60 New, Cheap Things On Amazon That Make Your Home So Much Better
Your home should be your happy place, but sometimes little annoyances—messy cords, dim lighting, or that one drawer that refuses to stay organized—get in the way. The good news? You don’t need a major renovation (or a big budget) to upgrade your space. Amazon is packed with affordable finds that make life easier, cozier, and way more functional. From smart storage solutions to clever cleaning gadgets, these cheap but genius products will instantly elevate your home.
01This Stackable, Foldable Set Of Storage Basket Drawers
These storage baskets are foldable, stackable, and slide out for easy access. They are made from heavy-duty plastic and feature a locking design, making them a durable and secure option for use in kitchens, bathrooms, closets, the garage, and more. When not in use, collapse them for compact storage.
02This Practical Tiered Organizer That Wrangles It All
The L-shaped design of this tiered organizer makes it ideal for everything from under-sink storage to keeping your spices and condiments within easy view and reach. Plus, the bottom tier slides out for even easier access. It’s made of durable, rust-proof stainless steel and comes with suction cups to keep it firmly in place. No wonder so many shoppers are raving about it — just check out those 3,000+ perfect five-star ratings.
03This Set Of Best-Selling Satin Pillowcases
Pamper yourself with this best-selling two-piece set of satin pillowcases. Crafted from a silky, vegan-friendly fabric, these pillowcases help protect from friction and dehydration, for healthier hair and skin. Plus, reviewers say they have a cooling effect that feels especially good on warm nights.
04These Affordable Under-Bed Storage Organizers
These budget-friendly storage organizer bags are the ideal size to make the most of tight spaces — like under the bed or on closet shelves. With two spacious bags in a set, you’ll be able to pack away all the clutter for more pristine spaces. The bags are made from a lightweight, breathable material that’s rip-resistant, and the clear plastic covers zip closed to keep items free from dust but within easy view.
05This Nonslip Bathtub Mat That Feels Like A Giant Loofah
Whether you want to minimize the chance of slipping in your tub or shower or you’re looking to make the experience more spa-like, this bathmat has you covered. It has a grippy bottom to stay in place without suction cups, and the surface feels like one big loofah that gently exfoliates your feet. Rinse and hang the mat when it needs a refresh, and it’ll be dry in no time.
06This Small But Mighty Electric Scrubber Brush For Grout & More
If you’re still using old toothbrushes to scrub your grout, it’s probably time to upgrade to a tool that’s made for the job — like this highly rated electric scrubber brush. It’s as intuitive to hold as an electric toothbrush (complete with nonslip grips) but has exponentially more cleaning power thanks to an oscillating brush head that scrubs 60 times per second. With nearly 20,000 glowing reviews to date, it’s a fan favorite for a reason.
07These Multi-Function Adhesive Hooks For Hanging So Many Things
These budget-friendly wall hooks are meant for hanging everything (almost, anyway). The flexible yet sturdy silicone material and four-prong design make them versatile enough to accommodate and grip everything from toothbrushes to razors to key rings, charging cables, and more. No tools are needed to install these adhesive hooks so you can start using them right away.
08These Stackable Ice Cube Trays With A Handy Storage Bin
If you’re an ice snob, you’re going to love these stackable ice trays. With two flexible trays in a set, each one makes 32 perfectly sized ice cubes that are a breeze to pop out — right into the included storage container with a lid. No wonder this kitchen tool has become a popular option on Amazon.
09This Adhesive Shower Caddy Set With Glowing Reviews
With an impressive 4.6-star rating, there’s no denying that this is the ultimate shower caddy set. It includes three pieces (as well as four extra hooks) to hold everything from jumbo shampoo bottles to loofahs and razors, and it’s made from high-quality stainless steel that’s both rust- and scratch-proof. Installation is so easy with the included adhesives that can hold 20 pounds, all without any drilling.
10These Color-Changing Night Lights For Every Room In House
Over 3,000 shoppers gave these night lights a five-star shout-out. Things to love include their low price (two for only $10), minimalist design, eight color mode options, and a built-in dusk-to-dawn sensor. And energy-efficient LED light technology means these night lights will last for years to come (over 30,000 working hours). As one shopper gushed, “I love how responsive they are to light and dark and that they don’t block the other outlet from use. And the vintage nod/craftsman style fits my home perfectly.”
11This Stylish Charging Lamp For Any Room In The House
This wallet-friendly lamp features a minimalist look and multiple functions, making it perfect for use in any room of your home. Use it as a lamp, night light (it’s dimmable), and wireless cell phone charger. The touch control design is so easy to use that you might want to pick one up for your kid’s room, too. It’s offered in two sleek silhouettes.
12These Affordable Bumper Pads To Protect Your Drawers & Cabinets
This best-selling set of adhesive bumper pads includes 128 pieces for a total steal — especially considering they’re made of high-quality rubber designed to protect your cabinets, drawers, walls — even appliances. Simply place them on any surface you want to protect against wear and tear; they’re compatible with glass, wood, metal, ceramic, and more.
13This Overflow Drain Cover For Better Baths
For some annoying reason, overflow drains tend to be installed too low — which means five minutes into your bath, nearly half the water is gone. This innovative — and seriously cute — silicone drain cover takes care of that problem. Just pop it over overflow (or bottom) drains to stop water from seeping away. Eight tentacles (aka suction cups) keep it securely in place while the top hole helps prevent flooding.
14These Chic Unbreakable Cups That Even The Kids Can Use
If your kids are always reaching for your fancy cups, now you can let them. These popular drinking cups look like real glass but are actually made of premium BPA-free acrylic — so even if the kids (or adults) drop them, they won’t break. The vibrant colors and unbreakable construction make them hard to resist but you’ll especially love that they’re easy to care for (aka they’re dishwasher-safe). With six in a set, they’re great for outdoor entertaining, too.
15This Realistic Faux Tulip Bouquet With 17,000 Perfect Ratings
Fresh flowers are a simple way to beautify your home but replacing them every week adds up quickly, making this popular faux tulip bouquet a wallet-friendly alternative. The petals and leaves were designed to look just like real tulips, including their natural colors and textures. As one shopper raved, “These exceeded all expectations! They look and feel absolutely real!” Offered in dozens of different colors, it’s a home accent you can’t pass up.
16These Upcycled Kitchen Towels That Look So Good
These are the kinds of kitchen dish towels that you can feel good about purchasing. Made from a blend of natural cotton and upcycled denim, they prevent more textiles from going to the landfill. Oversized and absorbent, and with a high-end look, they’re the only dishtowels you’ll want to reach for. With four in a pack, you’ll be outfitted for a while.
17These Pretty Mixing Bowls With Lids
These gorgeous Cook with Color bowls not only do they look amazing (hello, chic ombre shades), but they’re insanely practical. Use them to mix, serve, and store— they come with snap-on lids. Plus, they nest for easy storage, making them your new go-to for meal prep, leftovers, and beyond.
18These Insulated Draft Stoppers That Are Easy To Install On Doors
Adhere these waterproof draft stoppers to your exterior or interior doors and they keep away unwanted insects, reduce dust and sound pollution inside, and help keep your place cool in the summer and warm in the winter, reducing your electric bill. They can be cut to size and have three layers of insulation for extra security.
19This Wildly Popular Lid Organizer For Tidier Storage
Instead of heaping all your container lids into a messy pile, get this wildly popular lid organizer instead. The sturdy design comes with five dividers that can be configured for your specific lid collection, keeping them upright, tidy, and easy to access. It’s no wonder this kitchen storage “game-changer” has amassed a 4.6-star rating after 38,000 reviews.
20This Broom & Mop Holder For A Less Cluttered Cleaning Closet
If your broom or mop falls out of the closet (and at you) you every time you open the door, then it’s time to upgrade to this organizing storage rack. It has five slots for all your go-to cleaning tools, as well as six hooks for hanging your dusters, cleaning mitts, and more. It also does wonders for organizing equipment in a garden shed or the garage.
21These Magnetic Vent Covers For Better Temperature Control
Offered in an affordable three-pack, these magnetic vent covers are such an easy way to achieve better temperature control in your home. By covering one vent, you can direct warm or cool air to the room(s) where you need it most. The covers are designed to create a complete seal to block air where you don’t need it. Choose from 14 sizes to find just the right fit for your vents.
22This Dish Soap Dispenser That Catches Extra Water From Your Sponge
This ultra-tidy dish soap dispenser has a unique shape that lets you put a sponge right on top. Press down on your sponge to apply the soap to automatically (AKA — speeding up dishes). It also has a hidden tray to catch extra water from the sponge to keep your soap and counter water-free.
23This Budget-Friendly Kitchen Tool For Measuring Pasta
Measure pasta like a pro with this spaghetti measuring tool. It’s made from durable stainless steel so you can bet it will last forever. Each measuring hole allows you to effortlessly measure pasta for one to four servings for perfect portions. The fact that this affordable kitchen tool is dishwasher-safe makes it even more practical.
24A Fancy Faux Throw Blanket Available In So Many Colors
Once you get your hands on this faux throw blanket, you won’t want to get cozy without it ever again. Crafted from a fuzzy microfiber fabric, it has a silky texture that feels so good against the skin. The size and weight make it versatile enough to use for lounging on the couch, afternoon naps in bed, and for all year round. At such a good price and with so many colors to choose from, you might want to choose a few.
25This Funny Kitchen Gadget That’s Actually Super Useful
Don’t let the silly vampire design fool you, this kitchen gadget is actually super useful. When you pop off Gracula’s head, you’ll find it’s a garlic crusher hidden inside. Sharp teeth press, crush, or mince garlic with a simple twisting motion, saving time and preventing your hands from smelling like garlic.
26These Storage Bins That Make Any Space Look Pro Organized
Crafted from nonwoven fabric, these storage bins quickly contain the clutter — and since they’re aesthetically pleasing to boot, they make it look like intentional room decor. They’re equipped with sturdy walls and easy-grab handles for withstanding daily life. As one shopper raved, “Love these so much, I ordered again (and again). They pack flat, are lightweight but sturdy, have handles on both sides and look nice. We use for organizing clothes on shelves in the closet [...]”
27These Terracotta Discs For Keeping Brown Sugar Fresh
These little terracotta sugar-saver discs are every baker’s dream, keeping everything from brown sugar, baked goods, and even dried fruits nice and moist. Just soak and pat dry the discs before inserting them into food storage containers to help promote moisture retention. They can also be used to absorb moisture when used dry — keeping crackers, spices, and more fresh. Consider them the kitchen gadget you never knew you needed.
28These Renter-Friendly Robe Hooks
These wall hooks are removable and easy to reposition; plus, they won’t leave behind any sticky residue or marks, making them an ideal option for renters. But, once they are up, you can count on them staying put thanks to the strong adhesive and suction cup mount design. They can each hold a surprising 15 pounds, perfect for robes, towels, and more. There’s a reason they’re an absolute best-seller on Amazon.
29This Sturdy Stool Made From Bamboo
For such an affordable price tag, this high-quality bamboo stool is a total bargain. Not only does the bamboo construction make it a sustainable and durable option, but it can also be used for multiple purposes. Use it to reach high cabinets, as a stool for kids to help out in the kitchen, or slide the C-shaped cutout side in front of the toilet to use it as a potty stool. It’s the perfect height — 7 inches — for helping with so many tasks.
30These Wildly Popular Velvet Hangers For A Streamlined Closet
If your closet is a mess of mismatched hangers, it’s time to upgrade to these sleek, ultra-popular clothing hangers. Not only will the slim design streamline your closet, but the velvet coating and notches will help keep your clothes from slipping off. Plus, the rounded edges help prevent shoulder bulges. As one shopper raved, “These are the best hangers [.] your clothes don’t slide off. They’re very well-made and stylish in the closet.”
31This Wireless Doorbell Kit With 52 Chime Options
This wireless doorbell has 52 unique chime options and four adjustable volume levels so you can customize it to your needs. It has a battery life of up to three years and comes in various kit options, including one with two receivers and one doorbell. Plus, it’s weather-resistant and can withstand temperatures from -4 to 140 degrees Fahrenheit — so you’ll never miss a guest or delivery.
32These Fabric Drawer Dividers That Are Impressively Sturdy
These soft fabric dividers are a game-changer for those small clothing pieces that tend to end up in a cluttered pile in a drawer (think: underwear, socks, and more). They’re made of breathable fabric, and they’re even structured enough to use them on top of a shelf or dresser instead of in a drawer.
33These Mini Spatulas For Not Wasting A Single Drop Of Makeup Or Lotion
Get the most out of your cosmetics with this popular two-piece set of makeup spatulas. Think of them as mini versions of the silicone spatulas you use in the kitchen. They even feature flexible, angled tips that allow you to scrape and scoop every last bit of product out of even the narrowest containers and tubes. As one shopper gushed, “Best idea ever. I got so tired of throwing away bottles of expensive lotion with lotion still in the bottom that I could not get out. I can now get every drop of lotion out of the bottle.”
34A Speedy-To-Setup Outlet Extender That *Barely* Takes Up Space
This outlet extender packs in six classic outlets, two USBs, a USB C, and an ultra-clever shelf on top — all while looking shockingly sleek on the wall. The shelf is handy for all kinds of devices, but it’s also removable if you need this extender to be more low-profile. It also has surge protection and is super speedy to clip into an outlet.
35This Reusable Roller That Will Pick Up All The Pet Hair
Got a cat or dog that leaves a trail of fur wherever they go? The Chom Chom roller has achieved cult status among pet owners for its ability to lift shed hair off furniture, bedding, and clothes with ease — and without any single-use adhesive tape. All the hair collects in a chamber that’s easy to empty out in between uses.
36This All-In-One Veggie Chopper & Storage Container That Streamlines Meal Prep
Ever wish you could snap your fingers and have meal prep or post cooking cleanup magically completed for you? Well, this vegetable chopper isn’t exactly magic, but it does help speed things up significantly. It comes with interchangeable blades made of sharp stainless steel so you can get a variety of cut styles by simply pressing down on the lever. Your diced veggies, herbs, or even nuts will then be collected in the storage bin below — no additional cleanup necessary.
37This Sleek Looking Plastic Bag Holder You Can Mount Almost Anywhere
Bring some order (and modern aesthetics) to the dreaded bag of plastic bags with this handy dispenser. With sleek stainless steel material, it comes in six finishes that look so nice, you won’t feel like you need to hide it out of sight. And it comes with screws so you can mount it to a wall, to the inside of a closet door, or even in a cabinet, so plastic bags will be easy to store and just as easy to grab.
38These Hat Racks For Your Baseball Cap Collection
If you love spending time outdoors, you probably also have a collection of hats somewhere waiting to be organized. Enter these wall-mount baseball cap hat racks. There are two 6-inch rods in the order and each can hold up to 15 hats for maximum storage. Made from strong stainless steel, installation is easy, too — drill or use the included adhesives.
39This Backlit Night-Light With A Dusk-To-Dawn Sensor
The beauty of this night-light isn’t just how good it looks plugged into the wall — it also has a backlit design with a warm auburn temperature that’s super easy on the eyes if you get up in the middle of the night. It has a dusk-to-dawn sensor, automatically turning on when you need it and off when you don’t, and a motion sensor with a range of around 16 feet.
40A 2-Pack Of Pant Hangers That Extend Your Closet Space
If your closet is hard to navigate, consider these tiered pant hangers that save so much space. Each hanger can hold up to six garments — whether that’s trousers, leggings, or even scarves. They can be hung vertically or horizontally for maximum versatility. Plus, the rubber sleeves keep things securely in place so you don’t end up with clothes on the floor.
41These Money-Saving Reusable Food Storage Bags
Ditch the one-time-use plastics and get this set of reusable food storage bags instead. Not only is an option that’s better for the planet, but it’s also better for your wallet. The set includes 20 bags in a variety of sizes — snack, gallon, and sandwich — that are BPA-free, leak-proof, and endlessly reusable. For cleanup, simply give a quick rinse with a bottle brush and air dry.
42This Set Of Organizing Bins For Corralling Drawer Clutter
Whether your makeup arsenal or junk drawer needs corralling, this 25-piece set of organizing bins is up for the task. Offered in four different sizes, the plastic containers can be configured exactly to your space, for expertly organized drawers. “As someone who hates messes in the drawers, these have been a lifesaver,” one shopper raved.
43This Smart Label Maker With A Free App To Customize Your Template
Speed up the home organizing process with this smart label maker that fits in the palm of your hand. Just download the free app, design your labels — choosing from a selection of text options, emojis, templates, and more — and then print using wireless Bluetooth technology. The rechargeable battery lasts up to one month on a single charge so you can label until your heart’s content.
44This Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet That’s Triple Treated
Whether it’s for your kitchen or a camping trip, this cast iron skillet is a must-have for easy and long-lasting cookware. It’s triple treated, meaning it has a smooth polish that won’t leave a greasy feel, a super-seasoned layer for nonstick qualities, and a second super seasoned layer for extra durability. A cast iron skillet this good can stay in your family for generations.
45This Sleek Insulated Tumbler With A Straw Lid
Sip in style with this sleek Simple Modern tumbler. Made of dishwasher-safe stainless steel with an easy-grip handle and easy-sip straw, it’s an everyday hydration must. The 40-ounce size is perfect for all-day adventures, and the double vacuum insulation promises to keep your drink cold for up to 24 hours. Shoppers rave about the quality, giving it a near-perfect 4.8-star rating after 35,000 reviews.
46This Magnetic Paper Towel Holder That Saves Space
If you’re short on space in your kitchen or RV, an easy way to make more room on the counter is by storing your paper towel roll on something like this magnetic holder. With a super-strong magnet pad, it can mount to your refrigerator or other metal appliances to stay accessible but out of the way. You’ll love that it doesn’t require any drilling but still stays solidly in place.
47This Stealth Toilet Brush & Holder That Looks So Modern
Elevate your bathroom aesthetic with this sleek toilet brush and holder set. The holder simply adheres to the wall for a drill-free mount, keeping the ergonomic brush out of sight but within easy reach. The brush head is angular for reaching every crevice, and the handle is 14.6-inches long so you can keep your distance from the bowl. Shoppers rave about the chic design, with one reviewer noting, “the design is very modern, organic and nice.”
48These Under-Sink Organizers With Sliding Drawers
If your under-sink area is a cluttered mess of products, this organizer is an easy way to tidy it up. It features two shelves that slide out so you can easily access all your cleaning supplies and everything else you keep under your sink. They even have adjustable hooks to hang dish-washing gloves and more.
49This Can Organizer For Your Fridge With A Handy Dispensing Design
You can maximize your fridge space while storing a plentiful supply of your favorite sodas and seltzers with this clear can organizer. Sold in a pack of two, it can hold up to nine standard cans or 14 slim cans, and each one has a handle cutout so you can move it around more easily. And, as it empties out, it’s designed to make the remaining cans roll toward the front so you don’t have to reach into the back of the fridge.
50This Aesthetic Cable Management Box
Rein in the cord clutter with this chic cable management box. Measuring nearly 13 inches long, it has room to store up to 10 cords, and there’s even room for a power strip. It’s offered in two colorways to suit your space, and it promises to absolutely transform a cluttered desk or nightstand by keeping your tangled mess of cables out of sight.
51This Handy Organizer That Provides Battery Storage & Testing All In One
With this organizer, not only will you always have a place to keep any size battery, but you’ll also have an easy way to make sure it still has power left. For an ultra-affordable price, this handy contraption holds 110 batteries in total, with designated spots for all the most common types. And it has a built-in tester, so you can make sure you’re only storing batteries that will actually work. Your junk drawer will thank you.
52This Hole Repair Putty With A Built In Applicator & Sanding Tool
If you have small holes around your home that you’ve been meaning to get to, now’s your chance — this repair putty has everything you need for a quick and easy fix. The spackling compound resists shrinking, cracking, and sagging. Plus the back of the tube has a built-in applicator tool and the top can be used to sand it all down.
53Some Spacious Rope Bins For Chic Storage
If you have blankets, toys, or other living room clutter to contend with, you need these chic storage bins. They’re crafted from cotton rope for a sturdy build, and the spacious design is even large enough to double as a clothing hamper (the side handles make for easy lifting). With two in a set, you can tidy up in no time.
54This Expandable Rack That Will Hold All Your Pots, Pans, & Lids
Forget about the heavy stack of pots and pans that is impossible to dig through. This handy rack stores all your cooking vessels vertically, so they’re easy to access whenever you need them. Made out of sturdy iron, the rack can be adjusted in length from 12 to 23.2 inches, and the positioning of the wire shelves can also be customized to fit whatever you need to store.
55These Plastic Organizing Bins With 5 Pre-Divided Sections
Get your pantry in order with these clear plastic organizing bins. Available in sets of two or four, each piece comes pre-divided into five sections, perfect for organizing your protein bars and bags of snacks in the pantry, or your fruits and veggies in the fridge. They have built-in side handles to make grabbing and moving easy, and they’re clear so you can see what’s inside at a glance.
56This Stainless Steel Refrigerator Deodorizer That Lasts Up To 10 Years
This compact deodorizer uses decomposition technology to eliminate harmful gasses in your fridge, thus removing odors at the source. It’s made of super durable stainless steel and can last up to 10 years before you need to replace it. It even works in the freezer or in your gym bag, drawers, closets, garage, and more.
57A Wedge Pillow That Fills The Bed & Headboard Gap
You know that gap between your bed and the headboard that seems to want to eat your pillow? This wedge pillow fills it. It also props your other pillows up, making it more comfortable to sit in bed. It’s available in a range of heights and widths and features pockets for your phone or remote control.
58This Cushioned Anti-Fatigue Mat That’s Waterproof
Waterproof and stain-resistant, this mat is great if you need some extra knee, back, hip, or foot support while you’re doing the dishes, working at a standing desk, or cooking over the stove. The memory foam core provides ample support for those times when you’re on your feet for extended periods. And it comes in a assortment of sizes and colors.
59This Handy Screen Repair Tape With A Durable, 3-Layer Structure
With this mesh tape, you no longer have to replace the entire screen if there’s a hole, cut, or scrape in it. It’s made of strong fiberglass mesh with an adhesive layer, and you can cut it to size to instantly patch up your window or door screens so they look good as new. Plus it’s resistant to both high and low temperatures for a super long-lasting fix.
60This Double-Sided Carpet Tape That Keeps Rugs In Place
Rugs that curl or slide around are a major tripping hazard — not to mention an eyesore — but you can fix it quickly with this carpet tape. With a double-sided adhesive design, it’s easy to install; all you have to do is apply one side to the floor and the other side to the bottom of the rug. It can be cut to size to get the perfect fit.
61A Countertop Holder For All Your Makeup
Make better sense of your cosmetics collection with this countertop makeup organizer. It has multiple compartments that let you sort like items, as well as three drawers for compacts or things you don’t want on display. It comes in neutral like white and black, as well as soft shades like sage and sky blue.
