Macy's Has The Best Selection Of Early Black Friday Deals In Home, Beauty & Fashion

Sound the alarm because the holiday season is about to commence. While we’re not yet in the deep throes of the shopping rush, there are already plenty of irresistible deals, thanks to the Macy’s early Black Friday offerings. The retailer is giving early-bird shoppers the opportunity to snag discounts on various items, and you will definitely want to take advantage. Some deals include 40 to 50 percent off a slew of designer brands, including Tommy Hilfiger, I.N.C., and more, as well as 50 percent off select handbags (aka, if you have your eye on a roomy tote or other ludicrously capacious bags, this is your sign to ‘add to cart!’).

Not only will shopping early help you secure in-demand items — but you might even save on styles that don’t often go on sale (think: a whopping 75 percent off boxed fine jewelry). So if your daughter has been dreaming of her own pair of diamond earrings, now is the time to make her wishes come true.

And while you’re busy shopping for family and loved ones, don’t forget about yourself. Whether you’re getting up to 50 percent off a new pair of winter boots or gifting yourself a high-quality griddle for cooking (a gift to everyone who loves your cooking, BTW), you deserve it. Macy’s early Black Friday deals have something for everyone, so get a head start on that holiday shopping.

Shop The Best Early Sales Deals Now: