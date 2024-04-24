It was the jeans. That’s what first reeled me in. Hook, line, and sinker. I loved that Old Navy understood that not everyone comfortably fits into the same pair of jeans — and just because one particular style accentuates one body type doesn’t automatically make it the new industry standard.

I loved that Old Navy had so many options: straight, skinny, wide leg, bootcut, boyfriend, flare, and loose. I loved that Old Navy’s jeans were size-inclusive and that you could find your favorite style in a variety of colors, including different shades of denim. But most importantly, I loved that their jeans had stretch and were forgiving, unlike other brands I’ve tried on. Moreover, I love that all of these things also exist in the store’s athleisure line, loungewear, everyday basics, and more.

As a self-proclaimed Old Navy fashionista, 90% of my closet consists of Old Navy gear. I’ve lived in a wide range of climates, my weight has fluctuated over the years, and my fashion style has changed with age, so you can trust me when I say I know which pieces at Old Navy are worth your investment and will outlast dupes at competing brands.

Plus, Old Navy almost always has some sort of sale (you can also find unbeatable deals in the clearance section in-store). Keep reading to shop my Old Navy must-have staples!

1. Extra High-Waisted PowerChill Leggings

I’m hyper-critical about the brands and types of leggings I choose to invest in. Similar to workout leggings, I want everyday black leggings that aren’t see-through and won’t begin to slip or fall when I’m reaching, leaning over, or bending down. They need to move with me. Old Navy leggings do that, plus they’re super breathable and last for years.

2. High-Waisted SleekTech Jogger Pants

Perfect for lounging, running errands, or a brisk walk, these joggers come in a variety of colors. They have a relaxed fit around the hips and the thighs but taper at the ankles. Speaking from experience, just be sure you air dry or else they will shrink in the dryer.

3. 3-Inch Seam High-Waisted PowerSoft Shorts

Old Navy updates its index of workout shorts throughout the year, so be sure to routinely check back for additional fun designs. I also like the retailer’s 5-inch seam shorts; the longer seam can help prevent chafing.

4. High-Waisted PowerSoft 7/8 Leggings

Made with spandex material, the High-Waisted PowerSoft 7/8 Leggings never slip out of place. The pair includes a side pocket and features Go-Dry moisture wicking, making it ideal for working out.

Helpful tip: I’m 5’5, and the 7/8 leggings hit at my ankle (sometimes there’s even extra fabric). If you’re looking for a shorter fit, Old Navy’s capri legging can hit anywhere from mid-calf to right above the ankle, depending on your height.

5. Medium-Support PowerSoft Racerback Sports Bra

You’re going to need a durable bra to go with your workout leggings, and I would suggest none other than Old Navy’s racerback sports bra. As someone who is heavy-chested, I’ve had a lot of trial and error when it comes to sports bras that actually provide support (and last longer than a few months). For years now, I’ve been wearing this sports bra, so you can trust me when I say it’s tried and tested.

6. Medium Support PowerSoft Cross-Strap Sports Bra

For everyday wear, I opt for Old Navy’s medium-support sports bra. I personally prefer cross straps to the classic over-the-shoulder strap because they give me more comfort, support, and functionality.

7. V-Neck Mini Swing Dress

Introducing your new favorite summertime dress, the V-Neck Mini Swing Dress boasts flutter sleeves, a semi-drop-down waist, and pockets. The swing dress falls right above the knee. I highly suggest buying one in every color before they sell out come warmer weather.

8. Mid-Rise Rockstar Super-Skinny Jeans

Jeans are what first got me addicted to Old Navy. The retailer has a plethora of different styles (skinny, straight, boyfriend, flared), colors (black, white, dark jeans, light jeans), and designs (like cuffed or frayed). I like a tighter fit for black jeans, so I typically opt for the Mid-Rise Rockstar Super-Skinny Jeans, which hit right below my belly button.

9. Curvy High-Waisted OG Straight Ankle Jeans

For lighter-wash jeans, I prefer straight jeans. They tend to be a little more forgiving around the hips and thighs and tighter around the calves before opening back up around the ankles. A straight ankle style can go with fitted or loosely fitted tops and a variety of shoes. You can wear them year-round!

10. Sweater-Knit Tank Top

I recently added this sweater tank to my line-up because it pairs with jeans —both black and denim — leather pants, leggings, and trousers. I secretly also love it because I can wear it under a jean jacket or trench coat yet be comfortable in a stuffy bar.

11. Fitted Plush Rib-Knit Turtleneck

Another top I own in a multitude of colors, I wear the Fitted Plush Rib-Knit Turtleneck both as a standalone top and under sweaters for extra warmth. It’s also a great spring staple for when the temperatures might be warm enough to forgo a jacket, but not exactly adequate for a short sleeve.

12. Classic Jean Jacket

Everyone needs a jean jacket! My favorite part about this jacket (which also comes in black and other denim washes) is that it has outside and inside pockets. To avoid shrinking, I highly recommend hanging it to air dry.