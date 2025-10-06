The Best Finds From Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days Sale
Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days is back —and deals rival Black Friday. Whether you're hunting for early holiday gifts, finally replacing that crusty air fryer, or just here for the serotonin hit of a doorstep delivery, this sale is serving up some epic deals. We combed through the chaos (so you don’t have to) and rounded up the actually-worth-it finds—from under-$25 lifesavers to big-ticket items that won’t wreck your budget.
52% Off A Seamless T-Shirt Bra
This bestselling Bali underwire bra delivers light, natural support that feels barely there. The smooth, seamless design disappears under t-shirts and clingy fabrics, while the two-ply back offers extra smoothing and a flexible U-shape for low-back styles. With convertible straps that switch from traditional to crisscross, it’s an easy everyday bra that adapts to your wardrobe.
59% Off A Best-Selling Drugstore Mascara
The lengthening, curling, buildable formula of this mascara has garnered a wild 87,000-plus five star reviews on Amazon. It features a special brush that makes optimal application easy, and it has a lightweight feel on your lashes. It's infused with bamboo extract and fibers to give you plenty of length without worrying about smudges or flaking.
55% Off A Hotel-Quality Sheet Set
This six-piece sheet set has insanely high reviews and delivers softness without the luxury price tag. Made from double-brushed microfiber, the fabric feels silky and breathable, keeping you comfortable year-round. The deep-pocket fitted sheet works with most mattresses, and you’ll get four pillowcases included. If you’re ready to upgrade your bedding on a budget, this set is a solid pick, especially on sale.
40% Off An Extra-Large, Festive-Scented Candle
Just in time for cozy season, these premium wax candles are designed for a clean, even burn and deliver consistent fragrance from start to finish. With up to 150 hours of burn time, it’s a cozy, long-lasting way to fill your space with calm.
50% Off An Amazon Fire Stick 4K
Upgrade movie night with the Fire TV Stick 4K, built for smooth, vibrant streaming with Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and Dolby Atmos support. It’s optimized for 4K TVs, supports Wi-Fi 6 for faster performance, and even lets you stream Xbox games via the cloud—no console needed. With AI-powered search and access to millions of shows and movies, it packs a lot into a small stick.
35% Off A Box Of Crest Whitestrips
Now is a great time to stock up on Crest Whitestrips. Each box contains 22 treatments (44 strips total) that will help you achieve teeth that are brighter and whiter by up to 19 levels. They're one of the most consistent bestsellers on Amazon, with over 90,000 five-star ratings to date.
70% Off An Organizer Insert For Your Tote Bag
Bring a little order to your messy tote with this insert, which creates 13 different pockets. Slim pockets hold papers and cards, larger pockets are perfect for a book, a tablet, or a makeup bag, and zippered pockets are great for cash or valuables. It's earned a glowing, 4.5-star average rating after 22,000 Amazon reviews. This comes in so many different colors and is at a fantastic price while Amazon's sale lasts.
43% A 6-Pack Of Storage Bins
With over 121,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating on Amazon, these foldable storage bags are a go-to for getting organized. Each one holds a hefty stack of clothes, bedding, or seasonal extras, and the clear window lets you see what’s inside. They fold flat when not in use, and catching them on sale makes tidying up even easier.
50% Off A 12-Pack Of Colorful, Felt-Tip Pens
No stationery is complete without this set of colorful felt-tip pens from Paper Mate. Each pen has a medium point for smooth and precise lines. The water-based ink is smear- and fade-resistant, and won't bleed through your paper. This value pack comes with 12 vibrant colors.
49% Off An Amazon Fire Stick HD
The Fire TV Stick makes streaming simple and affordable, with fast Full HD playback and an Alexa Voice Remote that lets you launch shows just by asking. Just plug it into any TV’s HDMI port to unlock thousands of apps, from Netflix to Prime Video to live TV. Compact and travel-ready, it’s an easy upgrade for endless entertainment.
41% Off The TikTok-Viral Toning Pads For Brighter Skin
With over 12,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating on Amazon, the Medicube Deep Vita C Pad has earned its spot in plenty of skincare routines. Each pad is soaked in brightening vitamin C and gentle exfoliants to help fade dark spots and even out tone. Use it daily post-cleanse, and you could start seeing glowier, clearer skin in just a week.
50% Off A Ring Alarm Kit
The Ring Alarm Kit makes home security simple with everything you need to get started: a base station, keypad, contact sensor, motion detector, and range extender. You’ll get mobile alerts, easy app control, and Alexa compatibility, plus the option to add more sensors or professional monitoring. It’s a flexible system that grows with your space and your needs.
20% Off The Apple AirPods Pro 2
Experience crisp sound with these wireless Apple AirPods. Not only do they have an improved sound quality over past versions, but they include four pairs of silicone tips to provide the best customized fit. They're resistant to dust, sweat, and water, and include a Conversation Awareness function that lowers the volume when they sense you're talking to someone nearby.
38% Off This Best-Selling Dryer Vent Cleaning Kit
This dryer vent cleaning kit works with most vacuums and can remove stubborn lint build up from vents. The kit includes everything you need to connect the hose to your vacuum and can also be used to clean underneath or behind appliances.
44% Off A 3-Pack Of 6-Foot USB Cords
This three-pack of 6-foot USB-C cables is made with durable nylon braiding and reinforced connectors, and according to tons of reviewers, they hold up to daily wear and tear. They’re designed for safe, efficient charging, and data transfer across most phones, tablets, and laptops—making them a practical, budget-friendly staple that's worth stocking up on while they're on sale.
40% Off A 6-Pack Of Dish Towels
These durable dishcloths have a honeycomb weave design that helps them absorb water while remaining lightweight and breathable. Crafted from 100% cotton, each towel is soft enough not to scratch any dishes or bakeware. They also dry quickly, making them an essential part of post-dinner cleanup. You can buy them in multiple sizes and over 25 color options.
48% Off An Automatic Veggie Chopper
Use the eight included blades of this highly rated vegetable chopper to grate, shred, slice, dice, and chop fruits, vegetables, cheeses, eggs, and more. It features stainless steel blades and the food falls directly into the seven-cup chamber for fast and easy chopping — no knife or cutting board necessary.
50% Off A Plug Extender With 3 USB Ports
This compact outlet extender replaces a basic wall socket with six plug-ins, three USB ports, and a dusk-to-dawn nightlight. It’s a tidy way to power everything from your toothbrush to your tablet—perfect for bathrooms, kitchens, or dorm rooms where outlets are limited.
40% Off A Power Strip With A 5-Foot Cord
This 12-in-1 power strip handles all your charging chaos—laptops, phones, lamps, you name it—with eight outlets and four USB ports. The flat plug fits into tight corners, the braided cable is durable, and the built-in surge protection keeps everything safe. It's one of those unglamorous essentials that’s so worth grabbing on sale.
47% Off A 3-Pack Of 10-Foot iPhone Chargers
If your charging cable is hanging on by a thread—literally—this MFi-certified Lightning cable is the perfect upgrade. It's fast, durable (it was eventested for 10,000+ bends), and it’s the kind of everyday essential worth grabbing while the price is low.
59% Off A 5-Pack Of Makeup Sponges
These ultra-soft makeup sponges almost feel like marshmallows and serve as a great way to minimize makeup waste. With a round surface for quick and easy application, each sponge in this pack of five is free of latex, suitable for all skin types, and crafted without animal testing. They can be used both wet and dry with both powders and liquids.
33% Off A Multi-Use Spray Bottle
For hairstyling and plant maintenance, this fan-favorite spray bottle if a fantastic ally. With just a gentle press, it releases a continuous aerosol-like mist — so you don't have to spray repeatedly. Cheap and so handy, it's earned more than 88,000 perfect five-star ratings.
47% Off A Soft, Chenille Bath Mat
Soft, absorbent, quick-drying, and currently under $10, this chenille bath mat does everything you want after a hot shower. The plush microfiber feels luxe underfoot, while the non-slip rubber backing keeps it from sliding around. It’s machine-washable, holds up well over time, and comes in tons of colors so you can snag one that won’t clash with your tiles.
33% Off A Microfiber Bath Rug In A Gradient Design
Available in 28 gorgeous colors, this absorbent microfiber bath rug is a great way to give your bathroom or powder room a quick makeover. The mat includes a deep pile that traps moisture while being cozy on your feet, and also includes a TP rubber backing that provides a solid grip on your floor to prevent slips and bunching. Available in multiple sizes to best fit your space, this mat is also machine-washable for easy care.
41% Off A Set Of Plush, Hotel-Quality Pillows
This plush-yet-supportive pillow is filled with down-alternative hollow fiber, it cradles your head without going flat and works for all sleep positions. The sateen polyester cover adds a bougie touch, and it’s machine-washable so it's as easy to clean.
44% Off A Best-Selling, Super-Plush Bath Mat
This plush chenille rug is ultra-absorbent to keep floors dry, quick-drying so it stays fresh, and sturdy enough to hold up to frequent washes. With a soft, cozy pile and a non-slip rubber backing, it’s an easy way to add comfort and warmth to any bathroom.
25% Off An Apple AirTag
Keep track of your valuables — from your luggage to your keys — with an Apple AirTag. You can share an AirTag with up to five people for easy tracking, and you can have it play a sound if you're trying to find it in your home. It also has a helpful "lost" mode to help you recover items; you can even share its location with a third party (like an airline).
58% Off A Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum
Sales are a great time to buy high ticket items like robot vacuums and this highly rated model is packed features like a self-emptying station, strong suction, and laser navigation. It even has a slim 2.85-inch design to slide under furniture and an extendable brush for cleaning corners.
42% Off A 2-Pack Of USB-A To USB-C Cables
Snag these USB-A to USB-C charging cables for a great price. They're 6 feet long with durable nylon braided cords that support fast charging, and over 37,000 reviewers have awarded them an average 4.6-star rating.
40% Off A Blink Mini Indoor Security Camera
Whether it’s your pets, packages, or peace of mind, the Blink Mini’s got you covered with clear 1080p video and smart motion alerts. These compact plug-in cameras let you see, hear, and even talk through your phone with two-way audio. Setup takes minutes, and with Alexa compatibility plus a budget-friendly two-pack, it’s an easy way to add reliable indoor security.
47% Off A Ring Doorbell Plus
The Ring Battery Doorbell Plus gives you a full head-to-toe view in HD video, so you can see more of what’s happening at your doorstep. With motion detection, color night vision, and optional alerts for people and packages, it keeps you in the loop day or night. Easy to install, Alexa-compatible, and currently on sale.
30% Off A Soothing French Thermal Water Spray
This thermal spring water spray is a cult favorite for calming sensitive skin. Bottled at the source for purity and backed by over 150 clinical studies, it helps soothe redness, irritation, and dryness on face or body. Gentle enough for eczema-prone skin and easy to use anytime, it’s a simple, refreshing addition to your skincare routine.
61% Off A 3-Pack Of Outdoor Security Cameras
Whether you’re home or away, the Blink Outdoor 4 makes it easy to keep an eye on what matters. These wireless cameras stream clear 1080p HD video, send motion alerts to your phone, and let you talk through two-way audio. With batteries that last up to two years and quick, wire-free setup, this 3-camera kit offers simple, reliable peace of mind.
32% Off A Bottle Of High-Quality Probiotics
This daily vaginal probiotic is formulated with clinically studied strains plus cranberry extract and prebiotics to support balance where it matters most. Just one capsule a day helps maintain healthy bacteria and pH, while also supporting urinary tract health. Developed with doctors and third-party tested for quality, it’s a simple routine swap that can boost comfort and confidence—especially while it’s on sale.
44% Off A 2-Pack Of USB-C Cables
Backed by thousands of glowing reviews, Anker’s USB-C to USB-C cables deliver fast charging when paired with a compatible charger. The 6-foot nylon design is built to last with a 5,000-bend lifespan, and the two-pack means you’ll always have a spare.
50% Off A Robot Vacuum Cleaner
This highly rated robot vacuum is strong enough to handle pet hair, slim enough to scoot under the couch, and super quiet. You can run it from your phone or just tell Alexa to start it up.
39% Off Tub Of 70 Pore-Clearing Exfoliating Pads
Getting oil under control is as easy as wiping your skin with these exfoliating pads. They're formulated with salicylic and lactic acids to effectively exfoliate and reduce the appearance of pores and blackheads. Each of the 70 pads has a silky-soft side and a more textured side for scrubbing.
35% Off A 3-Pack Of Microfiber Hair Towels
These absorbent microfiber hair towels are soft, thick, and easy to use. Each towel in this pack of three includes an elastic loop that keeps it secure on your head, allowing you to wear it around the house with ease. The microfiber material itself can make hair healthier by helping reduce breakage caused by more abrasive towels and hairdryers. Each towel has durable four-way stitching and won't fade over time. You can buy them in multiple color options.
39% Off A Retractable Car Charger
This versatile car charger comes with both a USB-C and a Lightning cable on retractable cords to provide quick and easy access while preventing tangles. It's also equipped with multiple USB ports to power up several devices at once. Amazon users are obsessed with this multitasking charger, over 10,000 of whom have weighed in to give it an excellent 4.6-star rating.
45% Off A Pack Of 5 Colorful Highlighters
These highlighters have earned an overall 4.8-star rating from more than 81,000 reviewers because they're vivid and long-lasting with a chisel tip that lets you highlight and underline with the same tool.
39% Off This TikTok-Viral Collagen Jelly Cream
With its special jelly-like texture, this face cream goes to work hydrating and evening out your skin tone. The key is that it's formulated with skin-benefitting ingredients like collagen and niacinamide, and just a quarter amount both morning and night is all you need.
38% Off A Set Of KitchenAid Mixing Bowls
This five-piece mixing bowl set covers everything from quick whisking to big batch baking. Each bowl has a non-slip base to stay put while you stir and a pour spout to cut down on messy transfers. They nest neatly for storage, clean up easily in the dishwasher, and are built to last—making them a smart kitchen upgrade, especially on sale.
40% Off An Iconic Stanley Tumbler
Stanley’s viral Quencher H2.0 tumbler keeps drinks cold, hot, or iced for hours—and comes in sizes from 14 to 64 ounces. The rotating lid has a straw slot, sip opening, and full cover for on-the-go convenience, plus a comfy handle. Dishwasher-safe, cupholder-friendly, and rarely on sale, so if you want one (or want to gift one this holiday season) now is the time to grab one (or a few).
34% Off An Apple Watch 10
Apple’s Series 10 watch packs a bigger, brighter display into a slimmer, lighter design. It’s loaded with advanced health tools like ECG, blood oxygen tracking, and sleep insights, plus powerful fitness metrics for workouts on land or in the water.
38% Off An Amazon Echo Pop
The Echo Pop is a compact smart speaker with surprisingly full sound. With Alexa built in, you can stream music, control smart home devices, set timers, and get news or weather updates hands-free. Small enough to blend in but powerful enough to stand out, it’s a budget-friendly way to make any space smarter.
25% Off This Best-Selling Carpet & Upholstery Cleaner
With over 87,000 reviews and an overall score of 4.5 out of five stars, this multipurpose vacuum from Bissell is a smart buy. Not only is it a great way to remove stains and odors, but it's so light and portable that you can bring it anywhere throughout the home. Marked as a notable best-seller on Amazon, it has a strong spray and suction. It even comes with a trial-size bottle of Spot & Stain formula so that you can use it right away.
32% Off A Pair Of Nipple Covers
These seamless silicone nipple covers are a discreet alternative to bras. The thin edges blend smoothly into skin for a no-show look under clothes, while the strong adhesive keeps them in place—whether you are sweating on the dance floor or even swimming. Made with hypoallergenic, medical-grade silicone, they’re gentle on skin and reusable for up to 50 wears, making them a practical and budget-friendly staple.
24% Off The Best-Selling COSRX Snail Mucin Serum
This cult-favorite essence is packed with 96% snail mucin, a powerhouse ingredient that hydrates, soothes, and helps repair dull or dehydrated skin. The lightweight formula absorbs quickly without feeling heavy, leaving your complexion soft and glowy.
22% Off A Skin-Strengthening French Face Cream
This ultra-hydrating face cream is formulated with ceramides, niacinamide, and prebiotic thermal water to restore your skin’s barrier and lock in moisture. Fragrance-free and oil-free, it won’t clog pores, making it a safe pick for sensitive or breakout-prone skin. With up to 48 hours of hydration, it keeps skin soft, balanced, and healthy-looking day after day.