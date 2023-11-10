Shopping|

Macy's Has The Best Selection Of Early Black Friday Deals In Home, Beauty & Fashion

Score these early deals for the whole family before they're gone.

Written by Marie Lodi
Courtesy: Macy's

Sound the alarm because the holiday season is about to commence. While we’re not yet in the deep throes of the shopping rush, there are already plenty of irresistible deals, thanks to the Macy’s early Black Friday offerings. The retailer is giving early-bird shoppers the opportunity to snag discounts on various items, and you will definitely want to take advantage. Some deals include 40 to 50 percent off a slew of designer brands, including Tommy Hilfiger, I.N.C., and more, as well as 50 percent off select handbags (aka, if you have your eye on a roomy tote or other ludicrously capacious bags, this is your sign to ‘add to cart!’).

Not only will shopping early help you secure in-demand items — but you might even save on styles that don’t often go on sale (think: a whopping 75 percent off boxed fine jewelry). So if your daughter has been dreaming of her own pair of diamond earrings, now is the time to make her wishes come true.

And while you’re busy shopping for family and loved ones, don’t forget about yourself. Whether you’re getting up to 50 percent off a new pair of winter boots or gifting yourself a high-quality griddle for cooking (a gift to everyone who loves your cooking, BTW), you deserve it. Macy’s early Black Friday deals have something for everyone, so get a head start on that holiday shopping.

Shop The Best Early Sales Deals Now:

Family Pajamas
Matching Toddler, Little & Big Kids Sweets Pajamas Set

Your little one will love these cozy pajamas that are adorned with their favorite holiday treats. If you want to go full-fledged into the spirit of the season, pick them up in your size, too — the PJs are available in matching styles for the whole fam.

$29.99
$16.99
On 34th
Leightonne Tote

A roomy carryall tote is the perfect gift, whether it's for a good friend or your kiddo's teacher. With plenty of pockets, this bag will fit any and all essentials. And while the head-turning silver is a nice change from safe neutrals, the style comes in a variety of color options for the giftee.

$99.50
$39.99
Vince Camuto
Plus Size Long Sleeve Extend Shoulder Sweater in Port

There's nothing as classic as a cozy crewneck sweater — making it a no-fail gift for anyone on your list. This plus-size pullover style will look great with dark denim flare jeans or a leather pencil skirt.

$79
$34.99
S Rothschild & CO
Toddler & Little Girls Foiled Quilted Puffed Jacket in Lavender Hearts

This gorgeous puffer will be the best gift, if your niece is going through a star and space phase. The faux-fur trim on the hood gives it an extra-special touch.

$75
$19.99
Macy's
Diamond Stud Earrings (1/2 ct. t.w.) in 14k White, Yellow or Rose Gold

A classic pair of diamond earrings is the kind of gift that will last years, as it's an investment that surpasses other jewelry trends that come and go. This half-carat pair is so stunning your teenage daughter will never want to take them off.

$1,400
$560
Bella
10.5" x 20" Nonstick Electric Griddle

It's a gift for the whole family! This electric griddle can cook up to 10 eggs or pancakes at the same time, which makes this easy-to-use appliance a fun gift for the budding chef in your life.

$44.99
$19.99
I.N.C.
Fawne Riding Leather Boots

After all of this hard work shopping for loved ones, it's only fair that you get a gift, too. These round-toe boots will look fabulous with leggings or a mini skirt, tights, and a colorful peacoat.

$179.50
$89.75
Shark
Rocket® Pet Corded Stick Vacuum

This lightweight corded vacuum will clean up messes in a pinch, whether it’s your kids’ spilled lunch or a mountain of dog hair. It also comes with attachments, like an upholstery tool, crevice tool, and an anti-allergen dust brush.

$199.95
$149.99
Nike
Tanjun Move To Zero Casual Sneakers from Finish Line

Does Gram need a new pair of walking shoes? This Nike sneaker is great for everyday wear, as it has a flexible upper, breathable cushioning, and it can be thrown on with jeans or athleisurewear.

$70
$57