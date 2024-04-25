Shopping
60 New, Popular Things On Amazon That Make Your Home So Much Better For Under $35
These goodies are flying off the virtual shelves
. Updated: just now Originally Published: April 25, 2024
Upgrading your home life can be as simple as incorporating a few time-, money-, and sanity-saving items — like the 60 new and popular ones on Amazon you’ll find on this list. And by popular, I mean thousands of glowing reviews, all with prices that won’t break the bank. From kitchen gadgets to organizational options, shop them all now for delivery right to your front door. Your space will look vastly improved in a flash, and with everything priced under $35, you won’t be draining your wallet.
01 This Overflow Drain Cover For Better Baths
For some annoying reason, overflow drains tend to be installed too low — which means five minutes into your bath, nearly half the water is gone. This innovative — and seriously cute — silicone
drain cover takes care of that problem. Just pop it over overflow (or bottom) drains to stop water from seeping away. Eight tentacles (aka suction cups) keep it securely in place while the top hole helps prevent flooding. 02 This Comprehensive Shower Caddy Set With Glowing Reviews
With over 14,000 five-star ratings, there’s no denying that this is the ultimate
shower caddy set. It includes five pieces to hold everything from jumbo shampoo bottles to loofahs and razors, and it’s made from high-quality stainless steel that’s both rust- and scratch-proof. Installation is so easy with the included adhesives that can hold 40 pounds, all without any drilling. 03 These Color-Changing Night Lights For Every Room In House
Over 3,000 shoppers gave these
night lights a five-star shout-out. Things to love include their low price (two for only $10), minimalist design, eight color mode options, and a built-in dusk-to-dawn sensor. And energy-efficient LED light technology means these night lights will last for years to come (over 30,000 working hours). As one shopper gushed, “I love how responsive they are to light and dark and that they don’t block the other outlet from use. And the vintage nod/craftsman style fits my home perfectly.” 04 These Chic Unbreakable Cups That Even The Kids Can Use
If your kids are always reaching for your fancy cups, now you can let them. These popular drinking cups look like real glass but are actually made of premium BPA-free acrylic — so even if the kids (or adults) drop them, they won’t break. The vibrant colors and unbreakable construction make them hard to resist but you’ll especially love that they’re easy to care for (aka they’re dishwasher-safe). With six in a set, they’re great for outdoor entertaining, too.
05 These Ultra-Soft Aloe-Infused Sheets
What makes these
sheets so soft? Aloe vera. That’s right, these luxury microfiber sheets are infused with all-natural aloe vera, improving their softness and promoting skin hydration. For a shockingly reasonable price, you can bet on getting the comfiest sleep yet. The set includes two pillowcases, a flat sheet, and an extra deep fitted sheet designed to fit most mattress sizes. Available sizes: Twin — California King 06 This Realistic Faux Tulip Bouquet With 17,000 Perfect Ratings
Fresh flowers are a simple way to beautify your home but replacing them every week adds up quickly, making this popular faux
tulip bouquet a wallet-friendly alternative. The petals and leaves were designed to look just like real tulips, including their natural colors and textures. As one shopper raved, “These exceeded all expectations! They look and feel absolutely real!” Offered in dozens of different colors, it’s a home accent you can’t pass up. 07 These Affordable Food Storage Containers With Easy-Open Lids
This set of
food storage containers includes 14 pieces for a total steal — especially considering they’re made of high-quality, BPA-free plastic that can withstand the dishwasher, freezer, and microwave. The airtight lids feature a four-sided locking system that is easy to open, yet promises not to leak. 08 This Stackable, Foldable Set Of Storage Baskets
These
storage baskets are foldable, stackable, and slide out for easy access. They are made from heavy-duty plastic and feature a locking design, making them a durable and secure option for use in kitchens, bathrooms, closets, the garage, and more. When not in use, collapse them for compact storage. Choose from a variety of pack sizes, from the featured four-pack to a comprehensive six-pack. 09 These Stackable Ice Cube Trays With A Handy Storage Bin
If you’re an ice snob, you’re going to love these stackable
ice trays. With two flexible trays in a set, each one makes 32 perfectly sized ice cubes that are a breeze to pop out — right into the included storage container with a lid. No wonder this kitchen tool has become a popular option on Amazon. 10 This Set Of Best-Selling Satin Pillowcases
Pamper yourself with this best-selling two-piece set of satin
pillowcases. Crafted from a silky, vegan-friendly fabric, these pillowcases help protect from friction and dehydration, for healthier hair and skin. Plus, reviewers say they have a cooling effect that feels especially good on warm nights. Available sizes: 5 Available colors: 36 11 These Multi-Function Adhesive Hooks For Hanging So Many Things
These budget-friendly
wall hooks are meant for hanging everything (almost, anyway). The flexible yet sturdy silicone material and four-prong design make them versatile enough to accommodate and grip everything from toothbrushes to razors to key rings, charging cables, and more. No tools are needed to install these adhesive hooks so you can start using them right away. 12 This Stylish Charging Lamp For Any Room In The House
This wallet-friendly
lamp features a minimalist look and multiple functions, making it perfect for use in any room of your home. Use it as a lamp, night light (it’s dimmable), and wireless cell phone charger. The touch control design is so easy to use that you might want to pick one up for your kid’s room, too. It’s offered in two sleek silhouettes. 13 This Small But Mighty Electric Scrubber Brush For Grout & More
If you’re still using old toothbrushes to scrub your grout, it’s probably time to upgrade to a tool that’s made for the job — like this highly rated electric
scrubber brush. It’s as intuitive to hold as an electric toothbrush (complete with nonslip grips) but has exponentially more cleaning power thanks to an oscillating brush head that scrubs 60 times per second. With nearly 20,000 glowing reviews to date, it’s a fan favorite for a reason. 14 These Upcycled Kitchen Towels That Look So Good
These are the kinds of kitchen
dish towels that you can feel good about purchasing. Made from a blend of natural cotton and upcycled denim, they prevent more textiles from going to the landfill. Oversized and absorbent, and with a high-end look, they’re the only dishtowels you’ll want to reach for. With four in a pack, you’ll be outfitted for a while. 15 These Classic Floral Mixing Bowls With Lids
If you can’t get enough of Dutch Delftware, now you can get the same feel in a versatile and, better yet, unbreakable version. This set of melamine
mixing bowls features a beautiful blue floral pattern. Tight-fitting lids, non-slip rubber bases, and a nesting design add to their everyday practicality. Shoppers can’t get enough of them — just check out the 4.8-star rating after nearly 2,000 reviews. 16 These Biodegradable Dish Cloths With Ocean Vibes
If the calming ocean patterns aren’t enough to make you hit
Add to Cart, you’re sure to be wowed by how much money you’ll save using these reusable dishcloths. With six dishcloths in a set, each hefty cloth replaces an average of 17 rolls of paper towels and is safe to use on a variety of surfaces, from tile to wood. And when you’re done with them, you can feel good about composting them since they’re 100% biodegradable. 17 This Sleek Mug Warmer For Your Morning Cup Of Joe
Instead of microwaving your morning brew 10 times before the clock even strikes noon, get this electric
mug warmer instead. It looks so modern, blending in seamlessly with counter- and desktops, but the best part is that it keeps beverages at ideal sipping temperatures all day. If you do forget to switch it off, don’t worry, it has a convenient auto-shut-off for added safety. 18 These Elevated Glass Soap Dispensers With A Vintage Feel
These highly rated
soap dispensers will add an instant upscale look to your kitchen and bathroom counters. They’re made from amber glass with a vintage vibe and include high-performance pumps that are both rust- and corrosion-resistant. Peel and stick on the included stylized labels for easy identification of liquids. 19 These Fancy Floral Ice Molds
Prepare to feel fancy. This rose
ice mold makes (you guessed it), four rose-shaped ice cubes — and big ones at that. And because they’re so gigantic, they melt slower, diluting drinks less quickly than smaller ice cubes do. Made of flexible silicone, the ice cube tray is easy to release, and the included lid makes filling and storing a breeze, too. 20 This Dish Soap Dispenser That Catches Extra Water From Your Sponge
This ultra-tidy
dish soap dispenser has a unique shape that lets you put a sponge right on top. Press down on your sponge to apply the soap to automatically (AKA — speeding up dishes). It also has a hidden tray to catch extra water from the sponge to keep your soap and counter water-free. 21 These Affordable Under-Bed Storage Organizers
These budget-friendly
storage organizer bags are the ideal size for storing your seasonal clothes and more in tight spaces — like under the bed or on closet shelves. With two spacious bags in a set, you’ll be able to pack away all the clutter for more pristine spaces. The bags are made from a lightweight, breathable material that’s rip-resistant, and the clear plastic covers zip closed to keep items free from dust but within easy view. 22 This Budget-Friendly Kitchen Tool For Measuring Pasta
Measure pasta like a pro with this
spaghetti measuring tool. It’s made from durable stainless steel so you can bet it will last forever. Each measuring hole allows you to effortlessly measure pasta for one to four servings for perfect portions. The fact that this affordable kitchen tool is dishwasher-safe makes it even more practical. 23 A Fancy Faux Throw Blanket Available In So Many Colors
Once you get your hands on this faux throw
blanket, you won’t want to get cozy without it ever again. Crafted from a fuzzy microfiber fabric, it has a silky texture that feels so good against the skin. The size and weight make it versatile enough to use for lounging on the couch, afternoon naps in bed, and for all year round. At such a good price and with so many colors to choose from, you might want to choose a few. Available sizes: 3 Available colors: 18 24 This Funny Kitchen Gadget That’s Actually Super Useful
Don’t let the silly vampire design fool you, this kitchen gadget is actually super useful. When you pop off
Gracula’s head, you’ll find it’s a garlic crusher hidden inside. Sharp teeth press, crush, or mince garlic with a simple twisting motion, saving time and preventing your hands from smelling like garlic. 25 This Practical Tiered Organizer That Wrangles It All
The L-shaped design of this tiered
organizer makes it ideal for everything from under-sink storage to keeping your spices and condiments within easy view and reach. Plus, the bottom tier slides out for even easier access. It’s made of durable, rust-proof stainless steel and comes with suction cups to keep it firmly in place. No wonder so many shoppers are raving about it — just check out those 3,000+ perfect five-star ratings. 26 This Giftable Grater That Looks Like A Sword
This cheese
grater looks like a mini sword, hence its fitting name: Gratiator. It grates cheese, ginger, garlic, and more like a champ with its ultra-sharp stainless steel design. Plus, it makes for a great gift for cooks or anyone with a cheeky sense of humor. Plus, it’s dishwasher-safe and shopper-approved. One reviewer raved, “Cute design, easy to use easy to clean. It makes it easy for my kid to help me cook. Really easy to [...] place over a bowl and shredd.” 27 These Terracotta Discs For Keeping Brown Sugar Fresh
These little terracotta
sugar-saver discs are every baker’s dream, keeping everything from brown sugar, baked goods, and even dried fruits nice and moist. Just soak and pat dry the discs before inserting them into food storage containers to help promote moisture retention. They can also be used to absorb moisture when used dry — keeping crackers, spices, and more fresh. Consider them the kitchen gadget you never knew you needed. 28 These Renter-Friendly Robe Hooks
These
wall hooks are removable and easy to reposition; plus, they won’t leave behind any sticky residue or marks, making them an ideal option for renters. But, once they are up, you can count on them staying put thanks to the strong adhesive and suction cup mount design. They can each hold a surprising 15 pounds, perfect for robes, towels, and more. There’s a reason they’re an absolute best-seller on Amazon. 29 This Sturdy Stool Made From Bamboo
For such an affordable price tag, this high-quality bamboo
stool is a total bargain. Not only does the bamboo construction make it a sustainable and durable option, but it can also be used for multiple purposes. Use it to reach high cabinets, as a stool for kids to help out in the kitchen, or slide the C-shaped cutout side in front of the toilet to use it as a potty stool. It’s the perfect height — nearly 7 inches — for helping with so many tasks. 30 These Wildly Popular Velvet Hangers For A Streamlined Closet
If your closet is a mess of mismatched hangers, it’s time to upgrade to these sleek, ultra-popular
clothing hangers. Not only will the slim design streamline your closet, but the velvet coating and notches will help keep your clothes from slipping off. Plus, the rounded edges help prevent shoulder bulges. As one shopper raved, “These are the best hangers [.] your clothes don’t slide off. They’re very well-made and stylish in the closet.” 31 These Crevice-Cleaning Brushes For Dust-Free Window Tracks
Cleaning narrow spaces just got easier with this three-pack of
crevice-cleaning tools. The narrow design fits effortlessly into window tracks, fan blades, and other tight spaces, while the durable bristles sweep and scrub away dust, grime, and more. Plus, the ergonomic, slip-resistant handles make them extra comfortable and easy to hold so you can tackle every mess. 32 These Fabric Drawer Dividers That Are Impressively Sturdy
These soft fabric
dividers are a game-changer for those small clothing pieces that tend to end up in a cluttered pile in a drawer (think: underwear, socks, and more). They’re made of breathable fabric, and they’re even structured enough to use them on top of a shelf or dresser instead of in a drawer. 33 These Scratch-Resistant Dispensers For Ultra-Fresh Snacks
These
food dispensers look way sleeker than cardboard boxes in the pantry or on the counter, and they cleverly dispense the perfect amount of snacks. They also keep everything fresh for up to 45 days, and their scratch-resistant and shatterproof design keeps them looking nice on the counter. 34 These Mini Spatulas For Not Wasting A Single Drop Of Makeup Or Lotion
Get the most out of your cosmetics with this popular two-piece set of
makeup spatulas. Think of them as mini versions of the silicone spatulas you use in the kitchen. They even feature flexible, angled tips that allow you to scrape and scoop every last bit of product out of even the narrowest containers and tubes. As one shopper gushed, “Best idea ever. I got so tired of throwing away bottles of expensive lotion with lotion still in the bottom that I could not get out. I can now get every drop of lotion out of the bottle.” 35 The Long Electric Lighter Perfect For Candles
This is the only
lighter you’ll ever need again. Unlike traditional butane-fueled versions, this lighter is 100% electrically powered — which means it’s wind- and splash-proof and rechargeable so you can use it over and over again. Just charge it back up with the included USB-C cable. The extended lighter length keeps hands away from the heat, making lighting candles and hard-to-reach objects easier. 36 A Speedy-To-Setup Outlet Extender That *Barely* Takes Up Space
This
outlet extender packs in six classic outlets, two USBs, a USB C, and an ultra-clever shelf on top — all while looking shockingly sleek on the wall. The shelf is handy for all kinds of devices, but it’s also removable if you need this extender to be more low-profile. It also has surge protection and is super speedy to clip into an outlet. 37 This Nonslip Bathtub Mat That Feels Like A Giant Loofah
Whether you want to minimize the chance of slipping in your tub or shower or you’re looking to make the experience more spa-like,
this bathmat has you covered. It has a grippy bottom to stay in place without suction cups, and the surface feels like one big loofah that gently exfoliates your feet. Rinse and hang the mat when it needs a refresh, and it’ll be dry in no time. Available sizes: 5 Available colors: 4 38 This Reusable Roller That Will Pick Up All The Pet Hair
Got a cat or dog that leaves a trail of fur wherever they go? The
Chom Chom roller has achieved cult status among pet owners for its ability to lift shed hair off furniture, bedding, and clothes with ease — and without any single-use adhesive tape. All the hair collects in a chamber that’s easy to empty out in between uses. 39 This All-In-One Veggie Chopper & Storage Container That Streamlines Meal Prep
Ever wish you could snap your fingers and have meal prep or post cooking cleanup magically completed for you? Well, this
vegetable chopper isn’t exactly magic, but it does help speed things up significantly. It comes with interchangeable blades made of sharp stainless steel so you can get a variety of cut styles by simply pressing down on the lever. Your diced veggies, herbs, or even nuts will then be collected in the storage bin below — no additional cleanup necessary. 40 This Sleek Looking Plastic Bag Holder You Can Mount Almost Anywhere
Bring some order (and modern aesthetics) to the dreaded bag of plastic bags with this
handy dispenser. With sleek stainless steel material, it comes in six finishes that look so nice, you won’t feel like you need to hide it out of sight. And it comes with screws so you can mount it to a wall, to the inside of a closet door, or even in a cabinet, so plastic bags will be easy to store and just as easy to grab. 41 These Hat Racks For Your Baseball Cap Collection
If you love spending time outdoors, you probably also have a collection of hats somewhere waiting to be organized. Enter these wall-mount baseball cap
hat racks. There are two 6-inch rods in the order and each can hold up to 15 hats for maximum storage. Made from strong stainless steel, installation is easy, too — drill or use the included adhesives. 42 This Multi-Sided Power Strip That Ensures You Always Have A Plug For Everything
Available outlets don’t need to be a limited resource in your home — at least, not if you have this quirky
power strip. It has a geometric design to fit more ports, offering three grounded inputs, one USB-C input, and two USB-A inputs. Plus, it comes in additional designs to fit your electronic needs. 43 An Attractive Set Of Cooking Utensils With Rustic Wooden Handles
Replace (or fortify) your cooking utensils all in one go with this
attractive set. Each of the utensils features a heat-resistant silicone head and a smooth wooden handle, and the set comes in your choice of five or eight pieces, so you’ll have everything you need. 44 These Money-Saving Reusable Food Storage Bags
Ditch the one-time-use plastics and get this set of reusable
food storage bags instead. Not only is an option that’s better for the planet, but it’s also better for your wallet. The set includes 20 bags in a variety of sizes — snack, gallon, and sandwich — that are BPA-free, leak-proof, and endlessly reusable. For cleanup, simply give a quick rinse with a bottle brush and air dry. 45 This Handy Tool That Pulls Up Weeds With Ease
If weeds are stealing the show in your yard or garden, this
handy tool will make it so much easier to reclaim your space. The weeder has a long bamboo handle for a comfortable grip and a four-claw head with a foot petal, so you can lift weeds out from their roots without having to bend down. 46 This Smart Label Maker With A Free App To Customize Your Template
Speed up the home organizing process with this smart
label maker that fits in the palm of your hand. Just download the free app, design your labels — choosing from a selection of text options, emojis, templates, and more — and then print using wireless Bluetooth technology. The rechargeable battery lasts up to one month on a single charge so you can label until your heart’s content. 47 This Space-Saving Sliding Measuring Spoon
If you’re low on space or just love the idea of a one-and-done kitchen gadget, this adjustable
measuring spoon will wow you. Made of durable and dishwasher-safe stainless steel, this measuring spoon features a silicone slide top with precise measurement lines ranging from a half teaspoon to one tablespoon. Shoppers are going wild over it, earning it more than 2,000 perfect ratings. 48 This Slim Pitcher Made Of Tritan Plastic That’s Virtually Unbreakable
With this
durable pitcher, you can keep the drinks flowing at your backyard gatherings — or just ensure your favorite DIY beverages are always stocked in your fridge. It’s made of tough Tritan plastic that’s designed to be break-resistant, so you don’t need to be afraid to bring it outside. And the slim design makes it easier to fit in your fridge. 49 This Pour-Over Coffee Maker With A Reusable Stainless Steel Filter
With this
pour-over coffee maker from Coffee Gator, you’ll be able to make a perfect batch of your favorite roast in just minutes. The glass carafe comes in a 27-ounce size with convenient measurements etched along the side (though it’s also available in two smaller sizes, including one without measurements). And the reusable stainless steel mesh filter means you don’t need to stock up on any pricey paper filters. 50 This Easy-To-Use Indoor Plant Light
Whether you’re growing an indoor herb garden or just want to keep your plants alive with minimal effort, this indoor
plant light will help. The full spectrum LED lights emit wavelengths that promote healthy growth and run on a convenient automatic on/off timer, which means you can set and forget it while ensuring your plants remain healthy and beautiful. The adjustable height means you’ll be able to use it on a range of house plant sizes. 51 This Adjustable Stand Made Especially For Storing Plastic Baggies, Plastic Wrap, & Foil
A special
storage stand just for your wraps, tin foil, and sandwich bags? Not only does such a thing exist, but it’s already won over 17,000 fans on Amazon. This stand has a vertical design with a built-in handle that makes it easy to move around, if needed. And the eight wire holders are adjustable, so you can customize it to whatever size boxes you need it to hold. 52 These Shelf Organizers With A Tiered, Space-Saving Design
If your closet or under-sink area is a cluttered mess of products, this
tiered organizer is an easy way to tidy it up. It features two plastic bins that slide out or can be removed entirely for quick access. Each bin comes with removable dividers so you can introduce even more organization if you need it. 53 This Can Organizer For Your Fridge With A Handy, Dispensing Design
You can maximize your fridge space while storing a plentiful supply of your favorite sodas and seltzers with this clear
can organizer. It can hold up to nine standard cans or 14 slim cans, and each one has a handle cutout so you can move it around more easily. And, as it empties out, it’s designed to make the remaining cans roll toward the front so you don’t have to reach into the back of the fridge. 54 These Fan-Favorite Smart Plugs With A Compact Design
With two in a pack, these smart
outlet plugs feature a clever compact shape so you can stack them in the same outlet. They have power buttons on the sides and can even be controlled with the convenient and free Kasa app. Plus, timer options allow for easy schedule setup to sync with your daily lighting needs. No wonder they’re a fan favorite on Amazon, with thousands of rave reviews. 55 This Handy Organizer That Provides Battery Storage & Testing All In One
With
this organizer, not only will you always have a place to keep any size battery, but you’ll also have an easy way to make sure it still has power left. Dubbed “The Battery Organizer,” this handy contraption holds 93 batteries in total, with designated spots for all the most common types. And it has a built-in tester, so you can make sure you’re only storing batteries that will actually work. 56 This Sleek, Ceramic Holder That Will Fit All Your Cooking Utensils
Give your ladles, spatulas, and tongs a pretty and convenient place to rest with this
utensil holder. Made of ceramic, it has a minimalist white design that goes well on any countertop. And it comes in two sizes so you can get just the right amount of storage space. 57 A Clip-On Light That Can Brighten Things Up By Your Bedside
If the lighting at your bedside could use a little extra oomph, this
clip-on light will brighten things up. Designed to clip right onto a headboard, it has a flexible gooseneck to give you just the right angle. And you can toggle between three colors and five brightness settings for just the right amount of illumination. 58 This Expandable Rack That Will Hold All Your Pots, Pans, & Lids
Forget about the heavy stack of pots and pans that is impossible to dig through. This
handy rack stores all your cooking vessels vertically, so they’re easy to access whenever you need them. Made out of sturdy iron, the rack can be adjusted in length from 12 to 23.2 inches, and the positioning of the wire shelves can also be customized to fit whatever you need to store. 59 This Steam Cleaner That Requires No Chemicals
Some messes need more than paper towels to clean them up — like greasy stovetops, grimy grout, and stained upholstery. That’s where this handheld
steam cleaner comes in. It requires no harsh chemicals (just water) to tackle even the dirtiest jobs. With nine attachments included, there’s a precise tool for small to large jobs, and even one for steaming wrinkles out of your clothes. 60 This Simple-But-Chic Woven Basket That Keeps Clutter Out Of Sight
One of the secret weapons of people whose homes always look tidy? A well-placed basket like
this one to contain any potential clutter. This basket has a pretty woven design and a large construction, with two side handles that makes it simple to take from room to room, and it’s perfect for everything from laundry, to blankets, and even shoes.
