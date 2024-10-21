Shopping|

Snuggle In Style With These Ultimate Cold-Weather Essentials

From ultra-soft sweaters to playful pajamas, these cold-weather essentials prioritize warmth, quality, and comfort.

by Marie Lodi

Sweater season is officially here, so it’s time to ensure your little one’s cold-weather wardrobe is up to par. Thankfully, the all-new Cozy Pixies fall/winter collection has everything you need to keep your baby oh-so-cozy as the temperatures drop.

The collection is made with high-quality fabrics, including skin-friendly cotton that’s as soft as a cloud, in cute styles at incredible prices. The collection has three categories, each designed with comfort, warmth, and quality in mind. There’s Cozy Warm, which features styles in fleece, quilted fabrics, and corduroy. These are perfect for layering when they’re playing in the backyard with their cousins or when you take your kiddo on a walk in the park. The Cozy Soft collection is made for quality snuggle time, whether they’ll be staying indoors or visiting their grandparents for the weekend. Think: soft knit onesies, pajamas, and separates that prioritize comfort.

Cozy Pixies

Last but not least, the Cozy Soft Newborn collection is all about giving your newborn the softest, gentlest fabrics perfect for their sensitive skin. These pieces were designed with extra care (like 95% cotton content), ensuring that your baby can experience all the firsts without any irritation or discomfort.

Keep reading to learn more about the collection and shop our favorite Cozy Pixies pieces below.

Cozy Pixies
Baby Boy Snug Fit Pajama Set, Cartoon Car Pattern Knit

Keep your little guy cozy all night long in this ultra-soft pajama set. With its adorable car-print design and comfy cotton fabric, he'll have the sweetest dreams.

$10.99
Cozy Pixies
Baby Girl Ruffle Trim Button Back Pointelle Knit Sweater Dress

This pretty-in-pink pointelle sweater dress is perfect for twirling around like a princess and staying warm! Soft, stylish, and designed with special details like a rounded collar, it’s the ultimate piece for chilly daytime outings.

$12.29
Cozy Pixies
Baby Girls Ribbed Knit Sweater

Wrap your toddler in this classic knit sweater for the ultimate style statement. It’s the perfect layering piece for any fall adventure, from a birthday party at the park to an afternoon at the pumpkin patch, keeping your little one comfy all day long.

$9.99
Cozy Pixies
Young Boy Colorful Plaid Casual Hooded Button-Down Shirt

This plaid button-down shirt is a mini version of a classic fall style. It’s perfect for layering over a tee or under a jacket, and the hooded design helps add more warmth on crisp, cool days.

$10.99
Cozy Pixies
Young Boy Decorative Striped Waistband Elastic Waist Casual Pants

Comfort meets classic style with these corduroy joggers. Perfect for pairing with sweaters, button-downs, and T-shirts, they’re great for any fall occasion.

$8.99
Cozy Pixies
Baby Girl 2pcs Cartoon Graphic Zip Up Jumpsuit

This ultra-cozy jumpsuit will keep your baby warm from bedtime to afternoon naps. Made with super-soft cotton, the dreamy fabric is gentle on delicate skin.

$15.99
Cozy Pixies
Baby Girls' Turn-Down Collar Raglan Sleeve Solid Color Trench Coat

Is there anything cuter than a toddler in a trench coat? Lightweight but cozy, this autumn wardrobe staple can be worn over everything from dresses and tights to sweaters and jeans. It’s perfect for weekend strolls with the whole family.

$12.99
Cozy Pixies
Breathable Color-Blocked Comfortable Flat Baby Sneakers

Your little guy will be stepping out in style with these sporty velcro sneakers. Durable yet lightweight, they’re ready for every fun fall adventure.

$19.99
Cozy Pixies
Baby Girl Cartoon Rabbit Print Ruffle Trim Waist Dress

This long-sleeve dress features a whimsical bunny rabbit design that will make your little girl smile. Made with a soft cotton blend that’s gentle on your child’s skin, it's ideal for layering with leggings and little boots — the ultimate fall look!

$15.99
Cozy Pixies
Fashionable Heart Element Colorblock Comfortable Breathable Baby Sports Shoes

These easy-on velcro sneakers are the perfect blend of convenience and style for active toddlers. They’re designed with breathable insoles to keep growing feet comfortable, and a soft, flexible outsole and non-slip sole to protect your little lady during any adventure.

$19.99