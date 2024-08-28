Shopping|

Make School Shopping Fun With The New SHEIN x Jess Collab

Bento boxes, phone cases, planners, and more.

by BDG Studios

Back-to-school shopping isn’t just about the clothes (though that’s still a really fun part!) — it’s also about cool gear that help your kids stay organized during the week. If you remember the excitement of picking out a new lunchbox and stocking up on notebooks and pencils, guess what — it’s the same for your kids today.

This year, SHEIN teamed up with reality TV star Jessica Vestal and her daughter Autumn on a collaboration that takes everything you know about BTS essentials and turns it up a notch. It features over 100 stylish and functional items, such as adorable bento boxes, stylish phone cases, pretty planners, and more.

“As a mom, I understand the importance of finding school items that make kids feel comfortable, confident, and able to express themselves every day,” says Jess Vestal. “Partnering with SHEIN, a brand that perfectly balances style and affordability, and having the chance to work closely with my daughter has been such a rewarding experience. Through this collection, we wanted to ensure that every item meets the needs of students, helping them feel stylish, practical, and ready for the new school year.”

Whether they’re packing a perfectly organized lunch, jotting down notes, or protecting their phones with fun flair, the SHEIN x Jess collaboration has everything kids need to make the school year both productive and fun. With these trendy and affordable back-to-school supplies, starting a new semester is about more than just hitting the books — it's about doing it in style.

Ahead, see 11 of our favorite picks from the #SHEINxJESS collection and get ready to start a school year to remember.

SHEIN
SHEIN X Jess 1pc 1200ml Adult Bento Box With Utensils

Bringing lunch to school just got way more fun with this cute bento box. Whether you're packing last night's pizza or leftover noodles, this bento has enough space to keep food fresh and your kid fueled until they get home.

$9.60
SHEIN
SHEIN X Jess 3 In 1 Camping Utensil Set

Your kiddo’s lunch game just leveled up with these portable utensils. Easy to pack, stylish, and eco-friendly, they’re a must for a mess-free lunch.

$3.50
SHEIN
SHEIN X Jess 1PC Portable Sandwich Box

Say goodbye to sad, soggy sandwiches forever! This handy storage container is perfectly constructed to hold your kid's favorite sandwich and keep it from getting smashed.

$7.30
SHEIN
SHEIN X Jess Salad Container For Lunch

If you need something more substantial for lunch storage or simply more space for afternoon snacks, get your kid this lunch container that features a compartmentalized tray, sauce container, and reusable utensils. Who knew lunch could be so fashionable?

$12.60
SHEIN
SHEIN X Jess 10pcs Fridge Magnets

The secret to bringing a dash of whimsy to school-related paperwork is magnets! Stick those important school notes, drawings, and report cards onto the fridge with these smiley face magnets, and you won't help but smile yourself.

$2.50
SHEIN
SHEIN X Jess 1pc Slogan Graphic Loose-Leaf Notebook

This pretty pink notebook lets your kid jot down their notes in style. It comes in two sheet size options for any needs, whether journaling, homework, or more.

$6.30
SHEIN
SHEIN X Jess Winter Star Decor Fluffy Phone Case

Like clothing, phone cases are a great way for your tween or teen to express themselves. Keep their device cozy, cute, and protected with this fuzzy phone case that feels like a warm hug.

$4.10
SHEIN
SHEIN X Jess 1pc Cloud Design Sticky Note

Got a brilliant idea or a sweet sentiment for your little one? These cute, cloud-shaped sticky notes are perfect for quick reminders, to-do lists, or putting a little love letter from mom in their lunch.

$1.30
SHEIN
SHEIN X Jess Bubble Cloth Pencil Case

This soft pencil pouch keeps all your child’s writing and drawing essentials in place, whether it’s pens, pencils, markers, or crayons. After all, organization helps breed creativity!

$2.60
SHEIN
SHEIN X Jess 1pc Spiral Daily Planner

Your mini-me can plan their school year to success with this chic daily planner. It has designated space for daily and general to-do lists, quick notes, and even a mood meter for tracking mental health.

$4.90
SHEIN
SHEIN X Jess 800 Sheets, 4 Styles/Pack PET Transparent Sticky Notes

These colorful sticky index tabs will bring style to your kid’s study sessions. They're perfect for marking important pages, organizing notes, or creating a quick reference system.

$1.30