Shopping
50 Insanely Clever Products That Save You A Sh*t Ton Of Money
Because saving money is fun.
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
There are so many clever products out there that you might not even know about it can induce a major case of FOMO, but thanks to Amazon, they can become a part of your routine in just a day or two. This list has a ton of genius items that will not only make your life easier but will save you a ton of money down the line. All you need to do is scroll to shop for products that will make your home, and your bank account, a little happier.
01 This Over-The-Door Organizer That’s A Genius Place To Store Snacks, Sauces & More
Inside the 24 pockets of this
over-the-door organizer, you can place your kids’ snacks so they have access to them without asking you for help 25 times an hour. While it’s great for pantry storage, the two-pack of organizers also fit shoes and other items if you want to hang one of them in your closet. They’re so versatile, you can find a use for them in every room. 02 These Stylish Reusable Dishcloths To Cut Back On Paper Towels
This five-pack of patterned
Swedish dishcloths can help you cut back on your paper towel usage, saving you money and helping you be a little more eco-conscious. The biodegradable cloths are made primarily of cellulose wood pulp, and they can absorb a huge amount of liquid, making them great for wiping up spills and cleaning countertops. After use, they can be thrown in the washing machine or dishwasher. 03 These Reusable Bento Snack Boxes That My Kids Use Every Day
When my kids need a bigger snack but not quite lunch, I use these
bento snack boxes, and they work perfectly. The pack comes with four reusable containers, each with four compartments to hold a variety of snacks. I love that each lid is a different color so I know which snack box belongs to which kid. (Life would be easier if they’d eat the same snacks, but alas.) 04 This Magnetic Weekly Meal Planner That Doubles As A Grocery List
If you want to start meal planning, even if it’s just so you don’t have to run to the grocery store every day, a great way to stay organized is by using this
magnetic meal planner notepad. The weekly notepad gives you room to write down what you plan on eating each day along with a grocery list for the ingredients you need. Since it’s magnetized, you can stick it right on the fridge. 05 These Freezer Trays That’ll Easily Store Leftovers & Help With Food Prep
These
1-cup silicone freezer trays make cooking a lot easier, because you can store ingredients in each of the four compartments so they’re ready to go. They’re also fantastic for storing leftover portions of soup or leftover noodles your kids didn’t finish, or for pre-freezing a meal to easily thaw out. They come in a two-pack with lids so you don’t end up with ingredients all over your freezer. Each tray, without the lid, can withstand heat up to 415 degrees Fahrenheit. 06 These Shelf Liners That Create A Smooth Surface On Wire Shelving
Initially designed for the Amazon Basics shelving system, these
shelf liners create a flat surface and prevent items from falling through multiple types of wire shelving. They sit perfectly on the shelves for storage stability. They’re sturdy, functional, attractive, and easy to wipe down if there’s a spill.
“The usefulness of these sheets is beyond wonderful. I really hated that the shelves that I purchased did not have liners with them already so to find this company was perfect,” said one
reviewer. 07 Some Reusable Beeswax Food Wrap To Save On All That Plastic
Switch out plastic wrap for this reusable,
eco-friendly beeswax wrap. The wraps don’t just work as covers for leftovers or halves of veggies or fruit you want to come back to later, but they also work as snack holders. The organic wraps are free from toxins and come in assorted packs of small, medium, and large sizes. 08 These Cleaning Cloths That’ll Remove Makeup With Just Water
There’s no need for makeup remover or other chemicals to clean your face with this
10-pack of makeup removal cleaning cloths. By simply adding water, the hypoallergenic plush microfiber cloths gently remove makeup. They’re machine washable and can be used hundreds of times, helping create less waste. colors: 2 Available Available sizes: 3 09 These Produce Containers With Built-In Drainage
Not only will these
stackable produce-saver containers lock in freshness thanks to their lids and silicone seals, but they also feature removable drain trays so you can wash fruit and veggies while keeping everything in one container. The set of three containers can be stacked in the fridge or pantry to save space. You can also buy them in a two-pack for six total containers. 10 This Genius Scraper Spatula That Gets Every Last Drop
This
jar spatula makes it possible (and even easy) to scrape the sides of jars so food doesn’t go to waste — whether it’s peanut butter, jelly, honey, or any other product that loves getting stuck to the side of a container. Its flexible, silicone design lets you reach every nook and cranny. As a bonus, it’s easy and safe for kids who enjoy participating in making their own lunches. 11 A Set Of Dishwasher-Safe Silicone Lids In Multiple Sizes
Ditch the single-use plastic wrap or foil and reach for these
reusable silicone lids when you need to keep your leftovers fresh. The pack of seven comes in various stretchy sizes that can fit a wide variety of containers. The lids offer an airtight seal, and they’re safe for the dishwasher, freezer, microwave, and oven up to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. 12 This Oxidation-Preventing Wine Saver Pump That “Works Perfectly,” According To One Reviewer
This
wine-saver pump lets you enjoy a glass of wine without feeling obligated to finish the whole bottle so it doesn’t go to waste. It keeps wine fresher for longer by using an air remover to extract the air from the bottle, preventing oxidation so you can enjoy your bottle of wine for a longer time. “This wine-saver pump works perfectly. No spills in the wine cooler, easy to use, and would make a great gift for your wine-lover friends,” said one reviewer. 13 This Headlight Restoration Kit That Has Over 30,000 5-Star Ratings
It makes sense that car headlights get filthy, which is where this
headlight restoration kit comes in — especially since it’s much easier than taking your car to a mechanic. The kit comes with everything you need to give your car’s headlights a good cleaning, including masking tape, light sanding discs, and wax protectant. Even better, it has 30,000 five-star reviews to back it up. 14 These Couch Supports That Will Immediately Help Fix Saggy Cushions
If your couch cushions are saggy, you’ll wish you found these
couch supports sooner. The support boards consist of seven wide boards inside one mat that is inserted under couch cushions. They’re designed to offer immediate support while you sit. Installation is easy, and when you’re done, you’ll feel like you bought yourself a brand-new couch. 15 These Best-Selling Fitness Posters That Comes In A Variety Of Workouts
Save yourself money on fitness classes or subscriptions when you use these
fitness posters. The poster comes in a variety of workouts, including yoga, dumbbells, barbells, resistance, stability, and more. It gives you the steps to follow for specific poses or exercises through images so you can get your workout done at home. They’re also a great way to help decorate a home gym. 16 This Clever Herb Saver That Keeps Greens Fresh For Up To 3 Weeks
With this genius
herb keeper, you’ll save your herbs from going bad too quickly while simultaneously saving money by not having to replace your cilantro so often. The storage saver hydrates and protects herbs and vegetables from going bad for up to 3 weeks. It’s on the tall side and can hold plenty of veggies, which is lovely — just make sure to measure your fridge to make sure it’ll fit. 17 This Best-Selling Door Draft Stopper That Reduces Drafts
The benefits of this
door draft stopper will carry through all seasons. It attaches to the bottom of a door to keep out cold or hot air that seeps in through the space between the bottom of the door and the ground, ultimately saving you money on AC and heat. The silicone strip is flexible and won’t damage your floors as the door opens and closes. It’s currently a best-seller and has over 16,000 five-star reviews to further back it up. 18 These Touch-Up Paint Pens That One Reviewer Said They’ll “Forever Buy”
If you have walls, furniture, floors, or other areas in your home that need paint touch-ups, give this pack of two
refillable paint pens a try. Simply fill the pens with paint to precisely touch up the areas that need fixing instead of dealing with messy tubs of paint, large paint brushes, and the inevitable splatters. “I will forever buy these. They’re easy to use and not messy at all,” said one reviewer. 19 These Cut-Resistant Gloves That Are 4 Times Stronger Than Leather
Skip the E.R. trip and protect your hands while whipping up dinner with these
cut-resistant gloves. Even if the blade of a knife slices into the gloves, the gloves will fully protect your skin, as they’re four times stronger than leather. The gloves are designed to fit snugly, and they can be worn on either hand. They’re available in sizes from extra-small to extra-large for the best-customized fit. 20 This Popular Fabric Shaver That Removes Lint & Pilling
When you use this
fabric shaver, your clothes will instantly look like new. The battery-operated shaver has three settings to shave fuzz, pilling, and lint from sweaters, pants, and even sofas. Its detachable lint catcher can easily be removed and dumped to start fresh next time. It’s also popular, with over 86,000 five-star reviews. You can even buy it in fun colors, like orange and pink. 21 This Gorgeous Window Film In Multiple Patterns That’ll Let In Light But Protect Your Privacy
If you don’t have curtains or blinds, consider this
window privacy film that looks like a gorgeous rainbow. The stained glass film features holographic prisms that block people from seeing in your windows, as well as UV light. The best part is the film creates a magical rainbow shadow when light shines through. It works with static cling, so installation literally couldn’t be easier. colors: 4 Available Available sizes: 14 22 These Best-Selling Shoe-Cleaning Sponges That Are Compact Enough To Keep In A Bag
These
dual-sided sneaker cleaner sponges are so effective at removing dirt and scuffs, that you won’t want to do life without them anymore. The white side of the sponge is designed to break down as you use it, while the orange side helps wipe away the stubborn marks. Just simply add water and gently scrub. Choose from a pack of 10 or 20. 23 This Electric Lunch Box That Works Like An On-The-Go Crockpot
From the creators of the Crock-Pot comes this
electric lunch box that’s basically a portable version of its predecessor. The smaller pot can hold 20 ounces of food so all you need is an outlet to heat your lunch. The lunch box has a handle and a tight lid, so it can easily be carried to the office. It also has a detachable cord to make that process slightly less awkward-looking. 24 This Set Of 2 Car Seat Gap Organizers That Are Made From Vegan Leather
These car
seat gap organizers fit perfectly in the gap between the front seats of your car and the middle console. The two-pack of vegan leather organizers will hold your small essentials, like your phone, sunglasses, lip gloss, credit cards, etc. They’ll also prevent items from falling into the abyss of the gap, never to be seen again. Just think about all of those chapsticks you won’t have to rebuy. 25 A Popular Bidet Attachment With Adjustable Water Pressure
Save money on toilet paper when you switch over to this
non-electric bidet attachment for your toilet. The bidet features adjustable water pressure and temperature control, but your toilet will need hot water access to use the warm/hot water feature. The bidet doesn’t require electricity, meaning it doesn’t need an outlet — so it’s super easy to install without a plumber. 26 This Battery Organizer & Tester That Can Be Mounted To A Wall
Consider your holidays and birthdays saved, with this
battery organizer that’ll eliminate the search for the batteries you need. The case holds 93 batteries of various sizes and comes with a battery tester so you can be sure the batteries are still good before loading your kids’ toys with them. It can be mounted to a wall for convenience or placed in a drawer or on a shelf. 27 This Set Of 4 Pads To Stop Furniture From Moving Around
If your furniture tends to slide, this set of four
nonslip furniture pads can help. Not only will the rubber pads prevent furniture from moving, but they’ll also protect your floors from scratches and scuffs. They come in five sizes and two colors for all types of furniture and have earned an overall rating of 4.6 out of five stars on Amazon. Available colors: 2 Available sizes: 5 28 These Space-Saving Hangers That Will Help You See Your Entire Collection
If your closet could use some extra space, give this four-pack of
hangers a try. Each plastic organizer can hold five hangers with shirts, pants, dresses, tanks, and more to clear up room in your closet so you can see what you’re working with. It’s also a great place to hang scarves, belts, purses, and necklaces, and will make weekly outfit prep a breeze. 29 This Hairline Powder That Lasts For Up To 48 Hours
Whether you use this
hairline powder as a touch-up for your roots or as a way to conceal hair loss, it gets the job done well. The powder comes in several color options for all hair types, and it can help your hair grow healthier (and save you money) by preventing you from having to use chemical hair dyes. It’s also great to use if you want to stagger your pricey salon appointments. 30 This USB Charger That Works For AA & AAA Batteries
Compatible with rechargeable AA and AAA batteries, this
battery charger can charge up to eight batteries at a time. The charger runs via USB, so you can use a phone charger, laptop, or outlet to keep them charged. The lights on the charger will appear red, and when the batteries are fully charged, the lights will switch to green. Over 13,000 Amazon customers gave it a five-star rating. 31 These Best-Selling Blackout Curtains That Are Available In 38 Colors
There are a whopping 38 color options for these
blackout curtain panels. They also come in 22 sizes, so be sure to measure before you take the plunge. The curtains are soft and heavy, and they don’t just eliminate light to help you sleep longer (or to help your kiddos take a nap during the day) — they also help block out sound and insulate against extreme temperatures. They’re also a great way to balance the temperature of your room, helping save money. colors: 38 Available Available sizes: 22 32 These Airtight Storage Containers That’ll Keep Pantry Food Fresh
Clear up some space in your pantry or cabinet with this
set of six pantry storage canisters that can help keep food fresh. With these containers, you can see the contents to know how much you have left. Labels and a marker are also included to help dress them up and help identify special products. The containers come in various sizes and are made with thick, durable plastic. 33 A 2-Pack Of Produce Savers That Lasts For Up To 3 Months
Place these
produce savers in the refrigerator to keep your fruit and vegetables fresher for longer, reducing waste and saving you trips to the store. A packet inside the saver absorbs ethylene gas that can prevent you from having to throw away produce so quickly. Each packet stays good for up to three months. 34 This Genius Margarita Glass Salt Rimmer Set That Folds Up For Storage
Add this genius
salt rimmer dish set to your bar for the best at-home margs, saving you money on your bar bill. The set has three-tiered and labeled spots for salt, sugar, and lime juice to help you concoct a professional-style margarita — whether it’s for a party, taco Tuesday, or just an average Thursday. The compartments shift together to make one compact storage area. 35 These Reusable Silicone Baking Cups That Also Make Excellent Snack Bowls
You absolutely get your money’s worth with this 24-pack of
reusable silicone baking cups, because not only do they save money on disposable cupcake liners, but they can be used as small snack bowls for your kids. Oh, your toddler wants four blueberries and one raspberry? No problem. Over 70,000 Amazon customers love these, paying their respects in the form of a five-star review. 36 This Set Of 4 Silicone Baking Mats That Don’t Require Cooking Sprays
While these
silicone baking sheets are designed for baking macarons, they can be used for all types of baking. The set comes with four sheets in two sizes, and they’re safe for the oven, microwave, freezer, and dishwasher. The nonstick silicone eliminates the need for cooking sprays or any type of grease, saving you money and time. 37 This Splatter Screen That Protects Your Favorite Clothes From Grease
This
frying pan splatter screen stops the grease from splattering, which ultimately saves you money by not having to buy a new shirt every time you cook. (Speaking from far too much experience here, unfortunately.) Choose from three sizes that fit over the pan as you cook anything that might splatter. Then throw it in the dishwasher for an easy clean. Aside from your favorite tops, this screen will also help keep your kitchen walls clean during your cooking prep. 38 These Reusable Grocery Bags That Can Each Hold Up To 65 Pounds
Save money while cutting back on paper or plastic bags when you switch to using this three-pack of
reusable grocery bags. Each bag is super sturdy and can hold up to 65 pounds and up to five bags worth of groceries, meaning fewer trips to the car. The upright bags are made with stuff walls, so they won’t tip over on the drive home. When you aren’t using the bags, they fold down to the size of a notebook and take up very little space in your car. 39 This Digitally Connected Notebook That Saves Money On Paper
My kids love this
Rocketbook reusable notebook. It’s a digitally connected notebook that connects to an app to store your digital text so you can erase what’s written inside the notebook to continuously reuse the pages. The notebook can take the place of over 100 notebooks, saving you money and wasting less paper. 40 This Tub Drain Protector That’ll Prevent Clogs Before They Happen
If you want to save money on a plumber and catch the hair before it clogs your drain, go for this
tub drain protector. It sits inside the drain, collecting hair around it. When it’s full, simply remove it and wipe the hair away without dealing with a tangled mess. It fits any standard 1.5-inch to 1.75-inch tub drain and comes in different hues if you want to add a splash of color where people will least expect it. 41 These Reusable Mesh Produce Bags That One Reviewer Referred To As “Game-Changers”
These
reusable cotton mesh produce bags are a fantastic way to stop using the single-use plastic produce bags that you pick up at the grocery store. The nine-pack comes in three sizes with a drawstring closure for all types of fruit and veggies. The mesh is see-through so you know what’s inside without pulling everything out. “These are game changers for grocery shopping! No more plastic waste! They are very durable and good quality and I love all the different sizes,” said one reviewer. 42 This Smart Outlet That Doesn’t Require A Hub & Saves On Electricity
You can add voice control via Amazon Alexa and Google Home to any outlet without a hub when this
smart plug is connected. It allows you to control lights, home appliances, and more from anywhere by setting a timer or schedule. The plug can save you money on electricity when you’re out of town by turning the lights on only when you need them. 43 These Best-Selling Wood Touch-Up Markers That Make Furniture Look Like New
These
furniture repair wood markers are best-sellers for a reason — they really work and make furniture look brand new. Six markers, six wax sticks, and a sharpener come in the set in a variety of colors to match whatever wood needs a touch-up. They cover nicks, scratches, scuffs, and discoloration on furniture. 44 These Solar Ground Lights That Light Up For 8 To 10 Hours
After charging in the sunlight for four to six hours, the
solar ground lights in this 12-pack will automatically turn on and stay on for eight to 10 hours a night. They have an in-ground design and are ideal for creating a path in your yard so you, your guests, or your pets can see where they’re going without running up the electricity bill. 45 This 4-Tier Clothes Drying Rack That Folds Down For Easy Storage
The most impressive thing about this
clothes drying rack is how much space it offers to hang clothes. It has four tiers of rails that can fold down for compact storage, as well as hooks for hangers. To be frank, I’ve never seen a drying rack with so much square footage. It’ll also help you save big on running the dryer. 46 These Screen Protectors With 110-Pound Impact Resistance That Are Available In A Variety Of iPhone Sizes
This two-pack of
screen protectors fits the iPhone 13 and 14 models, but it’s also available in several other versions, like these for the iPhone 15, and these for the iPhone 14 Pro, among others that you can find right in the listing. Since the cost of an iPhone is comparable to an entire month’s mortgage in some cities, screen protectors serve as a great way to avoid a devastating cracked screen. The protector is made of tempered glass and is hard to crack — but if it does break, you know it did its job by protecting the glass on your iPhone. Over 12,000 Amazon customers gave them five-star reviews, many for the peace of mind they bring. 47 These Water Bottles That Won’t Leak & Are All The Rage In School
I recently bought this stainless steel,
insulated water bottle for my 1st grader who needed a bigger water bottle to get her through her school day and after-school activities. I can tell you from experience that the Owala water bottle is legitimately leakproof and is especially fun for kids because of all the color options. Inside the bottle is a built-in straw, but you can also take swigs as you would with a traditional water bottle. It’s a much better option than the water fountain or disposable bottles for keeping hydrated, and of course, great for adults as well. colors: 21 Available Available sizes: 4 48 This Piggy Bank That Lets You Keep Track Of How Much Is In There
This
piggy bank is just as much home decor as it is a piggy bank. Using the piggy bank will save you money because as you put your change inside, you’re literally saving your money. It reads, “Be the change you want to see in the world,” which is both adorable and clever. It can be mounted to a wall or set on a table, wherever you find it easier to add to. It also makes a great gift. 49 This Washable Vintage-Style Area Rug That A Reviewer Said “Could Not Be More Perfect”
Since rugs are prone to getting a little messy, it makes sense to buy one that can be thrown in the washing machine. This
vintage-style area rug can do just that, making it completely kid- and pet-friendly. It comes in several sizes — from a doormat to a large area rug — and you can choose from multiple colors. “This rug could not be more perfect! I am so so happy with my purchase and the fact that I can wash it is amazing!” raved one reviewer. 50 This Washable Couch Cover For 3 Cushion Couches
Easily slip this knitted fabric
couch cover over your sofa to protect it from pet hair or kid messes, or to give it an entirely new look on the cheap. The washable cover fits on couches with three cushions and covers the entire couch. It’s a much less expensive option than reupholstering your couch, and a lot cuter than your grandma’s plastic couch covers — if that’s even a thing anymore.