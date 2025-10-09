Not Sure Which Primer You Need? e.l.f. Has One For Every Finish

Makeup primer seems straightforward enough: Apply it before your foundation to help it go on smoothly and last longer. Easy enough, right? But not all primers are created equal. e.l.f.’s Power Grip Primers stand out for their extra-sticky texture, which allows them to lock in makeup until you decide to wash it off. In other words, your look stays on point whether you’re wrangling a toddler or prepping for a big meeting.

But Power Grip doesn’t just stop at a stronger-than-strong grip. Instead of offering a one-size-fits-all formulation and calling it a day, the lineup has primers in dewy, mattifying, and radiant finishes, so you can choose the one that works best for both your skin concerns and the vibe you’re going for. Need a satiny look, stat? Easy. Looking for all-day oil control? e.l.f.’s got you covered. The Power Grip fam makes it easy to get the long-lasting makeup look you want, no compromises necessary. (If only this were the case for…everything else.) With that, here’s how to choose the right makeup primer to get the final look you want.

The Goal: A Dewy Sheen

If you're relying on primer to keep your makeup on point through daycare drop-off, a big presentation, a work lunch, and then daycare pick-up, then it's got to work as hard as you do. And that's pretty much what e.l.f.'s bestselling Power Grip Primer does as soon as you smooth it on. The sticky formula is super-grippy, guaranteeing long-lasting wear that can keep up with your day. And since the green gel is translucent on skin, it works for every skin tone and base preference, whether you're going with a sheer skin tint or full-coverage foundation.

But the best part is its perfectly dewy finish. The Power Grip Primer is infused with glycerin (to draw water into skin), rosemary leaf water, and peppermint leaf water to boost hydration and leave skin gleaming and fresh, but not greasy—kind of like your own skin after eight hours of sleep and a solo vacation. (That also makes it essential for those dealing with dryness.) You won't want to go without it, which is why it also comes in a jumbo size with roughly triple the amount—so you can wear it all day, every day.

The Goal: Multidimensional Matte

If you have naturally oily skin, consider makeup primer non-negotiable: Those oils, while great for extra moisture, can encourage makeup to slide off skin, leaving your complexion looking more slick than soft-focused by midday. Enter e.l.f.’s Power Grip Matte Primer. Like all of e.l.f.'s primers, it's incredibly sticky to help your foundation stay put. But it's also bolstered with a lemon myrtle blend that helps prevent skin from getting shiny throughout the day—and instead leaves it with a velvety-matte finish for hours, even in your T-zone. Unlike some mattifying formulas, though, it doesn't flatten your skin or facial structure. It simply leaves skin perfectly balanced.

The Goal: Lit-From-Within Glow

Dealing with dullness or dark spots—or just looking for extra radiance? e.l.f.'s Power Grip Primer + 4% Niacinamide delivers brighter, more even skin, as well as the long-wear stickiness and smoothing benefits that are a given with the Power Grip lineup. The real magic, though, is in the addition of 4% niacinamide, that do-it-all active ingredient that helps fade discoloration and boost radiance. Because of that, the pink gel (which goes on clear) leaves skin radiant in a matter of minutes—and over time, too.

But if you're going for even more of a glow (glass skin, anyone?) follow your tinted moisturizer or foundation with e.l.f.’s Power Grip Dewy Setting Spray. The bi-phase mist pairs 5% aloe, hyaluronic acid, and squalane with green tea seed oil for an instant hydration boost. The ultra-fine spray doesn't feel sticky or greasy, but instead imparts a luminous look—and, like every Power Grip formula, keeps your makeup in place that much longer.