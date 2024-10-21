Snuggle In Style With These Ultimate Cold-Weather Essentials
From ultra-soft sweaters to playful pajamas, these cold-weather essentials prioritize warmth, quality, and comfort.
Sweater season is officially here, so it’s time to ensure your little one’s cold-weather wardrobe is up to par. Thankfully, the all-new Cozy Pixies fall/winter collection has everything you need to keep your baby oh-so-cozy as the temperatures drop.
The collection is made with high-quality fabrics, including skin-friendly cotton that’s as soft as a cloud, in cute styles at incredible prices. The collection has three categories, each designed with comfort, warmth, and quality in mind. There’s Cozy Warm, which features styles in fleece, quilted fabrics, and corduroy. These are perfect for layering when they’re playing in the backyard with their cousins or when you take your kiddo on a walk in the park. The Cozy Soft collection is made for quality snuggle time, whether they’ll be staying indoors or visiting their grandparents for the weekend. Think: soft knit onesies, pajamas, and separates that prioritize comfort.
Last but not least, the Cozy Soft Newborn collection is all about giving your newborn the softest, gentlest fabrics perfect for their sensitive skin. These pieces were designed with extra care (like 95% cotton content), ensuring that your baby can experience all the firsts without any irritation or discomfort.
Keep reading to learn more about the collection and shop our favorite Cozy Pixies pieces below.
This pretty-in-pink pointelle sweater dress is perfect for twirling around like a princess and staying warm! Soft, stylish, and designed with special details like a rounded collar, it’s the ultimate piece for chilly daytime outings.
Is there anything cuter than a toddler in a trench coat? Lightweight but cozy, this autumn wardrobe staple can be worn over everything from dresses and tights to sweaters and jeans. It’s perfect for weekend strolls with the whole family.
This long-sleeve dress features a whimsical bunny rabbit design that will make your little girl smile. Made with a soft cotton blend that’s gentle on your child’s skin, it's ideal for layering with leggings and little boots — the ultimate fall look!
These easy-on velcro sneakers are the perfect blend of convenience and style for active toddlers. They’re designed with breathable insoles to keep growing feet comfortable, and a soft, flexible outsole and non-slip sole to protect your little lady during any adventure.