75 Most-Wished For Gifts Under $25 That Are Seriously Worth The Hype

Designed to be worn around the neck, this light allows users to go hands-free. It features three light color options that are gentle on eyes, six brightness levels, and a battery that lasts up to 80 hours on a single charge. Each beam can be adjusted independently, and its flexible arms allow it to be positioned in various ways. Not only is it great for reading in the dark, it can also be used for knitting, making repairs, and camping. Need more convincing? It has more than 110,000 five-star ratings.