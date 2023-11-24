The UK skin care brand Medik8 has garnered quite the following worldwide thanks to its highly effective, science-driven formulas. And whether you count yourself among the Medik8 converts or you haven’t yet taken the dive into their product line, now is you’re time to stock up. Medik8's Black Friday sale offers skincare enthusiasts an exclusive opportunity to indulge in their innovative formulas at a 30% discount, running from November 19 to 28. Renowned for its celebrity-favorite products, Medik8's approach revolves around the simplified 'CSA' routine, emphasizing vitamin C and sunscreen in the morning and retinol at night. The sale extends to the brand's acclaimed products, featuring skin care heroes like the R-Retinoate Day & Night Serum (a favorite of Hailey Bieber and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley) combining retinyl retinoate and vitamin C for a gentle yet effective skin-renewing solution.

Other best-sellers include the Crystal Retinal Serum, offering a faster-acting retinaldehyde suitable for nighttime use, and the Press & Glow Tonic with PHA gluconolactone for a radiant complexion without irritation. The Advanced Night Ceramide Cream prioritizes overnight nourishment, while the Press & Clear Tonic, an award-winner for acne-prone skin, deeply cleanses with salicylic acid. And of course, the wildly popular Liquid Peptides Serum, featuring a 30% peptide concentration, aims to plump and rejuvenate skin for a radiant, youthful glow.

Don't miss the chance to elevate your skincare routine with these Medik8 gems during the Black Friday sale.