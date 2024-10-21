Snuggle In Style With These Ultimate Cold-Weather Essentials

Sweater season is officially here, so it’s time to ensure your little one’s cold-weather wardrobe is up to par. Thankfully, the all-new Cozy Pixies fall/winter collection has everything you need to keep your baby oh-so-cozy as the temperatures drop.

The collection is made with high-quality fabrics, including skin-friendly cotton that’s as soft as a cloud, in cute styles at incredible prices. The collection has three categories, each designed with comfort, warmth, and quality in mind. There’s Cozy Warm, which features styles in fleece, quilted fabrics, and corduroy. These are perfect for layering when they’re playing in the backyard with their cousins or when you take your kiddo on a walk in the park. The Cozy Soft collection is made for quality snuggle time, whether they’ll be staying indoors or visiting their grandparents for the weekend. Think: soft knit onesies, pajamas, and separates that prioritize comfort.

Cozy Pixies

Last but not least, the Cozy Soft Newborn collection is all about giving your newborn the softest, gentlest fabrics perfect for their sensitive skin. These pieces were designed with extra care (like 95% cotton content), ensuring that your baby can experience all the firsts without any irritation or discomfort.

Keep reading to learn more about the collection and shop our favorite Cozy Pixies pieces below.