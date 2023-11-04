When my son was born a few months ago, I couldn’t wait to send out a birth announcement introducing him to my friends and family. I wanted it to be perfect: simple, personal, and making everyone say, “This is the most extraordinary baby I’ve ever seen.” I scoured the internet for just the right card — and I found it at Minted. If you’re curious, here’s everything you need to know about the brand’s customizable stationery collections, and what’s possible when it comes to announcements, party invites, and beyond.

Why I Chose Minted

The first thing that attracted me to Minted was the brand’s array of unique designs that are created by independent artists from around the world. They range from modern and elegant to cute and quirky and stood out from some of the styles I saw on other sites. Plus, the designs left plenty of room to add personalized text, play around with fonts, or just plug in your baby’s stats. There were also options to use one photo or multiple photos to feature other children, family members, or pets.

My Experience

I was originally worried about finding the right format that would look good with the photo I had chosen, but Minted made that part really simple. You can upload your baby’s photo and it will auto-populate into all the layouts, so you can quickly see which one looks best. And if you’re still not sure, you get unlimited proofs with your own designer so you make sure the mockup is perfect.

Once I chose my card design, personalized it (more on the options below), and selected my shipping preference, I was all set — and the process was surprisingly fast. After just four days, Minted told me the card was being sent out and I received the birth announcements three days after that. The cards looked exactly as they did online and the quality was just what I wanted. I chose the Smooth Signature paper and it had a thick feel with a matte finish. Better yet, the amazingly adorable picture of my son looked crisp and clean.

After I sent them out I even got a compliment from my great aunt with very critical tastes. Success!

Things You Can Customize

Each design comes with its own customizable features such as color theme, foil color, and silhouette shape, some of which can affect the price:

Quantity: 25 — 600

25 — 600 Sizes & Styles: Postcards (6 x 4.25 inches), magnets (4.25 x 6 inches), cards (6 x 4.25 inches, 7 x 5 inches, 8 x 6 inches)

Postcards (6 x 4.25 inches), magnets (4.25 x 6 inches), cards (6 x 4.25 inches, 7 x 5 inches, 8 x 6 inches) Format: Flat card, folded card

Flat card, folded card Types of Paper: 6, including recycled options

6, including recycled options Matching Accessories: e.g. thank you cards

e.g. thank you cards Personalization: Front of card, back of card, envelope

Front of card, back of card, envelope Recipient Address Printing: Free

What Else Minted Has To Offer

If you’re celebrating a moment in your child’s life, Minted has a card for that. There are invitations for baby showers, birthday parties, and other milestone events, all with a mix of styles and customization possibilities. And when your child gets older, you can even order their own personalized stationery with themes like dinosaur, floral, space, and more.

The Minted Membership

Minted’s membership program (Minted More) can save you 30% off holiday cards and save-the-dates, and 20% off all other Minted products too. In addition, there are perks like free domestic shipping on all orders and more.

The program comes with an annual fee of $38, so if you like to send out milestone cards throughout the year or invest in personalized stationery, the membership might be a good option. And if you only want to order cards without joining, and it’s your first time using Minted, you can submit your email to be sent a promo code for 20% off.