If You're Lazy But Want To Look Good, You'll Love These Comfy, Stylish Things On Amazon

When putting together a stylish outfit feels like a Herculean effort, it helps to have a few standby pieces in your wardrobe that are easy to throw on and make you feel impeccable. I’m talking about accessories that match everything, comfy dresses, and easy-to-wear blouses that’ll do all the work for you.

Ready to snag a few comfy yet stylish pieces? Scroll on for this list of clothes and accessories that’ll have you out the door in no time.

01 A Versatile Button-Down Shirt With Infinite Styling Options Amazon Hotouch Oversized Button Down Shirt $28 See On Amazon This oversize button-down shirt can be tucked in, left out, or tied up in a cute front knot to create whatever look you’re going for that day. It looks great over jeans, leggings, or shorts, and can even be paired with dress pants for a trendy work look. Plus, it’s made of a lightweight and breathable material to keep you cool and comfy. Colors: 16 | Sizes: Small — XX-Large

02 This Ribbed Bodycon Dress In 43 Colors & Styles Amazon Valiamcep Ribbed Tank Dress $25 See On Amazon This cute bodycon dress is great to have on hand for warm-weather lunch dates, errands, or a night out, and it also looks great under a jacket with boots on chilly days. The soft and stretchy rib-knit material comes in over 40 colors to choose from, including black, mint green, and pink, and there are even short-sleeve and long-sleeve options also available in the listing. Colors and styles: 43 | Sizes: Small — X-Large

03 A Pair Of High-Waisted Leggings With A Flared Leg Amazon SATINA High Waisted Flare Palazzo Pants $20 See On Amazon Made of a buttery soft material, these flared pants have earned rave reviews from fans who love their versatility and comfort, with one shopper writing, “I am IN LOVE with these. [...] I can dress them up with cute tops or wear them to lounge.” They boast a stretchy, high-waisted design and a long length that can be trimmed or hemmed for the perfect fit. In addition to classic black, the pants come in patterns such as polka dot, tie-dye, and plaid. Colors and styles: 14 | Sizes: Small — XX-Large

04 This Brilliant Workout Romper With A Cute Keyhole Detail Amazon ReachMe Workout Onesie $41 See On Amazon Instead of rummaging through your drawers to find a matching set of workout clothes, just pop this cute workout romper on and hit the door. The top of the onesie is made of a light and stretchy fabric with a keyhole detail in the front and comfy crossover straps in the back. It then transitions into a pair of loose and flowy shorts, providing ample room for movement. Colors: 15 | Sizes: Small — X-Large

05 A 3-Pack Of Cropped Tanks That Are Great For Layering Amazon OQQ Ribbed Tank Tops $19 See On Amazon With a ton of styling options, this three-pack of tank tops is a steal at less than $20. The tanks come in over 20 color combos to choose from, and each one features stylish ribbed detailing, wide straps, and a scoop neckline for an elevated look. Plus, the slightly stretchy and moisture-wicking material helps keep you cool and comfy. Colors: 23 | Sizes: Small — Large

06 This Casual T-Shirt Made Of 100% Cotton Amazon Hanes Perfect-T Shirt $7 See On Amazon Sometimes, all you want is the perfect T-shirt to lounge around in or wear while running errands, and this Hanes tee is exactly that. Designed for comfort, it features a relaxed fit, breathable ring-spun cotton material, and a slightly longer length. Plus, it’s pre-shrunk so you don’t have to worry about it changing shape or size after the first washing. Colors: 10 | Sizes: Small — 5X-Large

07 A Pair Of Highly Rated Biker Shorts In 3 Lengths Amazon BALEAF High-Waist Biker Shorts - $21 See On Amazon These high-waisted biker shorts have earned over 70,000 positive ratings from fans who love their soft material and super comfortable design, with one reviewer writing, “These are the best bike shorts I’ve found! I won’t buy any others.” The shorts have three lengths to choose from — 5, 7, and 8 inches — and they even boast a hidden pocket in the front waistband that’s perfect for stashing keys or cash. Colors and styles: 40 | Sizes: X-Small — 6X-Large

08 These Supportive Sandals With Built-In Arch Support Amazon MEGNYA Walking Sandals with Arch Support $39 See On Amazon These walking sandals are made for comfort with a massaging footbed and built-in arch support. They boast adjustable braided straps that come in a variety of colors and have a thick, nonslip rubber outsole. One reviewer bought them for a trip and wrote, “It was the best thing I could have done. We walked between 4-8 miles every day on uneven cobblestone and my feet were happy with every step.” Colors: 19 | Sizes: 6 — 12

09 A Puff-Sleeve Top Made Of Soft Jersey-Knit Material Amazon The Drop Mariko Puff-Sleeve Crewneck Shirt $30 See On Amazon This cute and comfy top offers the softness of your favorite T-shirt but elevates it with a puff sleeve for an extra dash of style. It’s made of a super soft jersey-knit material with a bit of stretch and a classic crew neckline, and it boasts a relaxed fit through the waist and hips. Colors and styles: 9 | Sizes: XX-Small — 5X

10 These Linen-Blend Shorts With An Elastic Waistband Amazon KINGFEN Pull On Cotton Shorts $28 See On Amazon These cute drawstring shorts pair perfectly with a T-shirt for a stylish and comfy look. Made from a soft and breathable linen-blend fabric, the shorts have an elastic waistband and drawstring closure for a customizable fit, plus convenient pockets in the front and back. There are also lots of color and style choices, including floral patterns and denim options. Colors and styles: 44 | Sizes: Small — XX-Large

11 A Wardrobe-Staple Maxi Dress With Short Sleeves Amazon Amazon Essentials Short Sleeve Maxi Dress $27 See On Amazon For another pick that’s easy to just throw on and go in the morning, look no further than this short-sleeve maxi dress. The crew neckline gives it a classic T-shirt vibe, while the bodice is slightly fitted and gives way to a flared skirt. And to maximize comfort, the dress is made from soft, breathable jersey fabric with just a wink of stretch. Colors and styles: 15 | Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

12 These Cotton Overalls With A Trendy Wide-Leg Design Amazon YESNO Wide Leg Overalls $30 See On Amazon While wide-leg overalls are on-trend right now, they’re always a comfy pick. This relaxed-fit jumpsuit features thin, adjustable straps, a cute bib neckline, and a cropped length. Two pockets on the sides are great for stashing your things, and there are over a dozen colors to choose from including dark green, rust, and navy blue. Colors: 19 | Sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large

13 A Pair Of Rhinestone-Encrusted Flats With A Cushioned Insole Amazon DREAM PAIRS Rhinestone Ballet Flats $34 See On Amazon With a touch of subtle sparkle, these adorable ballet flats are a great way to finish off your look without sacrificing comfort. Rhinestones in varying sizes adorn the entire upper surface of each shoe, while a padded insole provides plush comfort. And they even have durable soles with a nonslip floral pattern on the bottom for grippy traction. Colors: 4 | Sizes: 5 — 12

14 This Easy-To-Wear Babydoll Dress With Ruffle Sleeves Amazon FWFLYAWAY Tiered Ruffle Dress $17 See On Amazon Whether you keep it casual or dress it up, this tiered ruffle dress is a versatile piece you’ll be able to wear over and over again. Butterfly sleeves add a touch of whimsy, while a tiered design gives it a ruffled and flowy fit that is “incredibly comfortable to wear,” according to one reviewer. Colors: 35 | Sizes: Small — 5X-Large

15 A Stylish 2-Piece Set Made From Breathable Linen Fabric Amazon AUTOMET 2-Piece Linen Set $37 See On Amazon This light and airy linen-two-piece set includes a sleeveless crop top with a square neckline and a pair of high-waisted shorts with pockets and pleating to create a loose and flowy fit. Each piece is made out of a breathable linen and rayon blend that looks effortlessly elegant, and you can choose from colors including black, coffee, and light blue. Colors: 23 | Sizes: Small — X-Large

16 This Silky Cami With A Cute Mesh Detail Amazon GOORY V-Neck Camisole Top $21 See On Amazon Balance style and comfort with this sleeveless cami that features a sheer mesh detail along its deep V-neckline. The relaxed fit and longer hem make this tank great for leaving out or tucking in, and the silky fabric is both lightweight and soft. Plus, it has adjustable spaghetti straps for a customizable fit. Colors and styles: 28 | Sizes: Small — XX-Large

17 A Pair Of Leggings That Could Pass As Dress Pants Amazon Conceited Dressy Leggings $32 See On Amazon If you’ve ever wished you could just wear leggings everywhere, this pair of stretchy dress leggings will get you one step closer to that dream. With a high waistband and four-way stretch, they deliver the feel of yoga pants but offer a structured look that’s ideal for work or dressier occasions. The pants are also breathable and wrinkle-resistant for all-day wear. Colors and styles: 18 | Sizes: Small — X-Large

18 This Stretchy Skirt With A Pair Of Shorts Underneath Amazon Ekouaer Workout Skort $28 See On Amazon This workout skirt has a pair of shorts underneath for all of your athletic endeavors, but it’s also a great casual piece to pair with sandals and a tank, with one fan writing, “You can dress it up or dress it down and it still looks great!” The skort is made of a stretchy, quick-drying material and comes in a variety of colors and patterns to choose from. Colors and styles: 44 | Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

19 A Pack Of Satin Scarves To Elevate Your Hairstyles Amazon DOOBO Satin Head Scarf (3-Pack) $12 See On Amazon You could just wrap your hair up in a standard elastic or you could use one of these beautiful satin scarves to create a stylish look in seconds. Each one measures about 27.5 inches long so they have plenty of length to tie in a knot or bow, and they feature a pretty vintage-inspired design that goes with practically anything. Colors: 5

20 This Airy Button-Down Dress With Puff Sleeves Amazon PRETTYGARDEN V-Neck Midi Dress $45 See On Amazon With a breezy sheer material and a lining underneath, this chic midi dress is both easy to wear and style. It’s great for casual get-togethers or elegant evenings and boasts a slight puff sleeve to elevate the look. It also features a thick smocked band around the waist, tiny buttons down the center, and a slight high-low hem. Colors: 18 | Sizes: Small — X-Large

21 A Party-Ready Halter Top That’ll Keep You Cool & Comfortable Amazon FASHIONOLIC Draped Backless Tank Top $16 See On Amazon This halter tank is made of a light and stretchy material that makes the draped, cowl neckline super comfortable to wear, with one fan writing, “I ordered 3 colors to start with, then after I saw how well they fit and washed up. I ordered more colors!” Speaking of which, there are more than 20 shades available, from classic black to bright coral and more. Colors: 24 | Sizes: Small — 3X

22 These Wide-Leg Palazzo Pants Made Of 100% Linen Amazon Aeneontrue Wide Leg Linen Trousers $40 See On Amazon With a stretchy waistband and a light 100% linen material, these wide-leg palazzo pants are the epitome of comfort and look great paired with so many tops, including a fitted T-shirt, tank top, or cozy sweater. The ankle-length pants have a relaxed fit and two side pockets, and you can choose from five neutral colors such as beige, white, and navy blue. Plus, the pants are machine washable for easy care. Colors: 5 | Sizes: Medium — XX-Large

23 A Spaghetti Strap Dress With A Ruffled Hem Amazon ULTRANICE Faux Wrap V-Neck Ruffle Dress $33 See On Amazon There’s a lot to love about this lightweight dress, including a faux wrap design, a pretty ruffled hem, and adjustable spaghetti straps for a customized fit. It’s made from breathable fabric with a hint of stretch and has an elastic band at the waist for a fit-and-flare look. Plus, there are so many styles to choose from, including florals, stripes, and solid colors, and there are short-sleeve options as well. Colors and styles: 54 | Sizes: Small — XX-Large

24 These Chunky Gold Earrings That Look Like A Designer Pair Amazon FAMARINE Waterdrop Earrings $12 See On Amazon These oversize teardrop earrings may look like heavy designer studs, but they’re actually incredibly lightweight — coming in at just 0.14 ounces each. Available in gold, silver, green, and other colors, the earrings are nickel-free and hypoallergenic and measure about 1.22 inches long. At under $15, they’re a surprisingly affordable way to elevate any outfit. Colors and styles: 17

25 A Short Sleeve Blouse With Lacy Crochet Detailing Amazon Dokotoo Lace Crewneck Chiffon Blouse $27 See On Amazon In addition to the lace details around the sleeves and across the front, this short sleeve blouse also has buttons down the back for a little surprise when you turn around. The bodice of the shirt features Swiss dots throughout, and pleating across the bust creates a loose and relaxed fit down to the hem. Colors: 25 | Sizes: Small — XX-Large

26 This Open-Front Cardigan With A Ruffled Scoop Hem Amazon Bluetime Lightweight Ruffle Cardigan $28 See On Amazon Great for layering over a tank top, this open-front cardigan is a nice addition to any wardrobe. A ruffled scoop hem gives the cardigan a slightly dressier look, while the silky smooth viscose material is supremely soft and breathable. The three-quarter-length sleeves provide lightweight coverage, and there’s a range of neutral and bright colors to choose from. Colors: 18 | Sizes: Small — 3X-Large

27 A Comfy Jumpsuit With A Tie Front Detail Amazon SheKiss Spaghetti Strap Jumpsuit $33 See On Amazon This striped jumpsuit is the perfect blend of style and comfort, featuring adjustable spaghetti straps and a cute bow detail on the front. It’s fitted through the bust, however, a pleated waistline helps create a relaxed fit through the hips and it flows into a comfy wide leg. Elastic at the back provides a bit of stretch, and there’s a playful cutout at the lower back, too. Colors and styles: 6 | Sizes: Small — XX-Large

28 This Trendy One-Shoulder Dress With A Side Cutout Amazon ANRABESS One Shoulder Cutout Dress $45 See On Amazon This one-shoulder dress is another versatile pick that looks great with some sandals and a wide-brim hat for casual days or dressed up with heels and some jewelry for a night out. The top of the dress boasts a stretchy, shirred material for a comfy fit, and a small cutout on one side gives it a little edge. Colors: 17 | Sizes: Small — X-Large

29 These Fun Sheer Socks With Embroidered Designs Amazon Yomutiur Sheer Socks (5-Pair Set) $16 See On Amazon These sheer socks are a welcome departure from your standard cotton ankle socks and feature mesh panels and embroidered designs that’ll add a touch of whimsy to your outfit. Reinforced cotton toes and heels ensure long-lasting durability, and there are four fun designs to choose from. Colors and styles: 4 | Sizes: One size

30 A Floral Midi Skirt With A High-Low Hem Amazon PRETTYGARDEN High Low Midi Skirt $32 See On Amazon Pair this midi skirt with a fitted T-shirt or tank top to create an effortless warm-weather look or style it with a sweater and boots when temperatures drop. It has a high-waisted design with a comfy elastic waistband and is fitted through the hips before flaring out to create a ruffled look around the cute high-low hem. Colors: 21 | Sizes: Small — XX-Large

31 These Faux Leather Ballet Flats With A Memory Foam Footbed Amazon Dr. Scholl's Ballet Flats $30 See On Amazon For a pair of comfy everyday shoes that’ll go with everything, consider these ballet flats with a supportive heel counter, memory foam footbed, and a shock-absorbing outsole. The shoes are crafted from faux leather and canvas made from recycled plastic bottles, and they even feature anti-microbial insole technology to help fight odors. Colors and styles: 5 | Sizes: 6 — 11, including wide sizes

32 A Popular T-Shirt Dress With A Tie Waist Amazon MEROKEETY Tie Waist Dress $26 See On Amazon Over 18,000 Amazon shoppers have given this T-shirt dress a perfect five-star rating thanks to its cute tie front detail and comfy fabric, with one fan writing, “These dresses are my favorite! The fabric is soft, durable and stretchy. [...] I always get compliments when I wear them.” It has a relaxed fit with a boat neckline, deep pockets on the sides, and a hem that falls around the knees. Colors and styles: 28 | Sizes: Small — X-Large

33 This 3-Pack Of Comfy Tunic Tops For Everyday Wear Amazon Free to Live Tunic Top (3-Pack) $40 See On Amazon Whether you’re running errands, grabbing coffee, or going to work, these soft tunic tops can serve as trusty standbys to accessorize and wear with practically anything. They boast flowy batwing sleeves and have a relaxed fit through the torso that makes way for a more snug fit through the hips. Choose from a variety of color combinations, from neutral to bold. Colors: 11 | Sizes: Small — 4X

34 A Cozy Fleece Sweatshirt With A Half-Zip Neckline Amazon The Drop Half Zip Fleece Sweatshirt $23 See On Amazon When you want to feel cozy without sacrificing style, this half-zip sweatshirt boasts a deliciously soft fleece material to help keep you warm. It also features an oversize collar and long banded cuffs at the wrists, and you can choose from five colors: basil, black, chocolate, cornflower blue, and white. Colors: 5 | Sizes: XX-Small — 5X

35 This Short-Sleeve Dress With An Empire Waist Amazon DB MOON Empire Waist Midi Dress $30 See On Amazon Whether you keep it casual or dress it up, this cute midi dress is a great staple piece to have in your closet. The crew neckline and short sleeves give it a T-shirt look up top, while the empire waist and silky rayon material keep it loose and flowy. Plus, there are pockets on the sides for your necessities. Colors and styles: 45 | Sizes: Small — 4X-Large

36 A Baseball Cap That’s Designed To Keep You Cool Amazon Gaiam Breathable Ball Cap $15 See On Amazon Not only does this cute baseball cap help keep the sun out of your eyes, but it also helps you stay cool with its ventilated sides that allow for airflow. It’s made from lightweight, breathable nylon with an adjustable hook and loop closure and the bill is pre-curved for comfortable coverage the first time you wear it. In addition to tie-dye styles, the hat also comes in solid shades such as black, white, and blush. Colors and styles: 7 | Sizes: One

37 This Stretchy Smocked Blouse With Balloon Sleeves Amazon EVALESS Square Neck Puff Sleeve Blouse $28 See On Amazon With a stretchy smocked bodice and balloon sleeves to boot, this blouse has plenty of fun features to love. In addition to the square neckline, it also has a cute ruffled bottom hem and is made out of a soft fabric that’s both lightweight and breathable. Choose from more than 30 colors and patterns, including some tiny floral prints. Colors and styles: 34 | Sizes: Small — XX-Large

38 These Long Shorts Made From A Soft Sweatshirt Material Amazon Woman Within Knit Shorts $25 See On Amazon Fans of these knit shorts love the long, 9-inch inseam and soft and breathable material, with one shopper writing, “I wear them around the house every day. Very soft and comfy!” The cotton-polyester blend feels similar to sweatpants but is lightweight enough to keep you cool, and they have an elastic waistband with a drawstring closure for the perfect fit. Colors: 13 | Sizes: Small Plus — 6X-Large Plus

39 This Half-Sleeve Shirt With A Square Neckline Amazon Amazon Essentials Half-Sleeve T-Shirt $20 See On Amazon Boasting a slim fit that’s great for tucking in or wearing under overalls, this soft T-shirt is a must-have basic for your wardrobe. In addition to the cute square neckline, it also boasts a half-sleeve that reviewers love, with one fan writing, “The square neck and half sleeves are nice details that you don't usually see.” Colors: 15 | Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

40 A Pair Of Flared Leggings With A Funky Pattern Amazon Adidas Marimekko 3-Stripe Leggings $30 See On Amazon Blending the sporty comfort of adidas and the bold prints of Marimekko, these flared leggings let you easily slip into a fun, vintage look. They’re made of a 90% cotton material with some added stretch for comfort and have a fit that’s similar to yoga pants but not quite as tight, according to the brand. Colors: 2 | Sizes: XX-Small — X-Large, including tall lengths

41 This Cozy 2-Piece Pajama Set With A Waffle Knit Amazon MEROKEETY 2-Piece Waffle Pajama Set $39 See On Amazon Bask in the softness of this pajama set that’s made from a trendy waffle-knit rayon material. It’s also lightweight and breathable — great for staying cool on warm days. The shorts feature an elastic waistband with a drawstring closure, and the short-sleeved shirt boasts a relaxed fit and crew neckline. Colors: 21 | Sizes: Small — X-Large

42 A Pair Of Slides With A Stylish H-Band Strap Amazon The Drop H-Band Sandals $28 See On Amazon Although these sandals come with a budget-friendly price tag, their stylish H-band strap and faux leather footbed give them a high-end look that rivals designer brands. The wide straps help reduce rubbing and sore spots, while the cushioned sole adds padded comfort with each step. Choose from a variety of styles, including raffia, studded, and metallic options. Colors and styles: 22 | Sizes: 5 — 13

43 This Button-Down Shirt In Unique Colors & Prints Amazon BIG DART Button Down Blouse $27 See On Amazon Add a pop of color to your wardrobe with this chic button-down blouse that’s available in 26 colors and unique prints, including a few abstract prints for a cool art deco look. The shirt features a classic fold-over collar but is made of a silky soft and breathable viscose material that drapes nicely, according to reviewers. Colors: 29 | Sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

44 A Pair Of Linen Shorts With Summer Vacay Vibes Amazon The Drop Long Linen Shorts $27 See On Amazon These 100% linen shorts are a quintessential warm-weather staple, and the breathable material is great for keeping cool on hot days. They have a long, 7-inch inseam, a high-waist design, and boast pleats in the front for a roomier fit. Pair them with a fitted T-shirt or crop top for a laid-back look. Colors: 4 | Sizes: XX-Small — 5X

45 This Lightweight Denim Shirt Dress With A Relaxed Fit Amazon Zilcremo Denim Shirt Dress $40 See On Amazon Create a cute oversize shirt look with this button-down dress that’s made out of lightweight denim material. Cuffed cap sleeves, square pockets, and a bit of distressing add some chic style, while the mid-thigh length is great for wearing alone or over shorts and leggings. Choose from 11 denim colors, including black, grey, and a cute pink shade. Colors: 11 | Sizes: Small — XX-Large

46 A Pair Of Denim Shorts With Major Vintage Appeal Amazon Plaid&Plain High Waisted Denim Shorts $22 See On Amazon Complete with a thick elastic waistband and a loose fit, these high-waisted shorts deliver the vintage vibes that are so stylish right now. Available in six denim washes to choose from, these 100% cotton shorts boast a rolled hem and would look great paired with a tucked-in top. Colors: 6 | Sizes: X-Small — X-Large

47 This Classic Bucket Hat For Beach Days & Outdoor Adventures Amazon The Hat Depot Bucket Hat $12 See On Amazon Offering UPF 50 protection and a breathable 100% cotton construction, this trendy bucket hat is a great outdoor accessory to have on hand. The flexible fabric makes it easy to fold up and stash away in your bag, and a selection of over 40 colors and patterns means there’s likely one (or two) to suit your style. Colors and styles: 41 | Sizes: Small — X-Large

48 A Sleeveless Maxi Dress With A Cute Tiered Design Amazon The Drop Tiered Maxi Dress $48 See On Amazon Wear this maxi dress alone or under a cozy cardigan for a timeless look that can be dressed up or kept casual. Wide, adjustable straps and a loose fit make this dress supremely comfortable to wear, while the tiered design and ruffling at the bottom add a stylish touch. It’s made of a smooth Tencel lyocell fabric and has side pockets to boot. Colors: 18 | Sizes: XX-Small — 5X

49 This Ribbed Tank Top That Goes With Practically Everything Amazon The Drop Ribbed Racerback Tank Top $25 See On Amazon This ribbed tank top looks effortlessly cool when paired with jeans and will also layer nicely with just about anything in your wardrobe. It boasts a snug fit and a racerback design, and it’s made from a stretchy modal fabric blend that feels soft and comfortable against the skin. Colors: 6 | Sizes: XX-Small — 5X