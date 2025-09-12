SHEIN Teamed Up With My Little Pony & Transformers To Create The Cutest New Collections Just In Time For Back To School

Prepare your shopping carts, because a brand-new collection — actually, make that two brand-new collections — just dropped at SHEIN. (And not a moment too soon, because back-to-school season is in full swing.) Introducing the SHEIN family-fun collections, featuring the beloved My Little Pony and Transformers characters you grew up with. From bold graphic tees to cozy hoodies and playful two-piece sets, now’s the time to snag the trendiest and most comfortable items for your kid (and yourself!) before the new school year officially kicks off.

Both collections were designed with parents in mind, allowing them to share these iconic franchises with a new generation in the most fun way possible. My Little Pony-heads can get reacquainted with all their equestrian friends like the original Starshine, Skydancer, and Moonstone, plus newer additions like Twilight Sparkle, Rainbow Dash, and Pinkie Pie. Trending more toward Transformers? You’ll be instantly transported to Cybertron, where Optimus Prime and Bumblebee face off against Megatron and his crew. The best part? These playful designs and wear-anywhere essentials will instantly simplify school day mornings, making arguments about what to wear a thing of the past (been there, done that).

We’re willing to bet these collections are going to sell fast, so don’t wait to add them to your cart. Below, shop our favorite pieces from each one.

Shop The My Little Pony Collection

This adorable set will have your little diva absolutely owning the playground. The short-sleeve crew neck tee features a colorful My Little Pony graphic and is complemented with an on-trend pair of biker shorts. Complete the look with a pair of ruffle socks and you’ll be transported back to the '90s in the best way possible.

You know that trusty pullover that’s always by their side (read: unceremoniously shoved into a backpack)? This is that pullover. It’s a classic crew neck in a cozy material that only gets better with age, aka an absolute back-to-school must.

On the days when you’re running out the door to school drop-off or pick-up with no time to spare, this short-sleeve tee will be a lifesaver. Pair it with your favorite jeans or leggings for that ‘I didn’t even have to try’ vibe.

A hoodie with their favorite My Little Pony characters is always a good idea. How can you go wrong with a pop of color, a throwback graphic, and a slightly oversized fit? It’s basically a closet necessity.

If you’ve been searching for that perfect easy t-shirt to add to your collection, let it be this one. The drop shoulder detail and the boyfriend fit make it great, but it’s the classic My Little Pony design that will have you reaching for it again and again.

Shop The Transformers Collection

Everyone knows that a simple black tee is a wardrobe staple, but when said tee has Optimus Prime doing his thing front and center? Well, that’s just icing on the cake.

The unique galaxy print on this pullover sweatshirt is just what’s needed to make the iconic Transformers logo pop. They can style it with a pair of black jeans and high tops for a relaxed, TBT-inspired ‘fit.

Optimus Prime and Megatron go head-to-head on the front of this trendy tie-dye sweatshirt. An easy win for school days or weekend hangs, this piece is a no-brainer for pulling together any type of outfit.

This two-tone sweatshirt gives heavy ‘cool guy’ energy with its graffiti-style logo and bold neon print. Whether they rock it with jeans or a pair of trusty sweatpants, it’ll be the cherry on top to any easy outfit.

If you need to make the process of your kid out of bed on chilly fall mornings easier, this Optimus Prime sweatshirt is your ticket. It’s cozy enough to keep them comfortable pre-homeroom but stylish enough to still be the center of attention come recess.