If there are two things all three of my girls (ages 10, 6, and 2) unconditionally love, it’s Lego and Bluey. These two things can bond all three of them unlike anything else, and I’m more excited than Rusty with a cricket bat that Lego is officially unveiling five Lego Bluey sets — and Scary Mommy has your exclusive first look!

Available June 1, these five Lego sets include two Lego Duplo versions and three sets for the 4+ Bluey fans. And the attention to detail is incredible. Families who love the Heeler family will get a huge kick out of everything from the red Keepy Uppy balloon to mango ice cream and Chattermax. As you all build these sets, you’ll spot more things in each one that will have you reenacting your favorite episodes and playing over and over. These aren’t just build-and-display sets; these are build-and-play sets — and we have all the details.

Lego Duplo Bluey: Ice Cream Trip with Bluey (2+, $29.99) — For the littlest Bluey fans, this Duplo set features 22 pieces so you can build out Bluey and Dad going on a trip to buy ice cream. (Options obviously include mango, strawberry, and chocolate.) With numbers and colors displayed on the pieces, kids can color-sort and count, all while playing with their favorite characters.

Lego Duplo Bluey: Bluey’s Family House with Memory Game (3+, $69.99) — One of my favorite episodes of Bluey is “Obstacle Course,” where we learn Dad is really bad at the matching game — and now kids can act it out with this Lego Duplo Bluey set. Your little ones can build out the Heeler home and play, but a memory game with a spinner is also included in the set so that toddlers can try and pair up items you grownups hide throughout the set. It’s so interactive and fun — the perfect blend of building skills and play. This set also comes with 83 pieces, including perfect details like a Floppy, Mum’s pavlova, and the Rug Island felt tip markers. (Sob.)

Lego Bluey: Playground Fun with Bluey and Chloe (4+, $19.99) — For an age up from the Duplo sets comes this Lego Bluey Playground set, featuring both Bluey and Chloe. With 104 pieces, your kids will make an epic playground — including the seesaw! — and Bluey and Chloe can enjoy some fun cupcakes and drinks, too.

Lego Bluey: Bluey’s Beach & Family Car Trip (4+, $29.99) — Never did I find Chilli to be more relatable than when she was desperate to get to the beach and start relaxing at the beginning of the Heeler family holiday — and I’m 100% going to act that out with this set. Featuring Chilli, Bluey, and Bingo, this set contains 133 pieces to create the perfect beach day... from their family car to the sandcastle and ice cream.

Lego Bluey: Bluey’s Family House (4+, $69.99) — And you know Lego had to make sure there was a Heeler home set. The details in here are just so good! There are so many fun pieces to find, like the tree outside and the kiwi rug, along with the girls' food stall in the playroom and pizza boxes for Bluey and Bingo to play Pizza Girls. This set comes with 382 pieces, and every single one is thoughtfully crafted so you can have the ultimate playtime once it's built. This is also the only Lego Bluey set with all four of the Heeler fam (plus Jeremy and Chattermax).

Now, don't you want to build all these sets and find all the little surprises inside? The Lego Bluey sets will be available June 1 via Lego stores, Lego.com, and Amazon. Wackadoo!