50 Insanely Clever Products That Save You A Sh*t Ton Of Money

06 These Shelf Liners That Create A Smooth Surface On Wire Shelving

Initially designed for the Amazon Basics shelving system, these shelf liners create a flat surface and prevent items from falling through multiple types of wire shelving. They sit perfectly on the shelves for storage stability. They’re sturdy, functional, attractive, and easy to wipe down if there’s a spill.

“The usefulness of these sheets is beyond wonderful. I really hated that the shelves that I purchased did not have liners with them already so to find this company was perfect,” said one reviewer.