGRATY Weighted Blanket This weighted blanket has an impressive overall 4.5-star rating from more than 9,000 reviewers. It comes in tons of colors, patterns, sizes, and weight options, but all of them are quilted with hypoallergenic glass beads that won't shift out of place. The blanket is covered in soft, breathable microfiber and aims to provide a soothing effect that's great for sleep and relaxation.

09 A Scented Salt Soak With Muscle-Soothing Magnesium Dr Teal's Epsom Salt Soak This salt soak has an overall 4.8-star rating from more than 8,500 reviewers. In addition to magnesium-rich Epsom salt for relaxation and muscle recovery, it also has a eucalyptus and spearmint scent that "smells amazing and makes my tiny bathtub feel like a spa," one reviewer wrote. Just add 2 cups to your next bath to address everything from soreness to stress relief.

10 A Journal & Coloring Book Designed To Distract Your Spinning Mind Dan DiPirro Out of Your Mind Anxiety Journal This stress-relieving journal is designed to distract an ever-churning mind. A combination of journal prompts and coloring pages aim to challenge your anxious thoughts, bring you back to the current moment, and equip you with self-soothing strategies for the future. "The artwork is cleanly drawn and inviting to color, and the prompts are gentle suggestions," one reviewer wrote.

11 Vivid Watercolor Pens For A Meditative Art Practice ARTISTRO Watercolor Markers (24-Pack) Painting has long been a go-to therapeutic tool to address anxiety, and these watercolor markers make it easier than ever. They're nontoxic and washable with flexible brush tips to achieve various techniques, plus they come with a black fine-tipped pen for adding detailed finishing touches. "Best watercolor pens I've ever bought," one reviewer wrote.

12 A Cute, Heatable Plush That's Weighted & Scented Warmies Microwavable & Weighted Stuffed Animal Proving these microwavable stuffed animals aren't just for kids, I'm a 33-year-old woman, and I have one that I use to soothe cramps and ease tension. Like most stuffed animals, they're cute and plush. But unlike most stuffed animals, they're filled with grains and dried French lavender, so they're gently weighted, microwavable for soothing warmth, and scented for calming aromatherapy.

13 A Unique Crystal Lamp With Natural, Earthy Details Runyangshi Night Light Healing Crystal Lamp "I have loved using this as a night-light as it's bright enough to see but not bright enough to keep me up. I also love the color — it's so calming to me," wrote one reviewer about this crystal lamp. It's USB-powered and illuminated by three LED color modes. Plus, its circular design features dry moss and natural crystals on an iron-coated base, creating an earthy, relaxing ambiance.

14 A Vibrating, Heated Eye Massager That Plays Sound Lifepro Portable Eye Massager "Life-changing," one reviewer wrote about this portable eye massager, who added that it "brought relaxation I didn't even know I needed." It has four powerful modes to massage, vibrate, stimulate acupressure points, and apply heat. Plus it connects to your phone via Bluetooth to play music, podcasts, or meditation sounds. Since it's rechargeable, it's also cordless and portable.

15 Dried Eucalyptus That Looks Great & Smells Refreshing DTXMOH Dried Eucalyptus Stems (24-Pieces) These dried eucalyptus stems aren't just a Pinterest-worthy hack to make your shower look like a spa; research shows that inhaling the scent of eucalyptus can improve breathing and reduce pain. Hang the bundle upside-down from your showerhead to fill the space with a steamy, invigorating aroma every time you turn on the water. You can also pop them in a vase to dress up a side table thanks to their soothing green shade.

16 A Candle That Melts Into A Moisturizing Massage Oil Melony Massage Oil Candle As you burn this relaxation candle, it releases soothing scents from real essential oils into the air, but it also creates a moisturizing oil you can use for massages. The formula is nourishing and non-greasy, while the votive has a spout for mess-free pouring. Choose between eight fragrances, from lavender to coffee and cocoa.

17 An Incense Holder That's So Pretty You'll Want To Display It Ceremony Wooden Incense Holder This wooden incense holder is the most stylish option several reviewers have ever owned — "absolutely stunning," one wrote — but judging by its overall 4.6-star rating from over 3,000 shoppers, there's more to love than just its good looks. The rectangular glass cylinder captures the ash and detaches from the wooden base for easy cleaning, while the metal clip holds incense sticks of any type. Just add your preferred scent and prepare to relax.

18 A Supportive Foam Block That Can Relieve Neck & Back Discomfort Lumia Wellness Neck Alignment Device Designed to restore the spine's natural curvature to offer relief from muscle pain, TMJ, or back problems, this alignment device aims to provide symptom improvement in daily 10-minute sessions. It's made from dense EVA foam with three height-adjustable pieces, so you can use it under the neck or below the lumbar. One reviewer called it a "game changer for neck pain relief!"

19 Textured Sensory Stickers That Are So Satisfying To Touch TOEMUR Unique Sensory Stickers (48-Pieces) Stick these sensory stickers to your phone, tablet, laptop, desk, books, or anywhere else you tend to get fidgety. Each set includes 48 vivid designs with two tactile surface patterns to minimize anxiety, boost focus, and give you a satisfying alternative to habits like picking and nail biting. They're also waterproof and stretch-resistant for added durability.

20 A Foot Massager With A 4.5-Star Overall Rating H&S Foot Massage Ball Roller This portable foot roller has earned an overall 4.5-star rating from more than 7,400 reviewers, many of whom appreciate the price point in particular. The contoured design aims to stretch the muscles in your feet, while the silicone nubs boost circulation and stimulate pressure points along the sole with a massaging effect. It's also easy to clean and lightweight for travel.

21 An Adjustable Back Stretcher That Helps To Decompress Your Spine Everlasting Comfort Back Stretcher Attach this back stretcher to your computer chair or driver's seat to improve posture and support your lumbar while you go about your routine. You can also lie on it at the end of a long, stressful day for some relaxation. The curved shape decompresses your spine, the 88 acupressure nodes stimulate circulation, and the three adjustable heights help you find the right intensity level for you.

22 A Foot Soak Tub That Collapses For Easy Storage AWA Collapsible Foot Soaking Tub When you need a relaxing foot bath, this soaking tub is sturdy and roomy with a acupressure points on the bottom for a massaging sensation. When you're done, its silicone design collapses flat for storage in a cabinet, under furniture, or against the wall. And thanks to the handle on top, it's easy to carry from room to room.

23 Aromatherapy Tablets That Are Like Bath Bombs For Your Shower Cleverfy Shower Steamers (6-Pack) Experience the soothing benefits of bath bombs even if you don't have a tub with these shower steamers. They're hypoallergenic, won't stain your tile, and are made with real essential oils. When placed outside the stream of water, they slowly dissolve while diffusing relaxing, invigorating, or mood-boosting scents into the air.

24 A Hypnotic Water Toy For Visual & Tactile Stimulation BUNMO Liquid Motion Bubbler Sensory Toy This sensory bubbler combines colorful, mesmerizing gel blobs that glide through the water every time you flip it over. Along the sides, there's a textured silicone cover so you can stare and fidget your way to a calmer mind. Get it in two sizes and multiple designs (including a glow-in-the-dark option).

25 A Compact Weighted Blanket For Portable Stress Relief Cottonblue Weighted Lap Blanket "The portability is fantastic," wrote one reviewer who uses this weighted lap blanket at home and at the office. Despite its travel-friendly size, it has 7 pounds of ceramic beads for gentle pressure, all in individual quilted pockets to prevent shifting. The curved edges are ideal for contouring to your body as well.

26 Compression Sheets That Swaddle You To Sleep Like A Baby Harkla Compression Sheets Set These compression sheets create a swaddling effect thanks to their stretchy, mattress-hugging fabric, but they're more cooling and breathable than a weighted blanket. According to one reviewer, the sensation "feels absolutely amazing" — such a "snug, comforting feeling." And since they're machine washable, they're easy to care for as well.

27 A Fidget Ball That Looks Like A Work Of Art Steel Lynx Möbii Fidget Ball This metallic fidget ball is basically a sophisticated, grown-up alternative to typical fidget toys. Handcrafted in the U.S., it comes in multiple sizes and plenty of color options, all of which feature interlocking loops for quiet, discreet, infinite play. The glossy finish is so mesmerizing as it catches the light, too.

28 A Calming Connect-The-Dots Book For Adults Puzzling Books DOT-TO-DOT Connect-the-dots isn't just for kids, and this Dot2Dot puzzle book proves it. Designed for adults, the 49 patterns are challenging enough to hold your attention, yet simple enough to promote screen-free unwinding. "Fun way to distract and relax," wrote one reviewer who loves the variety of images.

29 A Cervical Pillow That Supports Your Head In Any Sleep Position Mokaloo Cervical Neck Pillow This cervical pillow has a unique butterfly shape that cradles your head and neck in its contoured curves, allowing you to sleep comfortably on both your back and stomach. There's even a nook to tuck your arm into specifically for side sleepers. It's made from slow-rebound memory foam with a removable cover, making it both cozy and easy to care for.

30 Magnetic Fidget Rings That Buyers Can't Put Down BUNMO Magnetic Fidget Rings (3-Pack) "Obsessed!" one reviewer wrote about these magnetic rings, which you can spin, connect, and fidget with to anchor your mind and keep your fingers occupied. "I received this product about [two] weeks ago and I have not put

31 A Lavender Inhaler That Fits In Your Pocket MOXE Lavender Essential Oil Nasal Inhaler See price on Amazon See on amazon This relaxation inhaler is filled with therapeutic-grade lavender essential oil in a portable tube, so you can get the benefits of aromatherapy without mess or hassle. Its compact size makes it easy to use at work, on your commute, or before bed. Just remove the cap and give it a sniff whenever you’re feeling worked up. Available styles: 4

32 A Dual-Sided Massager That Unclenches Tight Hands & Fingers Gaiam Dual-Sided Finger Massager See price on Amazon See on amazon Use this finger massager to boost circulation, reduce stiffness, and stimulate acupressure points in the hands. Using a clamp-like design and dual rollers, it massages both sides of the hand at once and allows you to easily adjust the intensity. It’s especially useful for people who spend their days in front of a keyboard or typing on their phones.

33 Worry Stones With 6 Different Textures KLT Sensory Stone Fidget Toys (6-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon Portable and pocket-sized, these worry stones come in a pack of six, each with a unique sensory texture. Rub them with your thumb when you’re feeling stressed, anxious, or overstimulated. “These help me with my anxiety so much,” wrote one reviewer who keeps them in their car, at their work desk, and on their coffee table.

34 An Oversized Dog Bed That’s Big Enough For You & Your Pet Bedsure Foldable Human Dog Bed See price on Amazon See on Amazon As if you needed an excuse to snag this human dog bed, studies show that spending time with your pet can lower your heart rate and reduce the stress hormone cortisol. This calming, foldable bed is big enough for both humans and their pets, so you can snuggle in comfort. It’s filled with egg-crate foam, lined with a waterproof material, and covered in plush fabric, plus it has a bolstered edge for structured support. Available styles: 4

35 A Grounding Mat That May Reduce Inflammation Niulafr Grounding Mat Kit See price on Amazon See on amazon Studies suggest standing barefoot outside can reduce inflammation in our bodies, but if you can’t get outside, this grounding mat offers an indoor alternative. Whether you’re stuck at work or the weather is bad, you can plug this mat into the grounding port of an outlet and place it under your feet while you answer emails or watch TV for a calming effect.

36 An Essential Oil Roller That Glides On For Relaxation Healing Solutions Essential Oil Roll-On (2-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon If you prefer topical use, these oil rollers are filled with a combination of USDA-organic lavender essential oil and coconut oil. They’re pocket-sized for travel and have a rollerball dispenser for easy application — and the brand sells over a dozen other scents to encourage energy, deep breathing, immunity, and more. Available styles: 14

37 Comfortable Car Headrests That Add Tons Of Charm UINSUE Car Headrest Pillow (2-Pack) See price on Amazon See on amazon These adorable accessories add character to your car, but they also function as supportive headrest pillows while you’re driving. They’re filled with high-elasticity cotton, covered in plush fabric, and have adjustable straps that universally fit most types of vehicles. Just strap them in place for more comfortable, relaxing road trips.

38 A Captivating Oil Droplet Toy That Doubles As A Phone Holder Weljoy Zen Calming Desk Stand See price on Amazon See on Amazon A captivating desk toy and a phone stand in one, the Zen Stand has an aluminum base with an oil droplet chamber that provides a soothing, hypnotic distraction. It’s compatible with most phone brands and sizes, holding them vertically for charging or horizontally for watching movies. Once the blue and green droplets have settled, flip the chamber over and start again. Available styles: 3

39 A Squishy, Goo-Filled Ball That’s So Fun To Squeeze Schylling NeeDoh Sensory Fidget Toy See price on Amazon See on amazon Covered in a rubbery texture and filled with a nontoxic mystery goo, this sensory fidget ball is super satisfying to squeeze, squish, toss, and pull. “A must have for stress relief and focus,” wrote one reviewer. “I’ve even caught myself using it while watching TV or reading — it’s just that addictive!” Available styles: 6

40 An Exercise Deck To Help Reset Your Body’s Stress Response Melissa Romano Vagus Nerve Deck: Nervous System Cards See price on Amazon See on amazon This card deck aims to recalibrate your vagus nerve, which is a key part of your parasympathetic nervous system and plays an important role in mood, stress response, and immunity. The deck consists of 75 cards, each with a different exercise designed to help you fine-tune your stress response. Better yet, the stretches, breath work, and techniques are all rooted in scientific research.

41 A 160-Page Sensory Journal That Comes With A Pen Diffuser Lifelines Sensory Journal & Pen Diffuser Set See price on Amazon See on Amazon This sensory journal combines the benefits of expressive writing with the focus-boosting effects of fidget toys. It features 160 ruled pages with an interactive gel cover that encourages you to press, poke, and play. You also get a diffuser pen, which releases a relaxing floral scent as you write. Available styles: 5

42 Ergonomic Pens That Make Writing Way More Enjoyable PenAgain Ergosof Ballpoint Pens (4-Pack) See price on Amazon See on amazon These ergonomic ballpoint pens are designed to reduce shaking, improve handwriting, and relieve tension and fatigue. Using a wishbone-like shape and a grippy rubber exterior, they leverage the weight from your hand to make writing clearer and more comfortable so you can journal out your anxious thoughts with ease.

44 A Cute Lamp That Teaches Mindful Breathing RainLax Mindfulness Breathing Night Light See price on Amazon See on amazon Build a breath work practice with this mindfulness lamp. Its three-in-one design includes a night-light, a noise machine, and a breathing lamp that follows the 4-7-8 method: Inhale for 4 seconds, hold your breath for 7 seconds, and exhale for 8 seconds. It’s color changing, rechargeable for cordless use, and available in four cute animal designs. Available styles: 4

45 A Weighted Shoulder Wrap You Can Heat Or Chill GENIANI Microwavable Heating Pad See price on Amazon See on Amazon Microwave this shoulder wrap for soothing warmth or store it in the freezer for cold therapy. In addition to lavender for aromatherapy, it’s filled with clay beads that retain temperature, mold to the shape of your neck and shoulders, and offer a gentle weighted feel. The soft, plush fabric exterior feels so cozy on the skin, too. Available styles: 2

46 A Sensory Cube With 12 Stimulating Fidgets PILPOC theFube Fidget Cube See price on Amazon See on amazon “This is the best fidget cube ever,” wrote one reviewer who called this cube “good quality” and “worth the money.” Its six-sided design has 12 stimulating fidgets so you can press, roll, rub, rotate, slide, and click your way to focus and stress relief. It also comes in tons of cool designs, including rainbow and metallic. Available styles: 14

47 A Steel-Tongue Drum For Sound Healing Lronbird Steel Tongue Drum See price on Amazon See on amazon Studies show sound healing can reduce tension and anxiety, and this steel-tongue drum produces a soothing, ethereal sound. Made from precision-cut alloy, each one has six notes so you can compose your own melodies. It comes with two mallets, a stand, four finger plectrums, note stickers, and sheet music. Available styles: 6

48 A Night Cream Infused With Sleepy Botanical Oils This Works Deep Sleep Body Cocoon Night Cream See price on Amazon See on amazon Hydrate your skin while preparing your body for rest with this deep sleep night cream. It nourishes with shea butter and relaxes with botanical oils like lavender, chamomile, and vetiver, which are shown to improve sleep. It’s also earned an overall 4.6-star rating from over 1,500 shoppers as well. “This lotion works so well,” one reviewer wrote. “As soon as I put it on, I am able to go to sleep right away.”

49 A Journal To Help Cultivate Self-Love Clever Fox Self-love Journal See price on Amazon See on Amazon “This journal is amazing!” wrote one reviewer who called this self-love log “a good way to stay positive and get out of a rut.” It contains a four-part workbook with insightful prompts and 180 days of journaling, which are designed to boost gratitude, help with self-reflection, and create a better sense of appreciation for who you are. It even comes with free stickers. Available styles: 8

50 A Sensory Swing For Both Kids & Adults Harkla Sensory Swing See price on Amazon See on Amazon Durable enough to support up to 300 pounds, this sensory swing is suitable for both kids and adults. It comes with all the hardware you need to mount it to the ceiling, and the swing itself is made from soft yet tough fabric that’s machine washable for upkeep. Just hop in and calm your body with the repetitive, swinging motion. Available styles: 2