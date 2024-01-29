50 Life-Changing Products Under $30 On Amazon You'll Wish You Got Sooner

It’s wild to think how the simplest products can change your life by taking everyday tasks and making them easier, faster, or just more comfortable. And once you take a peek at this list of genius products that you didn’t even know you needed, you’ll definitely wish you got them sooner.

With 50 products to choose from — ranging from clever kitchen gadgets to pro-level organizing tools for tidy storage — you’re sure to find one (or several) that wow you.

01 This Highly Rated Storage Container For Makeup & More Amazon Masirs Clear Cosmetic Storage $16 See On Amazon If your bathroom counter is looking a little cluttered, this clear cosmetic storage container is just the thing for the job. It has four smooth-gliding drawers with handles and several compartments that are perfect for holding makeup brushes, lipstick, and more. One satisfied reviewer noted, “This has been an absolute game changer for me. [...] it's made getting ready quicker in the morning because everything is so organized. Definitely recommend!”

02 This Outlet Extender For Charging All The Electronics Amazon POWRUI Outlet Extender with Night Light $18 See On Amazon This outlet extender takes an average outlet and turns it into six — plus, it comes with two USB ports. Each outlet is conveniently spaced apart so you can use all of them at once (depending on what you’re plugging in, of course). At just over 2 inches deep, it’s perfect for even the tightest of spaces, and it even comes with a night-light with adjustable brightness levels.

03 This Heavy-Duty Grill Press For All Your Smashburgers Cuisinart Cast Iron Grill Press $20 See On Amazon This grill press by trusted kitchen brand Cuisinart is crafted using heavy-duty cast iron and weighs in at over 2 pounds for a hefty in-hand feel. That kind of weight presses meats, chicken, and even sandwiches to grilled perfection — and with glorious grill marks to match. The wooden handle provides comfort and safety, and looks great, too. As one reviewer raved, “I've been entranced by the smashburger trend all over social media lately, and I finally decided to try making them myself. After doing some research, I settled on the Cuisinart [...] Press, and let me tell you, it was an outstanding choice!”

04 An Instant-Read Thermometer For Perfectly Cooked Meat Amazon Kizen Digital Meat Thermometer $13 See On Amazon When it comes to cooking meat and poultry, getting the right temperature is important for taste, texture, and safety, making this digital meat thermometer a must. The waterproof design gives an instant and accurate read every time. Plus the LCD screen is backlit and features large digits for easy reading. Available colors: 2

05 This Compact Clip-On Pot Strainer Amazon Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Pot Strainer $16 See On Amazon Save space and the hassle of extra dirty dishes with this clip-on pot strainer. The flexible, food-grade silicone strainer comes with a built-in spout and sturdy side clips — and it’s compatible with almost any bowl or pot, making draining water easy. It’s both heat resistant (up to 440 degrees Fahrenheit) and dishwasher safe. Available colors: 5

06 These Slip-Resistant Oven Mitts With Extra Arm Coverage Amazon HOMWE Silicone Oven Mitts with Quilted Liner (1 Pair) $14 See On Amazon If you’ve ever dropped a dish while taking it out of the oven, you know that the right oven mitts are a must — like these silicone oven mitts. Not only does the silicone help with grip, but it also protects your skin against burns as it’s heat- and flame-resistant (they won’t melt either). The long, quilted design adds extra protection for your arms, too. Available sizes: 2

07 This Spatula Set That Even Comes With A Jar Scraper Amazon M KITCHEN WORLD Silicone Spatula Set (4 Pieces) $10 See On Amazon These silicone spatulas come with flexible heads in four different shapes/sizes, making them perfect for everything from protecting nonstick cookware or just getting every last bit of peanut butter out of the jar. And the rubber handles are extra grippy. Plus, they can really take the heat of the kitchen — meaning they can withstand temperatures of up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit without melting or warping. Available colors: 4

08 These No-Scrub Oven Liners Amazon ThreadNanny Heavy Duty Oven Liners (2-Pack) $10 See On Amazon Scrubbing burnt-on cheese and grease from the bottom of the oven is always a dreaded job. But not with these nonstick oven liners. And that’s because they catch all the mess so all you have to do is wipe or rinse them down. They fit most standard-sized ovens but can be trimmed to size for the perfect fit. Plus, they can withstand temperatures of up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit — bring on the pizza. Available colors: 3

09 This Best-Selling Potato Masher With A Near-Perfect Rating Amazon Farberware Professional Masher $10 See On Amazon Potatoes, ground beef, canned tuna — this masher handles them, and more, like a pro. The oversized, BPA-free nylon head features five blades for quick and effortless mashing and it even doubles as a flexible bowl scraper. It’s heat resistant up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit and is dishwasher safe, too. No wonder it’s earned a 4.7-star rating after more than 52,000 reviews. Available colors: 2

10 This Leak-Proof Trash Can For Your Car Amazon Drive Auto Car Trash Can (4 Gallon) $23 $15 See On Amazon If your car is literally trashed, it’s probably time to get this car trash can. It’s washable and waterproof and even has a magnetic lid so you can toss in everything from empty coffee cups to dirty diapers without worrying about the mess. The straps keep it securely in place, and when it’s not in use, it collapses for easy storage. Available colors: 3

11 This Space-Saving Dish Drying Rack Amazon Seropy Roll Up Dish Drying Rack $8 See On Amazon Countertop dish drying racks aren’t exactly small space-friendly, but this roll-over version is. It does exactly what it sounds like: rolls open to fit right over almost any sized sink. It can securely hold up to 33 pounds with its heavy-duty, rust-proof stainless steel rods and slip-free and heat-resistant rubber edges. When not in use, simply roll up and store. Available sizes: 6

12 This Food Scale Compact Enough For Small Kitchens Amazon Etekcity Food Kitchen Scale $14 See On Amazon This food kitchen scale provides precise weight readings in seconds — and the bright LCD screen makes the results easy to see. It features a sleek, space-saving design made from stainless steel that’s simple to keep clean. It runs on two AAA batteries that are conveniently included so it’s ready to go right out of the box. Available sizes: 2

13 This Wet/Dry Hair Brush For Easy Detangling Amazon Crave Naturals Glide Thru Detangling Brush $12 See On Amazon This ultra-popular hair brush is specifically designed to prevent damage and breakage. The unique cone-shaped plastic bristles separate hair sideways for easy and painless detangling, while also stimulating the scalp for increased circulation. It can be used wet or dry and is suitable for all hair types. Available colors: 17

14 This Absurdly Popular Drain Protector TubShroom Ultra Revolutionary Bath Tub Drain Protector $12 See On Amazon Stop drain clogs before they happen with this genius drain protector that catches hair out of sight (because gross). Just pop it in the drain and shower in peace. Every so often, pull it out, wipe it clean, and replace. And since it’s made with high-quality stainless steel and backed by nearly 43,000 perfect ratings to date, this is the bathroom upgrade you need now.

15 This Innovative Lint Roller That Doesn’t Use Sticky Sheets Amazon Chom Chom Roller Pet Hair Remover and Reusable Lint Roller $25 See On Amazon Most lint rollers use sticky sheets to get the job done, resulting in a lot of waste. And, TBH, they don’t work that well. But this reusable lint roller is designed with a chamber that effortlessly traps hair and other small debris using electrostatic charge. And it requires no tape and won’t snag fabrics. When full, press the release button to empty the chamber with one hand.

16 These Airtight Glass Food Storage Containers With Sauce Cups Amazon Hello Meal Prep Glass Containers With Sauce Cups (5 Pack) $29.99 See On Amazon This five-pack of glass food storage containers comes with no-leak lids and even sauce cups that are perfect for meal prepping. They hold up to 32 ounces each, with three compartments to hold a variety of items. Plus, they come with labels for knowing exactly what’s inside and when it was made.

17 These Chic, High-Capacity Shower Caddies Amazon KINCMAX Shower Caddy (2-Pack) $28 See On Amazon These large shower caddies install using a strong adhesive, which means they’re high-capacity (up to 20 pounds) and can hold even large bottles of shampoo and body wash. The polished stainless steel construction makes them extra-durable and helps prevent quick corrosion. You’ll appreciate the included hooks for hanging body scrubbers and more. Available colors: 2

18 A DIY Dryer Vent Cleaner That’s Incredibly Effective Amazon Holikme Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit $9 See On Amazon If your dryer doesn’t work quite like it used to, it’s probably full of lint, dust, and other debris, making it time for a vent cleaning. Calling out the pros is one way to go about it but a much cheaper and equally efficient way is to use this best-selling DIY dryer vent cleaner kit. It attaches right to your vacuum hose and reviewers say it’s a cinch to use.

19 These Multi-Use Jar & Can Openers Amazon MEYUEWAL 5-in-1 Jar Opener & Can Opener (2 Pieces) $10 See On Amazon This ergonomically designed jar and can opener set makes opening food containers a breeze. The rubberized jar opener grips lids of various sizes securely so you can easily twist them off. And the can opener works on a variety of bottle and can tops. With several fun colors to choose from, you’ll want to buy a set for home, the car, and even one to gift. Available colors: 13

20 An Exfoliating Brush For The Whole Body Amazon Dylonic Exfoliating Brush $9 See On Amazon This exfoliating brush can be used on any part of the body. The gentle yet effective silicone bristles help clear clogged pores, acne, and ingrown hairs while helping stimulating blood flow for smooth, radiant skin. Plus, the ergonomically designed handle provides a comfortable, no-slip grip. Available colors: 2

21 These Reusable Baking Mats With Dough Markings Amazon HOTPOP Silicone Baking Mats (3-Pack) $9 See On Amazon These quarter-sheet baking mats are both nonstick and reusable, making them a convenient and eco-friendly kitchen essential. They're made from food-grade silicone that can withstand a wide range of temperatures, so they can go from the freezer to the oven and then straight to the dishwasher. The incorporated stencils make measuring dough and other foods easy. Available sizes: 2

22 An Easy-To-Use Knife Sharpener That Works On Straight & Serrated Blades Amazon KitchenIQ 2-Stage Knife Sharpener $12 See On Amazon Restore dull knives with this easy-to-use sharpener. The nonslip base and soft-grip handle make sharpening your knives — both straight and serrated — safe. Simply glide your knives through the V-shaped sharpeners (choose from course or fine) for like-new knives that can effortlessly cut even the most delicate foods. Available colors: 3

23 This 4-In-1 Food Chopper That’s An Absolute Workhorse Amazon Fullstar Vegetable Chopper $23 See On Amazon Dice and chop and even create spirals and ribbons with this workhorse food chopper that comes with four different blade options. Unlike mandolines, this food chopper has built-in safety features, including a nonslip rubber base, hand guard, and blade lock. The blades are made of stainless steel for precise cuts and durability and the whole thing is dishwasher safe. There’s even a container for storage. Available colors: 3

24 A Utility Organizer For Broom, Tools, & More Amazon Berry Ave Broom Holder $15 See On Amazon This utility organizer provides a convenient place to store everything from brooms to tools to hockey sticks. The five rubberized slots securely hold things in place while the six hooks are great for hanging gloves, duster handles, and more. Screws, anchors, and video instructions are included for easy installation. Available colors: 4

25 This Battery Organizer With An Included Tester Amazon The Battery Organizer and Tester with Cover $28 See On Amazon Stop searching your random junk drawers whenever you need new batteries for your TV remote (or anything else battery-operated) and get this life-changing battery organizer instead. It holds up to 93 batteries of different sizes and includes a tester. Plus it can be mounted to the wall and features a sturdy, clear cover for keeping it out of kid’s reach. Available colors: 6

26 These Universal Car Headrest Hooks For Groceries, Backpacks, & More Amazon Amooca Car Seat Headrest Hook (4-Pack) $7 See On Amazon These hooks convert your car headrests into a convenient place for hanging handbags, backpacks, jackets, grocery bags, and more. They hook right around the headrest rods for super quick installation. And since they’re made from high-quality plastic and feature deep hooks, each of the four included hooks can hold up to 55 pounds. Available colors: 10

27 This Heavy-Duty Bacon Grease Container That Won’t Leak Amazon Cambom Bacon Grease Container $20 See On Amazon You can do like your grandmother and store cooking grease in an old can or jar, or you can get this deluxe bacon grease container instead. It’s made from durable iron and features a nonstick and no-rust coating on the inside and outside. The removable mesh strainer catches any bits, while the lid helps prevent odors and spills. As one shopper raved, “It doesn’t have any leak. made out of great materials, love the size easy to store away and very durable!” Available sizes: 2

28 These Ultra-Useful Mini Whisks Amazon Walfos Mini Whisks (2 Pieces) $4 See On Amazon These mini whisks are the kitchen tools you didn’t know you needed but will use so often. They’re the perfect size for whipping up a single serving of scrambled eggs or frothing milk for your morning cappuccino. Constructed from sturdy, rust-proof stainless steel, they’re durable and easy to clean — just toss them in the dishwasher.

29 This Fan-Fave Box Grater With A Storage Container Amazon KitchenAid Gourmet 4-Sided Stainless Steel Box Grater $18 See On Amazon Finally, a no-mess grater. This highly rated one from KitchenAid has everything you love about your favorite stainless steel box grater — including sides for grating and slicing — but it also comes with 3-cup container that fits right under the grater to catch food for easy meal prep. And since the lid has measurement markings right on it, you won’t have to dirty a separate measuring cup. Available colors: 3

30 This Slim Can Coozie For Ice-Cold Seltzers (& More) Amazon BrüMate Hopsulator Slim Can Cooler $25 See On Amazon This can coozie is designed specifically to fit slim cans — like your go-to drinks come in. It features a double-walled stainless steel layer (plus an extra copper layer) for keeping drinks ice cold for hours. And the push-lock gasket makes inserting and removing any 12-ounce can super easy. With so many fun colors to choose from, you might want to pick up a few of these. Available colors: 25

31 And This Slim Can Organizer For Convenient Storage Amazon SimpleHouseware Skinny Can Organizer (Set of 2) $16 See On Amazon It seems like all the trendy drinks come in skinny cans these days, making this two-pack of slim can organizers such a convenient way to store them. They’re made from durable, clear plastic that easily slides into any fridge, pantry, or cabinet. Plus, they are very slightly tilted at an angle that keeps drinks flowing (pun intended) to the front for easy access.

32 These Stick-On Puck Lights For An Instant Lighting Upgrade Amazon Brilliant Evolution LED Lights (3-Pack) $22 See On Amazon These LED puck lights are perfect for placing under kitchen cabinets, in dark closets, or really anywhere a little extra lighting is needed. They stick on and are battery-powered, which means there’s no need for tools to get them up and going. Tap to turn on or off, or use the remote for more options, like dimmers and timers.

33 These Wipeable Shelf Liners To Make Fridge Cleaning A Breeze Amazon AKINLY Washable Refrigerator Shelf Liners (9-Pack) $12 See On Amazon Cleaning out the fridge can be a real pain. But these shelf liners make it easier. They’re made from durable and waterproof plastic designed to keep your ridge shelves free from food buildup and spills. When they need a clean, just slip them out, wipe them down, and replace. They’re available in clear, too. Available colors: 2

34 This Mineral-Infused Cuticle Cream That Shoppers Can’t Get Enough Of Amazon Onsen Cuticle Cream $10 See On Amazon This vegan cuticle cream is infused with Japanese hot spring minerals believed to activate natural healing. These minerals are combined with a rich blend of organic oils, among other nourishing ingredients, to soothe, repair, and strengthen cuticles and nails. With so many glowing reviews, it’s a self-care product you can’t pass up. One shopper called it the “holy grail” and noted, “Best stuff I have ever used. My cuticles were a splitting and I had hang nails. I seen results immediately!!!”

35 This Magnetic Pickup Tool For Hard-To-Reach Places Amazon RAK Magnetic Pickup Tool $12 See On Amazon If you’ve ever dropped your keys between the seat and center console of your car (or even worse, between the seat and window on an airplane), you’re probably going to add this magnetic pickup tool to your cart immediately. It features a flexible telescoping neck with a bright LED light and a powerful magnet at the tip. It’s a convenient tool to keep on hand or to gift to a handy person in your life.

36 This 5-Piece Set Of Nesting Mixing Bowls With Rave Reviews Amazon FineDine Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls (Set of 5) $29 See On Amazon With nearly 5,000 perfect, five-star ratings to date, these dishwasher-safe stainless steel mixing bowls are such a nice kitchen upgrade. They’re useful for food prep, serving, and storing. And because they nest, they’re a space-saving option for small kitchens. They’re designed to last for years and are lightweight enough to easily grab and go. At less than $30 for the set, they’re a super steal. Available colors: 8

37 This Highly Rated Water Bottle With Three Lid Options Amazon FineDine Triple-Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle $19 See On Amazon Made with triple-insulated stainless steel and copper, this canteen water bottle keeps drinks cold (or hot) for hours. Plus, it comes with three lids (screw, straw, and flip) so you can choose the one that works best for you and your activity that day. And if the 25-ounce size isn’t big enough, it comes in four different sizes, including a jumbo 64-ounce option. Available sizes: 4

38 This Multi-Utensil Rest For Keeping Your Counters Pristine Amazon Zulay Silicone Utensil Rest $10 See On Amazon Keep dripping utensils off your kitchen counters and on this utensil rest instead. It’s made from food-grade silicone and features four slots and raised edges for containing drippy messes. It’s dishwasher safe (read: easy to clean), heat resistant, and at only $8, you can’t afford not to buy it. Choose from nearly two dozen fun colors. Available sizes: 2

39 The Ultimate Callus Remover Made With Surgical Steel Rikans Colossal Foot Rasp & Callus Remover $10 See On Amazon This callus remover is a must for keeping your feet baby skin smooth. It kind of looks like a mini food grater but, trust me, it doesn’t hurt a bit when used properly. The fine, surgical-grade stainless steel grate gently scrapes away dry, dead skin to reveal smooth skin that you can feel good about showing off.

40 This Powerful Mini Bluetooth Speaker Amazon EWA Pro Portable Bluetooth Speaker $22 See On Amazon Take this portable speaker to the pool, in the bath, or shower so you can wirelessly stream your favorite music and podcasts. If you haven’t guessed already, it’s waterproof. And the tiny size is just so easy to throw in your purse and take on the go. But don’t let the size fool you, it has a high-performance driver and a passive subwoofer for great sound. It comes with an USB cable for easy recharging, too. Available colors: 3

41 An Adjustable Pan Organizer Rack With 12,000 Perfect Ratings Pan Organizer Rack $22 See On Amazon With more than 12,000 perfect five-star ratings, this clever pot and pan organizer rack will tidy up all your cookware. It features eight adjustable tiers that help prevent scratching while also saving you a ton of cabinet space. The thick wire tiers are designed to resist bending and warping when used to hold average-sized pots and pans. Set it up horizontally or vertically and use it in cabinets or even on countertops. Available colors: 2

42 This Fast-Drying Bath Mat In Luxe Faux Suede Amazon MontVoo Quick Dry Bath Mat $19 See On Amazon This bath mat is just as absorbent and quick-drying as the viral diatomaceous version, only much softer. The luxe faux suede material resists pilling, shedding, and fading, and, best of all, absorbs liquids so quickly that even footprints fade in minutes. The rubber backing creates a safe, nonslip surface for placing in front of showers and baths. Available sizes: 7

43 This High-Quality Knife Set That Even Comes With A Sharpener Amazon Home Hero Kitchen Knife Set (11 Pieces) $20 See On Amazon Quality knives can set you back a pretty penny but this colorful kitchen knife set is affordable while offering a razor-sharp cutting experience — so it’s a good thing that each of the five knives comes with a sheath guard and ergonomic handle for added safety and comfort. The rainbow hues, with fun food patterns, make this a unique and eye-catching set. And there’s even a sharpener included for keeping the knives like new. Available colors: 5

44 These Kitchen Safety Gloves For Slicing, Shucking, & More Amazon NoCry Cut Resistant Work Gloves $15 See On Amazon These kitchen safety gloves are made from a food-grade material that offers comfort, flexibility, and reliable protection. As one shopper noted, “They fit great and were easy to wear when doing tasks. I used them to shuck oysters and they worked perfectly [...].” The gloves are machine washable and designed to last for years. Choose from a variety of sizes. Available sizes: 5

45 This 3-Piece Set Of Spa Headbands For At-Home Facials Amazon Whaline Spa Facial Headband (3-Pack) $8 See On Amazon These terry cloth headband towels keep your hair neatly tucked away while you wash your face or give yourself a facial spa treatment. They’re super absorbent, soft, and comfortable to wear. One satisfied reviewer raved, “This headband is wonderful for protecting hair during my face care routine. I’ve also used it to protect hair from sweat. The band stays in place and is durable.” Available colors: 7

46 This Multipurpose Silicone Mat Amazon HOTPOP Silicone Dish Drying Mat $22 See On Amazon Use this large silicone mat for everything from drying dishes to keeping hot hair tools from damaging surfaces. The high-quality silicone is waterproof, food-safe, and heat-resistant up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit. When dirty, toss it in the dishwasher for easy clean up. Choose from three convenient sizes. Available sizes: 5

47 This Adjustable Tablet Stand You’ll Have For Life Lamical Adjustable Tablet Stand $19.98 See On Amazon This tablet stand is constructed from spaceflight Al-Ti alloy and super-strong alloy steel material, so it’s both durable and lightweight. It’s adjustable for both horizontal and vertical viewing and has rubber pads to keep it firmly in place. With nearly 60,000 five-star reviews and a budget-friendly price tag, it’s no wonder it’s earned an Amazon’s Choice badge. Available colors: 8

48 This Stainless Steel Mezzaluna Knife You’ll Love Having On Hand Amazon HIC Kitchen Mezzaluna Rocking Knife $12 See On Amazon It may take a minute to get used to using this mezzaluna knife, but once you do, you’ll want to use it for all your chopping needs. The stainless steel blade is extra sharp, making easy work of herbs, vegetables, pizzas, and more. And the rocking motion is surprisingly intuitive, while the wood handles provide a comfortable and safe grip.

49 This Extra-Wide Butter Dish With a Flip Top Amazon Butterie Flip-Top Butter Dish $18 See On Amazon This butter dish has a unique flip-top for easy access and takes up little counter space but is large enough to accommodate two 8-ounce sticks of butter. You’ll appreciate the durable material that’s shatterproof, food-safe, and BPA-free. Plus, it comes with a knife for spreading and the whole thing is dishwasher safe. Available colors: 10