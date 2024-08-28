Make School Shopping Fun With The New SHEIN x Jess Collab

Back-to-school shopping isn’t just about the clothes (though that’s still a really fun part!) — it’s also about cool gear that help your kids stay organized during the week. If you remember the excitement of picking out a new lunchbox and stocking up on notebooks and pencils, guess what — it’s the same for your kids today.

This year, SHEIN teamed up with reality TV star Jessica Vestal and her daughter Autumn on a collaboration that takes everything you know about BTS essentials and turns it up a notch. It features over 100 stylish and functional items, such as adorable bento boxes, stylish phone cases, pretty planners, and more.

“As a mom, I understand the importance of finding school items that make kids feel comfortable, confident, and able to express themselves every day,” says Jess Vestal. “Partnering with SHEIN, a brand that perfectly balances style and affordability, and having the chance to work closely with my daughter has been such a rewarding experience. Through this collection, we wanted to ensure that every item meets the needs of students, helping them feel stylish, practical, and ready for the new school year.”

Whether they’re packing a perfectly organized lunch, jotting down notes, or protecting their phones with fun flair, the SHEIN x Jess collaboration has everything kids need to make the school year both productive and fun. With these trendy and affordable back-to-school supplies, starting a new semester is about more than just hitting the books — it's about doing it in style.

Ahead, see 11 of our favorite picks from the #SHEINxJESS collection and get ready to start a school year to remember.