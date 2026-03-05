People Are Sharing Their “Stupidest Purchases” And We Want All Of Them

It all started so innocently.

A person on Threads, @offthewallcreationsgreenville, admitted that he had made a “stupid” purchase online. Then she shared a picture of said purchase: a keychain that depicted an animated ravioli... with very prominent butt cheeks.

Can you blame her?? No you cannot.

She also asked a simple question: What dumb thing have YOU bought online lately? And the delightful answers came flooding in.

Were any of the things people shared dumb? Yes. Do we want every single last one of them? Also yes.

Here are a few of our favorites.

Ravioli with Butt Cheeks Etsy Raviolli with Butt Cheeks Keychain $3 See on Etsy You guys, Etsy shop Cardinal3D has so much cute stuff on it! But this might take the... pasta bowl. And everything in the shop is super afforable. Perfect for stupid buys!

Wicked Witch Planter Insert Etsy Wicked Witch Planter Insert $15.90 See on Etsy Yes, we all know that garden bobbles and decor can get pretty tacky sometimes... but this is not one of those cases. We absolutely need these.

Crab Pen Holder Crab Pen Holders (4) See price on Amazon See on Amazon Is your pen just sitting on your desk? Because that’s ridiculous. Think about how much more joy you would be getting out of your day if a CRAB was minding your pen when you didn’t need it.

Anxious Banana Temu Anxious Banana $3.30 See on Temu Whenever you’re feeling anxious, don’t worry, you’re not alone. The banana is also anxious.

Soaring Skirt Tissue Box Cover Soaring Skirt Tissue Box Cover See price on Amazon See on Amazon Why not make blowing your nose more fun? We love how her dress changes every time you pull out a tissue. Snot but make it fashion!

340 Tiny Resin Dinosaurs 340 Tiny Resin Dinosaurs See price on Amazon See on Amazon One person said they bought hundreds of dinosaurs and now give them out to people whenever they feel like it. Can you imagine how great it would be to just receive a little purple brontosaurus randomly?

Snoopy Swivel Chair Impressions Snoopy Swivel Chair $225 See on Impressions Are you even living your life? You spend eight hours a day in a computer chair, and it doesn’t even look like Snoopy’s dog house? Fix this immediately!

Can-Berry Ceramic Cranberry Serving Dish Can-Berry Ceramic Cranberry Sauce Serving Dish See price on Amazon See on Amazon Sometimes, it’s not the finer things in life that are better. Exhibit A? Canned cranberry sauce. It is just so, so much better than the homemade stuff and we don’t know why and don’t care. This would be the perfect gift for the person you love who brings their own can to Thanksgiving.

Caution Sign Hair Clip Cautions Sign Hair Clips (2) See price on Amazon See on Amazon What’s a subtle way to tell someone to leave you alone? This would be amazing for moms or women trying to read in bars.

The Shacanter Shecanter Shecanter $78 See on Shecanter There are no words. There needs to be one of these in every household.

Frog Toilet Caps Frog Toilet Caps See price on Amazon See on Amazon Every day, we wish our toilets were more whimsical. Why not make today the day everything changes? Why not involve frogs?

Tiny Resin Mushrooms Tiny Resin Mushrooms (100 Count) A See price on Amazon See on Amazon A woman shared that she sits these tiny resin mushrooms on her door hinges, and now all of our door hinges feel so boring and bare. Only one way to fix it!

Butt-er Dish Etsy Butt-er Dish $18.50 See on Etsy If you aren’t making a butt joke while you’re making toast, what are you doing? This is also the perfect White Elephant gift honestly.

If you got through this entire post without purchasing something useless (except that it will bring you joy), you are a better person than we are!

Remember: if it makes you happy, it isn’t frivolous.