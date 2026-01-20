Old Navy Is Launching The Sweetest Winnie The Pooh Sleepwear Collection

I don’t care how old I get or how old my kids get, I will always love anything Winnie the Pooh. The beloved storybook bear was one of my favorite characters growing up, one of my kids’ favorite characters when they were little, and my go-to baby shower gifting theme. Classic, cozy, super nostalgic — you just can’t go wrong with ol’ Pooh Bear. And if your idea of peak comfort includes PJs (of course it does), here’s some news you’re really going to love as much as I do: Scary Mommy can exclusively announce that Old Navy is launching an all-new mommy-and-me Winnie the Pooh sleepwear collection, inspired by the timeless charm of the 100 Acre Wood.

The collection officially drops Jan. 21 on OldNavy.com and in select stores, but we’re giving you a first look so you can go ahead and plan your picks.

Designed for both moms and kids, the Old Navy x Disney’s Winnie the Pooh sleepwear collection brings everyone’s favorite honey-loving friend (and his friends) into everyday moments at home. The timing couldn’t be more perfect, either: 2026 marks the 100th anniversary of Winnie the Pooh!

What’s in the collection?

Old Navy Old Navy Old Navy Old Navy INFO 1/4

Femme Classics

Thinks PJ sets that pair classic silhouettes with a feminine, elevated twist. Poplin meets ruffles meets picot trim meets embroidery. So cute!

Whimsical Scene Prints

I mean, who wouldn’t want to feel like they’re walking through the 100 Acre Wood? Say hello to the bees, partake of a little wildflower honey, wave at Pooh’s lovable pals… yep, take me to 100 Acre Wood, please and thank you (in light of our current timeline, this thought is especially appealing).

Botanical Field Florals

How about some matching family prints that weave Pooh and his pals into soft, romantic florals? The pretty embroidery details here really bring this look to life.

Old Navy Old Navy Old Navy Old Navy INFO 1/4

All-Day PJs

Let’s be real: I’m wearing PJs all day anyway, especially if I don’t have any Zoom meetings. (Even then, it’s likely business up top and super-casual below.) So, absolutely, give me a versatile boxer PJ set that’s just as good for lounging around all day in as it is for actually sleeping.

Accessories, Accessories, Accessories

Making the collection even sweeter? Coordinating accessories for the whole fam: sleep masks, mini totes, newborn slippers, knit caps — even a baby swaddle blanket. Whether you want to go all out at home or go all out with your gifting, this seals the deal.

When can you shop?

While it’s true that good things come to those who wait, it’s also true that waiting for something you’re looking forward to can feel like forever. Fortunately, we don’t have to wait long at all for the Old Navy x Disney’s Winnie the Pooh Sleepwear Collection to drop. It officially launches on Wednesday, Jan. 21. The 48-piece assortment includes styles. for women, men, girls, boys, toddlers, and babies, with prices ranging from $12.99 - $54.99.

So, you’ll obviously have to figure out the perfect pieces for everyone in your household, but let me leave you with a sweet bit of advice from the cozycore bear himself. Regardless of what ends up in your cart, there’s one accessory you can truly never go wrong with once you’re home in your cute and comfy new PJs — and it’s guaranteed to fit everyone: “A hug is always the right size.”