45 Money-Saving Products That Are So Clever, You'll Be Upset You Didn't Know About Them Sooner

Trying to save money? (Aren’t we all?) While shopping and saving might sound contradictory, hear me out. There are lots of products on Amazon that once you buy, can save you lots of money in the future. From things that help you lower your energy bill to innovative hacks to keep your produce fresh for longer, there are so many “helpers” out there that can make life both easier and cheaper. With that in mind, here are 45 of the most clever money-saving products Amazon has to offer.

01 The Drain Clog Removers That Are Cheaper Than A Plumber Amazon Arctic Eagle Drain Clog Removers (3-Pack) $6 See On Amazon Tackle at-home plumbing problems with ease, thanks to this three-pack of drain clog remover tools, The flexible barbed wands tackle hair and debris in sinks, toilets, tubs, and more — just insert into the drain, twist, and pull up. They’re far cheaper than calling in a professional plumber and environmentally friendly when compared to liquid solutions.

02 These Sheets That Keep Your Produce Super Fresh Amazon FRESHPAPER Produce Freshness Sheets (8-Pack) $12 See On Amazon These super simple produce-freshness sheets offer a natural way to keep your fruits and veggies from overripening. Proven to keep produce fresh two to four times longer than usual, they easily nestle into any fruit bowl or fridge crisper drawer to help reduce food waste and spending. (We all know how expensive produce is these days.)

03 A Set Of Chair Leg Covers That Help Protect Your Floors Amazon aneaseit Chair Leg Covers (16-Pack) $13 See On Amazon Keep your floors protected from scuffs and scratches with these chair leg covers made from stretchy silicone with soft felt bottoms. They have a stay-put fit and allow chairs to glide smoothly across hardwood, tile, and other hard-surface floors. Choose from five different sizes and clear, black, brown, and gray colors to seamlessly blend in with your furniture. Available colors: 5

Available sizes: 5

04 These Reusable Mop Pads That Save On Spending & Waste Amazon Turbo Reusable Microfiber Mop Pads (2-Pack) $12.99 See On Amazon One-use mop pads get expensive when you’re constantly restocking your supply, but these highly rated microfiber mop pads are pretty much endlessly reusable. Extra-thick, the pads are super absorbent for both wet and dry mopping, making them a versatile buy. They’re machine washable, eco-friendly, and cost effective when compared to disposable options.

05 A Door Draft Stopper That Helps Reduce Your Energy Bill Amazon Holikme Draft Stopper $7 See On Amazon This easy-to-install draft stopper helps fill gap between the door and your floor, keeping unwanted drafts or heat outside. You can use them on interior or exterior doors, easily affixing them with the adhesive backing. They come in multiple colors to match your door and can be trimmed to size. Available colors: 5

Available sizes: 2

06 This Waterproof Protector That Keeps Your Mattress Pristine Amazon SafeRest Waterproof Mattress Protector $37.99 See On Amazon Keep your mattress well shielded from spills, sweat, coffee, and even dust mites with this waterproof mattress protector that boasts a 4.6-star overall rating and more than 270,000 reviews. Thanks to its cotton-terry top, it’s totally soft, silent, and breathable. It comes in a range of sizes, from crib all the the way to California king, so you can sleep peacefully knowing you’ve protected your biggest bedding investment from whatever might come its way. Available sizes: 7

07 The Vent Cleaner Kit That Keeps Your Dryer Running Efficiently Amazon Holikme Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit $9 See On Amazon It’s important to remove lint from the screen in between each load of laundry, but what about the stuff that gets trapped deeper down? It’s not only a fire safety hazard, but can affect the efficiency of your dryer, too, which is why this vent cleaner kit is genius. It attaches to most vacuum cleaners to help clean out deeper areas of the machine, ensuring your dryer is running at peak performance and not hiking up your energy bill.

08 These Magnetic Vent Covers That Keep Heat & AC From Going To Waste Amazon Muscle MagVent Magnetic Vent Covers (3-Pack) $19 See On Amazon These handy vent covers enhance energy efficiency by blocking airflow to rooms that don’t need it. They’re magnetic, so you can use them on wall, ceiling, or floor vents and they can be cut to size for a perfect fit. Install them in any space that’s not used frequently, then peel them up any time you want to restart airflow.

09 This Wine Saver Pump That Keeps Leftovers From Oxidizing Amazon Vacu Vin Wine Saver Pump and Stoppers $17 See On Amazon Keep your leftover wine fresh and delicious with this wine saver pump and stopper set. The pump removes the air from any opened bottle, while the stoppers create an airtight seal, preventing oxidation to keep wine fresher, longer. It’s easy to use: Just insert it into the neck, then pump until you hear a click.

10 The Unconventional Bread Box That Keeps Your Slices Fresh Amazon Buddeez Bread Buddy Bread Box $15 See On Amazon Ditch the traditional countertop bread box for this genius Bread Buddy — a unique storage container and freshness preserver in one. The airtight, BPA-free container lets you grab slices one by one, then seals out air to prevent staleness and mold. Plus, the design lets you store bread vertically, helping you save precious cabinet space.

11 These Water Detectors That Alert You At The First Sign Of Trouble Amazon Govee Water Detectors (2-Pack) $23 See On Amazon Get alerted of potential water damage before it’s too late with this two-pack of water detectors. They’re wireless and super easy to use: Just place them anywhere water leaks might occur (under sinks, near your washing machine) and they’ll sound an alarm if they sense moisture. It’s an easy and cheap way to fend off expensive water damage.

12 The Makeup Remover Cloth That’s A Great Swap For Single-Use Wipes Amazon The Original MakeUp Eraser $20 See On Amazon This magical makeup eraser will have you ditching your single-use makeup remover wipes and never looking back. The two-in-one cloth erases makeup with just water (even the waterproof kind) with one side and exfoliates with the other for a full skin-care routine. One cloth is equivalent to about 3,600 single-use wipes — just toss it in the wash, and it will last you up to five years. Available colors: 8

13 This Reusable Pet Hair Remover That’s Way Cheaper Than Sticky Lint Rollers Amazon Chom Chom Roller Pet Hair Remover and Reusable Lint Roller $25 See On Amazon Fur doesn’t stand a chance with this pet hair remover that’s racked up 176,000 reviews and an impressive 4.5-star overall rating. A great alternative to one-use sticky paper rollers, this gadget uses a velveteen cylinder to trap hair with just a few quick swipes. Just empty the catch chamber into the trash, and reuse as needed.

14 A Set Of Flameless Candles That Never Have To Be Replaced Amazon Tyawon Flameless Candles (Set of 3) $26 See On Amazon Get the elegant look of flickering candlelight with this flameless candle set that’s so much cheaper than constantly buying new pillars. With realistic LED “flames” and dimmability, the candles can be controlled via the included remote. They’re battery operated and last for up to 150 hours each before needing a change. Choose from six colors to suit your decor. Available colors: 6

15 These Foot Peel Masks That Save You A Pedicure Trip Amazon Dermora Foot Peel Masks (3 Pairs) $22 See On Amazon Smoother, happier feet are in sight, thanks to this three-pack of exfoliating foot masks that are so much cheaper than three visits to the spa. Using fruit acids and other exfoliating ingredients, these sock-like masks target dry, scaly skin as they soak into your feet for 60 minutes. Within a week or two, the real magic happens as dead, rough skin begins to peel off your feet. Available varieties: 9

16 This Shower Drain Protector That Catches All Your Hair Amazon ShowerShroom Drain Protector $13 See On Amazon Whether we like it or not, hair sheds on the daily, and it can build up in your drain, resulting in costly plumber visits. That’s why the ShowerShroom drain protector is so genius. Made of durable stainless steel, it neatly collects hair around the inner cylinder before it goes down the pipe. Just pull it up to unwrap the hair and throw it in the trash.

17 The Coffee Keeper That Preserves Freshness For Weeks Amazon Coffee Gator Stainless Steel Coffee Canister $31.99 See On Amazon Keep your favorite coffee beans or grounds fresh for weeks with this premium stainless steel container. This genius storage gadget locks out oxygen and has a special valve that regulates CO2 levels. It even has a date tracker, so you can monitor freshness while preventing waste — and saving money, too. Available colors: 6

Available sizes: 3

18 This Insulated Lunch Box That Cuts Back On Meals Out Amazon Upper Order Insulated Lunch Box $16.99 See On Amazon Elevate your on-the-go lunch experience with this premium insulated lunch bag. It’s 25% bigger than similar options, but the slim profile means it still fits on small refrigerator shelves, in gym bags, or in backpacks. It’s insulated to keep your food at the ideal temperature, and the exterior is stain-resistant. With this in hand, it might be a little bit easier to pack lunches instead of splurging on restaurant meals. Available colors: 2

19 The Swedish Dishcloths That Put Paper Towels To Shame Amazon Swedish Wholesale Swedish Dishcloths (10-Pack) $18 See On Amazon These super absorbent Swedish dishcloths are perfect for wiping down any surface in in your home, while providing a sustainable, reusable alternative to paper towels. Safe for most surfaces, including marble and stainless steel, these eco-friendly cloths are made from biodegradable materials. Each machine-washable cloth is equivalent to about 15 rolls of paper towels. Available colors: 7

20 These Laundry Balls That Speed Up Drying Time & Replace Dryer Sheets Amazon Handy Laundry Dryer Balls (6-Pack) $13 See On Amazon These dryer balls are made from 100% New Zealand wool, and they’re a budget-friendly replacement for one-use dryer sheets and liquid fabric softeners. Not to mention, they separate laundry as it tumbles, which allows for better air circulation. The results? Sped-up drying time that may reduce energy costs by up to 25%. Available options: 3

21 The Herb Saver That Keeps Your Delicate Greens Fresh Amazon OXO Good Grips Herb Saver $15 See On Amazon Keep everything from dill to cilantro hydrated and protected for as long as possible with this herb saver by OXO Good Grips. It promotes 360-degree air circulation and optimal humidity, creating an ideal environment for storage. Just fill the base with water, and the compact, fridge-friendly container will do the rest, saving money by preventing waste.

22 This Smart Power Strip That Only Uses The Electricity It Needs Amazon Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip $24 See On Amazon This smart power strip features two USB charging ports and three outlets, each of which can be individually turned on and off, increasing energy efficiency and helping to reduce your monthly bills. You can also use timers or schedules for set-it-and-forget-it convenience. The power strip is compatible with a phone app as well as Alexa and Google Assistant for hands-free control and voice commands.

23 A Fruit Infuser Water Bottle That Just Might Be Better Than Flavored Beverages Amazon Live Infinitely Infuser Water Bottle $19.99 See On Amazon Instead of spending money on sparkling water and other beverages each week, give this fruit infused water bottle a try. Perfectly sized at 32 ounces, the bottle includes a full-length infusing cylinder you can fill with your favorite fruits, herbs, or veggies. It also has a neoprene insulating sleeve to keep your drink cool and your hands dry. Available colors: 45

24 These Produce Keepers That Keep Things Fresh Amazon Rubbermaid Produce Freshness Containers (Set of 2) $15 See On Amazon If your produce goes bad before you get to use it, these freshness containers are for you. Made with Rubbermaid’s unique FreshVent technology, they’re designed to regulate airflow, creating the ideal environment for fruits and veggies. They’re also BPA-free and dishwasher safe, with a stackable design that saves space in the fridge. Available options: 7

25 A Plastic Bag Holder That Makes Reusing Easy Amazon Greenco Bag Holder $14 See On Amazon An easy way to cut back on costs is by reusing the single-use plastic bags you get from store. Keep them in this genius bag holder and use them to line smaller trash cans, without them taking up a bunch of space under your sink. The extra-wide opening allows for quick retrieval and storage, and installation is super easy with the included mounting hardware.

26 This Airtight Container Set That Keeps Pantry Staples Fresh Amazon Simply Gourmet Food Storage Containers (7-Pack) $17 See On Amazon Perfect for pasta, granola, lentils, and more, these BPA-free food storage containers are an easy way to keep staples fresh and non-stale. They’re clear for at-a-glance inventory and equipped with flip-top lids for easy dispensing. The set includes reusable labels and a chalk pen, making it easy to tell your flour from your powdered sugar. Available sets: 5

27 This Handy Little Knife Sharpener That Keeps Blades Pristine Amazon KitchenIQ 2-Stage Knife Sharpener $9 See On Amazon Proper maintenance can go a long way in extending the life of your kitchen knives. This two-stage knife sharpener makes it easy to do so: As needed, sharpen dull blades in one slot, then use the other side for a quick polish. The angled design offers plenty of leverage, and the compact construction makes it easy to store.

28 A Sherpa Blanket That’ll Keep You Warm Without Turning Up The Heat Amazon Genteele Sherpa Blanket $33 See On Amazon Feeling a chill? Instead of cranking up the heat (and your electric bill), cozy up with this super soft sherpa blanket for warmth and comfort. Available in six colors and two sizes, this luxe, double-sided blanket features cashmere-like microfiber on one side and sherpa fleece on the other. Available colors: 6

Available sizes: 2

29 This Milk Frother That Will Make You Feel Like A Barista Amazon Bean Envy Milk Frother $13 See On Amazon Skip the expensive coffee shops and make delicious at-home lattes on your own with this multitasking milk frother that turns regular milk into a creamy, fluffy froth in seconds. The battery-powered frother features a comfortable grip and an easy on/off button for foolproof use — plus it comes with a stand for countertop storage. Use it for matcha, hot cocoa, protein powders, too.

30 A Collapsible Popcorn Popper For At-Home Movie Nights Amazon The Original Popco Silicone Microwave Popcorn Popper $13 See On Amazon Tickets and popcorn prices at the movies can be outrageous, so have an at-home movie night and put this microwavable popcorn popper to work. It doesn’t require butter or oil, making it a good alternative to microwave bags, and its collapsible silicone design takes up minimal storage. Plus, it makes up to 15 cups at once. Available colors: 14

31 These Thermal-Insulated Curtains That Help Control Indoor Temperature Amazon H.VERSAILTEX Thermal-Insulated Curtains $36 See On Amazon These linen-style curtains not only add natural elegance to your home, but thanks to their thermal insulation, they can also help cut heating and cooling costs. To boot, they offer blackout benefits, helping to block ambient light that might interrupt your sleep. They’re fitted with sleek metal grommets and are available in 14 different colors. Available sizes: 14

Available colors: 16

32 This Chic Cocktail Shaker Set For A Fancy Night At Home Amazon Mixology Cocktail Shaker Set $27.99 See On Amazon Brush up on your mixology skills and indulge in a craft cocktail at home, instead of at a swanky (and expensive) lounge. This eight-piece cocktail shaker set comes with everything you need to shake, stir, muddle, and more, and even includes cocktail cards with foolproof instructions. Available in four finishes like chic copper and classic silver, this set makes home happy hours easy and fun. Available colors: 4

33 These Adhesive Bumper Pads That Protect Furniture & Other Surfaces Amazon Vellax Stick-On Bumpers (128 Count) $8.99 See On Amazon Use these multitasking bumper pads on cabinet doors to prevent slamming or put them under decor items like frames and vases to keep surface damage and scratches at bay. With a strong self-adhesive layer, they stick to most surfaces and stay put for long-lasting use. Available colors: 6

34 This Face Peel That’s So Much Cheaper Than A Spa Treatment Amazon QRx Labs Glycolic Acid Gel Peel $19.95 See On Amazon Instead of expensive facials, find products with powerful active ingredients at a fraction of the cost — like this glycolic acid face peel. It’s designed to improve skin texture while stimulating cell turnover and promoting collagen production. The light gel formula wont drip during application, and each bottle has enough for 20 full treatments. (Just be sure to follow all instructions for optimal safety.)

35 This Window Screen Repair Kit That Fixes Tears In Seconds Amazon by.RHO Window Screen Repair Tape $9.99 See On Amazon Instead of replacing damaged window and door screens, fix up tears quickly with this easy-to-use window screen repair kit tape. Thanks to an ultra-strong adhesive, the three-layer tape takes about five seconds to install and can be measured and cut to any custom size needed. Plus, it’s made to withstand extreme temperatures and outdoor weather elements, too. Available colors: 2

36 This Battery Organizer That Will Keep You Consistently Powered Amazon The Battery Organizer $21 See On Amazon Stop buying more batteries at the store when you have perfectly good ones hiding somewhere at home, with the help of this battery organizer. With the capacity to house 93 total batteries in a transparent, easy-to-see case, it also has a built-in tester, so you can toss whatever’s dead. Keep it in a drawer or mount it on a wall for easy access. Available colors: 7

37 These Reusable Glass-Cleaning Cloths That Work With Just Water Amazon E-Cloth Reusable Glass and Window Cleaning Cloths (Set of 2) $15 See On Amazon Ditch the cleaning fluid: This microfiber glass and mirror cleaning kit cleans and polishes surfaces in an easy two-step process. Simply dampen the larger waffle-weave cloth with water to clean glass, then use the smaller, smooth cloth to remove streaks. In just a few swipes, you’ll have removed grease, grime, and other dirt particles for spotless surfaces. Both cloths are reusable and can be machine washed.

38 This Do-It-All Glue For All Your Fixing Needs Amazon Sugru Moldable Glue $12 See On Amazon This all-purpose, moldable glue is designed for creative DIY fixes. You can use it to repair broken items, create durable hooks, or personalize and improve pretty much anything — just use your fingers to mold it into any shape you like. It works on ceramic, wood, metal, and plastics. Simply peel off what you need, apply it, then let it set for 12 to 24 hours. Available colors: 7

39 This Wall Repair Compound That Fills In Small Holes Amazon 3M Small Hole Repair (2-Pack) $16 See On Amazon We’ve all nicked a wall or taken down a framed photo, leaving unwanted small holes behind. That’s why this all-in-one wall repair tool is great to have on hand, as it fixes small imperfections easily. Just squeeze the bottle to dispense the primer-enhanced spackle, then smooth it out with the bottom of the bottle, which doubles as a putty knife. Then, use the cap to sand it down. Voilà — you’ll get your entire rental deposit back (hopefully).

40 The Furniture Repair Markers That Make Wood Look As Good As New Amazon DAIXISM Furniture Repair Kit Wood Markers (Set of 12) $10 See On Amazon Instead of replacing or totally refinishing worn-out furniture, use this set of wood furniture repair crayons and markers. Simply color over nicks, scratches, and discoloration on any of your wood furniture, and it will dry quickly and look like new in minutes. Reviewers reported they’re easy to use, without the need for shaking or pressing down hard.

41 These Reusable Food Storage Bags That Let You Ditch The Plastic Amazon Qinline Reusable Food Storage Bags (Set of 10) $14 See On Amazon Swap out expensive single-use baggies for this set of reusable food storage bags that provide a leakproof seal, so you can transport and store food with peace of mind. These BPA-free bags feature an upgraded double closure and an anti-slip design. They come in various sizes; the gallon bags are great for marinading, and the smaller options are perfect for sandwiches, snacks, and more. Available colors: 4

42 A Best-Selling Jewelry Cleaner That Restores Shine & Sparkle Amazon CONNOISSEURS Jewelry Cleaner $10 See On Amazon Instead of seeking out professional cleaning or worse — buying expensive new baubles — focus on keeping your favorite jewelry sparkling with this best-selling jewelry cleaner. Safe for most metals, this ammonia-free solution uses special polymers that minimize the look of scratches, enhance shine, and get rid of debris and buildup in seconds.

43 This Weather-Sealing Tape That’s An Easy Fix For Drafty Windows Amazon XFasten Window and Door Weather-Sealing Tape $10 See On Amazon Create an airtight and watertight seal on your home windows and doors in seconds with this weather-sealing tape. It adds a protective layer against unwanted drafts, and can last up to four seasons or more. It’s easy to install, thanks to it’s surface-safe adhesive that won’t leave sticky residue behind.

44 This Fabric Defuzzer That Gives Your Clothes New Life Amazon Conair Fabric Defuzzer $14 See On Amazon Sprucing up your existing wardrobe with just a bit of TLC can go a long way (and save you lots on new clothes, too). This fabric defuzzer by Conair will safely and instantly remove imperfections like fuzz, lint, and pills while being gentle on even the most delicate fabrics. Just empty the shaved threads in the trash when you’re done. Available colors: 6